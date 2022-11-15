If you don’t think the Giants are a legit contender you’re RELICDOA : 11/15/2022 8:07 pm

Simply guarding yourself from failure. Yes we have glaring holes but this team is formidable. Our style of play counteracts the strengths of many of the top teams and is very similar to the Hosteler led 1990 Giants. Before you guys go crazy I am not comparing this team to the 1990 SB team. I and simply saying we are led by a mobile QB making smart decisions. A power running game and a stingy defense. Things are about to get very interesting over the last 8 games. I think the Eagles have a few more L’s on their schedule (2-3) Dallas is playing @ Minn and against us on a short week. If we fall back down to earth I’m fine with it we’ve already exceeded expectations. I do think many on here have tempered our success because none of this was expected instead of just riding the wave. We are 1 game out from the number 1 seed with more than half the year in the books. You all can be realists, I’ll be in fantasy land until further notice.

We’ve been in the upside down for the past 10 years feels good to currently be out!

