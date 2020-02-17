Raanan on the Daniel Jones decision

|
|One NFC general manager figured the Giants' "best option'' would be to re-sign Jones this offseason. Another executive with a potential NFC playoff team said there is "no way" he would build around the 2019 No. 6 overall pick, citing what he considered an inability to win in traditional drop-back situations, and the Giants' success in Daboll's scaled-back offense.
An NFL executive with experience negotiating contracts suggested a one-year deal for midlevel money would make the most sense for both parties. Something in the $15 million to $20 million range.
That is assuming there won't be a big, long-term deal out there for Jones.
"He's a bridge to the real future starter," the executive said.
Another source pointed to the two-year, $28 million contract ($21 million guaranteed) Jameis Winston signed with the New Orleans Saints this past offseason as an example of what might work with Jones.
|Jones, 25, might not be so willing to make that deal. He can likely do better on the open market. He has had more recent success than Winston and isn't coming off a serious injury.
But there is an inherent risk to letting Jones test his value. Quarterbacks with far more fleeting success -- Brock Osweiler, Nick Foles and Matt Flynn, to name a few -- have been paid handsomely on the open market.
"While far from perfect, he's young and ascending, and upward of 12 teams will need new quarterbacks next season," ESPN NFL front-office insider Mike Tannenbaum said. "The ball-security issue that plagued him over his first three seasons [36 fumbles] is largely under control this year."
Tannenbaum doesn't think Jones will get anything less than $25 million per year, citing the supply and demand with the position.
Post of the Year candidate.
I want to love him. I want the next several weeks to produce a compelling reason to keep him. But, if he's not beating the worst D in the league when they dare him to, he damn well better pull out an all time performance against Dallas, Minny, Washington, and/or Philly and get into the playoffs in order for any kind of payday, in my opinion.
In comment 15918077 UConn4523 said:
will he sign first? If so that should give you a good idea of what to expect for Jones in regards to actual years and dollars. All the other comps won’t matter at that point.
Geno Smith won't be a comp for Jones. His production is dwarfing Jones'.
Trubisky's stats dwarf Jones' stats...better not start there either.
Geno Smith's contract, if signed first, will 100% be a comp for Jones. You guys keep comparing what he will get vs. Carr, Cousins, etc when there's basically a carbon copy scenario playing out right in Seattle.
As for Trubisky, Jones has shown me way more than what Trubisky ever has. Sucks that it took until year 4 with a competent coaching staff but it is what it is.
I look at a few things.
1. The Giants could have picked up Jones 5th year option and paid him 22M next year. If you think they are paying MORE than that, I have a moon to sell you.
2. The lack of dialog with Jones regarding his contract. They were talking to Barkley?
3. They have had to basically run a bare bones, scaled back offense. Take from that what you will.
I personally think the Giants move on from Jones. Probably franchise Barkley and draft both their successors.
We haven’t scored more than 30 points in 39 games. Oct 11 2020. Spin that how ever you want. Jones has been the QB for the majority of that stint. 39 games.
He does not require 5 years of evaluation. The nuclear bomb was built in substantially less time than seems necessary to evaluate Daniel Jones.
Agreed. Would it be nice to see him in a more talented offense? Sure. But, there are almost 4 seasons of film on him now. As fans we may want to see more. But, I have a feeling this professional regime has a good idea of what they think Jones is now and what he could be based on their first hand experience and past film.
I don’t want to see him in a “more” talented offense. I want to see him in an offense that can truly be called talented. As I’ve said a thousand times, who is the QB around the league who’s succeeding in a situation like this? PFF has the offensive line ranked 31st despite their rushing success. We know what the receivers situation is.
I’m not advocating giving Daniel Jones a big contract. But the there are too many people on BBI who think you can get anyone to do this and I feel like we saw that last season. They ceased to look like a professional football offense. We’ve got BBIdiots saying, “Why didn’t he do anything against the Lions?” As Sy said in his game review, 5 of the 7 offensive linemen were mediocre to flat out terrible. This idea that you put a QB on the field and he just magically starts shooting rainbows out of his ass isn’t real.
In comment 15918156 Jerry in_DC said:
He does not require 5 years of evaluation. The nuclear bomb was built in substantially less time than seems necessary to evaluate Daniel Jones.
Anything against the Lions? He hasn't done anything against anyone. Before last Sunday, he had 2 (TWO) games with 200 yards passing, none over 215. He's averaging 1 (ONE) passing TD per game. Those are TERRIBLE stats...terrible!
This idea that you keep paying a QB big money hoping he might be good someday is silly. Move on...get better, even if it takes a few years. DJ has a ceiling of Tannehill or Jimmy G...nobody would want the Giants to sign either of those guys.
In comment 15918169 Matt M. said:
In comment 15918156 Jerry in_DC said:
He does not require 5 years of evaluation. The nuclear bomb was built in substantially less time than seems necessary to evaluate Daniel Jones.
Anything against the Lions? He hasn't done anything against anyone. Before last Sunday, he had 2 (TWO) games with 200 yards passing, none over 215. He's averaging 1 (ONE) passing TD per game. Those are TERRIBLE stats...terrible!
This idea that you keep paying a QB big money hoping he might be good someday is silly. Move on...get better, even if it takes a few years. DJ has a ceiling of Tannehill or Jimmy G...nobody would want the Giants to sign either of those guys.
The idea that you keep on your act is even more silly. Shockey makes some solid points and I see very few advocating paying him big money especially with 7 very big games in front of him.
I don't think comparing QB's is the way to go considering this is a team game. But both JG and MT have both had numerous playoff opportunities and have played in multiple big stakes games.
These last 7 games are really the first time this team is positioned to have something close to that environment. Lots to be learned these next games and not just Jones.
The Jets are run better than that these days. He's got years left on his rookie deal and they still have Flacco and White. If they want to go the veteran game manager route there's more sure things than Daniel Jones.
Anything against the Lions? He hasn't done anything against anyone. Before last Sunday, he had 2 (TWO) games with 200 yards passing, none over 215. He's averaging 1 (ONE) passing TD per game. Those are TERRIBLE stats...terrible!
This idea that you keep paying a QB big money hoping he might be good someday is silly. Move on...get better, even if it takes a few years. DJ has a ceiling of Tannehill or Jimmy G...nobody would want the Giants to sign either of those guys.
Do you think Justin Herbert is good? I do. I think he’s great. Do you believe it’s a coincidence that 2 of his 3 worst games this season occurred when he didn’t have Keenan Allen and Mike Williams? Even guys who’re really, really good need good players around them. In the two decent seasons for Daniel Jones, his best receiver has been Darius Slayton.
Like I said before, I’m certainly not advocating signing Jones to a big deal. I just think a lot of people on BBI are in for a rude awakening if you think you can put just anyone on a roster like this and get production and results. Honestly, I don’t think the coach likes Daniel Jones as a player. Maybe he’s dreaming about another Josh Allen. And I’m dreaming about Rihanna giving me half of her money.
Personally, I don’t know if Jones is a clear cut good starting quarterback.
My bet is he’s not, but he’s looked a lot better this year than I could have ever imagined. And I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibilities he improves year-over-year under the expert guidance of Daboll.
This is why I think it’s highly likely Jones gets a 5th year. Which isn’t an unprecedented leash for a QB.
Giants, Saints, maybe the Patriots, maybe the Ravens(if Lamar goes), Seahawks
Teams that are looking for adequate seat warmers will be interested in Jones at the right price.
In comment 15918278 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
In comment 15918169 Matt M. said:
In comment 15918156 Jerry in_DC said:
He does not require 5 years of evaluation. The nuclear bomb was built in substantially less time than seems necessary to evaluate Daniel Jones.
Anything against the Lions? He hasn't done anything against anyone. Before last Sunday, he had 2 (TWO) games with 200 yards passing, none over 215. He's averaging 1 (ONE) passing TD per game. Those are TERRIBLE stats...terrible!
This idea that you keep paying a QB big money hoping he might be good someday is silly. Move on...get better, even if it takes a few years. DJ has a ceiling of Tannehill or Jimmy G...nobody would want the Giants to sign either of those guys.
The idea that you keep on your act is even more silly. Shockey makes some solid points and I see very few advocating paying him big money especially with 7 very big games in front of him.
I don't think comparing QB's is the way to go considering this is a team game. But both JG and MT have both had numerous playoff opportunities and have played in multiple big stakes games.
These last 7 games are really the first time this team is positioned to have something close to that environment. Lots to be learned these next games and not just Jones.
There's multiple people on this board that think we should franchise tag him at $45 million. Others are saying a multiple year deal at $25-30 million.
Funny that we can't compare QBs on stats, when DJs aren't good...but we can use other QB's salaries? That's silly! You have to compare stats. You can't just take a QB with 175 yards per game passing and 15 TDs per year, and say he should make this or that because that would make you happy...you have to look at what QBs who throw for those stats make on average. That's how Schoen will negotiate...he's not gonna give DJ a big contract to make you, or this board, happy...that's how Gettkeman operated.
You're also right...you can't compare DJ to Tannehill. MT has 5 season with 3700+ yards passing and one with 33 TDs...let me know when DJ gets anywhere near either of those. Trubisky has better career stats.
Sorry it doesn't fit your argument...but stats matter.
There could be others if the dominoes fall a certain way. If the Raiders jettison Carr, for example. that could be a landing spot.
I'm almost willing to remove ATL. Mariota has played very well this year.
I thought about Seattle, too. But if Geno keeps on his current pace, I think it gets very tough for them to bring in a player like Jones who probably isn't a major upgrade over Geno. And my guess is they can keep him at a cheaper contract than Jones because of his age and the likelihood there won't be a lot of teams, IMV, viewing Geno as a long-term solution at QB. Unless teams view him as a QB mercenary...
Maybe Detroit? Jones is more athletic than Goff, but I think Goff is a better pocket passer. But that could be interesting.
Conforto eh whatever let him walk. Oakley loved him but you are not winning a championship with him. Ewing they play better without him . Degrom Daniel Murphy you name it. All of these guys did something . Jones has not done jack shit except play "his ass off" "play tough" have a big dong or whatever unquantifiable thing the Jones crew wants them to break out a 30 mil a year check for. I saw a 6 mil back up Jimmy Garapolo throw 4 Tds last night. That is only 2 fewer than Jones has thrown all year
Oh but interrior oline ; skills players balh blah. You know what I say: So freaking what? You don't pay 30 mil a year just to see what is behind door #2
thinks will be in the market for a starting QB next year? Likely the Colts, Texans, and Panthers - maybe the Jets, Commanders, Bucs, and Falcons. That's probably about it, and 2 or 3 of them are likely to get their starting QB in the next draft. There won't be much of a market for Jones.
Giants, Saints, maybe the Patriots, maybe the Ravens(if Lamar goes), Seahawks
... but even if you include those teams, you still have to factor in the competition that results from those teams moving on from their current QBs. It would mean that Jameis Winston, Mac Jones, Lamar Jackson, and/or Geno Smith would become available via free agency or trade in addition to the other available QBs who will be looking for an opportunity.
up Jones, they might look at him.
The Jets are run better than that these days. He's got years left on his rookie deal and they still have Flacco and White. If they want to go the veteran game manager route there's more sure things than Daniel Jones.
If the Jets are run well then they will know that Wilson, Flacco and White are all wastes of time. I'm not saying they want or should want Jones, but Jones is a clear upgrade for them.
When you understand the talent you can set expectations.
You showing why Jones should have far better stats means something. You saying his stats need to be much better means nothing to me.
His two primary weapons to start the year have/had less than 10 catches combined (one is now gone). Robinson was hurt the first QTR of the first game. Just as he was getting his feet wet in the league he is now out for the season. His TE that was one of the better players on the team (in BD's words) has been out.
Who is Jones supposed to be accumulating all these stats with on top of the OL issues mentioned?
I am not even a big pro Jones guy but some of this stuff you see on these posts is ridiculous when it comes to QB's.
Do you think Justin Herbert is good? I do. I think he’s great. Do you believe it’s a coincidence that 2 of his 3 worst games this season occurred when he didn’t have Keenan Allen and Mike Williams? Even guys who’re really, really good need good players around them. In the two decent seasons for Daniel Jones, his best receiver has been Darius Slayton.
That's why you evaluate QBs by things you can measure, and observe objectively.
Justin Herbert, by virtually every criteria used to evaluate QBs, is better than Daniel Jones, by a lot. Let's not even bother comparing arm strength because that's like comparing a water gun to a surface-to-air missile.
Maybe the only thing Jones has on Herbert is straight line speed, but even given that, Herbert has much better footwork in the pocket, and is more elusive.
And aside from speed, Jones is very average across the board. That's being generous with regard to his processing speed, which has always been the knock on him, and nothing suggest that's he's gotten or will get any better in that area.
Have the Giants put a good team around Jones? No. Does that mean that Jones would be an upper echelon NFL QB if they did?
Also no.
When you understand the talent you can set expectations.
You showing why Jones should have far better stats means something. You saying his stats need to be much better means nothing to me.
His two primary weapons to start the year have/had less than 10 catches combined (one is now gone). Robinson was hurt the first QTR of the first game. Just as he was getting his feet wet in the league he is now out for the season. His TE that was one of the better players on the team (in BD's words) has been out.
Who is Jones supposed to be accumulating all these stats with on top of the OL issues mentioned?
I am not even a big pro Jones guy but some of this stuff you see on these posts is ridiculous when it comes to QB's.
So what is the answer when you can't evaluate a QB because the team around him isn't good? Do you pay him on the assumption he must be a good QB because he looks bad with a bad team?
A bad team can be QB'd by Mike Glennon or Patrick Mahomes. Do you assume Mike Glennon will be good when you put a good team around him, or at some point do you have to try and figure out what your QB actually does and doesn't do well?
This idea that the default assumption is that a QB with horrible statistics and a losing record on a bad team must actually be a good QB and be paid like one is something I have never seen outside of BBI.
Geno Smith is the best example off the top of my head. Tannehill had good production with Miami before going to Tennessee.
Goff went from a great situation to a bad one last year and produced the one fewer touchdown (but fewer yards off 58 fewer attempts).
The case for Jones turning into a good passing QB is very weak.
That isn't what you said though. You said the Jets are smart and shouldn't want Jones, atleast, that's how it sounded.
I do agree that "losing" Jones to the Jets doesn't mean anything - why would Schoen care who he goes to if he determined he's not the franchise guy?
I don't think you magically think Jones will be great with Tyreek Hill and a plus OL, but Schoen/Daboll probably have a good idea of what his ceiling is and its definitely raised even just a bit if we have more impact players on the roster.
thinks will be in the market for a starting QB next year? Likely the Colts, Texans, and Panthers - maybe the Jets, Commanders, Bucs, and Falcons. That's probably about it, and 2 or 3 of them are likely to get their starting QB in the next draft. There won't be much of a market for Jones.
Giants, Saints, maybe the Patriots, maybe the Ravens(if Lamar goes), Seahawks
With each of those new teams that enters the fray, so too does their incumbent QB become an option for those teams to consider. I don't think the market's elasticity will get tested in a way that really propels any single QB's price up by too much unless multiple teams have one or more of the QBs ranked a clear cut above the general level of the fungible QB tier.
Which is to say that if Jones is going to get a big contract (either from the Giants or elsewhere), it'll be because that team has a significantly higher value on DJ than they do on the other options available. Otherwise, if they have DJ (or whatever other QB) at basically the same level as the alternatives, they're not getting into a bidding war for an interchangeable piece.
BBI: If he just had more targets at WR is the counter to this.
Not defending DJ here, I am very neutral on him and starting to lean away.
in the league stacked the box to stop Barkley, daring Jones to beat them, and he couldn't. And you want to give that guy a mega deal? Where's the logic.
BBI: If he just had more targets at WR is the counter to this.
Not defending DJ here, I am very neutral on him and starting to lean away.
Since you're the hypothetical QB guru, give us DJs stats with better talent. Is he Mahomes? Allen? Herbert? Cousins? Carr? Who? Since you're evaluating the talent around him, surely you can evaluate him with better talent, right? Should be easy with you talent evaluation skills, no? Nobody cared that the talent around Trubisky in Chicago was terrible...they just moved on. Terrible decision, right? How many more years until you'll know if DJ is good?
I know everyone points at what is around DJ...any chance it's, at the very least, partly on DJ? Toney is talented...didnt want to play for the Giants, already looks better in KC (but hurt again). Golladay was pretty good until DJ became his QB...and looks like he's checked out and wants to be somewhere else. Robinson and Slayton at least want to play, but DJ can't make them anything soecial. Maybe some of this is on DJ and the receivers know he's average? Show me other situations where multiple talented WRs checkout on a season with a stud QB (not named Antonio Bryant)? It's kinda funny DJ gets no blame for anything...isn't it?
There's also a reason this offense is so dumbed down and why DJ is 40th in the NFL in air yards. OLine and WRs? Sure...to some extent. However, if you think this is the offense Daboll and Kafka want to run, you're wrong...and DJ is partially to blame for that too.
Hahaha, you think?
In comment 15918167 Producer said:
in the league stacked the box to stop Barkley, daring Jones to beat them, and he couldn't. And you want to give that guy a mega deal? Where's the logic.
BBI: If he just had more targets at WR is the counter to this.
Not defending DJ here, I am very neutral on him and starting to lean away.
. 347 yards passing 2 TD s, not horrible
You make jabs about how stats don't matter...then use stats to make a point. Typical of Jones supporters who use random stats to make a point but want to ignore, and make excuses for, the numerous QB stats they don't like.
You can count on one hand the number of games DJ has put up big numbers in a game when it actually mattered, not in mop up time. The Giants are 3-4 when DJ throws for 300 yards...because it's usually in mop up time.
Stats matter when you understand the talent around the QB. Until you understand the variables around the QB it does no good using them as primary argument to evaluating a QB.
So what is the answer when you can't evaluate a QB because the team around him isn't good? Do you pay him on the assumption he must be a good QB because he looks bad with a bad team?
A bad team can be QB'd by Mike Glennon or Patrick Mahomes. Do you assume Mike Glennon will be good when you put a good team around him, or at some point do you have to try and figure out what your QB actually does and doesn't do well?
This idea that the default assumption is that a QB with horrible statistics and a losing record on a bad team must actually be a good QB and be paid like one is something I have never seen outside of BBI.
Amen!
Either dig in or try to learn some things that open your mind to the game outside the position.
One such evaluation I have made knowns is evaluating Jones now that the stakes are much higher. Again I am not going to use stats as the defining measure and I doubt JS/BD or anyone with a sense of this position will either. Plenty will be learned without them.
But the Jets are complete shit show so if they want Jones, Jones is trash
Yea ok duke WRs working 100 hours a week in a hedge fund (where D Jones should be)
Better question: giants duke QBs or non duke….
ND ….
Eli
Kerry Collins
Phil simms
Duke….
Dave browns
D Jones
Stats matter when you understand the talent around the QB. Until you understand the variables around the QB it does no good using them as primary argument to evaluating a QB.
So what is the answer when you can't evaluate a QB because the team around him isn't good? Do you pay him on the assumption he must be a good QB because he looks bad with a bad team?
A bad team can be QB'd by Mike Glennon or Patrick Mahomes. Do you assume Mike Glennon will be good when you put a good team around him, or at some point do you have to try and figure out what your QB actually does and doesn't do well?
This idea that the default assumption is that a QB with horrible statistics and a losing record on a bad team must actually be a good QB and be paid like one is something I have never seen outside of BBI.
I have never made any comment on what Jones should be paid nor do I understand your point about Mahomes or Glennon.
The only consistent thing I have said is that the talent is not very good around Jones at several key areas. What is potential is a TBD still imv. I don't think he is a star with star talent. I have a good idea what he is without that star talent.
as mud.
I think it’s quite clear. The economics of the decision is huge and I’m honestly surprised it isn’t discussed more. Jones could get a 4 year deal at $25M per. When people say Jones is the least of their problems, the pending FA status seems to be ignored.
This is a seller's market right now for QBs. Too many teams need one and there are not enough to go around.
It really does not matter what WE think of Jones. He is going to get paid.
Sean, while agree that it should be discussed, I question the author of the article. Claiming the source as an un-named league executive. There is no source.
The reality is we still have too many holes to fill on this roster. The only difference is we are going into the off season with a better record than usual. We also have a team and coaches that potentially can attract free agents because they want to win... not just get paid.
So Jerry made the point - wittily - that we know who Jones is after quite a few starts. The Lions game was a nice case in point: Jones had good stats and played well in stretches, but he couldn’t get scores and made some mistakes.
I agree. We know who Jones is. But the issue is that he’s an entering an auction market, and in auction markets, the winning bidder overpays. And this auction market is highly pressure filled and has a history of overpaying based on recent performance.
So what DJ does in the next few games is very very important because it will frame the market for him. And that will have a big impact on Schoen.
If he leads the Giants to the playoffs, by getting through a pretty good division, he's getting a lot more money than a guy like Winston who was coming off a torn ACL.
you sound like more of a Daniel Jones fan, than a Giants fan. But I agree with you, let him test the waters.
Either dig in or try to learn some things that open your mind to the game outside the position.
One such evaluation I have made knowns is evaluating Jones now that the stakes are much higher. Again I am not going to use stats as the defining measure and I doubt JS/BD or anyone with a sense of this position will either. Plenty will be learned without them.
Neither do hypotheticals or feelings. In the end, you have to judge a player by something concrete (stats) or by biased Giants fans feelings. You're not on top of anything, you're just a fanboy posting on a website. You have no basis to keep Jones other than team wins (not all DJ...not even mostly DJ) and your hopes and feelings. Based on production, sustainability, and type of offense, there's no reason to think DJ is the future.
Granted, Schoen/Daboll will take other things into consideration when deciding to keep him...but in negotiations, the Giants will almost certainly focus on stats, because it's their best avenue to a team friendly deal. His agent will make your argument...because it's all DJ has.
It's not intramurals! I really think most fans feel sorry for Jones more than think he's a franchise QB.