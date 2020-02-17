for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

CB Adoree Jackson to be out 3-5 weeks

Anakim : 2:33 pm
Jordan Schultz
@Schultz_Report

Breaking: #Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson suffered a sprained MCL and will be out 3-5 weeks, sources tell @theScore.

The injury occurred when he was returning a punt vs the #Lions. Jackson has enjoyed a stellar season thus far for the GMen.




FUCK. FUCK. FUCK. FUCK. FUCK. FUCK. FUCK. FUCK.
Dumb dumb dumb  
ZogZerg : 2:34 pm : link
.
LOL  
widmerseyebrow : 2:36 pm : link
Can't say the fans didn't warn them about putting your best corner at punt returner!

I'm just grateful it was only an MCL sprain.
And no McKinney for a few more weeks, too.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:36 pm : link
Wonderful.
...  
broadbandz : 2:36 pm : link
anyone still want to give these dumb asses coaches of the year? Random twitter people knew it was a horific idea.

Does no one in the fucking building remember Peppers being injured for the year because of this? I cant stand these idiots.
Risk =/= reward  
sharp315 : 2:36 pm : link
No need to put your best defensive player at punt return - one of the most dangerous positions in football. Didn't like it last week and didn't like it this week.

Better off putting Richie James in there and have him fair catch everything.

What's the longest punt return we've had this year? 10 yards? Not worth risking a leader of the team.
So fucking dumb  
Woodstock : 2:40 pm : link
Especially with X out for a while
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:41 pm : link
Well, that sucks.
Flott and McCloud  
Breeze_94 : 2:41 pm : link
Will have to step up.

The good news is it doesn’t appear to be season ending.

Literally was talking about how much I hate Jackson returning punts while that punt was in the air.

This all goes back to Richie James in the Seattle game. Domino effect caused by one guys ineptitude
Par for the course  
gmenrule : 2:41 pm : link
You don't have your ONLY good CB returning punts, Dumbass coaching staff.
And now we’ve got the toughest schedule  
Simms11 : 2:45 pm : link
going forward and Washington no longer looks like the pushover that’s we thought either! I’m now thinking we’ll be lucky to win two more games this year!
Pure idiocy  
bluepepper : 2:46 pm : link
and he wasn't even any good at PR.
This game just got put on DJs shoulders  
Simms11 : 2:46 pm : link
.
If you play afraid of injuries  
Dave on the UWS : 2:46 pm : link
you will get injuries and lose. Jackson was their best alternative as a PR, then you have him do that job. He got hurt on an illegal penalty, late hit, not called. A dirty play by Detroit. That could happen at any time anywhere on the field.
That’s likely it for us then  
beatrixkiddo : 2:47 pm : link
MvKinney and Jackson are our two best DBs and both out mean this defense is done for. This is how we fall out of playoff contention, schedule is just too tough to overcome that with the depth we have. Unless Robinson or Williams come on and become studs were finished. Oh well. Good run, as much as I love the new coaching staff having your best Db return punts is just dumb.
this forum is going  
outeiroj : 2:48 pm : link
to go back to the toxic shithole its been for 6 years

shit happens. get over it. nfl teams backups for a reason
Rotoworld is reporting this as a head injury  
Walker Gillette : 2:48 pm : link
Lets hope he got dinged and is in the concussion protocol and it's minor
They don't have the horses  
Dave on the UWS : 2:50 pm : link
to stop Detroit.
First time  
PaulN : 2:50 pm : link
I am going to say that it's an unforgivable fuck up by Dabole

RE: First time  
outeiroj : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15914378 PaulN said:
Quote:
I am going to say that it's an unforgivable fuck up by Dabole


no one cares what you think
Self-inflicted wound  
David B. : 2:51 pm : link
The Giants deserve this one. SO fucking avoidable.

Brutal  
JB_in_DC : 2:52 pm : link
What does this season look like if we just train these dudes to fair catch everything?
RE: Self-inflicted wound  
Mark from Jersey : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15914394 David B. said:
Quote:
The Giants deserve this one. SO fucking avoidable.
Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeep
RE: this forum is going  
islander1 : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15914356 outeiroj said:
Quote:
to go back to the toxic shithole its been for 6 years

shit happens. get over it. nfl teams backups for a reason


Exactly. The rate of injury on return men isn't that dramatically higher than otherwise. This could've happened playing defense, too.
Detroit wants to win this game  
Dave on the UWS : 2:54 pm : link
the Giants just want to get out of the cold. Its pretty obvious.
Dallas  
thrunthrublue : 2:54 pm : link
Will feast on giant foul bird on Thursday…..and it will be in 4K!
they have more problems today  
Dave on the UWS : 2:56 pm : link
than Jackson's injury. No one came to play today.
Worst case scenario may be this team losing out and finishing 7-10. The effort both sides of the ball, has to be a LOT better than it has been today.
RE: RE: this forum is going  
broadbandz : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15914413 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15914356 outeiroj said:


Quote:


to go back to the toxic shithole its been for 6 years

shit happens. get over it. nfl teams backups for a reason



Exactly. The rate of injury on return men isn't that dramatically higher than otherwise. This could've happened playing defense, too.


Did you not see Peppers be out for the YEAR on the same play. Jesus.
Team a total no show. Detroit  
LauderdaleMatty : 2:59 pm : link
Then your best CB gets hurt. Reverting to form and the Eagles are losing. Pathetic effort and out coached
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:59 pm : link
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
11m
Fabian Moreau (ribs) is OUT for rest of game
RE: If you play afraid of injuries  
sharp315 : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15914348 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
you will get injuries and lose. Jackson was their best alternative as a PR, then you have him do that job. He got hurt on an illegal penalty, late hit, not called. A dirty play by Detroit. That could happen at any time anywhere on the field.

Strange logic. Adoree would not be the victim of an "illegal penalty, late hit, not called" play if he wasn't touching the ball and being gang tackled by gunners at full speed. The easiest way to avoid Adoree getting hurt on a punt return is to not have him on punt returns. This isn't a case of correlation - this is a case of causation.
RE: ...  
Joe Beckwith : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15914487 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
11m
Fabian Moreau (ribs) is OUT for rest of game


Gonna be hitting up fans pretty soon to come down and play the secondary.
This is why you can’t pay Jones serious money  
Mike from Ohio : 3:05 pm : link
If a team sells out to stop the run, Jones can’t make them pay for that. If you stop Barkley the Giant’s offense has no Plan B.
Who didn't see this coming.  
TroutMan : 3:05 pm : link
Stupid.
This could be a blessing in disguise.  
prdave73 : 3:08 pm : link
Seriously. You all by now should know this team lacks a lot of talent. This team needs more quality players and winning all these games against crappy teams is not helping the Giants. They really need a good draft position. As much as I love them winning, they actually need to be losing.
Great ...  
short lease : 3:12 pm : link

idiots.
do you people not watch  
Rory : 3:12 pm : link
the game?, get the fuck off the game thread and actually watch.

Watch the hit on Jackson, it was dirty and he aimed for his knee. That shit can happen anytime which sucks but its fucking football.

to blame the coaching staff is so stupid, seriously just fuck off.
RE: do you people not watch  
islander1 : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15914643 Rory said:
Quote:
the game?, get the fuck off the game thread and actually watch.

Watch the hit on Jackson, it was dirty and he aimed for his knee. That shit can happen anytime which sucks but its fucking football.

to blame the coaching staff is so stupid, seriously just fuck off.


Exactly.
RE: do you people not watch  
sharp315 : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15914643 Rory said:
Quote:
the game?, get the fuck off the game thread and actually watch.

Watch the hit on Jackson, it was dirty and he aimed for his knee. That shit can happen anytime which sucks but its fucking football.

to blame the coaching staff is so stupid, seriously just fuck off.

Generally cornerbacks aren't getting tackled at the knees while they're running with the ball. So no, this "shit" can't happen anytime to a CB.

Also, what are you so mad about? In the span of 2 weeks this team lost the best 2 players on defensive. Fans and this board have a right to be upset.
RE: do you people not watch  
short lease : 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15914643 Rory said:
Quote:
the game?, get the fuck off the game thread and actually watch.

Watch the hit on Jackson, it was dirty and he aimed for his knee. That shit can happen anytime which sucks but its fucking football.

to blame the coaching staff is so stupid, seriously just fuck off.




o...kay you are right - once again.

I am sor...ry.
RE: RE: do you people not watch  
Rory : 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15914661 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15914643 Rory said:


Quote:


the game?, get the fuck off the game thread and actually watch.

Watch the hit on Jackson, it was dirty and he aimed for his knee. That shit can happen anytime which sucks but its fucking football.

to blame the coaching staff is so stupid, seriously just fuck off.


Generally cornerbacks aren't getting tackled at the knees while they're running with the ball. So no, this "shit" can't happen anytime to a CB.

Also, what are you so mad about? In the span of 2 weeks this team lost the best 2 players on defensive. Fans and this board have a right to be upset.


be upset, but having to find someone to blame all the time is exhausting and stupid . Injuries happen, get a clue.
Dirty hit  
jeff57 : 3:21 pm : link
No call.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:24 pm : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
9m
INJURY UPDATE: C Jon Feliciano (neck) is questionable to return.
RE: RE: RE: do you people not watch  
sharp315 : 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15914690 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 15914661 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15914643 Rory said:


Quote:


the game?, get the fuck off the game thread and actually watch.

Watch the hit on Jackson, it was dirty and he aimed for his knee. That shit can happen anytime which sucks but its fucking football.

to blame the coaching staff is so stupid, seriously just fuck off.


Generally cornerbacks aren't getting tackled at the knees while they're running with the ball. So no, this "shit" can't happen anytime to a CB.

Also, what are you so mad about? In the span of 2 weeks this team lost the best 2 players on defensive. Fans and this board have a right to be upset.



be upset, but having to find someone to blame all the time is exhausting and stupid . Injuries happen, get a clue.

Adoree didn't walk himself out on special teams now did he? Remind me whose decision it was to put Adoree at punt return.
Tempted fate  
jeff57 : 3:26 pm : link
Got bit.
RE: This is why you can’t pay Jones serious money  
FStubbs : 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15914578 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
If a team sells out to stop the run, Jones can’t make them pay for that. If you stop Barkley the Giant’s offense has no Plan B.


How is Jones going to make them pay throwing to David Sills and Kenny Golladay?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:37 pm : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
9m
INJURY UPDATE: WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) has been ruled out.
I have faith in this team to comeback tbh  
Returning Video Tapes : 3:38 pm : link
.
RE: RE: This is why you can’t pay Jones serious money  
Returning Video Tapes : 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15914737 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15914578 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


If a team sells out to stop the run, Jones can’t make them pay for that. If you stop Barkley the Giant’s offense has no Plan B.



How is Jones going to make them pay throwing to David Sills and Kenny Golladay?


KG revenge game
RE: RE: This is why you can’t pay Jones serious money  
Mike from Ohio : 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15914737 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15914578 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


If a team sells out to stop the run, Jones can’t make them pay for that. If you stop Barkley the Giant’s offense has no Plan B.



How is Jones going to make them pay throwing to David Sills and Kenny Golladay?


You are seeing a lot of David Sills and Kenny Golladay today? You might w at to watch the actual game. Slayton and Robinson are playin well and getting separation. Have been all game.
If I’m Odell…I ain’t signin with Giants unless I get a 3 yr deal  
Returning Video Tapes : 3:42 pm : link
.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:42 pm : link
Charlotte Carroll
@charlottecrrll
·
9m
Feliciano ruled OUT
RE: RE: RE: This is why you can’t pay Jones serious money  
Returning Video Tapes : 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15914832 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15914737 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15914578 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


If a team sells out to stop the run, Jones can’t make them pay for that. If you stop Barkley the Giant’s offense has no Plan B.



How is Jones going to make them pay throwing to David Sills and Kenny Golladay?



You are seeing a lot of David Sills and Kenny Golladay today? You might w at to watch the actual game. Slayton and Robinson are playin well and getting separation. Have been all game.


Ugh did you see Waandale is out for year
And Slayton just drops the east one  
Returning Video Tapes : 3:43 pm : link
.
Our WRs are terrible  
Returning Video Tapes : 3:43 pm : link
.
I don’t understand how any one wants to get rid  
Returning Video Tapes : 3:45 pm : link
of DJ after watching this
RE: RE: RE: RE: This is why you can’t pay Jones serious money  
Mike from Ohio : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15914847 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
In comment 15914832 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15914737 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15914578 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


If a team sells out to stop the run, Jones can’t make them pay for that. If you stop Barkley the Giant’s offense has no Plan B.



How is Jones going to make them pay throwing to David Sills and Kenny Golladay?



You are seeing a lot of David Sills and Kenny Golladay today? You might w at to watch the actual game. Slayton and Robinson are playin well and getting separation. Have been all game.



Ugh did you see Waandale is out for year


Did you not see that he got injured in the 4th quarter when the game was already over?

Please tell me you are just trying to be difficult.
RE: I don’t understand how any one wants to get rid  
Mike from Ohio : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15914862 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
of DJ after watching this


Not understanding things seems to be your default setting. No worries.
In other words season over  
Blue21 : 3:51 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: do you people not watch  
Rory : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15914709 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15914690 Rory said:


Quote:


In comment 15914661 sharp315 said:


Quote:


In comment 15914643 Rory said:


Quote:


the game?, get the fuck off the game thread and actually watch.

Watch the hit on Jackson, it was dirty and he aimed for his knee. That shit can happen anytime which sucks but its fucking football.

to blame the coaching staff is so stupid, seriously just fuck off.


Generally cornerbacks aren't getting tackled at the knees while they're running with the ball. So no, this "shit" can't happen anytime to a CB.

Also, what are you so mad about? In the span of 2 weeks this team lost the best 2 players on defensive. Fans and this board have a right to be upset.



be upset, but having to find someone to blame all the time is exhausting and stupid . Injuries happen, get a clue.


Adoree didn't walk himself out on special teams now did he? Remind me whose decision it was to put Adoree at punt return.


reading comprehension problems? I addressed this in my previous comment.
RE: RE: I don’t understand how any one wants to get rid  
Returning Video Tapes : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15914910 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15914862 Returning Video Tapes said:


Quote:


of DJ after watching this



Not understanding things seems to be your default setting. No worries.


This game wasn’t over until that fumble. You must not watch much NFL
RE: I don’t understand how any one wants to get rid  
Red Right Hand : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15914862 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
of DJ after watching this
again, he looked like the only one who showed up.
RE: RE: I don’t understand how any one wants to get rid  
Returning Video Tapes : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15914945 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15914862 Returning Video Tapes said:


Quote:


of DJ after watching this

again, he looked like the only one who showed up.


Jihad Ward did and LW. Everyone else looked flat.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: do you people not watch  
sharp315 : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15914928 Rory said:
Quote:



reading comprehension problems? I addressed this in my previous comment.

You didn't address it. You said "don't blame the coaches". Did Adoree make the decision to play PR? Or did the coaching staff?
I don’t like the energy here  
Returning Video Tapes : 3:59 pm : link
We are toast…guys acting like there’s no chance
Our WRs suck  
Returning Video Tapes : 3:59 pm : link
.
If DJ had the cast that Eli had he was making this comeback rosay  
Returning Video Tapes : 4:00 pm : link
Sign Odell
RE: RE: RE: I don’t understand how any one wants to get rid  
Mike from Ohio : 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15914940 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
In comment 15914910 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15914862 Returning Video Tapes said:


Quote:


of DJ after watching this



Not understanding things seems to be your default setting. No worries.



This game wasn’t over until that fumble. You must not watch much NFL


Enjoy your evening, buddy.
RE: This is why you can’t pay Jones serious money  
5BowlsSoon : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15914578 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
If a team sells out to stop the run, Jones can’t make them pay for that. If you stop Barkley the Giant’s offense has no Plan B.


I guess you could say the same bout Barkley….look at his numbers…15 for 22 yards. Why pay him?

At least Jones moved the club up and down the field….
RE: RE: First time  
gmoney11 : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15914393 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 15914378 PaulN said:


Quote:


I am going to say that it's an unforgivable fuck up by Dabole




no one cares what you think


Why this doesn’t make you so angry is beyond me? Daboll single handled fucked the NY GIANTS from here on out and probably cost us a playoff berth.
I am beyond livid with the decision to have Adoree return punts.
Just inexcusable.
Well could have been worse when I heard knee injury.  
St. Jimmy : 4:19 pm : link
.
We had a thread a couple of weeks ago & I voiced my concern,  
TheMick7 : 4:56 pm : link
especially with a roster being held together with paper clips & rubber bands,so there's no need to beat a dead horse! But,my issue is this-In the 2 weeks since the Seahawks game, not one FA PR was brought in for a tryout-not one! Knowing your roster's depth is tissue paper thin, why wouldn't you try to bring in someone as a PR? I checked all the players they brought in the last 2 weeks,not one returner!
RE: LOL  
DefenseWins : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15914270 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Can't say the fans didn't warn them about putting your best corner at punt returner!


yep and when it happened, I was screaming towards the Giants sideline ... this is why you dont put your best corner back there to receive punts!
RE: ...  
Bill in UT : 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15914708 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
9m
INJURY UPDATE: C Jon Feliciano (neck) is questionable to return.

Did he hurt the neck watching guys blow by him?
RE: That’s likely it for us then  
joeinpa : 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15914351 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
MvKinney and Jackson are our two best DBs and both out mean this defense is done for. This is how we fall out of playoff contention, schedule is just too tough to overcome that with the depth we have. Unless Robinson or Williams come on and become studs were finished. Oh well. Good run, as much as I love the new coaching staff having your best Db return punts is just dumb.


Lol- give up easy do we. I find posts like this pathetic, where s your competitive spirit man?
RE: RE: That’s likely it for us then  
sharp315 : 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15915436 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15914351 beatrixkiddo said:


Quote:


MvKinney and Jackson are our two best DBs and both out mean this defense is done for. This is how we fall out of playoff contention, schedule is just too tough to overcome that with the depth we have. Unless Robinson or Williams come on and become studs were finished. Oh well. Good run, as much as I love the new coaching staff having your best Db return punts is just dumb.



Lol- give up easy do we. I find posts like this pathetic, where s your competitive spirit man?

You cannot compete in this league without A level corners. This is a QB and WR league. If you can't stop that you're toast. What's worse is that the X injury was non football and the Adoree injury was totally unnecessary by putting him in an extremely dangerous and injury-prone position.
RE: This is why you can’t pay Jones serious money  
giantstock : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15914578 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
If a team sells out to stop the run, Jones can’t make them pay for that. If you stop Barkley the Giant’s offense has no Plan B.


Holy crap! One of the biggest moron DJones haters on here Mike from Ohio,, can't resist blasting Jones as his only pov on a thread about the punt returner.

Incredible.
Completely inexcusable and unforgivable by the Giants coaches and FO.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:08 pm : link
If he’s going to field punts, he has to fair catch all of them (like RW McQuarters). He’s just too valuable to the team. He can’t be replaced in any way.
RE: RE: I don’t understand how any one wants to get rid  
Red Right Hand : 6:46 pm : link
In comment 15914910 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15914862 Returning Video Tapes said:


Quote:


of DJ after watching this



Not understanding things seems to be your default setting. No worries.
I skim over your posts these days because, even though I was never a real jones supporter, I find you unrealistic, unreasonable, irrational, and I know it's gonna be a shit on Jones post regardless of how he actually performs. Normal people can see he's a starting caliber QB at this point, one you can win with if he had an actual NFL roster.
RE: RE: RE: I don’t understand how any one wants to get rid  
Red Right Hand : 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15914958 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
In comment 15914945 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


In comment 15914862 Returning Video Tapes said:


Quote:


of DJ after watching this

again, he looked like the only one who showed up.



Jihad Ward did and LW. Everyone else looked flat.

OK
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 