Happy for Slayton ....

He and Jones came into the league together and seem to have some chemistry. Has some drops once in a while but overall good player and we got good value out of a 5th round pick. Seems like a solid guy to boot.
and he made a phenomenal play today. But let's not act like that is the norm for him.
He is our best WR this year but that is such a low bar.
He has awesome speed but below average hands and ball skills. He doesn't adjust well or run great routes.
I'm glad he is on the team and I hope he keeps making plays.
I do wonder what Sills did to jump him on the depth chart in the off-season.
Slayton didn't look great in preseason games.
Slayton/Eli 2 Tds ; Eli like 275 yards or something.
At 7-2, that’s all you can think about? Do you fantasize about your ex when your partner goes down on you?
Anyway, you’re misremembering the history. The two TDs were in the second quarter of the loss to Philly the previous week. The Eagles shut the Giants down in the second half, taking advantage of Eli’s immobility. Eli did connect with Slayton for a 5-yard TD in the subsequent win over Miami.
Comparisons between Jones and Eli are pointless. Once you get past the superficial similarities (height, Cutcliffe, profound whiteness), they are completely different players. Given a choice between 2019 (not 2011, obviously) Eli and 2022 Jones, I take Jones without a second thought. If your yardstick is Darius Slayton’s productivity, Slayton’s resurgence is happening with Jones, so it’s kind of a draw.
If you want to fap to old video clips of Eli, that’s cool. I carried a similar torch for Phil Simms. My advice, based on experience, is to move on and enjoy the present.
Do you fantasize about your ex when your partner goes down on you?
Getting a little personal there?
Eli and 2022 Jones, I take Jones without a second thought.
Yea you would. one actually throws Tds and 300 yard games where the other "usues his legs" . (what is he Lamar Jackson now?) I bet you also want to extend him for 30 mil a year and when Daboll and Shown draft Levis or whoever -- the first interception he throw will be "why didn't we extend Jones".
The point I was making is that Slayton is a decent wide receiver and the Jones crew is using this myth of bad receivers as an excuse for Jones low numbers and the fact that he can't pass the ball as a QB.
But, I think with another true threat at the WR corps, Slayton can be quite effective. He has speed and some elusiveness. He seems to be catching the ball much better this year. Certainly would not give him a big contract, but wouldn't mind resigning with a small one.
You must have me confused with somebody else - probably a straw man who exists only in your mind.
2019 Eli was benched for 2019 Jones by a GM and QB-whisperer HC who were hired to win with Eli Manning. Eli was cooked. Was Eli pulled too soon? Maybe, but if he got the hook when the alternative was that version of Jones, no sane coach, GM or fan would play that version of Eli over the current version of Jones.
Getting back to Slayton, he seems to finally be rising above the “throw deep and hope he catches it” level. That’s great to see, and I don’t think it has much to do with Jones, let alone Eli.
the first game of the season was not the usual, in that he is making more money in 2022 than he made in 2021, and the Giants at no point agreed to give him a raise above the minimum due any player of his seniority.
The "pay cut" was from the "performance booster" provision of the CBA that enhances the pay of a fourth year player, based on the production of his first three years, if the drafting team wants to maintain contractual control of the player.
The Giants simply weren't going to pay him the enhanced amount of $2.5M. Slayton could, therefore, have put himself on the market to any team in the NFL, if he or his agent thought any team would pay him more than the minimum the Giants were offering.
That verdict of the market may have been wrong, in retrospect, but it was more pertinent than the opinion of random message board posters.
Slayton was buried on the depth chart by Daboll and more than likely would have been cut if not for injuries and was inactive the first two games behind David Sills.
Let’s not act like this was a kid who has been an integral part of the team. He has taken advantage of the opportunity. Kudos to him. But to prop him up to shit on Jones like some here are is comical.
Bradbury got cut also. The argument that because someone got cut or was about to get cut on a cash strapped rebuilding team without a lot of promise and looking to explore little known talent isn’t a very good argument
This is part of the problem around here …. It’s either Ty hill or “the worst receivers in the r NFL”. No one is saying Slayton is Jerry Rice .
Bradberry started. Slayton was on the 3rd team in the preseason. If you want to link them together - then so be it - but its a god awful comparison.
It’s not a straw man buddy . Go look in the archives from two weeks ago where people here really serious about him being 30 mil a year QB. I’ll bet there are several here who to franchise tag Jones for the same 30 or 40 mil or whatever it is.
The “2019” version the “2022” version. It’s the same guy. Eli “2019” version was an average to above average QB. Jones is a below average QB. Always was.
Chad Powers would be shooting out the lights on this team with these receivers. When was the last time Eli played with players on his offense having all pro years? I don’t think there ever was a time. An all pro tackle. A running back having an all pro year . A decent coach. Those things didn’t happen for Eli since 10 years ago if ever those things all at once. If daboll let jones off his short leash it will be the same fumbling and bad Inyerception throwing jones we’ve been used to seeing and losing a lot of games also lol
RE: RE: You think I want to extend Jones for $30MM AAV?
Nice to see you back Debaser :)
RE: RE: You think I want to extend Jones for $30MM AAV?
Imagine having this argument and not realizing that Eli was throwing to OBJ.
RE: If he can cut down on the drops, he can be a serviceable #3
Who is debaser? LIke there is only one Giants fan on earth who does not think Jones is the answer at QB?
Also OBJ was not an all pro. Not a real one, first team. What happened in 2017 when OBJ only played 4 games ? Eli was 2017 top 10 in attempts , completions , and long throws. He always had respectable numbers ;even when Orleans Darqua was his running back or OBJ was out for all but 4 games a season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: You think I want to extend Jones for $30MM AAV?
...unlike at least two other Giants WRs (or former Giants) I can think of.
Exactly what I was thinking. What did Slayton get in his rookie year 2019 and this year that he didn’t get in 2020 and 2021? Good professional coaching like Groh. Not college coaches or Judge’s buddies trying to take the next step. _________________________
however he has to stop the drops, which he recently seems to have. That makes him a reliable target for Jones too. I think he’s nothing more then a #2 if the Giants can get themselves a true #1 in next draft, they might have the makings of a decent core. Robinson is a good #3 and slot guy, as well. Need depth here too. Hodgins might be a good #4 or 5, but I think Schoen will keep scouring to find that depth too.
Many here couldn't wait to push him out-the-door, remember ?
Were there fans who couldn't wait to push Slayton out the door? Or did they view him as a player whose cap number had been increased by the league, on a roster with significant cap issues, stuck in an unfavorable place on the team's depth chart, and it was a poorly kept secret that Schoen was listening for trade offers to help clear cap space.
I don't think anyone was looking to push Slayton out the door because of Slayton himself. He's just a run of the mill NFL WR who should be depth but instead, he's the best WR out of a really bad WR group.
Totally agree. Really good to see him doing well again. I hope it continues.
Seems like a really good guy and has made some really nice plays for the team! He’s our best receiver right now and I hope the Giants keep him.
This year he was buried and most expected him to be a roster cut at the end of the preseason but he hung on and now he is their best WR just as he was in 2019.
He is our best WR this year but that is such a low bar.
He has awesome speed but below average hands and ball skills. He doesn't adjust well or run great routes.
I'm glad he is on the team and I hope he keeps making plays.
I do wonder what Sills did to jump him on the depth chart in the off-season.
Slayton didn't look great in preseason games.
Well I guess Daboll and Schoen didn’t know either since he was on the trade block and nearly cut but survived due to injuries.
Kudos to him for really stepping up but acting like he has been a consistent WR his entire career is just false.
If he cut down on drops he'd be a legit WR2... hopefully he is hitting the jugs machine hard
He wasn't basically benched he was benched. He spent the first two games on the inactive list.
I don't think that's the case at all, I think most have an accurate read on it. Talented but inconsistent. But Daboll's comments today were telling. Big compliment for Slayton.
And a 40 1/2" inch vertical combine jump, so he's a top-tier athlete. He's put in the work, and it's beginning to show on Sundays.
High point the ball, catch with HANDS, put the arm under the ball as it bounces out, then cradle it as he hits the ground, as the defender rolls over him.
That's what hard work does for you, when things go wrong up in the air, you KNOW what to do. Even the great Jerry Rice never kept trying to get better, by always working his butt off.
We may have thought he was a goner in August, well he sure as hell showed up today.
Yea you would. one actually throws Tds and 300 yard games where the other "usues his legs" . (what is he Lamar Jackson now?) I bet you also want to extend him for 30 mil a year and when Daboll and Shown draft Levis or whoever -- the first interception he throw will be "why didn't we extend Jones".
The point I was making is that Slayton is a decent wide receiver and the Jones crew is using this myth of bad receivers as an excuse for Jones low numbers and the fact that he can't pass the ball as a QB.
Let’s not act like this was a kid who has been an integral part of the team. He has taken advantage of the opportunity. Kudos to him. But to prop him up to shit on Jones like some here are is comical.
The "pay cut" was from the "performance booster" provision of the CBA that enhances the pay of a fourth year player, based on the production of his first three years, if the drafting team wants to maintain contractual control of the player.
The Giants simply weren't going to pay him the enhanced amount of $2.5M. Slayton could, therefore, have put himself on the market to any team in the NFL, if he or his agent thought any team would pay him more than the minimum the Giants were offering.
That verdict of the market may have been wrong, in retrospect, but it was more pertinent than the opinion of random message board posters.
Bradbury got cut also. The argument that because someone got cut or was about to get cut on a cash strapped rebuilding team without a lot of promise and looking to explore little known talent isn’t a very good argument
This is part of the problem around here …. It’s either Ty hill or “the worst receivers in the r NFL”. No one is saying Slayton is Jerry Rice .
Bradberry started. Slayton was on the 3rd team in the preseason. If you want to link them together - then so be it - but its a god awful comparison.
Nice to see you back Debaser :)
Imagine having this argument and not realizing that Eli was throwing to OBJ.
It would be nice to draft someone like a Justin Jefferson,
that kid is just a beast. Are there anymore like him out there? That is sort of a rhetorical question...
Who is debaser? LIke there is only one Giants fan on earth who does not think Jones is the answer at QB?
Also OBJ was not an all pro. Not a real one, first team. What happened in 2017 when OBJ only played 4 games ? Eli was 2017 top 10 in attempts , completions , and long throws. He always had respectable numbers ;even when Orleans Darqua was his running back or OBJ was out for all but 4 games a season.
Who is debaser?
You.
... but have you ever seen a receiver who fights the ball as much as him? He juggles everything.
Exactly what I was thinking. What did Slayton get in his rookie year 2019 and this year that he didn’t get in 2020 and 2021? Good professional coaching like Groh. Not college coaches or Judge’s buddies trying to take the next step. _________________________
I don't think anyone was looking to push Slayton out the door because of Slayton himself. He's just a run of the mill NFL WR who should be depth but instead, he's the best WR out of a really bad WR group.
Seems like a really good guy and has made some really nice plays for the team! He’s our best receiver right now and I hope the Giants keep him.
+1
100% agree