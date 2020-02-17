New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Pre-Game Discussion

Of course winning is the focus, but this is the kind of set up where the rest of the season can get derailed by one big hit. I still think we can get some key bodies back and make a run to 10 wins. But with Jones none of that is possible.
Get the ball out quickly today and try and run Saquon (as much as Dallas will be ready like Detroit was). Hope the Cowboys make a couple of mistakes and we keep it close for a chance in the 4th quarter.
Otherwise, get a mini-bye at 7-4 and get ready for a big one vs Washington.
On offense and defense
I really worry that they will attack our LB’s in the passing game with their RB’s
I also think Schultz will have a big game in the middle of the field as our secondary is just decimated with injuries
Jones has to be involved as well as breida. Need to use a lot of pre snap motion. Defensively my only concern is the edge. Can the linebackers flow and fill their run gaps. McFadden sucked last week I expect crowder and smith and we need to limit pollard.
Run, run, run, run, run. Limit passing to short screens. Max protect when you need a longe pass play. A bit of play action here and there. Otherwise, it’s all about the run. Up the middle, misdirection, toss sweeps, power, zone, and scrambles.
Chew up the clock. Long sustained drives. Keep defense off the field.
That’s the formula. Success will depend on OL blocking up front.
RE: RE: RE: Giants wearing white uniforms in Dallas
The last time the Giants wore white at Dallas was 1963
Toney has another hammy…
RE: The last time the Giants wore white at Dallas was 1963
The Lions had 8, 9 guys in the box to stop Barkley, look for the cowturds to do the same. I am hoping the defense can step up and keep the game close, perhaps the Giants could pull off an upset. You are correct about Schultz, the Giants will make him look like he is Witten!
RE: RE: RE: WTF is the best line we can trot out today???
Giants wont score many points. They will try to run and short passes for ball control and eat up the clock.
Not sure what Wink will do on offense. Will the Giants stack the box, stop the run and pressure the QB and try to force turn overs or will the Giants just try to prevent the big plays and make Dallas grind it out and try to keep it close into the 4th quarter and hope Jones can pull it out.
I don't see the Giants winning they are not as talented and they have too many injuries, I just hope they don't suffer any more injuries and can keep the game close.
RE: RE: I don't expect the game to be close or the Giants to score much
Toney has another hammy…
He might be able to play more than two games in a row if he had another hammy
A tough watch. A friend of mine lost an arm in that battle.
We are going to lose early and often in this one. This is about avoiding further injuries, but I am not expecting much out of this team today against a very good Cowboys team. (It pains me to have to take that.)
Which is why last weeks loss was such a gut punch. We really needed it winds going into the home stretch of this season
i doubt we play uptempo. cause dallas can score quick.
we are going to TRY to limit their offensive possesssions by running the ball. its gonna be ugly
Uptempo means quick to the line, not necessarily fast snaps, keeps substitutions to a min.. If you play they way you describe it is over quickly.. We will be a couple of three and outs and it is over.. we have to dictate pave..
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
22m
(4/4) • Obviously no good time to be this beat up on the O-line. But hard to think of a worse matchup. Not only do Cowboys have talented pass rushers, they also use stunts/twists more than any defense. Will test the communication of a group with limited experience together.
Defense? Both starting CBs and the starting FS are out.
their effort. No way the OL can be coordinated enough to be effective running the ball. Their beat chance is for Dallas (who has been hit hard by the flu) to be flat and low on energy. The game may be more competitive than expel then. On paper, we should get destroyed.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
11m
Daniel Bellinger, wearing a helmet adorned with his new visor, ran routes and caught passes from Davis Webb during an extensive pregame workout. Appeared to go smoothly. No definitive timeline on Bellinger’s return from that freak eye injury, but he’s getting closer.
The cavalry didn't head to Little Big Horn knowing they had left a third of their best troops behind or that they were massive underdogs.
JFC you guys love to kill indigenous people. Use another reference ffs.
I am wondering just how hard Saquon was going last week. His health is key to his next contract. We may not see his best effort today? Probably an unpopular thought and I have no basis other than his performance last week. Curious to see what he does this afternoon though. What do you guys think?
RE: Based off how far apart Giants and Saquon are financially
I am wondering just how hard Saquon was going last week. His health is key to his next contract. We may not see his best effort today? Probably an unpopular thought and I have no basis other than his performance last week. Curious to see what he does this afternoon though. What do you guys think?
this is a silly though, the week after the bye when contract talks were reported, he rushed for over 150 yards. Also they never specificed how "far apart" they are, just a lot of conjecture.
Quote:
That has to be a first, doesn’t it?
Giants are in blue today.
Giants are in road whites. Dallas is wearing their navy throwbacks with white helmet.
Giants uniforms - ( New Window )
(Whoever wins, gets Beckham.)
Chew up the clock. Long sustained drives. Keep defense off the field.
That’s the formula. Success will depend on OL blocking up front.
Quote:
In comment 15919649 Costy16 said:
Quote:
That has to be a first, doesn’t it?
Giants are in blue today.
Giants are in road whites. Dallas is wearing their navy throwbacks with white helmet.
Giants uniforms - ( New Window )
Thank you. The uniform schedule from August had them in blue today. I never recall this happening in Dallas.
The Giants trailed 27-14 at halftime but dominated the second half and won 34-27.
Giants at Dallas 12/1/63 - ( New Window )
The Giants trailed 27-14 at halftime but dominated the second half and won 34-27.
Giants at Dallas 12/1/63 - ( New Window )
Awesome find. Thanks.
2) maybe the short week equalizes things a bit
Have a great Thanksgiving, let's hope for an amazing one!
A lot of injuries, but they still have their 7 of their most valuable players in place
DJ
Saquon
AT
Leo
Dex
Love
KT
CB is concerning, but besides Lamb Dallas doesn’t have a major outside threat.
OL I think will be fine. Gates is an upgrade, Phillips/Peart will get help. Anderson not too much of a drop off from Bredeson/Ezeudu. A lot of quick game, boots, and run game.
Quote:
What a fucking mess.
The staff has a decision to make at left guard. The other positions are pretty much known:
LT Thomas
LG Anderson or Hamilton
OC Gates
RG Glowinski
RT Phillips (or Peart if Phillips can’t go)
I don’t think Korey Cunningham is in the mix to start, unless Thomas is seriously ill.
Quote:
BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
What a fucking mess.
The staff has a decision to make at left guard. The other positions are pretty much known:
LT Thomas
LG Anderson or Hamilton
OC Gates
RG Glowinski
RT Phillips (or Peart if Phillips can’t go)
I don’t think Korey Cunningham is in the mix to start, unless Thomas is seriously ill.
Thomas is out.
Thomas is not out
(Whoever wins, gets Beckham.)
If he is after a championship, the he'd be nuts to sign with the Giants.
And if he were after a championship and sustainment over the next few years, KC, Buff, and San Fran are way ahead here.
The only way he comes to the Giants is "more years, more money."
Quote:
Quote:
Interesting in the comments under that Twitter link, it mentions the Cowboys just tweeted at OBJ "It's your move." This is being billed as The Odell Bowl down in DAL.
Not sure he signs longer than a deal for the rest of the year with anyone. He’s going to try to prove himself for a bigger multi year deal this offseason
Quote:
A tough watch. A friend of mine lost an arm in that battle.
Which is why last weeks loss was such a gut punch. We really needed it winds going into the home stretch of this season
Play ot your strength which is Barkley and in which running is the worst part of their defense. The more you pass, the more it's Dallas's strength.
Run the football and short passes.
On Defense pray that the Secondary can hold up. A lot of prayers needed.
But --- this is the NFL. Anything can happen.
Didnt we try to implement that plan last week? There’s always one problem…the defense might not want to accommodate that plan.
Quote:
And use two backs on the field at the same time..
When the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?
Quote:
CB Adoree’ Jackson
CB Fabian Moreau
G Shane Lemieux
T Evan Neal
G Joshua Ezeudu
C Jon Feliciano
TE Daniel Bellinger
Anthony Barr
Johnathan Hankins
Kelvin Joseph
Markquese Bell
Tarell Basham
Takk McKinley
Will Grier
The secondary is in shambles.
this is a silly though, the week after the bye when contract talks were reported, he rushed for over 150 yards. Also they never specificed how "far apart" they are, just a lot of conjecture.
“I know we’re really injured but…”
Only so much you can overcome when you lack depth.
Just awful.
And now the divisional games are just starting.