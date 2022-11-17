Giants Have Toughest Remaining Schedule in the NFL mittenedman : 11/17/2022 9:08 am

Strength of Remaining Schedule



1. New York Giants (0.633)

2. Indianapolis Colts (0.611)

3. Chicago Bears (0.600)

4. New England Patriots (0.595)

5. Green Bay Packers (0.585)

6. Dallas Cowboys (0.573)



85% chance of Playoffs - Giants are going to have to earn it. Lots of talk about why Jones wasn't approached during the bye, but as someone who believes the plan with him was "wait and see": these next 8 games are what they want to see.



Play well early in the year - great. The Giants are about to run a gauntlet of tough, physical teams with playoff positioning on the line, and officials swallowing their whistles.



For Jones: These next 8 games have a huge impact on his future net worth. If he struggles/misses the playoffs, he could be looking at a 1-year prove it deal. If he continues his current level of play, he's looking at a solid Kirk Cousins-type deal. And if he rips it up, including Playoffs - he's getting top QB $$$, and (given all the QB needy teams) will be able to bend the Giants over a barrel to get it.



For the Giants: The data they're going to get in the next 8+ games is a God send. They get to see how he performs in a stretch run facing quality opponents. Important cold weather games. Pressure. And hopefully, playoffs. The stakes are high, and it's important to see if he shrinks with the ante up.



Getting to find out how he handles this enormous amount of pressure before approaching him with an extension is a no-brainer. I can't see either side wanting to get it done now.