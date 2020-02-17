Giants/Boys emerge as favorite 4 OBJ per Rap and Pelissero

In comment 15913261 AnnapolisMike said:
[quote] Makes a little noise and quiets down this OBJ BS. [/quote
Imagine thinking Kenny fuckkng Golladay could hold half of Odell’s jock.
When was the last time Odell played an entire season? Do you have a #13 jersey at home? Yes, he would be an instant upgrade for us but he is not healthy now and we cannot afford to pay a guy to sit in the ice tub.
In comment 15913261 AnnapolisMike said:
[quote] Makes a little noise and quiets down this OBJ BS. [/quote
Imagine thinking Kenny fuckkng Golladay could hold half of Odell’s jock.
When was the last time Odell played an entire season? Do you have a #13 jersey at home? Yes, he would be an instant upgrade for us but he is not healthy now and we cannot afford to pay a guy to sit in the ice tub.
How is he not healthy? He was cleared last week. Whoever he signs with he will play right away
In comment 15913261 AnnapolisMike said:
[quote] Makes a little noise and quiets down this OBJ BS. [/quote
Imagine thinking Kenny fuckkng Golladay could hold half of Odell’s jock.
When was the last time Odell played an entire season? Do you have a #13 jersey at home? Yes, he would be an instant upgrade for us but he is not healthy now and we cannot afford to pay a guy to sit in the ice tub.
1. Pretty sure it would be Week 13 aka not a full season - and even next year he can miss a few games as we add to the WR room ontop of him.
2. I’m an adult- I don’t wear people’s names on my back (Eli was proudly my last one)
that OBJ with his injury history, age and personality...would be a positive addition to this team is nuts in IMO. The Giants could not get rid of OBJ quickly enough and he has been mostly a JAG at best for the past two years. He has not been special since 2016.
RE: RE: RE: RE: JFC why does anyone want this drama queen here? New regime
to be right after his ACL. And some feel OBJ on his 2nd will be just fine in 9 months. I know he is a work fiend, but so is Barkley.
Plus, they do not have the money. Remember Schoen saying he may need to re-do a contract just to make the season and Golladay was the only that could truly help....
I am not saying it will not happen, but I really doubt it. And I like OBJ, fwiw.
Don’t disagree with most points, but contract wise he will paid based off incentives and salary cap wise will only cost a team 800k-2M this year.(been talked about multiple times with the beats
They have $2.8 mill in money left. Every weekend costs the $150k to $200k in call ups. they have 8 games left. Unless they can redo a contract, there is just enough left to finish the season. They could release a player that was signed after game 1 and save that contract money(unless injured). Cager gets a rest of the season contract after his 3rd call up this season.
Yes it is possible, but...I still have trouble believing he can play 9 months after ACL.
RE: RE: RE: It took Barkley the better part of a season and a half
to be right after his ACL. And some feel OBJ on his 2nd will be just fine in 9 months. I know he is a work fiend, but so is Barkley.
Plus, they do not have the money. Remember Schoen saying he may need to re-do a contract just to make the season and Golladay was the only that could truly help....
I am not saying it will not happen, but I really doubt it. And I like OBJ, fwiw.
Don’t disagree with most points, but contract wise he will paid based off incentives and salary cap wise will only cost a team 800k-2M this year.(been talked about multiple times with the beats
They have $2.8 mill in money left. Every weekend costs the $150k to $200k in call ups. they have 8 games left. Unless they can redo a contract, there is just enough left to finish the season. They could release a player that was signed after game 1 and save that contract money(unless injured). Cager gets a rest of the season contract after his 3rd call up this season.
Yes it is possible, but...I still have trouble believing he can play 9 months after ACL.
Adrien Peterson tore his ACL and MCL and was back in 9 months and was as good as ever immediately. Everyone is different. There is no correct answer for recovery time
that OBJ with his injury history, age and personality...would be a positive addition to this team is nuts in IMO. The Giants could not get rid of OBJ quickly enough and he has been mostly a JAG at best for the past two years. He has not been special since 2016.
He doesn't have to be special to be a huge upgrade. He has to be solid to be a huge upgrade over what we've been trotting out at WR this season. He also draws attention which should open the field up for Saquon, Wan'Dale, Slayton & Bellinger.
Yeah he wasn't great for the Browns, but he was playing with a QB that can't beat out PJ Fucking Walker. You really can't expect to much from a guy that's catching passes from Baker Mayfield.
Then he went to a team with a good QB and had 7 TDs in 572 snaps (Regular season & Playoffs/SB) The 9 WRs the Giants have put on the field this year have a combined 4 receiving TDs on 1515 snaps. So Odell has almost double the amount of TDs on nearly 65% less snaps. Definitely can't use a guy like that!
to be right after his ACL. And some feel OBJ on his 2nd will be just fine in 9 months. I know he is a work fiend, but so is Barkley.
Plus, they do not have the money. Remember Schoen saying he may need to re-do a contract just to make the season and Golladay was the only that could truly help....
I am not saying it will not happen, but I really doubt it. And I like OBJ, fwiw.
Don’t disagree with most points, but contract wise he will paid based off incentives and salary cap wise will only cost a team 800k-2M this year.(been talked about multiple times with the beats
They have $2.8 mill in money left. Every weekend costs the $150k to $200k in call ups. they have 8 games left. Unless they can redo a contract, there is just enough left to finish the season. They could release a player that was signed after game 1 and save that contract money(unless injured). Cager gets a rest of the season contract after his 3rd call up this season.
Yes it is possible, but...I still have trouble believing he can play 9 months after ACL.
Adrien Peterson tore his ACL and MCL and was back in 9 months and was as good as ever immediately. Everyone is different. There is no correct answer for recovery time
Chris Godwin is another one. He tore his ACL on November 20th, 2021 and he returned to practice on August 5th, 2022. So it took him 8 1/2 months to come back. Idk the stats on it and maybe I'm crazy, but I feel 8 1/2-9 months is the timetable for torn ACLs now and has been for a number of years. Obviously everyone is different. It'll most likely be 9 1/2 months from when OBJ got hurt in the SB to when he returns to the field.
1. ACLS and surgery are different for many...if we rememeber Adrian Peterson came back quickly and performed well.
I am no NFL athelete, but tore my ACL 10 years ago. I trained hard with a PT that handled college atheletes. At 9 months I was tested as being stronger than prior...again I dodnt play in the NFL but I was fine. It wasnt until later that arthritis and old age took its toll.
2. I think OBJ may help, but I dont trust him long term if he's not getting the ball.
Id prefer to ride it out unless everyone's convinced we go deep in the playoffs.
But, a multi year deal scares me and that’s what he wants.
I could see Daboll & Beckham really hitting it off though. And Jones and Beckham have worked out together.
Not sure why you’d be scared by a multi year deal. Those words by themselves mean absolutely nothing. The structure of the deal, guaranteed money etc is what matters. This isn’t baseball where the entire contract is guaranteed
1. ACLS and surgery are different for many...if we rememeber Adrian Peterson came back quickly and performed well.
I am no NFL athelete, but tore my ACL 10 years ago. I trained hard with a PT that handled college atheletes. At 9 months I was tested as being stronger than prior...again I dodnt play in the NFL but I was fine. It wasnt until later that arthritis and old age took its toll.
2. I think OBJ may help, but I dont trust him long term if he's not getting the ball.
Id prefer to ride it out unless everyone's convinced we go deep in the playoffs.
Yea - ACL isn't always just an ACL tear - for example the Unhappy Triad.
In comment 15913261 AnnapolisMike said:
[quote] Makes a little noise and quiets down this OBJ BS. [/quote
Imagine thinking Kenny fuckkng Golladay could hold half of Odell’s jock.
An aging 30 year old WR with two ACL tears (one 9 months ago). Yeah...that's the guy that makes the difference. OBJ is not OBJ anymore
Dude your speaking as if your his surgeon. It’s modern medicine. Not everyone is built the same. He can easily come back and be productive. I can’t stand how fans like yourself sit at home sippin beer eating chips talking about a pro athletes body who prides himself on being great. Is he the same obj from 2016? No obviously not but half of that player will be our best wr option.
RE: Ooof. I thought you guys trusted Schoen and Daboll
They have been great. But they had a chance to draft a WR and took Wan'dale with their second round pick.
So they are hardly infallible. Also, different regimes are for whatever reason good at different positions. Jerry Reese was great at spotting receivers but horrible with OL.
Odell was good but not the same player after his first operation. Was not that great with Browns. Now he is coming off another operation at age 30. Football history suggests he likely will not be anywhere near the same player.
I would have told you it wasn’t going to happen. The longer this has dragged on, the more I’ve started to feel like he’s going to wind up here.
FWIW, whenever I’ve seen LPG tweet anything related to it, I almost get the impression he knows something. Regardless of what you think about LPG, he talks to a lot of players and has relationships, he’s plugged in.
RE: RE: Ooof. I thought you guys trusted Schoen and Daboll
They have been great. But they had a chance to draft a WR and took Wan'dale with their second round pick.
So they are hardly infallible. Also, different regimes are for whatever reason good at different positions. Jerry Reese was great at spotting receivers but horrible with OL.
Odell was good but not the same player after his first operation. Was not that great with Browns. Now he is coming off another operation at age 30. Football history suggests he likely will not be anywhere near the same player.
This is the problem with many Giants fans. Wandale is already a bust apparently? Some of you never fucking learn….
RE: JFC why does anyone want this drama queen here?
I think we got a look into what kind of culture Schoen & Daboll want on the Giants with the Toney trade. Even if Beckham is 100% healthy (which I doubt), I don’t think a mega diva wide receiver is what the Giants locker room needs right now.
After Thanksgiving, I really don’t care where he signs.
He could help the Giants get to the playoffs but Golladay could also if he ever wakes up from his coma. Playoffs isn’t a goal for this season. That would just be a nice surprise.
At 7-2 the playoffs aren’t a goal?
Holy shitballs.
Lol. I’d love Daboll to explain to his bosses that playoffs aren’t the goal right now.
[quote] Makes a little noise and quiets down this OBJ BS. [/quote
Imagine thinking Kenny fuckkng Golladay could hold half of Odell’s jock.
Dallas is the only “agent driver”
I’d listen closely here- he’s coming back and we should all be thrilled. This team is a good WR from winning a shit NFC and he’s he’s healthy now.
Worst case- we will be able to get out of the contract after 2023. This isn’t the NBA or baseball.
[quote] Makes a little noise and quiets down this OBJ BS. [/quote
Imagine thinking Kenny fuckkng Golladay could hold half of Odell’s jock.
When was the last time Odell played an entire season? Do you have a #13 jersey at home? Yes, he would be an instant upgrade for us but he is not healthy now and we cannot afford to pay a guy to sit in the ice tub.
In comment 15913261 AnnapolisMike said:
[quote] Makes a little noise and quiets down this OBJ BS. [/quote
Imagine thinking Kenny fuckkng Golladay could hold half of Odell’s jock.
When was the last time Odell played an entire season? Do you have a #13 jersey at home? Yes, he would be an instant upgrade for us but he is not healthy now and we cannot afford to pay a guy to sit in the ice tub.
How is he not healthy? He was cleared last week. Whoever he signs with he will play right away
[quote] Makes a little noise and quiets down this OBJ BS. [/quote
Imagine thinking Kenny fuckkng Golladay could hold half of Odell’s jock.
An aging 30 year old WR with two ACL tears (one 9 months ago). Yeah...that's the guy that makes the difference. OBJ is not OBJ anymore
In comment 15913261 AnnapolisMike said:
[quote] Makes a little noise and quiets down this OBJ BS. [/quote
Imagine thinking Kenny fuckkng Golladay could hold half of Odell’s jock.
When was the last time Odell played an entire season? Do you have a #13 jersey at home? Yes, he would be an instant upgrade for us but he is not healthy now and we cannot afford to pay a guy to sit in the ice tub.
1. Pretty sure it would be Week 13 aka not a full season - and even next year he can miss a few games as we add to the WR room ontop of him.
2. I’m an adult- I don’t wear people’s names on my back (Eli was proudly my last one)
3. You don’t know how the salary cap works
Did I cover it ?
A LOT of fans are morons. Yes we all know Odell isn't the player he once was. Yet he'd still come in and be the most talented WR on the roster by a mile.
Schoen and Daboll think OBJ can make an impact for this team on and off the field. Not sure why fans can’t grasp that. They wouldn’t consider signing him unless they thought that.
A LOT of fans are morons. Yes we all know Odell isn't the player he once was. Yet he'd still come in and be the most talented WR on the roster by a mile.
Two good posts- must be jersey owners
Why does anybody want him? Seriously asking that? How about because we've trotted out the likes of Richie James, David Sills, Isaiah Hodgins & Marcus Johnson to play significant snaps this year.
comes in to change the culture and has done so, and then we have to wait on this clown who likely is a shell of himself on the field? He hasn't played anything except his usual mind games. Hard pass.
Why does anybody want him? Seriously asking that? How about because we've trotted out the likes of Richie James, David Sills, Isaiah Hodgins & Marcus Johnson to play significant snaps this year.
As a long time season ticket holder - do you know what he would do to that place ?
Not only his first game but every game
Place will go absolutely nuts.
I wouldn’t expect some of those posting here to grasp that concept- we only wear jerseys.
In comment 15913275 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
Schoen and Daboll think OBJ can make an impact for this team on and off the field. Not sure why fans can’t grasp that. They wouldn’t consider signing him unless they thought that.
A LOT of fans are morons. Yes we all know Odell isn't the player he once was. Yet he'd still come in and be the most talented WR on the roster by a mile.
Two good posts- must be jersey owners
Nope, but you're definitely one of the morons I was talking about.
In comment 15913272 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
comes in to change the culture and has done so, and then we have to wait on this clown who likely is a shell of himself on the field? He hasn't played anything except his usual mind games. Hard pass.
Why does anybody want him? Seriously asking that? How about because we've trotted out the likes of Richie James, David Sills, Isaiah Hodgins & Marcus Johnson to play significant snaps this year.
As a long time season ticket holder - do you know what he would do to that place ?
Not only his first game but every game
Place will go absolutely nuts.
I wouldn’t expect some of those posting here to grasp that concept- we only wear jerseys.
I have no clue what the fuck you're talking about.
In comment 15913278 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 15913272 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
comes in to change the culture and has done so, and then we have to wait on this clown who likely is a shell of himself on the field? He hasn't played anything except his usual mind games. Hard pass.
Why does anybody want him? Seriously asking that? How about because we've trotted out the likes of Richie James, David Sills, Isaiah Hodgins & Marcus Johnson to play significant snaps this year.
As a long time season ticket holder - do you know what he would do to that place ?
Not only his first game but every game
Place will go absolutely nuts.
I wouldn’t expect some of those posting here to grasp that concept- we only wear jerseys.
I have no clue what the fuck you're talking about.
I was agreeing with you.
Plus, they do not have the money. Remember Schoen saying he may need to re-do a contract just to make the season and Golladay was the only that could truly help....
I am not saying it will not happen, but I really doubt it. And I like OBJ, fwiw.
Plus, they do not have the money. Remember Schoen saying he may need to re-do a contract just to make the season and Golladay was the only that could truly help....
I am not saying it will not happen, but I really doubt it. And I like OBJ, fwiw.
Don’t disagree with most points, but contract wise he will paid based off incentives and salary cap wise will only cost a team 800k-2M this year.(been talked about multiple times with the beats
In comment 15913280 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
In comment 15913278 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 15913272 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
comes in to change the culture and has done so, and then we have to wait on this clown who likely is a shell of himself on the field? He hasn't played anything except his usual mind games. Hard pass.
Why does anybody want him? Seriously asking that? How about because we've trotted out the likes of Richie James, David Sills, Isaiah Hodgins & Marcus Johnson to play significant snaps this year.
As a long time season ticket holder - do you know what he would do to that place ?
Not only his first game but every game
Place will go absolutely nuts.
I wouldn’t expect some of those posting here to grasp that concept- we only wear jerseys.
I have no clue what the fuck you're talking about.
I was agreeing with you.
Oh ok. I was very confused by your post. My bad. Broke my rib out drinking last weekend. Having a hard time sleeping with it. Think I'm starting to get delusional from lack of sleep 🤷🏼♂️
Plus, they do not have the money. Remember Schoen saying he may need to re-do a contract just to make the season and Golladay was the only that could truly help....
I am not saying it will not happen, but I really doubt it. And I like OBJ, fwiw.
If they want the guy they will have no problem making the money work. I believe one of the beat writers said he could have a cap hit under a million this year.
to be right after his ACL. And some feel OBJ on his 2nd will be just fine in 9 months. I know he is a work fiend, but so is Barkley.
Plus, they do not have the money. Remember Schoen saying he may need to re-do a contract just to make the season and Golladay was the only that could truly help....
I am not saying it will not happen, but I really doubt it. And I like OBJ, fwiw.
Don’t disagree with most points, but contract wise he will paid based off incentives and salary cap wise will only cost a team 800k-2M this year.(been talked about multiple times with the beats
They have $2.8 mill in money left. Every weekend costs the $150k to $200k in call ups. they have 8 games left. Unless they can redo a contract, there is just enough left to finish the season. They could release a player that was signed after game 1 and save that contract money(unless injured). Cager gets a rest of the season contract after his 3rd call up this season.
Yes it is possible, but...I still have trouble believing he can play 9 months after ACL.
In comment 15913288 section125 said:
Quote:
to be right after his ACL. And some feel OBJ on his 2nd will be just fine in 9 months. I know he is a work fiend, but so is Barkley.
Plus, they do not have the money. Remember Schoen saying he may need to re-do a contract just to make the season and Golladay was the only that could truly help....
I am not saying it will not happen, but I really doubt it. And I like OBJ, fwiw.
Don’t disagree with most points, but contract wise he will paid based off incentives and salary cap wise will only cost a team 800k-2M this year.(been talked about multiple times with the beats
They have $2.8 mill in money left. Every weekend costs the $150k to $200k in call ups. they have 8 games left. Unless they can redo a contract, there is just enough left to finish the season. They could release a player that was signed after game 1 and save that contract money(unless injured). Cager gets a rest of the season contract after his 3rd call up this season.
Yes it is possible, but...I still have trouble believing he can play 9 months after ACL.
Adrien Peterson tore his ACL and MCL and was back in 9 months and was as good as ever immediately. Everyone is different. There is no correct answer for recovery time
He doesn't have to be special to be a huge upgrade. He has to be solid to be a huge upgrade over what we've been trotting out at WR this season. He also draws attention which should open the field up for Saquon, Wan'Dale, Slayton & Bellinger.
Yeah he wasn't great for the Browns, but he was playing with a QB that can't beat out PJ Fucking Walker. You really can't expect to much from a guy that's catching passes from Baker Mayfield.
Then he went to a team with a good QB and had 7 TDs in 572 snaps (Regular season & Playoffs/SB) The 9 WRs the Giants have put on the field this year have a combined 4 receiving TDs on 1515 snaps. So Odell has almost double the amount of TDs on nearly 65% less snaps. Definitely can't use a guy like that!
Of course, all the OBJ talk during the game will make us want to throw up our Turkey.
Adrien Peterson tore his ACL and MCL and was back in 9 months and was as good as ever immediately. Everyone is different. There is no correct answer for recovery time
And Walter Payton did it too. It can be done but by very few.
Plus, they do not have the money. Remember Schoen saying he may need to re-do a contract just to make the season and Golladay was the only that could truly help....
I am not saying it will not happen, but I really doubt it. And I like OBJ, fwiw.
Just heard the OBJ to Cowboys or Giants speculation on Fox radio. I don’t have any strong feelings either way as to whether Giants should sign him.
But there is probably a way to make it work money wise, the question would be how much future capital is Schoen willing to spend for possibly short term gain.
I agree Schoen s mindset up to now would indicate he would not make this move. But he probably wasn’t expecting to be 7-2.
In comment 15913292 BeckShepEli said:
Quote:
In comment 15913288 section125 said:
Quote:
to be right after his ACL. And some feel OBJ on his 2nd will be just fine in 9 months. I know he is a work fiend, but so is Barkley.
Plus, they do not have the money. Remember Schoen saying he may need to re-do a contract just to make the season and Golladay was the only that could truly help....
I am not saying it will not happen, but I really doubt it. And I like OBJ, fwiw.
Don’t disagree with most points, but contract wise he will paid based off incentives and salary cap wise will only cost a team 800k-2M this year.(been talked about multiple times with the beats
They have $2.8 mill in money left. Every weekend costs the $150k to $200k in call ups. they have 8 games left. Unless they can redo a contract, there is just enough left to finish the season. They could release a player that was signed after game 1 and save that contract money(unless injured). Cager gets a rest of the season contract after his 3rd call up this season.
Yes it is possible, but...I still have trouble believing he can play 9 months after ACL.
Adrien Peterson tore his ACL and MCL and was back in 9 months and was as good as ever immediately. Everyone is different. There is no correct answer for recovery time
Chris Godwin is another one. He tore his ACL on November 20th, 2021 and he returned to practice on August 5th, 2022. So it took him 8 1/2 months to come back. Idk the stats on it and maybe I'm crazy, but I feel 8 1/2-9 months is the timetable for torn ACLs now and has been for a number of years. Obviously everyone is different. It'll most likely be 9 1/2 months from when OBJ got hurt in the SB to when he returns to the field.
I am no NFL athelete, but tore my ACL 10 years ago. I trained hard with a PT that handled college atheletes. At 9 months I was tested as being stronger than prior...again I dodnt play in the NFL but I was fine. It wasnt until later that arthritis and old age took its toll.
2. I think OBJ may help, but I dont trust him long term if he's not getting the ball.
Id prefer to ride it out unless everyone's convinced we go deep in the playoffs.
I could see Daboll & Beckham really hitting it off though. And Jones and Beckham have worked out together.
I could see Daboll & Beckham really hitting it off though. And Jones and Beckham have worked out together.
Not sure why you’d be scared by a multi year deal. Those words by themselves mean absolutely nothing. The structure of the deal, guaranteed money etc is what matters. This isn’t baseball where the entire contract is guaranteed
In comment 15913261 AnnapolisMike said:
[quote] Makes a little noise and quiets down this OBJ BS. [/quote
Imagine thinking Kenny fuckkng Golladay could hold half of Odell’s jock.
An aging 30 year old WR with two ACL tears (one 9 months ago). Yeah...that's the guy that makes the difference. OBJ is not OBJ anymore
Even a lesser Beckham would be miles ahead of the WRs we have right now.
I am no NFL athelete, but tore my ACL 10 years ago. I trained hard with a PT that handled college atheletes. At 9 months I was tested as being stronger than prior...again I dodnt play in the NFL but I was fine. It wasnt until later that arthritis and old age took its toll.
2. I think OBJ may help, but I dont trust him long term if he's not getting the ball.
Id prefer to ride it out unless everyone's convinced we go deep in the playoffs.
Yea - ACL isn't always just an ACL tear - for example the Unhappy Triad.
I could see Daboll & Beckham really hitting it off though. And Jones and Beckham have worked out together.
Joe Schoen isn't going to do anything that jeopardises the long term rebuild of this team. His priority is to get out of salary cap hell, which as we all know he has inherited from Dave.
In comment 15913261 AnnapolisMike said:
[quote] Makes a little noise and quiets down this OBJ BS. [/quote
Imagine thinking Kenny fuckkng Golladay could hold half of Odell’s jock.
An aging 30 year old WR with two ACL tears (one 9 months ago). Yeah...that's the guy that makes the difference. OBJ is not OBJ anymore
Dude your speaking as if your his surgeon. It’s modern medicine. Not everyone is built the same. He can easily come back and be productive. I can’t stand how fans like yourself sit at home sippin beer eating chips talking about a pro athletes body who prides himself on being great. Is he the same obj from 2016? No obviously not but half of that player will be our best wr option.
They have been great. But they had a chance to draft a WR and took Wan'dale with their second round pick.
So they are hardly infallible. Also, different regimes are for whatever reason good at different positions. Jerry Reese was great at spotting receivers but horrible with OL.
Odell was good but not the same player after his first operation. Was not that great with Browns. Now he is coming off another operation at age 30. Football history suggests he likely will not be anywhere near the same player.
the Giants now have $7M in cap space. Or so I have heard.
the Giants now have $7M in cap space. Or so I have heard.
According to the NFLPA, the Giants are currently $3,217,597 under the cap.
This entire thread you remind me of a child that puts his hands to his ears and screams because you don’t like to hear what’s being said…
FWIW, whenever I’ve seen LPG tweet anything related to it, I almost get the impression he knows something. Regardless of what you think about LPG, he talks to a lot of players and has relationships, he’s plugged in.
.
They have been great. But they had a chance to draft a WR and took Wan'dale with their second round pick.
So they are hardly infallible. Also, different regimes are for whatever reason good at different positions. Jerry Reese was great at spotting receivers but horrible with OL.
Odell was good but not the same player after his first operation. Was not that great with Browns. Now he is coming off another operation at age 30. Football history suggests he likely will not be anywhere near the same player.
This is the problem with many Giants fans. Wandale is already a bust apparently? Some of you never fucking learn….
This
I think we got a look into what kind of culture Schoen & Daboll want on the Giants with the Toney trade. Even if Beckham is 100% healthy (which I doubt), I don’t think a mega diva wide receiver is what the Giants locker room needs right now.
At 7-2 the playoffs aren’t a goal?
Holy shitballs.
He could help the Giants get to the playoffs but Golladay could also if he ever wakes up from his coma. Playoffs isn’t a goal for this season. That would just be a nice surprise.
At 7-2 the playoffs aren’t a goal?
Holy shitballs.
Lol. I’d love Daboll to explain to his bosses that playoffs aren’t the goal right now.