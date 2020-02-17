New York Giants vs Houston Texans Game Discussion

to slide. Get the first down for a new set of downs. They would only have 1 time out and the 2 min warning. Even without another first they would have a closer field goal and run the clock to about a minute. Now, they have to try a 50 yd field goal (risk of a block) and if its not good. Houston has great field position to try to tie it up.
He was pathetic today . Even though Hou is bad against the run you still need to mix it up more, and even if you are going to run at least mix it up a little and have Jones run to give the Defense another look
Have you watched this team the past several seasons?
How can any win be frustrating. after what we’ve been subjected to for years?
Only on BBI can a wire to wire win be classified as frustrating lol
100%.
Like the coaches preach….just go 1-0 this week. I really don’t care what it looks like as long as we keep piling up those W’s,
I was hoping we’d have this record next year and as far as I’m concerned we’re a year ahead of schedule. Any win no matter what it looks like is a huge plus and with the way the NFC is shaping up, puts us in great shape to make the playoffs. Something I never even thought about coming in.I just wanted the arrow pointing up.
All the coaches and players deserve a huge tip of the cap and any benefit of the doubt. I don’t care about style points, just get W’s.
He wasn’t going to reach it and didn’t want to go out of bounds
because he had two defenders between himself and the first down mark. He would not have reached it
They’re loaded up to stop the run too. They know we weren’t throwing!
This has been a textbook old-school bell-cow RB game.
Nope.. he should have plowed into the DB trying for the first. The clock didn't matter outside of 2 mins and houston with timeouts... Grr.
The bar should be higher than comparing him to Davis Mills.
Davis Mills is “significantly better” than Daniel Jones, according to Mike in NY. From the season prediction thread. Link - ( New Window )
Well Davis Mills is terrible.
He's probably so shook from last week that he misread situation. Go into the DB's chest there.
Because there’s zero reason to not stack the box until Kafka gives them a reason to respect options.
Barkley should have stopped and ran up field instead of slidding.
100%
+1 and we had extra blockers and we still didn't get a first down
That’s what I thought too. Lower the shoulder and try to get the first. It’s essentially same thing as sliding down there. He stays in bounds either way.
What an ugly win. How many games can we win with absolutely no passing game? Ninety percent of the offense is Barkley. Today it was 99%. That is unsustainable.
He was pathetic today . Even though Hou is bad against the run you still need to mix it up more, and even if you are going to run at least mix it up a little and have Jones run to give the Defense another look
Joe Judge approves
Damn nice. Winning out of the bye is so nice.
What an ugly win. How many games can we win with absolutely no passing game? Ninety percent of the offense is Barkley. Today it was 99%. That is unsustainable.
I guess you missed the two TD passes. Including one for 54 yards.
But yes, the focus of the offense was correctly on running the ball, given how awful HOU is at defending it.
Besides, they would have had two more completions - including one for 20+ yards - if Golladay knew how to catch the ball.
Like the coaches preach….just go 1-0 this week. I really don’t care what it looks like as long as we keep piling up those W’s,
I was hoping we’d have this record next year and as far as I’m concerned we’re a year ahead of schedule. Any win no matter what it looks like is a huge plus and with the way the NFC is shaping up, puts us in great shape to make the playoffs. Something I never even thought about coming in.I just wanted the arrow pointing up.
All the coaches and players deserve a huge tip of the cap and any benefit of the doubt. I don’t care about style points, just get W’s.