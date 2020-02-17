for display only
OL Ezeudu, Neal, Feliciano and Lemieux are all OUT

Big Blue Blogger : 11/23/2022 12:57 pm
@DDuggan21
The Giants announced that OL Josh Ezeudu, OL Evan Neal, OL Jon Feliciano and OL Shane Lemieux are out for tomorrow. So plug Jack Anderson in at LG. Then Matt Peart as swing tackle with Devery Hamilton and a PS elevation (Solomon Kindley?) as depth.


Shades of December 2003. - ( New Window )
Man this game seems like it's gonna be awful  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/23/2022 1:00 pm : link
On the surface.
Shades  
thrunthrublue : 11/23/2022 1:00 pm : link
Of the little big horn…..on thanksgiving!
I would say  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/23/2022 1:01 pm : link
that makes it a bit more difficult tomorrow.
 
ryanmkeane : 11/23/2022 1:02 pm : link
Glad we waited a year for Lemieux to play
RE: Shades  
Since1965 : 11/23/2022 1:02 pm : link
In comment 15919022 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Of the little big horn…..on thanksgiving!


LOL!
Ugh  
Drewcon40 : 11/23/2022 1:02 pm : link
just heard the same - let's hope we can hang in there and keep the game close. Maybe the injury luck will turn in our favor when we have a favorable roster in the coming years.
Like I said in a previous thread  
jvm52106 : 11/23/2022 1:05 pm : link
that pretty much eliminates the jumbo formation we have been using.

The Lemieux toe thing came out of nowhere. Either he was playing before truly being ready or he reaggravated teh injury. Regardless that sucks considering JE is out. In some ways I wonder of the Giants are just looking at Washington as their next real game.

Gotta wonder, with this patchwork line does it make sense to maybe dial Barkley back for a week, again with Washington Philly and Washington again coming up?
RE: Shades  
Giantsfan79 : 11/23/2022 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15919022 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Of the little big horn…..on thanksgiving!


agreed the Cowboys and their fans are overconfident like Custer.
WTF  
Crazed Dogs : 11/23/2022 1:05 pm : link
this so sucks....all the injuries so suck..Anderson and Peart..yikes... Hope Jones uses his wheels....a lot
Kindley has fifteen career starts vs. one for Anderson.  
Big Blue Blogger : 11/23/2022 1:06 pm : link
The Giants may view Kindley strictly as a right guard at this point, assuming they view him as anything.

Glowinski has experience at LG, but I doubt they want to unsettle one of the two stable positions.
Ughh, at this point I think we should just  
sec308 : 11/23/2022 1:06 pm : link
forfeit. LOL
Well  
JB_in_DC : 11/23/2022 1:08 pm : link
A lot of these guys have another bye week now. Get ready for a HUGE game at home VS WSH.
Dallas has a lengthy injury report as well going  
nygiants16 : 11/23/2022 1:11 pm : link
..
RE: RE: Shades  
M.S. : 11/23/2022 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15919031 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
In comment 15919022 thrunthrublue said:


Quote:


Of the little big horn…..on thanksgiving!



agreed the Cowboys and their fans are overconfident like Custer.

RE: Kindley has fifteen career starts vs. one for Anderson.  
ColHowPepper : 11/23/2022 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15919034 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
...Glowinski has experience at LG, but I doubt they want to unsettle one of the two stable positions.

Yes, it is forbidden to unsettle one of the two stable positions, just ask JJ and our OL coach sending Price in for Gates and moving him to LG. Let's hope Dabs is smarter than that.
This is going to be ugly  
jeff57 : 11/23/2022 1:15 pm : link
.
How  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2022 1:18 pm : link
the hell is Lemieux injured again?

Is it the same toe?

Now, this is Ronnie Barnes issue.
Oh my. Parson’s going to have  
Section331 : 11/23/2022 1:20 pm : link
a field day. Wink’s going to have to dial up some pressure and stop the run.
This is gonna be ooglay  
Optimus-NY : 11/23/2022 1:21 pm : link
.
I'll be barfing up my meal by halftime  
Jints in Carolina : 11/23/2022 1:23 pm : link
.
If Daniel Jones  
Sammo85 : 11/23/2022 1:24 pm : link
can win this game, I'll give him his new contract on the plane ride home.
RE: How  
Jints in Carolina : 11/23/2022 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15919057 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the hell is Lemieux injured again?

Is it the same toe?

Now, this is Ronnie Barnes issue.


Coughlin was right...injuries are a disease....i cannot believe how year in and year out half our team is injured.
If they want to dress an 8th lineman / 48th player...  
Big Blue Blogger : 11/23/2022 1:25 pm : link
They can elevate both Kindley and Cunningham. Might not be a bad idea, considering that Phillips, Peart, Thomas, and Gates all have their own injury concerns. The second elevation would cost a bit of money, and would preclude elevating Kalil Pimpleton or Nick Vannett

A sneakier use of the "bonus" lineman would be to give Vannett an OL number, elevate him, and have him report in as eligible if he enters the game. It would be fun to watch Jerry's reaction. (Could be the only fun we have all day.)
RE: Dallas has a lengthy injury report as well going  
regischarlotte : 11/23/2022 1:25 pm : link
In comment 15919043 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
..


Nope. When it comes to players actually missing the game, it's not even close.
We can't even use Dlinemen  
jvm52106 : 11/23/2022 1:28 pm : link
in the jumbo package as we are too thin there too.
so  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2022 1:31 pm : link
let me get this straight...

Lemieux, who never missed a game in college, comes here and turns into China Doll.

He misses most of the season with a toe injury, comes back, and can't play more than half a game before his toe is injured again (I'm assuming it is the same toe). Because of that (and/or his terrible performance), Ezeudu comes into the game with a neck injury and then proceeds to make that worse.

Do I have that right?
Is Lemieux injured or just inactive?  
sb from NYT Forum : 11/23/2022 1:31 pm : link
...Either way I am glad he won't be playing. Whether he's incredibly raw or just sucks, the bottom line is that he's a net negative when on the field right now.
Eric: As down as we all are on Barnes and his crew...  
Big Blue Blogger : 11/23/2022 1:32 pm : link
... I disagree about blaming them for Lemieux. Based on when he was designated (11/7), they appear to have had a timeline for his return: Week 13. The coaches probably asked for a risk assessment on a Week 11 return, because SL looked OK in practice and Ezeudu was dinged. The coaches and the player decided to take that risk. Barnes bears some responsibility, but the available information suggests that the medical staff had it right the first time - or at least more right than the decision to activate Lemieux early might suggest.
RE: Man this game seems like it's gonna be awful  
Carson53 : 11/23/2022 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15919021 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
On the surface.
.

Just very bad timing with the injuries.
It would have been a tough game if they were healthy too.
Playing down there on Thanksgiving, tough to do.
RE: Eric: As down as we all are on Barnes and his crew...  
sb from NYT Forum : 11/23/2022 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15919084 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
... I disagree about blaming them for Lemieux. Based on when he was designated (11/7), they appear to have had a timeline for his return: Week 13. The coaches probably asked for a risk assessment on a Week 11 return, because SL looked OK in practice and Ezeudu was dinged. The coaches and the player decided to take that risk. Barnes bears some responsibility, but the available information suggests that the medical staff had it right the first time - or at least more right than the decision to activate Lemieux early might suggest.


If he did re-injure his toe, that is very similar to what happened last year with his patellar tear. They put him out there in Game 1 and he lasted all of 10 snaps before he re-injured it and was out for the year.
RE: so  
AcidTest : 11/23/2022 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15919081 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
let me get this straight...

Lemieux, who never missed a game in college, comes here and turns into China Doll.

He misses most of the season with a toe injury, comes back, and can't play more than half a game before his toe is injured again (I'm assuming it is the same toe). Because of that (and/or his terrible performance), Ezeudu comes into the game with a neck injury and then proceeds to make that worse.

Do I have that right?


Yes, that's right.

The Giants are a MASH unit. Again.
RE: If Daniel Jones  
Bill in UT : 11/23/2022 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15919067 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
can win this game, I'll give him his new contract on the plane ride home.


Seriously, I'm concerned about Jones surviving the game- not getting injured or really beat up. I don't see any running game at all to help him out.
RE: Eric: As down as we all are on Barnes and his crew...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2022 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15919084 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
... I disagree about blaming them for Lemieux. Based on when he was designated (11/7), they appear to have had a timeline for his return: Week 13. The coaches probably asked for a risk assessment on a Week 11 return, because SL looked OK in practice and Ezeudu was dinged. The coaches and the player decided to take that risk. Barnes bears some responsibility, but the available information suggests that the medical staff had it right the first time - or at least more right than the decision to activate Lemieux early might suggest.


BBB... I've never bought into Barnes being the cause of injuries because he deals with injuries AFTER the fact. My guess is the root cause lies with turf and training practices (I've said for years these guys are too ripped).

BUT... if a player comes back with an injury and immediately proceeds to re-injure that same injury, I put that more on the training staff. If this is Lemieux's same toe issue, he obviously came back too soon (BTW, didn't the Giants do this with Lemieux last year too? He had a knee injury. Rather than have the surgery, he came back and immediately made it worse?)
This has all the makings of pain vs Cost Rica  
Sec 103 : 11/23/2022 1:37 pm : link
Damn !
As for the soundness of the strength and conditioning program...  
Big Blue Blogger : 11/23/2022 1:39 pm : link
...or the team's medical services, I have no clue. The circumstantial evidence is obviously grim.
RE: RE: If Daniel Jones  
broadbandz : 11/23/2022 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15919088 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15919067 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


can win this game, I'll give him his new contract on the plane ride home.



Seriously, I'm concerned about Jones surviving the game- not getting injured or really beat up. I don't see any running game at all to help him out.


you know half the posters on bbi see this as a good thing. Anything to validate how they felt on 2019 draft night.
And Eric's point about this happening twice with Lemieux is valid.  
Big Blue Blogger : 11/23/2022 1:43 pm : link
Whether he re-injured the knee in the 2021 opener or simply couldn't perform and got shut down, it's not a good look.
RE: RE: If Daniel Jones  
jvm52106 : 11/23/2022 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15919088 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15919067 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


can win this game, I'll give him his new contract on the plane ride home.



Seriously, I'm concerned about Jones surviving the game- not getting injured or really beat up. I don't see any running game at all to help him out.


I think we need to go to 2 and possibly three back lineups and use option like plays and or even wildcat formations.. We cannot go back and hope to pass on this Cowboys front and their playmaking DB's.

Our season comes down to:

12/4 - Washington
12/11- Philadelphia
12/18- @ Washington
12/24- @ Minnesota
01/01- Indianapolis
01/08- @ Philadelphia

We have to win 3 games in there somewhere and to do that we MUST be healthier. Take this week as a loss and play as many backups as you can.

Giants Wide Receiving corps needs to be Golladay, Hodgins, Sils- we need all the blocking help we can get with James and maybe Johnson.

Good News: The Giants are likely to face Philly's backups in Week 18.  
Big Blue Blogger : 11/23/2022 1:48 pm : link
Bad news: At this rate, the Giants will field their second string too - and not because the game is meaningless.
Any of you guys ready to play on short notice?  
mfsd : 11/23/2022 1:52 pm : link
My knees wouldn’t last long, but I could help cover a kick or two if needed

Good grief with these injuries
Sacrificial game.  
section125 : 11/23/2022 2:03 pm : link
They are getting people rested for the following week.

Probably not even worth watching..
Holy Shit  
UberAlias : 11/23/2022 2:06 pm : link
Does anyone ever get healthy on this team?
mfsd: I fumbled my first snap in high school...  
Big Blue Blogger : 11/23/2022 2:07 pm : link
... and was promptly moved from QB to WR, where I was equally bad but less conspicuous.

What I'm saying is: I'd fit right in too. Meet you at DFW, we can split an Uber to Jerry's Place.
Sounds like they ll have call ups from the PS and we may see  
Blue21 : 11/23/2022 2:14 pm : link
8 Olineman on the line a lot obviously excluding our TEs
Welp  
Cap'n Bluebeard : 11/23/2022 2:14 pm : link
Maybe if I get high enough, I'll think this is just a really funny hallucination.

Thank god for edibles.
RE: Ugh  
joeinpa : 11/23/2022 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15919027 Drewcon40 said:
Quote:
just heard the same - let's hope we can hang in there and keep the game close. Maybe the injury luck will turn in our favor when we have a favorable roster in the coming years.


If Giants keep this game close it will be remarkable
RE: Sounds like they ll have call ups from the PS and we may see  
Big Blue Blogger : 11/23/2022 2:20 pm : link
Blue21 said:
Quote:
8 Olineman on the line a lot obviously excluding our TEs

We won't know until 4pm whether the Giants will even have eight linemen in uniform. It's possible if they elevate both Kindley and Cunningham. (Sorry Solomon - I misspelled your name above.)
M.S. one of my favorites from Larry Verne  
Clearwater Joe : 11/23/2022 2:29 pm : link
along with Johnny Horton's Battle of New Orleans
I  
mitch300 : 11/23/2022 2:29 pm : link
Thought Neal was close to coming back like two weeks ago. WTF.
RE: If Daniel Jones  
noro9 : 11/23/2022 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15919067 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
can win this game, I'll give him his new contract on the plane ride home.

If he can finish the game.....
Tomorrow's inactives will be weird.  
Big Blue Blogger : 11/23/2022 2:34 pm : link
Definite (five):
Neal
Filiciano
Ezeudu
Lemieux
Bellinger

Plus two (or possibly three) from among:
Roche
Moreau (God help us)
Sills
Smith
Pinnock
Thomas (God help us X 10)

The number of inactive roster members depends in part on who they elevate. Kindley is already factored in. If they use a second elevation on a non-OL like Pimpleton or Vannett, they will have to sideline another roster player. My guess is that they will elevate Cunningham, because neither Thomas nor Phillips is fully healthy and the eighth offensive lineman is a free 48th player.
BTW, another reason to expect a second elevation...  
Big Blue Blogger : 11/23/2022 2:41 pm : link
...is that otherwise there was no reason to cut Calitro and sign Hamilton to the roster. They could have just used this week's elevations on Hamilton and Kindley and left Calitro inactive.
Maybe we shouldn't watch this one?  
FranknWeezer : 11/23/2022 2:51 pm : link
I'm not sure I'm excited about my meal coming back up.
Welp that settles it Benching  
TheBlueprintNC : 11/23/2022 2:52 pm : link
Barkley in FF. Wow!
It seems no matter how much the NFL “says” it is trying  
GiantBlue : 11/23/2022 3:00 pm : link
To make game safer and the NFLPA limits practices and contact practices, there are more injuries now then ever.

It is crazy.

It is so difficult to get any kind of rooting momentum for players we love or enjoy watching when they are ripped from the game with severe injuries; in some case career threatening.

Insane.
RE: RE: Shades  
FStubbs : 11/23/2022 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15919031 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
In comment 15919022 thrunthrublue said:


Quote:


Of the little big horn…..on thanksgiving!



agreed the Cowboys and their fans are overconfident like Custer.


They have every reason to be, there's almost no way they lose this game unless the players show up at 8pm to play.
I'm not in the business of calling pro athletes wusses, but wow.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/23/2022 3:07 pm : link
If there is any team out there that tests that from me every single year, it is the Giants.

IDK if it's the players, or Ronnie Barnes, or a combo of both. But something is very, very, very wrong here, and it's been that way for ions now.

Something has to change. And no, changing the field surface is not the answer to all of the teams' injury issues.
RE: Good News: The Giants are likely to face Philly's backups in Week 18.  
FStubbs : 11/23/2022 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15919105 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Bad news: At this rate, the Giants will field their second string too - and not because the game is meaningless.


If we have a win to get in against Philly, rest assured they'll play their starters.
RE: How  
BillKo : 11/23/2022 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15919057 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the hell is Lemieux injured again?

Is it the same toe?

Now, this is Ronnie Barnes issue.


Ronnie Barnes issue? Please explain.

Sounds like a Lemieux issue to me.
RE: so  
BillKo : 11/23/2022 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15919081 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
let me get this straight...

Lemieux, who never missed a game in college, comes here and turns into China Doll.

He misses most of the season with a toe injury, comes back, and can't play more than half a game before his toe is injured again (I'm assuming it is the same toe). Because of that (and/or his terrible performance), Ezeudu comes into the game with a neck injury and then proceeds to make that worse.

Do I have that right?


It's a damn toe. You want him done for the season? LOL

He probably felt great until he got into a real NFL game in over a year. Then hurt it again after being pushed and bullied for a half. It happens.

When and if Evan Neal  
PaulN : 11/23/2022 3:22 pm : link
Ever gets back, with this fivking crackerjack medical staff, there is an opportunity here. Gates at center, Neal at right guard, Peart at right tackle, Feliciano at left guard. Here you have a chance to be a smashmouth running offense. Daboll needs to take control of this situation and needs to do it now and fast. There is an opportunity here.
Ridiculous  
chick310 : 11/23/2022 3:22 pm : link
Offense doesn’t have a chance with so many below average guys playing and with zero continuity.

False starts, holding, illegal man downfield, sacks, no push in running game. Should be great watching 3rd and 15 every drive.

Happy Thanksgiving from the NYG Offensive Line Unit
When Ezeudu  
PaulN : 11/23/2022 3:26 pm : link
Is back and ready then you have your line. Evan Neal played it in college, if they want to switch off with Neal and Peart, fine, but this needs to be the thinking forward. Glowinski has simply been a disappointment.
Time to cut the chord  
Bruner4329 : 11/23/2022 4:08 pm : link
Looks like that new Diet is working wonders for Shane.
RE: When and if Evan Neal  
section125 : 11/23/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15919223 PaulN said:
Quote:
Ever gets back, with this fivking crackerjack medical staff, there is an opportunity here. Gates at center, Neal at right guard, Peart at right tackle, Feliciano at left guard. Here you have a chance to be a smashmouth running offense. Daboll needs to take control of this situation and needs to do it now and fast. There is an opportunity here.


Yeah it is the medical staff's fault guys got their knees twisted.....
I’ve always thought that getting mad about injuries  
Chris684 : 11/23/2022 4:10 pm : link
was pointless, but this year I’m changing.

Lemieux never hurt in college, Neal never hurt in college, Jackson hurt on punt return, McKinney hurt riding an ATV during the BYE week.

Fuck.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/23/2022 4:35 pm : link
I just read AT is questionable. I can't help but laugh @ this point.
I might be in the minority here  
Jay on the Island : 11/23/2022 4:36 pm : link
but I would feel more comfortable with Hamilton starting at LG instead of Anderson.
RE: Like I said in a previous thread  
Eman11 : 11/23/2022 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15919030 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
that pretty much eliminates the jumbo formation we have been using.

The Lemieux toe thing came out of nowhere. Either he was playing before truly being ready or he reaggravated teh injury. Regardless that sucks considering JE is out. In some ways I wonder of the Giants are just looking at Washington as their next real game.

Gotta wonder, with this patchwork line does it make sense to maybe dial Barkley back for a week, again with Washington Philly and Washington again coming up?


No it makes no sense whatsoever. He plays as usual and then gets ten days to rest up for Washington.
Shane seems undersized to me  
kelly : 11/23/2022 5:48 pm : link
Does not have the mass to play well in the pro's. Not big boned. College is one thing the pro's are another.

Might as well place him on injured reserve and free up a roster spot.
I kind of agree with jvm about Barkley.  
Big Blue Blogger : 11/23/2022 5:53 pm : link
He didn't look great against Detroit, and it's not likely he can carry the offense four days later, against a much better defense, behind an even more scrambled line. Not suggesting he should be benched for Brightwell, but reducing his snap count makes some sense. He wound up doing a lot of blitz pickup on Sunday, and handled it well. I'm just not sure that's the best use of whatever wear and tear his shoulders and knees can handle.
What in the holy Hell?  
Matt M. : 11/23/2022 7:07 pm : link
Out all day and log in to this? I had an unfounded optimism about this game until 5 minutes ago. This is ridiculous and at this point I fear for the health of Jones and Barkley.

How the F is Lemieux hurt again? He played less than a half. And what the F with Ezeudu? If he wasn't healthy last week, he shouldn't have been active. And he looked good last week.

Is it possible some of these guys ate just soft at this point? How is this even possible. This is a statistical anomaly, I think, to have this many games lost year after year.

At least Feliciano is a netgain by getting Gates back. Gates should take every snap at OC the rest of the way.

Neal is back, right?
Maybe 3 extra days wouldn’t matter for these guys but maybe they would  
Spider56 : 11/23/2022 7:22 pm : link
This game, at this level, is not meant to be played on 3 days rest. If they want to have Thursday games, the teams playing should be coming off of a bye week...

I have to believe come this offseason, Dabs and Schoen will be doing a very deep dive into training regimens and injury avoidance.
RE: What in the holy Hell?  
Matt M. : 11/23/2022 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15919350 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Out all day and log in to this? I had an unfounded optimism about this game until 5 minutes ago. This is ridiculous and at this point I fear for the health of Jones and Barkley.

How the F is Lemieux hurt again? He played less than a half. And what the F with Ezeudu? If he wasn't healthy last week, he shouldn't have been active. And he looked good last week.

Is it possible some of these guys ate just soft at this point? How is this even possible. This is a statistical anomaly, I think, to have this many games lost year after year.

At least Feliciano is a netgain by getting Gates back. Gates should take every snap at OC the rest of the way.

Neal is back, right?
Duh - I missed Neal in the title. This injury list is a real kick in the nuts, but I still have an unrealistic feeling about tomorrow.
RE: I kind of agree with jvm about Barkley.  
PatersonPlank : 11/23/2022 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15919318 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
He didn't look great against Detroit, and it's not likely he can carry the offense four days later, against a much better defense, behind an even more scrambled line. Not suggesting he should be benched for Brightwell, but reducing his snap count makes some sense. He wound up doing a lot of blitz pickup on Sunday, and handled it well. I'm just not sure that's the best use of whatever wear and tear his shoulders and knees can handle.


JVM hates Barkley on every thread. Its impossible to run behind a line thats getting dominated. You can't just say a guy who is averaging over 100 yards per game, and then has a bad game when the OL is crap, is all of the sudden crap. It makes no sense, how can he be the #1 RB in the NFL and now be lousy after one game.
And then “the anti Jones”  
Carl in CT : 11/23/2022 7:32 pm : link
Will be calling for his head all week. Poor kid doesn’t have a chance.
What's the deal with all the neck injuries?  
Matt M. : 11/23/2022 7:49 pm : link
That's what sticks out to me this year.
Still not quite as bad as the OL that got Kerry Collins killed in 2003  
Big Blue Blogger : 11/23/2022 7:55 pm : link
Getting into that territory, other than Thomas.

Remember that lineup against Buffalo?
Jeff Roehl LT
Wayne Lucier LG
Chris Bober C
David Diehl RG
Ian Allen RT
Plus the ineffectual Marcellus Rivers at TE

Or the slop they trotted out the following week, when Collins finally, inevitably, got hurt against Washington?
Ian Allen LT
Scott Peters LG
Chris Bober C
David Diehl RG
Jeff Hatch RT

Diehl was a rookie making normal rookie mistakes. The others didn’t belong in the NFL.
RE: Still not quite as bad as the OL that got Kerry Collins killed in 2003  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/23/2022 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15919396 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Getting into that territory, other than Thomas.

Remember that lineup against Buffalo?
Jeff Roehl LT
Wayne Lucier LG
Chris Bober C
David Diehl RG
Ian Allen RT
Plus the ineffectual Marcellus Rivers at TE

Or the slop they trotted out the following week, when Collins finally, inevitably, got hurt against Washington?
Ian Allen LT
Scott Peters LG
Chris Bober C
David Diehl RG
Jeff Hatch RT

Diehl was a rookie making normal rookie mistakes. The others didn’t belong in the NFL.



This is traumatic.

My lasting memory of that year was an OL so completely inept that I think it was Lucier and Bober who had to literally hold hands to stop from false starting.
First game of the season  
thefan : 12:28 am : link
That I am not excited for. It would be nice to just get out of this game with no injuries. Thats all I'm really looking for.

What a kick in the dick.
