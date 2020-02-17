for display only
Torn ACL for Wan'Dale Robinson

ryanmkeane : 11/21/2022 9:47 am
fuck fuck fuck
RE: ...Ronnie Barnes  
Blackmax00 : 11/21/2022 10:01 am : link
In comment 15916322 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#Giants Daboll - robinson ACL ..season is over

Gets praised for his training acumen??? Wjy do we lead the league each year in injuries??
RE: ...  
Matt M. : 11/21/2022 10:01 am : link
In comment 15916322 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#Giants Daboll - robinson ACL ..season is over
Worst part is there is a good chance that means next season is already over based on the timeline. He probably has to wait for surgery. So, it won't even be a full year post surgery until next December.
. . . .  
jeff57 : 11/21/2022 10:04 am : link
Giants 2022 Draft Class

OUT FOR THE YEAR: Wan’Dale Robinson, Darrian Beavers, Marcus McKethan and DJ Davidson

OUT WITH INJURY: Evan Neal, Daniel Bellinger

MISSED TIME: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cordale Flott, Dane Belton

HEALTHY: Josh Ezedu, Micah McFadden
Feel bad for the kid  
JoeyBigBlue : 11/21/2022 10:05 am : link
He played his ass off yesterday. Just hope he doesn’t lose his explosiveness are this injury.
Sheesh, start the year with  
JoeMorrison40 : 11/21/2022 10:06 am : link
Shepherd, Toney, and Robinson available for slot receiver roles, now Zero.
Certainly young enough to make a full recovery  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/21/2022 10:09 am : link
But this is heartbreaking. Might never know how could he could have been.
RE: RE: ...Ronnie Barnes  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/21/2022 10:10 am : link
In comment 15916383 Blackmax00 said:
Quote:
In comment 15916322 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#Giants Daboll - robinson ACL ..season is over


Gets praised for his training acumen??? Wjy do we lead the league each year in injuries??


Ronnie Barnes is not an athletic trainer.
It's normal to lose 4 draft picks for the season right?  
widmerseyebrow : 11/21/2022 10:10 am : link
Right?

Wandale is a blow for rebuilding the receiver corp. There's going to be a lot of turnover and he was going to be counted on to help smooth the transition. Sucks this happened later in the year.
Bellinger is of course an outlier  
Bob in Newburgh : 11/21/2022 10:12 am : link
Real crime is the crack officiating crews did not think a career is worth 15 yds and a 1st.
Wait until people realize next season  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/21/2022 10:15 am : link
that it's not the field surface that's causing injuries..
A player isn't a true Giant  
fivehead : 11/21/2022 10:16 am : link
until he blows out an ACL.
RE: we've  
Matt M. : 11/21/2022 10:17 am : link
In comment 15916369 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
also had more neck injuries than I can remember.
That's one I noted yesterday. Is this code for something else?
surprised the Lions defender wasn't flagged  
KDavies : 11/21/2022 10:18 am : link
Robinson was well on his way out of bounds when he was hit
Yikes  
Sammo85 : 11/21/2022 10:20 am : link
Feel terrible for him. Given likely wait to have knee/ligaments stabilize enough for surgery (probably at least 3-4 weeks, and likely 10 month recovery time before being cleared to resume sufficient practice, it's very unlikely we see him until very end of next year).

Schoen has a critical offseason ahead of him and maybe his first real hard test as GM. Daboll's was last year into this year to get initial buy in to his leadership and program.

Will have to get creative with the playmakers on offense given they literally will need at least 3 NFL quality receivers (and I am assuming this is bringing Slayton back too) and probably another RB/TE to help Bellinger and Barkley.

Small and not very sturdy  
averagejoe : 11/21/2022 10:25 am : link
He may be smart and tough but dependable is out the window. Wish him well but we will have to hold our breath every time he is tackled .
Tough break for  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/21/2022 10:26 am : link
the young man. Best of luck.

Amazing, 4 rookies out with ACL's. I can't recall ever seeing something like that.
If they dont adress the turf, tehy will never win  
nym172 : 11/21/2022 10:27 am : link
its crazy, just figure it out, put real grass out there.


get a state or something for the events....
Remember these names  
M.S. : 11/21/2022 10:28 am : link

One or two of them will be on our team next season:

Quentin Johnston
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Addison
Kayshon Boutte
Jalin Hyatt
Josh Downs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
Cedric Tillman
Parker Washington
Hey here's and idea let's play an 18 game schedule  
gtt350 : 11/21/2022 10:29 am : link
.
Robinson and Sheppard  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/21/2022 10:31 am : link
were on the Giants turf. Anyone know where they other three occurred?
RE: RE: ...  
mfsd : 11/21/2022 10:31 am : link
In comment 15916384 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15916322 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#Giants Daboll - robinson ACL ..season is over

Worst part is there is a good chance that means next season is already over based on the timeline. He probably has to wait for surgery. So, it won't even be a full year post surgery until next December.


Yup. Anything he can contribute would be later next season at best. See you healthy for 2024 kid.

Brutal news
RE: Ugh  
Beer Man : 11/21/2022 10:38 am : link
In comment 15916324 Producer said:
Quote:
But we did see this coming..
Of course, 5'8", 185 lbs., leaves just about every game early banged up. The guy doesn't seem built to take the pounding WRs get in the NFL.
RE: Hey here's and idea let's play an 18 game schedule  
jeff57 : 11/21/2022 10:41 am : link
In comment 15916461 gtt350 said:
Quote:
.


Don't encourage them
RE: Not like a brutal hit knocked him out or anything  
ColHowPepper : 11/21/2022 10:43 am : link
In comment 15916339 Metnut said:
Quote:
.

Some posters mocked me a couple of weeks ago when I posted heights/weights of WDR, KToney, and Tyreek, and posited that players this small, this lacking in muscle and ligament mass and cushion, might be more susceptible to injury. Maybe 'freak' injuries, maybe not, but when ILBs and DEs and even Ss going 210 lbs up to 265 and flying at those spindly legs, bad things can and do happen.
RE: RE: Ugh  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/21/2022 10:48 am : link
In comment 15916489 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 15916324 Producer said:


Quote:


But we did see this coming..

Of course, 5'8", 185 lbs., leaves just about every game early banged up. The guy doesn't seem built to take the pounding WRs get in the NFL.


It was a non-contact knee injury. That doesn't cherry pick based on size.
Can’t wait for Sy’s WR Draft Preview  
beatrixkiddo : 11/21/2022 10:52 am : link
We are going to have to draft 2-3 WRs for next year, completely devoid of players and talent at the position. Terrible news for Robinson, hope he has a speedy recovery and can come back next year stronger.
RE: RE: RE: Ugh  
Breeze_94 : 11/21/2022 11:04 am : link
In comment 15916533 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15916489 Beer Man said:


Quote:


In comment 15916324 Producer said:


Quote:


But we did see this coming..

Of course, 5'8", 185 lbs., leaves just about every game early banged up. The guy doesn't seem built to take the pounding WRs get in the NFL.



It was a non-contact knee injury. That doesn't cherry pick based on size.


Mind boggling all of the “I told you so” takes around here. Wan’Dale literally had 100 yards through 2.5 quarters on Sunday and was best receiver on the field for the Giants. His injury was not because he is too small…it was a non contact knee injury. It happens. It’s bad luck and unfortunate but it should not be an indictment on him as a player or draft pick.

I’m looking forward to having him back next year at some point. He has the makings of an impactful slot receiver for years to come (assuming he makes a full recovery)
RE: Robinson and Sheppard  
Breeze_94 : 11/21/2022 11:06 am : link
In comment 15916466 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
were on the Giants turf. Anyone know where they other three occurred?


Beavers and McKethan as well. Beavers in PS game and McKethan at fan fest event at MetLife.

So 4/5 acl tears were at MetLife. Only one that wasn’t is Davidson.
This rookie class  
Rory : 11/21/2022 11:11 am : link
Is snake bitten
Should have ripped that turf  
Paulie Walnuts : 11/21/2022 11:27 am : link
Out during the bye its trash the whole stadium is trash
At least we are saving Mara some money on dealing with grass  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 11/21/2022 11:38 am : link
FML
RE: RE: RE: RE: Ugh  
averagejoe : 11/21/2022 11:42 am : link
In comment 15916575 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 15916533 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15916489 Beer Man said:


Quote:


In comment 15916324 Producer said:


Quote:


But we did see this coming..

Of course, 5'8", 185 lbs., leaves just about every game early banged up. The guy doesn't seem built to take the pounding WRs get in the NFL.



It was a non-contact knee injury. That doesn't cherry pick based on size.



Mind boggling all of the “I told you so” takes around here. Wan’Dale literally had 100 yards through 2.5 quarters on Sunday and was best receiver on the field for the Giants. His injury was not because he is too small…it was a non contact knee injury. It happens. It’s bad luck and unfortunate but it should not be an indictment on him as a player or draft pick.

I’m looking forward to having him back next year at some point. He has the makings of an impactful slot receiver for years to come (assuming he makes a full recovery)


Robinson is TINY even by slot standards. He has a slight build. He was hurt on his very first NFL tackle. He has been banged up every game. He was hurt again yesterday on a soft tackle. What is mind boggling is people like you thinking this guy will have a long NFL career. Like the player but think he belongs in flag league...lol
RE: RE: Hey here's and idea let's play an 18 game schedule  
give66 : 11/21/2022 12:17 pm : link



Don't encourage them
Quote:
In comment 15916461 gtt350 said:


Quote:


.



Don't encourage them


They should have stayed at 16 games with 2 byes. The same amount of TV money less seat rev.
This guy just doesnt care enough..  
moze1021 : 11/21/2022 12:50 pm : link
to stay healthy

Probably focused on non-football things!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ugh  
Vanzetti : 11/21/2022 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15916678 averagejoe said:
Quote:
In comment 15916575 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


In comment 15916533 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15916489 Beer Man said:


Quote:


In comment 15916324 Producer said:


Quote:


But we did see this coming..

Of course, 5'8", 185 lbs., leaves just about every game early banged up. The guy doesn't seem built to take the pounding WRs get in the NFL.



It was a non-contact knee injury. That doesn't cherry pick based on size.



Mind boggling all of the “I told you so” takes around here. Wan’Dale literally had 100 yards through 2.5 quarters on Sunday and was best receiver on the field for the Giants. His injury was not because he is too small…it was a non contact knee injury. It happens. It’s bad luck and unfortunate but it should not be an indictment on him as a player or draft pick.

I’m looking forward to having him back next year at some point. He has the makings of an impactful slot receiver for years to come (assuming he makes a full recovery)



Robinson is TINY even by slot standards. He has a slight build. He was hurt on his very first NFL tackle. He has been banged up every game. He was hurt again yesterday on a soft tackle. What is mind boggling is people like you thinking this guy will have a long NFL career. Like the player but think he belongs in flag league...lol


A lot of guys who are smallish like that overcompensate in the weight room, lifting too much and too heavy.

That leads to tightness in the ligaments, which is why you see so many non-contact ACLs
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Ugh  
Matt M. : 11/21/2022 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15916678 averagejoe said:
Quote:
In comment 15916575 Breeze_94 said:


Quote:


In comment 15916533 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15916489 Beer Man said:


Quote:


In comment 15916324 Producer said:


Quote:


But we did see this coming..

Of course, 5'8", 185 lbs., leaves just about every game early banged up. The guy doesn't seem built to take the pounding WRs get in the NFL.



It was a non-contact knee injury. That doesn't cherry pick based on size.



Mind boggling all of the “I told you so” takes around here. Wan’Dale literally had 100 yards through 2.5 quarters on Sunday and was best receiver on the field for the Giants. His injury was not because he is too small…it was a non contact knee injury. It happens. It’s bad luck and unfortunate but it should not be an indictment on him as a player or draft pick.

I’m looking forward to having him back next year at some point. He has the makings of an impactful slot receiver for years to come (assuming he makes a full recovery)



Robinson is TINY even by slot standards. He has a slight build. He was hurt on his very first NFL tackle. He has been banged up every game. He was hurt again yesterday on a soft tackle. What is mind boggling is people like you thinking this guy will have a long NFL career. Like the player but think he belongs in flag league...lol
He didn't seem to get hurt on the tackle, but rather planting his foot to make the catch.
RE: we've  
k2tampa : 11/21/2022 1:30 pm : link
Don't forget MCLs.
Quote:
also had more neck injuries than I can remember.


Don't forget MCLs.
RE: RE: RE: ...Ronnie Barnes  
k2tampa : 11/21/2022 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15916406 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15916383 Blackmax00 said:


Quote:


In comment 15916322 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#Giants Daboll - robinson ACL ..season is over


Gets praised for his training acumen??? Wjy do we lead the league each year in injuries??



Ronnie Barnes is not an athletic trainer.


Barnes is the head athletic trainer. But athletic trainers are the ones responsible for getting players back on the field after an injury. They will be handling Robinson's rehab.

The strength and conditioning people are the ones whose goal is preventing injuries.
He may not recover  
5BowlsSoon : 11/21/2022 1:40 pm : link
Guys who depend on their cuts may not be the same player after an ACL. I’m now thinking he won’t be available next year for sure and who knows after that.
His size has ZERO to do  
Dave on the UWS : 11/21/2022 1:51 pm : link
with his injury. He stuck his foot into the “lovely turf” and came out with a ripped ACL. He’s the same size he was in college and had no issues. Can we look at what actually happened not what we believe, geesh!
RE: He may not recover  
outeiroj : 11/21/2022 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15916910 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Guys who depend on their cuts may not be the same player after an ACL. I’m now thinking he won’t be available next year for sure and who knows after that.


Since your obviously the doctor who checked out his knee today, please share details as well as your medical certifications that led you to that conclusion

-thanks
I blew out  
ripdumaine : 11/21/2022 2:16 pm : link
My acl, mcl and partially tore my pcl at 31 years old, I was back playing basketball and back on the rim(I'm 5'9) at 9 months. That was in 99. Surgeries and recovery have improved dramatically even since then. He will be back in training camp. I'm sure they will be cautious but he will be ready to play week 1
He played 31 games in college football between Nebraska & Kentucky  
NY-Fan : 11/21/2022 2:42 pm : link
Made it a whole 6 games with the giants. Just 3 on this crappy turf. Hope he gets back soon. If anything he has others there that have had to go through the same thing that can help him along.
RE: Can’t wait for Sy’s WR Draft Preview  
nochance : 11/21/2022 3:23 pm : link
how about a free agent or 2
Quote:
We are going to have to draft 2-3 WRs for next year, completely devoid of players and talent at the position. Terrible news for Robinson, hope he has a speedy recovery and can come back next year stronger.



how about a free agent or 2
RE: I blew out  
nochance : 11/21/2022 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15916971 ripdumaine said:
Quote:
My acl, mcl and partially tore my pcl at 31 years old, I was back playing basketball and back on the rim(I'm 5'9) at 9 months. That was in 99. Surgeries and recovery have improved dramatically even since then. He will be back in training camp. I'm sure they will be cautious but he will be ready to play week 1



I take it you weren't in the NBA. To play in the NFL it is a lot harder on the knees than playing street ball
a good article  
bc4life : 11/21/2022 3:42 pm : link
on MetLife field is long overdue
RE: RE: Can’t wait for Sy’s WR Draft Preview  
CromartiesKid21 : 11/21/2022 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15917081 nochance said:
Quote:
In comment 15916547 beatrixkiddo said:


Quote:


We are going to have to draft 2-3 WRs for next year, completely devoid of players and talent at the position. Terrible news for Robinson, hope he has a speedy recovery and can come back next year stronger.




how about a free agent or 2


This is the worst WR FA class in years...no thanks overpaying for like Alan Lazard
He certainly  
g56blue10 : 11/21/2022 4:21 pm : link
Could be ready for game 1 next year. There are a lot variables involved here. As time passes the time frame at which his recovery will occur will become more clear
RE: He certainly  
Matt M. : 11/21/2022 4:48 pm : link
Ready in 9 months? Not likely.
Quote:
Could be ready for game 1 next year. There are a lot variables involved here. As time passes the time frame at which his recovery will occur will become more clear
Ready in 9 months? Not likely.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Ugh  
Beer Man : 11/21/2022 6:03 pm : link
Lol! He's the second coming of Sterling Shepard.
Quote:
In comment 15916533 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15916489 Beer Man said:


Quote:


In comment 15916324 Producer said:


Quote:


But we did see this coming..

Of course, 5'8", 185 lbs., leaves just about every game early banged up. The guy doesn't seem built to take the pounding WRs get in the NFL.



It was a non-contact knee injury. That doesn't cherry pick based on size.



Mind boggling all of the “I told you so” takes around here. Wan’Dale literally had 100 yards through 2.5 quarters on Sunday and was best receiver on the field for the Giants. His injury was not because he is too small…it was a non contact knee injury. It happens. It’s bad luck and unfortunate but it should not be an indictment on him as a player or draft pick.

I’m looking forward to having him back next year at some point. He has the makings of an impactful slot receiver for years to come (assuming he makes a full recovery)
Lol! He's the second coming of Sterling Shepard.
