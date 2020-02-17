New York Giants vs Detroit Lions Game Discussion

a couple bad turnovers. a couple really bad penalty calls.
all in all, team still looks good. DJ played great other than the first interception.
bring on the cowboys.
Except for the interceptions? Why not throw out every bad play ever?
good point. no good quarterback ever throws an interception.
I didn't say that. But, you can't throw away the two INTs when they contributed in a big way to this outcome.
I actually think Jones played well, he looked good. The OL sucked, we couldn't run, yet he was completing passes to the WRs and running well. I don't honestly think anyone else could have done more frankly.
was the realistic goal for this season. If Gates is good to go from here on out, Ezeudu will continue to improve, they could have 4/5 of a real good OL. That was super important for this year. Its pretty obvious who are the keepers on defense and who is replaceable. The areas that need improvement on offense is obvious too. The injuries, especially the one to Robinson today, complicate things, but this season has provided a lot of answers. Big picture guys!
I'm glad they got their asses kicked.
There's not covering up this loss. The whole team sucked.
Now let's see what this team is made of on Thurs.
Do they bounce back and show some fight or turnover like the team of the last few years.
They are roughly at about same level as Lions. I still think they're a little better. But game took a bad turn and they don't have the talent to overcome it.
How do you lose to a team that you’re better than?
Penalties, turnovers, & special teams.
The Giants were horrific on all 3 areas
Let’s not give the D a pass. A Championship type D plays much better than this D did today. They could’ve answered the turnovers with some of their own or even stops but aside from the first drive they gave us TD’s.
The Giants laid an egg today. Bad on both sides of the ball. Couldn’t run the ball on offense and couldn’t stop the run on defense. The Lions won the battle in the trenches handily. Shane Lemieux was manhandled by some guy named Alim McNeill. Seemed like every pass Goff threw was caught. Their worst game of the year by a large margin.
The question now is what will we see on Thursday? Really only 2 days to practice and another bunch of injuries to deal with. I’m seeing 7-4 after Thanksgiving with 2 games against the Eagles and 2 against the Redskins (fuck you Goodell) yet to come.
Daboll and his coaches need to figure out why this team starts so sluggishly every week and fix it. This was the first time it really cost them because the defense couldn’t hold the Lions all day.
You can get beat by teams you should beat. Margin of error much smaller for average to mediocre teams
that Jones has a pocket to step up into, with Gates in a center. Hope the coaches notice that.
Yup. If Gates is good to go from here on out, that is huge.
Neal should be back next week
he had one pretty terrible game, but if he's on he can be a weapon.
great fantasy stats, but I'd rather he threw for 200 yds and we win
2 INTs kill the fantasy value.
Not in my leagues
that Jones has a pocket to step up into, with Gates in a center. Hope the coaches notice that.
Yup. If Gates is good to go from here on out, that is huge.
Neal should be back next week
great fantasy stats, but I'd rather he threw for 200 yds and we win
2 INTs kill the fantasy value.
He did have two scores on his own.
The whole team looked bad today. Now they have a tough task ahead on Thursday and we'll see how they rebound - tough with all these injuries though.
Combined with his back being turned due to play action, it was just the perfect call.
Definitely a trap game
There's not covering up this loss. The whole team sucked.
Now let's see what this team is made of on Thurs.
Do they bounce back and show some fight or turnover like the team of the last few years.
he'll build up and get better just like all high profiles DE's do. Make your assessment as a whole
Dexter seemed a non factor at one point too
Refs are allowing teams to hold him. I don't how how he gets past that right now.
Think Giants were overrated.
They are roughly at about same level as Lions. I still think they're a little better. But game took a bad turn and they don't have the talent to overcome it.
How do you lose to a team that you’re better than?
Penalties, turnovers, & special teams.
The Giants were horrific on all 3 areas
Let’s not give the D a pass. A Championship type D plays much better than this D did today. They could’ve answered the turnovers with some of their own or even stops but aside from the first drive they gave us TD’s.
They have no linebackers and no CBs.
The question now is what will we see on Thursday? Really only 2 days to practice and another bunch of injuries to deal with. I’m seeing 7-4 after Thanksgiving with 2 games against the Eagles and 2 against the Redskins (fuck you Goodell) yet to come.
Daboll and his coaches need to figure out why this team starts so sluggishly every week and fix it. This was the first time it really cost them because the defense couldn’t hold the Lions all day.