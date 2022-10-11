New York Giants vs Houston Texans Post-Game Discussion

Lol, 2-7. 7-2….makes no difference, they never change.
Which is why I don’t even visit the board until well after the game. Some of these fans are the worst. Team is 7-2 no one predicted this.
Same, I don’t visit the site during games anymore and want to celebrate after but people can’t seem to enjoy it. Everyone knows the roster is limited and aren’t going to compete for the Super Bowl, fucking enjoy that a lot of players are progressing and the Giants seem to have the right people in charge finally to thrn things around. The majority pegged this as a 4-win team, life is too short to be miserable and negative when something good is actually happening.
Not surprising to me that they went super conservative all game. They played a bit sloppy and Daboll likely realized once they got up 2 possessions that as long as they kept Houston at bay, Houston offense wasn’t going to do much so they essentially just ran out the clock
Definitely deserves some criticism but it worked.
Agree and thought they were too conservative. Even if you are committed to running you can mix in some variety. Also think the defense failed to adjust in second half but ugly wins count.
The issue I had was NOT throwing in the occasional naked boot.
In a couple of these games, those plays were pivotal in not only moving the chains, but to keep the defense off balance.
We had multiple opportunities when the Texans were clearly selling out to stop Jones. We helped them by running the play they thought we would run.
They had nobody sitting back to defend against a Jones keeper. I really cannot believe Kafka did not see that, so I do not know why he did not call that play.
Amazing reading some of these comments after a 7-2 start and never trailing a team they should beat AFTER A BYE. We lead the whole game after a bye and the mouth breathers of the internet are out in force.
I'm with you brother. 7-2 now lets move onto the Lions
I'm with you brother. 7-2 now lets move onto the Lions
I'm with you brother. 7-2 now lets move onto the Lions
It is a message board. Fans comment on what they see. Stay off the game threads if it bothers you enough. Really don't need a Oct 2022 dupe to tell people to stop posting.
If you expect fans to be posting reasoned, thoughtful analysis during the heat of the game, that’s on you for not understanding what those are.
It is very difficult to come to this site after a win or a loss anymore. Too many people who put their fandom/criticism of individual players ahead of what the team does. The sensible posts about the game and the team are hard to find through all the “We won inspite of Jones” and “Jones is elite despite what you see” posts.
At the end of Eli’s career I remember thinking how nice it would be to stop having every discussion point run through the lease of “what does this say about Eli.” It has only gotten worse with Jones.
Good win; definitely a game that Judge or Shurmur would have lost
It is a message board. Fans comment on what they see. Stay off the game threads if it bothers you enough. Really don't need a Oct 2022 dupe to tell people to stop posting.
I'm with you brother. 7-2 now lets move onto the Lions
It is a message board. Fans comment on what they see. Stay off the game threads if it bothers you enough. Really don't need a Oct 2022 dupe to tell people to stop posting.
There was one play he was badly beat by the WR in the endzone but Mills overthrew him. So there's that. But I've been impressed by his physicality and sure tackling. He misses some, but open field he's been pretty darn good in the slot, and he's not a big guy but a big heart
Well, I think they give Golladay one more go next week,as the Lions,
#Giants WR Kenny Golladay said he still feels like he’s the dominant player he was in Detroit.
Asked what he’d say to fans who want to know why he’s not performing: “I don’t say nothing to them.”
Same ol, same ol
RE: The overall attitude (presentation) is fine
The question is, can he physically do it. Truthfully, perhaps an actually winning record might give him a sort of RED BULL effect for these last 9 regular season games and we see some glimpses each week of his past play. Not full games but glimpses within the game that adds enough to our offense to be better than it was.
jvm, agree with the question and with the notion that maybe, maybe, some incentive kicks in for him somewhere here. But re. 'the overall attitude (presentation) is fine', I don't know: reading his answers in multiple Q&A pressers, to me he seems caught up in his own, alternate reality that bears no relationship to the reality of KG on and off the field, in terms of production, practicing, evincing that all-in attitude for the guys in the room that he professes to have. It's just really hard to see it
The Giants had first downs inside the Texans 40 yard line twice
In the first half and came away with zero points. If theyd simply even kicked FGs, they would have played with a commanding lead in the 2nd half.
And people have been complaining about Kafka. You know what playcall I really hated? That play in the 2nd quarter around the Texans 30 where the one result they couldn’t let happen was a sack to take them out of FG range. And what play do they call? A drop back pass. Sack. 0 points.
(I’m not saying Kafka sucks. I’m saying that play was a significant play calling error.)
RE: Well, I think they give Golladay one more go next week,as the Lions,
4 ints in last two weeks and one to lose the game. Some on this board would want him replaced with an unproven college kid. It’s just brutal. Before I hear DJ is no Josh Allen (well he is not). But he also doesn’t turn it over like Josh this year neither.
God this is so annoying.
Let us know when Jones has a game as good as Allen’s best games.
I'm sure Dan Marino had many great games but did he win a SB?
So let’s don't compare QBs. Its timing and as long as you play better than the other QB in the game
So then we can stop with posts and threads any time a top end QB has a bad game?
That will end the moment you stop posting every time DJ makes a single mistake. You are expecting perfection and the moment there is one bad pass or he does not see an open WR, you guys immediately jump on it with a comment. If you continue to expect perfection from our QB (no matter who it is), you will just continue to be a miserable fan. None of these QBs are perfect and there are only about 5 humans on the planet who are elite. Get used to not having one of those on this team. We actually never had one but somehow managed to have 4 superbowl championships without one of the top QBs in the league.
Perfectly stated. Every mistake he makes is used as confirmation of the narrative some have of him. Pointing out how poorly Josh Allen has played the past two weeks is a legit way to make the point, those bad plays do not necessarily define who a quarterback is
Daniel not being the player Allen is; that s totally irrelevant to the point
Jones ‘ bad plays do not define him as a player, his total body of work does, and right now that s pretty dam good
Schoen is going to resign this kid if Daniel keeps making plays that lead to victories. That s not going to sit well with some, but. ?
however, they are smart enough to adjust to the talent they have. Without, Bellinger, they are even more limited on offense, both with the run game and especially the pass game. With Neal out, the Pass pro is sketchy at best. So, as the old saying goes "when you put the ball in the air, 3 things can happen and 2 of them are bad". So, if you have a lead late, you run, run, run. Next year will be a different story.
Schoen is going to resign this kid if Daniel keeps making plays that lead to victories. That s not going to sit well with some, but. ?
This is a gross oversimplification. If Jones is resigned because he is making plays nobody will be upset if he is resigned. People may not like the term and the numbers. Some people who are Jones supporters may also not like what he is signed for, or if Schoen doesn’t resign him at all.
Is used as confirmation bias for people who like Jones.
Pointing out Josh Allen’s bad plays as a defense of Jones’ mistakes is actually irrelevant. He doesn’t make Josh Allen type plays, so ever missed opportunity on a big play has more impact on what the decision should be in regards to Jones.
It’s not about being perfect, it’s that this offense has limited opportunities to make big plays in the air, so each miss is important.
RE: Schoen and Daboll want to run the offense a certain way
however, they are smart enough to adjust to the talent they have. Without, Bellinger, they are even more limited on offense, both with the run game and especially the pass game. With Neal out, the Pass pro is sketchy at best. So, as the old saying goes "when you put the ball in the air, 3 things can happen and 2 of them are bad". So, if you have a lead late, you run, run, run. Next year will be a different story.
I think one of the worst things this regime could do moving forward is to abandon the run and try to build a pass happy offense. Not in this division and not in the northeast.
More balance yes. Run your offense thought the running game.
Play in the northeast and are top 10 in passing. Last I checked the winter weather in Kansas City isn’t that great either.
The Giants absolutely should, and will, look to build an offense that trends more toward pass happy. “Not in this division” is nonsense, they’ll have to beat teams “not in this division” to win a Super Bowl.
Is used as confirmation bias for people who like Jones.
Pointing out Josh Allen’s bad plays as a defense of Jones’ mistakes is actually irrelevant. He doesn’t make Josh Allen type plays, so ever missed opportunity on a big play has more impact on what the decision should be in regards to Jones.
It’s not about being perfect, it’s that this offense has limited opportunities to make big plays in the air, so each miss is important.
Each miss (which have not been many) is not always attributed to Jones play for the last time. It’s lack of pass blocking or WR play. As Shaun O’Hara said on the post game show (who knows a lot more about football than you do) there is not a QB in the entire NFL that has played better with less talent than Jones. Your continuous knocks on his play with lack of knowledge is just getting old. Learn the game. It’s a team sport.
Each miss (which have not been many) is not always attributed to Jones play for the last time. It’s lack of pass blocking or WR play. As Shaun O’Hara said on the post game show (who knows a lot more about football than you do) there is not a QB in the entire NFL that has played better with less talent than Jones. Your continuous knocks on his play with lack of knowledge is just getting old. Learn the game. It’s a team sport.
First of all you can knock it off with the insults. I don’t think I’ve ever insulted your intelligence. It’s not the first time either.
Secondly, I didn’t knock any part of Jones play today, the discussion going on is about people pointing out every good QBs bad plays in an effort to prop up Jones, and about Jones’ career as a whole. I’m not sure why Josh Allen’s pick/ what if Jones did that was even brought up in this thread after a Giants win and a day when Jones played solid, unless you’re looking for a fight.
Sure Jones has played well this year without much to work with, but there also hasn’t been enough to warrant a decision yet and certainly not enough to waive away concerns.
The absolute nonsense that gets spouted around here is insane
Here is my question, do we see Golladay get released after that pathetic performance? I know if it were me I would cut him no matter what I needed to do to make it work..
You know why we can’t release him this year. Just inactive him every week. We don’t need him at all.
They should have IR'ed him. Could have opened a spot
#Giants WR Kenny Golladay said he still feels like he’s the dominant player he was in Detroit.
Asked what he’d say to fans who want to know why he’s not performing: “I don’t say nothing to them.”
#Giants WR Kenny Golladay said he still feels like he’s the dominant player he was in Detroit.
Asked what he’d say to fans who want to know why he’s not performing: “I don’t say nothing to them.”
Not sure he ever will need to say anything. Really will be surprised if he gets into a game again. Cager and Hodgins seem to be better at this point.
It was 2nd down, and we would have gotten two extra plays by making the first down, and it would have made the FG shorter. I think that was a bad decision.
Agree, I was screaming “cut up field, get the first” during that play. It looked like he would have easily made it.
It is very difficult to come to this site after a win or a loss anymore. Too many people who put their fandom/criticism of individual players ahead of what the team does. The sensible posts about the game and the team are hard to find through all the “We won inspite of Jones” and “Jones is elite despite what you see” posts.
At the end of Eli’s career I remember thinking how nice it would be to stop having every discussion point run through the lease of “what does this say about Eli.” It has only gotten worse with Jones.
But they overcame in the 2nd half. Win and move on!
But they overcame in the 2nd half. Win and move on!
Any word on whatever Belton got the x-ray for?
About KG today. The biggest surprise isn't the lack of stats it was the fact that he blatantly dropped two passes, both of which stopped drives in their tracks!
Here is my question, do we see Golladay get released after that pathetic performance? I know if it were me I would cut him no matter what I needed to do to make it work..
You know why we can’t release him this year. Just inactive him every week. We don’t need him at all.
They should have IR'ed him. Could have opened a spot
100% agree….I guess they were still hoping the old KennyG would surface. Well, today showed you that ain’t happening.
#Giants WR Kenny Golladay said he still feels like he’s the dominant player he was in Detroit.
Asked what he’d say to fans who want to know why he’s not performing: “I don’t say nothing to them.”
Which matches his play...
i still think there should be a taylor RPO package.
but for WR - enough of KG/MJ/Sills - move on.
Time to give hodgkins, foster, cager chances at wr #3-5. Cager could be that WR/TE combo. maybe even pimpleton.
Ok then.
last i checked you can't IR someone for having no heart
Three things:
(1) Here are my exact words:
2-2 in the next four games will be an amazing feat. 1-3 would hardly be shocking. And 0-4 I'm afraid is attainable.
(2) Compared with the fantasy statements this week by some BBIers about the resurrection of Kenny Golladay against Houston, my statement above isn’t so bad.
(3) And I said before the game that Kenny Golladay would do nothing today… several times.
I guess that makes me 1-for-2, batting .500! (:-) LOL
MS. I was wrong about KG. Dude can’t catch, it’s ridiculous. Probably has dropped half the balls thrown at him this yr
He was actually open a couple of time. Just ridiculous
Quote:
I didn't expect anything but damn that is horrible.
Beyond horrible. A sophomore in high school can do better. Just pathetic. He short armed the first one. Just abysmal the 2nd.
Gotta be in his head now…all mental.
#Giants WR Kenny Golladay said he still feels like he’s the dominant player he was in Detroit.
Asked what he’d say to fans who want to know why he’s not performing: “I don’t say nothing to them.”
Yeah dominant. Took the words right out of my mouth
#Giants WR Kenny Golladay said he still feels like he’s the dominant player he was in Detroit.
Asked what he’d say to fans who want to know why he’s not performing: “I don’t say nothing to them.”
Same ol, same ol
jvm, agree with the question and with the notion that maybe, maybe, some incentive kicks in for him somewhere here. But re. 'the overall attitude (presentation) is fine', I don't know: reading his answers in multiple Q&A pressers, to me he seems caught up in his own, alternate reality that bears no relationship to the reality of KG on and off the field, in terms of production, practicing, evincing that all-in attitude for the guys in the room that he professes to have. It's just really hard to see it
And people have been complaining about Kafka. You know what playcall I really hated? That play in the 2nd quarter around the Texans 30 where the one result they couldn’t let happen was a sack to take them out of FG range. And what play do they call? A drop back pass. Sack. 0 points.
(I’m not saying Kafka sucks. I’m saying that play was a significant play calling error.)
How about they play the best players? Which doesn’t include Golladay.
4 ints in last two weeks and one to lose the game. Some on this board would want him replaced with an unproven college kid. It’s just brutal. Before I hear DJ is no Josh Allen (well he is not). But he also doesn’t turn it over like Josh this year neither.
God this is so annoying.
Let us know when Jones has a game as good as Allen’s best games.
I'm sure Dan Marino had many great games but did he win a SB?
So let’s don't compare QBs. Its timing and as long as you play better than the other QB in the game
So then we can stop with posts and threads any time a top end QB has a bad game?
That will end the moment you stop posting every time DJ makes a single mistake. You are expecting perfection and the moment there is one bad pass or he does not see an open WR, you guys immediately jump on it with a comment. If you continue to expect perfection from our QB (no matter who it is), you will just continue to be a miserable fan. None of these QBs are perfect and there are only about 5 humans on the planet who are elite. Get used to not having one of those on this team. We actually never had one but somehow managed to have 4 superbowl championships without one of the top QBs in the league.
Perfectly stated. Every mistake he makes is used as confirmation of the narrative some have of him. Pointing out how poorly Josh Allen has played the past two weeks is a legit way to make the point, those bad plays do not necessarily define who a quarterback is
Daniel not being the player Allen is; that s totally irrelevant to the point
Jones ‘ bad plays do not define him as a player, his total body of work does, and right now that s pretty dam good
Schoen is going to resign this kid if Daniel keeps making plays that lead to victories. That s not going to sit well with some, but. ?
last i checked you can't IR someone for having no heart
Maybe Andy Reid thinks he can do something with KG. I think he is running some kind of shelter over there.
Schoen is going to resign this kid if Daniel keeps making plays that lead to victories. That s not going to sit well with some, but. ?
This is a gross oversimplification. If Jones is resigned because he is making plays nobody will be upset if he is resigned. People may not like the term and the numbers. Some people who are Jones supporters may also not like what he is signed for, or if Schoen doesn’t resign him at all.
No he did not
Pointing out Josh Allen’s bad plays as a defense of Jones’ mistakes is actually irrelevant. He doesn’t make Josh Allen type plays, so ever missed opportunity on a big play has more impact on what the decision should be in regards to Jones.
It’s not about being perfect, it’s that this offense has limited opportunities to make big plays in the air, so each miss is important.
I think one of the worst things this regime could do moving forward is to abandon the run and try to build a pass happy offense. Not in this division and not in the northeast.
More balance yes. Run your offense thought the running game.
#Giants WR Kenny Golladay said he still feels like he’s the dominant player he was in Detroit.
Asked what he’d say to fans who want to know why he’s not performing: “I don’t say nothing to them.”
One of THE most disliked players to play for the NYG in a long, long while. NEVER sign players from the Detroit Lions, lol. Hope he runs to the Lions' sideline next week an stays there. Twat.
@Connor_J_Hughes - #Giants WR Kenny Golladay asked about why it hasn’t worked this year “I don’t know” - ( New Window )
Quote:
his former team, come to town. If playing against them doesn't motivate him,nothing will. Last Dance,Last Chance!
How about they play the best players? Which doesn’t include Golladay.
I don't disagree with you, but I do think they'll want to give him one last try against the Lions. As a GM who made many horrible moves, Golladay could be Gettleman's worst!
The Giants absolutely should, and will, look to build an offense that trends more toward pass happy. “Not in this division” is nonsense, they’ll have to beat teams “not in this division” to win a Super Bowl.
#Giants WR Kenny Golladay said he still feels like he’s the dominant player he was in Detroit.
Asked what he’d say to fans who want to know why he’s not performing: “I don’t say nothing to them.”
The only thing KG is dominating is his checking account game. Keep this cancer at home. Shockey treatment him.
Pointing out Josh Allen’s bad plays as a defense of Jones’ mistakes is actually irrelevant. He doesn’t make Josh Allen type plays, so ever missed opportunity on a big play has more impact on what the decision should be in regards to Jones.
It’s not about being perfect, it’s that this offense has limited opportunities to make big plays in the air, so each miss is important.
Each miss (which have not been many) is not always attributed to Jones play for the last time. It’s lack of pass blocking or WR play. As Shaun O’Hara said on the post game show (who knows a lot more about football than you do) there is not a QB in the entire NFL that has played better with less talent than Jones. Your continuous knocks on his play with lack of knowledge is just getting old. Learn the game. It’s a team sport.
#Giants WR Kenny Golladay said he still feels like he’s the dominant player he was in Detroit.
Asked what he’d say to fans who want to know why he’s not performing: “I don’t say nothing to them.”
The only thing KG is dominating is his checking account game. Keep this cancer at home. Shockey treatment him.
I don't remember the Giants ever refusing to play or dress Shockey
#Giants WR Kenny Golladay said he still feels like he’s the dominant player he was in Detroit.
Asked what he’d say to fans who want to know why he’s not performing: “I don’t say nothing to them.”
Afterwards, he did have this to say about the 1st pass:
Each miss (which have not been many) is not always attributed to Jones play for the last time. It’s lack of pass blocking or WR play. As Shaun O’Hara said on the post game show (who knows a lot more about football than you do) there is not a QB in the entire NFL that has played better with less talent than Jones. Your continuous knocks on his play with lack of knowledge is just getting old. Learn the game. It’s a team sport.
First of all you can knock it off with the insults. I don’t think I’ve ever insulted your intelligence. It’s not the first time either.
Secondly, I didn’t knock any part of Jones play today, the discussion going on is about people pointing out every good QBs bad plays in an effort to prop up Jones, and about Jones’ career as a whole. I’m not sure why Josh Allen’s pick/ what if Jones did that was even brought up in this thread after a Giants win and a day when Jones played solid, unless you’re looking for a fight.
Sure Jones has played well this year without much to work with, but there also hasn’t been enough to warrant a decision yet and certainly not enough to waive away concerns.