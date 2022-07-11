Daniel Jones Stats - $30+ million dollar man? GMen72 : 11/7/2022 2:44 am

DJ stats as of today...yes, byes factor in (but there are 3 QBs with more total yards who have played 7 games...most have played 8), but I tried to find averages where available. (NFL rank in parentheses where available...some backups factored in)



Passing yards - 1399 (24th)

Passing Y/G - 175 (31st)

Completion % - 65% (16th)

Rushing yards - 363 (4th)

Total yards - 1762 (22nd)

YPA - 6.4 (24th)

Passing TDs - 6 (24th)

Total TDs - 9 (23rd)

QB rating - 88 (18th)



From Fantasy Pros:



Air yards per game - 97 (38th)



Completions:

10+ yards - 64

20+ yards - 9

30+ yards - 3

40+ yards - 2

50+ yards - 1