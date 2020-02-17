if that 4th-and-1 is executed properly, could have been TD

And nobody is saying it shouldn’t have still been caught, but it was also a bad pass that needed to be better. Even if he caught it, they get the first down but no guarantee they score. If the pass was on target, it’s a big play maybe even a score.
This offense has limited chances to make big plays, and this one was a layup. Have to get it.
Isn’t perfect but watching this game demonstrated a clear problem. The WR’s for Dak continuously made tough catches and ours did not. Slayton made a great catch but outside of that his War’s don’t make plays for him
the more I re-watch it, the more I see that was catchable.
By the way there is no guarantee that SB takes that to the house if executed properly.
Just catch the damn ball and its a first down.
In a game where every Cowboy player was catching really poor throws from Dak...
There is no excuse for SB to drop that.
It would have been great catch by Saqoun. it was poor throw, and if it was a better throw, Barkley has a huge gain or possibly scores. Jones was off on those throws out in the flat all day yestrday.
I don’t know how to post a photo here but I have a photo of the ball right on his right hip as he drops it….
I don’t know if you’ve played football at all, but you can’t expect every throw to be perfect, especially quick plays like that. As you can see #6 on Dallas had a free untouched shot to Jones on his blindside and hit him just after release. Plus the DE guy was enough in his passing lane that Jones had to be concerned. It was not as easy as you make it out to be. But again, he has to catch that ball.
I’m not sure why you find all fault with Jones and none with Saquon, but so be it…
Its been speculated Demarcus Lawrence got a tip on it....and the ball starting to wobble kinda shows that. If DJ puts that in "right spot" it gets batted down.
Now I remember trying to explain that on the failed 2 pt play against the Bucs a year or two back (and that one was much clear) but this is a good reason why I don't pay attention to people on QB play that they don't even understand how teams play on 4th and short and goalline situations. Demarcus Lawrence tip this? - ( New Window )
We know about the 10 men on the field but that play
was also rushed. For a second it looked like they might not get it off. That allowed the defender to perfectly time his blitz, which lead to the bad throw, which lead to the dropped pass.
The entire process failed there. Daboll/Kafka, Jones and Barkley all deserve some heat for that. I don't necessarily disagree with going for it there, but they couldn't afford to piss the chance away with mistakes and that's what they did all the way around.
I’m not sure why you find all fault with Jones and none with Saquon, but so be it…
We fault DJ because he threw a bad ball.
It's just cliche to say "if it hits you in the hands, you should catch it". That's what people on TV say.
Let's say me and you are standing 5 yards apart from each other and I throw a ball at you with all my force. It hits you in the hands but you don't catch it. I just can't say "bro, it hit you in the hands, catch it"
Cause you're gonna be like "dude, you threw it 100 miles an hour, what you expect"
The reality is we can't know what the true angle is unless we get
Its been speculated Demarcus Lawrence got a tip on it....and the ball starting to wobble kinda shows that. If DJ puts that in "right spot" it gets batted down.
Now I remember trying to explain that on the failed 2 pt play against the Bucs a year or two back (and that one was much clear) but this is a good reason why I don't pay attention to people on QB play that they don't even understand how teams play on 4th and short and goalline situations. Demarcus Lawrence tip this? - ( New Window )
Already been discussed in the thread. Other angle is absolutely clear that Lawrence could not have tipped.
Both players are at fault.
I also want to add - Barkley may be able to do a lot of damage in the receiving game but he has very average hands. He’s not an elite receiving back like Kamara, Swift, Ekeler etc. Hes had a lot of terrible drops like this and I kind of wish the coaches didn’t have so much faith in him.
People were saying all week to get Barkley involved in
the passing game. He can't catch and he was slipping even on his early runs in that game. Even if Jones throws a perfect pass, I have my doubts that Saquon catches it. He is close to the league lead in drops.
Easier said than done. I seen Payton Brees, and Brady miss on short passes.
Clock was ticking defense got a good jump, and Barkley could have caught it.
Another few wins will place in the position where drafting a QB next season could be a reach. Jones has handled the media well, I except him to be here next season if the deal is right. We have so many needs to fill on both sides of the ball.
Not certain if Barkley will be here if he wants top RB dollar either.
Wow, what's interesting to me about the video in that link is Daniel's eyes..I believe he was looking in the center of the field to create a throwing lane. He didn't look at Saquon until his arm was already forward and about to release the ball.
I'm in the camp of they both screwed up...but Saquon could've overcome it with a fairly routine catch.
I also want to add - Barkley may be able to do a lot of damage in the receiving game but he has very average hands. He’s not an elite receiving back like Kamara, Swift, Ekeler etc. Hes had a lot of terrible drops like this and I kind of wish the coaches didn’t have so much faith in him.
Barkley's hands receiving have always been a mixed bag, I'll never forget that day Eli would've been 18/18 vs SF I think if SB doesn't drop a ball in the 4th quarter.
An easy SB drop prevented Eli from having the only 100% passing game in the history of the league if I'm not mistaken.
But has anyone mentioned that this was the 3rd such pass by DJ of the night? The first one was to James in the flat earlier in the game and he badly missed him. Then he had the same pass to James in the flat and James had to make an amazing catch, twisting his body and still landing and lunging to get the first down. Then the 4th down pass to Barkley.
Now I believe on the two pass to James DJ had pressure coming at him. But if Barkley is expected to make a catch of a ball thrown behind him, shouldn’t DJ be expected to complete a 4 yard pass with or without pressure?
but when you are not productive in the passing game, as Daniel Jones is not a productive passer, then when you miss those big game changing throws, you rightfully catch more shit. If Jones threw 4 TDs, we wouldn't care.
The drop was worse than the throw. You have to catch that.
Daboll’s defense just got off the field from a long scoring drive I understand why he went for it. I probably would have punted but i’m guessing he felt his offense had to if not score drive the ball and use some clock.
This is true. But DJ seems to miss more than is acceptable. Every week it's a potentially game changing miss, or not seeing an open receiver. When DJ is automatic on making these plays, then he gets the occasional mulligan. Until then, he doesn't get the benefit of the doubt.
Coupled on that is every week it's a potentially game changing drop, or two, or three.
He did throw a TD that was called back due to pure stupidity.
That’s what the Giants are. Jones will miss a throw that must be made, then half of his good throws are dropped or negated by some submoronic penalty.
Daniel Jones is 1-14 when he runs 3 or less times per game
You can say it was a bad throw all you want but I disagree
This! It was not a “good” throw but to label that bad and say it’s jones fault is insane. He had to get it in between 2 defenders while being pressured and he didn’t want to float it over them and risk saquon being hit. He drilled it in and saquon didn’t catch the ball. It was not a hard catch by any means. Not difficult at all for a professional football player. Let’s get real. It hit him squarely in both hands. He dropped it. Simple as that. Idc if it could have gone the distance. We just needed a first down. Catch the ducking ball if you want to be the highest paid back. I know CMC easily catches that ball as does many backs including Brieda who has proven to have much better hands than saquon
What good is just struggling to get to the 50 yard line and require 4 downs -- which was stupid to go for it anyway.
Sooner or later we're going to have to address this lack of a passing game. It can't just be jumbo package run Barkley; fakr hand off to Barkley Jones run; and throw to Barkley in the flat. Just too 1 dimensional and barkley is not a "go to " guy when you need a pass play executed. At least he should not be.
RE: Daniel Jones is 1-14 when he runs 3 or less times per game
was also rushed. For a second it looked like they might not get it off. That allowed the defender to perfectly time his blitz, which lead to the bad throw, which lead to the dropped pass.
The entire process failed there. Daboll/Kafka, Jones and Barkley all deserve some heat for that. I don't necessarily disagree with going for it there, but they couldn't afford to piss the chance away with mistakes and that's what they did all the way around.
we've seen from Jones all too often. Saquan may have dropped a somewhat difficult pass, but even if he did catch it, it's a 1 or 2 yard gain instead of a huge gainer.
Ok but, your argument is a better pass would have been a touchdown and even if catches this pass it is just a first down... He fucking didn't catch it period! The first down is more important than woulda coulda argument. The TD argument only matters IF Barkley catches the ball for a first down. By not catching it at all the argument is 100% on what could have been if we got a first down there!
Just make a better pass. Then SB doesn't have to try to catch a ball a foot off the ground and to his right while he's falling to his left. Problem solved!
What's the excuse on the 3rd and 1 shitty pass. We know it couldn't have been DJs fault, right?
Jones left a lot completions on the field yesterday
It's happening more in recent weeks as the defenses are betterand more prepared to take away the run from him. Given how his play was trending, it was a risky go for it call. But, you must execute that play. Losing or winning is often a slim margin for error and they deflated after the blown play.
People are quick to shout about "5 game winning drives" as hard proof
But when he misses on throws like that it's "every QB misses throws" or someone else's fault.
The QBs job is to give the receiver a chance to make a play not just toss it behind Barkley and then expect success when he has to make a superhero play while momentum is carrying him away from the ball
I just wrote on another thread that there was backside pressure by the blitzing safety Donovan Wilson. But Jones had time to get the throw off. Hell, he could have bought some more time by rolling away from the Wilson.
Regardless, Barkley was wide open. And a good throw with touch over the Gallimore and Lawrence easily allows SB to get the first down. IMV, asking SB to make the catch while he's reaching back and falling down while the ball is hitting his knee is laughable.
It's misses like this that will likely cost Jones his future in NY. These are straightforward throws that need to be executed. It's not like the Josh Allen 40-yard laser he completed to Diggs yesterday to set-up the game winning FG against Detroit. That's the exception. That missed pass to SB was the rule...
Why does every other team have players that are able to catch non-perfect throws but the Giants receivers are unable to?
The throw could have also been better but if Jones throws the pass to lead Barkley, the ball almost certainly gets batted down. But some people just can’t view the play in its entirety and prefer just to make comments like “Just an awful miss by Jones”.
Agree - at first, I was like, what a cruddy (though catchable pass). On the replay, if Jones tries to lead Barkley, that pass gets hit by the defender closing in on him.
he comes up small in big moments (as opposed to Eli who came up big in those same situations). It’s called the “it” factor and Jones doesn’t have “it”.
Agree with bw and you, as more and more evidence comes, it appears he comes up small significantly more than he comes up big in big moments.
Eli was the exact opposite.
I just wish we saw DJ play in a playoff game before he leaves, truly high stakes, because the biggest game in his career so far he won which was vs Dallas in 2020.
I don't really care if the QB plays like shit for 3 quarters, if he is capable to do what Eli did vs CAR in 2015 . If someone doesn't remember, game was 35-7 with about 18 minutes to play and he tied it 35-35 in about 17 minutes. Closest we've seen from Jones was the Saints game last season.
Still 10 players on the field is inexcusable, it was a terrible pass by DJ that killed any big gain chance but it was also bad adjustment by SB that should've converted the 4th.
Overall it was a game we needed 0 mistakes to win and we had a few, it happens.
Deceptive angle. It's clear from the other angle that Lawrence could not have touched it.
I agree, my bad.
This offense has limited chances to make big plays, and this one was a layup. Have to get it.
Cowboys WIDE RECEIVERS were catching everything
Saquon is not a WR
Now I remember trying to explain that on the failed 2 pt play against the Bucs a year or two back (and that one was much clear) but this is a good reason why I don't pay attention to people on QB play that they don't even understand how teams play on 4th and short and goalline situations.
Demarcus Lawrence tip this? - ( New Window )
The entire process failed there. Daboll/Kafka, Jones and Barkley all deserve some heat for that. I don't necessarily disagree with going for it there, but they couldn't afford to piss the chance away with mistakes and that's what they did all the way around.
Both players are at fault.
I also want to add - Barkley may be able to do a lot of damage in the receiving game but he has very average hands. He’s not an elite receiving back like Kamara, Swift, Ekeler etc. Hes had a lot of terrible drops like this and I kind of wish the coaches didn’t have so much faith in him.
It was actually a poor pass. An NFL starting QB should make that one.
Clock was ticking defense got a good jump, and Barkley could have caught it.
Another few wins will place in the position where drafting a QB next season could be a reach. Jones has handled the media well, I except him to be here next season if the deal is right. We have so many needs to fill on both sides of the ball.
Not certain if Barkley will be here if he wants top RB dollar either.
He is a RB that can catch out of the backfield not some dual threat offensive dynamo.
Wow, what's interesting to me about the video in that link is Daniel's eyes..I believe he was looking in the center of the field to create a throwing lane. He didn't look at Saquon until his arm was already forward and about to release the ball.
I'm in the camp of they both screwed up...but Saquon could've overcome it with a fairly routine catch.
Barkley's hands receiving have always been a mixed bag, I'll never forget that day Eli would've been 18/18 vs SF I think if SB doesn't drop a ball in the 4th quarter.
An easy SB drop prevented Eli from having the only 100% passing game in the history of the league if I'm not mistaken.
Now I believe on the two pass to James DJ had pressure coming at him. But if Barkley is expected to make a catch of a ball thrown behind him, shouldn’t DJ be expected to complete a 4 yard pass with or without pressure?
The original play angle shows that Lawrence's hand was nowhere near the ball.
There is no alternate reality where Lawrence tipped the ball. And both angles, taken together, show Gallimore #96 didn't tip it either.
I have indexed to the play. Use the settings to slow it down if you really need to be convinced.
link - ( New Window )
Daboll’s defense just got off the field from a long scoring drive I understand why he went for it. I probably would have punted but i’m guessing he felt his offense had to if not score drive the ball and use some clock.
This is true. But DJ seems to miss more than is acceptable. Every week it's a potentially game changing miss, or not seeing an open receiver. When DJ is automatic on making these plays, then he gets the occasional mulligan. Until then, he doesn't get the benefit of the doubt.
Coupled on that is every week it's a potentially game changing drop, or two, or three.
He did throw a TD that was called back due to pure stupidity.
That’s what the Giants are. Jones will miss a throw that must be made, then half of his good throws are dropped or negated by some submoronic penalty.
This! It was not a “good” throw but to label that bad and say it’s jones fault is insane. He had to get it in between 2 defenders while being pressured and he didn’t want to float it over them and risk saquon being hit. He drilled it in and saquon didn’t catch the ball. It was not a hard catch by any means. Not difficult at all for a professional football player. Let’s get real. It hit him squarely in both hands. He dropped it. Simple as that. Idc if it could have gone the distance. We just needed a first down. Catch the ducking ball if you want to be the highest paid back. I know CMC easily catches that ball as does many backs including Brieda who has proven to have much better hands than saquon
I point the finger at both guys. Just plain terrible.
This is what we get from our two best offensive players??? and we wonder why we don't score points. Tired of excuses, tired of sorry, tires of its on me. Execute the damn play!
If I'm Dabol I'm pissed. Players off the street breaking their collective asses and these two guys can't execute a simple play. Hell I'm pissed can only imagine what Dabol thinks.
And I'm not starting Barkley next week after the way he has run the past two weeks. Soft as a pile of sh...t. Brightwell looked much better and in particular much tougher.
Put in Tyrod, at least I think he would have made that throw.
we need to rid ourselves of these two DG draft picks. Can you tell how disappointed I am.
What good is just struggling to get to the 50 yard line and require 4 downs -- which was stupid to go for it anyway.
Sooner or later we're going to have to address this lack of a passing game. It can't just be jumbo package run Barkley; fakr hand off to Barkley Jones run; and throw to Barkley in the flat. Just too 1 dimensional and barkley is not a "go to " guy when you need a pass play executed. At least he should not be.
Great stat thanks for sharing.
The entire process failed there. Daboll/Kafka, Jones and Barkley all deserve some heat for that. I don't necessarily disagree with going for it there, but they couldn't afford to piss the chance away with mistakes and that's what they did all the way around.
Great post
we've seen from Jones all too often. Saquan may have dropped a somewhat difficult pass, but even if he did catch it, it's a 1 or 2 yard gain instead of a huge gainer.
Ok but, your argument is a better pass would have been a touchdown and even if catches this pass it is just a first down... He fucking didn't catch it period! The first down is more important than woulda coulda argument. The TD argument only matters IF Barkley catches the ball for a first down. By not catching it at all the argument is 100% on what could have been if we got a first down there!
Just make a better pass. Then SB doesn't have to try to catch a ball a foot off the ground and to his right while he's falling to his left. Problem solved!
What's the excuse on the 3rd and 1 shitty pass. We know it couldn't have been DJs fault, right?
The QBs job is to give the receiver a chance to make a play not just toss it behind Barkley and then expect success when he has to make a superhero play while momentum is carrying him away from the ball
I just wrote on another thread that there was backside pressure by the blitzing safety Donovan Wilson. But Jones had time to get the throw off. Hell, he could have bought some more time by rolling away from the Wilson.
Regardless, Barkley was wide open. And a good throw with touch over the Gallimore and Lawrence easily allows SB to get the first down. IMV, asking SB to make the catch while he's reaching back and falling down while the ball is hitting his knee is laughable.
It's misses like this that will likely cost Jones his future in NY. These are straightforward throws that need to be executed. It's not like the Josh Allen 40-yard laser he completed to Diggs yesterday to set-up the game winning FG against Detroit. That's the exception. That missed pass to SB was the rule...
The throw could have also been better but if Jones throws the pass to lead Barkley, the ball almost certainly gets batted down. But some people just can’t view the play in its entirety and prefer just to make comments like “Just an awful miss by Jones”.
Agree - at first, I was like, what a cruddy (though catchable pass). On the replay, if Jones tries to lead Barkley, that pass gets hit by the defender closing in on him.
He is a RB that can catch out of the backfield not some dual threat offensive dynamo.
I'm very disappointed in SB as a receiver - both in utilization and execution.
This was actually a good play - but he failed to catch it. Yes DJ didn't hit him stride but SB still needs to come up with it.
I envisioned SB lining up more in the slot and running more down the field routes. Perhaps next year as the talent gets better.
But the hands need to be better.
Agree with bw and you, as more and more evidence comes, it appears he comes up small significantly more than he comes up big in big moments.
Eli was the exact opposite.
I just wish we saw DJ play in a playoff game before he leaves, truly high stakes, because the biggest game in his career so far he won which was vs Dallas in 2020.
I don't really care if the QB plays like shit for 3 quarters, if he is capable to do what Eli did vs CAR in 2015 . If someone doesn't remember, game was 35-7 with about 18 minutes to play and he tied it 35-35 in about 17 minutes. Closest we've seen from Jones was the Saints game last season.
That is one of the hardest passes to make. The RB is running away from you and the angle is very sharp. The ball was actually about 18 inches away from being a "good" pass due to the sharp angle.
Earlier in the game, he lead someone on a similar pass just a bit too much and it was out of reach.
The throwing window for this play is extremely narrow.
This does not excuse the throw at all, but it is not as bad as throwing it at Barkley's knee in the middle of the field.
The pass was low and behind SB. His momentum was moving him away from the ball. Catchable, maybe, but definitely off target.
We saw play after play by Dak making good throws while being hit. DJ wasn't even being hit. He just panicked and made a terrible throw.
If it was tipped out not but that is definitely a catchable pass. Not the greatest pass but Barkley has to catch that, period
The pass was low and behind SB. His momentum was moving him away from the ball. Catchable, maybe, but definitely off target.
We saw play after play by Dak making good throws while being hit. DJ wasn't even being hit. He just panicked and made a terrible throw.
What I saw was Prescott hitting his spot and throwing on schedule to a receiver - then getting hit. And I also saw his receivers making some nice catches.
DJ seemed to be always on the move and I think that's always going to be more difficult in terms of accuracy.
Prescott is a good player. With him, it's going to be what's he going to do in the playoffs. He has yet to be under center for a playoff win.