Schefter: Giants & Barkley did not come close on contract

While both Barkley and the Giants want their relationship to continue, there are no assurances it will. Barkley surely will have his sights set on becoming one of the NFL's highest-paid running backs, if not the highest. Christian McCaffrey's deal averages $16 million a season, Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott each make an average of $15 million, and Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry are both at about $12.5 million.



The Giants would like to retain Barkley, and could potentially use their franchise tag that would cost them about $12 million, which would set up another interesting offseason debate for the organization. If the Giants place the tag on Barkley, they would not be able to use it on quarterback Daniel Jones, who also is on an expiring contract.