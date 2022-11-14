Daniel Jones now 8th in NFL in QBR

I remember the days when the Giants needed to lose so that they could draft Chase Young. That turned out pretty shitty for all those posters who were legitimately angry when we beat Miami and Washington two out of the last three weeks of the season. Turns out we ended up with one of the best left tackles, possibly the best left tackle right now in the NFL.
I remember when we needed to lose this year because it was clear that Tyrod was signed to be the "bridge" before we get "our QB" that Daboll and Schoen really love. When that didn't happen, the talk all year continued about scouting QBs because "we don't really know what Daboll and Schoen want, and they likely don't want Jones based on what they've shown us so far."
Then Schoen had like 4 interviews with various media outlets and talked positively about Jones being a core player. Funny how nobody mentioned that on this message board. Sort of slipped through the cracks I guess.
The Giants are winning. That’s a fantasy in your guys heads.
Nope, wrong again. Plenty are. There are posters here who have said repeatedly that as long as Jones is the quarterback the Giants are stuck in neutral. Those posters have said repeatedly that they want another option, but the problem is that the Giants keep winning with Jones as the QB, so it makes them look like complete idiots and the goalposts continue to change week after week.
i respect the hell out of Jon but he was banging the table for losses in 2019 in order to get Young and he's essentially saying that he doesn't think Jones is good without actually saying that. And he thinks the coaches aren't high on him. I guess we'll see if he ends up being correct about that one.
This doesn’t mean that they are mad the Giants are winning, multiple things are allowed to be true at the same time. You’re so entrenched in some revenge tour for all the times you were wrong you get riled up about fantasies you’ve created. It’s weird.
1 Kansas City 313.9
2 Buffalo 294.2
3 Miami 293.8
4 Tampa Bay 269.8
5 LA Chargers 265.3
6 Cincinnati 263.0
7 Minnesota 248.8
8 Philadelphia 242.3
9 Detroit 241.4
10 New Orleans 237.7
11 San Francisco 236.3
12 Las Vegas 228.6
13 Seattle 227.8
14 Indianapolis 226.4
15 Denver 223.6
16 Green Bay 223.0
17 Jacksonville 222.6
18 Arizona 220.6
19 NY Jets 219.0
20 Cleveland 217.1
21 Washington 215.4
22 LA Rams 214.6
23 New England 202.7
24 Pittsburgh 199.4
24 Houston 199.4
26 Dallas 198.6
27 Baltimore 186.8
28 Carolina 176.2
29 NY Giants 161.0
30 Atlanta 156.8
31 Tennessee 148.2
32 Chicago 128.1 passing yards per game - ( New Window )
This is a chest pounding I told you so thread. Polluting it with facts and reality that refute the hyperbole will likely not go over well...
Jones has layed well in several of the wins and yet some here are going to spend the majority of the week posting about inane Jones shit.
I really wish some of you can see how useless it is. It isn't "discussing football" as one of that group likes to brag about - it is just rehashing the same old shit for n end goal at all.
We'll hopefully be 8-2 and some of you schmucks will rinse and repeat and create several hundred posts a week about Jones again.
What a time suck that must be. But keep telling yourselves that you are "discussing football".
Is it irrelevant to discuss the potential contract value of an impending free agent?
I seem to remember you participating in quite a few of those conversations when it was Leonard Williams - why is it different to discuss the exact same topic when it's regarding Daniel Jones?
A simpleton might assume that it's because the current NFL QB market doesn't leave a lot of room to make a favorable case for DJ without also endorsing a very expensive contract.
And just a smidge beyond that simpleton's assumption, one might naively assume that the nuance of whether to use the franchise tag on Barkley and how it impacts DJ's contract negotiations (or vice versa) would require discussing how to keep both and at what contract value one of those two will get full price market rates and for how long.
Leave those hypothetical dummies out of the discussion. I think you just don't want to put your name on a number because barking down the entire discussion itself is an easier way to avoid being wrong.
8th in QBR
Last in the league in INT’s thrown (amazing stat)
22nd in yards
24th in passing TD’s
I’d love to get those last 2 stats into the 11-15 ranked range.
Right now he’s on track for 3000 yards passing and 13 TD passes.
This is strictly my opinion, but I think that Daboll/Kafka's approach suggests that they're at least somewhat concerned that if they try to press on the accelerator for those second two stats too aggressively, they'd end up applying a more significantly negative impact to the first two stats.
Not necessarily a reflection on DJ when I say that, either. Simply an observation of the offense at large.
No it’s just a poster reminding everyone that he think Jones is terrible and will come up with any way to do so.
It’s a shame we have posters that need to remind everyone of their narrative after every win.
Just a reminder. Jones plays QB, not safety, linebacker, or full back. And he's played the position quite poorly for most of his four years. So, in this crucial fourth year where Jones is playing for his football career, it seems absolutely essential to talk about Jones's weekly performance, and if he's going to be the solution going forward.
Reminder: if you don't like what is being discussed you are under no obligation to read it or respond to it.
... made up their mind sometime ago regarding Jones.
Most of them are having a hard time with him playing well. To be sure they're still rooting for the team and even for Jones, but they're not terribly thrilled that the team is doing well with Jones.
I don't believe that the coaching staff has made up their mind.
I do believe that they are in a better position from a skill standpoint to nknowmore than those posting here... Some of you may disagree.
I have no idea how much money should be spent on a quarterback that an NFL coaching staff believes is the future...
That is 100% false. Protecting their make shift receiving core? Yup. Their patch work OL? Yup. But not DJ has never has had a good group of either one. Be careful what you wish for cause I’ll say it again a maroon and gold team has already been sniffing around.
Sometimes your posts get tangled up in logical problems - this one is an example of that, IMO.
Your argument on what part of the offense is being schemed around is simply a matter of perception. The tactics that a HC/OC might employ to safeguard against mediocre receivers or a makeshift OL can often look exactly the same as the tactics that a HC/OC might employ to implement guardrails on a QB to limit exposure to mistakes. That's what makes it just as difficult to make the claim that it's absolutely about DJ as it is to make the claim that it's absolutely NOT about DJ. You don't know that BD/MK aren't putting guardrails on the offense because of DJ, and no one else should claim in absolute fashion that they are.
The only thing we can observe with certainty is that there are obvious limiters being applied to the passing game - that's the what/where/how/when of it all, and those questions are answered objectively. Why is the subjective question that we lack the facts to answer with certainty. And because of that, we also can't objectively answer the "who" portion of the question in general.
As for the last part of your post, it's just logically irrelevant. Just generally speaking, if someone thinks that DJ is an essential asset, they're already in favor of keeping him (thus, they wouldn't be wishing for him to sign elsewhere in the first place); if someone thinks that DJ is a liability, they're not going to be scared of him ending up with a division rival.
More specifically though, is there anyone who you realistically think is on the fence about DJ, could kind of be fine with him signing elsewhere but then all of a sudden your little nugget about Washington potentially being where he ends up somehow convinces them to change their sentiment on DJ entirely? Or did you just want to drop a little asshat seed to pat yourself on the back with in case DJ ends up signing with the Commanders?
the coaching staff doesn't trust Jones. They never go for it at the end of the half and they run an extremely conservative offense. Now part of that is definitely the WR's and OL, but part of it is also because they don't trust Jones.
You're pulling shit out of your ass dude.
That was uncalled for on my part. I didn’t need to bring your ass or anyone else’s ass into this.
8th in QBR
Last in the league in INT’s thrown (amazing stat)
22nd in yards
24th in passing TD’s
I’d love to get those last 2 stats into the 11-15 ranked range.
Right now he’s on track for 3000 yards passing and 13 TD passes.
This is strictly my opinion, but I think that Daboll/Kafka's approach suggests that they're at least somewhat concerned that if they try to press on the accelerator for those second two stats too aggressively, they'd end up applying a more significantly negative impact to the first two stats.
Not necessarily a reflection on DJ when I say that, either. Simply an observation of the offense at large.
Not sure what you are saying here, and I normally agree with everything you post. It is a reflection on Jones. That's the whole game. Jones cut turnovers by scaling down and playing conservatively. He has never scaled back up. Daboll is using the scaled down Jones to max effect. If Jones can scale up tomorrow and be a 4500 yard 35TD 8INT guy, let's do it. If he demonstrates he is capable of that level of performance I'll become a big advocate. But he hasn't, because he can't.
Ok fine.
Do some here actually believe that Jones and the passing game isn’t capable of more yardage? You’re telling me not only is jones a finished product in this offense, stay with me, but this offense is a finished product? The passing game can’t improve ? Yes it’s kind of not sustainable although one could argue if the running game keeps this up it is, but ok fine it isn’t. That doesn’t mean things can’t improve if and when the wrs and oline improve, and the former likely improves dramatically by next season.
I give up. We argue like fucking morons dealing in absolutes with little to no nuance.
Most of them are having a hard time with him playing well. To be sure they're still rooting for the team and even for Jones, but they're not terribly thrilled that the team is doing well with Jones.
I don't believe that. I think many of us are curious how this offense is actually working and Jones's role in that.
I believe that you are indeed curious. But than, you are not posting like those that have simply moved on from DJ.
But I find most telling is those that are suggesting that the playbook has been dumbed down for the QB.
In my experience if that was the case there would be more deep routes, not fewer.
More flood concepts slide protections and rollouts.
Clearly the coach is playing to the strengths of the team... In my experience, that's how good coaching works.
Are way overblown and way too involved in any player evaluations around here. People literally think we’re better off sucking next year with a rookie than winning with an “overpaid” Daniel jones. Tell me I’m wrong.
In a perfect world we do win with a cost controlled cheap awesome QB. I’ll tell you what doesn’t suck— winning with an expensive qb.
Many here simply cannot be objective when players get paid. Most contracts aren’t as dire or deadly as this place insists. It’s important to be fiscally smart, that doesn’t mean you go full retard and let the qb walk. The skins let cousins walk and I still here fans of that team say it was the right move. Sure it was.
You're wrong.
People think it will be harder to win if DJ is overpaid because there's a salary cap in the NFL.
The one with a bottle of Heineken starting at qb and let’s add in 2 decent or solid highly paid vets, or the team with cousins at qb and remove those two vets. And even that could be an unfair leap as teams find ways to keep their stars by moving money around.
If jones is the best qb for the giants going forward he needs to be re-signed. You damn right you fucking pay the guy. You make the best educated decision based on every shred of data and evidence, anecdotal or empirical. We don’t know everything Daboll and Schoen know so I’m fine with trusting them. But my eyes tell me he’s a solid qb with upside and good intangibles.
I already know that. You and many others would have nothing to talk about if not for the big bad cap. Broken record I say the same shit. You’re better off paying the good player than not. Theres always risk. Risk in doing and risk in not doing. You’re wrong.
And he gets hurt or regresses under Daboll I’m wrong. if they let him walk and he shines elsewhere and we draft the next loser qb that looks like tarzan you’re wrong. Every move is risky. Not paying a qb you know is good because of money is fucking stupid and negligent. If they don’t pay him they better be sure he’s no good and they can find someone better.
The giants aren’t letting jones go because of the god damned cap. They might let him go because they don’t love him. Two different things.
Look I get the appeal of going with a young cost control quarterback. I also get the trepidation in going cash all in on Jones long-term or any quarterback for that matter. I get both sides truly I do. I just think some are way too enamored with the cheap young QB route as if less money is always better. It isn’t. Look at the jets. At some point fans became convinced that young drafted QBs are likely to shine. Likely just doesn’t seem the right word to me.
That's the narrative you want to spin. Winning isn't the only measure of a QB, especially when we depend on Saquon and or defense way more than DJ.
Honest question...do you see this team competing for, or winning a SB with this offense? Do you think DJ can put up top 5 to 10 passing stats?
I don't...that's why I want to move on from Jones. Winning is great...but sneaking by below average teams with a 4th place schedule doesn't get us to the ultimate goal.
We have so much dead weight on this roster, we already playing hamstrung. 17 million dollar dead weight, traded first round WR, still paying a ton of dead money that comes off the books next year. And we are gonna be a playoff team.
And he gets hurt or regresses under Daboll I’m wrong. if they let him walk and he shines elsewhere and we draft the next loser qb that looks like tarzan you’re wrong. Every move is risky. Not paying a qb you know is good because of money is fucking stupid and negligent. If they don’t pay him they better be sure he’s no good and they can find someone better.
The giants aren’t letting jones go because of the god damned cap. They might let him go because they don’t love him. Two different things.
I don't think this is true. I think the cap and how the market value for a QB will impact the cap situation are extremely large factors in this decision. Schoen and Daboll may not want to or need to find a better QB. They may think they just need somebody as good for a lot less money. Doing that may be a crap shoot, but it's not that crazy to think it's possible.
I have a feeling this merry go round of logic will continue with Jones
If they re-sign him, there is a good chance Barkley is gone. If Barkley is gone, they have no true #1 RB and they lose their best offensive player and only real weapon right now. That puts more pressure on the need for a WR1 and to improve the OL. It opens the door for more excuses next year if anything goes south because the narrative can then be we have no running game.
I know the risks in re-signing a RB, especially one with injuries in his past. But, I think their best short to medium term option may be a creative way to keep both.
I will add, I love the 7-2 record and the guts and grit
Jones shows every week and the team shows. But, I have yet to see a QB who can elevate his team on his own. I hope to Hell we get to see that in the next few weeks. I'd be thrilled to have a REALLY compelling reason to re-sign him.
7-2 is great. But, I think if we are being honest, there are a ton of other factors contributing to that record. The coaching staff is #1, in my opinion. Barkley is #2. Jones is somewhere in the mix, but those are the most important.
They’ve dug a hole so big - they’ll never get out of it - so they keep repeating the same thing over and over and over again.
This season has been unexpected and magnificent. I have not wasted a single moment worrying that if Jones plays well and the team wins many games, he gets another contract.
That Kirk Cousins contract isn't looking so bad for the Vikings today...
It is just a terrible take on the season, I feel bad for people.
From all accounts it looks like Schoen did not approach Jones about an extension during the bye, but he did for Barkley and Love.
This will continue to be debated until there is a resolution. He’s a free agent at the end of the season.
I remember when we needed to lose this year because it was clear that Tyrod was signed to be the "bridge" before we get "our QB" that Daboll and Schoen really love. When that didn't happen, the talk all year continued about scouting QBs because "we don't really know what Daboll and Schoen want, and they likely don't want Jones based on what they've shown us so far."
Then Schoen had like 4 interviews with various media outlets and talked positively about Jones being a core player. Funny how nobody mentioned that on this message board. Sort of slipped through the cracks I guess.
7-2. Enjoy it.
Nope, wrong again, I'm enjoying the hell out of the Giants as I always do.
The Giants are winning. That’s a fantasy in your guys heads.
This doesn’t mean that they are mad the Giants are winning, multiple things are allowed to be true at the same time. You’re so entrenched in some revenge tour for all the times you were wrong you get riled up about fantasies you’ve created. It’s weird.
The winning percentage over the last decade when passing for under 200 yards is 46%. It actually does matter. Right now the Giants are defying the norm.
Is it irrelevant to discuss the potential contract value of an impending free agent?
I seem to remember you participating in quite a few of those conversations when it was Leonard Williams - why is it different to discuss the exact same topic when it's regarding Daniel Jones?
A simpleton might assume that it's because the current NFL QB market doesn't leave a lot of room to make a favorable case for DJ without also endorsing a very expensive contract.
And just a smidge beyond that simpleton's assumption, one might naively assume that the nuance of whether to use the franchise tag on Barkley and how it impacts DJ's contract negotiations (or vice versa) would require discussing how to keep both and at what contract value one of those two will get full price market rates and for how long.
Leave those hypothetical dummies out of the discussion. I think you just don't want to put your name on a number because barking down the entire discussion itself is an easier way to avoid being wrong.
With each and every thought you post, I agree with you on this.
Last in the league in INT’s thrown (amazing stat)
22nd in yards
24th in passing TD’s
I’d love to get those last 2 stats into the 11-15 ranked range.
Right now he’s on track for 3000 yards passing and 13 TD passes.
This is strictly my opinion, but I think that Daboll/Kafka's approach suggests that they're at least somewhat concerned that if they try to press on the accelerator for those second two stats too aggressively, they'd end up applying a more significantly negative impact to the first two stats.
Not necessarily a reflection on DJ when I say that, either. Simply an observation of the offense at large.
No it’s just a poster reminding everyone that he think Jones is terrible and will come up with any way to do so.
It’s a shame we have posters that need to remind everyone of their narrative after every win.
Agreed, he’s had a solid season but also not the type of season you pony up $30 million for. I’m not sure why it’s so offensive to have that opinion on this board.
Just a reminder. Jones plays QB, not safety, linebacker, or full back. And he's played the position quite poorly for most of his four years. So, in this crucial fourth year where Jones is playing for his football career, it seems absolutely essential to talk about Jones's weekly performance, and if he's going to be the solution going forward.
Reminder: if you don't like what is being discussed you are under no obligation to read it or respond to it.
Most of them are having a hard time with him playing well. To be sure they're still rooting for the team and even for Jones, but they're not terribly thrilled that the team is doing well with Jones.
I don't believe that the coaching staff has made up their mind.
I do believe that they are in a better position from a skill standpoint to nknowmore than those posting here... Some of you may disagree.
I have no idea how much money should be spent on a quarterback that an NFL coaching staff believes is the future...
Sometimes your posts get tangled up in logical problems - this one is an example of that, IMO.
Your argument on what part of the offense is being schemed around is simply a matter of perception. The tactics that a HC/OC might employ to safeguard against mediocre receivers or a makeshift OL can often look exactly the same as the tactics that a HC/OC might employ to implement guardrails on a QB to limit exposure to mistakes. That's what makes it just as difficult to make the claim that it's absolutely about DJ as it is to make the claim that it's absolutely NOT about DJ. You don't know that BD/MK aren't putting guardrails on the offense because of DJ, and no one else should claim in absolute fashion that they are.
The only thing we can observe with certainty is that there are obvious limiters being applied to the passing game - that's the what/where/how/when of it all, and those questions are answered objectively. Why is the subjective question that we lack the facts to answer with certainty. And because of that, we also can't objectively answer the "who" portion of the question in general.
As for the last part of your post, it's just logically irrelevant. Just generally speaking, if someone thinks that DJ is an essential asset, they're already in favor of keeping him (thus, they wouldn't be wishing for him to sign elsewhere in the first place); if someone thinks that DJ is a liability, they're not going to be scared of him ending up with a division rival.
More specifically though, is there anyone who you realistically think is on the fence about DJ, could kind of be fine with him signing elsewhere but then all of a sudden your little nugget about Washington potentially being where he ends up somehow convinces them to change their sentiment on DJ entirely? Or did you just want to drop a little asshat seed to pat yourself on the back with in case DJ ends up signing with the Commanders?
They’ve dug a hole so big - they’ll never get out of it - so they keep repeating the same thing over and over and over again.
You may want to throw a rope ladder to FMIC to help him get out of the deep hole he dug supporting Gettleman day after day, week after week, month after month for four years.
Most of them are having a hard time with him playing well. To be sure they're still rooting for the team and even for Jones, but they're not terribly thrilled that the team is doing well with Jones.
I don't believe that. I think many of us are curious how this offense is actually working and Jones's role in that.
the coaching staff doesn't trust Jones. They never go for it at the end of the half and they run an extremely conservative offense. Now part of that is definitely the WR's and OL, but part of it is also because they don't trust Jones.
You're pulling shit out of your ass dude.
That was uncalled for on my part. I didn’t need to bring your ass or anyone else’s ass into this.
8th in QBR
Last in the league in INT’s thrown (amazing stat)
22nd in yards
24th in passing TD’s
I’d love to get those last 2 stats into the 11-15 ranked range.
Right now he’s on track for 3000 yards passing and 13 TD passes.
This is strictly my opinion, but I think that Daboll/Kafka's approach suggests that they're at least somewhat concerned that if they try to press on the accelerator for those second two stats too aggressively, they'd end up applying a more significantly negative impact to the first two stats.
Not necessarily a reflection on DJ when I say that, either. Simply an observation of the offense at large.
Not sure what you are saying here, and I normally agree with everything you post. It is a reflection on Jones. That's the whole game. Jones cut turnovers by scaling down and playing conservatively. He has never scaled back up. Daboll is using the scaled down Jones to max effect. If Jones can scale up tomorrow and be a 4500 yard 35TD 8INT guy, let's do it. If he demonstrates he is capable of that level of performance I'll become a big advocate. But he hasn't, because he can't.
Ok fine.
Do some here actually believe that Jones and the passing game isn’t capable of more yardage? You’re telling me not only is jones a finished product in this offense, stay with me, but this offense is a finished product? The passing game can’t improve ? Yes it’s kind of not sustainable although one could argue if the running game keeps this up it is, but ok fine it isn’t. That doesn’t mean things can’t improve if and when the wrs and oline improve, and the former likely improves dramatically by next season.
I give up. We argue like fucking morons dealing in absolutes with little to no nuance.
...
Most of them are having a hard time with him playing well. To be sure they're still rooting for the team and even for Jones, but they're not terribly thrilled that the team is doing well with Jones.
I don't believe that. I think many of us are curious how this offense is actually working and Jones's role in that.
But I find most telling is those that are suggesting that the playbook has been dumbed down for the QB.
In my experience if that was the case there would be more deep routes, not fewer.
More flood concepts slide protections and rollouts.
Clearly the coach is playing to the strengths of the team... In my experience, that's how good coaching works.
If jones is the best qb for the giants going forward he needs to be re-signed. You damn right you fucking pay the guy. You make the best educated decision based on every shred of data and evidence, anecdotal or empirical. We don’t know everything Daboll and Schoen know so I’m fine with trusting them. But my eyes tell me he’s a solid qb with upside and good intangibles.
I already know that. You and many others would have nothing to talk about if not for the big bad cap. Broken record I say the same shit. You’re better off paying the good player than not. Theres always risk. Risk in doing and risk in not doing. You’re wrong.
The giants aren’t letting jones go because of the god damned cap. They might let him go because they don’t love him. Two different things.
Isn’t that what’s happened here for the last 4 years? And here we are approaching the end of year 4, without a clear picture of what the young QB is and having to make a massive financial decision.
That's what I see.
Plus....you can still draft a QB if you really like one as a prospect.
That's the narrative you want to spin. Winning isn't the only measure of a QB, especially when we depend on Saquon and or defense way more than DJ.
Honest question...do you see this team competing for, or winning a SB with this offense? Do you think DJ can put up top 5 to 10 passing stats?
I don't...that's why I want to move on from Jones. Winning is great...but sneaking by below average teams with a 4th place schedule doesn't get us to the ultimate goal.
We have so much dead weight on this roster, we already playing hamstrung. 17 million dollar dead weight, traded first round WR, still paying a ton of dead money that comes off the books next year. And we are gonna be a playoff team.
This isn't 2020 anymore.
Funny how Jones fans love to quote his QBR, but want to ignore every other stat.
Want to get paid like a franchise QB...look and produce like a franchise QB. He's a game manager right now, nothing more.
You have to be kidding. DJ delivers the ball accurately and has mobility. What do you want? A new guy to complain about?
Agreed!
The giants aren’t letting jones go because of the god damned cap. They might let him go because they don’t love him. Two different things.
I know the risks in re-signing a RB, especially one with injuries in his past. But, I think their best short to medium term option may be a creative way to keep both.
7-2 is great. But, I think if we are being honest, there are a ton of other factors contributing to that record. The coaching staff is #1, in my opinion. Barkley is #2. Jones is somewhere in the mix, but those are the most important.