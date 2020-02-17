New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion

for display only
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:04 pm
...
It's b******* the way this fox broadcast  
cpgiants : 7:39 pm : link
Is openly recruiting a wide receiver to the Dallas Cowboys
FUCK THESE REFS  
Costy16 : 7:39 pm : link
Lamb is soft as baby shit.
Lol Lamb is using his left arm to  
Returning Video Tapes : 7:39 pm : link
push off and it’s a penalty. Sounds about righg
RE: FUCK THESE REFS  
BigBlueinDE : 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15920909 Costy16 said:
Quote:
Lamb is soft as baby shit.


They love calling PI.
RE: Leave  
thefan : 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15920907 Beef Wellington said:
Quote:
Barkley in Dallas. Not worth the plane ticket home.


The peanut gallery has arrived.
RE: FUCK THESE REFS  
npd4432 : 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15920909 Costy16 said:
Quote:
Lamb is soft as baby shit.


Fuck Beckham too
Zero people on this thread  
M.S. : 7:40 pm : link

Should be surprised at the outcome of this game
RE: RE: I can't argue the play calling  
jvm52106 : 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15920881 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15920879 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


We are beyond limited and anything else and we are exposing Jones etc to injury and complete destruction.

We were locked in to a game plan as a necessity no matter score or time..



I can. How much time did we kill running the ball on that drive?


They have no option, we are running and gimmicking our way through plays. Say what you want but our offense is just plain vanilla and our best player (Barkley) continues to come up small.
RE: Zero people on this thread  
ChrisRick : 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15920918 M.S. said:
Quote:

Should be surprised at the outcome of this game


Agreed
Daniel Jones  
NYPanos : 7:41 pm : link
Is also an amazing QB. Lol
I am not resigning Barkley  
kelly : 7:41 pm : link
No explosion. Doesn't break tackles.

Brightwell looks more explosive and runs harder and he is a back up.

Barkley didn't get his contract extension. Looks like he is playing not to get hurt.

Down on Barkley. Better places to spend money in areas of need. Very disappointing.
RE: Zero people on this thread  
cpgiants : 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15920918 M.S. said:
Quote:

Should be surprised at the outcome of this game


After the first half, we had reason to believe we could get an unexpected surprise
Pollard is better than Zeke and Barkley combined.  
Jim in Hoboken : 7:41 pm : link
Let’s hope Schoen isn’t stupid enough to sign Saquon long term.

Whatever it is, let’s hope he makes the right decision on Jones also.
RE: RE: Zero people on this thread  
thefan : 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15920922 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
In comment 15920918 M.S. said:


Quote:



Should be surprised at the outcome of this game



Agreed


third. easy loss to take of the season for me.
The Gettleman decision to not  
Ike#88 : 7:41 pm : link
draft Parsons and let him go to the Cowboys is unforgivable. It really screwed the potential for a dominant defense since we had Lawrence and Williams already on the line. Barkley has to make that catch. It was a soft throw. He blew it.
RE: Outside of Thomas  
christian : 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15920867 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
There is nobody on this offense that can’t be replaced next year. Barkley looks nothing like that player he was earlier in the year. Nobody else.really an NFL starter level talent.


Unfortunately it looks like Barkley went over 200 carries and turned into a pumpkin.
RE: Leave  
BillT : 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15920907 Beef Wellington said:
Quote:
Barkley in Dallas. Not worth the plane ticket home.

Fuck you.
Haven't liked the playcalling since the bye week  
sharp315 : 7:42 pm : link
I realize the cupboards are bare. Best idea of the game was getting Brightwell involved.
If Lamb was 50% of the player he thought he was  
Mike from Ohio : 7:42 pm : link
It would be concerning for the rest of the NFC East. Someone should tell him star receivers don’t drop routine passes at the rate he does.
RE: RE: RE: Played like absolute losers in the second half  
NJBlueTuna : 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15920895 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15920861 David Dooley said:


Quote:


In comment 15920857 Anakim said:


Quote:


.



Now they know how it feels like to be you.




Aren't you the guy who everyone called out for being a pussy asswipe? Yeah, your opinion means shit, you fucking mongoloid.


You went to law school????
“Collapse”  
Jim in NH : 7:42 pm : link
This is all such bullshit.

This is a 3-14 team. They won 7 games because other teams, especially in the first 7 games, did not believe they could lose to this team.

Now they do, and they play like they do.

It’s a multi year (3-4 years) to make this a playoff team. The QB position is not even an issue until there are 15-16 NFL caliber players at the other positions.

I’m very impressed that they have the leadership (finally) at HC and hopefully GM to make a winning team here, but if you thought this was that team you were an idiot.
How did  
npd4432 : 7:42 pm : link
Lamb push off and get a PI call. I know is over, but just don’t call anything there.
RE: RE: The defense hasn't stopped the Cowboys in the 2nd half  
PatersonPlank : 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15920899 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15920885 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


3 long drives for TDs.



They've been on the field the whole game? What do you expect? Look at snaps and TOP.


Yes, but half of that is the defenses own fault. The defense doesn't stop them at all, so of course they are on the field a lot. Also yes, the offense didn't sustain drives to give them a break. So its not all the offenses fault.
In the first half  
M.S. : 7:42 pm : link

Only Dallas stopped itself on offense

In the second half no one stopped their offense
.  
ChrisRick : 7:43 pm : link
I really doubt defenses play brightwell and breida the same way they play Barkley. Good gracious.
RE: Haven't liked the playcalling since the bye week  
thefan : 7:43 pm : link
In comment 15920933 sharp315 said:
Quote:
I realize the cupboards are bare. Best idea of the game was getting Brightwell involved.


Playcalling was exactly what I wanted early in the game. They got away with it to establish the run, but we all knew that was never gonna happen. Kafka didn't get the memo?
RE: Daniel Jones  
BillT : 7:43 pm : link
In comment 15920923 NYPanos said:
Quote:
Is also an amazing QB. Lol

And fuck you, too.
RE: Zero people on this thread  
Route 9 : 7:43 pm : link
In comment 15920918 M.S. said:
Quote:

Should be surprised at the outcome of this game


True. This offense does blow.
Jones Did Not  
Jeffrey : 7:43 pm : link
Play well this week . His accuracy was off and he is reverting some with the increased pressure.
13-28  
Joe Beckwith : 7:43 pm : link
3 minutes to go, Refs call a PI.
If I was a psychic, and you said the Giants were losing, and I was asked who they playing or where, I’d answer Dallas.
They can’t fellate that team enough.
RE: I am not resigning Barkley  
Ned In Atlanta : 7:43 pm : link
In comment 15920924 kelly said:
Quote:
No explosion. Doesn't break tackles.

Brightwell looks more explosive and runs harder and he is a back up.

Barkley didn't get his contract extension. Looks like he is playing not to get hurt.

Down on Barkley. Better places to spend money in areas of need. Very disappointing.


This isn’t a heat of the moment hot take. But you’re 100% right. Barkleys been great this year but pollard shows you you can get a good rb late for a fraction of the cost. The team has so many holes and places where money could be better spent. It’s not hate, it’s economics
First drive  
Simms : 7:44 pm : link
When we could have wrapped up Dek for a big loss, in turn he ran for yards to extend the long drive for a TD that turned the table IMHO. No spark afterward just raw heart and energy till it dwindled away.

Jones was getting pressed easier said than done.

Dallas adjusted as we allowed lamb to be burn us and thier TE provided a Whiten flashback.
RE: “Collapse”  
BillT : 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15920936 Jim in NH said:
Quote:
This is all such bullshit.

This is a 3-14 team. They won 7 games because other teams, especially in the first 7 games, did not believe they could lose to this team.

Now they do, and they play like they do.

It’s a multi year (3-4 years) to make this a playoff team. The QB position is not even an issue until there are 15-16 NFL caliber players at the other positions.

I’m very impressed that they have the leadership (finally) at HC and hopefully GM to make a winning team here, but if you thought this was that team you were an idiot.

Well said.
RE: “Collapse”  
Chocco : 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15920936 Jim in NH said:
Quote:
This is all such bullshit.

This is a 3-14 team. They won 7 games because other teams, especially in the first 7 games, did not believe they could lose to this team.

Now they do, and they play like they do.

It’s a multi year (3-4 years) to make this a playoff team. The QB position is not even an issue until there are 15-16 NFL caliber players at the other positions.

I’m very impressed that they have the leadership (finally) at HC and hopefully GM to make a winning team here, but if you thought this was that team you were an idiot.

If they won 7 games, this is not a 3-14 team
Welp  
thefan : 7:45 pm : link
The outcome sucks but its expected. I hope you all had a thanksgiving though. See yall in 10 days.
Every year  
Giant volunteer 79 : 7:46 pm : link
Lather, wash, rinse, repeat. They’ll be the same garbage team next year, we’ll be singing the same complaints, optimists will be saying coaches have nothing to work with, pessimists will be saying coaching sucks. The field will claim another 6 promising careers. This time next year we will be questioning whether Daboll and Schoen are the answer and why will Mara not sell the team to a competent ownership group. Ah the pungent air of mediocrity!
RE: RE: Outside of Thomas  
HomerJones45 : 7:46 pm : link
In comment 15920931 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15920867 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


There is nobody on this offense that can’t be replaced next year. Barkley looks nothing like that player he was earlier in the year. Nobody else.really an NFL starter level talent.



Unfortunately it looks like Barkley went over 200 carries and turned into a pumpkin.
you understand the other team gets paid too? They know who the #1 player is and they try and take him away. It's up to the others to make up the slack, especially the franchise qb.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Played like absolute losers in the second half  
Anakim : 7:48 pm : link
In comment 15920935 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
In comment 15920895 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15920861 David Dooley said:


Quote:


In comment 15920857 Anakim said:


Quote:


.



Now they know how it feels like to be you.




Aren't you the guy who everyone called out for being a pussy asswipe? Yeah, your opinion means shit, you fucking mongoloid.



You went to law school????


Fuck you, Tuna. Every single post he's ever made targets me because he doesn't know the song "Tom Dooley", so shut the fuck up.
The fitting ending to this game  
cpgiants : 7:48 pm : link
Would be golladay's first touchdown as a giant
......  
Route 9 : 7:48 pm : link
Jones isn't a franchise QB. Let's hope not lol
RE: Every year  
HomerJones45 : 7:48 pm : link
In comment 15920965 Giant volunteer 79 said:
Quote:
Lather, wash, rinse, repeat. They’ll be the same garbage team next year, we’ll be singing the same complaints, optimists will be saying coaches have nothing to work with, pessimists will be saying coaching sucks. The field will claim another 6 promising careers. This time next year we will be questioning whether Daboll and Schoen are the answer and why will Mara not sell the team to a competent ownership group. Ah the pungent air of mediocrity!
I don't think so. The scholarships are done. Some of these players are playing their last games as Giants.
RE: RE: RE: Played like absolute losers in the second half  
David Dooley : 7:48 pm : link
In comment 15920895 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15920861 David Dooley said:


Quote:


In comment 15920857 Anakim said:


Quote:


.



Now they know how it feels like to be you.




Aren't you the guy who everyone called out for being a pussy asswipe? Yeah, your opinion means shit, you fucking mongoloid.


Aren’t you the grown man that begged Amani Toomer for an autograph and he ignored you? Grow up, dork.
On top of everything else, this announcing team  
CT Charlie : 7:49 pm : link
is putrid.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Played like absolute losers in the second half  
Route 9 : 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15920935 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
In comment 15920895 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15920861 David Dooley said:


Quote:


In comment 15920857 Anakim said:


Quote:


.



Now they know how it feels like to be you.




Aren't you the guy who everyone called out for being a pussy asswipe? Yeah, your opinion means shit, you fucking mongoloid.



You went to law school????

Hobbs - ( New Window )
Gtf  
Chocco : 7:50 pm : link
OOB
Spread covered in garbage time  
Atari2600 : 7:50 pm : link
That was not right
RE: RE: RE: RE: Played like absolute losers in the second half  
Anakim : 7:50 pm : link
In comment 15920980 David Dooley said:
Quote:
In comment 15920895 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15920861 David Dooley said:


Quote:


In comment 15920857 Anakim said:


Quote:


.



Now they know how it feels like to be you.




Aren't you the guy who everyone called out for being a pussy asswipe? Yeah, your opinion means shit, you fucking mongoloid.



Aren’t you the grown man that begged Amani Toomer for an autograph and he ignored you? Grow up, dork.


Aren't you the stalker of every post I've ever made and only comment about me, you fucking nutjob? Why don't you go see a therapist and tell him that? You'd be institutionalized or better yet, lobotomized.
Mop-up time  
GMen72 : 7:50 pm : link
DJs time to shine
RE: ......  
HomerJones45 : 7:50 pm : link
In comment 15920975 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Jones isn't a franchise QB. Let's hope not lol
I was being facetious. He will be elsewhere next season. He is what he is and these guys are going to screw around any longer with him.

And on cue, there is his specialty- the garbage time td throw.
RE: RE: ......  
Route 9 : 7:51 pm : link
In comment 15920991 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15920975 Route 9 said:


Quote:


Jones isn't a franchise QB. Let's hope not lol

I was being facetious. He will be elsewhere next season. He is what he is and these guys are going to screw around any longer with him.

And on cue, there is his specialty- the garbage time td throw.


I know
