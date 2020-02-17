Which NYG WR trio would you love to see again?

give me 4 all day. It's a shame injuries have made those guys practically unknown to casual fans. In case you think that is hyperbole, I live outside philly and have had many discussions with many of iggle fans. Few remember them, especially Nicks which is sinful. Cruz is relegated to that salsa guy
I think all around those 3 take it over the number 4 trio. Burress had the height, great red zone target, Toomer was great, especially on the sideline catches and Smith was a great slot guy.
Oh yeah, such a tough call. I'd really have a damn hard time choosing between 3 and 4. That said... split decision I may lean to 4. Cruz was so much fun to watch and Nicks was a beast when healthy. Also Manningham was so underrated IMO.
during the regular season (or tipped for interceptions). Nicks' last great game against Tampa Bay may have been the greatest game by a Giant's receiver ever. I'm going 4 even though the body of work is small.
Plax was the best red zone threat the Giants have had
Nicks was the most well rounded #1
In the end I take Plax there due to red zone but they are really close.
Smith only had a 1 year peak but it was 108 receptions for 1220 yards. He is the best chain mover of all
Cruz is the best big play guy. Most yards in a season, high average.
Cruz takes it for sure but Smith makes it closer than most fans will remember. Smith was money at the end of 2007 and 2008.
Manningham had a much lower peak than any of these others while Amani was the man for most of his Giants career. His peak season in 2002 was pretty close to Cruz, 82 rec 1343 yards 16.4 average and 8 TDs.
It's Toomer by a mile here and given Toomer is much greater than manningham in addition to what Toomer, Smith and Plax do for the run game I have to go with those 3.
Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham were something else man. More explosive than #3. Cruz, Nicks, and Manningham could take it to the endzone on any given play. I'm not sure I can say that about Plex, Amani, and Smith---and I love those guys too.
IN any game. Any era. IT's not even close.
Agreed - his 2012 postseason was special esp the ATL game.
Johnny Perkins
Mike Friede
Overall, Burress, OBJ and Cruz in their most dominant years would be sick. With Nicks as WR 4 and Toomer as WR 5.
This is not a slight to 3 who were also a outstanding group while it lasted. They also had the benefit of a much different and more balanced Giants team.
If we had them we probably wouldn't be running this offense. However, if we were still running this offense, then Burress and Toomer would be great for how good they were as blocking.
Also, that was Eli's best year as a pro, and one of the best seasons a New York Giants quarterback has ever had.
I loved Kyle Rote as a player but I would have to replace him with Homer Jones. ______________________
All Time though its Toomer, Nicks and Cruz as my 3.
Was Smith part of that group as well or did he already go to the Eagles?
Oh yeah, such a tough call. I'd really have a damn hard time choosing between 3 and 4. That said... split decision I may lean to 4. Cruz was so much fun to watch and Nicks was a beast when healthy. Also Manningham was so underrated IMO.
Gotta go with #4. Cruz gets a lotta love, but When Nicks was on, he was a boss.
Nicks' injury with the compartment syndrome that basically derailed his career is the biggest lament I have as a Giants' fan ever.
He could've been an all-time great, and not just speaking in franchise-specific terms.
OBJ was the most exciting receiver I've ever watched, but Nicks' overall game was everything I could want in a receiver.
Don't worry about broken down Sheppard, I see he's in his usual place on the sidelines in Giants mic'd up videos.
The fates conspired for the Giants to have 2 super star receivers in Cruz and Nicks, and for all the pressure to be off Manningham. And not to mention Ballard was a total revelation as well.
The Giants passed the ball with such ease. It was a glorious season, my favorite season in any sport of all time.
Smith
Cruz
Nicks
Manningham
all could have played together for awhile. Injuries suck.
Chances are they wouldn't have played together very long due to FA and price demands.
yes, you are. what a homer you are! ;)