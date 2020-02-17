New York Giants vs Detroit Lions Post-Game / Injury Updates

In comment 15915466 ajr2456 said:
the rules with Jones.
His production and running were bad when he went for over 330 yards and had several first downs and a TD running, but when he throws for under 200 yards, it's also indictive that he's not good.
What's the metrics that us laymen need to follow that the experts who post hundreds of times a week about Jones being poor know in and out??
It’s pretty simple. The turnovers and scoring 12 points before garbage time against one of the worst defenses in the league. 145 of those 330 yards came in garbage time. [/quote
It's simple?? Then explain why when Jones throws for 195 yards and 50+ rushing in a win, it isn't sustainable and indicative of a poor QB, and you'll spend hundreds of posts that week saying the same thing, but when he gets 300+ yards and a rushing TD, "garbage time" is the explanation and you'll spend hundreds of posts this week telling people why?
There's only one constant - you posting hundreds of times a week about Jones. I wonder if you'll ever look back at this obsessive venture as a colossal waste of time or if you'll continue to look at yourself as some sort of football savant (when you actually are just the usual preceder to savant)
Nah. He was the only players consistently picking up first downs. He had WRs drop catchable balls. You just can't get over your Jones hate. It's cool. I expect nothing else from you.
Lol, why the attack? Jones was bad today. It’s ok to say it.
I honestly think Jones did well today. The 2 Ints sucked, but all QBs throw them. He threw a lot of nice balls, still completed over 61% of his passes for 340 yds, used his legs, and got us 3 TDs with zero running attack. When I was watching the game I certainly was more worried about other parts of the teams play than Jones.
Do you understand how football works? Mop-up yards and points against the prevent are meaningless. Not to mention, even down 18, DJ has no ability to throw the ball down the field...everything is a 2-5 yard pass. He made 2 really good throws...everything else was dink and dunk.
There's one main reason the announcers always say the "Giants aren't a team built to come from behind"...Daniel Jones.
Kind of a stupid comment, since the guy has had 5 come from behind game winning drives in the fourth quarter and another that started when they were tied. All with pedestrian at best receivers. The reason they aren't built to come back is a lack of explosive receivers.
It's been stated over and over how little he had to do with those, using his arm. Against the Ravens, Lamar turned the ball over in the redzone twice...against Jacksonville, he didn't complete a pass in the 4th quarter. He played well against Green Bay...but stop trying to make DJ something he's not. He's a good QB..he's mot a franchise QB that can put a team on his shoulders and throw, in crunch time, to win games. He needs A LOT of help.
the loss of Mckinney plus the in game injuries took a big toll on our secondary and we are not flush with top level wideouts or linebackers. Our best TE is out. Our O-line was makeshift and doing their best but it was not enough. Play better or get destroyed on Thanksgiving.
When they cut it to 24-12, I still thought they had a chance. The third turnover sealed it for good.
I called it in my game preview when I said turnovers and red-zone offense/defense would be the deciding factors.
I agree. Jones was finding a rhythm and moving the ball. That fumble was a killer. Not positive the defense would have gotten a stop though even if they cut it to 5. The defense is just not that good. And I'm stunned more teams don't run the ball more on us. They can't stop the run consistently.
Typical of you, no interest in discussing football, just personal attacks.
Stats have context. Throwing for under 200 yards a game is unsustainable, we saw them struggle with Houston to score doing it.
Sure they threw for more, but they still couldn’t put up points and throwing more led to more turnovers. Not sure what’s actually to debate here. It’s the facts of what happened on the field today.
One being a 4th down prayer down a million while being pressured. Idk why thats being held against Jones to prop up this narrative.
When they cut it to 24-12, I still thought they had a chance. The third turnover sealed it for good.
I called it in my game preview when I said turnovers and red-zone offense/defense would be the deciding factors.
Today two other areas were major factors too:
1) Our tackling is not good. We allowed a few 1st half drives to continue due to bad tackling. That wears a defense down over time.2) we can't get a clean pass rush. We get pressure, usually via a blitz but we are not getting to the QB;
So wait - throwing for under 200 yards is unsustainable to winning and you use a game where they threw for 350 and lost??
Since you delude yourself into thinking you actually talk "football" instead of just rail against Jones in hundreds of posts each week, I wonder how much of your posting time will take Barkley and the OL to task this week? You'll still have hundreds of posts in your hours long time suck, and those other areas will be a passing mention if brought up at all by you.
Talking "football" requires more than just droning on about one thing over and over and over and fucking over - but you don't get that, Ace.
Nah. He was the only players consistently picking up first downs. He had WRs drop catchable balls. You just can't get over your Jones hate. It's cool. I expect nothing else from you.
Lol, why the attack? Jones was bad today. It’s ok to say it.
I honestly think Jones did well today. The 2 Ints sucked, but all QBs throw them. He threw a lot of nice balls, still completed over 61% of his passes for 340 yds, used his legs, and got us 3 TDs with zero running attack. When I was watching the game I certainly was more worried about other parts of the teams play than Jones.
Agree.
We can't blame him for the second pick. It was fourth down and he had nowhere else to go with the ball. He gave his wr a shot but the coverage was too good. It's not dissimilar from being picked on a Hail Mary. What's he supposed to do, throw the ball away?
See that’s not what happens. I’m involved in plenty of other discussions unrelated to Jones. You just take what fits your narrative. I’ve said multiple times everyone sucked today. Only one person is getting excuses though. Most of my conversations about Jones the past few weeks have been mostly about the financials. He’s been better this year, wasn’t good today. Those are fair takes, the defensive mode you guys go into is weird.
Was good today. You have to be kidding. With the shit offensive line Olay and the garbage he is throwing to, how can you possibly knock him. The guy is the biggest reason the team is 7-3. Him, not Barkley, but Jones is the biggest reason the team is 7-3. But you have to expect this. I am pussed at 1 thing and 1 person, John Mara and this fucking garbage field. You think about the careers of young players lost because of this field, to let it go so long is beyond a disgrace.
of course. Guy pushed himself coming back, and maybe felt he wasn't in as position to push it today without more serious consequences was the vibe i was catching. Not ideal, but, if you had to pick between dogging it and tearing an AL, what do you do? Is every business decision that leads to a loss a bad one, is the real question. What if it leaves you alive to fight another day?
My "incident"?? Why would that stop me from posting? I [post on game days maybe a half dozen times and that's it. I decided that spending hours a day arguing with people who weren't interested in anything other than pushing forward their agendas was not productive and tiresome, and it continues now, even though the team is doing well.
You don't see it because you think posting hours a week about Jones has merit - which is less indicative of your knowledge as it is about your lack of self awareness. At some point you'll realize you're just wasting time that could be used to actually be more productive, or at least anything substative.
You are happy being a one trick pony. Wallow in it - but don't confuse yourself as being some deep thinker on the game of football because you have the energy to posts hundreds of times each week on Jones.
Barkley looked worn out today. The running game was terrible, the pass blocking worse than it has been in recent weeks.
Jones wasn't going to never throw another INT again. I'm not that upset over the picks. But my thinking on Jones hasn't really changed this year: I don't think he's capable of producing at a high level in the passing game, which I think is the most important ingredient for long-term team success. He can limit turnovers (which he has done very well this season) or he can produce yardage and passing touchdowns with a bunch of INTs. We passed the ball down the field a little more today and Jones turned the ball over twice. I don't think he can ever be a 30 TD-10 INT guy. That's why I don't think he will be back next year.
Last thing on the offense: they have called so few bootlegs and runs for Jones the past few games - I was disappointed it didn't happen more often today once Barkley was getting bottled up. I get the desire to preserve the QB but we just don't have it in the passing game.
I think the defense has shown a lot of worrying signs in recent weeks. The Texans were moving the ball well against us in the second half last week and we were sort of saved by timely turnovers. Jackson being out is a disaster.
Giants and Lions are roughly average football teams - Lions probably a little more below average but I don't think they're that bad. Giants have won due to good coaching, discipline (which was awful today), and winning the turnover battle. None of that happened today. I've enjoyed this season - games like this are going to happen when you're starved for talent like the Giants are. I will be disappointed if we don't make the playoffs, though - the NFC sucks.
...You think the int to Hutchinson was an amazing play??
I mean. Dj threw it right to him. Hutchinson dropped in coverage and DJ threw it to him. Nothing amazing about that.
You have no clue what you are watching, none, you're pulling your inner detest DJ rolodex and oblivious to fact. Hutchinson is 6' 7", 6 feet 7 inches, try to process that. He leapt and fully extended his arms to haul that pass in, finger tips, secured it. Yes, it was a pic, it was important in the flow of the game, and DJ probably didn't see his drop, but it was a stellar defensive play any way somebody who knows something about football cuts it.
Just like the hall monitor stuff you’re just making stuff up. You can look at the football topics I post on, far from a one trick pony. You can ask the people on the Knicks and Yankees threads.
Perplexed as to why Gary Brightwell is not the punt returner, you can't convince me no way that it's that different, there was a day that a returner did both, all of them. To chance your top cornerback when you are already down 1 starting cornerback and you just lost your starting free safety. It's an unforgivable mistake. A mistake that puts this entire season in jeopardy. I love Daboll, but this was done thing I was screaming about from the get go. I even told ny daughter the Jason Seahorn story, before it happened, then it happened. To measure how pissed I am over that decision and John Mara's stubbirness that is confirmed by his decision to finally get rid of this shit turf. That is all I am pissed about. The other shut people here complain about, the only thing they are interested in us being right. That's it. I didn't think Jones was a good QB, I was wrong, a new coach came in and proved he is good when used correctly. The rest of the shot is about injuries, what tge fuck do you expect out of a best down roster that came into the season off a 4 win season. This offensive line has been beat up from the word go and Jones has more then hung in there. Jones resigning is tge biggest no Brainer there is to the off season. Not Barkley, but Jones being resigned. I also want Varkley, but Jones is far more important a signing.
waiting for the DJ haters to come in and blame him for everything including the missed penaltys on detroit
No need. DJ didn't lose this game. He just proved what many already knew. He's a game manager that needs a run game, great defense, and close games to be successful. He'd not worth franchise QB money...coaches and front office know it.
Lol - “ they know it. “.
DJ, showed today what he will do next season with a #1 receiver and a more aggressive passing attack.
You have no clue what you are watching, none, you're pulling your inner detest DJ rolodex and oblivious to fact. Hutchinson is 6' 7", 6 feet 7 inches, try to process that. He leapt and fully extended his arms to haul that pass in, finger tips, secured it. Yes, it was a pic, it was important in the flow of the game, and DJ probably didn't see his drop, but it was a stellar defensive play any way somebody who knows something about football cuts it.
I don't think Jones is the long-term solution, but this is exactly what happened.
waiting for the DJ haters to come in and blame him for everything including the missed penaltys on detroit
No need. DJ didn't lose this game. He just proved what many already knew. He's a game manager that needs a run game, great defense, and close games to be successful. He'd not worth franchise QB money...coaches and front office know it.
Lol - “ they know it. “.
DJ, showed today what he will do next season with a #1 receiver and a more aggressive passing attack.
Joe - The problem is who is out there to be the No. 1 receiver? Sans a Justin Jefferson like miracle in draft I struggle to see where an elite option is coming from immediately to help Jones. Even more Giants may have to spread the assets in cap and draft picks to take multiple receivers, including possibly adding a depth RB and a TE still too.
We are probably staring at a multi year draft and develop retool of the playmakers on offense. Giants also can’t ignore playmaking CB/LB needs on defense.
bw, I can't believe I'm saying this to you, but you say the nicest things, sometimes. (:
Brett
Quote:
I will be disappointed if we don't make the playoffs, though - the NFC sucks.
On balance, it might, but that Wash-Philly game opened my eyes. The NFC East may have a bunch of the best of the NFC.
As to DJ in the passing game, you both hold similar opinions that he is not the answer. This may well be the case. He's in his 4th year and if the jury is still very much out, he may be demonstrating that he's not. But--and you will both roll your eyes--over this long and far from distinguished tenure, way more often than not he has had very little to work with, OL and pass catchers. Those are the main factors imo why there remains uncertainty. Maybe Daboll and Schoen see it differently, i.e., no uncertainty.
bw, I can't believe I'm saying this to you, but you say the nicest things, sometimes. (:
Brett
Quote:
I will be disappointed if we don't make the playoffs, though - the NFC sucks.
On balance, it might, but that Wash-Philly game opened my eyes. The NFC East may have a bunch of the best of the NFC.
As to DJ in the passing game, you both hold similar opinions that he is not the answer. This may well be the case. He's in his 4th year and if the jury is still very much out, he may be demonstrating that he's not. But--and you will both roll your eyes--over this long and far from distinguished tenure, way more often than not he has had very little to work with, OL and pass catchers. Those are the main factors imo why there remains uncertainty. Maybe Daboll and Schoen see it differently, i.e., no uncertainty.
I don't roll my eyes at it at all, I agree with it. The receivers are terrible. I think the line after the Cowboys game up until today has actually been pretty good but it's been bad most of the four years.
The passing game's mediocrity is certainly not all on Jones.
Perplexed as to why Gary Brightwell is not the punt returner, you can't convince me no way that it's that different, there was a day that a returner did both, all of them. To chance your top cornerback when you are already down 1 starting cornerback and you just lost your starting free safety. It's an unforgivable mistake. A mistake that puts this entire season in jeopardy. I love Daboll, but this was done thing I was screaming about from the get go. I even told ny daughter the Jason Seahorn story, before it happened, then it happened. To measure how pissed I am over that decision and John Mara's stubbirness that is confirmed by his decision to finally get rid of this shit turf. That is all I am pissed about. The other shut people here complain about, the only thing they are interested in us being right. That's it. I didn't think Jones was a good QB, I was wrong, a new coach came in and proved he is good when used correctly. The rest of the shot is about injuries, what tge fuck do you expect out of a best down roster that came into the season off a 4 win season. This offensive line has been beat up from the word go and Jones has more then hung in there. Jones resigning is tge biggest no Brainer there is to the off season. Not Barkley, but Jones being resigned. I also want Varkley, but Jones is far more important a signing.
If you dont think its that different. Its probably because you never played competitive football. Its similar to why catchers in baseball use a 1st baseman style glove for knuckleball pitchers. Good punters have the ability to generate all kinds of spin on a ball and as a PR you have to make sure you know what kind of spin is on the ball while gunners are ready to take your head off (no pressure).
On a kickoff the ball is rotating in one direction and you have at least 25-30 yards between where you catch the ball and the closest defender is
Brightwell muffed a kickoff today and you want him fielding punts?
waiting for the DJ haters to come in and blame him for everything including the missed penaltys on detroit
No need. DJ didn't lose this game. He just proved what many already knew. He's a game manager that needs a run game, great defense, and close games to be successful. He'd not worth franchise QB money...coaches and front office know it.
Lol - “ they know it. “.
DJ, showed today what he will do next season with a #1 receiver and a more aggressive passing attack.
Ugh, with the injuries. The injury bug finally caught up on the field, it seems, and now more...
They may have ground Barkley into the ground with over use.
As to the Oline - Lemieux is the 3rd LG this year and his 1st game this year. Seems like he would be rusty as hell. Same with Peart as the 3rd RT this year. 3 injuries on the oline(including Ezeudu being out) in one game is pretty hard to overcome.
More importantly, the defense appears to have finally crapped the bed. The Lions have been playing well the past month. I am actually not surprised they lost.
I have been a bit down on Kafka's 1st half play calling and have brought it up several times. It has been weak all year. He has to throw more, early. It has to be done or they will not win again this year. He has to create plays that work with what he has.
There seemingly has to be some issue with the field surface at MetLife. It’s not the cause of all the injuries. It might not be the cause of most of the injuries. But it seems like the field is a non trivial factor in the number and severity of leg injuries incurred by players (home and visitor) on this surface.
Grass isn’t perfect, but it has to be better on the players.
waiting for the DJ haters to come in and blame him for everything including the missed penaltys on detroit
No need. DJ didn't lose this game. He just proved what many already knew. He's a game manager that needs a run game, great defense, and close games to be successful. He'd not worth franchise QB money...coaches and front office know it.
Lol - “ they know it. “.
DJ, showed today what he will do next season with a #1 receiver and a more aggressive passing attack.
As to DJ in the passing game, you both hold similar opinions that he is not the answer. This may well be the case. He's in his 4th year and if the jury is still very much out, he may be demonstrating that he's not.
You will find that going into next season, Jones is the best available for us.
When you combine that with our likely inability to "stack" the team with viable WRs... we have to make sure our OL and DL are absolutely solid. Otherwise, this team will look the same next year.
Kind of a stupid comment, since the guy has had 5 come from behind game winning drives in the fourth quarter and another that started when they were tied. All with pedestrian at best receivers. The reason they aren't built to come back is a lack of explosive receivers.
It's been stated over and over how little he had to do with those, using his arm. Against the Ravens, Lamar turned the ball over in the redzone twice...against Jacksonville, he didn't complete a pass in the 4th quarter. He played well against Green Bay...but stop trying to make DJ something he's not. He's a good QB..he's mot a franchise QB that can put a team on his shoulders and throw, in crunch time, to win games. He needs A LOT of help.
I didn't think Jones played that bad today. I'm going to guess his QBR is 50+.
I called it in my game preview when I said turnovers and red-zone offense/defense would be the deciding factors.
I called it in my game preview when I said turnovers and red-zone offense/defense would be the deciding factors.
I agree. Jones was finding a rhythm and moving the ball. That fumble was a killer. Not positive the defense would have gotten a stop though even if they cut it to 5. The defense is just not that good. And I'm stunned more teams don't run the ball more on us. They can't stop the run consistently.
One being a 4th down prayer down a million while being pressured. Idk why thats being held against Jones to prop up this narrative.
Quote:
In comment 15915349 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15915301 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
Nah. He was the only players consistently picking up first downs. He had WRs drop catchable balls. You just can't get over your Jones hate. It's cool. I expect nothing else from you.
Lol, why the attack? Jones was bad today. It’s ok to say it.
Am I attacking you? You hate Jones and I expect it of you. Just facts.
I don’t hate Jones. I don’t think he’s good enough to be the QB of the future. He was also bad today. Just facts
Jones was bad today? Hutchinson made an unbelievable play, and Daniel missed a tough throw to Robinson
Jones was actually pretty good today. 347 and 50, hard to define that as factually bad.
I think he showed he can put up big numbers despite very limited resources.
I called it in my game preview when I said turnovers and red-zone offense/defense would be the deciding factors.
Today two other areas were major factors too:
1) Our tackling is not good. We allowed a few 1st half drives to continue due to bad tackling. That wears a defense down over time.2) we can't get a clean pass rush. We get pressure, usually via a blitz but we are not getting to the QB;
One being a 4th down prayer down a million while being pressured. Idk why thats being held against Jones to prop up this narrative.
It was 4th and 5.
Quote:
In comment 15915301 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
Nah. He was the only players consistently picking up first downs. He had WRs drop catchable balls. You just can't get over your Jones hate. It's cool. I expect nothing else from you.
Lol, why the attack? Jones was bad today. It’s ok to say it.
I honestly think Jones did well today. The 2 Ints sucked, but all QBs throw them. He threw a lot of nice balls, still completed over 61% of his passes for 340 yds, used his legs, and got us 3 TDs with zero running attack. When I was watching the game I certainly was more worried about other parts of the teams play than Jones.
Agree.
We can't blame him for the second pick. It was fourth down and he had nowhere else to go with the ball. He gave his wr a shot but the coverage was too good. It's not dissimilar from being picked on a Hail Mary. What's he supposed to do, throw the ball away?
See that’s not what happens. I’m involved in plenty of other discussions unrelated to Jones. You just take what fits your narrative. I’ve said multiple times everyone sucked today. Only one person is getting excuses though. Most of my conversations about Jones the past few weeks have been mostly about the financials. He’s been better this year, wasn’t good today. Those are fair takes, the defensive mode you guys go into is weird.
It’s ok Scott. Be mad at the Giants not me.
Luckily for you, I don't waste hours on this site anymore debating foolish takes of those who fancy themselves to be intelligent, so I have no inclination to run and tell the hall monitor.
Embarrassed at home by shit Detroit and now to add to the shortest major injuries to key guys
Robinson man second rounder is looking like a huge wasted second rounder dudes been hurt more than healthy and now his season over….
And not sure how Gnew got banned because of me.
And for the record I didn’t run to the hall monitor, but just like your plagiarism feel free to make shit up.
And not sure how Gnew got banned because of me.
Whether he's good enough to run a high powered offense is unknown. We simply don't have a high powered offense for him to run.
Jones wasn't going to never throw another INT again. I'm not that upset over the picks. But my thinking on Jones hasn't really changed this year: I don't think he's capable of producing at a high level in the passing game, which I think is the most important ingredient for long-term team success. He can limit turnovers (which he has done very well this season) or he can produce yardage and passing touchdowns with a bunch of INTs. We passed the ball down the field a little more today and Jones turned the ball over twice. I don't think he can ever be a 30 TD-10 INT guy. That's why I don't think he will be back next year.
Last thing on the offense: they have called so few bootlegs and runs for Jones the past few games - I was disappointed it didn't happen more often today once Barkley was getting bottled up. I get the desire to preserve the QB but we just don't have it in the passing game.
I think the defense has shown a lot of worrying signs in recent weeks. The Texans were moving the ball well against us in the second half last week and we were sort of saved by timely turnovers. Jackson being out is a disaster.
Giants and Lions are roughly average football teams - Lions probably a little more below average but I don't think they're that bad. Giants have won due to good coaching, discipline (which was awful today), and winning the turnover battle. None of that happened today. I've enjoyed this season - games like this are going to happen when you're starved for talent like the Giants are. I will be disappointed if we don't make the playoffs, though - the NFC sucks.
I mean. Dj threw it right to him. Hutchinson dropped in coverage and DJ threw it to him. Nothing amazing about that.
You have no clue what you are watching, none, you're pulling your inner detest DJ rolodex and oblivious to fact. Hutchinson is 6' 7", 6 feet 7 inches, try to process that. He leapt and fully extended his arms to haul that pass in, finger tips, secured it. Yes, it was a pic, it was important in the flow of the game, and DJ probably didn't see his drop, but it was a stellar defensive play any way somebody who knows something about football cuts it.
Just like the hall monitor stuff you’re just making stuff up. You can look at the football topics I post on, far from a one trick pony. You can ask the people on the Knicks and Yankees threads.
You just make shit up.
Quote:
waiting for the DJ haters to come in and blame him for everything including the missed penaltys on detroit
No need. DJ didn't lose this game. He just proved what many already knew. He's a game manager that needs a run game, great defense, and close games to be successful. He'd not worth franchise QB money...coaches and front office know it.
Lol - “ they know it. “.
DJ, showed today what he will do next season with a #1 receiver and a more aggressive passing attack.
I don't think Jones is the long-term solution, but this is exactly what happened.
Joe - The problem is who is out there to be the No. 1 receiver? Sans a Justin Jefferson like miracle in draft I struggle to see where an elite option is coming from immediately to help Jones. Even more Giants may have to spread the assets in cap and draft picks to take multiple receivers, including possibly adding a depth RB and a TE still too.
We are probably staring at a multi year draft and develop retool of the playmakers on offense. Giants also can’t ignore playmaking CB/LB needs on defense.
I called it in my game preview when I said turnovers and red-zone offense/defense would be the deciding factors.
Shaping up to be a good year - again - to have need for WRs because it's another bumper crop, IMV, in the 2023 draft.
Total BS. That was an amazing play for a DE to make. Saying it wasn't is just disingenuous.
Brett
As to DJ in the passing game, you both hold similar opinions that he is not the answer. This may well be the case. He's in his 4th year and if the jury is still very much out, he may be demonstrating that he's not. But--and you will both roll your eyes--over this long and far from distinguished tenure, way more often than not he has had very little to work with, OL and pass catchers. Those are the main factors imo why there remains uncertainty. Maybe Daboll and Schoen see it differently, i.e., no uncertainty.
Actually the top group isn't as good as the last few years of wide receivers in the draft
If you dont think its that different. Its probably because you never played competitive football. Its similar to why catchers in baseball use a 1st baseman style glove for knuckleball pitchers. Good punters have the ability to generate all kinds of spin on a ball and as a PR you have to make sure you know what kind of spin is on the ball while gunners are ready to take your head off (no pressure).
On a kickoff the ball is rotating in one direction and you have at least 25-30 yards between where you catch the ball and the closest defender is
Brightwell muffed a kickoff today and you want him fielding punts?
Yup this draft crop is very good. We can probably land two
Throw multiple picks?
They may have ground Barkley into the ground with over use.
As to the Oline - Lemieux is the 3rd LG this year and his 1st game this year. Seems like he would be rusty as hell. Same with Peart as the 3rd RT this year. 3 injuries on the oline(including Ezeudu being out) in one game is pretty hard to overcome.
More importantly, the defense appears to have finally crapped the bed. The Lions have been playing well the past month. I am actually not surprised they lost.
I have been a bit down on Kafka's 1st half play calling and have brought it up several times. It has been weak all year. He has to throw more, early. It has to be done or they will not win again this year. He has to create plays that work with what he has.
Grass isn’t perfect, but it has to be better on the players.
Throw multiple picks?
Nah. 400 yards of offense.
As to DJ in the passing game, you both hold similar opinions that he is not the answer. This may well be the case. He's in his 4th year and if the jury is still very much out, he may be demonstrating that he's not.
You will find that going into next season, Jones is the best available for us.
When you combine that with our likely inability to "stack" the team with viable WRs... we have to make sure our OL and DL are absolutely solid. Otherwise, this team will look the same next year.