Daniel Jones 3rd & 10 scramble in the 4th quarter

This was one of my favorite plays of the game and it seems Jones has made this type of play in each game thus far.
The Giants are up 21-10 with 7+ minutes left in the game. Jones scrambles and runs for 11. The drive ultimately stalls, but these are huge plays in the game. There were plenty of times the Giants could have put this game away. I never felt the Giants were losing this game.
Those are the types of plays Jones has been making this year. 7-2 feels great.
He’s tough, a leader, is taking care of the football and generally playing smart football. He’s seemingly taken a huge step forward in the ball security aspect of his game. He deserves a lot of credit.
It could also be that we’re lacking playmakers as well.
Or Barkley?
Slayton was probably the biggest reason for the win today, but he’s not a consistent play maker. Maybe he becomes one, and the last few weeks are definitely promising
LOL, seriously?!?!
Slayton was demoted to like 4th string. Glad he’s made a few plays, but he’s had waaaaay to many drops to be counted on.
Other than SB; they’ve got NOTHING (that can be relied on). Jones was building a rapport with Bellinger, hopefully they can pick up where they left off.
But this offense has very little.
Slayton was almost out of the NFL in august
“Waaah, he’s not an elite passer, therefore he sucks!”
I’m not sure if Jones is the long term answer, but i love the knots the Jones haters tie themselves into trying to continue their narrative.
Not to mention the playcalling was horrific today
Yep, missed Slayton behind him...wonder if he though Slayton was going to sit down? But it was a bad pass.
Some of you can’t even enjoy the win and are just looking to antagonize. Nobody has even criticized Jones.
Quote:
Mostly because it fucks with their narrative.
Some of you can’t even enjoy the win and are just looking to antagonize. Nobody has even criticized Jones.
Apparently you didn’t see the game thread.
Trust me - I’m THRILLED they are 7-2.
That record was not on my bingo card for the 2022 NYG season.
Agree. My point was that Jones haters were on full display. After the first incompletion no less…
Why are you trying to pick fights for peoples opinions?
Quote:
Kafka would be fired.
Why are you trying to pick fights for peoples opinions?
You are a five year old.
But you have become a caricature on this site. Majority of the people here just laugh at you. Hence why you have to personally insult people.
Sure buddy.
I did. But he’s been extremely inconsistent, and still drops too many passes. Hence,I’m not ready to count him as a “weapon” quite yet
Daniel Jones is a starting QB in this league. And will be a starter somewhere next year.
What we knew: Jones is tough, smart and a hard worker.
What we've learned this year: Jones is a winner.
That's about it.
Quote:
This year…
And winning is somehow not good enough.
If they don’t sign/tag Jones - and I’m not saying it’s a slam dunk they do - unless they draft a rookie QB, they are going to pay a quality replacement close to what they would have paid him. Fact.
Quote:
In comment 15906103 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
This year…
And winning is somehow not good enough.
If they don’t sign/tag Jones - and I’m not saying it’s a slam dunk they do - unless they draft a rookie QB, they are going to pay a quality replacement close to what they would have paid him. Fact.
Jimmy G is making 6 mil as a back up this year. Marcus Mariota is making 1,75 mil this year. Mitch trubisky is making 7.14 mil this year, and Tyrod is making like 5 mil. So where and how are you claiming otherwise. Not to mention tagging Bark and a rookie QB from draft sounds like a really good idea. Where oh where will we ever find someone who can throw 175 yards a game and 13 TDs all year?
Jones played ok today...but what I saw was a coaching staff that doesn't trust him. Worst defense in football, 9 in the box, and they still ran, ran, and ran some more. 2nd and 15...run? Hmmmm....
Slayton is a 4th option, Wandale clearly doesnt know much of the playbook because they rarely use him. The rest are practice squad guys
This is the group you want to open up the offense with? When you have one of the top 3 RBs in football?
How did Herbert look tonight with no one to throw to? I saw the 2nd half and he did zero
Herbert was playing the best defense in football...DJ was playing the worst. When Herbert played the Texans, he threw for 340 yards. Anything else?
Jones played ok today...but what I saw was a coaching staff that doesn't trust him. Worst defense in football, 9 in the box, and they still ran, ran, and ran some more. 2nd and 15...run? Hmmmm....
DINK AND DUNK? You blithering idiot. Jones was 13-17 for 197 yards. That's 11.6 Y/A. Anybody else in the league with 11.6 Y/A today?
I prefer to just watch him and this team continue to grow through the year and continue to deploy different gameplans based on the opponent. People want to microanalyze one throw Jones missed or talk about "dinking and dunking" and expose their own ignorance it is up to them.
Meanwhile the Giants are 7-2, playing solid, disciplined football, and we're on a really good track to make the playoffs.
Unfortunately, that STILL doesn't deter a few people who still want a referendum on Jones and think they are being intelligent in doing so.
How many telestrators have you gone through in the past hour rewinding and pinpointing the travesty Jones had on his one badly missed pass?
Valued contributions!
You mean how I said Jones had a solid day and how the complaints about them not passing the ball more today are stupid? Cmon you’re a better stalker than that.
As a reminder… “pot meets kettle.”
Jones played ok today...but what I saw was a coaching staff that doesn't trust him. Worst defense in football, 9 in the box, and they still ran, ran, and ran some more. 2nd and 15...run? Hmmmm....
Again, why would you throw when you can get 200 yards rushing? The old adage that there are three things that can happen when you throw the ball is still true. INT, INC, completion.
Running controls the ball and clock. It rests your defense, while expending theirs.
13/17 2 TDs, two dropped passes. 11 yds per attempt..
Jones isn't great. He does as he is asked.
Quote:
Daboll/Kafka are playing to the strengths of the players on hand
Slayton is a 4th option, Wandale clearly doesnt know much of the playbook because they rarely use him. The rest are practice squad guys
This is the group you want to open up the offense with? When you have one of the top 3 RBs in football?
How did Herbert look tonight with no one to throw to? I saw the 2nd half and he did zero
Herbert was playing the best defense in football...DJ was playing the worst. When Herbert played the Texans, he threw for 340 yards. Anything else?
And who were Herbert's receivers vs Texans? Who were the Giants receivers? Do the Chargers have a running game like the Giants have?
Quote:
As always.
As a reminder… “pot meets kettle.”
See actually no. Fatman has no interest in discussing football, he comes in posts his weekly generalized and personal attacks and then bounces.
How can anyone discuss football when you and a few others hijacked so many threads for the past year with your know it all attitude (and to be as consistently wrong as you have.) And currently hijack ones with your consistent back handed compliments?
It was a good complimentary thread that you blew up. You seem upset there isn’t more criticism of Jones yesterday.
It was a good complimentary thread that you blew up. You seem upset there isn’t more criticism of Jones yesterday.
I had not even posted in this thread until you came up with this.
ajr2456 : 11/13/2022 8:34 pm : link : reply
Some of you can’t even enjoy the win and are just looking to antagonize. Nobody has even criticized Jones.
So blame me for something I never said. You're never wrong.
Quote:
I think in 3rd or early 4th Slayton was wide open for a nice running 30 yard catch and Jones threw behind him( Jones was moving.) So, that would have been yet another huge run for Slayton. Jones sort of botched that one.
I don't think he was wide open, if he throws more to the right to hit Slayton in stride as he crossed, he had a defender there, and could have ended ugly, frankly. 1st qtr I think it was? It wasn't open for him to throw the ball where it needed to go to be caught.
I think it was just a miscommunication in the route. I think Jones thought he was going to sit down in the zone, as he was open, and Slayton must have thought he had to continue the route. At least that’s how it appeared. You don’t normally see Jones miss that badly.
He had Williams for 7 games and Ekeler in the passing game.
Who on the Giants is better than those 2 in the passing game?