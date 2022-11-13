for display only
Daniel Jones 3rd & 10 scramble in the 4th quarter

Sean : 11/13/2022 7:52 pm
This was one of my favorite plays of the game and it seems Jones has made this type of play in each game thus far.

The Giants are up 21-10 with 7+ minutes left in the game. Jones scrambles and runs for 11. The drive ultimately stalls, but these are huge plays in the game. There were plenty of times the Giants could have put this game away. I never felt the Giants were losing this game.

Those are the types of plays Jones has been making this year. 7-2 feels great.
Jones is not an elite pocket passer  
Chris684 : 11/13/2022 7:58 pm : link
But I’m not sure anymore if he needs to be.

He’s tough, a leader, is taking care of the football and generally playing smart football. He’s seemingly taken a huge step forward in the ball security aspect of his game. He deserves a lot of credit.
Those plays scare me  
MeanBunny : 11/13/2022 7:58 pm : link
It's best not to rely on QB to dive into a first down. I think he is sliding more this year, which is good but that play can get dicey
100% agree.  
Spider56 : 11/13/2022 7:59 pm : link
I believe this was his best play of the game ... great effort. He knew he was going to get hit hard, and he did,
RE: Jones is not an elite pocket passer  
TrustTheProcess : 11/13/2022 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15905994 Chris684 said:
Quote:
But I’m not sure anymore if he needs to be.

He’s tough, a leader, is taking care of the football and generally playing smart football. He’s seemingly taken a huge step forward in the ball security aspect of his game. He deserves a lot of credit.


It could also be that we’re lacking playmakers as well.
..  
ryanmkeane : 11/13/2022 8:04 pm : link
Yep, underrated play. As well as the sack he took when he was on the run instead of throwing the ball away late in the game, kept the clock running. Guess we can’t be totally sure if that was intentional but it certainly helped matters.
We are not lacking play maers  
Atlantic : 11/13/2022 8:05 pm : link
Did you see Slayton today?

Or Barkley?
RE: We are not lacking play maers  
ajr2456 : 11/13/2022 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15906015 Atlantic said:
Quote:
Did you see Slayton today?

Or Barkley?


Slayton was probably the biggest reason for the win today, but he’s not a consistent play maker. Maybe he becomes one, and the last few weeks are definitely promising
RE: We are not lacking play maers  
speedywheels : 11/13/2022 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15906015 Atlantic said:
Quote:
Did you see Slayton today?

Or Barkley?


LOL, seriously?!?!

Slayton was demoted to like 4th string. Glad he’s made a few plays, but he’s had waaaaay to many drops to be counted on.

Other than SB; they’ve got NOTHING (that can be relied on). Jones was building a rapport with Bellinger, hopefully they can pick up where they left off.

But this offense has very little.
RE: We are not lacking play maers  
broadbandz : 11/13/2022 8:11 pm : link
In comment 15906015 Atlantic said:
Quote:
Did you see Slayton today?

Or Barkley?


Slayton was almost out of the NFL in august
Slayton has been  
section125 : 11/13/2022 8:16 pm : link
much better(knock on wood) recently. At least he is making plays...
It’s that type of play which the Jones haters ignore  
speedywheels : 11/13/2022 8:16 pm : link
Mostly because it fucks with their narrative.

“Waaah, he’s not an elite passer, therefore he sucks!”

I’m not sure if Jones is the long term answer, but i love the knots the Jones haters tie themselves into trying to continue their narrative.

All Jones has done this year is win.  
speedywheels : 11/13/2022 8:18 pm : link
Today he led THREE long TD drives - all over 70 yards. He would have scored more if golladay would act like the “weapon” he is and not drop passes.

Not to mention the playcalling was horrific today
SLAY was wide open and Jones missed him  
MeanBunny : 11/13/2022 8:28 pm : link
I think in 3rd or early 4th Slayton was wide open for a nice running 30 yard catch and Jones threw behind him( Jones was moving.) So, that would have been yet another huge run for Slayton. Jones sort of botched that one.
Missed on that 1 throw  
Carl in CT : 11/13/2022 8:31 pm : link
But we still scored on that series.
RE: SLAY was wide open and Jones missed him  
section125 : 11/13/2022 8:31 pm : link
In comment 15906052 MeanBunny said:
Quote:
I think in 3rd or early 4th Slayton was wide open for a nice running 30 yard catch and Jones threw behind him( Jones was moving.) So, that would have been yet another huge run for Slayton. Jones sort of botched that one.


Yep, missed Slayton behind him...wonder if he though Slayton was going to sit down? But it was a bad pass.
RE: It’s that type of play which the Jones haters ignore  
ajr2456 : 11/13/2022 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15906030 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Mostly because it fucks with their narrative.

“Waaah, he’s not an elite passer, therefore he sucks!”

I’m not sure if Jones is the long term answer, but i love the knots the Jones haters tie themselves into trying to continue their narrative.


Some of you can’t even enjoy the win and are just looking to antagonize. Nobody has even criticized Jones.
Slayton  
djm : 11/13/2022 8:37 pm : link
Will never ever ever be any better than he is this season or maybe 2019 when he was a rookie. He’s average at best. Jones is getting every ounce out of this wr group. Some of you are insane.
RE: RE: It’s that type of play which the Jones haters ignore  
speedywheels : 11/13/2022 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15906061 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15906030 speedywheels said:


Quote:


Mostly because it fucks with their narrative.

“Waaah, he’s not an elite passer, therefore he sucks!”

I’m not sure if Jones is the long term answer, but i love the knots the Jones haters tie themselves into trying to continue their narrative.




Some of you can’t even enjoy the win and are just looking to antagonize. Nobody has even criticized Jones.


Apparently you didn’t see the game thread.

Trust me - I’m THRILLED they are 7-2.

That record was not on my bingo card for the 2022 NYG season.
If we based things off the game thread  
ajr2456 : 11/13/2022 8:47 pm : link
Kafka would be fired.
RE: If we based things off the game thread  
speedywheels : 11/13/2022 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15906074 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Kafka would be fired.


Agree. My point was that Jones haters were on full display. After the first incompletion no less…
Did you see Slayton in London?  
Atlantic : 11/13/2022 8:50 pm : link
Slayton has made numerous plays this year not to mention taking the top off the defense. He is the only one that Jones shows any semblance of chemistry with.
RE: If we based things off the game thread  
GNewGiants : 11/13/2022 8:51 pm : link
In comment 15906074 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Kafka would be fired.


Why are you trying to pick fights for peoples opinions?
RE: RE: If we based things off the game thread  
ajr2456 : 11/13/2022 8:52 pm : link
In comment 15906083 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15906074 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Kafka would be fired.



Why are you trying to pick fights for peoples opinions?


You are a five year old.
Like I said  
GNewGiants : 11/13/2022 8:55 pm : link
Pot meet kettle.

But you have become a caricature on this site. Majority of the people here just laugh at you. Hence why you have to personally insult people.
RE: Like I said  
ajr2456 : 11/13/2022 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15906092 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Pot meet kettle.

But you have become a caricature on this site. Majority of the people here just laugh at you. Hence why you have to personally insult people.


Sure buddy.
RE: Did you see Slayton in London?  
speedywheels : 11/13/2022 9:01 pm : link
In comment 15906079 Atlantic said:
Quote:
Slayton has made numerous plays this year not to mention taking the top off the defense. He is the only one that Jones shows any semblance of chemistry with.


I did. But he’s been extremely inconsistent, and still drops too many passes. Hence,I’m not ready to count him as a “weapon” quite yet
The one thing that has been proven  
GNewGiants : 11/13/2022 9:02 pm : link
This year…

Daniel Jones is a starting QB in this league. And will be a starter somewhere next year.
RE: The one thing that has been proven  
markky : 11/13/2022 9:35 pm : link
In comment 15906103 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
This year…

Daniel Jones is a starting QB in this league. And will be a starter somewhere next year.


What we knew: Jones is tough, smart and a hard worker.

What we've learned this year: Jones is a winner.

That's about it.
Moving forward  
Jay on the Island : 11/13/2022 9:53 pm : link
the top 3 WR's on offense should be Slayton, Robinson, and Hodgins. Unless injuries arise Golladay should remain on the bench.
I do wonder  
ajr2456 : 11/13/2022 10:12 pm : link
If they’ve ever given thought to giving Adoree a couple snaps a game on offense like he got at USC. He can’t be worse than what we’re throwing out there.
 
ryanmkeane : 11/13/2022 10:34 pm : link
Hodgins had more life on that one catch than Golladay has shown his entire 2 years here.
RE: RE: The one thing that has been proven  
speedywheels : 11/13/2022 10:41 pm : link
In comment 15906163 markky said:
Quote:
In comment 15906103 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


This year…

Daniel Jones is a starting QB in this league. And will be a starter somewhere next year.



What we knew: Jones is tough, smart and a hard worker.

What we've learned this year: Jones is a winner.

That's about it.


And winning is somehow not good enough.

If they don’t sign/tag Jones - and I’m not saying it’s a slam dunk they do - unless they draft a rookie QB, they are going to pay a quality replacement close to what they would have paid him. Fact.
RE: SLAY was wide open and Jones missed him  
Red Right Hand : 11/13/2022 10:55 pm : link
In comment 15906052 MeanBunny said:
Quote:
I think in 3rd or early 4th Slayton was wide open for a nice running 30 yard catch and Jones threw behind him( Jones was moving.) So, that would have been yet another huge run for Slayton. Jones sort of botched that one.
I don't think he was wide open, if he throws more to the right to hit Slayton in stride as he crossed, he had a defender there, and could have ended ugly, frankly. 1st qtr I think it was? It wasn't open for him to throw the ball where it needed to go to be caught.
RE: RE: RE: The one thing that has been proven  
Atari2600 : 11/13/2022 11:51 pm : link
In comment 15906234 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15906163 markky said:


Quote:


In comment 15906103 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


This year…

Daniel Jones is a starting QB in this league. And will be a starter somewhere next year.



What we knew: Jones is tough, smart and a hard worker.

What we've learned this year: Jones is a winner.

That's about it.



And winning is somehow not good enough.

If they don’t sign/tag Jones - and I’m not saying it’s a slam dunk they do - unless they draft a rookie QB, they are going to pay a quality replacement close to what they would have paid him. Fact.


Jimmy G is making 6 mil as a back up this year. Marcus Mariota is making 1,75 mil this year. Mitch trubisky is making 7.14 mil this year, and Tyrod is making like 5 mil. So where and how are you claiming otherwise. Not to mention tagging Bark and a rookie QB from draft sounds like a really good idea. Where oh where will we ever find someone who can throw 175 yards a game and 13 TDs all year?
Jones didn't turn the ball over  
GMen72 : 11/14/2022 12:03 am : link
That's about all you can say. He faced 9 in the box almost the entire game and still just dinked and dunked the ball all over the field. He's a game manager, he's improved his accuracy on short throws, and doesn't turn the ball over. This offense will continue to be limited because it's obvious Kafka doesn't trust him to air it out. Our entire offense is running early, wear the defense down, so we can run late in the game.

Jones played ok today...but what I saw was a coaching staff that doesn't trust him. Worst defense in football, 9 in the box, and they still ran, ran, and ran some more. 2nd and 15...run? Hmmmm....
Why would you try to open it up with these 4th string receivers?  
BigBlue565358 : 11/14/2022 12:07 am : link
Daboll/Kafka are playing to the strengths of the players on hand

Slayton is a 4th option, Wandale clearly doesnt know much of the playbook because they rarely use him. The rest are practice squad guys

This is the group you want to open up the offense with? When you have one of the top 3 RBs in football?

How did Herbert look tonight with no one to throw to? I saw the 2nd half and he did zero
RE: Why would you try to open it up with these 4th string receivers?  
GMen72 : 11/14/2022 2:20 am : link
In comment 15906277 BigBlue565358 said:
Quote:
Daboll/Kafka are playing to the strengths of the players on hand

Slayton is a 4th option, Wandale clearly doesnt know much of the playbook because they rarely use him. The rest are practice squad guys

This is the group you want to open up the offense with? When you have one of the top 3 RBs in football?

How did Herbert look tonight with no one to throw to? I saw the 2nd half and he did zero


Herbert was playing the best defense in football...DJ was playing the worst. When Herbert played the Texans, he threw for 340 yards. Anything else?
RE: Jones didn't turn the ball over  
MOOPS : 11/14/2022 3:05 am : link
In comment 15906275 GMen72 said:
Quote:
That's about all you can say. He faced 9 in the box almost the entire game and still just dinked and dunked the ball all over the field. He's a game manager, he's improved his accuracy on short throws, and doesn't turn the ball over. This offense will continue to be limited because it's obvious Kafka doesn't trust him to air it out. Our entire offense is running early, wear the defense down, so we can run late in the game.

Jones played ok today...but what I saw was a coaching staff that doesn't trust him. Worst defense in football, 9 in the box, and they still ran, ran, and ran some more. 2nd and 15...run? Hmmmm....


DINK AND DUNK? You blithering idiot. Jones was 13-17 for 197 yards. That's 11.6 Y/A. Anybody else in the league with 11.6 Y/A today?
I'm convinced..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11/14/2022 3:21 am : link
certain posters want to discuss Daniel Jones more than the New York Giants, and spend their weeks spending hours posting about him.

I prefer to just watch him and this team continue to grow through the year and continue to deploy different gameplans based on the opponent. People want to microanalyze one throw Jones missed or talk about "dinking and dunking" and expose their own ignorance it is up to them.

Meanwhile the Giants are 7-2, playing solid, disciplined football, and we're on a really good track to make the playoffs.

Unfortunately, that STILL doesn't deter a few people who still want a referendum on Jones and think they are being intelligent in doing so.
Great contribution  
ajr2456 : 11/14/2022 3:35 am : link
As always.
Thanks..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11/14/2022 3:48 am : link
I guess you'll have another 1,000 post week about Jones again and think that is some really good contributing??

How many telestrators have you gone through in the past hour rewinding and pinpointing the travesty Jones had on his one badly missed pass?

Valued contributions!
RE: Thanks..  
ajr2456 : 11/14/2022 3:53 am : link
In comment 15906305 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
I guess you'll have another 1,000 post week about Jones again and think that is some really good contributing??

How many telestrators have you gone through in the past hour rewinding and pinpointing the travesty Jones had on his one badly missed pass?

Valued contributions!


You mean how I said Jones had a solid day and how the complaints about them not passing the ball more today are stupid? Cmon you’re a better stalker than that.
RE: Great contribution  
GNewGiants : 11/14/2022 6:32 am : link
In comment 15906303 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
As always.


As a reminder… “pot meets kettle.”

I think that pass to Slayton that missed was slightly tipped at the li  
Andy in Halifax : 11/14/2022 6:55 am : link
Am i the only one that saw that?
^  
ColHowPepper : 11/14/2022 7:48 am : link
Certainly not the only one to make that comment, but not certain it was resolved one way or other.
RE: Jones didn't turn the ball over  
section125 : 11/14/2022 8:01 am : link
In comment 15906275 GMen72 said:
Quote:
That's about all you can say. He faced 9 in the box almost the entire game and still just dinked and dunked the ball all over the field. He's a game manager, he's improved his accuracy on short throws, and doesn't turn the ball over. This offense will continue to be limited because it's obvious Kafka doesn't trust him to air it out. Our entire offense is running early, wear the defense down, so we can run late in the game.

Jones played ok today...but what I saw was a coaching staff that doesn't trust him. Worst defense in football, 9 in the box, and they still ran, ran, and ran some more. 2nd and 15...run? Hmmmm....


Again, why would you throw when you can get 200 yards rushing? The old adage that there are three things that can happen when you throw the ball is still true. INT, INC, completion.
Running controls the ball and clock. It rests your defense, while expending theirs.
13/17 2 TDs, two dropped passes. 11 yds per attempt..

Jones isn't great. He does as he is asked.
And don’t forget  
Carl in CT : 11/14/2022 8:08 am : link
#8 in QBR, #12 In rating. It’s easy to find top ten quarterbacks out there didn’t you know that? That’s not me saying that that’s stats with playing with subpar WR, TE’s. Did I even say that Giants (as a team our 26th in YAC?). Would his ratings be higher if that was higher? Just Stop. How many giant QB in history completed 66% of their passes in a season? Look it up.
Andy in Halifax  
BobOnLI : 11/14/2022 8:20 am : link
What I saw was a ball thrown just past the fingertips of onrushing defender. I think it was the only place it could be thrown and thus was a brilliant play even if it was incomplete.
RE: RE: Why would you try to open it up with these 4th string receivers?  
BigBlue565358 : 11/14/2022 8:33 am : link
In comment 15906296 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15906277 BigBlue565358 said:


Quote:


Daboll/Kafka are playing to the strengths of the players on hand

Slayton is a 4th option, Wandale clearly doesnt know much of the playbook because they rarely use him. The rest are practice squad guys

This is the group you want to open up the offense with? When you have one of the top 3 RBs in football?

How did Herbert look tonight with no one to throw to? I saw the 2nd half and he did zero



Herbert was playing the best defense in football...DJ was playing the worst. When Herbert played the Texans, he threw for 340 yards. Anything else?

And who were Herbert's receivers vs Texans? Who were the Giants receivers? Do the Chargers have a running game like the Giants have?

RE: RE: Great contribution  
ajr2456 : 11/14/2022 9:27 am : link
In comment 15906325 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15906303 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


As always.



As a reminder… “pot meets kettle.”


See actually no. Fatman has no interest in discussing football, he comes in posts his weekly generalized and personal attacks and then bounces.
RE: RE: RE: Great contribution  
GNewGiants : 11/14/2022 9:30 am : link
In comment 15906530 ajr2456 said:
Quote:

See actually no. Fatman has no interest in discussing football, he comes in posts his weekly generalized and personal attacks and then bounces.


How can anyone discuss football when you and a few others hijacked so many threads for the past year with your know it all attitude (and to be as consistently wrong as you have.) And currently hijack ones with your consistent back handed compliments?
What back handed compliments?  
ajr2456 : 11/14/2022 9:48 am : link
This thread was hijacked by you taking a shot at “haters” when nobody was even criticizing Jones.

It was a good complimentary thread that you blew up. You seem upset there isn’t more criticism of Jones yesterday.
RE: What back handed compliments?  
GNewGiants : 11/14/2022 9:52 am : link
In comment 15906585 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
This thread was hijacked by you taking a shot at “haters” when nobody was even criticizing Jones.

It was a good complimentary thread that you blew up. You seem upset there isn’t more criticism of Jones yesterday.


I had not even posted in this thread until you came up with this.

Quote:
RE: It’s that type of play which the Jones haters ignore
ajr2456 : 11/13/2022 8:34 pm : link : reply

Some of you can’t even enjoy the win and are just looking to antagonize. Nobody has even criticized Jones.


So blame me for something I never said. You're never wrong.
RE: RE: SLAY was wide open and Jones missed him  
Simms11 : 11/14/2022 9:59 am : link
In comment 15906249 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15906052 MeanBunny said:


Quote:


I think in 3rd or early 4th Slayton was wide open for a nice running 30 yard catch and Jones threw behind him( Jones was moving.) So, that would have been yet another huge run for Slayton. Jones sort of botched that one.

I don't think he was wide open, if he throws more to the right to hit Slayton in stride as he crossed, he had a defender there, and could have ended ugly, frankly. 1st qtr I think it was? It wasn't open for him to throw the ball where it needed to go to be caught.


I think it was just a miscommunication in the route. I think Jones thought he was going to sit down in the zone, as he was open, and Slayton must have thought he had to continue the route. At least that’s how it appeared. You don’t normally see Jones miss that badly.
Herbert has no one all year like Jones  
Carl in CT : 11/14/2022 10:02 am : link
And his QBR and rating reflects it. Both lower than Jones I believe.
RE: Herbert has no one all year like Jones  
GNewGiants : 11/14/2022 10:04 am : link
In comment 15906618 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
And his QBR and rating reflects it. Both lower than Jones I believe.


He had Williams for 7 games and Ekeler in the passing game.

Who on the Giants is better than those 2 in the passing game?
