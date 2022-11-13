Daniel Jones 3rd & 10 scramble in the 4th quarter Sean : 11/13/2022 7:52 pm

This was one of my favorite plays of the game and it seems Jones has made this type of play in each game thus far.



The Giants are up 21-10 with 7+ minutes left in the game. Jones scrambles and runs for 11. The drive ultimately stalls, but these are huge plays in the game. There were plenty of times the Giants could have put this game away. I never felt the Giants were losing this game.



Those are the types of plays Jones has been making this year. 7-2 feels great.