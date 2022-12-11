for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Schefter: Giants & Barkley did not come close on contract

Sean : 11/12/2022 11:48 pm
Quote:
The New York Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley will table any talks about a new contract until after this season, league sources told ESPN.

Barkley and the Giants did not come close to hammering out a new deal during last week's bye, according to sources.

Quote:
While both Barkley and the Giants want their relationship to continue, there are no assurances it will. Barkley surely will have his sights set on becoming one of the NFL's highest-paid running backs, if not the highest. Christian McCaffrey's deal averages $16 million a season, Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott each make an average of $15 million, and Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry are both at about $12.5 million.

The Giants would like to retain Barkley, and could potentially use their franchise tag that would cost them about $12 million, which would set up another interesting offseason debate for the organization. If the Giants place the tag on Barkley, they would not be able to use it on quarterback Daniel Jones, who also is on an expiring contract.

Link - ( New Window )
If I’m Schoen  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:15 am : link
I’m I get creative sign Barkley to a nice contract, preferably front loaded. Something like 4 years and 60 million with 36 mill guaranteed. The kid is a great player and is the face of the Franchise. I then go and draft a QB in the first round and let Daboll and his staff develop him. IMO Jones’ play doesn’t merit a 25+ mill contract.
RE: If I’m Schoen  
broadbandz : 12:18 am : link
In comment 15903596 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
I’m I get creative sign Barkley to a nice contract, preferably front loaded. Something like 4 years and 60 million with 36 mill guaranteed. The kid is a great player and is the face of the Franchise. I then go and draft a QB in the first round and let Daboll and his staff develop him. IMO Jones’ play doesn’t merit a 25+ mill contract.


Yeah thats a great idea. After all the time invested in Jones when he is finally turning the corner lets let him walk to the redskins and draft another QB who will be awful for the for 2+ plus yrs.
Barkley isn't taking 15 mil a year  
Red Right Hand : 12:32 am : link
He'll get better offers
RE: If I’m Schoen  
giantstock : 12:42 am : link
In comment 15903596 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
I’m I get creative sign Barkley to a nice contract, preferably front loaded. Something like 4 years and 60 million with 36 mill guaranteed. The kid is a great player and is the face of the Franchise. I then go and draft a QB in the first round and let Daboll and his staff develop him. IMO Jones’ play doesn’t merit a 25+ mill contract.


As a fan that you want the team to win, why do you give a shit about "the face of the franchise?"

Next year the schedule is going to be tougher and the Giants aren't going to have a top tier pick. Unless you want the to trade up?

Otherwise, if you think the Giants are going to be better next year with a rookie QB and still questionable WR's and interior OL and a defense without much of a pass rush unless they blitz, and a Secondary not to so hot and ILB's not that good then I have a bridge to sell you.

Sure anything is possible but the chance you hit on the QB in Year 1 not so hot. If it takes him -3 years then you've got SB week-to-week and year-to-year coming closer to that possible breakdown. He's been injury prone. Now you want to just forget all about that then hope a rookie QB won't shit the bed?

You only give SB that contract if you KNOW you are a top tier team.

This is exactly  
Jerry in_DC : 1:00 am : link
What the franchise tag is for. It's the perfect scenario for a team to use the tag.
RE: RE: If I’m Schoen  
GMen72 : 1:08 am : link
In comment 15903601 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15903596 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


I’m I get creative sign Barkley to a nice contract, preferably front loaded. Something like 4 years and 60 million with 36 mill guaranteed. The kid is a great player and is the face of the Franchise. I then go and draft a QB in the first round and let Daboll and his staff develop him. IMO Jones’ play doesn’t merit a 25+ mill contract.



As a fan that you want the team to win, why do you give a shit about "the face of the franchise?"

Next year the schedule is going to be tougher and the Giants aren't going to have a top tier pick. Unless you want the to trade up?

Otherwise, if you think the Giants are going to be better next year with a rookie QB and still questionable WR's and interior OL and a defense without much of a pass rush unless they blitz, and a Secondary not to so hot and ILB's not that good then I have a bridge to sell you.

Sure anything is possible but the chance you hit on the QB in Year 1 not so hot. If it takes him -3 years then you've got SB week-to-week and year-to-year coming closer to that possible breakdown. He's been injury prone. Now you want to just forget all about that then hope a rookie QB won't shit the bed?

You only give SB that contract if you KNOW you are a top tier team.


Tag Saquon for one year...make him stay healthy for 26 more games, then decide.

Draft a rookie QB and build a great roster around him.

Be a SB contender in 3 years. That should be the plan, screw next year.
RE: RE: If I’m Schoen  
JoeyBigBlue : 1:28 am : link
In comment 15903597 broadbandz said:
Quote:
In comment 15903596 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


I’m I get creative sign Barkley to a nice contract, preferably front loaded. Something like 4 years and 60 million with 36 mill guaranteed. The kid is a great player and is the face of the Franchise. I then go and draft a QB in the first round and let Daboll and his staff develop him. IMO Jones’ play doesn’t merit a 25+ mill contract.



Yeah thats a great idea. After all the time invested in Jones when he is finally turning the corner lets let him walk to the redskins and draft another QB who will be awful for the for 2+ plus yrs.


Jones has accounted for 9 TDs in 8 games this season, and you want to commit 25+ mill year to him. LOL. Glad you aren’t running the team.
RE: RE: If I’m Schoen  
JoeyBigBlue : 1:33 am : link
In comment 15903601 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15903596 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


I’m I get creative sign Barkley to a nice contract, preferably front loaded. Something like 4 years and 60 million with 36 mill guaranteed. The kid is a great player and is the face of the Franchise. I then go and draft a QB in the first round and let Daboll and his staff develop him. IMO Jones’ play doesn’t merit a 25+ mill contract.



As a fan that you want the team to win, why do you give a shit about "the face of the franchise?"

Next year the schedule is going to be tougher and the Giants aren't going to have a top tier pick. Unless you want the to trade up?

Otherwise, if you think the Giants are going to be better next year with a rookie QB and still questionable WR's and interior OL and a defense without much of a pass rush unless they blitz, and a Secondary not to so hot and ILB's not that good then I have a bridge to sell you.

Sure anything is possible but the chance you hit on the QB in Year 1 not so hot. If it takes him -3 years then you've got SB week-to-week and year-to-year coming closer to that possible breakdown. He's been injury prone. Now you want to just forget all about that then hope a rookie QB won't shit the bed?

You only give SB that contract if you KNOW you are a top tier team.


Having a rookie QB on a cheap deal is golden in the NFL. We just need a Rookie that will manage the game and then hopefully grow into his second season. We have a dynamic RB, a solid O-Line with two bookend Tackles and a returning Gates and Lemieux. Plus we have 2 young Rushers in Kayvon and Azeez to make out D, decent.
McCaffrey's, Elliot's and Kamara's contracts are debilitating  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:54 am : link
...Their teams are (or, McCaffrey's case, were) worse because off because of them.

Giving big money to a RB on a muli-year deal is stupid.

Franchise him for 2023. If he agrees to something reasonable, (3 years, $36-$39 million guaranteed) then fine. Otherwise let him walk after 2023.
I could give him big money, but not term  
islander1 : 2:13 am : link
3 years, 45 million? Sure.

Anything past three years, and I'd rather franchise him.
QB vs. RB  
George : 2:49 am : link
It's hard to find players in the draft who can help you immediately, especially at the 'skill' positions.

That said, history tells us that it's easier to find RBs in Day 3 of the draft who can contribute significantly and early on than it is to find QBs in Day 1 of the draft who will succeed in the NFL.

I suspect that the Giants will tag Jones and take their chances on a rookie RB rather than tag Barkley and roll the dice on a rookie QB.
Paying a running back  
mfjmfj : 5:27 am : link
anywhere close to a top end deal is almost always dumb. You can get 85% of the value of a great running back with a mid range draft pick. with a QB it is 10%. With other premium positions (T, DE,CB,etc.) it might be 50%.

If Barkley had been healthy all five years, and if he had been as dominant in those 5 years as he was a rookie year, then you might consider a big deal. But reality is even when playing he did not meaningfully outperform Wayne Gallman and Devontae Booker in two of those years.

With a OL massively improved all the way to mediocre he has looked really good this year. Don't pay him anywhere close to CMC money. If he can get it somewhere else (and I doubt it unless Gettleman unretires) good for him.

All fun and games until Barkley get hurt  
GiantCuse : 6:03 am : link
Love the player, love the man, but I don't think a rebuilding team can sink that kind of money into an injury prone RB entering the back half of his career.
The Giants will know whether they want Jones long term...  
DefenseWins : 6:58 am : link
after this season. If they want him, they will sign him to a long term deal and will use the tag on Barkley
RE: QB vs. RB  
allstarjim : 7:10 am : link
In comment 15903611 George said:
Quote:
It's hard to find players in the draft who can help you immediately, especially at the 'skill' positions.

That said, history tells us that it's easier to find RBs in Day 3 of the draft who can contribute significantly and early on than it is to find QBs in Day 1 of the draft who will succeed in the NFL.

I suspect that the Giants will tag Jones and take their chances on a rookie RB rather than tag Barkley and roll the dice on a rookie QB.


I suspect you're high. They aren't spending $45M on Jones for one year. They aren't using the non-exclusive tag ($31-$35M), either.
Anyway  
allstarjim : 7:12 am : link
That entire offense is run through Barkley/the threat of Barkley. The normal rules do not apply here.

Franchise tag him if you can't get an extension done, that's what the tag is for.
RE: This is exactly  
UConn4523 : 7:24 am : link
In comment 15903602 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
What the franchise tag is for. It's the perfect scenario for a team to use the tag.


Yup
RE: RE: RE: If I’m Schoen  
AlwaysASpiral : 7:36 am : link
In comment 15903606 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15903597 broadbandz said:


Quote:


In comment 15903596 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


I’m I get creative sign Barkley to a nice contract, preferably front loaded. Something like 4 years and 60 million with 36 mill guaranteed. The kid is a great player and is the face of the Franchise. I then go and draft a QB in the first round and let Daboll and his staff develop him. IMO Jones’ play doesn’t merit a 25+ mill contract.



Yeah thats a great idea. After all the time invested in Jones when he is finally turning the corner lets let him walk to the redskins and draft another QB who will be awful for the for 2+ plus yrs.



Jones has accounted for 9 TDs in 8 games this season, and you want to commit 25+ mill year to him. LOL. Glad you aren’t running the team.


Who has he been throwing it to? If you want to use statistics to back your "argument" then show all of them. We have an offense starved of receivers.

Jones is CLEARLY not the problem. Actually, he is a bright spot.

Glad people like you are not running the team.
.......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 7:40 am : link
I wouldn't do anything beyond the franchise tag.

It's not "if," it's "when" with NFL RBs

Looks at how the Bill's invest in the roster, and you'll probably get a good idea of Schoen's vision.

They're not going to use the franchise tag on Jones it would be  
TheMick7 : 7:49 am : link
way too costly. They'll negotiate with Jones & his agent on something reasonable. I really don't think Jones would want to leave,as he's had a first hand experience on how other coaching staffs could screw him up & how this staff has improved his performance. Barkley, unless they agree to a multiple year deal,certainly would be in line to get the franchise tag. Since top RBS are at $15-16 million & a franchise tag would be around $12 million. There might be some hard feelings if the tag is imposed, but that's the rules set up by the NFL/NFLPA.
It will be a shame if the Giants fall short of the playoffs and  
NYGgolfer : 7:51 am : link
Schoen missed an opportunity to shop/trade Barkley before the deadline. His good start to the season created a good deal of marketable value.

I guess we can always tag and trade. And then use the picks to add some new playmakers.

A multi-year extension is foolish for obvious reason, and keeping Barkley around under an expensive 1-year tag just to help a rookie QB take the reins isn't very interesting.
Garafolo also reporting this  
Sean : 7:59 am : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: It will be a shame if the Giants fall short of the playoffs and  
ChrisRick : 8:19 am : link
In comment 15903639 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
Schoen missed an opportunity to shop/trade Barkley before the deadline. His good start to the season created a good deal of marketable value.

I guess we can always tag and trade. And then use the picks to add some new playmakers.

A multi-year extension is foolish for obvious reason, and keeping Barkley around under an expensive 1-year tag just to help a rookie QB take the reins isn't very interesting.


Familiar take
RE: All fun and games until Barkley get hurt  
ZoneXDOA : 8:19 am : link
In comment 15903617 GiantCuse said:
Quote:
Love the player, love the man, but I don't think a rebuilding team can sink that kind of money into an injury prone RB entering the back half of his career.
injury prone is a bit unfair. His injuries have all been different. Ankle, knee, foot… and only one has been non-contact. He’s shown this year that he is tougher than most gave him credit for. He brings so much to this team through his leadership. He’s like an extra coach for the OL. Milton made a great post about the cap increase. We’re going to have the $ so I say Barkley should get paid. We are not 6-2 at this point without him. If we let him walk, I think that would be a bad move.

Also: If we tag him or sign him, DJ needs to be next. Here is where signing T Barkley would be a bad move: you can’t sign him to it money and then set him back with a rookie QB. Makes zero sense. Gotta keep both.
RE: RE: RE: RE: If I’m Schoen  
JoeyBigBlue : 8:27 am : link
In comment 15903634 AlwaysASpiral said:
Quote:
In comment 15903606 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15903597 broadbandz said:


Quote:


In comment 15903596 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


I’m I get creative sign Barkley to a nice contract, preferably front loaded. Something like 4 years and 60 million with 36 mill guaranteed. The kid is a great player and is the face of the Franchise. I then go and draft a QB in the first round and let Daboll and his staff develop him. IMO Jones’ play doesn’t merit a 25+ mill contract.



Yeah thats a great idea. After all the time invested in Jones when he is finally turning the corner lets let him walk to the redskins and draft another QB who will be awful for the for 2+ plus yrs.



Jones has accounted for 9 TDs in 8 games this season, and you want to commit 25+ mill year to him. LOL. Glad you aren’t running the team.



Who has he been throwing it to? If you want to use statistics to back your "argument" then show all of them. We have an offense starved of receivers.

Jones is CLEARLY not the problem. Actually, he is a bright spot.

Glad people like you are not running the team.


I came into this thread this morning, specifically looking for this argument. A BBI favorite for defending Jones. A chef cooks with any ingredients. If Jones can’t lift up NFL receivers, then he is the problem.

All I’m going to say on this matter is that the Giants can’t afford to pay a QB and a RB. If we were paying a QB big time money, then you absolutely move on from Barkley. If you have a QB on a rookie deal, then you absolutely can pay Barkley. So if I’m picking between Jones or Barkley, I’m taking Barkley 8 out of 10 times. The other 2 times I’d say goodbye to both.
RE: It will be a shame if the Giants fall short of the playoffs and  
BigBlueShock : 8:28 am : link
In comment 15903639 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
Schoen missed an opportunity to shop/trade Barkley before the deadline. His good start to the season created a good deal of marketable value.

I guess we can always tag and trade. And then use the picks to add some new playmakers.

A multi-year extension is foolish for obvious reason, and keeping Barkley around under an expensive 1-year tag just to help a rookie QB take the reins isn't very interesting.

Easy to say from the couch. Fans can ignore it all they want but this is not Madden where you can just trade all of your best players without consequences in the locker room. Daboll and Schoen are trying to build a culture this season. That is their number 1 priority. Getting off to a 6-1 start and then trading the player that is most responsible for that start is a horrific message to send.

“Hey guys, I know we are in the hunt for a playoff spot after most of you have spent the past several years being a laughingstock, but screw this season. We have to worry about 5 years from now and we think that 3rd round pick we got for our best player will really help when most of you aren’t on the team anymore”. Yeah, way to build a culture, there. Giants guans have gotten so accustomed to the draft being the only thing that matters that we’ve lost our freakin minds.
RE: RE: It will be a shame if the Giants fall short of the playoffs and  
NYGgolfer : 8:36 am : link
In comment 15903668 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15903639 NYGgolfer said:


Quote:


Schoen missed an opportunity to shop/trade Barkley before the deadline. His good start to the season created a good deal of marketable value.

I guess we can always tag and trade. And then use the picks to add some new playmakers.

A multi-year extension is foolish for obvious reason, and keeping Barkley around under an expensive 1-year tag just to help a rookie QB take the reins isn't very interesting.


Easy to say from the couch. Fans can ignore it all they want but this is not Madden where you can just trade all of your best players without consequences in the locker room. Daboll and Schoen are trying to build a culture this season. That is their number 1 priority. Getting off to a 6-1 start and then trading the player that is most responsible for that start is a horrific message to send.

“Hey guys, I know we are in the hunt for a playoff spot after most of you have spent the past several years being a laughingstock, but screw this season. We have to worry about 5 years from now and we think that 3rd round pick we got for our best player will really help when most of you aren’t on the team anymore”. Yeah, way to build a culture, there. Giants guans have gotten so accustomed to the draft being the only thing that matters that we’ve lost our freakin minds.


No, I agree. It would have been extremely hard to part with Barkley once the team got to 6 wins so quickly. That is why I clearly said it would be a shame if we fall short and lose out on both ends (no playoffs, no trade of Barkley). But obvious no one has the crystal ball how things will turn out to make such decisions.

My other comments still stand.
Franchise Saquon  
Bernie : 8:40 am : link
And try to hammer out a reasonable deal with DJ. Otherwise, think about using the transition tag on DJ (candidly, I don’t recall if a team can use both tags at the same time). Neither player is worthy of top $ deals at their respective positions, but have been productive this year under this coaching staff.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If I’m Schoen  
aGiantGuy : 8:48 am : link
In comment 15903667 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15903634 AlwaysASpiral said:


Quote:


In comment 15903606 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15903597 broadbandz said:


Quote:


In comment 15903596 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


I’m I get creative sign Barkley to a nice contract, preferably front loaded. Something like 4 years and 60 million with 36 mill guaranteed. The kid is a great player and is the face of the Franchise. I then go and draft a QB in the first round and let Daboll and his staff develop him. IMO Jones’ play doesn’t merit a 25+ mill contract.



Yeah thats a great idea. After all the time invested in Jones when he is finally turning the corner lets let him walk to the redskins and draft another QB who will be awful for the for 2+ plus yrs.



Jones has accounted for 9 TDs in 8 games this season, and you want to commit 25+ mill year to him. LOL. Glad you aren’t running the team.



Who has he been throwing it to? If you want to use statistics to back your "argument" then show all of them. We have an offense starved of receivers.

Jones is CLEARLY not the problem. Actually, he is a bright spot.

Glad people like you are not running the team.



I came into this thread this morning, specifically looking for this argument. A BBI favorite for defending Jones. A chef cooks with any ingredients. If Jones can’t lift up NFL receivers, then he is the problem.

All I’m going to say on this matter is that the Giants can’t afford to pay a QB and a RB. If we were paying a QB big time money, then you absolutely move on from Barkley. If you have a QB on a rookie deal, then you absolutely can pay Barkley. So if I’m picking between Jones or Barkley, I’m taking Barkley 8 out of 10 times. The other 2 times I’d say goodbye to both.


“A chef cooks with any ingredients.”

Ok, then please explain why for the first season in his 9 year career, Geno Smith, is massively outperforming Russel Wilson.

If a quarterbacks play is independent of his receivers and we have 8 years of baseline data to judge Geno Smith from, explain this anomalous ninth year.

In one season Russ has gone from mid-season MVP watch to unwatchable football.

You are feeding me eggs with Tabasco sauce
Offenses in today's NFL  
Dave on the UWS : 9:09 am : link
are about creating chunk plays. Barkley is a player that creates chunk plays. He's not just a RB, so lets drop that argument. All that being said, I would bet its the length of the contract that is a big sticking point.
3 years with a good amount of guaranteed money, add a 4th void year to balance the cap hit. I would NOT sign him to a 5 year contract. That's not being smart.
I say tag Barkley. Mostly because I think the Giants can outbid any  
Ivan15 : 9:15 am : link
Other team for Jones if they really have a conviction about him. If they aren’t convinced about Jones, let them be outbid.

Regarding drafting a franchise QB, the odds of being able to find one are pretty low. They may draft someone who looks pretty good but it will take 3 seasons to figure out if he is The One. So if Jones leaves, we may still be looking at 2 or 3 seasons below 0.500.

And if you think this passing offense is weak now, wait until you see a half season of Taylor.
Tag Barkley; compete with the market for Jones.  
Big Blue Blogger : 9:20 am : link
I like both players. The economics of the two positions dictates the strategy.

Barkley is excellent value at the RB franchise number. So the team has all the leverage and I’m glad they didn’t give in.

Jones is poor value at the QB franchise number, and his market price will tend to be depressed by lackluster stats and legitimate questions about his ceiling. If the Giants want to keep him, I think they can probably win an open auction for his services.
Or, what Ivan15 said.  
Big Blue Blogger : 9:21 am : link
Among others. Great minds… 😉
.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 9:43 am : link
He’s getting tagged. No doubt in my mind.
If Barkley was to get hurt...  
DefenseWins : 9:56 am : link
who is our starting RB?
RE: If Barkley was to get hurt...  
section125 : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15903749 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
who is our starting RB?


Breida
Predictable  
Spider43 : 10:02 am : link
Hopefully someone else offers him more money in the offseason. We shouldn't throw good money after bad. Good signs from Schoen, so far.
Ahhh we’re back  
mittenedman : 10:10 am : link
to the old DO IT ANYWAYZ JONEZ arguments.

Well done JoeyBigBlue.

6-2 isn’t even good enough. Not enough TDz! Let’s find a rookie who can throw a bunch of TDs to these practice squad WRs. Brilliant!
RE: Tag Barkley; compete with the market for Jones.  
Mattman : 10:14 am : link
In comment 15903710 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
I like both players. The economics of the two positions dictates the strategy.

Barkley is excellent value at the RB franchise number. So the team has all the leverage and I’m glad they didn’t give in.

Jones is poor value at the QB franchise number, and his market price will tend to be depressed by lackluster stats and legitimate questions about his ceiling. If the Giants want to keep him, I think they can probably win an open auction for his services.


This is the best approach. Good post and rationale
The Barkley decision  
Doubledeuce22 : 10:19 am : link
Is simple. You tag him and then you tag him again and then let him walk. We all know what a RBs shelf life is and this will be even more true about an often injured RB. Great player but he’s at a position where you don’t spend that kind of money on. Especially when there are glaring holes at WR and CB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: If I’m Schoen  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:59 am : link
In comment 15903688 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
In comment 15903667 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15903634 AlwaysASpiral said:


Quote:


In comment 15903606 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15903597 broadbandz said:


Quote:


In comment 15903596 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


I’m I get creative sign Barkley to a nice contract, preferably front loaded. Something like 4 years and 60 million with 36 mill guaranteed. The kid is a great player and is the face of the Franchise. I then go and draft a QB in the first round and let Daboll and his staff develop him. IMO Jones’ play doesn’t merit a 25+ mill contract.



Yeah thats a great idea. After all the time invested in Jones when he is finally turning the corner lets let him walk to the redskins and draft another QB who will be awful for the for 2+ plus yrs.



Jones has accounted for 9 TDs in 8 games this season, and you want to commit 25+ mill year to him. LOL. Glad you aren’t running the team.



Who has he been throwing it to? If you want to use statistics to back your "argument" then show all of them. We have an offense starved of receivers.

Jones is CLEARLY not the problem. Actually, he is a bright spot.

Glad people like you are not running the team.



I came into this thread this morning, specifically looking for this argument. A BBI favorite for defending Jones. A chef cooks with any ingredients. If Jones can’t lift up NFL receivers, then he is the problem.

All I’m going to say on this matter is that the Giants can’t afford to pay a QB and a RB. If we were paying a QB big time money, then you absolutely move on from Barkley. If you have a QB on a rookie deal, then you absolutely can pay Barkley. So if I’m picking between Jones or Barkley, I’m taking Barkley 8 out of 10 times. The other 2 times I’d say goodbye to both.



“A chef cooks with any ingredients.”

Ok, then please explain why for the first season in his 9 year career, Geno Smith, is massively outperforming Russel Wilson.

If a quarterbacks play is independent of his receivers and we have 8 years of baseline data to judge Geno Smith from, explain this anomalous ninth year.

In one season Russ has gone from mid-season MVP watch to unwatchable football.

You are feeding me eggs with Tabasco sauce



LOL@ this argument. Anyone with half a brain could see a mile a way that Wilson has been declining the last two seasons. That’s why that Broncos trade was idiotic, in every sense of the word.

All I’m saying is that Daniel Jones is a limited QB, that we can’t afford to pay $25+ mill for going forward. I rather take my chances with a rookie QB that Daboll and Schoen can mold.
You tag Barkley  
Atlantic : 11:05 am : link
He's a bargain at 12 million.

Let Jones test the market. If someone wants to break the bank on him it shouldn't be us. Over paying Jones would weaken the franchise and he is unlikely at this point to grow into a top ten QB.
I want to know who is this rookie QB that they are going to be able to  
Blue21 : 11:26 am : link
get and at what cost. How many future picks will it cost if we find a trade partner or are we gambling on a late rounder that may not deserve a first round grade. Just because we may want it doesn't mean it's available or can happen.
RE: Barkley isn't taking 15 mil a year  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15903599 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
He'll get better offers

He'll get tagged, then.

Barkley going into the offseason as a FA is bad news for DJ.
RE: RE: This is exactly  
AcidTest : 11:50 am : link
In comment 15903630 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15903602 Jerry in_DC said:


Quote:


What the franchise tag is for. It's the perfect scenario for a team to use the tag.



Yup


+2. Use the FT and try and work out a new contract after doing so, but I think giving a RB top dollar is generally a mistake.
RE: QB vs. RB  
Alan W : 11:54 am : link
In comment 15903611 George said:
Quote:
It's hard to find players in the draft who can help you immediately, especially at the 'skill' positions.

That said, history tells us that it's easier to find RBs in Day 3 of the draft who can contribute significantly and early on than it is to find QBs in Day 1 of the draft who will succeed in the NFL.

I suspect that the Giants will tag Jones and take their chances on a rookie RB rather than tag Barkley and roll the dice on a rookie QB.


Well said.
RE: RE: RE: If I’m Schoen  
Alan W : 11:57 am : link
In comment 15903607 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15903601 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15903596 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


I’m I get creative sign Barkley to a nice contract, preferably front loaded. Something like 4 years and 60 million with 36 mill guaranteed. The kid is a great player and is the face of the Franchise. I then go and draft a QB in the first round and let Daboll and his staff develop him. IMO Jones’ play doesn’t merit a 25+ mill contract.



As a fan that you want the team to win, why do you give a shit about "the face of the franchise?"

Next year the schedule is going to be tougher and the Giants aren't going to have a top tier pick. Unless you want the to trade up?

Otherwise, if you think the Giants are going to be better next year with a rookie QB and still questionable WR's and interior OL and a defense without much of a pass rush unless they blitz, and a Secondary not to so hot and ILB's not that good then I have a bridge to sell you.

Sure anything is possible but the chance you hit on the QB in Year 1 not so hot. If it takes him -3 years then you've got SB week-to-week and year-to-year coming closer to that possible breakdown. He's been injury prone. Now you want to just forget all about that then hope a rookie QB won't shit the bed?

You only give SB that contract if you KNOW you are a top tier team.




Having a rookie QB on a cheap deal is golden in the NFL. We just need a Rookie that will manage the game and then hopefully grow into his second season. We have a dynamic RB, a solid O-Line with two bookend Tackles and a returning Gates and Lemieux. Plus we have 2 young Rushers in Kayvon and Azeez to make out D, decent.


You've solved the Giants issue except for designating the rookie QB who will arrive as a game manager.

Big, big omission.
RE: RE: RE: If I’m Schoen  
Hammer : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15903604 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15903601 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15903596 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:



Draft a rookie QB and build a great roster around him.

Be a SB contender in 3 years. That should be the plan, screw next year.


How do you build a "great roster" when you have to trade away multiple 1s and day two picks in order to move up and grab your rookie QB.

If the Giants move up in the draft you'll be looking at the same sorry wideout group, albeit with a few new mediocre faces.
RE: The Barkley decision  
RobThailand : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15903764 Doubledeuce22 said:
Quote:
Is simple. You tag him and then you tag him again and then let him walk. We all know what a RBs shelf life is and this will be even more true about an often injured RB. Great player but he’s at a position where you don’t spend that kind of money on. Especially when there are glaring holes at WR and CB.


exactly100%
RE: RE: RE: RE: If I’m Schoen  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15903863 Alan W said:
Quote:
In comment 15903607 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15903601 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15903596 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


I’m I get creative sign Barkley to a nice contract, preferably front loaded. Something like 4 years and 60 million with 36 mill guaranteed. The kid is a great player and is the face of the Franchise. I then go and draft a QB in the first round and let Daboll and his staff develop him. IMO Jones’ play doesn’t merit a 25+ mill contract.



As a fan that you want the team to win, why do you give a shit about "the face of the franchise?"

Next year the schedule is going to be tougher and the Giants aren't going to have a top tier pick. Unless you want the to trade up?

Otherwise, if you think the Giants are going to be better next year with a rookie QB and still questionable WR's and interior OL and a defense without much of a pass rush unless they blitz, and a Secondary not to so hot and ILB's not that good then I have a bridge to sell you.

Sure anything is possible but the chance you hit on the QB in Year 1 not so hot. If it takes him -3 years then you've got SB week-to-week and year-to-year coming closer to that possible breakdown. He's been injury prone. Now you want to just forget all about that then hope a rookie QB won't shit the bed?

You only give SB that contract if you KNOW you are a top tier team.




Having a rookie QB on a cheap deal is golden in the NFL. We just need a Rookie that will manage the game and then hopefully grow into his second season. We have a dynamic RB, a solid O-Line with two bookend Tackles and a returning Gates and Lemieux. Plus we have 2 young Rushers in Kayvon and Azeez to make out D, decent.



You've solved the Giants issue except for designating the rookie QB who will arrive as a game manager.

Big, big omission.


It’s a draft pick chosen by Daboll and Schoen. I can’t tell you which one 6 months away from the draft and not knowing what draft slot we have.
This is a really risky gambit by Saquon  
cosmicj : 12:42 pm : link
He’s one very bad play away from playing out his career on vet minimum.

Surprised the negotiations were shit down like this.
I don’t see anyone paying jones what franchise tag would be for qb  
Payasdaddy : 12:47 pm : link
Do it for saquon and negotiate with jones
If the price isn’t reasonable for a qb ( 3 yrs 65 million or so), sign a jimmy G as a bridge
I don’t think either gets 35 million per yr
Barkley's betting he won't get hurt again  
David B. : 12:58 pm : link
Schoen shouldn't take that bet. If Barkley gets hurt again, his price goes down. If he doesn't, It'll be high.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 