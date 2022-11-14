So….anyone getting anxious to see more from Thibs yet?

I remember Tuck talking about how when he first got in the league, he had zero technique to his game. It was just fire off the line and find the ball. It took him a bit to figure out he needed to learn some moves to make himself an effective pass-rusher.
One nice thing is that Thibs and Strahan have seemingly struck up a friendship. One hopes the rookie has taken to seeking advice from the old guy.
Good points on adding multiple rush moves. Part of me also thinks he just needs to gain some “man” strength. The effort seems to be there, he seems quick and generally seems to be doing the right things, but he has a tall thin frame. A solid off season could do wonders for his game.
In other posts, he has to be better than a one trick pony. Right now he is too easily defended and is not getting close to the QB. With big Dex and Leo getting solid rushes yesterday we should have seen more from Thibs..
He's still adjusting and played a lot of snaps against a top tier LT. On one of the sacks by Dexter (I think), I saw he was facing Tunsil and they also had the RB chip him. Teams know they have to deal with him. His first step is still elite, he's smart and is playing well against the run. The sacks will come.
This. I feel like a lot of pass rushers come out not the league a little light. Osi, JPP, even Stray. They do well but it’s after they hit the weight room and put on some pounds that you start to see the dominance. NFL OL are massive, mountains of men. It’s not shocking.
Measuring defensive player performance on sacks or even pressures has always been difficult. But it is fair to say that Thibs isn't being as "disruptive" as you would like to see from the edge, even as a rookie. And he has the luxury of playing with two pretty solid interior DL in many of these games (realize LW was hurt for some) so that should be helping him.
Using the holding excuse becomes a little bit tiring every week, or that he is getting so much attention. Too many times he is being handled by one guy and is basically getting stoned after his first move. Doesn't look like a lack of effort problem, but more that he is just getting beat by his counterpart.
Bottom line is he needs to be in the face of and hitting the QB more frequently, particularly on obvious passing downs.
RE: Super pumped when we drafted him, but I'm not gonna lie
...I am pretty concerned watching him. He does not look impressive.
He looks easily handled by even average tackles. He's made only one or two impact plays this season so far.
I have not seen the athleticism you'd expect from a top 5 pick.
I guess in sum, Ximenes outplayed him today, let that sink in
Not pilling on but as recent as last year Ximennes was a jag… now he is being the standard to judge Tibs. Give the kid a chance to develop! I remember the flack bot Strahan and Tuck took until they emerged into the players they ultimately became… give him time and the coaches and Stray’ and Tuck to help him..what has it been 4 or 5 game for him so far.. patience grass hopper…talent is like baking a cake it need time to bake…! Enjoy the win…
Is small. Therefore, if one or two plays break a certain way, it can have a very meaningful impact on pass rush performance. So you need to look at things over a longer period of time for pass rushers.
Thibs had a very good game vs Jacksonville, was playing much of the day against Tunsil, and one game isn’t a large enough sample size to say anywzy.
Every single team the Giants play prioritizes getting the ball out quickly. They know Wink is bringing the heat. It’s imperative to get pressure up the middle when this happens as it doesn’t leave a ton of time for an edge to get around the corner before the QB releases it. Sure, Thibs hasn’t been as disruptive as many would like. He needs to get stronger and develop some moves. But the offensive game plans and the fact he’s being held at a ludicrous clip (the league apparently doesn’t want to keep throwing flags for holding anymore) also have a big impact on his production
needs to get stronger. That will come with time in an NFL weight room. And maybe improve some of his pass rush moves. But his effort and bend are outstanding, and he is being held a lot. People expect too much from rookies, especially top 10 picks. Neal has struggled against NFL speed rushers. Thibs is struggling a little against NFL caliber OTs. What did you expect? Most rookies are 22-23 years old playing against men six to 10 years older who've been in the league for at least a few years.
however Tunsil didn’t bite.......he’s got great acceleration off the line, but now he needs to refine his pass rush. It’s causing problems, pressure and others seem to be cleaning up too. I have to believ he’s not satisfied and will get better too. He’s learning how to be a pass rusher in the NFL. Give him time. He is not LT, but I think he will be an effective pass rusher in time.
At Oregon, he was not an overly powerful pass rusher who at times struggled to disengage... While Justin Tuck (who one poster mentioned as a comparison) was a bit of a pinball early in his career, he also was powerful and created tremendous pocket push.
While I'm not surprised that KT has not had a significant impact thus far, it is still early.
Not saying he's a bust or anything. Not even close. But I'd like to see some more highlight plays.
Even just to see what his theory of winning matchups is. What does it look like when he kicks an OTs ass? Speed, moves, power, change of direction? I'd like to see something that indicates - this is what it could look like when he is wrecking shit.
It would be nice to see him finish in some of these pure pass rush situations. That's what they drafted him to do. However, I also see a player who displays good awareness and rarely does not hold the edge when it's obvious that is what his role is on a particular play. I am hoping he will take a huge step next year.
Good first step, but he can only bull rush or rip- haven’t seen him dip around the edge or inside counter, spin, chop, swim, etc.
As a poster pointed out a few weeks ago, it’s legal for OL to hold after a rip move- KT really needs another move in his bag of tricks he’s simply not disengaging from blockers at the top of his rush.
That said, he’s still been very solid so far. Was hoping for a bit more- hasn’t been the game wrecker type of edge rusher that I was hoping for(at least not yet).
He’s really fast to me, especially for his size. I think that’s valuable against rushing QBs. He seems small though. I’m hoping some work in the weightroom will help him improve.
Super, now explain to me what credentials you have in evaluating a rookie defensive pass rusher ?
He is VERY fast, for sure. He just needs to develop more moves. But I see him pressuring the QB, even though he isn't getting sacks. I'm content with where he is right now.
I know I saw him being held yesterday with no spin move, for what it is worth. And it was blatant. Was shocked there was no penalty.
So, that's not a good.
Hopefully things start clicking in the last half of the season.
He wasn't always on one side. It's like people don't watch the games.
And Howard on the right side has given up ONE sack all year. He’s also very good. Like I said - it’s like people don’t watch other teams.
It usually takes more time for an edge rusher to develop than most positions (Strahan)
Why are you shocked? I don't believe anyone's been flagged for holding him yet this entire season lol
He will get there.
He's only played what, 7 NFL games. Give him a chance. Its obvious he has tremendous talent.
Anything you point out is usually wrong, so things bode well for the kids future.
Guy is had a pretty severe knee and injury!
On BBI most don't. They watch the Giants only and have no idea what other teams do and don't do well. It's why 70% of the posts on this site lack any meaningful context.
Houston is terrible, Laremy Tunsil is not.
Haha. Look at what Thibs did against Baltimore and Jacksonville. Did he suck then, too?
Even just to see what his theory of winning matchups is. What does it look like when he kicks an OTs ass? Speed, moves, power, change of direction? I'd like to see something that indicates - this is what it could look like when he is wrecking shit.