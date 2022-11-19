Most MEMORABLE Giants plays (Top 10)

I am listing my top 10 here. Throw one or two of yours that may not be on my list.
This is not the BEST plays but the most memorable for ME. Once you will never forget in YOUR lifetime. Could be good or bad.
In no particular order...
1. LT intercepting the pass vs the Lions on Thanksgiving and going 97 yards.
2. Pisarcik fumble (original miracle at the meadowlands. I saw it life)
3. Helmet catch
4. Eli to Burress for the TD in the Superbowl
5. LT breaking Thiesmann's leg
6. Sehorn interception vs the Eagles on the sideline
7. Scott Norwood missing the field goal
8. Simms to Bobby Johnson on 4th and 17 vs the Vikings
9. Jacobs running over Charles Woodson - 1st play of the NFC championship
10. Meggett - taking a screen pass to the house in the snow in Denver. (video link below)
So many more but these plays often come to mind Meggett
- ( New Window
)
George Martin's 78 yard interception for a TD against the Broncos
Bobby Johnson's 4th and 17 reception against the Vikings.
McConkey's TD in the Superbowl
-RW McQuarters INT vs Dallas
-Tynes FG @ Lambeau
- JPP blocked field goal
Plenty of others including some I'd kill to forget (junkin, desean)
Mark Ingram's 3rd down catch, breaking 5 tackles, in the same Super Bowl
Hostetler hanging onto the ball in the end zone
yeah the ones you listed are good ones too. I had the bobby johnson catch on my list
One play I thought I'd want to forget at the time was Herschel Walker's game winning TD on Monday night in week 1 of 1986. I was really hoping we'd have a great season and the week 1 loss was a disappointment. That disappointment was short lived.
Quote:
The Bobby Johnson catch deserved to be there twice!
That catch and the Martin TD are both special to me because I was at my Dad's house in NJ for those games. Good memories.
- Eli Manning calling timeout with sideways twisted helmet against 49ers in playoff game
- Jeremy Shockey trucking a DB in his rookie preseason debut (NKOTB has arrived)
- Mark Collins laying the hammer on Andre Reed in ‘90 Superbowl (statement hit)
- Mark Bavaro carrying half the 49ers defense on his back in Monday night matchup of undefeated teams
- LT fumble recovery in 15-13 playoff win against 49ers
A whole bunch of ‘bad’ memorable plays too, but not going to list those….
The Leonard Marshall hit on Montana was a good one….
Joe Morris in 1985 ran out of his shoe during a long TD run - still remember his shoe in the middle of the field.
Terrible but memorable: Flipper Anderson running through the end zone and into the tunnel - the stadium suddenly so silent that you could hear the Rams players yelling as they ran off the field after him.
Shockey over Dawkins 2002
Hail Mary at Green Bay 2011 divisional
Ron Dixon opening kickoff to the house 2000 divisional
This one would be in my next 5
agree that may be one of the BEST plays. This is just about which plays come to mind for you most often. If that play is one for you, then great.
Could you imagine a player winning an argument against the team dr and coach these days? LT was screaming at the team physician to sew him up…it was almost frightening.
That’s great. I love that.
That is a truly great, great story. Learning how your son turned out might be another.
The Gary Reasons hit vs Denver is perhaps the best Goal line stand hit I have ever seen.
On 4th and Goal from the 1,Reasons leapt up in the air before the Running Back Bobby Humphrey,had a chance to jump up over the pile into the End Zone.
I had never seen it before,nor since....
Just begin typing in Gary Reasons into google,and "Gary Reasons The Hit" will pop up.
2nd was LT's fumble recovery in the 1990 NFC Championship Game vs the Hated Niners....
The game was about to be salted away with the Niners up and driving late in the 4th Quarter.One more first down and they would be in victory position....Roger Craig takes the handoff,and Erik Howard pokes the ball out and before it hits the ground,LT grabs it mid air....setting us up for one last chance to win the game on a last second FG.
I put it so high up on my list due to the situation of the game,and the effect it ultimately had....in sending us to the Super Bowl....
Hostetler not losing ball for safety instead of Bill’s TD in SB XXV
I drove from Fresno CA with my brother for the Monday-nighter and sat in the first row , right behind the 9’r bench. It was memorable, not only for the catch, but I had all my Giant wear on that night. There were many other G fans there coming up to me and shaking my hand.
I have been to many, if not all, of the home games mentioned in this thread. ( including the Herman Edwards débâcle) But the Barvaro play will forever be the MOST memorable to me.
PS My fan career goes back to “Good Bye Allie “ at Yankee Stadium…..loll
Ron Johnson sweep into the end zone to cap a great comeback against Washington.
Joe Danelo last second field goal to beat Dallas.
Another that sticks out to me which I don't think has been mentioned is Shockey over Dawkins in 2002 for the win and in game.
Eli on 3rd and 17th TD pass to Manningham in the 2011 NFCCG also sticks out
Quote:
Later in the evening after the Kent Graham TD pass against the Broncos my 20 month old son was standing in front of our TV, yelling and hopping from foot to foot and patting the top of his head with one hand. The TV wasn't even turned on. After a while it occurred to my wife and I that he was imitating my reaction to the TD pass! I guess that's what he thought you're supposed to do in front of the TV.
That is a truly great, great story. Learning how your son turned out might be another.
It was crazy how animated my son was jumping up and down in front of the turned off TV. It took a while to figure out what he was doing.
My son and his younger sister were both raised as Giants fans in the heart of Patriots country. Super Bowls 42 and 46 were special. My daughter would still wear her Giants jerseys to high school during the more recent lean years.
They're still Giants fans. My son has graduated college and reads BBI.
McConkey’s TD off Bavaros helmet is my personal favorite because that was the play that made me a Giants fan. In importance I think it does make the top 10 because it sealed our first SB for good.
Quote:
That was unreal with the weather changing mid run
This one would be in my next 5
Won't forget that one because I was in a Giants bar with of course all Giants fan and as AB was breaking away, everyone was standing, jumping, and cheering.....then the Giants continued to pile on the Bill after that to win going away (which up to that point had been a very close game)!!!
Of course Alan Ameche ultimately wins it in OT for the Colts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQfECOLL2Zo - ( New Window )
During introductions of XXI, Andy Headen telling the camera man to “get the fuck out of here” on a live TV broadcast.
Jerome Brown returning a blocked FG for a TD to beat the Giants at the end of the game. Aside from the Fumble, worst up & down feelings ever.
1986, Giants v. Redskins at the Meadowlands, where the audience cheered at odd moments, inexplicably. The Mets we’re playing in the World Series, everyone at the Giants’ game we’re listening to it on the radio.
Blowing the lead to SF, then Junkin sealing the failure.
I swear I texted a friend after that play and said something fucking weird is happening with this team. That play and game was just….cosmic.
Of course Alan Ameche ultimately wins it in OT for the Colts
Gifford swore to his dying day he made the first down. And my father never stopped swearing about Jim Lee Howell for not going for the 1st down.
During introductions of XXI, Andy Headen telling the camera man to “get the fuck out of here” on a live TV broadcast.
Jerome Brown returning a blocked FG for a TD to beat the Giants at the end of the game. Aside from the Fumble, worst up & down feelings ever.
1986, Giants v. Redskins at the Meadowlands, where the audience cheered at odd moments, inexplicably. The Mets we’re playing in the World Series, everyone at the Giants’ game we’re listening to it on the radio.
Blowing the lead to SF, then Junkin sealing the failure.
I want to say it was Clyde Simmons who returned the block FG. Not Jerome Brown although he may have been the one who blocked it. 88 season. I always say the 88 and 2010 seasons were twins. Full of talent and great moments but even more nightmare moments.
Chuck Bednarik exulting over close-line blow to the head that knocked out Gifford in 1960, almost ending his career. Gifford didn't play again until 1962 season.
That was a memorable play. Limbo expertise by a freaky athlete. Carl Banks made a great play, almost.
Ugly but Giant friendly, Leonard Marshall sacking Montana in the 1990 NFC championship. Bye Joe
Best part of the Reason's hit was Humphrey's mouthpiece tumbling through the air in the slow mo replay.
Thanks djm & Greg, I got Simmons and Brown mixed up. Awful day and painful memory.