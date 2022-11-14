OBJ’s Mentor Seems to Think it’s Down to Giants or Dallas

as to where Beckham will sign, and that the Giants seem to have the edge. I just don’t get where the Giants will get the money as Joe Schoen even said they have no cap space.
|I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.
How little NFL GM’s are actually going to be willing to pay Odell for 4-6 games less than 10 months removed from a major knee injury is going to surprise many people.
The Cowboys have 6mil of cap space (and only 8mil next year). Don’t think they are backing up the brinks truck for him either.
The Bills? 918k left this year and negative 4 mil next year
49ers? 6mil and 14mil
Giants? 2mil and 59mil…clearly the best positioned. Now it’s just a matter of what the market is and if the Giants are willing to get it done
Him coming back to NY for this run would revitalize his history and possibly legacy with the NYG franchise, that 1 handed catch that shocked the nation will be relevant again.
Its a win for him.
Make him a Giant.
Maybe a 3 year deal that is cuttable after next makes the most sense.
Gun to my head I think he’s a Cowboy.
The one factor not talked about here is would John Mara sign off on a reunion? That to me seems like the most significant bar to clear.
The shenanigans he displayed here cannot be forgotten. He them made himself persona non grata in Cleveland. I know John has really let Schoen operate as he sees fit, but this might be a bridge too far for Mara, even if Schoen is on board, which we don't know what that status is, either.
It's just not simply OBJ's decision.
It took him about 3 weeks to get fully integrated into the Rams offense last season. So hypothetically if he signed this week, we'd be looking at wee 13 or 14 to see the full benefit. Still a lot of season let and extremely important games on the calendar to go.
Good points, but I think Mara wants to win more than anything after 10 years of losing and being a league laughingstock. Schoen admitted he wanted to make a deal for a WR before the trade deadline, and when he couldn't, immediately signed Hodgins. OTOH, he traded Toney, and might view OBJ as an injured head case who isn't "smart, tough, and dependable."
I’m talking about savings cap $ for resigning Barkley, Love, Jones ??? and in the near future Dex, McKinney.
Let’s the girls blow money on that creep
I think San Fran is where he'll end up - warm stadium, natural grass, they're legitimate contenders in NFC, and he'd still be relatively close to home. And San Fran can afford him. It makes the most sense. Dallas is probably option #2, and Rams #3.
7 scores in 11 games from week 12 on. Had a 9-113 game in the NFCCG. That's as a complementary receiver to Kupp, who yes, the entire offense ran through.
The Rams don't even get to the Super Bowl without OBJ last year, I mean that. They won the division round, the NFCCG, and the Super Bowl by 3 points each game. In those three games, OBJ 17-234 and a score (in the Super Bowl) and tore his ACL I believe in the 2nd quarter of that game. So that was really about 2.5 games.
I recall him running out of bounds, short of a 1st down conversion, without even trying to juke. He’s a bum. And old, and broken, and completely untrustworthy
Maybe you’d like to see him throw egg in our face but I dont
This is what I think is happening, if it were really me I’d go to New York where there’s only one more player on offense to share the ball with but I’m biased
Coldest winter was a summer in San Francisco - Mark Twain
I will leave that to Schoen and Dabs. At least he holds the balls thrown to him.
He can still get seperation and he is still a guy defenses will have to key on
Broken ankle
Two torn ACL's.
He is 9 months removed from the second ACL, which is something that Joe Schoen mentioned when it was asked regarding OBJ during his bye week presser. There is leverage on both sides here, Giants could use the help at WR, and also the Giants know he is coming off a second major knee injury in two years and he isn't the player that he once was.
The upside is tremendous and we're 1 game back from the #1 overall seed in the NFC, people...
Lol the hate of #13 blinds many. He wasn't washed last year when people said he was and he won't be yet again. The man is different. At worst you get a dynamic redzone touchdown maker if nothing else.
How is he "essentially Golladay"? He played quite well for the Rams last season before the injury.
The Giants organization was a disaster and they treated possibly the most talented player we ever had (except for LT) without the respect he deserved.
If he comes back, aside from Eli Manning, Odell would be the most beloved Giant maybe ever. The newly humbled hot head is in right now.
Wow, this entire post is a load of garbage, and Im not an Odell hater
The Giants gave Odell a huge contract and he does an interview and craps all over the team, and this is after the boat trip and ensuing no-show in the playoffs, not to mention all the sideline/endzone antics. But the Giants treated HIM without respect??
Saying he would be the most beloved Giant ever is just flat out idiotic
2) Giving a multi-year deal to a player his age with a long injury history.
and I know a lot of his close friends. I think Odell is at the point of his life where coming back to New York and redeeming himself while also uplifting the Giants is the only thing left for him to do. He'd have the opportunity that almost no one gets, to prove that he was right.
Let's unpack all of this.
Interview
OBJ did an interview and said some stupid things. Big whoop. He also played hard and his teammates loved him.
boat trip
All the WRs went on the boat trip as was their right in their free time. Do you really think that was the deciding factor in the Giants not beating a better team?
no-show in the playoffs
OBJ wasn't the only Giant who played poorly in that game. Nor was he the only pro-bowl caliber player who has ever had a bad game in the playoffs.
the sideline/endzone antics
He hugged a kicking net and mock-peed (doggy-style) in the end zone. It was dumb and a little weird, but again, he played hard, wanted to be great, cared whether he won or lost and his teammates loved him.
After experiencing a season and a half of Toney, if he checks out medically, I would absolutely love to have OBJ back!
Tend to agree. It always surprised me the media was able to brainwash a large section of fans to care about things like peeing like a dog celebration. Who cares - in philly no less... surrounded by those animals. He had 2 great touchdowns and led the comeback that game before a dagger fg ended the game for the giants. Yea he had his antics with Norman. Same game helped spark a 28/35 point comeback.
Not too many people seem to remember him near tears screaming at his teammates that nobody cared and they were getting their asses kicked by carolina.
Say what you want about the guy but he wanted to win. And has always been considered a great teammate by his peers. And I would love to see him back in blue. It would just add another level of fun and competitiveness to what has been a pleasantly surprising season.
Super Bowl champion *