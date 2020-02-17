for display only
New York Giants vs Detroit Lions Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:48 pm
TD  
bluesince56 : 3:58 pm :
Giants
amazing  
Dave on the UWS : 3:58 pm :
that Jones has a pocket to step up into, with Gates in a center. Hope the coaches notice that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: a few crucial mistakes  
PatersonPlank : 3:58 pm :
a couple bad turnovers. a couple really bad penalty calls.

all in all, team still looks good. DJ played great other than the first interception.

bring on the cowboys.

Except for the interceptions? Why not throw out every bad play ever?



good point. no good quarterback ever throws an interception.

I didn't say that. But, you can't throw away the two INTs when they contributed in a big way to this outcome.


I actually think Jones played well, he looked good. The OL sucked, we couldn't run, yet he was completing passes to the WRs and running well. I don't honestly think anyone else could have done more frankly.
Nice catch, jackass.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3:58 pm :
LOL  
Anakim : 3:58 pm :
Chickens have come home to roost
Eagles will win  
yalebowl : 3:58 pm :
Over Colts
.  
Banks : 3:58 pm :
i was liking Cager, but oof
HTF do you drop that!  
Simms11 : 3:59 pm :
Holy crap!
So the Jets  
bc4life : 3:59 pm :
are better than the Bills?

You can get beat by teams you should beat. Margin of error much smaller for average to mediocre teams
man Jones  
Rory : 3:59 pm :
is still fighting man.
These WR’s my god  
Sean : 3:59 pm :
Eagles win  
myquealer : 3:59 pm :
17-16 after trailing for 58.5 minutes...
What can you say at this point.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:59 pm :
They have 3 TDs and no XPs/2 point conversions
Well, you see why Hodgins and Cager were waived  
Anakim : 3:59 pm :
We can't expect them to become perfect players. Gaffes will happen.
Bad game  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 3:59 pm :
It happens.
Silver lining?  
g56blue10 : 3:59 pm :
Is Gates looking good ? Seems like it to me
Gano with a bottom three all time onside kick  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:00 pm :
nice onside kick  
Dave on the UWS : 4:00 pm :
lol!! pathetic
McGauhey has been horrendous this year  
Simms11 : 4:00 pm :
STs have been far from special
RE: amazing  
Matt M. : 4:00 pm :
that Jones has a pocket to step up into, with Gates in a center. Hope the coaches notice that.
Yup. If Gates is good to go from here on out, that is huge.
Oline is the worst of it  
bc4life : 4:01 pm :
This and a lack of receivers.

Amazing these guys are paid so much money  
CT Charlie : 4:01 pm :
to catch a football, and then they don't.
RE: RE: amazing  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:01 pm :
that Jones has a pocket to step up into, with Gates in a center. Hope the coaches notice that.

Yup. If Gates is good to go from here on out, that is huge.


Neal should be back next week
Jones throws for 341 and runs for 50 more  
PatersonPlank : 4:01 pm :
great fantasy stats, but I'd rather he threw for 200 yds and we win
Matt- granted  
Dave on the UWS : 4:01 pm :
I agree, but it is what it is.
i really dont know why  
Rory : 4:01 pm :
so many have written of Richie James. I think he's a work in progress and if Wandale is out he will need to continue to progress.

he had one pretty terrible game, but if he's on he can be a weapon.
These garbage scrubs are going keep undermining this team  
Dave in Buffalo : 4:01 pm :
RE: Jones throws for 341 and runs for 50 more  
Matt M. : 4:01 pm :
great fantasy stats, but I'd rather he threw for 200 yds and we win
2 INTs kill the fantasy value.
Thing about Gates  
bc4life : 4:02 pm :
is his temperament. He comes to fight and doesn't quit.
6 straight quarters  
joeinpa : 4:02 pm :
Of bad defense, discouraging
RE: RE: Jones throws for 341 and runs for 50 more  
PatersonPlank : 4:02 pm :
great fantasy stats, but I'd rather he threw for 200 yds and we win

2 INTs kill the fantasy value.


Not in my leagues
RE: RE: RE: amazing  
Matt M. : 4:02 pm :
that Jones has a pocket to step up into, with Gates in a center. Hope the coaches notice that.

Yup. If Gates is good to go from here on out, that is huge.



Neal should be back next week
If Neal and Bellinger are back and Gates can go at OC, I feel a little better about Thursday.
first int  
bc4life : 4:03 pm :
just a great defensive call. Jones never saw Hutchinson.
RE: RE: Jones throws for 341 and runs for 50 more  
Toth029 : 4:03 pm :
great fantasy stats, but I'd rather he threw for 200 yds and we win

2 INTs kill the fantasy value.


He did have two scores on his own.

The whole team looked bad today. Now they have a tough task ahead on Thursday and we'll see how they rebound - tough with all these injuries though.
defense was playing well early in the game  
bc4life : 4:04 pm :
wasn't six bad quarters.
RE: first int  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:05 pm :
just a great defensive call. Jones never saw Hutchinson.


Combined with his back being turned due to play action, it was just the perfect call.
Home field advantage  
yalebowl : 4:05 pm :
Cold weather and wind playing a Dome team with a 3-6 record.

Definitely a trap game
Yikes ...  
Route 9 : 4:05 pm :
Such a softy, bitch ass showing/effort today. Getting manhandled by the Lions? Just walk off that field. Haha.
Wow, Pats return a punt for a td  
jvm52106 : 4:06 pm :
With just 5 seconds left now...
Man. not good.  
prdave73 : 4:06 pm :
I saw nothing from Kayvon today.. smh
RE: Well, you see why Hodgins and Cager were waived  
Dave in Buffalo : 4:07 pm :
We can't expect them to become perfect players. Gaffes will happen.


👍
RE: Wow, Pats return a punt for a td  
gmoney11 : 4:07 pm :
With just 5 seconds left now...


LMAO. Love it
Think Lions only had about 70 total yards  
bc4life : 4:07 pm :
midway in 2nd quarter
Getting answers at ALL positions  
Dave on the UWS : 4:07 pm :
was the realistic goal for this season. If Gates is good to go from here on out, Ezeudu will continue to improve, they could have 4/5 of a real good OL. That was super important for this year. Its pretty obvious who are the keepers on defense and who is replaceable. The areas that need improvement on offense is obvious too. The injuries, especially the one to Robinson today, complicate things, but this season has provided a lot of answers. Big picture guys!
If the Giants were going to lose  
kcgiants : 4:08 pm :
I'm glad they got their asses kicked.
There's not covering up this loss. The whole team sucked.
Now let's see what this team is made of on Thurs.
Do they bounce back and show some fight or turnover like the team of the last few years.
RE: Man. not good.  
Rory : 4:10 pm :
I saw nothing from Kayvon today.. smh


he'll build up and get better just like all high profiles DE's do. Make your assessment as a whole

Dexter seemed a non factor at one point too
RE: Man. not good.  
FStubbs : 4:14 pm :
I saw nothing from Kayvon today.. smh


Refs are allowing teams to hold him. I don't how how he gets past that right now.
RE: RE: don't think they looked past Detroit  
Eman11 : 4:28 pm :
Think Giants were overrated.

They are roughly at about same level as Lions. I still think they're a little better. But game took a bad turn and they don't have the talent to overcome it.



How do you lose to a team that you’re better than?

Penalties, turnovers, & special teams.

The Giants were horrific on all 3 areas


Let’s not give the D a pass. A Championship type D plays much better than this D did today. They could’ve answered the turnovers with some of their own or even stops but aside from the first drive they gave us TD’s.
Losing Jackson, McKinney  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:55 pm :
Is too much for this defense. It wasn't a championship group with them healthy.

They have no linebackers and no CBs.
Giants vs Lions  
johnboyw : 5:31 pm :
The Giants laid an egg today. Bad on both sides of the ball. Couldn’t run the ball on offense and couldn’t stop the run on defense. The Lions won the battle in the trenches handily. Shane Lemieux was manhandled by some guy named Alim McNeill. Seemed like every pass Goff threw was caught. Their worst game of the year by a large margin.

The question now is what will we see on Thursday? Really only 2 days to practice and another bunch of injuries to deal with. I’m seeing 7-4 after Thanksgiving with 2 games against the Eagles and 2 against the Redskins (fuck you Goodell) yet to come.

Daboll and his coaches need to figure out why this team starts so sluggishly every week and fix it. This was the first time it really cost them because the defense couldn’t hold the Lions all day.

