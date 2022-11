Most MEMORABLE Giants plays (Top 10)

I am listing my top 10 here. Throw one or two of yours that may not be on my list.This is not the BEST plays but the most memorable for ME. Once you will never forget in YOUR lifetime. Could be good or bad.In no particular order...1. LT intercepting the pass vs the Lions on Thanksgiving and going 97 yards.2. Pisarcik fumble (original miracle at the meadowlands. I saw it life)3. Helmet catch4. Eli to Burress for the TD in the Superbowl5. LT breaking Thiesmann's leg6. Sehorn interception vs the Eagles on the sideline7. Scott Norwood missing the field goal8. Simms to Bobby Johnson on 4th and 17 vs the Vikings9. Jacobs running over Charles Woodson - 1st play of the NFC championship10. Meggett - taking a screen pass to the house in the snow in Denver. (video link below)So many more but these plays often come to mind Meggett - ( New Window