New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion

draft Parsons and let him go to the Cowboys is unforgivable. It really screwed the potential for a dominant defense since we had Lawrence and Williams already on the line. Barkley has to make that catch. It was a soft throw. He blew it.
They've been on the field the whole game? What do you expect? Look at snaps and TOP.
Yes, but half of that is the defenses own fault. The defense doesn't stop them at all, so of course they are on the field a lot. Also yes, the offense didn't sustain drives to give them a break. So its not all the offenses fault.
Brightwell looks more explosive and runs harder and he is a back up.
Barkley didn't get his contract extension. Looks like he is playing not to get hurt.
Down on Barkley. Better places to spend money in areas of need. Very disappointing.
This isn’t a heat of the moment hot take. But you’re 100% right. Barkleys been great this year but pollard shows you you can get a good rb late for a fraction of the cost. The team has so many holes and places where money could be better spent. It’s not hate, it’s economics
When we could have wrapped up Dek for a big loss, in turn he ran for yards to extend the long drive for a TD that turned the table IMHO. No spark afterward just raw heart and energy till it dwindled away.
Jones was getting pressed easier said than done.
Dallas adjusted as we allowed lamb to be burn us and thier TE provided a Whiten flashback.
Lather, wash, rinse, repeat. They’ll be the same garbage team next year, we’ll be singing the same complaints, optimists will be saying coaches have nothing to work with, pessimists will be saying coaching sucks. The field will claim another 6 promising careers. This time next year we will be questioning whether Daboll and Schoen are the answer and why will Mara not sell the team to a competent ownership group. Ah the pungent air of mediocrity!
Lather, wash, rinse, repeat. They’ll be the same garbage team next year, we’ll be singing the same complaints, optimists will be saying coaches have nothing to work with, pessimists will be saying coaching sucks. The field will claim another 6 promising careers. This time next year we will be questioning whether Daboll and Schoen are the answer and why will Mara not sell the team to a competent ownership group. Ah the pungent air of mediocrity!
I don't think so. The scholarships are done. Some of these players are playing their last games as Giants.
RE: RE: RE: Played like absolute losers in the second half
Aren't you the guy who everyone called out for being a pussy asswipe? Yeah, your opinion means shit, you fucking mongoloid.
Aren’t you the grown man that begged Amani Toomer for an autograph and he ignored you? Grow up, dork.
Aren't you the stalker of every post I've ever made and only comment about me, you fucking nutjob? Why don't you go see a therapist and tell him that? You'd be institutionalized or better yet, lobotomized.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
They love calling PI.
The peanut gallery has arrived.
Fuck Beckham too
Should be surprised at the outcome of this game
Quote:
We are beyond limited and anything else and we are exposing Jones etc to injury and complete destruction.
We were locked in to a game plan as a necessity no matter score or time..
I can. How much time did we kill running the ball on that drive?
They have no option, we are running and gimmicking our way through plays. Say what you want but our offense is just plain vanilla and our best player (Barkley) continues to come up small.
Should be surprised at the outcome of this game
Agreed
Brightwell looks more explosive and runs harder and he is a back up.
Barkley didn't get his contract extension. Looks like he is playing not to get hurt.
Down on Barkley. Better places to spend money in areas of need. Very disappointing.
Should be surprised at the outcome of this game
After the first half, we had reason to believe we could get an unexpected surprise
Whatever it is, let’s hope he makes the right decision on Jones also.
Quote:
Should be surprised at the outcome of this game
Agreed
third. easy loss to take of the season for me.
Unfortunately it looks like Barkley went over 200 carries and turned into a pumpkin.
Fuck you.
Quote:
In comment 15920857 Anakim said:
Quote:
.
Now they know how it feels like to be you.
Aren't you the guy who everyone called out for being a pussy asswipe? Yeah, your opinion means shit, you fucking mongoloid.
You went to law school????
This is a 3-14 team. They won 7 games because other teams, especially in the first 7 games, did not believe they could lose to this team.
Now they do, and they play like they do.
It’s a multi year (3-4 years) to make this a playoff team. The QB position is not even an issue until there are 15-16 NFL caliber players at the other positions.
I’m very impressed that they have the leadership (finally) at HC and hopefully GM to make a winning team here, but if you thought this was that team you were an idiot.
Quote:
3 long drives for TDs.
They've been on the field the whole game? What do you expect? Look at snaps and TOP.
Yes, but half of that is the defenses own fault. The defense doesn't stop them at all, so of course they are on the field a lot. Also yes, the offense didn't sustain drives to give them a break. So its not all the offenses fault.
Only Dallas stopped itself on offense
In the second half no one stopped their offense
Playcalling was exactly what I wanted early in the game. They got away with it to establish the run, but we all knew that was never gonna happen. Kafka didn't get the memo?
And fuck you, too.
Should be surprised at the outcome of this game
True. This offense does blow.
If I was a psychic, and you said the Giants were losing, and I was asked who they playing or where, I’d answer Dallas.
They can’t fellate that team enough.
Brightwell looks more explosive and runs harder and he is a back up.
Barkley didn't get his contract extension. Looks like he is playing not to get hurt.
Down on Barkley. Better places to spend money in areas of need. Very disappointing.
This isn’t a heat of the moment hot take. But you’re 100% right. Barkleys been great this year but pollard shows you you can get a good rb late for a fraction of the cost. The team has so many holes and places where money could be better spent. It’s not hate, it’s economics
Jones was getting pressed easier said than done.
Dallas adjusted as we allowed lamb to be burn us and thier TE provided a Whiten flashback.
This is a 3-14 team. They won 7 games because other teams, especially in the first 7 games, did not believe they could lose to this team.
Now they do, and they play like they do.
It’s a multi year (3-4 years) to make this a playoff team. The QB position is not even an issue until there are 15-16 NFL caliber players at the other positions.
I’m very impressed that they have the leadership (finally) at HC and hopefully GM to make a winning team here, but if you thought this was that team you were an idiot.
Well said.
This is a 3-14 team. They won 7 games because other teams, especially in the first 7 games, did not believe they could lose to this team.
Now they do, and they play like they do.
It’s a multi year (3-4 years) to make this a playoff team. The QB position is not even an issue until there are 15-16 NFL caliber players at the other positions.
I’m very impressed that they have the leadership (finally) at HC and hopefully GM to make a winning team here, but if you thought this was that team you were an idiot.
If they won 7 games, this is not a 3-14 team
Quote:
There is nobody on this offense that can’t be replaced next year. Barkley looks nothing like that player he was earlier in the year. Nobody else.really an NFL starter level talent.
Unfortunately it looks like Barkley went over 200 carries and turned into a pumpkin.
Quote:
In comment 15920861 David Dooley said:
Quote:
In comment 15920857 Anakim said:
Quote:
.
Now they know how it feels like to be you.
Aren't you the guy who everyone called out for being a pussy asswipe? Yeah, your opinion means shit, you fucking mongoloid.
You went to law school????
Fuck you, Tuna. Every single post he's ever made targets me because he doesn't know the song "Tom Dooley", so shut the fuck up.
Quote:
In comment 15920857 Anakim said:
Quote:
.
Now they know how it feels like to be you.
Aren't you the guy who everyone called out for being a pussy asswipe? Yeah, your opinion means shit, you fucking mongoloid.
Aren’t you the grown man that begged Amani Toomer for an autograph and he ignored you? Grow up, dork.
Quote:
In comment 15920861 David Dooley said:
Quote:
In comment 15920857 Anakim said:
Quote:
.
Now they know how it feels like to be you.
Aren't you the guy who everyone called out for being a pussy asswipe? Yeah, your opinion means shit, you fucking mongoloid.
You went to law school????
Hobbs - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15920861 David Dooley said:
Quote:
In comment 15920857 Anakim said:
Quote:
.
Now they know how it feels like to be you.
Aren't you the guy who everyone called out for being a pussy asswipe? Yeah, your opinion means shit, you fucking mongoloid.
Aren’t you the grown man that begged Amani Toomer for an autograph and he ignored you? Grow up, dork.
Aren't you the stalker of every post I've ever made and only comment about me, you fucking nutjob? Why don't you go see a therapist and tell him that? You'd be institutionalized or better yet, lobotomized.
And on cue, there is his specialty- the garbage time td throw.
Quote:
Jones isn't a franchise QB. Let's hope not lol
I was being facetious. He will be elsewhere next season. He is what he is and these guys are going to screw around any longer with him.
And on cue, there is his specialty- the garbage time td throw.
I know