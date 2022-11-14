Daniel Jones now 8th in NFL in QBR ryanmkeane : 11/14/2022 8:46 am

Here are some QBs ranked below Jones at this point in the season: Burrow, Herbert, Brady, Lawrence, Cousins, Stafford, Murray, Rodgers, Wilson.



He has the least amount of INTs among eligible QBs.



Anyone want to scout some college QBs today?