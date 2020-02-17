for display only
Adoree Jackson to return punts today.

Jolly Blue Giant : 8:01 am
He was great at it at USC.
Link - ( New Window )
Hate this move  
George : 8:25 am : link
Lose Jackson and there's no replacement.
Would I do it?  
SLIM_ : 8:25 am : link
probably not. Jackson has a history of injuries so I would manage the snaps the best I can with him.

Let's stop with the Jason Sehorn thing. Starters play specials ALL the time. If Sehorn doesn't shred his knee, he probably becomes one of the best kick returners of his time.

Daboll sends a message. It's about a winning. Special teams are important. We lost the F'ing game in Seattle primarily because our punt returner couldn't hold onto the ball. Our special teams has been marginal this year. It is odd that teams that usually eek out victories like we have, don't have great special teams.
And not so great at it  
LS : 8:27 am : link
with the Titans. Lost the job there because of fumbles.
Sehorn was a pubic hair away from breaking that return to the house  
gtt350 : 8:29 am : link
freak accident.
play ball with your best players, the end
I hate this idea and thinks an overreaction to last week.  
Returning Video Tapes : 8:30 am : link
Adoree is arguably our most important defensive player after Snacks right now.
RE: I hate this idea and thinks an overreaction to last week.  
BigBlueShock : 8:33 am : link
In comment 15903670 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
Adoree is arguably our most important defensive player after Snacks right now.

Yeah man, Snacks has been invaluable hasn’t he? Can’t believe he’s still producing at this level after all these years
Bad idea  
PhilSimms15 : 8:35 am : link
Giants can’t afford for another injury to their defensive backfield. Let James redeem himself. You’d have to believe he would focus on not losing the ball.
On the bright side (literally)...  
Big Blue Blogger : 8:37 am : link
... the rain should stop well before kickoff. The game that finished Jackson as the Titans' punt returner was on a miserable, rainy night in Jacksonville. He fumbled one bouncing punt, misplayed another, and lost the job for good.

The field will still be slick, which may increase the injury risk. I suspect that we overstate that concern, but every play carries some incremental danger, and special teams are especially chaotic.

Not much choice but to trust the coaches on this one. Jackson must have looked so much better than the alternatives in practice that they had to go with him over a more expendable body.

RE: RE: I hate this idea and thinks an overreaction to last week.  
robbieballs2003 : 8:39 am : link
In comment 15903671 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15903670 Returning Video Tapes said:


Quote:


Adoree is arguably our most important defensive player after Snacks right now.


Yeah man, Snacks has been invaluable hasn’t he? Can’t believe he’s still producing at this level after all these years


Lol
RE: On the bright side (literally)...  
BigBlueShock : 8:41 am : link
In comment 15903676 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
... the rain should stop well before kickoff. The game that finished Jackson as the Titans' punt returner was on a miserable, rainy night in Jacksonville. He fumbled one bouncing punt, misplayed another, and lost the job for good.

The field will still be slick, which may increase the injury risk. I suspect that we overstate that concern, but every play carries some incremental danger, and special teams are especially chaotic.

Not much choice but to trust the coaches on this one. Jackson must have looked so much better than the alternatives in practice that they had to go with him over a more expendable body.

I know it’s certainly not ideal but I wouldn’t mind a fair catch on every single return. Just hold on to the ball and give the offense a chance. The returns haven’t been especially beneficial anyways even when they actually hold on to the ball
RE: Don’t like it  
GeofromNJ : 8:41 am : link
In comment 15903646 Dukie Dimes said:
Quote:
You’re putting your best cornerback in harm’s way for a part of the game that isn’t super important. The only critical thing about punt returner is that the guy be able to catch the ball (fair catch) and not muff it. I think that this is a mistake.

It's not a mistake if Jackson is told to fair-catch every punt. The Giants just want somebody who won't drop the ball. You need a returner to catch the punt otherwise it might roll to your own five yard line.
RE: Don’t like it  
Gman11 : 8:49 am : link
In comment 15903646 Dukie Dimes said:
Quote:
You’re putting your best cornerback in harm’s way for a part of the game that isn’t super important.


There's only 17 games in a season. They are all important. Do you really think coaches go around thinking it's OK to lose this game because it's not super important?

I don't get it. People bitched because the team was a bunch of losers. Then they start winning and games aren't important.
Maybe Daboll has instructed Adoree Jackson  
M.S. : 8:51 am : link

To just fair catch the ball.
It's possible that Richie James won't even be active.  
Big Blue Blogger : 8:52 am : link
I would expect him to dress as the backup slot behind Wan'Dale Robinson, but that's not a given. We might see a lot of "12" and "13" personnel today, with Nick Gates or Matt Peart as an extra blocker when they go heavy at TE. Robinson isn't much of a factor in those packages, so the staff could decide to dispense with a backup for him.

Assuming Kenny Golladay plays, the guy you would expect to "lose his shirt" is Golladay's seat-warmer, David Sills; also, Isaiah Hodgins might be a week away from contributing, despite his familiarity with Daboll's playbook. But if the big receivers all dress, James could be the odd WR out now that he's off punt returns.
RE: ...  
Sec 103 : 8:53 am : link
In comment 15903648 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Getting Sehorn flashbacks.


This!!!!
Before the end of the game, James will be back in there.  
Ivan15 : 8:56 am : link
Unless he is inactive.
RE: Maybe Daboll has instructed Adoree Jackson  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8:56 am : link
In comment 15903693 M.S. said:
Quote:

To just fair catch the ball.


This was my thought. Handle the basics.
RE: It's football. Go out and play.  
TheMick7 : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15903650 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
How many returners get hurt? Some of you are so scared from Sehorn that most don't see what happens around the league.


James got a concussion last week! On a team where there is a huge lack of quality depth, putting your #1 CB out there is foolhardy!
worrying about injury risk  
Dave on the UWS : 9:18 am : link
is playing to lose. Jackson is one of the team's best players, you want him to touch the ball more if possible. Play to win, that's what this decision is. Some of you guys need to grow a pair.
right on Dave  
gtt350 : 9:36 am : link
.
We don't have one receiver who can return punts?  
The_Taxman89_10 : 9:37 am : link
I mean come on. You put your #1 CB in harms way unnecessarily. Not only that but Jackson has been playing at a Pro Bowl level. Just a dumb move. Give Bachman a call. Proehl if he's healthy. I can't believe there's not 1 WR or RB besides Barkley that can't go back there and just fair catch the ball. Smh.
________  
I am Ninja : 9:37 am : link
Specials literally lost us a game...
Yuck.  
Bill in UT : 9:41 am : link
Just let James play in short sleeves
RE: worrying about injury risk  
RCPhoenix : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15903707 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
is playing to lose. Jackson is one of the team's best players, you want him to touch the ball more if possible. Play to win, that's what this decision is. Some of you guys need to grow a pair.


100%. As soon as I clicked on this thread I thought ‘here come the Sehorn comments’

It also sends a positive message to the team  
gersh : 9:48 am : link
We are doing all we can to win. Everyone must contribute in any way they can.
We should have kept Toney for punt returns alone  
giantBCP : 9:53 am : link
if this was going to be the case.
RE: RE: It's football. Go out and play.  
section125 : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15903705 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15903650 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


How many returners get hurt? Some of you are so scared from Sehorn that most don't see what happens around the league.



James got a concussion last week! On a team where there is a huge lack of quality depth, putting your #1 CB out there is foolhardy!


Your post is foolhardy. Is there risk, yes. Would Daboll do this if there was high risk? No.

This is the NFL, every play has risk. Some players get hurt jogging alone.
If they had someone more trustworthy or better, they would be fielding the punts.
I also would not be surprised if they rotate someone in there.
I love this.  
mittenedman : 10:14 am : link
Punt returns are huge opportunities in games for big plays. I was always annoyed OBJ wasn’t used more there. You don’t put a threat there, you are giving up one of your opportunities to win.
RE: It also sends a positive message to the team  
Matt123 : 10:24 am : link
In comment 15903740 gersh said:
Quote:
We are doing all we can to win. Everyone must contribute in any way they can.


Daboll & Co have converted me. Play to win. Go for 2, return the punts. Don't play or coach scared.

It’s a risk  
UConn4523 : 10:43 am : link
but hey, stuff like this working out can be the difference between a win and a loss. Hope he doesn’t get injuries but we need all the help we can get to score points.
RE: Maybe Daboll has instructed Adoree Jackson  
KDavies : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15903693 M.S. said:
Quote:

To just fair catch the ball.


This was my first thoughts. If anyone watched James, they know all the Giants need is someone who can catch the ball. Everyone is up in arms about James in there. Then they are up in arms about the Giants changing it to someone they believe has much surer hands. Nobody knows what the staff has instructed AJ. Could have just told him to fair catch everything. Can’t be scared of something that happened 20 years ago.
RE: RE: RE: It's football. Go out and play.  
TheMick7 : 11:06 am : link
In comment 15903746 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15903705 TheMick7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15903650 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


How many returners get hurt? Some of you are so scared from Sehorn that most don't see what happens around the league.



James got a concussion last week! On a team where there is a huge lack of quality depth, putting your #1 CB out there is foolhardy!



Your post is foolhardy. Is there risk, yes. Would Daboll do this if there was high risk? No.

This is the NFL, every play has risk. Some players get hurt jogging alone.
If they had someone more trustworthy or better, they would be fielding the punts.
I also would not be surprised if they rotate someone in there.


Let's hope it's foolhardy! Never has there been a finer line between winning & losing than with this roster.What is troubling is there were 2 weeks to find a Punt Returner out of work, yet we wind up with Jackson. If he's fair catching everything,fine. Otherwise,the risk is not worth the reward!
Although, I don't like James back there  
Beer Man : 11:07 am : link
due to his ball security issues, I dislike this even more. Memories of Jason Sehorn come to mind. This team can't afford to lose their most reliable DB; especially now when they have lost their top Safety.
RE: If it was OK for Deon Sanders  
David B. : 11:11 am : link
Sanders was never a Giant. He was on a teams I hated. I didn't care if he got killed fielding punts.
Other teams do this  
UConn4523 : 11:14 am : link
Sehorn happened 25 years ago, time to get over it.
UConn.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:15 am : link
Fair point. I just am scarred from Sehorn. Haha.
RE: ...  
Carson53 : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15903648 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Getting Sehorn flashbacks.
.

And there it is, the first Sehorn reference, that's so oldddd.
RE: Hate  
joeinpa : 11:24 am : link
In comment 15903654 '25GiantsPride said:
Quote:
This! Sehorn all over again.


Sehorn returned kick offs, that s a more violent play
The Giants' all-time leaders in rushing and receiving...  
Big Blue Blogger : 11:25 am : link
...each returned punts for three years, at a high level, without incident.

Amani Toomer did tear an ACL during his tenure as the primary return man... on a Hail Mary, not a punt return.
RE: RE: It's football. Go out and play.  
joeinpa : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15903705 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15903650 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


How many returners get hurt? Some of you are so scared from Sehorn that most don't see what happens around the league.



James got a concussion last week! On a team where there is a huge lack of quality depth, putting your #1 CB out there is foolhardy!


Didn t Deion Sanders return kicks?
Like  
AcidTest : 11:42 am : link
almost everyone else, I hate this decision. It could easily become Jason Sehorn Part II, especially given our propensity for injuries. The only way this makes sense is if Jackson has been told to fair catch everything.
RE: RE: RE: It's football. Go out and play.  
TheMick7 : 11:56 am : link
In comment 15903830 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15903705 TheMick7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15903650 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


How many returners get hurt? Some of you are so scared from Sehorn that most don't see what happens around the league.



James got a concussion last week! On a team where there is a huge lack of quality depth, putting your #1 CB out there is foolhardy!



Didn t Deion Sanders return kicks?


Was Deion on a roster where many of the backups were street FAs? Look, I hope I'm wrong & Jackson goes the distance with one. My problem is the depth on this roster is tissue paper thin,so avoiding any problem makes sense. I just would like to know why they never brought ANYONE in to try out as a PR?
Probably feel like they have nothing to lose  
BigBlue565358 : 11:58 am : link
if Adoree gets hurt and season tanks - better draft pick and not as much pushback if they want to dump Jones for a draft pick QB

if it works and he delivers some big returns while staying healthy - win more games and make the playoffs, get more goodwill from management/fans/media that they know what they are doing when moves are made this offseason
Just  
Joe Beckwith : 11:59 am : link
Fair catch them.
Flshback to Sehorn  
US1 Giants : 12:01 pm : link
even though I think he was injured on a KO return.
TD Jackson!!!!!!!  
BCD : 12:09 pm : link
hello anybody here?????
sounds of crickets.....
RE: RE: RE: RE: It's football. Go out and play.  
joeinpa : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15903858 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15903830 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15903705 TheMick7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15903650 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


How many returners get hurt? Some of you are so scared from Sehorn that most don't see what happens around the league.



James got a concussion last week! On a team where there is a huge lack of quality depth, putting your #1 CB out there is foolhardy!



Didn t Deion Sanders return kicks?



Was Deion on a roster where many of the backups were street FAs? Look, I hope I'm wrong & Jackson goes the distance with one. My problem is the depth on this roster is tissue paper thin,so avoiding any problem makes sense. I just would like to know why they never brought ANYONE in to try out as a PR?


He was Deion Sanders, I don’t care who his backups were!

Giants are 6-2. They need a win today. You play your best guys, You don’t make decisions based on someone might get hurt, you make decisions on what gives you the best chance to win.

Totally disagree with comments like, “ fair catch” every ball. Play to win, that s what it s about. He could get hurt at anytime playing corner. If he gets hurt it s part of the game, unfortunate but true.
Jabrill Peppers suffered two season-ending injuries  
shyster : 12:43 pm : link
as a returner.

Broken bone in his back on a kickoff return Week 11, 2019 at Chicago.

Then torn ACL Week 7, 2021 on punt return that ended his NYG career.

Both times when he was a defensive starter.

You don't have to go back 25 years to Sehorn.
Love Daboll  
cosmicj : 12:45 pm : link
But really question this move.
RE: Jabrill Peppers suffered two season-ending injuries  
BH28 : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15903915 shyster said:
Quote:
as a returner.

Broken bone in his back on a kickoff return Week 11, 2019 at Chicago.

Then torn ACL Week 7, 2021 on punt return that ended his NYG career.

Both times when he was a defensive starter.

You don't have to go back 25 years to Sehorn.


Kick returns are not the same as punt returns. Over the past 25 years kick returns have become safer due to the rule changes.

Before you bring up one example of Peppers getting hurt as a punt returner, you should look at the league wide stats of number of punts and number of injuries to punt returners.

And if you do want to bring up Peppers and Sehorn as the only two data points, that's an injury rate of once every 20 years.

Everybody needs get over the Sehorn crap. There are position categories with high injury rates like RB and CB and no one says don't play Saquon at RB because he might get injured.
