RB franchise tag lower than previously projected?

Quote: Dan Duggan @DDuggan21

1m

Joel projects the RB franchise tag at $10.1M. Much lower than the $12.5M projections out there.



Joel Corry @corryjoel

A new Inside The Cap on Saquon Barkley's future with the New York Giants (free agency, franchise tag or long-term deal).

This tweet from Duggan/Joel Corry had the FT lower than we've been using as an estimate (last year's tag) so I checked OTC and as it turns out, I think they are right and it will be lower though whether calculated by cap # or cash # im getting closer to 11m than 10m (not sure which is the correct salary input).so what happened? I think because the panthers restructured CMC back in March and the traded him, this year his cap number is basically a minimum salary and even his cash is outside the top 5. most of his money got eaten by carolina as dead money, so i think it knocked a big salary out of the calculation.the good news is the tag is low because the RB market has cratered to rock bottom during the covid cap years just in time for the barkley negotiation (or using it for the year and having him play on it).the bad news is i think that market has overcorrected and is about to swing back the other way with barkley getting a contract that starts momentum back up instead of down. I think he will end up getting an extension similar to what CMC got (which practically ended up being about 3 years 40m deal for CAR).