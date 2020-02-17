for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Raanan on the Daniel Jones decision

Sean : 7:54 am
This is a good article. And before everyone complains about “another Daniel Jones thread”, I’d argue there should be a pinned thread on Jones. It seems like many people keep saying “QB is set” while forgetting that Jones is a pending free agent. So is Barkley. This is an unprecedented situation for a NFL franchise that is 7-3.

Quote:
One NFC general manager figured the Giants' "best option'' would be to re-sign Jones this offseason. Another executive with a potential NFC playoff team said there is "no way" he would build around the 2019 No. 6 overall pick, citing what he considered an inability to win in traditional drop-back situations, and the Giants' success in Daboll's scaled-back offense.

An NFL executive with experience negotiating contracts suggested a one-year deal for midlevel money would make the most sense for both parties. Something in the $15 million to $20 million range.

That is assuming there won't be a big, long-term deal out there for Jones.

"He's a bridge to the real future starter," the executive said.

Another source pointed to the two-year, $28 million contract ($21 million guaranteed) Jameis Winston signed with the New Orleans Saints this past offseason as an example of what might work with Jones.

Quote:
Jones, 25, might not be so willing to make that deal. He can likely do better on the open market. He has had more recent success than Winston and isn't coming off a serious injury.

But there is an inherent risk to letting Jones test his value. Quarterbacks with far more fleeting success -- Brock Osweiler, Nick Foles and Matt Flynn, to name a few -- have been paid handsomely on the open market.

"While far from perfect, he's young and ascending, and upward of 12 teams will need new quarterbacks next season," ESPN NFL front-office insider Mike Tannenbaum said. "The ball-security issue that plagued him over his first three seasons [36 fumbles] is largely under control this year."

Tannenbaum doesn't think Jones will get anything less than $25 million per year, citing the supply and demand with the position.

Link - ( New Window )
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: Daniel Jones is not an alien life form  
bw in dc : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15918156 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
He does not require 5 years of evaluation. The nuclear bomb was built in substantially less time than seems necessary to evaluate Daniel Jones.


Post of the Year candidate.
Here's a thing I can't get past  
Matt M. : 2:10 pm : link
For 3 years, I have read countless times how the W-L isn't all on Jones. We are quoted various other contributing factors. Now, they are winning and all of a sudden other contributing factors don't matter to our success? We are supposed to just anoint him the present and future at an obscene cap hit just because he's the QB? We are supposed to ignore that he now has a top rushing attack? Or that he has one of the fewest TD totals among all starting QBs? Past losing records weren't enough to judge him, but the current winning record is?

I want to love him. I want the next several weeks to produce a compelling reason to keep him. But, if he's not beating the worst D in the league when they dare him to, he damn well better pull out an all time performance against Dallas, Minny, Washington, and/or Philly and get into the playoffs in order for any kind of payday, in my opinion.
RE: RE: RE: I think they key will be Geno Smith  
UConn4523 : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15918185 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15918163 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15918077 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


will he sign first? If so that should give you a good idea of what to expect for Jones in regards to actual years and dollars. All the other comps won’t matter at that point.

Geno Smith won't be a comp for Jones. His production is dwarfing Jones'.



Trubisky's stats dwarf Jones' stats...better not start there either.


Geno Smith's contract, if signed first, will 100% be a comp for Jones. You guys keep comparing what he will get vs. Carr, Cousins, etc when there's basically a carbon copy scenario playing out right in Seattle.

As for Trubisky, Jones has shown me way more than what Trubisky ever has. Sucks that it took until year 4 with a competent coaching staff but it is what it is.
The Daniel Jones conversations are among my favorites on BBI.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 2:27 pm : link

I look at a few things.

1. The Giants could have picked up Jones 5th year option and paid him 22M next year. If you think they are paying MORE than that, I have a moon to sell you.

2. The lack of dialog with Jones regarding his contract. They were talking to Barkley?

3. They have had to basically run a bare bones, scaled back offense. Take from that what you will.

I personally think the Giants move on from Jones. Probably franchise Barkley and draft both their successors.

We haven’t scored more than 30 points in 39 games. Oct 11 2020. Spin that how ever you want. Jones has been the QB for the majority of that stint. 39 games.
RE: RE: Daniel Jones is not an alien life form  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15918169 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15918156 Jerry in_DC said:


Quote:


He does not require 5 years of evaluation. The nuclear bomb was built in substantially less time than seems necessary to evaluate Daniel Jones.

Agreed. Would it be nice to see him in a more talented offense? Sure. But, there are almost 4 seasons of film on him now. As fans we may want to see more. But, I have a feeling this professional regime has a good idea of what they think Jones is now and what he could be based on their first hand experience and past film.


I don’t want to see him in a “more” talented offense. I want to see him in an offense that can truly be called talented. As I’ve said a thousand times, who is the QB around the league who’s succeeding in a situation like this? PFF has the offensive line ranked 31st despite their rushing success. We know what the receivers situation is.

I’m not advocating giving Daniel Jones a big contract. But the there are too many people on BBI who think you can get anyone to do this and I feel like we saw that last season. They ceased to look like a professional football offense. We’ve got BBIdiots saying, “Why didn’t he do anything against the Lions?” As Sy said in his game review, 5 of the 7 offensive linemen were mediocre to flat out terrible. This idea that you put a QB on the field and he just magically starts shooting rainbows out of his ass isn’t real.
RE: I know this is a long thread  
Brown_Hornet : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15918056 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
but I think Schoen will have a number for Jones he wont go past. Is it 25M, 30M who knows. At that point we'll see what Jones wants to do. I don't think we are seeing a 100% have to lock him up conversation because I think it would be done by now (and I think rules out 40M+). I like Jones, I do but he could be Salieri to our potential Mozart.
I agree Jim.
It seems like the Jets will be looking for a qb and, if we don't lock  
Ira : 3:12 pm : link
up Jones, they might look at him.
RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones is not an alien life form  
GMen72 : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15918278 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15918169 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15918156 Jerry in_DC said:


Quote:


He does not require 5 years of evaluation. The nuclear bomb was built in substantially less time than seems necessary to evaluate Daniel Jones.

Agreed. Would it be nice to see him in a more talented offense? Sure. But, there are almost 4 seasons of film on him now. As fans we may want to see more. But, I have a feeling this professional regime has a good idea of what they think Jones is now and what he could be based on their first hand experience and past film.



I don’t want to see him in a “more” talented offense. I want to see him in an offense that can truly be called talented. As I’ve said a thousand times, who is the QB around the league who’s succeeding in a situation like this? PFF has the offensive line ranked 31st despite their rushing success. We know what the receivers situation is.

I’m not advocating giving Daniel Jones a big contract. But the there are too many people on BBI who think you can get anyone to do this and I feel like we saw that last season. They ceased to look like a professional football offense. We’ve got BBIdiots saying, “Why didn’t he do anything against the Lions?” As Sy said in his game review, 5 of the 7 offensive linemen were mediocre to flat out terrible. This idea that you put a QB on the field and he just magically starts shooting rainbows out of his ass isn’t real.


Anything against the Lions? He hasn't done anything against anyone. Before last Sunday, he had 2 (TWO) games with 200 yards passing, none over 215. He's averaging 1 (ONE) passing TD per game. Those are TERRIBLE stats...terrible!

This idea that you keep paying a QB big money hoping he might be good someday is silly. Move on...get better, even if it takes a few years. DJ has a ceiling of Tannehill or Jimmy G...nobody would want the Giants to sign either of those guys.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones is not an alien life form  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15918317 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15918278 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 15918169 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15918156 Jerry in_DC said:


Quote:


He does not require 5 years of evaluation. The nuclear bomb was built in substantially less time than seems necessary to evaluate Daniel Jones.

Agreed. Would it be nice to see him in a more talented offense? Sure. But, there are almost 4 seasons of film on him now. As fans we may want to see more. But, I have a feeling this professional regime has a good idea of what they think Jones is now and what he could be based on their first hand experience and past film.



I don’t want to see him in a “more” talented offense. I want to see him in an offense that can truly be called talented. As I’ve said a thousand times, who is the QB around the league who’s succeeding in a situation like this? PFF has the offensive line ranked 31st despite their rushing success. We know what the receivers situation is.

I’m not advocating giving Daniel Jones a big contract. But the there are too many people on BBI who think you can get anyone to do this and I feel like we saw that last season. They ceased to look like a professional football offense. We’ve got BBIdiots saying, “Why didn’t he do anything against the Lions?” As Sy said in his game review, 5 of the 7 offensive linemen were mediocre to flat out terrible. This idea that you put a QB on the field and he just magically starts shooting rainbows out of his ass isn’t real.



Anything against the Lions? He hasn't done anything against anyone. Before last Sunday, he had 2 (TWO) games with 200 yards passing, none over 215. He's averaging 1 (ONE) passing TD per game. Those are TERRIBLE stats...terrible!

This idea that you keep paying a QB big money hoping he might be good someday is silly. Move on...get better, even if it takes a few years. DJ has a ceiling of Tannehill or Jimmy G...nobody would want the Giants to sign either of those guys.


The idea that you keep on your act is even more silly. Shockey makes some solid points and I see very few advocating paying him big money especially with 7 very big games in front of him.

I don't think comparing QB's is the way to go considering this is a team game. But both JG and MT have both had numerous playoff opportunities and have played in multiple big stakes games.

These last 7 games are really the first time this team is positioned to have something close to that environment. Lots to be learned these next games and not just Jones.
RE: It seems like the Jets will be looking for a qb and, if we don't lock  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15918284 Ira said:
Quote:
up Jones, they might look at him.


The Jets are run better than that these days. He's got years left on his rookie deal and they still have Flacco and White. If they want to go the veteran game manager route there's more sure things than Daniel Jones.
Who are the 12 teams that this GM  
eclipz928 : 3:40 pm : link
thinks will be in the market for a starting QB next year? Likely the Colts, Texans, and Panthers - maybe the Jets, Commanders, Bucs, and Falcons. That's probably about it, and 2 or 3 of them are likely to get their starting QB in the next draft. There won't be much of a market for Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones is not an alien life form  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15918317 GMen72 said:
Quote:


Anything against the Lions? He hasn't done anything against anyone. Before last Sunday, he had 2 (TWO) games with 200 yards passing, none over 215. He's averaging 1 (ONE) passing TD per game. Those are TERRIBLE stats...terrible!

This idea that you keep paying a QB big money hoping he might be good someday is silly. Move on...get better, even if it takes a few years. DJ has a ceiling of Tannehill or Jimmy G...nobody would want the Giants to sign either of those guys.


Do you think Justin Herbert is good? I do. I think he’s great. Do you believe it’s a coincidence that 2 of his 3 worst games this season occurred when he didn’t have Keenan Allen and Mike Williams? Even guys who’re really, really good need good players around them. In the two decent seasons for Daniel Jones, his best receiver has been Darius Slayton.

Like I said before, I’m certainly not advocating signing Jones to a big deal. I just think a lot of people on BBI are in for a rude awakening if you think you can put just anyone on a roster like this and get production and results. Honestly, I don’t think the coach likes Daniel Jones as a player. Maybe he’s dreaming about another Josh Allen. And I’m dreaming about Rihanna giving me half of her money.
 
christian : 3:45 pm : link
I give ryanmkeane credit for taking a stance and saying he wants to keep Jones at 40M a year. If Jones is this clear cut good quarterback, that’s what he’ll get. Next year we can expect 1/3 of the starters to make 40M.

Personally, I don’t know if Jones is a clear cut good starting quarterback.

My bet is he’s not, but he’s looked a lot better this year than I could have ever imagined. And I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibilities he improves year-over-year under the expert guidance of Daboll.

This is why I think it’s highly likely Jones gets a 5th year. Which isn’t an unprecedented leash for a QB.
Geno Smith?  
Atari2600 : 3:45 pm : link
What comparison is that? Let's wait until someone is in like in their 9th year or whatever; fourth team ; and like 32 years old to finally have a year. If Russ Wilson didn't get hurt his last start would have have been 2017 on the Giants and that was with another team sandwhiched in the middle there that just kept him on the bench.
RE: Who are the 12 teams that this GM  
section125 : 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15918344 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
thinks will be in the market for a starting QB next year? Likely the Colts, Texans, and Panthers - maybe the Jets, Commanders, Bucs, and Falcons. That's probably about it, and 2 or 3 of them are likely to get their starting QB in the next draft. There won't be much of a market for Jones.


Giants, Saints, maybe the Patriots, maybe the Ravens(if Lamar goes), Seahawks
I could see the Jets going for Jones  
Jerry in_DC : 3:48 pm : link
Hes certainly better than Wilson right now. Jones would be in competition with guys like Brissett, Jimmy, Minshew, Trubisky, Mariota and maybe some backups like Rush or Huntley for jobs like that. I'm not sure of everyone's contract status on that list.

Teams that are looking for adequate seat warmers will be interested in Jones at the right price.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones is not an alien life form  
GMen72 : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15918327 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15918317 GMen72 said:


Quote:


In comment 15918278 shockeyisthebest8056 said:


Quote:


In comment 15918169 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15918156 Jerry in_DC said:


Quote:


He does not require 5 years of evaluation. The nuclear bomb was built in substantially less time than seems necessary to evaluate Daniel Jones.

Agreed. Would it be nice to see him in a more talented offense? Sure. But, there are almost 4 seasons of film on him now. As fans we may want to see more. But, I have a feeling this professional regime has a good idea of what they think Jones is now and what he could be based on their first hand experience and past film.



I don’t want to see him in a “more” talented offense. I want to see him in an offense that can truly be called talented. As I’ve said a thousand times, who is the QB around the league who’s succeeding in a situation like this? PFF has the offensive line ranked 31st despite their rushing success. We know what the receivers situation is.

I’m not advocating giving Daniel Jones a big contract. But the there are too many people on BBI who think you can get anyone to do this and I feel like we saw that last season. They ceased to look like a professional football offense. We’ve got BBIdiots saying, “Why didn’t he do anything against the Lions?” As Sy said in his game review, 5 of the 7 offensive linemen were mediocre to flat out terrible. This idea that you put a QB on the field and he just magically starts shooting rainbows out of his ass isn’t real.



Anything against the Lions? He hasn't done anything against anyone. Before last Sunday, he had 2 (TWO) games with 200 yards passing, none over 215. He's averaging 1 (ONE) passing TD per game. Those are TERRIBLE stats...terrible!

This idea that you keep paying a QB big money hoping he might be good someday is silly. Move on...get better, even if it takes a few years. DJ has a ceiling of Tannehill or Jimmy G...nobody would want the Giants to sign either of those guys.



The idea that you keep on your act is even more silly. Shockey makes some solid points and I see very few advocating paying him big money especially with 7 very big games in front of him.

I don't think comparing QB's is the way to go considering this is a team game. But both JG and MT have both had numerous playoff opportunities and have played in multiple big stakes games.

These last 7 games are really the first time this team is positioned to have something close to that environment. Lots to be learned these next games and not just Jones.


There's multiple people on this board that think we should franchise tag him at $45 million. Others are saying a multiple year deal at $25-30 million.

Funny that we can't compare QBs on stats, when DJs aren't good...but we can use other QB's salaries? That's silly! You have to compare stats. You can't just take a QB with 175 yards per game passing and 15 TDs per year, and say he should make this or that because that would make you happy...you have to look at what QBs who throw for those stats make on average. That's how Schoen will negotiate...he's not gonna give DJ a big contract to make you, or this board, happy...that's how Gettkeman operated.

You're also right...you can't compare DJ to Tannehill. MT has 5 season with 3700+ yards passing and one with 33 TDs...let me know when DJ gets anywhere near either of those. Trubisky has better career stats.

Sorry it doesn't fit your argument...but stats matter.
RE: Who are the 12 teams that this GM  
bw in dc : 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15918344 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
thinks will be in the market for a starting QB next year? Likely the Colts, Texans, and Panthers - maybe the Jets, Commanders, Bucs, and Falcons. That's probably about it, and 2 or 3 of them are likely to get their starting QB in the next draft. There won't be much of a market for Jones.


There could be others if the dominoes fall a certain way. If the Raiders jettison Carr, for example. that could be a landing spot.

I'm almost willing to remove ATL. Mariota has played very well this year.

I thought about Seattle, too. But if Geno keeps on his current pace, I think it gets very tough for them to bring in a player like Jones who probably isn't a major upgrade over Geno. And my guess is they can keep him at a cheaper contract than Jones because of his age and the likelihood there won't be a lot of teams, IMV, viewing Geno as a long-term solution at QB. Unless teams view him as a QB mercenary...

Maybe Detroit? Jones is more athletic than Goff, but I think Goff is a better pocket passer. But that could be interesting.
THis has to be the oddest  
Atari2600 : 4:02 pm : link
thing in NY Sports Franchise history. Said it before , I'll say it again. i have never seen such a fan support the most mediocre MFer in all of NY sports .

Conforto eh whatever let him walk. Oakley loved him but you are not winning a championship with him. Ewing they play better without him . Degrom Daniel Murphy you name it. All of these guys did something . Jones has not done jack shit except play "his ass off" "play tough" have a big dong or whatever unquantifiable thing the Jones crew wants them to break out a 30 mil a year check for. I saw a 6 mil back up Jimmy Garapolo throw 4 Tds last night. That is only 2 fewer than Jones has thrown all year

Oh but interrior oline ; skills players balh blah. You know what I say: So freaking what? You don't pay 30 mil a year just to see what is behind door #2
RE: RE: Who are the 12 teams that this GM  
eclipz928 : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15918356 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15918344 eclipz928 said:


Quote:


thinks will be in the market for a starting QB next year? Likely the Colts, Texans, and Panthers - maybe the Jets, Commanders, Bucs, and Falcons. That's probably about it, and 2 or 3 of them are likely to get their starting QB in the next draft. There won't be much of a market for Jones.



Giants, Saints, maybe the Patriots, maybe the Ravens(if Lamar goes), Seahawks

... but even if you include those teams, you still have to factor in the competition that results from those teams moving on from their current QBs. It would mean that Jameis Winston, Mac Jones, Lamar Jackson, and/or Geno Smith would become available via free agency or trade in addition to the other available QBs who will be looking for an opportunity.
RE: RE: It seems like the Jets will be looking for a qb and, if we don't lock  
UConn4523 : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15918336 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15918284 Ira said:


Quote:


up Jones, they might look at him.



The Jets are run better than that these days. He's got years left on his rookie deal and they still have Flacco and White. If they want to go the veteran game manager route there's more sure things than Daniel Jones.


If the Jets are run well then they will know that Wilson, Flacco and White are all wastes of time. I'm not saying they want or should want Jones, but Jones is a clear upgrade for them.
Mariota does less than Jones  
Jerry in_DC : 4:06 pm : link
Hes following directions I'm sure, but they do nothing in the passing game. If anything they'd go with Ridder next year. Mariota is just a placeholder.
gmen7  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:08 pm : link
Stats matter when you understand the talent around the QB. Until you understand the variables around the QB it does no good using them as primary argument to evaluating a QB.

When you understand the talent you can set expectations.

You showing why Jones should have far better stats means something. You saying his stats need to be much better means nothing to me.

His two primary weapons to start the year have/had less than 10 catches combined (one is now gone). Robinson was hurt the first QTR of the first game. Just as he was getting his feet wet in the league he is now out for the season. His TE that was one of the better players on the team (in BD's words) has been out.

Who is Jones supposed to be accumulating all these stats with on top of the OL issues mentioned?

I am not even a big pro Jones guy but some of this stuff you see on these posts is ridiculous when it comes to QB's.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Daniel Jones is not an alien life form  
rsjem1979 : 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15918349 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:


Do you think Justin Herbert is good? I do. I think he’s great. Do you believe it’s a coincidence that 2 of his 3 worst games this season occurred when he didn’t have Keenan Allen and Mike Williams? Even guys who’re really, really good need good players around them. In the two decent seasons for Daniel Jones, his best receiver has been Darius Slayton.


That's why you evaluate QBs by things you can measure, and observe objectively.

Justin Herbert, by virtually every criteria used to evaluate QBs, is better than Daniel Jones, by a lot. Let's not even bother comparing arm strength because that's like comparing a water gun to a surface-to-air missile.

Maybe the only thing Jones has on Herbert is straight line speed, but even given that, Herbert has much better footwork in the pocket, and is more elusive.

And aside from speed, Jones is very average across the board. That's being generous with regard to his processing speed, which has always been the knock on him, and nothing suggest that's he's gotten or will get any better in that area.

Have the Giants put a good team around Jones? No. Does that mean that Jones would be an upper echelon NFL QB if they did?

Also no.
I think any QB that makes basic throws  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:11 pm : link
And doesn't buttfumble would be an upgrade for them. My sole point is that the possibility of losing him to the Jets isn't fear motivation to sign him.
Who is better  
Spiciest Memelord : 4:26 pm : link
Giants wide receivers or Duke wide receivers?
RE: gmen7  
Mike from Ohio : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15918391 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Stats matter when you understand the talent around the QB. Until you understand the variables around the QB it does no good using them as primary argument to evaluating a QB.

When you understand the talent you can set expectations.

You showing why Jones should have far better stats means something. You saying his stats need to be much better means nothing to me.

His two primary weapons to start the year have/had less than 10 catches combined (one is now gone). Robinson was hurt the first QTR of the first game. Just as he was getting his feet wet in the league he is now out for the season. His TE that was one of the better players on the team (in BD's words) has been out.

Who is Jones supposed to be accumulating all these stats with on top of the OL issues mentioned?

I am not even a big pro Jones guy but some of this stuff you see on these posts is ridiculous when it comes to QB's.


So what is the answer when you can't evaluate a QB because the team around him isn't good? Do you pay him on the assumption he must be a good QB because he looks bad with a bad team?

A bad team can be QB'd by Mike Glennon or Patrick Mahomes. Do you assume Mike Glennon will be good when you put a good team around him, or at some point do you have to try and figure out what your QB actually does and doesn't do well?

This idea that the default assumption is that a QB with horrible statistics and a losing record on a bad team must actually be a good QB and be paid like one is something I have never seen outside of BBI.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 4:32 pm : link
Who are the quarterbacks that switched teams and went from being poor passing producers to good ones?

Geno Smith is the best example off the top of my head. Tannehill had good production with Miami before going to Tennessee.

Goff went from a great situation to a bad one last year and produced the one fewer touchdown (but fewer yards off 58 fewer attempts).

The case for Jones turning into a good passing QB is very weak.
RE: I think any QB that makes basic throws  
UConn4523 : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15918399 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
And doesn't buttfumble would be an upgrade for them. My sole point is that the possibility of losing him to the Jets isn't fear motivation to sign him.


That isn't what you said though. You said the Jets are smart and shouldn't want Jones, atleast, that's how it sounded.

I do agree that "losing" Jones to the Jets doesn't mean anything - why would Schoen care who he goes to if he determined he's not the franchise guy?
Mike  
UConn4523 : 4:46 pm : link
does JOnes record pre-new regime matter? I think its nothing more than a talking point amongst fans. Maybe its a small data point for Schoen and Daboll but nothing is more valuable than the hands on data they've been accumulating since getting here. And since they got here we are 7-3 with largely crap around him. Does Pete Carroll care about what Geno Smith did for the Jets?

I don't think you magically think Jones will be great with Tyreek Hill and a plus OL, but Schoen/Daboll probably have a good idea of what his ceiling is and its definitely raised even just a bit if we have more impact players on the roster.
RE: RE: Who are the 12 teams that this GM  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15918356 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15918344 eclipz928 said:


Quote:


thinks will be in the market for a starting QB next year? Likely the Colts, Texans, and Panthers - maybe the Jets, Commanders, Bucs, and Falcons. That's probably about it, and 2 or 3 of them are likely to get their starting QB in the next draft. There won't be much of a market for Jones.



Giants, Saints, maybe the Patriots, maybe the Ravens(if Lamar goes), Seahawks

With each of those new teams that enters the fray, so too does their incumbent QB become an option for those teams to consider. I don't think the market's elasticity will get tested in a way that really propels any single QB's price up by too much unless multiple teams have one or more of the QBs ranked a clear cut above the general level of the fungible QB tier.

Which is to say that if Jones is going to get a big contract (either from the Giants or elsewhere), it'll be because that team has a significantly higher value on DJ than they do on the other options available. Otherwise, if they have DJ (or whatever other QB) at basically the same level as the alternatives, they're not getting into a bidding war for an interchangeable piece.
RE: We just watched a game where the worst pass D  
thefan : 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15918167 Producer said:
Quote:
in the league stacked the box to stop Barkley, daring Jones to beat them, and he couldn't. And you want to give that guy a mega deal? Where's the logic.


BBI: If he just had more targets at WR is the counter to this.

Not defending DJ here, I am very neutral on him and starting to lean away.
RE: RE: We just watched a game where the worst pass D  
joeinpa : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15918425 thefan said:
Quote:
In comment 15918167 Producer said:


Quote:


in the league stacked the box to stop Barkley, daring Jones to beat them, and he couldn't. And you want to give that guy a mega deal? Where's the logic.



BBI: If he just had more targets at WR is the counter to this.

Not defending DJ here, I am very neutral on him and starting to lean away.
. 347 yards passing 2 TD s, not horrible

RE: gmen7  
GMen72 : 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15918391 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Stats matter when you understand the talent around the QB. Until you understand the variables around the QB it does no good using them as primary argument to evaluating a QB.

When you understand the talent you can set expectations.

You showing why Jones should have far better stats means something. You saying his stats need to be much better means nothing to me.

His two primary weapons to start the year have/had less than 10 catches combined (one is now gone). Robinson was hurt the first QTR of the first game. Just as he was getting his feet wet in the league he is now out for the season. His TE that was one of the better players on the team (in BD's words) has been out.

Who is Jones supposed to be accumulating all these stats with on top of the OL issues mentioned?

I am not even a big pro Jones guy but some of this stuff you see on these posts is ridiculous when it comes to QB's.


Since you're the hypothetical QB guru, give us DJs stats with better talent. Is he Mahomes? Allen? Herbert? Cousins? Carr? Who? Since you're evaluating the talent around him, surely you can evaluate him with better talent, right? Should be easy with you talent evaluation skills, no? Nobody cared that the talent around Trubisky in Chicago was terrible...they just moved on. Terrible decision, right? How many more years until you'll know if DJ is good?

I know everyone points at what is around DJ...any chance it's, at the very least, partly on DJ? Toney is talented...didnt want to play for the Giants, already looks better in KC (but hurt again). Golladay was pretty good until DJ became his QB...and looks like he's checked out and wants to be somewhere else. Robinson and Slayton at least want to play, but DJ can't make them anything soecial. Maybe some of this is on DJ and the receivers know he's average? Show me other situations where multiple talented WRs checkout on a season with a stud QB (not named Antonio Bryant)? It's kinda funny DJ gets no blame for anything...isn't it?

There's also a reason this offense is so dumbed down and why DJ is 40th in the NFL in air yards. OLine and WRs? Sure...to some extent. However, if you think this is the offense Daboll and Kafka want to run, you're wrong...and DJ is partially to blame for that too.
RE: gmen7  
joeinpa : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15918391 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Stats matter when you understand the talent around the QB. Until you understand the variables around the QB it does no good using them as primary argument to evaluating a QB.

When you understand the talent you can set expectations.

You showing why Jones should have far better stats means something. You saying his stats need to be much better means nothing to me.

His two primary weapons to start the year have/had less than 10 catches combined (one is now gone). Robinson was hurt the first QTR of the first game. Just as he was getting his feet wet in the league he is now out for the season. His TE that was one of the better players on the team (in BD's words) has been out.

Who is Jones supposed to be accumulating all these stats with on top of the OL issues mentioned?

I am not even a big pro Jones guy but some of this stuff you see on these posts is ridiculous when it comes to QB's.


Hahaha, you think?
RE: RE: RE: We just watched a game where the worst pass D  
GMen72 : 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15918427 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15918425 thefan said:


Quote:


In comment 15918167 Producer said:


Quote:


in the league stacked the box to stop Barkley, daring Jones to beat them, and he couldn't. And you want to give that guy a mega deal? Where's the logic.



BBI: If he just had more targets at WR is the counter to this.

Not defending DJ here, I am very neutral on him and starting to lean away.

. 347 yards passing 2 TD s, not horrible


You make jabs about how stats don't matter...then use stats to make a point. Typical of Jones supporters who use random stats to make a point but want to ignore, and make excuses for, the numerous QB stats they don't like.

You can count on one hand the number of games DJ has put up big numbers in a game when it actually mattered, not in mop up time. The Giants are 3-4 when DJ throws for 300 yards...because it's usually in mop up time.
RE: RE: gmen7  
GMen72 : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15918410 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15918391 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Stats matter when you understand the talent around the QB. Until you understand the variables around the QB it does no good using them as primary argument to evaluating a QB.

When you understand the talent you can set expectations.

You showing why Jones should have far better stats means something. You saying his stats need to be much better means nothing to me.

His two primary weapons to start the year have/had less than 10 catches combined (one is now gone). Robinson was hurt the first QTR of the first game. Just as he was getting his feet wet in the league he is now out for the season. His TE that was one of the better players on the team (in BD's words) has been out.

Who is Jones supposed to be accumulating all these stats with on top of the OL issues mentioned?

I am not even a big pro Jones guy but some of this stuff you see on these posts is ridiculous when it comes to QB's.



So what is the answer when you can't evaluate a QB because the team around him isn't good? Do you pay him on the assumption he must be a good QB because he looks bad with a bad team?

A bad team can be QB'd by Mike Glennon or Patrick Mahomes. Do you assume Mike Glennon will be good when you put a good team around him, or at some point do you have to try and figure out what your QB actually does and doesn't do well?

This idea that the default assumption is that a QB with horrible statistics and a losing record on a bad team must actually be a good QB and be paid like one is something I have never seen outside of BBI.


Amen!
gmen72  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5:13 pm : link
You are now making another sillier argument. I said nothing about not being able to make a evaluation. You can learn plenty outside stats. Stats do not define a QB and the variables around the QB will have a huge say in those stats. Two totally different things. Not a hypothetical guru but a little more on top of things judging some of your posts.

Either dig in or try to learn some things that open your mind to the game outside the position.

One such evaluation I have made knowns is evaluating Jones now that the stakes are much higher. Again I am not going to use stats as the defining measure and I doubt JS/BD or anyone with a sense of this position will either. Plenty will be learned without them.
RE: It seems like the Jets will be looking for a qb and, if we don't lock  
uther99 : 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15918284 Ira said:
Quote:
up Jones, they might look at him.


But the Jets are complete shit show so if they want Jones, Jones is trash
RE: Who is better  
Atari2600 : 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15918407 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
Giants wide receivers or Duke wide receivers?



Yea ok duke WRs working 100 hours a week in a hedge fund (where D Jones should be)

Better question: giants duke QBs or non duke….


ND ….
Eli
Kerry Collins
Phil simms

Duke….

Dave browns
D Jones
RE: RE: gmen7  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15918410 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15918391 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Stats matter when you understand the talent around the QB. Until you understand the variables around the QB it does no good using them as primary argument to evaluating a QB.

When you understand the talent you can set expectations.

You showing why Jones should have far better stats means something. You saying his stats need to be much better means nothing to me.

His two primary weapons to start the year have/had less than 10 catches combined (one is now gone). Robinson was hurt the first QTR of the first game. Just as he was getting his feet wet in the league he is now out for the season. His TE that was one of the better players on the team (in BD's words) has been out.

Who is Jones supposed to be accumulating all these stats with on top of the OL issues mentioned?

I am not even a big pro Jones guy but some of this stuff you see on these posts is ridiculous when it comes to QB's.



So what is the answer when you can't evaluate a QB because the team around him isn't good? Do you pay him on the assumption he must be a good QB because he looks bad with a bad team?

A bad team can be QB'd by Mike Glennon or Patrick Mahomes. Do you assume Mike Glennon will be good when you put a good team around him, or at some point do you have to try and figure out what your QB actually does and doesn't do well?

This idea that the default assumption is that a QB with horrible statistics and a losing record on a bad team must actually be a good QB and be paid like one is something I have never seen outside of BBI.


I have never made any comment on what Jones should be paid nor do I understand your point about Mahomes or Glennon.

The only consistent thing I have said is that the talent is not very good around Jones at several key areas. What is potential is a TBD still imv. I don't think he is a star with star talent. I have a good idea what he is without that star talent.
RE: RE: Well, that is as clear  
DefenseWins : 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15917650 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15917646 section125 said:


Quote:


as mud.


I think it’s quite clear. The economics of the decision is huge and I’m honestly surprised it isn’t discussed more. Jones could get a 4 year deal at $25M per. When people say Jones is the least of their problems, the pending FA status seems to be ignored.


This is a seller's market right now for QBs. Too many teams need one and there are not enough to go around.

It really does not matter what WE think of Jones. He is going to get paid.

Sean, while agree that it should be discussed, I question the author of the article. Claiming the source as an un-named league executive. There is no source.

The reality is we still have too many holes to fill on this roster. The only difference is we are going into the off season with a better record than usual. We also have a team and coaches that potentially can attract free agents because they want to win... not just get paid.
Jones should look at other options  
blink667 : 6:02 pm : link
A one year contract is almost a slap in the face given what he's gone through with a substandard O line and receivers. The Giants have done little to build around him and he's been playing with scrubs since he was drafted. He should definitely test the waters and find a team with talent.
Free market signings and coaching hires in the NFL are  
cosmicj : 6:19 pm : link
Swung by momentum all the time. You see coaches or players with good long term records hit a cold streak and all of a sudden they can’t find a job. And the reverse happens, too.

So Jerry made the point - wittily - that we know who Jones is after quite a few starts. The Lions game was a nice case in point: Jones had good stats and played well in stretches, but he couldn’t get scores and made some mistakes.

I agree. We know who Jones is. But the issue is that he’s an entering an auction market, and in auction markets, the winning bidder overpays. And this auction market is highly pressure filled and has a history of overpaying based on recent performance.

So what DJ does in the next few games is very very important because it will frame the market for him. And that will have a big impact on Schoen.
...  
christian : 6:36 pm : link
Spot on Cosmic. Jones has an opportunity to win some critical division games in December.

If he leads the Giants to the playoffs, by getting through a pretty good division, he's getting a lot more money than a guy like Winston who was coming off a torn ACL.

RE: Jones should look at other options  
Producer : 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15918469 blink667 said:
Quote:
A one year contract is almost a slap in the face given what he's gone through with a substandard O line and receivers. The Giants have done little to build around him and he's been playing with scrubs since he was drafted. He should definitely test the waters and find a team with talent.


you sound like more of a Daniel Jones fan, than a Giants fan. But I agree with you, let him test the waters.
RE: gmen72  
GMen72 : 6:49 pm : link
In comment 15918444 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
You are now making another sillier argument. I said nothing about not being able to make a evaluation. You can learn plenty outside stats. Stats do not define a QB and the variables around the QB will have a huge say in those stats. Two totally different things. Not a hypothetical guru but a little more on top of things judging some of your posts.

Either dig in or try to learn some things that open your mind to the game outside the position.

One such evaluation I have made knowns is evaluating Jones now that the stakes are much higher. Again I am not going to use stats as the defining measure and I doubt JS/BD or anyone with a sense of this position will either. Plenty will be learned without them.


Neither do hypotheticals or feelings. In the end, you have to judge a player by something concrete (stats) or by biased Giants fans feelings. You're not on top of anything, you're just a fanboy posting on a website. You have no basis to keep Jones other than team wins (not all DJ...not even mostly DJ) and your hopes and feelings. Based on production, sustainability, and type of offense, there's no reason to think DJ is the future.

Granted, Schoen/Daboll will take other things into consideration when deciding to keep him...but in negotiations, the Giants will almost certainly focus on stats, because it's their best avenue to a team friendly deal. His agent will make your argument...because it's all DJ has.
RE: Jones should look at other options  
GMen72 : 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15918469 blink667 said:
Quote:
A one year contract is almost a slap in the face given what he's gone through with a substandard O line and receivers. The Giants have done little to build around him and he's been playing with scrubs since he was drafted. He should definitely test the waters and find a team with talent.


It's not intramurals! I really think most fans feel sorry for Jones more than think he's a franchise QB.
If we’re talking about transition QBs, there’s one who is likely  
cosmicj : 6:53 pm : link
Available in a couple of months who I think is more talented than Jones and that is Baker Mayfield. Surprised his name hasn’t come up in these long threads but I bet he is in Schoen’s consideration set. And no one is giving Chode Boy Baker $30mm a year.
I agree that the final 7 games are huge  
Sean : 6:59 pm : link
There is still so much football to be played. If the Giants miss the playoffs, I’d put it at less than a 10% chance Jones is back.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 