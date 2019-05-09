Adoree Jackson out 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain

the fact daboll and the team put him back there to return punts in the first place or he doubled down on it and said he had no regrets.
LOL like that was such a bonehead decision.
Oh please. If you want to blame someone, blame Richie James for losing his job bc of not holding onto the ball. If Deion Sanders returned punts in the 90s era of football, Adoree' can as well today.
You can't predict these things will happen.
You can predict the risk will increase that an injury will happen
Problem is Jackson has not returned punts in a while and they just stuck him back there.On the first return, you could tell he was out of practice. He sort of ran in a circle, which is obviously not what you want your punt returner to do.
He was deemed as the best person to return punts and it's a position that directly cost us a game. He's not the first starter to return kicks, nor is he the best. He didn't even get hurt because of the return itself, but rather the cheap shot late hit that wasn't flagged. Incidentally, nobody seems to have a problem with other starters on this team playing ST.
That's the equation. He could be twice as good as the next option, but that has so little affect on the game.
QBs aren't considered for kickoffs, backup linebackers are, regardless of skills.
That's a poor example as most QBs aren't offering anything over anyone else on the kickoff or return teams.
No affect on games? A game yesterday was won on a PR. We've been beaten more than once by a PR. It makes a difference. It's funny, nobody on SF, ATL, or DAL ever complained about Deion returning punts. Same goes for other stars. I'm not saying Jackson is in that class, but he was a very good PR in college and decent at Tenn.
with Belichick who often used WR's to also field punts.
I think it is fair to question BD on Jackson and the impact losing him on a punt return versus the value added. The D changes dramatically without him. That should have been a big factor imv. Now if they had quality depth at corner......
you would think with this franchise history with Sehorn...we should have known better.
this is a pussy mindset. Maybe the Commanders shouldn't ever let a qb drop back to pass cuz theisman broke his leg... happened again with alex smith too! how dare they!
this is a ridiculous analogy. Why don't the vikings put Justin Jefferson back on punts...he has the best hands on the team. The giants rarely at all put Odell back there in his prime unless it was a game altering situation.
Why do teams not put there star RB back on KR???? Why don't the Giants put Barkley back there?
Because you don't put added risk of injury on your top tier players because guys are running full speed to hit you. Too much can go wrong.
Putting a guy that is too important to the defense to return punts is stupid. Defending the move is even more stupid.
I never called you a name, I said stop being a pussy which is directed towards your mentality. You play and coach to win.
youtube says hi, here's a punt return td from college
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASUtDsdZ73U
and here's a kick return for good measure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRhLzktxsP8
the guys is a very good returner, he stopped returning in TN because a couple of fumbles but shit happens. Punt returning requires a level of instinct and ability to judge a ball in the air. When i got to college at a D1 program on day 1 within the first coach talk, they ask anyone who ever returned punts to raise their hand. Every single person who did it in HS, was on the punt practice squad in college. It's not a skill that you just "do". I would guess everyone they had try out for punt returns after RJ's fumbled 2, returned punts in college.
Kalil Pimpleton. Guy is 5'8 dynamo from Central Michigan that went undrafted in 2022. He took a few to the house last year.
Kalil Pimpleton || Central Michigan Chippewas Wide Receiver || 2021 Junior Highlights
maybe its the extra 250k in salary for the rest of the season they didn't want to pay someone. I know it seems short sighted, but if you expect the worst possible outcome every time, its difficult to coach without fear. And the giants are already so close to the cap they likely felt they could get by with someone already on the active roster
48
Bad decision by the coaching staff.
Just plain dumb
Just plain dumb
you would think with this franchise history with Sehorn...we should have known better.
This season
Just plain dumb
you would think with this franchise history with Sehorn...we should have known better.
Yep, crossed many of our minds (Sehorn.) As another said, Jackson isn't a super fake you out, juke type of return guy. He has speed but in the NFL you need the former too.
I wonder if all of our injuries are a combination of the turf and the over achieving.
Also, I wonder when a player in in an interview is going to say why he chose team A over B and he says "TBH it was all the injuries they been havin on that turf."
You make decisions based on who is the best guy at the time to do the job. Not make decisions based on being scared bc of injuries.
Yup. And don’t tell anyone that he returned kicks in Tennessee too, over 75 times in fact.
QBs aren't considered for kickoffs, backup linebackers are, regardless of skills.
QBs aren't considered for kickoffs, backup linebackers are, regardless of skills.
No affect on games? A game yesterday was won on a PR. We've been beaten more than once by a PR. It makes a difference. It's funny, nobody on SF, ATL, or DAL ever complained about Deion returning punts. Same goes for other stars. I'm not saying Jackson is in that class, but he was a very good PR in college and decent at Tenn.
I think it is fair to question BD on Jackson and the impact losing him on a punt return versus the value added. The D changes dramatically without him. That should have been a big factor imv. Now if they had quality depth at corner......
2018 - 16
2019 - 5
2020 - 0
Very few returns since 2018, until asked to do it last week. Maybe Titans had a situation early on where they could afford the risk.
Giants didn't.
Terrible Daboll decision.
Jason Sehorn Part Two.
All that said, it's going to be tough playing DAL w/ all these key 2ndary guys out.
You live with the good and the bad
You live with the good and the bad
agreed
You live with the good and the bad
there are risks like going for it on 4th or a 2pt conversion...and then there is stupid.
This was STUPID!
You don't put arguably you most important defensive player back to return punts. Just because there is one outlier in Deion Sanders who also played offense you still don't do that.
Adoree Jackson has little to no upside returning punts he isn't a break tackle juke guy like Deion Sanders.
Didn't Detroit also go for the knees on Jackson?
no no no you can't question the Coach!! What are you doing!!!
All that said, it's going to be tough playing DAL w/ all these key 2ndary guys out.
LT did play special teams. But imagine, if he had not, he probably could've played another 4-5 years.
Parcells defended him saying " you can't coach scared"
It’s football. It happens. The whining is brutal today. These same fans whining at the same people who said this was 4 win team and a 3 year rebuild. Can’t make it up.
it also wasn't smart then. Its a risk/reward thing. I don't think any big time player should be playing on specials and mostly KR and PR since you are getting hit.
Sure you need to have some starters on kick coverage or punt coverage but there is a difference tackling someone and getting tackled.
Idea is to win games. Having a return guy that can’t hang onto the ball puts that at risk. The risk reward was warranted in this coaches opinion, I agree
He was also a great wide receiver in college. He should have been in there.
Kalil Pimpleton || Central Michigan Chippewas Wide Receiver || 2021 Junior Highlights
7-3. Lost season lol, some of you guys are hard to figure. There is still a very realistic path to the play off regardless of what happens to n Dallas.
Lost season, brother, you can’t make this stuff up.
He was also a great wide receiver in college. He should have been in there. Kalil Pimpleton || Central Michigan Chippewas Wide Receiver || 2021 Junior Highlights - ( New Window )
maybe its the extra 250k in salary for the rest of the season they didn't want to pay someone. I know it seems short sighted, but if you expect the worst possible outcome every time, its difficult to coach without fear. And the giants are already so close to the cap they likely felt they could get by with someone already on the active roster
Given Jackson's history as a punt returner AND given the fact we basically lost a game on giving it away on specials I have zero problem with him returning punts.
Unfortunately injuries happen.
I know it was a different time, but I recall LT playing special teams.
It's football gents.