OBJ’s Mentor Seems to Think it’s Down to Giants or Dallas

nyjuggernaut2 : 11/14/2022 10:00 pm
as to where Beckham will sign, and that the Giants seem to have the edge. I just don’t get where the Giants will get the money as Joe Schoen even said they have no cap space.

Quote:
I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.

No  
Rambo89 : 11/14/2022 10:46 pm : link
To team cancer
I'm warming to the idea.  
Producer : 11/14/2022 10:50 pm : link
.
RE: There is no cap room for him  
Breeze_94 : 11/14/2022 10:53 pm : link
In comment 15908091 BillT said:
Quote:
Unless it’s a vet min contract. Don’t get this and don’t think Schoen will free up $5m to sign him. Not even sure that’s possible.


How little NFL GM’s are actually going to be willing to pay Odell for 4-6 games less than 10 months removed from a major knee injury is going to surprise many people.

The Cowboys have 6mil of cap space (and only 8mil next year). Don’t think they are backing up the brinks truck for him either.

The Bills? 918k left this year and negative 4 mil next year

49ers? 6mil and 14mil

Giants? 2mil and 59mil…clearly the best positioned. Now it’s just a matter of what the market is and if the Giants are willing to get it done






I just don't trust the guy...  
bw in dc : 11/14/2022 10:59 pm : link
and who the hell knows if he can even be effective off that injury.

Pass.
i said this before and ill say it again.  
Rory : 11/14/2022 11:06 pm : link
the 23 year old OBJ we remember has a son, a wife, a ring now. He has been humbled a bit by injury and is a adult man.

Him coming back to NY for this run would revitalize his history and possibly legacy with the NYG franchise, that 1 handed catch that shocked the nation will be relevant again.

Its a win for him.

Make him a Giant.
Art Stapleton said  
GiantGrit : 11/14/2022 11:17 pm : link
He wants a multi year deal which can help alleviate cap burden. But signing him to a multi year deal coming off 2 torn ACL’s is…..well, probably not a great idea. Weird spot for Odell, coming back can show he’s body is good again but you’re also risking another injury (assuming no one gives him multiple years).

Maybe a 3 year deal that is cuttable after next makes the most sense.

Gun to my head I think he’s a Cowboy.
My  
AcidTest : 11/14/2022 11:17 pm : link
concern is that as others have said, he's torn the same ACL twice, and the last time about nine months ago. How much could he possibly contribute this year, especially since he doesn't know the playbook? I'd probably pass for that reason.
My concern is not finding the money to sign him  
BlackLight : 11/14/2022 11:18 pm : link
My concern is making it a team-friendly enough deal that it doesn't hurt us too bad if we come to find out OBJ simply isn't a superstar talent anymore.
I don't doubt  
allstarjim : 11/14/2022 11:18 pm : link
He can come back and immediately provide a lot of juice. Guys doubted him last year and he gave the Rams a significant performance down the stretch and in the playoffs.

The one factor not talked about here is would John Mara sign off on a reunion? That to me seems like the most significant bar to clear.

The shenanigans he displayed here cannot be forgotten. He them made himself persona non grata in Cleveland. I know John has really let Schoen operate as he sees fit, but this might be a bridge too far for Mara, even if Schoen is on board, which we don't know what that status is, either.

It's just not simply OBJ's decision.
RE: My  
allstarjim : 11/14/2022 11:21 pm : link
In comment 15908215 AcidTest said:
Quote:
concern is that as others have said, he's torn the same ACL twice, and the last time about nine months ago. How much could he possibly contribute this year, especially since he doesn't know the playbook? I'd probably pass for that reason.


It took him about 3 weeks to get fully integrated into the Rams offense last season. So hypothetically if he signed this week, we'd be looking at wee 13 or 14 to see the full benefit. Still a lot of season let and extremely important games on the calendar to go.
RE: I don't doubt  
AcidTest : 11/14/2022 11:21 pm : link
In comment 15908221 allstarjim said:
Quote:
He can come back and immediately provide a lot of juice. Guys doubted him last year and he gave the Rams a significant performance down the stretch and in the playoffs.

The one factor not talked about here is would John Mara sign off on a reunion? That to me seems like the most significant bar to clear.

The shenanigans he displayed here cannot be forgotten. He them made himself persona non grata in Cleveland. I know John has really let Schoen operate as he sees fit, but this might be a bridge too far for Mara, even if Schoen is on board, which we don't know what that status is, either.

It's just not simply OBJ's decision.


Good points, but I think Mara wants to win more than anything after 10 years of losing and being a league laughingstock. Schoen admitted he wanted to make a deal for a WR before the trade deadline, and when he couldn't, immediately signed Hodgins. OTOH, he traded Toney, and might view OBJ as an injured head case who isn't "smart, tough, and dependable."
Tonight  
Paulie Walnuts : 11/14/2022 11:24 pm : link
Increases his chances of coming here.. Beat Detroit, it goes up more
RE: Technically isn’t he one of our own players?  
Trainmaster : 11/14/2022 11:30 pm : link
He’s a complete free agent, right?

I’m talking about savings cap $ for resigning Barkley, Love, Jones ??? and in the near future Dex, McKinney.
Kupp was the man  
Rambo89 : 11/14/2022 11:30 pm : link
Odell was an afterthought

Let’s the girls blow money on that creep
Wouldnt OBJ have to have a workout before signing?  
BigBlue565358 : 11/14/2022 11:31 pm : link
Its not just about passing a physical. You need to work him out before signing him to see if he still has it
Giants are not likely near the top of OBJ's list  
eclipz928 : 11/14/2022 11:47 pm : link
He's made it clear that he prefers warm weather, and has been very outspoken against the artificial turf used in Metlife. I imagine that he's even more cautious about the field material coming off of a second knee injury.

I think San Fran is where he'll end up - warm stadium, natural grass, they're legitimate contenders in NFC, and he'd still be relatively close to home. And San Fran can afford him. It makes the most sense. Dallas is probably option #2, and Rams #3.
RE: Giants are not likely near the top of OBJ's list  
Matt M. : 11/14/2022 11:57 pm : link
In comment 15908275 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
He's made it clear that he prefers warm weather, and has been very outspoken against the artificial turf used in Metlife. I imagine that he's even more cautious about the field material coming off of a second knee injury.

I think San Fran is where he'll end up - warm stadium, natural grass, they're legitimate contenders in NFC, and he'd still be relatively close to home. And San Fran can afford him. It makes the most sense. Dallas is probably option #2, and Rams #3.
SF isn't really warm in November -January.
I’m all for  
ZoneXDOA : 11/14/2022 11:57 pm : link
Making my OBJ jersey relevant again
RE: Kupp was the man  
allstarjim : 11/14/2022 11:58 pm : link
In comment 15908251 Rambo89 said:
Quote:
Odell was an afterthought

Let’s the girls blow money on that creep


7 scores in 11 games from week 12 on. Had a 9-113 game in the NFCCG. That's as a complementary receiver to Kupp, who yes, the entire offense ran through.

The Rams don't even get to the Super Bowl without OBJ last year, I mean that. They won the division round, the NFCCG, and the Super Bowl by 3 points each game. In those three games, OBJ 17-234 and a score (in the Super Bowl) and tore his ACL I believe in the 2nd quarter of that game. So that was really about 2.5 games.
Wow  
Rambo89 : 11/15/2022 12:42 am : link
Odell did his private duty when everything was swell

I recall him running out of bounds, short of a 1st down conversion, without even trying to juke. He’s a bum. And old, and broken, and completely untrustworthy
Maybe you’d like to see him throw egg in our face but I dont
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/15/2022 5:42 am : link
I don't see it.
Giants are gaming Dallas  
State Your Name : 11/15/2022 5:52 am : link
To get them to overpay for a one legged superstar distraction.
He'd  
noro9 : 11/15/2022 6:17 am : link
Look great in a Cowboy uniform. Especially when he rips his helmet off to show his hair.
Are the Rams  
Les in TO : 11/15/2022 6:31 am : link
Not in the picture anymore?
Always the opposite  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 11/15/2022 6:31 am : link
If it were me and it was 2-3 weeks before I wanted to sign I’d be having my coach talk up the Giants so Jerry give me ask the money he has.

This is what I think is happening, if it were really me I’d go to New York where there’s only one more player on offense to share the ball with but I’m biased
He’s a name at this point  
Dave on the UWS : 11/15/2022 7:01 am : link
NOT a good receiver. He’s essentially Golladay AND with as much distraction. I think there is ZERO chance he signs here.
He needs to play with a number 1  
ZogZerg : 11/15/2022 7:11 am : link
Much better fit with Cowboys
RE: i said this before and ill say it again.  
TheMick7 : 11/15/2022 7:24 am : link
In comment 15908164 Rory said:
Quote:
the 23 year old OBJ we remember has a son, a wife, a ring now. He has been humbled a bit by injury and is a adult man.

Him coming back to NY for this run would revitalize his history and possibly legacy with the NYG franchise, that 1 handed catch that shocked the nation will be relevant again.

Its a win for him.

Make him a Giant.


This!
Doesn’t it matter that he’s washed up?  
Giant John : 11/15/2022 7:26 am : link
He looking for his last contract. He saw what KT got away with and wants a piece of that. PASS.
RE: I’m all for  
section125 : 11/15/2022 8:02 am : link
In comment 15908293 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
Making my OBJ jersey relevant again


Coldest winter was a summer in San Francisco - Mark Twain
I was always an OBJ fan.  
section125 : 11/15/2022 8:04 am : link
But I just cannot see him helping after knee surgery this soon.
I will leave that to Schoen and Dabs. At least he holds the balls thrown to him.
I'm Skeptical  
Bernie : 11/15/2022 8:17 am : link
the production will match the money he is looking for. While it would be a great story for the media, I would take a pass. I think the Giants ride or die with who they have on the roster.
Its not that he is washed up  
nygiants16 : 11/15/2022 8:18 am : link
he is a different WR now, he is a possession guy, he can still make a game changing play but right now he would be a reliable guy for Jones..

He can still get seperation and he is still a guy defenses will have to key on
OBJ  
Costy16 : 11/15/2022 8:21 am : link
Has had three major lower extremity injuries.

Broken ankle
Two torn ACL's.

He is 9 months removed from the second ACL, which is something that Joe Schoen mentioned when it was asked regarding OBJ during his bye week presser. There is leverage on both sides here, Giants could use the help at WR, and also the Giants know he is coming off a second major knee injury in two years and he isn't the player that he once was.
All players who have played for Giants  
gmenrule : 11/15/2022 9:08 am : link
typically have an acquired hate for the Cowboys. I hope that is the case with OBJ. He would really add value and significantly help the Giants going forward - especially in the playoffs. His addition would also help Wandale Robinson as the slot receiver as well.
Based on these comments  
Giantophile : 11/15/2022 9:12 am : link
I think some are forgetting that he won't get signed without being checked out by the medical staff. If the FO wants him and the medicals check out sign me the hell up.

The upside is tremendous and we're 1 game back from the #1 overall seed in the NFC, people...
RE: Doesn’t it matter that he’s washed up?  
OBJ_AllDay : 11/15/2022 9:46 am : link
In comment 15908372 Giant John said:
Quote:
He looking for his last contract. He saw what KT got away with and wants a piece of that. PASS.


Lol the hate of #13 blinds many. He wasn't washed last year when people said he was and he won't be yet again. The man is different. At worst you get a dynamic redzone touchdown maker if nothing else.
Definitely want him back  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11/15/2022 9:48 am : link
I know he is close with Saquon and Shep. Hopefully we see #13 again in Blue.
RE: He’s a name at this point  
Greg from LI : 11/15/2022 9:48 am : link
In comment 15908362 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
NOT a good receiver. He’s essentially Golladay AND with as much distraction. I think there is ZERO chance he signs here.


How is he "essentially Golladay"? He played quite well for the Rams last season before the injury.
I also think he knows that  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11/15/2022 9:52 am : link
NYG will have tons of cap room next year, will DAL?
I know Odell a little bit  
DomerGiant2008 : 11/15/2022 10:00 am : link
and I know a lot of his close friends. I think Odell is at the point of his life where coming back to New York and redeeming himself while also uplifting the Giants is the only thing left for him to do. He'd have the opportunity that almost no one gets, to prove that he was right.

The Giants organization was a disaster and they treated possibly the most talented player we ever had (except for LT) without the respect he deserved.

If he comes back, aside from Eli Manning, Odell would be the most beloved Giant maybe ever. The newly humbled hot head is in right now.
OB did himself in with the selfish stuff, and people were tired of him  
JonC : 11/15/2022 10:07 am : link
Would hope he's outgrown it by now, but he was given a ton of rope and hung himself, from what I'd heard. He clearly wants to get paid too, and with the wear and tear on those wheels you'd have to find common ground on a deal because there's no cap space in 2022.
would work for me  
UConn4523 : 11/15/2022 10:10 am : link
we have a much better coaching staff now. He's likely changed a lot anyway but if not, I don't suspect Daboll would take his shit so its really just financial risk IMO.
im all for obj but i saw a rumor that expected price is 20m/yr  
Eric on Li : 11/15/2022 10:14 am : link
which seems insane sight unseen for a guy coming off a major knee injury who was cut by his team for nothing prior to that last year.
RE: I know Odell a little bit  
BigBlue565358 : 11/15/2022 10:17 am : link
In comment 15908524 DomerGiant2008 said:
Quote:
and I know a lot of his close friends. I think Odell is at the point of his life where coming back to New York and redeeming himself while also uplifting the Giants is the only thing left for him to do. He'd have the opportunity that almost no one gets, to prove that he was right.

The Giants organization was a disaster and they treated possibly the most talented player we ever had (except for LT) without the respect he deserved.

If he comes back, aside from Eli Manning, Odell would be the most beloved Giant maybe ever. The newly humbled hot head is in right now.

Wow, this entire post is a load of garbage, and Im not an Odell hater

The Giants gave Odell a huge contract and he does an interview and craps all over the team, and this is after the boat trip and ensuing no-show in the playoffs, not to mention all the sideline/endzone antics. But the Giants treated HIM without respect??

Saying he would be the most beloved Giant ever is just flat out idiotic
I have two problems.  
Ira : 11/15/2022 10:19 am : link
1) How effective will he really be after his injury.
2) Giving a multi-year deal to a player his age with a long injury history.
Tough injury for a WR  
Kmed6000 : 11/15/2022 10:21 am : link
especially a shifty one like OBJ. I can't expect too much from him this year so anyone signing OBJ would probably be as a play for next year. Just too much uncertainty with this roster, I'm not sure it would work, but its worth a shot depending on the financial commitment.
RE: RE: I know Odell a little bit  
Jim in Tampa : 11/15/2022 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15908554 BigBlue565358 said:
Quote:
In comment 15908524 DomerGiant2008 said:


Quote:


and I know a lot of his close friends. I think Odell is at the point of his life where coming back to New York and redeeming himself while also uplifting the Giants is the only thing left for him to do. He'd have the opportunity that almost no one gets, to prove that he was right.

The Giants organization was a disaster and they treated possibly the most talented player we ever had (except for LT) without the respect he deserved.

If he comes back, aside from Eli Manning, Odell would be the most beloved Giant maybe ever. The newly humbled hot head is in right now.


Wow, this entire post is a load of garbage, and Im not an Odell hater

The Giants gave Odell a huge contract and he does an interview and craps all over the team, and this is after the boat trip and ensuing no-show in the playoffs, not to mention all the sideline/endzone antics. But the Giants treated HIM without respect??

Saying he would be the most beloved Giant ever is just flat out idiotic

Let's unpack all of this.

Interview
OBJ did an interview and said some stupid things. Big whoop. He also played hard and his teammates loved him.

boat trip
All the WRs went on the boat trip as was their right in their free time. Do you really think that was the deciding factor in the Giants not beating a better team?

no-show in the playoffs
OBJ wasn't the only Giant who played poorly in that game. Nor was he the only pro-bowl caliber player who has ever had a bad game in the playoffs.

the sideline/endzone antics
He hugged a kicking net and mock-peed (doggy-style) in the end zone. It was dumb and a little weird, but again, he played hard, wanted to be great, cared whether he won or lost and his teammates loved him.

After experiencing a season and a half of Toney, if he checks out medically, I would absolutely love to have OBJ back!
RE: RE: RE: I know Odell a little bit  
OBJ_AllDay : 11/15/2022 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15909316 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15908554 BigBlue565358 said:


Quote:


In comment 15908524 DomerGiant2008 said:


Quote:


and I know a lot of his close friends. I think Odell is at the point of his life where coming back to New York and redeeming himself while also uplifting the Giants is the only thing left for him to do. He'd have the opportunity that almost no one gets, to prove that he was right.

The Giants organization was a disaster and they treated possibly the most talented player we ever had (except for LT) without the respect he deserved.

If he comes back, aside from Eli Manning, Odell would be the most beloved Giant maybe ever. The newly humbled hot head is in right now.


Wow, this entire post is a load of garbage, and Im not an Odell hater

The Giants gave Odell a huge contract and he does an interview and craps all over the team, and this is after the boat trip and ensuing no-show in the playoffs, not to mention all the sideline/endzone antics. But the Giants treated HIM without respect??

Saying he would be the most beloved Giant ever is just flat out idiotic


Let's unpack all of this.

Interview
OBJ did an interview and said some stupid things. Big whoop. He also played hard and his teammates loved him.

boat trip
All the WRs went on the boat trip as was their right in their free time. Do you really think that was the deciding factor in the Giants not beating a better team?

no-show in the playoffs
OBJ wasn't the only Giant who played poorly in that game. Nor was he the only pro-bowl caliber player who has ever had a bad game in the playoffs.

the sideline/endzone antics
He hugged a kicking net and mock-peed (doggy-style) in the end zone. It was dumb and a little weird, but again, he played hard, wanted to be great, cared whether he won or lost and his teammates loved him.

After experiencing a season and a half of Toney, if he checks out medically, I would absolutely love to have OBJ back!


Tend to agree. It always surprised me the media was able to brainwash a large section of fans to care about things like peeing like a dog celebration. Who cares - in philly no less... surrounded by those animals. He had 2 great touchdowns and led the comeback that game before a dagger fg ended the game for the giants. Yea he had his antics with Norman. Same game helped spark a 28/35 point comeback.

Not too many people seem to remember him near tears screaming at his teammates that nobody cared and they were getting their asses kicked by carolina.

Say what you want about the guy but he wanted to win. And has always been considered a great teammate by his peers. And I would love to see him back in blue. It would just add another level of fun and competitiveness to what has been a pleasantly surprising season.
RE: No  
OBJ_AllDay : 11/15/2022 11:59 pm : link
In comment 15908098 Rambo89 said:
Quote:
To team cancer


Super Bowl champion *
