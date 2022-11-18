On Nov. 19th, 44 years ago, our fortunes vastly changed Big Blue '56 : 11/18/2022 1:25 pm

Temporarily cutting short my yearly sabbatical to mention this, as for me, it was one of the most significant dates in Giants history..



It was of course the day of the infamous “fumble” aka “The Miracle at the Meadowlands.”



It was a moment that should have been a KISS. Take the snap, fall down and secure a W in our column. But no, OC Gibson called for Pisarcik to hand off to Csonka and with the mishandled exchange, Herm Edwards took it to the house.



Gibson was rightly fired the next day and in 1979, Rozelle stepped in and the George Young/Ray Perkins era was born, with Parcells taking over for the remainder of the year (1982) after RP left for Alabama.



It was the ONLY time I “laughed” at a Giants’ loss. It wasn’t a “funny” laugh, it was a stunned, incredulous, Murphy’s law laugh.



Then I stared at the TV for what seemed like an interminable period of time.



For those who were around then, do you recall your reaction(s)?



Ok, be well, see youse in Jan/Feb..





