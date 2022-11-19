for display only
Most MEMORABLE Giants plays (Top 10)

DefenseWins : 11/19/2022 7:36 am
I am listing my top 10 here. Throw one or two of yours that may not be on my list.

This is not the BEST plays but the most memorable for ME. Once you will never forget in YOUR lifetime. Could be good or bad.

In no particular order...

1. LT intercepting the pass vs the Lions on Thanksgiving and going 97 yards.

2. Pisarcik fumble (original miracle at the meadowlands. I saw it life)

3. Helmet catch

4. Eli to Burress for the TD in the Superbowl

5. LT breaking Thiesmann's leg

6. Sehorn interception vs the Eagles on the sideline

7. Scott Norwood missing the field goal

8. Simms to Bobby Johnson on 4th and 17 vs the Vikings

9. Jacobs running over Charles Woodson - 1st play of the NFC championship

10. Meggett - taking a screen pass to the house in the snow in Denver. (video link below)

So many more but these plays often come to mind
Here's some more  
Mark Bavaro's catch down the seam against the Niners (that's my #1 favorite memory)

George Martin's 78 yard interception for a TD against the Broncos

Bobby Johnson's 4th and 17 reception against the Vikings.

McConkey's TD in the Superbowl
Eli to manningham  
-The cruz 99 yard TD vs jets
-RW McQuarters INT vs Dallas
-Tynes FG @ Lambeau
- JPP blocked field goal

Plenty of others including some I'd kill to forget (junkin, desean)
and a couple more  
OJ Anderson's run and uppercut in Super Bowl 25

Mark Ingram's 3rd down catch, breaking 5 tackles, in the same Super Bowl

Hostetler hanging onto the ball in the end zone
RE: and a couple more  
yeah the ones you listed are good ones too. I had the bobby johnson catch on my list
RE: Eli to manningham  
One play I thought I'd want to forget at the time was Herschel Walker's game winning TD on Monday night in week 1 of 1986. I was really hoping we'd have a great season and the week 1 loss was a disappointment. That disappointment was short lived.
RE: RE: and a couple more  
The Bobby Johnson catch deserved to be there twice!

That catch and the Martin TD are both special to me because I was at my Dad's house in NJ for those games. Good memories.
As noted above,  
you have to have the Bavaro catch and dragging the entire Niner defense.
A few not mentioned  
- Gary Reasons first down from punt formation against 49ers in NFC championship
- Eli Manning calling timeout with sideways twisted helmet against 49ers in playoff game
- Jeremy Shockey trucking a DB in his rookie preseason debut (NKOTB has arrived)
- Mark Collins laying the hammer on Andre Reed in ‘90 Superbowl (statement hit)
- Mark Bavaro carrying half the 49ers defense on his back in Monday night matchup of undefeated teams
- LT fumble recovery in 15-13 playoff win against 49ers

A whole bunch of ‘bad’ memorable plays too, but not going to list those….
Beckham one handed catch  
against the cowboys has to be most memorable of the last decade.
The 2 plays  
on the way to the 1st 2 Super Bowls where they actually destroyed Montana.
RE: The 2 plays  
The Leonard Marshall hit on Montana was a good one….
3 memorable old stadium plays:  
Ron Dixon’s opening run back vs PHI in 2000 playoffs - the crowd reaction was seismic

Joe Morris in 1985 ran out of his shoe during a long TD run - still remember his shoe in the middle of the field.

Terrible but memorable: Flipper Anderson running through the end zone and into the tunnel - the stadium suddenly so silent that you could hear the Rams players yelling as they ran off the field after him.
Bradshaw run Vs bills  
That was unreal with the weather changing mid run
Kent Graham hail Mary vs unbeaten Broncos 1998  
Eli back foot throw to Toomer to beat Broncos 2005

Shockey over Dawkins 2002

Hail Mary at Green Bay 2011 divisional

Ron Dixon opening kickoff to the house 2000 divisional

RE: Bradshaw run Vs bills  
DefenseWins : 11/19/2022 8:52 am : link
This one would be in my next 5
Another one  
Shockey losing his helmet fighting for the first down Vs eagles 2006 playoffs
Bavaro's 49er game is near the top for me  
.
Reasons goalline stop vs Broncos in snow.  
1981 Playoff vs Filthadelphia. Wham1 up 21-0 just like that.
a funny story  
Later in the evening after the Kent Graham TD pass against the Broncos my 20 month old son was standing in front of our TV, yelling and hopping from foot to foot and patting the top of his head with one hand. The TV wasn't even turned on. After a while it occurred to my wife and I that he was imitating my reaction to the TD pass! I guess that's what he thought you're supposed to do in front of the TV.
What about  
Manningham's catch in the Super Bowl down the sidelines. We don't win that game without it.
Reasons...  
...goal line stop v. Humphrey and his cheek pad.
RE: What about  
DefenseWins : 11/19/2022 9:22 am : link
agree that may be one of the BEST plays. This is just about which plays come to mind for you most often. If that play is one for you, then great.
Surprised no one mentioned  
LT tearing his pec against the Saints in 88 (hostetler was qb v Hebert) and screamed at dr and Parcells to have his arm sewn into and under his jersey and go back into the game. He got a safety on the next series to win the game and had another sack in the game.

Could you imagine a player winning an argument against the team dr and coach these days? LT was screaming at the team physician to sew him up…it was almost frightening.
The Hit  
Gary Reasons in the Denver snow
RE: a funny story  
Chris684 : 11/19/2022 9:33 am : link
That’s great. I love that.
The catch  
Odell’s 1 hand classic catch that made me come out my seat like a Michael Jordan Dunk.
The Chase Blackburn Super Bowl interception, not because it was  
such a great play, but because no one could have expected it.
Nice trips down memory lane  
All of those. Nothing more to add (though I'm sure more will come in). Thanks.
No Giants fan calls it  
miracle at the meadowlands. Its The Fumble
RE: a funny story  
Alan W : 11/19/2022 10:58 am : link
That is a truly great, great story. Learning how your son turned out might be another.
Pierce stonewalling a screen in the 2007 NFC Championship  
...single-handedly. Most pivotal play of the game, IMO. I mean, other than the winning FG.

2 plays that were already mentioned in the thread....  
Need further elaboration to really understand/appreciate.
The Gary Reasons hit vs Denver is perhaps the best Goal line stand hit I have ever seen.
On 4th and Goal from the 1,Reasons leapt up in the air before the Running Back Bobby Humphrey,had a chance to jump up over the pile into the End Zone.
I had never seen it before,nor since....
Just begin typing in Gary Reasons into google,and "Gary Reasons The Hit" will pop up.
2nd was LT's fumble recovery in the 1990 NFC Championship Game vs the Hated Niners....
The game was about to be salted away with the Niners up and driving late in the 4th Quarter.One more first down and they would be in victory position....Roger Craig takes the handoff,and Erik Howard pokes the ball out and before it hits the ground,LT grabs it mid air....setting us up for one last chance to win the game on a last second FG.
I put it so high up on my list due to the situation of the game,and the effect it ultimately had....in sending us to the Super Bowl....
Jay Alford’s Sack Of Brady In SB XLII  
Tuck’s Near Sack Of Brady for safety in SB XLVI
Hostetler not losing ball for safety instead of Bill’s TD in SB XXV

Gary from Chester’s response  
The Bavaro catch against against SF when he carried half of the team down the field on his back. They were trying to bring him down !

I drove from Fresno CA with my brother for the Monday-nighter and sat in the first row , right behind the 9’r bench. It was memorable, not only for the catch, but I had all my Giant wear on that night. There were many other G fans there coming up to me and shaking my hand.

I have been to many, if not all, of the home games mentioned in this thread. ( including the Herman Edwards débâcle) But the Barvaro play will forever be the MOST memorable to me.

PS My fan career goes back to “Good Bye Allie “ at Yankee Stadium…..loll
Not mentioned yet  
Eli audibles from a pass to a Tiki run against Dallas giving Eli his first win.
Others  
Tarkenton to Joe Morrison on a flea flicker to beat Pittsburgh.

Ron Johnson sweep into the end zone to cap a great comeback against Washington.

Joe Danelo last second field goal to beat Dallas.

Memorable but awful  
Cunningham hurdles Carl Banks after what looked like a sure fire sack.
RE: Pierce stonewalling a screen in the 2007 NFC Championship  
Bear vs Shark : 11/19/2022 1:03 pm : link
Was waiting for someone to say this. This is the most underrated play in NYG history that I can remember (I'm 33).

Another that sticks out to me which I don't think has been mentioned is Shockey over Dawkins in 2002 for the win and in game.

Eli on 3rd and 17th TD pass to Manningham in the 2011 NFCCG also sticks out
Reasons The Hit  
was the perfect culmination to a great goal line stand by the D - I think it was 1st and goal on the one?
RE: RE: a funny story  
markky : 11/19/2022 1:22 pm : link
It was crazy how animated my son was jumping up and down in front of the turned off TV. It took a while to figure out what he was doing.

My son and his younger sister were both raised as Giants fans in the heart of Patriots country. Super Bowls 42 and 46 were special. My daughter would still wear her Giants jerseys to high school during the more recent lean years.

They're still Giants fans. My son has graduated college and reads BBI.
RE: Here's some more  
bradshaw44 : 11/19/2022 1:52 pm : link
McConkey’s TD off Bavaros helmet is my personal favorite because that was the play that made me a Giants fan. In importance I think it does make the top 10 because it sealed our first SB for good.
Funny story Pisarcik fumble  
I was a young kid watching the game and after that fumble my dad asked me to go outside and play. So I jumped over my fence to my friends house. When I jumped back over to go home the Family TV was in the back yard all busted up. Now TVs back than was huge piece of furniture. To say the least my Mom was not happy.
Martin's pick and return...  
...I have said before is the single greatest play in old Giants Stadium history.
RE: RE: Bradshaw run Vs bills  
BillKo : 11/19/2022 3:25 pm : link
This one would be in my next 5


Won't forget that one because I was in a Giants bar with of course all Giants fan and as AB was breaking away, everyone was standing, jumping, and cheering.....then the Giants continued to pile on the Bill after that to win going away (which up to that point had been a very close game)!!!

Frank Gifford in 1958 Championship  
Not getting the first down at the end of the game...Unitas then essentially invents the 2 minute drill to tie the game.
Of course Alan Ameche ultimately wins it in OT for the Colts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQfECOLL2Zo  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQfECOLL2Zo
.  
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQfECOLL2Zo - ( New Window )
So many happy memories and a few unpleasant ones  
Harry Carson the lone captain for the coin flip opposite a half dozen Broncos to start Super Bowl XXI.

During introductions of XXI, Andy Headen telling the camera man to “get the fuck out of here” on a live TV broadcast.

Jerome Brown returning a blocked FG for a TD to beat the Giants at the end of the game. Aside from the Fumble, worst up & down feelings ever.

1986, Giants v. Redskins at the Meadowlands, where the audience cheered at odd moments, inexplicably. The Mets we’re playing in the World Series, everyone at the Giants’ game we’re listening to it on the radio.

Blowing the lead to SF, then Junkin sealing the failure.
RE: Bradshaw run Vs bills  
I swear I texted a friend after that play and said something fucking weird is happening with this team. That play and game was just….cosmic.
RE: Frank Gifford in 1958 Championship  
clatterbuck : 11/19/2022 4:13 pm : link
Gifford swore to his dying day he made the first down. And my father never stopped swearing about Jim Lee Howell for not going for the 1st down.
RE: So many happy memories and a few unpleasant ones  
djm : 11/19/2022 4:19 pm : link
I want to say it was Clyde Simmons who returned the block FG. Not Jerome Brown although he may have been the one who blocked it. 88 season. I always say the 88 and 2010 seasons were twins. Full of talent and great moments but even more nightmare moments.
Pat Summerall's 49-yd, Game-Winning FG in the Snow  
against Browns to force playoff for 1958 Eastern Conf. championship.

Chuck Bednarik exulting over close-line blow to the head that knocked out Gifford in 1960, almost ending his career. Gifford didn't play again until 1962 season.



RE: Memorable but awful  
tommcd66 : 11/19/2022 6:06 pm : link
That was a memorable play. Limbo expertise by a freaky athlete. Carl Banks made a great play, almost.
Ugly but memorable  
DeSean Jackson punt return. Effin eagles

Ugly but Giant friendly, Leonard Marshall sacking Montana in the 1990 NFC championship. Bye Joe
It was indeed Clyde Simmons  
Still can't believe that actually happened
RE: 2 plays that were already mentioned in the thread....  
k2tampa : 11/19/2022 7:11 pm : link
Best part of the Reason's hit was Humphrey's mouthpiece tumbling through the air in the slow mo replay.
Matt Bahr kick  
to win 1990 NFC Championship at Candlestick to spoil the Threepeat
RE: It was indeed Clyde Simmons  
MadPlaid : 11/19/2022 8:21 pm : link
Thanks djm & Greg, I got Simmons and Brown mixed up. Awful day and painful memory.
