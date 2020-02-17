for display only
Which NYG WR trio would you love to see again?

DC Gmen Fan : 10:43 am
1) Manuel, McConkey, Johnson
2) Baker, Ingram, Robinson
3) Smith, Burress, Toomer
4) Cruz, Nicks, Manningham


Bonus - what combination of 3 would you put on an all NYG WR team?
RE: In today's game...  
djm : 11:07 am : link
In comment 15911908 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
it would be a tie between #3 and #4


IN any game. Any era. IT's not even close.
Tough between 3 & 4.  
Mad Mike : 11:11 am : link
I lean 3, but anyone would be thrilled to have 4 as well. No disrespect to the first two groups, but no comparison between them and the more recent groups.
RE: As great as Nicks was, I'd have to go with 3  
KDavies : 11:11 am : link
In comment 15911913 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
I think all around those 3 take it over the number 4 trio. Burress had the height, great red zone target, Toomer was great, especially on the sideline catches and Smith was a great slot guy.


This
RE: If Hakeem Nicks had stayed healthy  
DC Gmen Fan : 11:11 am : link
In comment 15911949 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
He'd be the best receiver in Giants history. His prime was brief so people tend to forget how good he was.


Agreed - his 2012 postseason was special esp the ATL game.
write in vote:  
BillKo : 11:18 am : link
Earnest Gray
Johnny Perkins
Mike Friede
Very Close In My View Between 3 & 4  
Trainmaster : 11:33 am : link
I’ll go number 4.

Overall, Burress, OBJ and Cruz in their most dominant years would be sick. With Nicks as WR 4 and Toomer as WR 5.
Number 4  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:40 am : link
The offense post 2011 fell apart when Nicks got hurt. Not a coincidence that Cruz's production came down when Nicks was no longer elite and had to focus on him.

This is not a slight to 3 who were also a outstanding group while it lasted. They also had the benefit of a much different and more balanced Giants team.
RE: I gotta  
robbieballs2003 : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15911925 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Think Toomer, Burress and Smith would be exciting in this kind of run and playaction based offense.


If we had them we probably wouldn't be running this offense. However, if we were still running this offense, then Burress and Toomer would be great for how good they were as blocking.
At not as  
robbieballs2003 : 11:48 am : link
.
#4  
bradshaw44 : 11:48 am : link
And it's not close. If that crew didn't succomb to injury they would have broken all the records for WR 1,2,3 IMO.
Succumb  
bradshaw44 : 11:48 am : link
Derp.
I agree with the sentiment that it's tight between 3 and 4  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:52 am : link
but I think the #4 grouping would suit BD/MK's offense more appropriately (assuming there's a desire to replicate elements of Buffalo and Kansas City).
I wish we’d had Mike Sherrard more than six games in 1993.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12:04 pm : link
As for the present, I just want to see Bellinger and a few serviceable WRs. But the 2011 WRs were dynamic. Shame it couldn’t last.
Cruz, Nicks, Manningham  
BSIMatt : 12:06 pm : link
That was the best trio imo.
RE: Cruz, Nicks, Manningham  
BSIMatt : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15912060 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
That was the best trio imo.


Also, that was Eli's best year as a pro, and one of the best seasons a New York Giants quarterback has ever had.
RE: Easy  
Larry in Pencilvania : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15911914 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Cruz, Nicks, Manningham.


This
RE: # 1  
Ivan15 : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15911923 Spider43 said:
Quote:
All time: Toomer, OBJ, Rote.
______________________
I loved Kyle Rote as a player but I would have to replace him with Homer Jones. ______________________
RE: As great as Nicks was, I'd have to go with 3  
DavidinBMNY : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15911913 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
I think all around those 3 take it over the number 4 trio. Burress had the height, great red zone target, Toomer was great, especially on the sideline catches and Smith was a great slot guy.
#3 for me too, but tough choice.

All Time though its Toomer, Nicks and Cruz as my 3.
4 is technically better, but  
David B. : 12:41 pm : link
With Burress, they usually beat the Eagles. And they largely haven't since.
The best was Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:52 pm : link
All 3 guys were special in there own way.
.  
Banks : 12:54 pm : link
give me 4 all day. It's a shame injuries have made those guys practically unknown to casual fans. In case you think that is hyperbole, I live outside philly and have had many discussions with many of iggle fans. Few remember them, especially Nicks which is sinful. Cruz is relegated to that salsa guy
It's #4 for me  
pjcas18 : 12:57 pm : link
unless you are adding Tiki and Shockey to #3 then I'd go with #3.

RE: #4  
DC Gmen Fan : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15912029 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
And it's not close. If that crew didn't succomb to injury they would have broken all the records for WR 1,2,3 IMO.


Was Smith part of that group as well or did he already go to the Eagles?
In the words of the late Moses Malone  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1:05 pm : link
Fo Fo Fo
RE: If Hakeem Nicks had stayed healthy  
RAIN : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15911949 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
He'd be the best receiver in Giants history. His prime was brief so people tend to forget how good he was.


Agreed.
RE: As great as Nicks was, I'd have to go with 3  
Johnny5 : 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15911913 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
I think all around those 3 take it over the number 4 trio. Burress had the height, great red zone target, Toomer was great, especially on the sideline catches and Smith was a great slot guy.

Oh yeah, such a tough call. I'd really have a damn hard time choosing between 3 and 4. That said... split decision I may lean to 4. Cruz was so much fun to watch and Nicks was a beast when healthy. Also Manningham was so underrated IMO.
The sample set for #3  
George : 1:26 pm : link
Is just too small. I’d have loved to see them play a full season together.

Gotta go with #4. Cruz gets a lotta love, but When Nicks was on, he was a boss.
People forget how many balls Buress dropped  
WillieYoung : 1:34 pm : link
during the regular season (or tipped for interceptions). Nicks' last great game against Tampa Bay may have been the greatest game by a Giant's receiver ever. I'm going 4 even though the body of work is small.
That short amount of  
allstarjim : 1:41 pm : link
Time where Nicks and Cruz were healthy and playing together in their primes was the most fun for me.

Nicks' injury with the compartment syndrome that basically derailed his career is the biggest lament I have as a Giants' fan ever.

He could've been an all-time great, and not just speaking in franchise-specific terms.

OBJ was the most exciting receiver I've ever watched, but Nicks' overall game was everything I could want in a receiver.
This is really a tough call between 3 and 4  
Mattman : 1:42 pm : link
Plax was the best red zone threat the Giants have had
Nicks was the most well rounded #1

In the end I take Plax there due to red zone but they are really close.

Smith only had a 1 year peak but it was 108 receptions for 1220 yards. He is the best chain mover of all
Cruz is the best big play guy. Most yards in a season, high average.

Cruz takes it for sure but Smith makes it closer than most fans will remember. Smith was money at the end of 2007 and 2008.

Manningham had a much lower peak than any of these others while Amani was the man for most of his Giants career. His peak season in 2002 was pretty close to Cruz, 82 rec 1343 yards 16.4 average and 8 TDs.

It's Toomer by a mile here and given Toomer is much greater than manningham in addition to what Toomer, Smith and Plax do for the run game I have to go with those 3.
It is depressing to think  
Mattman : 1:43 pm : link
about how many injuries have derailed the Giants receivers. Other than Toomer the others weren't able to do this for a long time. Even OBJ peaked and fell quickly.
We’d be lucky to have  
giantBCP : 1:47 pm : link
a washed up Golden Tate, a Broken down Shepard, and a young Slayton at this time.
What's Tate up to these days?  
Spiciest Memelord : 1:52 pm : link
Just seeing some old Tate videos and we could use someone with his core strength making contested catches.

Don't worry about broken down Sheppard, I see he's in his usual place on the sidelines in Giants mic'd up videos.
...  
christian : 2:05 pm : link
It's number four. 2011 Eli Manning in my view is the 2nd best season by a Giant ever. Only second to Taylor in 1986.

The fates conspired for the Giants to have 2 super star receivers in Cruz and Nicks, and for all the pressure to be off Manningham. And not to mention Ballard was a total revelation as well.

The Giants passed the ball with such ease. It was a glorious season, my favorite season in any sport of all time.



Easily 4  
JB_in_DC : 2:08 pm : link
That group was the best unit on a Super Bowl winning team. Nicks had a playoff run for the ages.
Hard to choose between 3 and 4.  
Matt M. : 2:15 pm : link
I'd love Toomer, Nicks, and Cruz.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:23 pm : link
4.
This post makes me realize how much I liked Steve Smith  
Giants86 : 2:28 pm : link
excellent WR. Toomer was solid and Plax could get deep and was a matchup nightmare.

Smith
Cruz
Nicks
Manningham

all could have played together for awhile. Injuries suck.
RE: This post makes me realize how much I liked Steve Smith  
bradshaw44 : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15912231 Giants86 said:
Quote:
excellent WR. Toomer was solid and Plax could get deep and was a matchup nightmare.

Smith
Cruz
Nicks
Manningham

all could have played together for awhile. Injuries suck.


Chances are they wouldn't have played together very long due to FA and price demands.
#3 slightly over  
Bleedin Blue : 3:01 pm : link
#4 with the addition of Bavaro at TE!
RE: Easy  
NYGgolfer : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15911914 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Cruz, Nicks, Manningham.


Yes, easy.
None  
Red Right Hand : 3:16 pm : link
They are all broke down old men
Tricky between #3 and #4, but I'd take #4.  
Optimus-NY : 3:47 pm : link
Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham were something else man. More explosive than #3. Cruz, Nicks, and Manningham could take it to the endzone on any given play. I'm not sure I can say that about Plex, Amani, and Smith---and I love those guys too.
Shofner, Gifford & Rote.....  
No Where Man : 3:56 pm : link
.
No Love for #45...  
mvftw : 4:20 pm : link
I guess I'm showing my age...
Toomer, Mistler, McCaffrey  
sober297 : 5:35 pm : link
..
No question  
SomeFan : 5:39 pm : link
Smith Burress Toomer
The order is  
SomeFan : 5:40 pm : link
3 4 2 1
RE: No Love for #45...  
xtian : 8:13 pm : link
In comment 15912323 mvftw said:
Quote:
I guess I'm showing my age...

yes, you are. what a homer you are! ;)
people need to do a little research  
xtian : 9:33 pm : link
some are matching up players that never played together. come on now! [and i'm not talking about picking the best ones ever pairing]
