RB franchise tag lower than previously projected?

Eric on Li : 11/19/2022 3:12 pm
This tweet from Duggan/Joel Corry had the FT lower than we've been using as an estimate (last year's tag) so I checked OTC and as it turns out, I think they are right and it will be lower though whether calculated by cap # or cash # im getting closer to 11m than 10m (not sure which is the correct salary input).

Quote:
Dan Duggan @DDuggan21
1m
Joel projects the RB franchise tag at $10.1M. Much lower than the $12.5M projections out there.

Joel Corry @corryjoel
A new Inside The Cap on Saquon Barkley's future with the New York Giants (free agency, franchise tag or long-term deal).


so what happened? I think because the panthers restructured CMC back in March and the traded him, this year his cap number is basically a minimum salary and even his cash is outside the top 5. most of his money got eaten by carolina as dead money, so i think it knocked a big salary out of the calculation.



the good news is the tag is low because the RB market has cratered to rock bottom during the covid cap years just in time for the barkley negotiation (or using it for the year and having him play on it).

the bad news is i think that market has overcorrected and is about to swing back the other way with barkley getting a contract that starts momentum back up instead of down. I think he will end up getting an extension similar to what CMC got (which practically ended up being about 3 years 40m deal for CAR).
Good post Eric.  
Optimus-NY : 11/19/2022 3:23 pm : link
I think you're right about the market swinging upwards for RBs now. He's a must-sign now.
I'd like to hear what Andrew Brandt has to say about the topic as well  
Optimus-NY : 11/19/2022 3:24 pm : link
Joel Corry and Brandt are my go-to guys. Corry was always helpful to me when I tweeted him. Wealth of knowledge.
Extension? NFW...  
bw in dc : 11/19/2022 3:36 pm : link
Let SB hit the market or take the lower FT.

The best way to manage this is year by year. Paying for services rendered is dumb, and you just can't trust the projection for RBs.

RE: I'd like to hear what Andrew Brandt has to say about the topic as well  
Eric on Li : 11/19/2022 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15912924 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Joel Corry and Brandt are my go-to guys. Corry was always helpful to me when I tweeted him. Wealth of knowledge.


here was brandt's commentary to the aaron jones contract negotiations ahead of UFA (he ultimately extended for 4x12m). he liked the henry deal and talked about how the recent rb deals looked good relative to the bigger deals several years ago. id imagine he feels similarly re barkley.
Andrew Brandt: Aaron Jones in - ( New Window )
Yup  
Spider43 : 11/19/2022 3:39 pm : link
Tag, at most. Not extension.
Don’t see them tagging him after the 5th year option  
BillT : 11/19/2022 3:47 pm : link
What do I know but I think a multi year of some sort is where this will go.
Probably good news  
gr888 : 11/19/2022 3:53 pm : link
for the Giants. The tag makes sense economically but I dont know. I dont necessarily think economic sense is perfectly correlated to team success. Saquon is their best player and the biggest reason for their success. The tag being lower might give them some leverage to get a reasonable deal. Thats best case scenario in my mind. 3-40 something around there.
I actually wouldn’t tag him now  
UConn4523 : 11/19/2022 4:05 pm : link
doesn’t really give you a financial boost. The lower tag represents a new floor to start extension negotiations though (assuming they want him for multiple years). Only way it makes sense to tag is if you plan on doing it twice and then letting him walk, IMO.
RE: I actually wouldn’t tag him now  
Eric on Li : 11/19/2022 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15912954 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
doesn’t really give you a financial boost. The lower tag represents a new floor to start extension negotiations though (assuming they want him for multiple years). Only way it makes sense to tag is if you plan on doing it twice and then letting him walk, IMO.


which at that point may as well be a 4 year extension (which is practically a 2 year deal w/ options).

but i agree - that's what id predict. a 4x55m or something like that and 25-30m guaranteed. easy outs after 2024.
While the 20% minimum wage increase aspect of the Tag  
WillieYoung : 11/19/2022 4:17 pm : link
keeps teams from franchising a QB twice, if the 2023 RB tag is 10.1, it's possible 2024 could be as low as 12.12. That's a tough reality Saquan is negotiating against.
If the Giants can sign Barkley to deal that works for both sides....  
Walker Gillette : 11/19/2022 4:21 pm : link
it would be foolish not to. The risk is already factored into the low franchise tag. Saquon doesn't seem like the type of guy that would hold out for a grandstanding contract and all he and his agent have to do is look at what happened to Melvin Gordon or Leveon Bell as examples. IF the Giants can franchise him at $10m what can he reasonably expect, 3yrs-$37.5m $27m guaranteed, that is what the Jets gave Corey Davis and I think we can all agree that if Barkley produces at an average healthy rate for him for two of those three years he is worth a whole hell of a lot more than what Corey Davis is. Sometimes it's best to get the thing done and move on, the team will be happy and so will the player, plus you don't have the locker room seeing a guy who put up a monster season and gets shown the door
RE: RE: I actually wouldn’t tag him now  
UConn4523 : 11/19/2022 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15912959 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15912954 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


doesn’t really give you a financial boost. The lower tag represents a new floor to start extension negotiations though (assuming they want him for multiple years). Only way it makes sense to tag is if you plan on doing it twice and then letting him walk, IMO.



which at that point may as well be a 4 year extension (which is practically a 2 year deal w/ options).

but i agree - that's what id predict. a 4x55m or something like that and 25-30m guaranteed. easy outs after 2024.


Agreed. It really comes down to how long they want him for.
This is simple  
LauderdaleMatty : 11/19/2022 4:34 pm : link
He’s literally the only above average playmaker on the team and a great player.

He’s also one guy who might be willing to not demand stupid money. Less money with more guaranteed cash which can be tied to games played etc.
Gettleman sucked but Reese was just horrible at resigning the few good picks he actually did make.

Let’s hope Schoen has more of a clue than the last two morons in locking up players the team needs. Barkley is a no brainer at 12-14 million per season.
 
christian : 11/19/2022 4:41 pm : link
If the Giants are wise, they will take into consideration these will be Barkley’s 6th, 7th, and 8th plus years. This is a different set of circumstances than many of the contemporary extensions at the position.

While Barkley has a low amount of career carries, the reason is because he was hurt a bunch. And the net effect on his body might be a wash.

I won’t be surprised if they comes to terms on a ~2/25M agreement. That allows Barkley a Hail Mary chance to get another bite at the free agency apple.
I dont see SB  
The Dude : 11/19/2022 4:51 pm : link
or his agents playing under the franchise tag.

RE: …  
The Dude : 11/19/2022 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15912975 christian said:
Quote:
If the Giants are wise, they will take into consideration these will be Barkley’s 6th, 7th, and 8th plus years. This is a different set of circumstances than many of the contemporary extensions at the position.

While Barkley has a low amount of career carries, the reason is because he was hurt a bunch. And the net effect on his body might be a wash.

I won’t be surprised if they comes to terms on a ~2/25M agreement. That allows Barkley a Hail Mary chance to get another bite at the free agency apple.


SB has agents for a reason. Now you could be right, but just my opinion they are looking for a long term deal...you only get a few (maybe just one especially for an RB) shot at this and I cant see his representation or himself accepting that in the slightest. Very unlikely to me.
I don’t think they’d accept 2/25  
UConn4523 : 11/19/2022 5:01 pm : link
2 tags would be fully guaranteed. Or 1 tag means you are a FA in an offseason where contracts go up. 3 year deal seems more likely.
RE: I dont see SB  
bw in dc : 11/19/2022 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15912980 The Dude said:
Quote:
or his agents playing under the franchise tag.


You realize the player can't decline the FT...

The team has all of the leverage here.
I’d say lower gross but high % guaranteed.  
Giant John : 11/19/2022 5:11 pm : link
Three years for 40mm and 90% guaranteed. If not let him hit the market after franchise year.
Uh  
Spider43 : 11/19/2022 5:13 pm : link
Remember what was said when negotiations broke off early in the bye week? They were, "far apart." Quon Quon is asking for the moon, he's not going to give us a hometown discount. If anyone's going to give us a discount, it's DJ. He knows he's not going to have this type of a season under any other coach in the league. Barkley can take his act anywhere. Well, any place with a halfway decent line that is.
RE: RE: I dont see SB  
UConn4523 : 11/19/2022 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15912993 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15912980 The Dude said:


Quote:


or his agents playing under the franchise tag.




You realize the player can't decline the FT...

The team has all of the leverage here.


Not sure about that. Depends on many things:

1. Do they want to franchise Jones
2. If no to the above, do they want a rookie here with less weapons
3. Not paying your best player could be a negative
4. The overall contract value will be fairly small for a big impact player so the risk isn’t all that great

Not really sure who has leverage matters all that much.
RE: RE: RE: I dont see SB  
Eric on Li : 11/19/2022 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15912996 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15912993 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15912980 The Dude said:


Quote:


or his agents playing under the franchise tag.




You realize the player can't decline the FT...

The team has all of the leverage here.



Not sure about that. Depends on many things:

1. Do they want to franchise Jones
2. If no to the above, do they want a rookie here with less weapons
3. Not paying your best player could be a negative
4. The overall contract value will be fairly small for a big impact player so the risk isn’t all that great

Not really sure who has leverage matters all that much.


all of this is right. and we know they have already expressed interest in an extension (today it was even reported they weren't far off there just wasnt enough time).

Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy @rydunleavy
9h
Extension talks between Saquon Barkley and #Giants were "encouraging," I'm told. Reason a deal never got close was bye-week time crunch more than because terms on multiple exchanged offers were far apart.

Where they go from here...


another good couple quotes from article from Corry:

Quote:
Asked to be Barkley’s fictional representative, Joel Corry, a former NFL agent turned contracts expert for CBSSports.com, said his initial ask would be to make his client the NFL’s highest-paid running back, at about $17 million per year over four or five years. Expecting that to be rejected in part because of Barkley’s durability concerns, his real goal would be an annual average of $15 million — with more than McCaffrey’s $30 million fully guaranteed, including part of the third year.

Corry set Barkley’s settling floor at $13 million per year, which “is more or less Nick Chubb’s deal adjusted for the [increasing] salary cap” and still represents a better option than playing on back-to-back franchise tags in 2023 and 2024. The tag is the Giants’ fallback leverage to keep him off the market, where the Bears ($110.8 million in cap space and in need of playmakers) pose a threat. In that case, Barkley likely would earn about $22 million combined in two seasons.


I agree with him that 30m guaranteed is the key metric that makes sense for both sides. the rest is going to be window dressing.
Giants’ Saquon Barkley proving to be ‘exception’ to this running back trend - ( New Window )
Keep in mind the cap is going to jump  
UConn4523 : 11/19/2022 5:29 pm : link
to around $230m. A $12m hit is just over 5%. It’s peanuts and why franchising him is kind of a waste. And it’ll jump more in 2024 when you franchise him again. So a 3 year deal at decent money really isn’t this mega deal everyone is scared of.
RE: RE: RE: I dont see SB  
bw in dc : 11/19/2022 5:41 pm : link
In comment 15912996 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15912993 bw in dc said:

You realize the player can't decline the FT...

The team has all of the leverage here.



Not sure about that. Depends on many things:

1. Do they want to franchise Jones
2. If no to the above, do they want a rookie here with less weapons
3. Not paying your best player could be a negative
4. The overall contract value will be fairly small for a big impact player so the risk isn’t all that great

Not really sure who has leverage matters all that much.


My point is the team controls the final decision where the SB situation starts. SB has no control over whether the brass decides to apply the FT or not.

#2 is a fair point.

I don't know what #3 or #4 have to do with leverage. SB isn't our best player. He's a very good player who plays the RB position. If you are concerned about team blowback if we let SB walk, it's professional football. The team will be just fine if we have the right set of coaches to manage the personalities.

You'll never convince me that it's a good idea to pay any "star" RB a multi-year QB after his rookie contract. One-year contracts are the safest hedge at the position.

If I was a player,  
Bill in UT : 11/19/2022 5:49 pm : link
being tagged would really piss me off. How do these situations end up itrw?
RE: Keep in mind the cap is going to jump  
outeiroj : 11/19/2022 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15913008 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
to around $230m. A $12m hit is just over 5%. It’s peanuts and why franchising him is kind of a waste. And it’ll jump more in 2024 when you franchise him again. So a 3 year deal at decent money really isn’t this mega deal everyone is scared of.


not sure why there is a sticking point for so many on 3 years. a 4 or 5 year deal would give the giants more financial flexability. I would put my money on a 4yr/60m 43m guaranteed
BW  
UConn4523 : 11/19/2022 6:17 pm : link
having a hard rule on anything is no way to run a team. You don’t even know the values but your are convinced it will be bad. I trust Schoen.
RE: If I was a player,  
bw in dc : 11/19/2022 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15913020 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
being tagged would really piss me off. How do these situations end up itrw?


Just more proof that the owners have dominated the NFLPA for decades in labor negotiations.

A compromise should have been reached in the last CBA where a player can only be FT'd once. But the players continue to be too stupid on almost everything bargained.
 
christian : 11/19/2022 7:24 pm : link
If the tender does drop to 10M, that practically drives the guarantees per year he can expect down.

I agree we can expect to see the total guarantees in the 30M range on 3 or 4 year deal. But years 3 and 4 don’t benefit him most likely. Those are team control years with little guaranteed money probably.

I think Barkley would be better off taking 2/25 and controlling where he plays the last few years of his career.
He’d never sign for 2/25  
giantBCP : 11/19/2022 8:25 pm : link
When he could be franchised after the contract is over. He might sign a longer deal that guarantees him $25m over the first two years, but he’d never sign a two year deal.
RE: …  
Eric on Li : 11/19/2022 8:36 pm : link
In comment 15913088 christian said:
Quote:
If the tender does drop to 10M, that practically drives the guarantees per year he can expect down.

I agree we can expect to see the total guarantees in the 30M range on 3 or 4 year deal. But years 3 and 4 don’t benefit him most likely. Those are team control years with little guaranteed money probably.

I think Barkley would be better off taking 2/25 and controlling where he plays the last few years of his career.


that's price of getting 3x guaranteed today. The team would prefer to spend an extra $5m guaranteed to get the 3rd year, and Barkley gets 30m guaranteed today instead of 10m (tag).

like Corry said I would guess Barkley will want some guaranteed salary in year 3 to make it harder to cut him and make it practically more of a 3 year 40m deal. which is exactly what CMC's ended up in CAR.
The RB argument has gone way too far  
Sean : 11/19/2022 8:39 pm : link
People love bringing up Zeke, but what about Derrick Henry? Dalvin Cook? Aaron Jones?

They all got 2nd contracts. I’d be shocked if Barkley isn’t back next year and based on Dunleavy’s article today it seems an extension is likely.
...  
christian : 11/19/2022 9:32 pm : link
Eric -- I understand why the Giants would want a 3 or 4 year agreement, with little new guaranteed cash in years 3 and 4.

That type of agreement puts all the cards in the team's hands. And they control if/when he's cut and where he'd go if he's traded.

I'm saying Barkley might prefer a 2-year deal, so that he has some control over how much new money he can earn and where he plays in the out years.
RE: The RB argument has gone way too far  
bw in dc : 11/19/2022 9:50 pm : link
In comment 15913140 Sean said:
Quote:
People love bringing up Zeke, but what about Derrick Henry? Dalvin Cook? Aaron Jones?

They all got 2nd contracts. I’d be shocked if Barkley isn’t back next year and based on Dunleavy’s article today it seems an extension is likely.


Henry is a unicorn. A freak. Carve him out.

AJones was a fifth-round pick, so the spend was very cheap early on. And I think the Packers overpaid to keep him.

For every Henry, there is a Kamara, Gurley, CMC, LBell, Foster, etc who have not lived up to their second contracts.

RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 11/19/2022 9:56 pm : link
In comment 15913172 christian said:
Quote:
Eric -- I understand why the Giants would want a 3 or 4 year agreement, with little new guaranteed cash in years 3 and 4.

That type of agreement puts all the cards in the team's hands. And they control if/when he's cut and where he'd go if he's traded.

I'm saying Barkley might prefer a 2-year deal, so that he has some control over how much new money he can earn and where he plays in the out years.


he can prefer it but then what is to stop the team from saying ok then lets just do 2 tags? the only reason for the team to do it is if they need the tag for Jones, but even then they'd be smarter/prefer to not cave and get the extra year.

$25m fully guaranteed would be the 5th most fully guaranteed $ to a RB, it's just a very unlikely scenario for that to happen in a 2 year deal instead of a more traditional multi-year deal where the player leverages themselves into more total $ and the team gets more control. barkley can easily leverage 30m guaranteed into almost 30m of cash in the first 2 years (10m SB, 10m gtd salaries year 1, 5m guaranteed/10m total years 2/3).
RE: RE: The RB argument has gone way too far  
Eric on Li : 11/19/2022 9:57 pm : link
In comment 15913187 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15913140 Sean said:


Quote:


People love bringing up Zeke, but what about Derrick Henry? Dalvin Cook? Aaron Jones?

They all got 2nd contracts. I’d be shocked if Barkley isn’t back next year and based on Dunleavy’s article today it seems an extension is likely.



Henry is a unicorn. A freak. Carve him out.

AJones was a fifth-round pick, so the spend was very cheap early on. And I think the Packers overpaid to keep him.

For every Henry, there is a Kamara, Gurley, CMC, LBell, Foster, etc who have not lived up to their second contracts.


CMC cost the panthers 40m over 3 years and brought back 4 top 120 picks. I'm sure there's unanimous disappointment about the injuries and how the Rhule era went but the contract itself worked out fine.
kamara is 27 on 5 pro bowls in a row  
Eric on Li : 11/19/2022 10:05 pm : link
and probably would have brought back same type of trade return if NO was willing to sell. played 13+ games every year. 33 tds in last 36 games. another weird one to knock.
Despite  
AcidTest : 11/19/2022 10:57 pm : link
its availability, I don’t see the Giants using the FT on Barkley unless they absolutely cannot reach an agreement. An extension seems more likely, especially since the two sides are apparently not far apart. My sense is also that Schoen would like to resign Barkley, and of course Mara would as well.
...  
christian : 11/19/2022 11:29 pm : link
I think CMC's extension ended up costing Carolina ~40M for 2.5 years of play. They were able to trade a 26-year-old player in his 6th year.

Barkley will be in his 8th season 2.5 years from the beginning of next season. They won't likely benefit from the same type of potential trade value, so I don't think they look at 3/40M in the same lense Carolina did.

I think a 3/40M agreement with 27M guaranteed is perfectly reasonable. But again, I could see Barkley willing to take a small amount less in guaranteed money to get another crack at free agency.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 11/19/2022 11:35 pm : link
In comment 15913228 christian said:
Quote:
I think CMC's extension ended up costing Carolina ~40M for 2.5 years of play. They were able to trade a 26-year-old player in his 6th year.

Barkley will be in his 8th season 2.5 years from the beginning of next season. They won't likely benefit from the same type of potential trade value, so I don't think they look at 3/40M in the same lense Carolina did.

I think a 3/40M agreement with 27M guaranteed is perfectly reasonable. But again, I could see Barkley willing to take a small amount less in guaranteed money to get another crack at free agency.


I think things end up with a 4/55m that's effectively a 3/40m with 30m guaranteed.

the big downside to the deal Carolina signed with CMC was that they kept the first 3 year base salaries artificially low so they got hit with a balloon dead money from signing bonuses. the 3/40m structured PAYG with a low-ish SB (10m or less) would make it pretty easy to get out year 3 or year 4.

10m sb
year 1 10m gtd
year 2 10m gtd
year 3 12m non-gtd (5m dead money risk, 7m saved if cut/traded)
year 4 13m non-gtd (2.5m dead money risk, 10.5m saved if cut/traded)
the key is really the 30m guaranteed  
Eric on Li : 11/19/2022 11:42 pm : link
it's basically the high water mark for RBs and instead of a FT at 10m, he gets 3x guaranteed the day he signs. Also close to 2x what he'd get if tagged twice. potentially 30m cash paid out in the next 2 years.

im sure his agent will push to get some guaranteed $ in year 3 but hard to see him passing on that regardless of whatever structure the giants look to get in years 3/4.
...  
christian : 12:34 am : link
I don't think a nominal amount of guaranteed money in the out years makes the Giants more likely to keep Barkley, and pay him that full year, if he's underperforming. They'll just cut him.

I suspect the Giants will pay a lot of cash upfront, and with very few guarantees later.

And I'll be very surprised if Team Barkley commits to more than 3 years.

My guess is 3/40M 27M fully guaranteed.

2023: 6.6M signing bonus, 7M salary guaranteed
2024: 6.6M signing bonus, 8M salary non-guaranteed
2025: 6.6M signing bonus, 5M salary non-guaranteed
can we wait  
The Jake : 1:26 am : link
until the new turf goes in to decide?
Realize he is the face of the franchise and arguably the biggest  
NYGgolfer : 9:27 am : link
reason for the team's early wins this season. But hopefully whatever the negotiation strategy is with Saquon has clear focus on a short horizon. Just isn't where monies should really be flowing.

And Schoen really needs to be evaluating RBs in the upcoming draft and invest in one, possibly even as early as Round 3. And maybe even another one late with a good hands/3rd down type.

Tag seems so obvious  
Jerry in_DC : 10:48 am : link
The years we'd really want from him are next year and possibly the year after. If we can get those for like 23 M, why in the world would he offer him 60 for 4?

Barkley is in a really weak negotiation position if he wants a record setting deal.
RE: Tag seems so obvious  
Eric on Li : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15913459 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
The years we'd really want from him are next year and possibly the year after. If we can get those for like 23 M, why in the world would he offer him 60 for 4?

Barkley is in a really weak negotiation position if he wants a record setting deal.


because if it ends up practically being 3/40m - which is exactly how CMC deal turned out - it's 1 extra option year the team controls beyond the 2 for 23 you're suggesting, and it's a happy player instead of an acrimonious 2 year contract negotiation. and frees up the tag for others if nec both years (jones, mckinney, lawrence).
Keeping the tag for more expensive positions  
UConn4523 : 11:03 am : link
would he the wise move. I firmly believe you only tag Barkley if you are prepared to do it again next year but the risk of losing other players or spending more on them since we can’t tag them, increases.

People really need to adjust their stance to the times. It’s a cheap position and if I’m going to get burned on a contract I’d much rather it be a RB than a WR, or really any other position just about.
RE: RE: Tag seems so obvious  
AcidTest : 11:14 am : link
In comment 15913462 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15913459 Jerry in_DC said:


Quote:


The years we'd really want from him are next year and possibly the year after. If we can get those for like 23 M, why in the world would he offer him 60 for 4?

Barkley is in a really weak negotiation position if he wants a record setting deal.



because if it ends up practically being 3/40m - which is exactly how CMC deal turned out - it's 1 extra option year the team controls beyond the 2 for 23 you're suggesting, and it's a happy player instead of an acrimonious 2 year contract negotiation. and frees up the tag for others if nec both years (jones, mckinney, lawrence).


+1.
RE: Keeping the tag for more expensive positions  
Eric on Li : 11:23 am : link
In comment 15913482 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
would he the wise move. I firmly believe you only tag Barkley if you are prepared to do it again next year but the risk of losing other players or spending more on them since we can’t tag them, increases.

People really need to adjust their stance to the times. It’s a cheap position and if I’m going to get burned on a contract I’d much rather it be a RB than a WR, or really any other position just about.


the best place to use the tag is where there's the biggest delta between a players asking price and the tag amount - and that is going to be QB.

the current AAV of top 10 QBs is 40m+ and it's going to rise rapidly to 46m+ since that's what Kyler/Watson got and Lamar/Hurts/Burrow/Herbert are all on deck this offseason. There is no 2nd contract QB who is going to sign for less than 40-45m # right now, so the delta between any first contract QB and the tag amount is $10-15m+.

the delta between a record setting RB contract at $16.1m and the tag is still a lot less than that.
My thoughts...  
Milton : 11:38 am : link
There's a lot that can and will happen between now and the end of the season that will either solidify Barkley's case for the big bucks or punch holes in it, so this discussion is premature, but assuming Barkley doesn't miss much time to injury the rest of the season and is healthy come the playoffs, I expect there to be negotiations that are amicable, but unproductive, requiring the Giants use the franchise tag as leverage. Eventually the two sides come to an agreement on a four or five year deal that averages $16M/year and pays him $45M over the first three years (with roughly $42M guaranteed). Given the leverage of the franchise tag, it's more than they need to pay him, but it's the smart thing to do in terms of locker room morale. Loyalty is a two-way street.
...  
christian : 11:51 am : link
I'm still trying to wrap my head around why the CMC comp guides any practical or financial outcome for the Giants.

CMC had fewer years and injuries on him when he got extended. He then put up 2.5 disappointing seasons at a cost of 40M.

The Panthers traded him as soon as his value improved, and got good value back because of his age and the 3.5 commitment free years left on his deal.

No matter the terms, if the Giants get similar 2.5 years of productivity at 40M from Barkley, the entire football world will view it as a collosal failure.

And no one is trading anything of value for Barkley, no matter what's left on his deal at that point. His career is probably over.
Put the locker room morale way down on the list of reasons  
NYGgolfer : 12:23 pm : link
of why to extend Barkley, where it belongs.

The reason you tag or extend him is because you're very confident he will contribute to the next few years like he is doing now. And that future look has to consider his time missed and what typically happens to RBs on second contracts.

If you're not very confident, then offer a deal commensurate to the risk profile and see what happens.

Locker room morale will be fine if the Giants invest in another RB or two in the draft and they produce.
sign barkley somehow  
xtian : 12:28 pm : link
either 3-4 13-15M/yr avg front loaded the first two years so if injuries come up we are able to unload him or 2 consecutive years franchise tag [would prefer not to do this].

for barkley, he will make a lot of money on outside endorsements if he says with the giants and probably more than if he goes somewhere else.
RE: kamara is 27 on 5 pro bowls in a row  
bw in dc : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15913198 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and probably would have brought back same type of trade return if NO was willing to sell. played 13+ games every year. 33 tds in last 36 games. another weird one to knock.


It is? Kamara signed his extension in 2020, which was his highwater mark of production. Look at his production since. His rushing yardage, YPC and TDs are down, and so are his catch totals. Let's be honest. Right now, he's really another piece in the Saints RBBC system along with Hill and Ingram.

Despite playing in the hideous NFCS, I was surprised the Saints didn't unload him at the trade deadline.
RE: RE: RE: The RB argument has gone way too far  
bw in dc : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15913194 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15913187 bw in dc said:

Henry is a unicorn. A freak. Carve him out.

AJones was a fifth-round pick, so the spend was very cheap early on. And I think the Packers overpaid to keep him.

For every Henry, there is a Kamara, Gurley, CMC, LBell, Foster, etc who have not lived up to their second contracts.




CMC cost the panthers 40m over 3 years and brought back 4 top 120 picks. I'm sure there's unanimous disappointment about the injuries and how the Rhule era went but the contract itself worked out fine.


Okay, I'll give you the picks part, but the Panthers didn't sign CMC with the idea of getting future picks. They signed him to be an elite offensive player, which he hasn't been.
