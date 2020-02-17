Adoree Jackson to return punts today.

probably not. Jackson has a history of injuries so I would manage the snaps the best I can with him.
Let's stop with the Jason Sehorn thing. Starters play specials ALL the time. If Sehorn doesn't shred his knee, he probably becomes one of the best kick returners of his time.
Daboll sends a message. It's about a winning. Special teams are important. We lost the F'ing game in Seattle primarily because our punt returner couldn't hold onto the ball. Our special teams has been marginal this year. It is odd that teams that usually eek out victories like we have, don't have great special teams.
... the rain should stop well before kickoff. The game that finished Jackson as the Titans' punt returner was on a miserable, rainy night in Jacksonville. He fumbled one bouncing punt, misplayed another, and lost the job for good.
The field will still be slick, which may increase the injury risk. I suspect that we overstate that concern, but every play carries some incremental danger, and special teams are especially chaotic.
Not much choice but to trust the coaches on this one. Jackson must have looked so much better than the alternatives in practice that they had to go with him over a more expendable body.
RE: RE: I hate this idea and thinks an overreaction to last week.
I know it’s certainly not ideal but I wouldn’t mind a fair catch on every single return. Just hold on to the ball and give the offense a chance. The returns haven’t been especially beneficial anyways even when they actually hold on to the ball
You’re putting your best cornerback in harm’s way for a part of the game that isn’t super important. The only critical thing about punt returner is that the guy be able to catch the ball (fair catch) and not muff it. I think that this is a mistake.
It's not a mistake if Jackson is told to fair-catch every punt. The Giants just want somebody who won't drop the ball. You need a returner to catch the punt otherwise it might roll to your own five yard line.
I would expect him to dress as the backup slot behind Wan'Dale Robinson, but that's not a given. We might see a lot of "12" and "13" personnel today, with Nick Gates or Matt Peart as an extra blocker when they go heavy at TE. Robinson isn't much of a factor in those packages, so the staff could decide to dispense with a backup for him.
Assuming Kenny Golladay plays, the guy you would expect to "lose his shirt" is Golladay's seat-warmer, David Sills; also, Isaiah Hodgins might be a week away from contributing, despite his familiarity with Daboll's playbook. But if the big receivers all dress, James could be the odd WR out now that he's off punt returns.
I mean come on. You put your #1 CB in harms way unnecessarily. Not only that but Jackson has been playing at a Pro Bowl level. Just a dumb move. Give Bachman a call. Proehl if he's healthy. I can't believe there's not 1 WR or RB besides Barkley that can't go back there and just fair catch the ball. Smh.
How many returners get hurt? Some of you are so scared from Sehorn that most don't see what happens around the league.
James got a concussion last week! On a team where there is a huge lack of quality depth, putting your #1 CB out there is foolhardy!
Your post is foolhardy. Is there risk, yes. Would Daboll do this if there was high risk? No.
This is the NFL, every play has risk. Some players get hurt jogging alone.
If they had someone more trustworthy or better, they would be fielding the punts.
I also would not be surprised if they rotate someone in there.
This was my first thoughts. If anyone watched James, they know all the Giants need is someone who can catch the ball. Everyone is up in arms about James in there. Then they are up in arms about the Giants changing it to someone they believe has much surer hands. Nobody knows what the staff has instructed AJ. Could have just told him to fair catch everything. Can’t be scared of something that happened 20 years ago.
Let's hope it's foolhardy! Never has there been a finer line between winning & losing than with this roster.What is troubling is there were 2 weeks to find a Punt Returner out of work, yet we wind up with Jackson. If he's fair catching everything,fine. Otherwise,the risk is not worth the reward!
due to his ball security issues, I dislike this even more. Memories of Jason Sehorn come to mind. This team can't afford to lose their most reliable DB; especially now when they have lost their top Safety.
almost everyone else, I hate this decision. It could easily become Jason Sehorn Part II, especially given our propensity for injuries. The only way this makes sense is if Jackson has been told to fair catch everything.
Was Deion on a roster where many of the backups were street FAs? Look, I hope I'm wrong & Jackson goes the distance with one. My problem is the depth on this roster is tissue paper thin,so avoiding any problem makes sense. I just would like to know why they never brought ANYONE in to try out as a PR?
if Adoree gets hurt and season tanks - better draft pick and not as much pushback if they want to dump Jones for a draft pick QB
if it works and he delivers some big returns while staying healthy - win more games and make the playoffs, get more goodwill from management/fans/media that they know what they are doing when moves are made this offseason
He was Deion Sanders, I don’t care who his backups were!
Giants are 6-2. They need a win today. You play your best guys, You don’t make decisions based on someone might get hurt, you make decisions on what gives you the best chance to win.
Totally disagree with comments like, “ fair catch” every ball. Play to win, that s what it s about. He could get hurt at anytime playing corner. If he gets hurt it s part of the game, unfortunate but true.
Jabrill Peppers suffered two season-ending injuries
play ball with your best players, the end
Yeah man, Snacks has been invaluable hasn’t he? Can’t believe he’s still producing at this level after all these years
Adoree is arguably our most important defensive player after Snacks right now.
I know it’s certainly not ideal but I wouldn’t mind a fair catch on every single return. Just hold on to the ball and give the offense a chance. The returns haven’t been especially beneficial anyways even when they actually hold on to the ball
It's not a mistake if Jackson is told to fair-catch every punt. The Giants just want somebody who won't drop the ball. You need a returner to catch the punt otherwise it might roll to your own five yard line.
There's only 17 games in a season. They are all important. Do you really think coaches go around thinking it's OK to lose this game because it's not super important?
I don't get it. People bitched because the team was a bunch of losers. Then they start winning and games aren't important.
To just fair catch the ball.
Assuming Kenny Golladay plays, the guy you would expect to "lose his shirt" is Golladay's seat-warmer, David Sills; also, Isaiah Hodgins might be a week away from contributing, despite his familiarity with Daboll's playbook. But if the big receivers all dress, James could be the odd WR out now that he's off punt returns.
To just fair catch the ball.
This was my thought. Handle the basics.
100%. As soon as I clicked on this thread I thought ‘here come the Sehorn comments’
Daboll & Co have converted me. Play to win. Go for 2, return the punts. Don't play or coach scared.
To just fair catch the ball.
This was my first thoughts. If anyone watched James, they know all the Giants need is someone who can catch the ball. Everyone is up in arms about James in there. Then they are up in arms about the Giants changing it to someone they believe has much surer hands. Nobody knows what the staff has instructed AJ. Could have just told him to fair catch everything. Can’t be scared of something that happened 20 years ago.
Let's hope it's foolhardy! Never has there been a finer line between winning & losing than with this roster.What is troubling is there were 2 weeks to find a Punt Returner out of work, yet we wind up with Jackson. If he's fair catching everything,fine. Otherwise,the risk is not worth the reward!
And there it is, the first Sehorn reference, that's so oldddd.
Sehorn returned kick offs, that s a more violent play
Amani Toomer did tear an ACL during his tenure as the primary return man... on a Hail Mary, not a punt return.
if it works and he delivers some big returns while staying healthy - win more games and make the playoffs, get more goodwill from management/fans/media that they know what they are doing when moves are made this offseason
He was Deion Sanders, I don’t care who his backups were!
Giants are 6-2. They need a win today. You play your best guys, You don’t make decisions based on someone might get hurt, you make decisions on what gives you the best chance to win.
Totally disagree with comments like, “ fair catch” every ball. Play to win, that s what it s about. He could get hurt at anytime playing corner. If he gets hurt it s part of the game, unfortunate but true.
Broken bone in his back on a kickoff return Week 11, 2019 at Chicago.
Then torn ACL Week 7, 2021 on punt return that ended his NYG career.
Both times when he was a defensive starter.
You don't have to go back 25 years to Sehorn.
Kick returns are not the same as punt returns. Over the past 25 years kick returns have become safer due to the rule changes.
Before you bring up one example of Peppers getting hurt as a punt returner, you should look at the league wide stats of number of punts and number of injuries to punt returners.
And if you do want to bring up Peppers and Sehorn as the only two data points, that's an injury rate of once every 20 years.
Everybody needs get over the Sehorn crap. There are position categories with high injury rates like RB and CB and no one says don't play Saquon at RB because he might get injured.