New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Post Game Discussion

Hopefully I am allowed to start this thread. Many issues with the team again. Between an anemic offense and a defense giving up big plays, you cannot beat a good team. However, overlay officiating that is criminal, you have no chance.
That said, I also think the coaches had another bad game. Two stinkers in a row for our coaches on both offense and defense.
mittenedman said:
Meanwhile on the other side we've got Lamb and Gallup making circus catches with guys draped all over them.
This is the NFL. That was an easy catch and Barkley looked like an uncoordinated egg trying to deal with it.
He should have caught it, but it certainly wasn’t an easy catch.
Not surprisingly, nobody in the Jones fan club seems to be pointing out how easy that throw SHOULD have been. Jones was not pressured, Barkley was wide open with a linebacker on coverage and he threw the ball low and behind Barkley when an accurate throw was absolutely a first down and maybe a lot more.
What a joke it is that Jones couldn’t make that throw. And yeah, Barkley should have caught it, but anybody who can’t admit it was a bad throw is not worth talking to because they are completely lost.
6 on Dallas was about to sack Jones so he was definitely pressured.
now get the angle from the endzone...it was an awful throw. It just had to lead him the tiniest little bit.
I guess you have to assume that the Giants would have actually done something with that first down and you have to assume that Dallas was not going to continue to bash its way through a creampuff defense. If those two assumptions came true, then yes it was a bigger play than I believe it actually was.
Why aren’t you applying the same logic to the Holmes penalty then? The missed 4th and 1 had way more impact on the game than the penalty.
The Jones-Barkley 4th down fiasco is a story of poor execution on one particular play. Bad stuff happens. But that pales in comparison to getting run over at will by the Dallas offense. That had so much more to do with the outcome of today’s game than the ugly 4th down miss.
Was it a good throw, yes or no?
You keep finding ways to say that the horrific calls against the Giants didn’t impact them that much. I don’t know why you keep saying that, it’s weird.
It was a bad throw that should have been caught.
It would have been a tremendous catch.
It is what it is at this point. But to say that they had no impact on the game is absolutely bullshit.
Pales in comparison to what the Cowboys were doing at will on offense.
You keep finding ways to say that the horrific calls against the Giants didn’t impact them that much. I don’t know why you keep saying that, it’s weird.
I don’t know why you keep crying about the officials, it’s weird.
We’ve got people trying to down play the impact of the 4th and 1 miss, but I’m weird for thinking the penalty didn’t have that much of an impact because they had two more third and longs to stop them on?
The Giants got whooped in the second half. They lose this game without that penalty.
Also pretty sure that Giants FG drive before half had more Dallas penalty yards that offense yards. Let's get real here. The offense is trash. Quit complaining about the refs.
Because we needed a relatively level playing field, and those two penalties affected the scoreboard when the game was still close.
section125 said:
Ivan15 said:
That Prescott had, the Giants would have won this game easily.
Dak was just throwing balls in CeeDee Lamb's direction every 3rd and long. Maybe if Jones had a CeeDee Lamb he could have done better.
you guys act like the NFL is your local flag tag league. dak can read a defense and knows where he is going with the ball. Jones can’t do either.
Yeah, you can tell Dak reads defenses well - his two shitty INTs proved it. I suppose being able to just throw a ball in Lamb's vicinity shows his supreme skillz reading the defense. Everytime you post nonsense like this you prove your football acuity.
And yes, Jones missed about 4 open throws today. It may be the nail in his coffin with the Giants. Missing Barkley on the 4th and 1 was about as bad a throw you can make.
Both are at fault.
Overall, the Giants played very hard on the road against a good team. I was actually surprised they were in the game and not blown out with all the injuries.
I was with a bunch of Cowboy fans for Thanksgiving, and they all raved about how good Daboll and his staff are for the Giants.
You do realize that NFL WIDE RECEIVERS drop passes every Sunday.
Saquon is already shaky at catching. And you're saying he should've 100% caught a pass that he had to reach back for, while running full speed the other way
That is the ultimate "imma fan, I've never played sports" take
illegal man downfield
Why is everyone whining about the refs???
Because we needed a relatively level playing field, and those two penalties affected the scoreboard when the game was still close.
.... Cowboys defense had more penalty yards than any of our skill players. Anyone trying to pin this on the refs is lost.
I supported Jones but growing weary.will he ever be more than what he is now? I don't know.
Maybe we will need to start over. We could make a splash in free agency if we didn't spend money on Jones and Barkley.
That’s worse than originally thought and not worth the complaints
I don't know what NFL you're watching. NFL receivers drop balls all the time, even the very good ones. All QBs have to overcome drops at some point.
We were leading at halftime. The refs sucked balls.
Daboll SHOULD NOT have gone for it at our own 45 that early in the game only down by 1. The fact the pass was off target and Saquon could have caught it is reason enough. Field position is big in a tight game. You need to force teams to go the length of the field.
I really like Daboll, but haven’t Jackson return punts and going for it at our 45 in that situation are 2 very bad decisions.
section125 said:
OBJ_AllDay said:
larryflower37 said:
This team is dealing with 3rd and 4th strings against the 2nd best defensive in the league.
They played well and were in the game until the 4th quarter.
The defense held strong today against an offense that has been on fire with once again 3rd string CB's
Coaching game plan was well put together and Jones played smart.
They were keying on Barkley.
Wink is going to drive you crazy in games but I will tell you he hit Prescott alot today and forced him off his spot more than once.
I am not sure most of understand how limited this team is talentwise. We had 7 practice squad players on offense today .
Defense did their part for as long as they could. Horrible awareness to allow the td on 3rd and goal from about the 15 though on the one drive
Thibs has to make that sack on the start of the 2nd half. To whiff on Dak right there was brutal and they would have gotten the ball right there.
I thought thibs’ missed sack was in the 1st half
The majority of the crowd here likes his speed and getting close. To me he’s a poor man’s osi. Time will tell but he’s a speed demon, not so strong, non 2 way DE… anyone that thinks he’s gonna compare to a JPP year 2 to year 2 is out of their bird imo. Parsons can light the world on fire from the get go but we have to wait till year 3 or 4 for him to “develop”. He’s a top 5 pick. Take over a game
Nonsense. Poor man’s osi?? Osi did fuck all as a rookie. He barely played.
Thibs is flat out a better talent than Osi. If he stays healthy he will be a better pro than osi. You can hold me to that.
DJ had a free back side rusher breathing down his neck so it was a little rushed and behind Sequan but it was on his right hip, hit his hands and he dropped the ball while he tripped. This is the NFL that should be a routine catch. High school players make that play in there sleep Sequan is 100% at fault for that play it was a dropped pass. DJ also needs to make a better throw but it was a very catchable ball by any standard.
Another bullshit post form you guys. COmeplete bullshit.
"Full speed" is complete horse shit! "Full speed" - laughing my ass off.
LMAO -- "full speed!" hahahhaha Is that you Mrs Barkley posting?
SO his hands suck - so that's the new excuse now that you boy shouldn't be allowed to catch a pass unless it's perfect? Poor baby. Why don't you just say "Don't throw the ball to my son. His hands suck and it's your fault if you do throw it to him."
Also I thought he made a couple of good reads against the run too.
Too much wine. Time for bed, Mrs. Jones
I guess you have. You're the idiot that said the ball was at his ankles. Drunk watching the game yet again and incoherent after?
Yeah right the ball was "at his ankles . . ." LMAO.
Because they should have had 3x the penalties. Thanks for asking.
Dallas takes a lot of penalties by design. They are extremely aggressive and play that way on purpose. They should be called for a lot of penalties and the refs still missed too many.
There is no "referendum."
You make the obvious point the ball should have been caught.
It's the morons that want to keep fighting this simple logic because they want to dig on Jones. Why do they have to keep fighting what is so logical instead of saying "The ball was down at his ankles," and "He was running full speed."
What's wrong with calling them out on such horseshit? If they are going to post horseshit, why is it wrong to point it out?
PetesHereNow said:
section125 said:
OBJ_AllDay said:
larryflower37 said:
This team is dealing with 3rd and 4th strings against the 2nd best defensive in the league.
They played well and were in the game until the 4th quarter.
The defense held strong today against an offense that has been on fire with once again 3rd string CB's
Coaching game plan was well put together and Jones played smart.
They were keying on Barkley.
Wink is going to drive you crazy in games but I will tell you he hit Prescott alot today and forced him off his spot more than once.
I am not sure most of understand how limited this team is talentwise. We had 7 practice squad players on offense today .
Defense did their part for as long as they could. Horrible awareness to allow the td on 3rd and goal from about the 15 though on the one drive
Thibs has to make that sack on the start of the 2nd half. To whiff on Dak right there was brutal and they would have gotten the ball right there.
I thought thibs’ missed sack was in the 1st half
The majority of the crowd here likes his speed and getting close. To me he’s a poor man’s osi. Time will tell but he’s a speed demon, not so strong, non 2 way DE… anyone that thinks he’s gonna compare to a JPP year 2 to year 2 is out of their bird imo. Parsons can light the world on fire from the get go but we have to wait till year 3 or 4 for him to “develop”. He’s a top 5 pick. Take over a game
Fair enough 1 sack down 84 to go plus a lot
Of strip sack fumbles… they’re very similar players. Thibs is more osi than tuck JPP or strahan I think that’s apparent. I stand by it. His toolkit is speed and nothing else
I think we can just move on no? It’s one fucking play that both qb and rb could have handled differently. We’re gonna run a referendum on jones because of THAT play? Christ it wasn’t that bad a pass. Could have been better and wasn’t. Could have been caught but wasn’t. Move along. More games to come.
Move on? It was a key play and Jones was asked to make a routine play. And didn’t. Seems kind of important, no?
I want Barkley and jones to succeed here. I think it was a sloppy pass from jones, not perfect in any means, but a pass Barkley should make.
Not a great throw, but it hit Barkley's hands. If he wants to make $12 million per year he's gotta make that catch.
djm said:
Move on? It was a key play and Jones was asked to make a routine play. And didn’t. Seems kind of important, no?
Not a great throw, but it hit Barkley's hands. If he wants to make $12 million per year he's gotta make that catch.
The QBs job is to throw catchable balls to the receivers. Jones has done this very well on crossers over the middle this season. But touch throws and other high difficulty passes he remains suspect. Every team has receivers who drop passes, the QB needs to make the catches as simple as possible. It's a difficult skill to master and separates many great passers from the pack.
cosmicj said:
djm said:
Move on? It was a key play and Jones was asked to make a routine play. And didn’t. Seems kind of important, no?
Not a great throw, but it hit Barkley's hands. If he wants to make $12 million per year he's gotta make that catch.
The QBs job is to throw catchable balls to the receivers. Jones has done this very well on crossers over the middle this season. But touch throws and other high difficulty passes he remains suspect. Every team has receivers who drop passes, the QB needs to make the catches as simple as possible. It's a difficult skill to master and separates many great passers from the pack.
And it also goes both ways.
Receivers need to catch balls that hit their hands.
Then when they tried to press him why that play failed (and they were asking if it was the catch or the pass) he just replied "You can't have that". Asked him if he knew why it happened and he said "Yes" but would not assign blame. I think he leans much more to the pass being off than a missed catch but when it is posted you can decide if you like.
Not the head coach at all - or even the rest of the staff. These guys are good.
I do think Kafka's play calls are suspect on occasion. He seems to lose the rhythm of the game at times.
There is no doubt that this coaching staff has turned a steaming pile of crap into a competitive team - even with all the injuries sustained.
When he says "can't have that, can't happen" he's responding to the question about 10 men being on the field for that play.
It's hard to hear the question because the reporters are talking over one another.
When he's directly asked about the blame for the incomplete pass, he says "we didn't convert it" and I don't see anything to read into that.
giants.com
and you are down for 10 days before the next game and to get the sour taste out.
Hope we gets some good news about the injured returning against the W.
The GMEN need to win this game and please don't talk about Playoffs cause as Mora said......
Playoffs? Don’t talk about - playoffs? You kidding me? Playoffs? I just hope we can win a game!
BD was a bit agitated overall in the presser. The beats asked about that 4th and 1. First he said he felt he needed to go for it as Dallas had just completed a very long drive and they needed some momentum. This is why I agreed with the call.
Then when they tried to press him why that play failed (and they were asking if it was the catch or the pass) he just replied "You can't have that". Asked him if he knew why it happened and he said "Yes" but would not assign blame. I think he leans much more to the pass being off than a missed catch but when it is posted you can decide if you like.
Thanks for posting. I did not hear that question just saw he was agitated overall with the whole sequence of the play.
People can take decide if he is faulting one over the other but he did not point out either the pass or catch directly. He obviously knew it was a huge play and disappointed it was not executed when it was there for the taking.