New York Giants vs Houston Texans Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:40 pm
...
They need to bootleg  
jpkmets : 4:06 pm : link
Out of this formation. Otherwise the box is beyond stacked. Hoping these runs are designed to set up a boot or PA when the division is on the line.
RE: Why didn’t Barkley get the first down before sliding?  
Mike in NY : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15905137 Simms11 said:
Quote:
.


He wasn’t going to reach it and didn’t want to go out of bounds
that time should he have gone for the 1st  
ColHowPepper : 4:06 pm : link
instead of the OOB disasters before? Looked like he could have made it if he stopped and dove
wouldn't have getting the 1st been better than staying in bounds?  
guitarguybs12 : 4:06 pm : link
you gain an extra down to run with them out of timeouts
RE: Why didn’t Barkley get the first down before sliding?  
DefenseWins : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15905137 Simms11 said:
Quote:
.


because he had two defenders between himself and the first down mark. He would not have reached it
This si why im upset with Kafka conservative  
Giantfan21 : 4:07 pm : link
play calling. In stead of going for the kill they had to rely on turnovers from the defense and a long Fg to win the game when if he was a a little more aggresive game could have been over a while ago
RE: How do we have ALL those OL out there  
Simms11 : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15905140 GiantSteps said:
Quote:
and not get doodley squat


They’re loaded up to stop the run too. They know we weren’t throwing!
RE: Barkley  
jvm52106 : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15905132 jpkmets said:
Quote:
Learned his sliding inbounds lesson.

This has been a textbook old-school bell-cow RB game.


Nope.. he should have plowed into the DB trying for the first. The clock didn't matter outside of 2 mins and houston with timeouts... Grr.
RE: RE: RE: RE: jesus..if Jones overthrew that TD  
SomeFan : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15905130 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15905118 giantBCP said:


Quote:


In comment 15905103 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15905092 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


this place would meltdown



The bar should be higher than comparing him to Davis Mills.



Davis Mills is “significantly better” than Daniel Jones, according to Mike in NY. From the season prediction thread. Link - ( New Window )



Well Davis Mills is terrible.
ergo, Jones ceiling has to be much higher.
Should have passed it  
giantBCP : 4:07 pm : link
with the two minute warning coming up.
RE: wouldn't have getting the 1st been better than staying in bounds?  
mphbullet36 : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15905144 guitarguybs12 said:
Quote:
you gain an extra down to run with them out of timeouts


He's probably so shook from last week that he misread situation. Go into the DB's chest there.
that wasn't the time  
Dave on the UWS : 4:07 pm : link
to slide. Get the first down for a new set of downs. They would only have 1 time out and the 2 min warning. Even without another first they would have a closer field goal and run the clock to about a minute. Now, they have to try a 50 yd field goal (risk of a block) and if its not good. Houston has great field position to try to tie it up.
RE: How do we have ALL those OL out there  
jpkmets : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15905140 GiantSteps said:
Quote:
and not get doodley squat


Because there’s zero reason to not stack the box until Kafka gives them a reason to respect options.
RE: RE: Barkley  
SomeFan : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15905148 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15905132 jpkmets said:


Quote:


Learned his sliding inbounds lesson.

This has been a textbook old-school bell-cow RB game.



Nope.. he should have plowed into the DB trying for the first. The clock didn't matter outside of 2 mins and houston with timeouts... Grr.
this
Barkley needed to get a first down  
Rjanyg : 4:08 pm : link
WTH
Frustrating  
gmoney11 : 4:08 pm : link
Team, and Win..
RE: RE: Why didn’t Barkley get the first down before sliding?  
kcgiants : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15905145 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
In comment 15905137 Simms11 said:


Quote:


.



because he had two defenders between himself and the first down mark. He would not have reached it

Barkley should have stopped and ran up field instead of slidding.
Kafka  
AcidTest : 4:08 pm : link
is the reason this game is close.
Game over...  
DefenseWins : 4:08 pm : link
...
GANO.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:08 pm : link
YOU SEXY BEAST!
Nicely done  
jpkmets : 4:08 pm : link
Gano
Did any WR even get on the field?  
TJ : 4:08 pm : link
I know they intend to run the clock but is it necessary to remove any possible doubt that you might throw the ball?
Gano is the man!  
Simms11 : 4:08 pm : link
.
Gano  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4:09 pm : link
Stud
Now that the nail is in the coffin, Justin Jefferson  
bumpsinthenight : 4:09 pm : link
Just made an unbelievable catch on 4th and 18
Nice  
SomeFan : 4:09 pm : link
Big FG
RE: Kafka  
DefenseWins : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15905158 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is the reason this game is close.


100%
RE: Did any WR even get on the field?  
kcgiants : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15905162 TJ said:
Quote:
I know they intend to run the clock but is it necessary to remove any possible doubt that you might throw the ball?

+1 and we had extra blockers and we still didn't get a first down
Gano is so good  
Thunderstruck27 : 4:10 pm : link
the anti-Golladay
Gano!  
bluepepper : 4:10 pm : link
the way this one has gone I thought for sure we'd miss the FG. Just can't put it away. Now, look for Houston to quickly score...
RE: RE: RE: Why didn’t Barkley get the first down before sliding?  
Simms11 : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15905157 kcgiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15905145 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 15905137 Simms11 said:


Quote:


.



because he had two defenders between himself and the first down mark. He would not have reached it


Barkley should have stopped and ran up field instead of slidding.


That’s what I thought too. Lower the shoulder and try to get the first. It’s essentially same thing as sliding down there. He stays in bounds either way.
Can't argue with the game plan,  
CT Charlie : 4:10 pm : link
but we made the game harder than necessary.
Ok keep it together kids  
EdS56 : 4:10 pm : link
They got this. Even with todays effort.
Why are they showing us with a 7-2 record?  
BestFeature : 4:10 pm : link
The game is not over.
Gano  
AcidTest : 4:10 pm : link
to the rescue.

What an ugly win. How many games can we win with absolutely no passing game? Ninety percent of the offense is Barkley. Today it was 99%. That is unsustainable.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Why didn’t Barkley get the first down before sliding?  
kcgiants : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15905172 Simms11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15905157 kcgiants said:


Quote:


In comment 15905145 DefenseWins said:


Quote:


In comment 15905137 Simms11 said:


Quote:


.



because he had two defenders between himself and the first down mark. He would not have reached it


Barkley should have stopped and ran up field instead of slidding.



That’s what I thought too. Lower the shoulder and try to get the first. It’s essentially same thing as sliding down there. He stays in bounds either way.

Yup +1
Highest QB rating on the day  
Carl in CT : 4:11 pm : link
AND A NICE WIN!!
RE: Kafka  
Giantfan21 : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15905158 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is the reason this game is close.


He was pathetic today . Even though Hou is bad against the run you still need to mix it up more, and even if you are going to run at least mix it up a little and have Jones run to give the Defense another look
Love Smith...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:12 pm : link
Clock management...uh...
Not sure what Lovie Smith was planning but ST players  
bumpsinthenight : 4:13 pm : link
We’re not in fire drill mode
RE: Love Smith...  
Thunderstruck27 : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15905180 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Clock management...uh...


Joe Judge approves
7-2  
jpkmets : 4:14 pm : link
!

Damn nice. Winning out of the bye is so nice.
RE: Frustrating  
Eman11 : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15905156 gmoney11 said:
Quote:
Team, and Win..


Worst post of the thread.

Have you watched this team the past several seasons?

How can any win be frustrating. after what we’ve been subjected to for years?
RE: RE: Frustrating  
Hammer : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15905186 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15905156 gmoney11 said:


Quote:


Team, and Win..



Worst post of the thread.

Have you watched this team the past several seasons?

How can any win be frustrating. after what we’ve been subjected to for years?


Yeah. Really.
Bout to have a better  
jpkmets : 4:17 pm : link
record than the Bills in the race for Ny
RE: Gano  
speedywheels : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15905176 AcidTest said:
Quote:
to the rescue.

What an ugly win. How many games can we win with absolutely no passing game? Ninety percent of the offense is Barkley. Today it was 99%. That is unsustainable.


I guess you missed the two TD passes. Including one for 54 yards.

But yes, the focus of the offense was correctly on running the ball, given how awful HOU is at defending it.

Besides, they would have had two more completions - including one for 20+ yards - if Golladay knew how to catch the ball.
RE: RE: Frustrating  
Returning Video Tapes : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15905186 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15905156 gmoney11 said:


Quote:


Team, and Win..



Worst post of the thread.

Have you watched this team the past several seasons?

How can any win be frustrating. after what we’ve been subjected to for years?


Only on BBI can a wire to wire win be classified as frustrating lol
RE: RE: Frustrating  
speedywheels : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15905186 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15905156 gmoney11 said:


Quote:


Team, and Win..



Worst post of the thread.

Have you watched this team the past several seasons?

How can any win be frustrating. after what we’ve been subjected to for years?


Look at this asshole’s posts in this thread, he’s a troll. And not a very good one at that.
RE: RE: RE: Frustrating  
Eman11 : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15905214 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
In comment 15905186 Eman11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15905156 gmoney11 said:


Quote:


Team, and Win..



Worst post of the thread.

Have you watched this team the past several seasons?

How can any win be frustrating. after what we’ve been subjected to for years?



Only on BBI can a wire to wire win be classified as frustrating lol


100%.

Like the coaches preach….just go 1-0 this week. I really don’t care what it looks like as long as we keep piling up those W’s,

I was hoping we’d have this record next year and as far as I’m concerned we’re a year ahead of schedule. Any win no matter what it looks like is a huge plus and with the way the NFC is shaping up, puts us in great shape to make the playoffs. Something I never even thought about coming in.I just wanted the arrow pointing up.

All the coaches and players deserve a huge tip of the cap and any benefit of the doubt. I don’t care about style points, just get W’s.
Fuck off  
Route 9 : 4:28 pm : link
The Texans didn't play a bad game. There is no easy win in the NFL and they were tough.
