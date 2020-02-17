New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Post Game Discussion DefenseWins : 11/24/2022 7:35 pm

Hopefully I am allowed to start this thread. Many issues with the team again. Between an anemic offense and a defense giving up big plays, you cannot beat a good team. However, overlay officiating that is criminal, you have no chance.



That said, I also think the coaches had another bad game. Two stinkers in a row for our coaches on both offense and defense.