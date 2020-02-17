CB Adoree Jackson to be out 3-5 weeks

Jordan Schultz
Breaking: #Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson suffered a sprained MCL and will be out 3-5 weeks, sources tell @theScore.
The injury occurred when he was returning a punt vs the #Lions. Jackson has enjoyed a stellar season thus far for the GMen.
FUCK. FUCK. FUCK. FUCK. FUCK. FUCK. FUCK. FUCK.
I'm just grateful it was only an MCL sprain.
Does no one in the fucking building remember Peppers being injured for the year because of this? I cant stand these idiots.
Better off putting Richie James in there and have him fair catch everything.
What's the longest punt return we've had this year? 10 yards? Not worth risking a leader of the team.
The good news is it doesn’t appear to be season ending.
Literally was talking about how much I hate Jackson returning punts while that punt was in the air.
This all goes back to Richie James in the Seattle game. Domino effect caused by one guys ineptitude
shit happens. get over it. nfl teams backups for a reason
no one cares what you think
Exactly. The rate of injury on return men isn't that dramatically higher than otherwise. This could've happened playing defense, too.
Worst case scenario may be this team losing out and finishing 7-10. The effort both sides of the ball, has to be a LOT better than it has been today.
to go back to the toxic shithole its been for 6 years
Did you not see Peppers be out for the YEAR on the same play. Jesus.
Fabian Moreau (ribs) is OUT for rest of game
Strange logic. Adoree would not be the victim of an "illegal penalty, late hit, not called" play if he wasn't touching the ball and being gang tackled by gunners at full speed. The easiest way to avoid Adoree getting hurt on a punt return is to not have him on punt returns. This isn't a case of correlation - this is a case of causation.
Fabian Moreau (ribs) is OUT for rest of game
Gonna be hitting up fans pretty soon to come down and play the secondary.
idiots.
Watch the hit on Jackson, it was dirty and he aimed for his knee. That shit can happen anytime which sucks but its fucking football.
to blame the coaching staff is so stupid, seriously just fuck off.
Exactly.
Generally cornerbacks aren't getting tackled at the knees while they're running with the ball. So no, this "shit" can't happen anytime to a CB.
Also, what are you so mad about? In the span of 2 weeks this team lost the best 2 players on defensive. Fans and this board have a right to be upset.
o...kay you are right - once again.
I am sor...ry.
the game?, get the fuck off the game thread and actually watch.
be upset, but having to find someone to blame all the time is exhausting and stupid . Injuries happen, get a clue.
INJURY UPDATE: C Jon Feliciano (neck) is questionable to return.
the game?, get the fuck off the game thread and actually watch.
be upset, but having to find someone to blame all the time is exhausting and stupid . Injuries happen, get a clue.
Adoree didn't walk himself out on special teams now did he? Remind me whose decision it was to put Adoree at punt return.
How is Jones going to make them pay throwing to David Sills and Kenny Golladay?
INJURY UPDATE: WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) has been ruled out.
If a team sells out to stop the run, Jones can’t make them pay for that. If you stop Barkley the Giant’s offense has no Plan B.
How is Jones going to make them pay throwing to David Sills and Kenny Golladay?
KG revenge game
If a team sells out to stop the run, Jones can’t make them pay for that. If you stop Barkley the Giant’s offense has no Plan B.
How is Jones going to make them pay throwing to David Sills and Kenny Golladay?
You are seeing a lot of David Sills and Kenny Golladay today? You might w at to watch the actual game. Slayton and Robinson are playin well and getting separation. Have been all game.
Feliciano ruled OUT
If a team sells out to stop the run, Jones can’t make them pay for that. If you stop Barkley the Giant’s offense has no Plan B.
How is Jones going to make them pay throwing to David Sills and Kenny Golladay?
You are seeing a lot of David Sills and Kenny Golladay today? You might w at to watch the actual game. Slayton and Robinson are playin well and getting separation. Have been all game.
Ugh did you see Waandale is out for year
If a team sells out to stop the run, Jones can’t make them pay for that. If you stop Barkley the Giant’s offense has no Plan B.
How is Jones going to make them pay throwing to David Sills and Kenny Golladay?
You are seeing a lot of David Sills and Kenny Golladay today? You might w at to watch the actual game. Slayton and Robinson are playin well and getting separation. Have been all game.
Ugh did you see Waandale is out for year
Did you not see that he got injured in the 4th quarter when the game was already over?
Please tell me you are just trying to be difficult.
Not understanding things seems to be your default setting. No worries.
the game?, get the fuck off the game thread and actually watch.
be upset, but having to find someone to blame all the time is exhausting and stupid . Injuries happen, get a clue.
Adoree didn't walk himself out on special teams now did he? Remind me whose decision it was to put Adoree at punt return.
reading comprehension problems? I addressed this in my previous comment.
of DJ after watching this
Not understanding things seems to be your default setting. No worries.
This game wasn’t over until that fumble. You must not watch much NFL
of DJ after watching this
again, he looked like the only one who showed up.
Jihad Ward did and LW. Everyone else looked flat.
reading comprehension problems? I addressed this in my previous comment.
You didn't address it. You said "don't blame the coaches". Did Adoree make the decision to play PR? Or did the coaching staff?
of DJ after watching this
Not understanding things seems to be your default setting. No worries.
This game wasn’t over until that fumble. You must not watch much NFL
Enjoy your evening, buddy.
I guess you could say the same bout Barkley….look at his numbers…15 for 22 yards. Why pay him?
At least Jones moved the club up and down the field….
I am going to say that it's an unforgivable fuck up by Dabole
no one cares what you think
Why this doesn’t make you so angry is beyond me? Daboll single handled fucked the NY GIANTS from here on out and probably cost us a playoff berth.
I am beyond livid with the decision to have Adoree return punts.
Just inexcusable.
yep and when it happened, I was screaming towards the Giants sideline ... this is why you dont put your best corner back there to receive punts!
INJURY UPDATE: C Jon Feliciano (neck) is questionable to return.
Did he hurt the neck watching guys blow by him?
Lol- give up easy do we. I find posts like this pathetic, where s your competitive spirit man?
MvKinney and Jackson are our two best DBs and both out mean this defense is done for. This is how we fall out of playoff contention, schedule is just too tough to overcome that with the depth we have. Unless Robinson or Williams come on and become studs were finished. Oh well. Good run, as much as I love the new coaching staff having your best Db return punts is just dumb.
Lol- give up easy do we. I find posts like this pathetic, where s your competitive spirit man?
You cannot compete in this league without A level corners. This is a QB and WR league. If you can't stop that you're toast. What's worse is that the X injury was non football and the Adoree injury was totally unnecessary by putting him in an extremely dangerous and injury-prone position.
Holy crap! One of the biggest moron DJones haters on here Mike from Ohio,, can't resist blasting Jones as his only pov on a thread about the punt returner.
Incredible.
of DJ after watching this
Not understanding things seems to be your default setting. No worries.
of DJ after watching this
again, he looked like the only one who showed up.
Jihad Ward did and LW. Everyone else looked flat.
OK