Schefter: Giants & Barkley did not come close on contract

| While both Barkley and the Giants want their relationship to continue, there are no assurances it will. Barkley surely will have his sights set on becoming one of the NFL's highest-paid running backs, if not the highest. Christian McCaffrey's deal averages $16 million a season, Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott each make an average of $15 million, and Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry are both at about $12.5 million.
The Giants would like to retain Barkley, and could potentially use their franchise tag that would cost them about $12 million, which would set up another interesting offseason debate for the organization. If the Giants place the tag on Barkley, they would not be able to use it on quarterback Daniel Jones, who also is on an expiring contract.
Yeah thats a great idea. After all the time invested in Jones when he is finally turning the corner lets let him walk to the redskins and draft another QB who will be awful for the for 2+ plus yrs.
As a fan that you want the team to win, why do you give a shit about "the face of the franchise?"
Next year the schedule is going to be tougher and the Giants aren't going to have a top tier pick. Unless you want the to trade up?
Otherwise, if you think the Giants are going to be better next year with a rookie QB and still questionable WR's and interior OL and a defense without much of a pass rush unless they blitz, and a Secondary not to so hot and ILB's not that good then I have a bridge to sell you.
Sure anything is possible but the chance you hit on the QB in Year 1 not so hot. If it takes him -3 years then you've got SB week-to-week and year-to-year coming closer to that possible breakdown. He's been injury prone. Now you want to just forget all about that then hope a rookie QB won't shit the bed?
You only give SB that contract if you KNOW you are a top tier team.
Quote:
I’m I get creative sign Barkley to a nice contract, preferably front loaded. Something like 4 years and 60 million with 36 mill guaranteed. The kid is a great player and is the face of the Franchise. I then go and draft a QB in the first round and let Daboll and his staff develop him. IMO Jones’ play doesn’t merit a 25+ mill contract.
Tag Saquon for one year...make him stay healthy for 26 more games, then decide.
Draft a rookie QB and build a great roster around him.
Be a SB contender in 3 years. That should be the plan, screw next year.
Quote:
Yeah thats a great idea. After all the time invested in Jones when he is finally turning the corner lets let him walk to the redskins and draft another QB who will be awful for the for 2+ plus yrs.
Jones has accounted for 9 TDs in 8 games this season, and you want to commit 25+ mill year to him. LOL. Glad you aren’t running the team.
Quote:
Having a rookie QB on a cheap deal is golden in the NFL. We just need a Rookie that will manage the game and then hopefully grow into his second season. We have a dynamic RB, a solid O-Line with two bookend Tackles and a returning Gates and Lemieux. Plus we have 2 young Rushers in Kayvon and Azeez to make out D, decent.
Giving big money to a RB on a muli-year deal is stupid.
Franchise him for 2023. If he agrees to something reasonable, (3 years, $36-$39 million guaranteed) then fine. Otherwise let him walk after 2023.
Anything past three years, and I'd rather franchise him.
That said, history tells us that it's easier to find RBs in Day 3 of the draft who can contribute significantly and early on than it is to find QBs in Day 1 of the draft who will succeed in the NFL.
I suspect that the Giants will tag Jones and take their chances on a rookie RB rather than tag Barkley and roll the dice on a rookie QB.
If Barkley had been healthy all five years, and if he had been as dominant in those 5 years as he was a rookie year, then you might consider a big deal. But reality is even when playing he did not meaningfully outperform Wayne Gallman and Devontae Booker in two of those years.
With a OL massively improved all the way to mediocre he has looked really good this year. Don't pay him anywhere close to CMC money. If he can get it somewhere else (and I doubt it unless Gettleman unretires) good for him.
I suspect you're high. They aren't spending $45M on Jones for one year. They aren't using the non-exclusive tag ($31-$35M), either.
Franchise tag him if you can't get an extension done, that's what the tag is for.
Yup
Quote:
In comment 15903596 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Who has he been throwing it to? If you want to use statistics to back your "argument" then show all of them. We have an offense starved of receivers.
Jones is CLEARLY not the problem. Actually, he is a bright spot.
Glad people like you are not running the team.
It's not "if," it's "when" with NFL RBs
Looks at how the Bill's invest in the roster, and you'll probably get a good idea of Schoen's vision.
I guess we can always tag and trade. And then use the picks to add some new playmakers.
A multi-year extension is foolish for obvious reason, and keeping Barkley around under an expensive 1-year tag just to help a rookie QB take the reins isn't very interesting.
Link - ( New Window )
Familiar take
Also: If we tag him or sign him, DJ needs to be next. Here is where signing T Barkley would be a bad move: you can’t sign him to it money and then set him back with a rookie QB. Makes zero sense. Gotta keep both.
Quote:
In comment 15903597 broadbandz said:
Quote:
Who has he been throwing it to? If you want to use statistics to back your "argument" then show all of them. We have an offense starved of receivers.
Jones is CLEARLY not the problem. Actually, he is a bright spot.
Glad people like you are not running the team.
I came into this thread this morning, specifically looking for this argument. A BBI favorite for defending Jones. A chef cooks with any ingredients. If Jones can’t lift up NFL receivers, then he is the problem.
All I’m going to say on this matter is that the Giants can’t afford to pay a QB and a RB. If we were paying a QB big time money, then you absolutely move on from Barkley. If you have a QB on a rookie deal, then you absolutely can pay Barkley. So if I’m picking between Jones or Barkley, I’m taking Barkley 8 out of 10 times. The other 2 times I’d say goodbye to both.
Easy to say from the couch. Fans can ignore it all they want but this is not Madden where you can just trade all of your best players without consequences in the locker room. Daboll and Schoen are trying to build a culture this season. That is their number 1 priority. Getting off to a 6-1 start and then trading the player that is most responsible for that start is a horrific message to send.
“Hey guys, I know we are in the hunt for a playoff spot after most of you have spent the past several years being a laughingstock, but screw this season. We have to worry about 5 years from now and we think that 3rd round pick we got for our best player will really help when most of you aren’t on the team anymore”. Yeah, way to build a culture, there. Giants guans have gotten so accustomed to the draft being the only thing that matters that we’ve lost our freakin minds.
Quote:
Schoen missed an opportunity to shop/trade Barkley before the deadline. His good start to the season created a good deal of marketable value.
No, I agree. It would have been extremely hard to part with Barkley once the team got to 6 wins so quickly. That is why I clearly said it would be a shame if we fall short and lose out on both ends (no playoffs, no trade of Barkley). But obvious no one has the crystal ball how things will turn out to make such decisions.
My other comments still stand.
Quote:
In comment 15903606 JoeyBigBlue said:
I came into this thread this morning, specifically looking for this argument. A BBI favorite for defending Jones. A chef cooks with any ingredients. If Jones can’t lift up NFL receivers, then he is the problem.
All I’m going to say on this matter is that the Giants can’t afford to pay a QB and a RB. If we were paying a QB big time money, then you absolutely move on from Barkley. If you have a QB on a rookie deal, then you absolutely can pay Barkley. So if I’m picking between Jones or Barkley, I’m taking Barkley 8 out of 10 times. The other 2 times I’d say goodbye to both.
“A chef cooks with any ingredients.”
Ok, then please explain why for the first season in his 9 year career, Geno Smith, is massively outperforming Russel Wilson.
If a quarterbacks play is independent of his receivers and we have 8 years of baseline data to judge Geno Smith from, explain this anomalous ninth year.
In one season Russ has gone from mid-season MVP watch to unwatchable football.
You are feeding me eggs with Tabasco sauce
3 years with a good amount of guaranteed money, add a 4th void year to balance the cap hit. I would NOT sign him to a 5 year contract. That's not being smart.
Regarding drafting a franchise QB, the odds of being able to find one are pretty low. They may draft someone who looks pretty good but it will take 3 seasons to figure out if he is The One. So if Jones leaves, we may still be looking at 2 or 3 seasons below 0.500.
And if you think this passing offense is weak now, wait until you see a half season of Taylor.
Barkley is excellent value at the RB franchise number. So the team has all the leverage and I’m glad they didn’t give in.
Jones is poor value at the QB franchise number, and his market price will tend to be depressed by lackluster stats and legitimate questions about his ceiling. If the Giants want to keep him, I think they can probably win an open auction for his services.
Breida
Well done JoeyBigBlue.
6-2 isn’t even good enough. Not enough TDz! Let’s find a rookie who can throw a bunch of TDs to these practice squad WRs. Brilliant!
This is the best approach. Good post and rationale
Quote:
In comment 15903634 AlwaysASpiral said:
Quote:
I came into this thread this morning, specifically looking for this argument. A BBI favorite for defending Jones. A chef cooks with any ingredients. If Jones can’t lift up NFL receivers, then he is the problem.
All I’m going to say on this matter is that the Giants can’t afford to pay a QB and a RB. If we were paying a QB big time money, then you absolutely move on from Barkley. If you have a QB on a rookie deal, then you absolutely can pay Barkley. So if I’m picking between Jones or Barkley, I’m taking Barkley 8 out of 10 times. The other 2 times I’d say goodbye to both.
“A chef cooks with any ingredients.”
Ok, then please explain why for the first season in his 9 year career, Geno Smith, is massively outperforming Russel Wilson.
If a quarterbacks play is independent of his receivers and we have 8 years of baseline data to judge Geno Smith from, explain this anomalous ninth year.
In one season Russ has gone from mid-season MVP watch to unwatchable football.
You are feeding me eggs with Tabasco sauce
LOL@ this argument. Anyone with half a brain could see a mile a way that Wilson has been declining the last two seasons. That’s why that Broncos trade was idiotic, in every sense of the word.
All I’m saying is that Daniel Jones is a limited QB, that we can’t afford to pay $25+ mill for going forward. I rather take my chances with a rookie QB that Daboll and Schoen can mold.
Let Jones test the market. If someone wants to break the bank on him it shouldn't be us. Over paying Jones would weaken the franchise and he is unlikely at this point to grow into a top ten QB.
He'll get tagged, then.
Barkley going into the offseason as a FA is bad news for DJ.
Quote:
What the franchise tag is for. It's the perfect scenario for a team to use the tag.
Yup
+2. Use the FT and try and work out a new contract after doing so, but I think giving a RB top dollar is generally a mistake.
Well said.
Quote:
Having a rookie QB on a cheap deal is golden in the NFL. We just need a Rookie that will manage the game and then hopefully grow into his second season. We have a dynamic RB, a solid O-Line with two bookend Tackles and a returning Gates and Lemieux. Plus we have 2 young Rushers in Kayvon and Azeez to make out D, decent.
You've solved the Giants issue except for designating the rookie QB who will arrive as a game manager.
Big, big omission.
Quote:
Quote:
Draft a rookie QB and build a great roster around him.
Be a SB contender in 3 years. That should be the plan, screw next year.
How do you build a "great roster" when you have to trade away multiple 1s and day two picks in order to move up and grab your rookie QB.
If the Giants move up in the draft you'll be looking at the same sorry wideout group, albeit with a few new mediocre faces.
exactly100%
Quote:
In comment 15903601 giantstock said:
Having a rookie QB on a cheap deal is golden in the NFL. We just need a Rookie that will manage the game and then hopefully grow into his second season. We have a dynamic RB, a solid O-Line with two bookend Tackles and a returning Gates and Lemieux. Plus we have 2 young Rushers in Kayvon and Azeez to make out D, decent.
You've solved the Giants issue except for designating the rookie QB who will arrive as a game manager.
Big, big omission.
It’s a draft pick chosen by Daboll and Schoen. I can’t tell you which one 6 months away from the draft and not knowing what draft slot we have.
Surprised the negotiations were shit down like this.
If the price isn’t reasonable for a qb ( 3 yrs 65 million or so), sign a jimmy G as a bridge
I don’t think either gets 35 million per yr