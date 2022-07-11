Does drafting a Rookie QB reset the rebuild? JoeyBigBlue : 11/7/2022 10:23 am

I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately, and I wanted to hear opinions on this. While I think Daniel Jones has done a good job this season managing the game but not turning the ball over and playing with limited talent at Wide Receiver, I’m not yet ready to commit 25+ million he will command in the open market.





If we draft a QB in the first round next season (whether by having one drop or by trading up for one), do you believe it sets as back in the rebuild? Is this roster strong enough to compete with a Rookie QB taking leading the way?