Stay the course! Don't re-sign Jones or Barkley Vin_Cuccs : 11/27/2022 10:50 pm

I have gone back and forth about posting this, and I might actually end up deleting it, but I had a moment of clarity after the game on Thursday. Warning: this is a bit of a rant.



I know no decision needs to be made today, but I really think Schoen and Daboll should stay the course and not re-sign Jones or Barkley.



Prior to the season, the thought process was that both of these players were not going to be re-signed and had to have big years to even be in consideration to return. So the question is...what has changed? In my opinion, nothing.



Both Jones and Barkley always leave you wanting more. Jones almost makes the throws. Barkley almost breaks the long ones or almost makes the play. And we are always left thinking what if. What if they could stay healthy? What if they had a better line in front of them? What if there were more weapons? What if they had better coaching/game planning? At some point, the excuses have to stop.



This is who they are. Their only consistent trait is that they are wildly inconsistent. They are injury prone. They have good performances followed by bad performances; good drives followed by bad drives.



Star players lift up players around them. I don't think either Jones or Barkley do that. It seems like they actually hold the offense back at times.



I think the team and this regime will be better off when they can scout, and sign/draft players that fit their scheme and vision. There is no need to devote salary cap space or roster spots to either of these players. Respectively, 4 and 5 years into their careers, these players are who they are.



Any results from this season should not make Schoen deviate from his plan. This is still a total rebuild. Having as much salary cap flexibility and roster maneuverability should be the goal.