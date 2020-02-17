OL Ezeudu, Neal, Feliciano and Lemieux are all OUT

@DDuggan21
The Giants announced that OL Josh Ezeudu, OL Evan Neal, OL Jon Feliciano and OL Shane Lemieux are out for tomorrow. So plug Jack Anderson in at LG. Then Matt Peart as swing tackle with Devery Hamilton and a PS elevation (Solomon Kindley?) as depth.
Shades of December 2003.
The Lemieux toe thing came out of nowhere. Either he was playing before truly being ready or he reaggravated teh injury. Regardless that sucks considering JE is out. In some ways I wonder of the Giants are just looking at Washington as their next real game.
Gotta wonder, with this patchwork line does it make sense to maybe dial Barkley back for a week, again with Washington Philly and Washington again coming up?
agreed the Cowboys and their fans are overconfident like Custer.
Glowinski has experience at LG, but I doubt they want to unsettle one of the two stable positions.
Yes, it is forbidden to unsettle one of the two stable positions, just ask JJ and our OL coach sending Price in for Gates and moving him to LG. Let's hope Dabs is smarter than that.
Is it the same toe?
Now, this is Ronnie Barnes issue.
Coughlin was right...injuries are a disease....i cannot believe how year in and year out half our team is injured.
A sneakier use of the "bonus" lineman would be to give Vannett an OL number, elevate him, and have him report in as eligible if he enters the game. It would be fun to watch Jerry's reaction. (Could be the only fun we have all day.)
Nope. When it comes to players actually missing the game, it's not even close.
Lemieux, who never missed a game in college, comes here and turns into China Doll.
He misses most of the season with a toe injury, comes back, and can't play more than half a game before his toe is injured again (I'm assuming it is the same toe). Because of that (and/or his terrible performance), Ezeudu comes into the game with a neck injury and then proceeds to make that worse.
Do I have that right?
Just very bad timing with the injuries.
It would have been a tough game if they were healthy too.
Playing down there on Thanksgiving, tough to do.
If he did re-injure his toe, that is very similar to what happened last year with his patellar tear. They put him out there in Game 1 and he lasted all of 10 snaps before he re-injured it and was out for the year.
Yes, that's right.
The Giants are a MASH unit. Again.
Seriously, I'm concerned about Jones surviving the game- not getting injured or really beat up. I don't see any running game at all to help him out.
BBB... I've never bought into Barnes being the cause of injuries because he deals with injuries AFTER the fact. My guess is the root cause lies with turf and training practices (I've said for years these guys are too ripped).
BUT... if a player comes back with an injury and immediately proceeds to re-injure that same injury, I put that more on the training staff. If this is Lemieux's same toe issue, he obviously came back too soon (BTW, didn't the Giants do this with Lemieux last year too? He had a knee injury. Rather than have the surgery, he came back and immediately made it worse?)
can win this game, I'll give him his new contract on the plane ride home.
Seriously, I'm concerned about Jones surviving the game- not getting injured or really beat up. I don't see any running game at all to help him out.
you know half the posters on bbi see this as a good thing. Anything to validate how they felt on 2019 draft night.
can win this game, I'll give him his new contract on the plane ride home.
Seriously, I'm concerned about Jones surviving the game- not getting injured or really beat up. I don't see any running game at all to help him out.
I think we need to go to 2 and possibly three back lineups and use option like plays and or even wildcat formations.. We cannot go back and hope to pass on this Cowboys front and their playmaking DB's.
Our season comes down to:
12/4 - Washington
12/11- Philadelphia
12/18- @ Washington
12/24- @ Minnesota
01/01- Indianapolis
01/08- @ Philadelphia
We have to win 3 games in there somewhere and to do that we MUST be healthier. Take this week as a loss and play as many backups as you can.
Giants Wide Receiving corps needs to be Golladay, Hodgins, Sils- we need all the blocking help we can get with James and maybe Johnson.
Good grief with these injuries
Probably not even worth watching..
What I'm saying is: I'd fit right in too. Meet you at DFW, we can split an Uber to Jerry's Place.
Thank god for edibles.
If Giants keep this game close it will be remarkable
We won't know until 4pm whether the Giants will even have eight linemen in uniform. It's possible if they elevate both Kindley and Cunningham. (Sorry Solomon - I misspelled your name above.)
If he can finish the game.....
Neal
Filiciano
Ezeudu
Lemieux
Bellinger
Plus two (or possibly three) from among:
Roche
Moreau (God help us)
Sills
Smith
Pinnock
Thomas (God help us X 10)
The number of inactive roster members depends in part on who they elevate. Kindley is already factored in. If they use a second elevation on a non-OL like Pimpleton or Vannett, they will have to sideline another roster player. My guess is that they will elevate Cunningham, because neither Thomas nor Phillips is fully healthy and the eighth offensive lineman is a free 48th player.
It is crazy.
It is so difficult to get any kind of rooting momentum for players we love or enjoy watching when they are ripped from the game with severe injuries; in some case career threatening.
Insane.
Of the little big horn…..on thanksgiving!
agreed the Cowboys and their fans are overconfident like Custer.
They have every reason to be, there's almost no way they lose this game unless the players show up at 8pm to play.
IDK if it's the players, or Ronnie Barnes, or a combo of both. But something is very, very, very wrong here, and it's been that way for ions now.
Something has to change. And no, changing the field surface is not the answer to all of the teams' injury issues.
If we have a win to get in against Philly, rest assured they'll play their starters.
Ronnie Barnes issue? Please explain.
Sounds like a Lemieux issue to me.
It's a damn toe. You want him done for the season? LOL
He probably felt great until he got into a real NFL game in over a year. Then hurt it again after being pushed and bullied for a half. It happens.
False starts, holding, illegal man downfield, sacks, no push in running game. Should be great watching 3rd and 15 every drive.
Happy Thanksgiving from the NYG Offensive Line Unit
Yeah it is the medical staff's fault guys got their knees twisted.....
Lemieux never hurt in college, Neal never hurt in college, Jackson hurt on punt return, McKinney hurt riding an ATV during the BYE week.
The Lemieux toe thing came out of nowhere. Either he was playing before truly being ready or he reaggravated teh injury. Regardless that sucks considering JE is out. In some ways I wonder of the Giants are just looking at Washington as their next real game.
Gotta wonder, with this patchwork line does it make sense to maybe dial Barkley back for a week, again with Washington Philly and Washington again coming up?
No it makes no sense whatsoever. He plays as usual and then gets ten days to rest up for Washington.
Might as well place him on injured reserve and free up a roster spot.
How the F is Lemieux hurt again? He played less than a half. And what the F with Ezeudu? If he wasn't healthy last week, he shouldn't have been active. And he looked good last week.
Is it possible some of these guys ate just soft at this point? How is this even possible. This is a statistical anomaly, I think, to have this many games lost year after year.
At least Feliciano is a netgain by getting Gates back. Gates should take every snap at OC the rest of the way.
Neal is back, right?
I have to believe come this offseason, Dabs and Schoen will be doing a very deep dive into training regimens and injury avoidance.
How the F is Lemieux hurt again? He played less than a half. And what the F with Ezeudu? If he wasn't healthy last week, he shouldn't have been active. And he looked good last week.
Is it possible some of these guys ate just soft at this point? How is this even possible. This is a statistical anomaly, I think, to have this many games lost year after year.
At least Feliciano is a netgain by getting Gates back. Gates should take every snap at OC the rest of the way.
Neal is back, right?
JVM hates Barkley on every thread. Its impossible to run behind a line thats getting dominated. You can't just say a guy who is averaging over 100 yards per game, and then has a bad game when the OL is crap, is all of the sudden crap. It makes no sense, how can he be the #1 RB in the NFL and now be lousy after one game.
This is traumatic.
My lasting memory of that year was an OL so completely inept that I think it was Lucier and Bober who had to literally hold hands to stop from false starting.
What a kick in the dick.