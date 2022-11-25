John Mara releases statement on MetLife Turf

|”The next field in the stadium is the subject of ongoing discussion between the Jets, the stadium and us,” the spokesman relayed on Mara’s behalf. “John has heard from the players and other experts about playing surfaces as part of his roles on the player safety and health committee, competition committee and management council.
“He expects to have conversations with our players as we move along in the process of selecting a new field,”
Perhaps the stadium will end up with grass after all. NY Daily News
there is more wrong than the field.
But the last time they did grass it was a complete mess.
Ended up with colored dirt or freshly laid sod that just tore up all over the place.
But the last time they did grass it was a complete mess.
Ended up with colored dirt or freshly laid sod that just tore up all over the place.
The point is this should be a collaborative process. Players are the ones playing on it and they should be very involved.
MetLife is a different structure located on the property in a slightly different spot. I am sure there'll need to be a new approach if they are entertaining a real grass field.
Link - ( New Window )
How you could cheap out on something so vital to the product is hard to fathom.
Per the latest 'Man Games Lost' Bubble Chart, the Jets have the 4th fewest at 77.
The Giants have the most Man Games Lost at 153.
NFL through week 11, Bottom 5, least games missed by injured players and health protocols
JAX 38
KAN 63
PHI 72
NYJ 77
CHI BUF GNB 83
It ain't only the FieldTurf -- Strength & Conditioning has a role in this large disparity.
It's not going to be grass at MetLife.
There is actually a separate corporate entity that controls the stadium. It’s a joint venture between the two teams (and maybe more?), so Mara can’t just decide to install grass without the other partners.
2. MetLife is a multipurpose facility that is rented out to host a variety of events. It is a profit seeking enterprise separate from the teams (but owned by the teams) that effectively acts as a real estate company managing event space. So more goes into the decision about the appropriate surface.
3. One big positive that could have an impact on the decision is the World Cup. As in the 90’s, all games must be played on natural grass. So MetLife will need to accommodate when the U.S. is the host nation in 2026. Especially since they are vying for the finals.
Shhhh…people are scapegoating and do not like facts that interrupt their emotional beliefs.
The Giants scored 41 points on the field that day and Mara was proud of standing in that mud with his team. He even mentioned the mud in his post game speech. It was real football in the elements and one of the great wins in franchise history . I’m know I’m old but I like that part of the game. The ice bowl, 65 Browns Packers, the Giants Packers championship etc. greatest games you will ever watch. They don’t cancel games because of rain or snow or freezing weather but some don’t want to play on mud? The players want grass, their careers are short as it is. Holy smoke, figure out a way to make grass work.
But the last time they did grass it was a complete mess.
Ended up with colored dirt or freshly laid sod that just tore up all over the place.
That was like 30 years ago though, wasn't it? At Giants stadium?
Gophers.
Thanks for posting that. Very interesting intel.
Thanks for posting that. Very interesting intel.
Is this for 2022 only?
and only for the Giants
How you could cheap out on something so vital to the product is hard to fathom.
Companies and big businesses make decisions of profit over employee/consumer welfare all the time, so its almost expected the Mara/Tisch/Woody evil hive mind would do the same.
Absolutely. This is systemic. It is never either or it is and and both. There are multiple things contributing to these injuries. No one thing is going to change it. Everything needs to be questioned and analyzed and researched.
It would be great if they can pull off a grass field but it seems its a challenge in the late season.
Mara did say they changed the field 3 years ago.
lol. It worked last time!
there is more wrong than the field.
True. Saint Ronnie Barnes abides...
how many more players have to have their careers ruined before Mara cleans house of all strength, conditioning, and training personnel? everyone in the building responsible for keeping players in shape and healthy should lose their job given how consistently injured we are.
re: the stadium, there’s another factor at play, which is how the stadium was financed and how the teams pay back their loans. the financing arrangement pretty much requires the stadium to be used for all sorts of other events, more so than most other multi-purpose stadiums, which makes the grass situation much harder to solve.
ha
*softer
frankly, this is something that should be regulated league-wide. owners left up to their own devices re surfaces will not always do what’s best for the players.
there is more wrong than the field.
MetLife is a different structure located on the property in a slightly different spot. I am sure there'll need to be a new approach if they are entertaining a real grass field.
LOL is not adequate for the laughs I got from that remark. Well done!
LOL is not adequate for the laughs I got from that remark. Well done!
Your right that was perfect timing. Biggest laugh of the holiday so far.
Do you understand that new jersey has winter and Arizona does not?
It's becoming more accepted that you can be strong AND flexible; strength does not come at the expense of flexibility and vice versa. I suspect that if the Giants switched to a more functional movement type approach, it would reduce their injuries.
For instance, IMO the bench press is a completely useless exercise for football. How often does a guy have his hands in that position during a play? Guys are moving around extending their hands outside the framework of their body, moving their arms at different angles relative to the chest. And if you only train them to move their arms perpendicular to the chest like in a bench, is it really a surprise when guys tear their pecs?
Literally everything that comes out of your mouth is some combination of wrong and stupid.
Arizona Cardinals - State Farm Stadium, Bermuda grass
Baltimore Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium, Bermuda grass
Chicago Bears - Soldier Field, Kentucky bluegrass
Cleveland Browns - FirstEnergy Stadium, Kentucky bluegrass
Denver Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High, Kentucky bluegrass
Green Bay Packers - Lambeau Field, Desso GrassMasterPro
Indianapolis Colts - Lucas Oil Stadium, Shaw Sports Momentum
Jacksonville Jaguars - TIAA Bank Field, Bermuda grass
Kansas City Chiefs - Arrowhead Stadium, Bermuda grass
Las Vegas Raiders - Allegiant Stadium, Bermuda grass
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium, Bermuda grass
Tennessee Titans - Nissan Stadium, Bermuda grass
Washington Football Team - FedExField, Bermuda grass
Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, Desso GrassMaster
Pittsburgh Steelers, Heinz Field, Kentucky bluegrass
San Francisco 49ers, Levi’s Stadium, Bermuda grass, Perennial Ryegrass mixture
BTW -- Dallas plays on a synthetic turf with the trade name of Matrix Turf. Jerrah holds all kinds of events in his Palace, including Monster Truck Jams and Rodeos, with no apparent ill effects to his Cowboys.
Here's a link to the twitter guy who follows Man Games Lost.
I think a more helpful stat would be lower body injuries on grass vs turf -- ankles, hammies, knees, quads and hips. What does the surface do to players' legs ??
NFL Man Games Lost, updated weekly - ( New Window )
I have been saying in multiple threads over the past few weeks that we have a strength and conditioning issue. My comments are not specific to ACLs, but all soft tissue injuries.
We have a lot of hamstring injuries too and none of those are likely attributed to the turf. Instead, I will stand firm on an improper leg strengthening program including weight lifting, stretching, and the timing of when you lift and then run sprints.
There's a slight discrepancy between NYC weather and that of the Southwest.
Ronnie Barnes is the Trainer. He’s responsible for getting guys back from injuries and onto the field. While also dealing with injuries that happen during a game or practice.
The S&C coach is the one who is responsible for their workouts and trying to prevent all these injuries with proper workouts, stretching, lifting etc.
Ronnie Barnes is the Trainer. He’s responsible for getting guys back from injuries and onto the field. While also dealing with injuries that happen during a game or practice.
The S&C coach is the one who is responsible for their workouts and trying to prevent all these injuries with proper workouts, stretching, lifting etc.
Sam Coad and Craig Fitzgerald are the two individuals in charge of strength & conditioning. Coad comes from Texas A&M, and was brought in this year by the new regime. Craig Fitzgerald was hired in 2020 and worked for Bill O’Brien in Houston and for college programs run by two of Judge’s assistants (the Vols, Penn State).
So neither one is a Giants holdover. Yet the injuries continue.
They would have hired the same guy that designed the Cardinals stadium. The grass is on a huge moveable tray. You could have 2 fields, change one out for the teams, pls a opening roof. They could have made much more Monday and hosted national championship games plus super bowls such a shit design
Do you understand that new jersey has winter and Arizona does not?
Honestly if these 2 teams were less cheap and more creative it could work. Put the fields on rolling surfaces, they move down into a grow room with grow lighting, temp controlled, etc. Underneath is a turf field for other non NFL events.
Two billion dollar businesses together can’t make it work?
Honestly if these 2 teams were less cheap and more creative it could work. Put the fields on rolling surfaces, they move down into a grow room with grow lighting, temp controlled, etc. Underneath is a turf field for other non NFL events.
Two billion dollar businesses together can’t make it work?
Something tells me that they didn't get to be billion dollar businesses by putting money into things like rotating surfaces for the playing field when they have an effective alternative available.
Signed someone who believes that there are more variances to the issue than just the field type and doesn't believe Ron Barnes post-injury responsibilities are causing more injuries
1. The turf
2. strength and conditioning
3. bad luck
We have heard all three. I am not singing up for the bad luck excuse. Bad luck does not continue to happen like this year after year.
Are there any other possible reasons?
1. The turf
2. strength and conditioning
3. bad luck
We have heard all three. I am not singing up for the bad luck excuse. Bad luck does not continue to happen like this year after year.
Are there any other possible reasons?
You are leaving out the biggest variance which is individual players. In fact, look at some of the free agents signings over the past few seasons. The reason why some of those players were available was because they were injured. For example - Gano, Adoree Jackson, Golladay, Golden Tate, and Nate Solder. (Solder played a full season before coming to the Giants but has missed 12 games the previous year.)
Now, the Giants have recently switched from a veteran loaded roster to a team heavily loaded with younger players. As one of the better posters on BBI pointed out, most rookies in the league haven't had an off-season since they had to prepare for the bowl season, then the combine, then rookie camp a few weeks later, and then straight to training camp. In my opinion, that takes a toll on the body, no matter what age you are.
I strongly suspect the Giant's injury luck is going to even out very soon as they become a middle of the pack team in terms of average age
Link - ( New Window )
You could be right about the lack of rest between college and the pro training schedule.
OR..it could also be tied to how we deal and train these players KNOWING they have not had much rest over the past year. We could be putting them into a more intense program that their bodies are unable to deal with yet.
We both could be saying the same thing and IMO, our training program should be (hopefully is) designed around caution.
Unrelated to the recent leg related injuries, but do you remember many years ago (I think after our last Superbowl), we had two guys with a torn pectoral muscle? I think one was from lifting and the other happened in a game. Both larger men who play on the line of scrimmage. I always felt like getting injured in the weight room is a huge fuck up and should not happen.
As one of the better posters on BBI pointed out, most rookies in the league haven't had an off-season since they had to prepare for the bowl season, then the combine, then rookie camp a few weeks later, and then straight to training camp. In my opinion, that takes a toll on the body, no matter what age you are.
You could be right about the lack of rest between college and the pro training schedule.
OR..it could also be tied to how we deal and train these players KNOWING they have not had much rest over the past year. We could be putting them into a more intense program that their bodies are unable to deal with yet.
We both could be saying the same thing and IMO, our training program should be (hopefully is) designed around caution.
Unrelated to the recent leg related injuries, but do you remember many years ago (I think after our last Superbowl), we had two guys with a torn pectoral muscle? I think one was from lifting and the other happened in a game. Both larger men who play on the line of scrimmage. I always felt like getting injured in the weight room is a huge fuck up and should not happen.
In season training should be lighter weight, so absolutely a weight room injury should not happen in season. The time for heavy and intense programming is in the off-season. Football is hard enough to recover from, no need to add an intense lifting regimen on top of it.
But without seeing what the SnC coaches are actually programming it is a bit difficult for me to place blame there
Sounds expensive.
Or a home rain game.
Or any weather besides gusty wind at home?
Worried about the cost of grass management for a franchise that's probably worth more than 4bn.
Such as McKinney's Cabo-Wabo foolishness ? Or Golladay's malingering ?? Or Phoney Toney's Bullshit Act ??
But even deducting those kinds of injuries would still leave the Giants at around 130 Man Games Lost, and way above the norm.
It's becoming more accepted that you can be strong AND flexible; strength does not come at the expense of flexibility and vice versa. I suspect that if the Giants switched to a more functional movement type approach, it would reduce their injuries.
For instance, IMO the bench press is a completely useless exercise for football. How often does a guy have his hands in that position during a play? Guys are moving around extending their hands outside the framework of their body, moving their arms at different angles relative to the chest. And if you only train them to move their arms perpendicular to the chest like in a bench, is it really a surprise when guys tear their pecs?
+1
The turf in twist does bond up the cleat. I used my finger and twisted down on the turf. The plastic fiber gets stronger. It's like kelp under torsion and will NOT let go. You can imagine with a guy like Saquon driving and twisting down and your clear meets the stitching and knots up and unless you pull straight out the lateral motion just ceases. Try it
I agree with this 1000% ! Andre Tippet was a black belt and used his hands to gain an advantage vs the opponent.
Just think about how many positions on the field where this can help. On the line of scrimmage, WRs, and CBs.
Imagine our corners jamming receivers and being able to get them off balance based upon what they learn with martial arts training vs old school coaching.
Martial arts is also not just about hands, but also being on balance with your footwork.