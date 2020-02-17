CB Adoree Jackson to be out 3-5 weeks Anakim : 2:33 pm

Jordan Schultz

Breaking: #Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson suffered a sprained MCL and will be out 3-5 weeks, sources tell @theScore.



The injury occurred when he was returning a punt vs the #Lions. Jackson has enjoyed a stellar season thus far for the GMen.









