Torn ACL for Wan'Dale Robinson

#Giants Daboll - robinson ACL ..season is over
Worst part is there is a good chance that means next season is already over based on the timeline. He probably has to wait for surgery. So, it won't even be a full year post surgery until next December.
Feel terrible for him. Given likely wait to have knee/ligaments stabilize enough for surgery (probably at least 3-4 weeks, and likely 10 month recovery time before being cleared to resume sufficient practice, it's very unlikely we see him until very end of next year).
Schoen has a critical offseason ahead of him and maybe his first real hard test as GM. Daboll's was last year into this year to get initial buy in to his leadership and program.
Will have to get creative with the playmakers on offense given they literally will need at least 3 NFL quality receivers (and I am assuming this is bringing Slayton back too) and probably another RB/TE to help Bellinger and Barkley.
Yup. Anything he can contribute would be later next season at best. See you healthy for 2024 kid.
Some posters mocked me a couple of weeks ago when I posted heights/weights of WDR, KToney, and Tyreek, and posited that players this small, this lacking in muscle and ligament mass and cushion, might be more susceptible to injury. Maybe 'freak' injuries, maybe not, but when ILBs and DEs and even Ss going 210 lbs up to 265 and flying at those spindly legs, bad things can and do happen.
We are going to have to draft 2-3 WRs for next year, completely devoid of players and talent at the position. Terrible news for Robinson, hope he has a speedy recovery and can come back next year stronger.
Of course, 5'8", 185 lbs., leaves just about every game early banged up. The guy doesn't seem built to take the pounding WRs get in the NFL.
It was a non-contact knee injury. That doesn't cherry pick based on size.
Mind boggling all of the “I told you so” takes around here. Wan’Dale literally had 100 yards through 2.5 quarters on Sunday and was best receiver on the field for the Giants. His injury was not because he is too small…it was a non contact knee injury. It happens. It’s bad luck and unfortunate but it should not be an indictment on him as a player or draft pick.
I’m looking forward to having him back next year at some point. He has the makings of an impactful slot receiver for years to come (assuming he makes a full recovery)
Robinson is TINY even by slot standards. He has a slight build. He was hurt on his very first NFL tackle. He has been banged up every game. He was hurt again yesterday on a soft tackle. What is mind boggling is people like you thinking this guy will have a long NFL career. Like the player but think he belongs in flag league...lol
RE: RE: Hey here's and idea let's play an 18 game schedule
A lot of guys who are smallish like that overcompensate in the weight room, lifting too much and too heavy.
That leads to tightness in the ligaments, which is why you see so many non-contact ACLs
He didn't seem to get hurt on the tackle, but rather planting his foot to make the catch.
with his injury. He stuck his foot into the “lovely turf” and came out with a ripped ACL. He’s the same size he was in college and had no issues. Can we look at what actually happened not what we believe, geesh!
My acl, mcl and partially tore my pcl at 31 years old, I was back playing basketball and back on the rim(I'm 5'9) at 9 months. That was in 99. Surgeries and recovery have improved dramatically even since then. He will be back in training camp. I'm sure they will be cautious but he will be ready to play week 1
He played 31 games in college football between Nebraska & Kentucky
We are going to have to draft 2-3 WRs for next year, completely devoid of players and talent at the position. Terrible news for Robinson, hope he has a speedy recovery and can come back next year stronger.
My acl, mcl and partially tore my pcl at 31 years old, I was back playing basketball and back on the rim(I'm 5'9) at 9 months. That was in 99. Surgeries and recovery have improved dramatically even since then. He will be back in training camp. I'm sure they will be cautious but he will be ready to play week 1
I take it you weren't in the NBA. To play in the NFL it is a lot harder on the knees than playing street ball
We are going to have to draft 2-3 WRs for next year, completely devoid of players and talent at the position. Terrible news for Robinson, hope he has a speedy recovery and can come back next year stronger.
how about a free agent or 2
This is the worst WR FA class in years...no thanks overpaying for like Alan Lazard
#Giants Daboll - robinson ACL ..season is over
Gets praised for his training acumen??? Wjy do we lead the league each year in injuries??
#Giants Daboll - robinson ACL ..season is over
OUT FOR THE YEAR: Wan’Dale Robinson, Darrian Beavers, Marcus McKethan and DJ Davidson
OUT WITH INJURY: Evan Neal, Daniel Bellinger
MISSED TIME: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cordale Flott, Dane Belton
HEALTHY: Josh Ezedu, Micah McFadden
Gets praised for his training acumen??? Wjy do we lead the league each year in injuries??
Ronnie Barnes is not an athletic trainer.
Wandale is a blow for rebuilding the receiver corp. There's going to be a lot of turnover and he was going to be counted on to help smooth the transition. Sucks this happened later in the year.
Schoen has a critical offseason ahead of him and maybe his first real hard test as GM. Daboll's was last year into this year to get initial buy in to his leadership and program.
Will have to get creative with the playmakers on offense given they literally will need at least 3 NFL quality receivers (and I am assuming this is bringing Slayton back too) and probably another RB/TE to help Bellinger and Barkley.
Amazing, 4 rookies out with ACL's. I can't recall ever seeing something like that.
get a state or something for the events....
One or two of them will be on our team next season:
Quentin Johnston
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Addison
Kayshon Boutte
Jalin Hyatt
Josh Downs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
Cedric Tillman
Parker Washington
Worst part is there is a good chance that means next season is already over based on the timeline. He probably has to wait for surgery. So, it won't even be a full year post surgery until next December.
Yup. Anything he can contribute would be later next season at best. See you healthy for 2024 kid.
Brutal news
Don't encourage them
Some posters mocked me a couple of weeks ago when I posted heights/weights of WDR, KToney, and Tyreek, and posited that players this small, this lacking in muscle and ligament mass and cushion, might be more susceptible to injury. Maybe 'freak' injuries, maybe not, but when ILBs and DEs and even Ss going 210 lbs up to 265 and flying at those spindly legs, bad things can and do happen.
But we did see this coming..
Of course, 5'8", 185 lbs., leaves just about every game early banged up. The guy doesn't seem built to take the pounding WRs get in the NFL.
It was a non-contact knee injury. That doesn't cherry pick based on size.
Mind boggling all of the “I told you so” takes around here. Wan’Dale literally had 100 yards through 2.5 quarters on Sunday and was best receiver on the field for the Giants. His injury was not because he is too small…it was a non contact knee injury. It happens. It’s bad luck and unfortunate but it should not be an indictment on him as a player or draft pick.
I’m looking forward to having him back next year at some point. He has the makings of an impactful slot receiver for years to come (assuming he makes a full recovery)
Beavers and McKethan as well. Beavers in PS game and McKethan at fan fest event at MetLife.
So 4/5 acl tears were at MetLife. Only one that wasn’t is Davidson.
Robinson is TINY even by slot standards. He has a slight build. He was hurt on his very first NFL tackle. He has been banged up every game. He was hurt again yesterday on a soft tackle. What is mind boggling is people like you thinking this guy will have a long NFL career. Like the player but think he belongs in flag league...lol
They should have stayed at 16 games with 2 byes. The same amount of TV money less seat rev.
Probably focused on non-football things!
A lot of guys who are smallish like that overcompensate in the weight room, lifting too much and too heavy.
That leads to tightness in the ligaments, which is why you see so many non-contact ACLs
Don't forget MCLs.
Barnes is the head athletic trainer. But athletic trainers are the ones responsible for getting players back on the field after an injury. They will be handling Robinson's rehab.
The strength and conditioning people are the ones whose goal is preventing injuries.
Since your obviously the doctor who checked out his knee today, please share details as well as your medical certifications that led you to that conclusion
-thanks
how about a free agent or 2
I take it you weren't in the NBA. To play in the NFL it is a lot harder on the knees than playing street ball
