Dane Brugler’s 1st 2023 Mock Draft

Rick in Dallas : 8:35 am
He has 3 QB’s going in the first round:
Bryce Young to Texans at number 1
CJ Stroud to Panthers at number 5
Will Levis to Colts at number 14

Giants select Drew Sanders of Arkansas at number 24.,Sanders is a LB
#24 means we had a very, very good season!  
M.S. : 8:48 am : link

Drew Sanders is having a monster year!
Brugler should check out our depth chart at WR  
Mike in NJ : 8:50 am : link
Find it hard to believe they would pass up two good ones mocked shortly after to take a LB.
RE: Brugler should check out our depth chart at WR  
BillT : 8:53 am : link
In comment 15927006 Mike in NJ said:
Quote:
Find it hard to believe they would pass up two good ones mocked shortly after to take a LB.

Really. I get drafting based on “need” is supposedly a no, no but things being even somewhat equal the Giants take a WR if there is one that’s reasonable.
You don't automatically  
David B. : 8:53 am : link
Map your biggest need to your first round pick.

Unless you're a national media draftnick doing mock drafts.
I don't see  
Bill in UT : 8:54 am : link
a LB Day 1, but wdik? Maybe he thinks there's plenty of value at WR Day 2
NFL comparison  
mittenedman : 8:56 am : link
Leighton Vander Esch
Brugler’s criteria for mock draft based  
Rick in Dallas : 8:57 am : link
On what he is hearing from his contacts around the league and he acknowledges it is very early in the process
Smith-Nijba and Hyatt WR’s selected after Sanders
RE: You don't automatically  
BillT : 9:02 am : link
In comment 15927011 David B. said:
Quote:
Map your biggest need to your first round pick.

Unless you're a national media draftnick doing mock drafts.

No one said automatically. What was said is if there is a reasonable player available skill wise that should be a priority. GMs do that all the time.
RE: You don't automatically  
BigBlue7 : 9:02 am : link
In comment 15927011 David B. said:
Quote:
Map your biggest need to your first round pick.

Unless you're a national media draftnick doing mock drafts.


Exactly

Giants have so many needs. WR is at the top of the list for sure, but the same argument could be made for so many other positions on the Giants

In no specific order:

QB
WR
G/C
RB (if Barkley leaves)
CB
MLB
OLB (if the regime isn't sold on Azeez
DE/DT Not quite sure how Martindale's scheme plays a part in this need, but Dex and LW are the only reliable "hands on the ground" defensive players we have

It would not shock me if any of those positions listed above are our first round pick.

We are NOT one piece away.
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson Mock Draft (11/28/2022)  
M.S. : 9:02 am : link

He has the Giants selecting WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State) at #16, which means he has the Giants out of the playoffs. This weekend may determine how accurate that forecast is.

Link - ( New Window )
Smith-Njigba is intriguing  
BigBlue7 : 9:04 am : link
would probably be the first WR off the board if he was healthy.

Dude has had a hamstring injury that his lingered for almost this entire season.

Can you imagine if NYG drafts a WR with a history of soft-tissue leg injuries? BBI might explode
RE: Smith-Njigba is intriguing  
blueblood : 9:14 am : link
In comment 15927022 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
would probably be the first WR off the board if he was healthy.

Dude has had a hamstring injury that his lingered for almost this entire season.

Can you imagine if NYG drafts a WR with a history of soft-tissue leg injuries? BBI WILL explode


You had some incorrect statements. I fixed that for you.
Bigblue7  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:22 am : link
A couple positions I take off the list but I agree with your thoughts on BPA.

I also can see JS trying to trade down his round 1 pick and start to accumulate picks for 2024. How he sees the QB position will be a big incentive to do or not.
I dont know Sanders  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:24 am : link
but you can make a case that ILB is the biggest hole on the team.
RE: I dont know Sanders  
BillT : 9:26 am : link
In comment 15927041 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
but you can make a case that ILB is the biggest hole on the team.

It’s also a hole that can be filled by a pretty reasonably priced FA.
RE: Brugler should check out our depth chart at WR  
Section331 : 9:34 am : link
In comment 15927006 Mike in NJ said:
Quote:
Find it hard to believe they would pass up two good ones mocked shortly after to take a LB.


Our LB corps is arguably worse than the WR unit. It needs an infusion of talent badly. This is a very defensible pick.
RE: RE: Brugler should check out our depth chart at WR  
BillT : 9:39 am : link
In comment 15927050 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15927006 Mike in NJ said:


Quote:


Find it hard to believe they would pass up two good ones mocked shortly after to take a LB.



Our LB corps is arguably worse than the WR unit. It needs an infusion of talent badly. This is a very defensible pick.

Isn’t this the same logic DG used in the Barkley pick. Not thought of positional value.
RE: RE: RE: Brugler should check out our depth chart at WR  
Section331 : 9:59 am : link
In comment 15927053 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15927050 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 15927006 Mike in NJ said:


Quote:


Find it hard to believe they would pass up two good ones mocked shortly after to take a LB.



Our LB corps is arguably worse than the WR unit. It needs an infusion of talent badly. This is a very defensible pick.


Isn’t this the same logic DG used in the Barkley pick. Not thought of positional value.


24th pick v 2nd pick. Not even in the same stratosphere. You don’t think any LB is worth a 1st rd pick?
Put it this way  
David B. : 10:01 am : link
You don't pass up this year's version of a Micah Parsons (even a poor-man's version of) for a WR. You can usually get good WRs throughout the draft. And they're probably going to try get some in FA before the draft (too).

They have so many needs, it's really BPA. It always is, but this year, the first rounder could literally be ANY position other than RB and QB, and it would fill a need.
Lets take the best player  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10:03 am : link
WR, CB, LB, outside of OT I dont think there is a position we should not be upgrading. If its LB, they should 100% take him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Brugler should check out our depth chart at WR  
BillT : 10:09 am : link
In comment 15927070 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15927053 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 15927050 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 15927006 Mike in NJ said:


Quote:


Find it hard to believe they would pass up two good ones mocked shortly after to take a LB.



Our LB corps is arguably worse than the WR unit. It needs an infusion of talent badly. This is a very defensible pick.


Isn’t this the same logic DG used in the Barkley pick. Not thought of positional value.



24th pick v 2nd pick. Not even in the same stratosphere. You don’t think any LB is worth a 1st rd pick?

Not with similar talent available at a position (WR) of equal if not greater need with inarguably higher positional value. No.
RE: Lets take the best player  
BillT : 10:09 am : link
In comment 15927076 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
WR, CB, LB, outside of OT I dont think there is a position we should not be upgrading. If its LB, they should 100% take him.

BPA is a myth.
RE: RE: RE: Brugler should check out our depth chart at WR  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10:24 am : link
In comment 15927053 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15927050 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 15927006 Mike in NJ said:


Quote:


Find it hard to believe they would pass up two good ones mocked shortly after to take a LB.



Our LB corps is arguably worse than the WR unit. It needs an infusion of talent badly. This is a very defensible pick.


Isn’t this the same logic DG used in the Barkley pick. Not thought of positional value.


I think Barkley was actually BPA, the other choice was Darnold. Section, agreed, Im fine with LB #1, in fact BUF did that with Edmunds so there is history there as well that Schoen was a part of.
Yawn  
Bluenatic : 10:25 am : link
Every year these pundits mock LBs to the Giants in the first round. Every year. Without fail. But the last time the Giants selected a LB in the firs round was Carl Banks in 1983!
Our D  
Dankbeerman : 10:58 am : link
has been able to cover up for bad LB play. While It needs to be addressed I think WR is higher on the list as this offense needs help now and ypu cant tell me who we have that will still be on the roster next year at WR, besides Wandale who you cant tell me when he will be available. If we also lose Barkley we will have 0 playmakers come draft day.
RE: Our D  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15927135 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
has been able to cover up for bad LB play. While It needs to be addressed I think WR is higher on the list as this offense needs help now and ypu cant tell me who we have that will still be on the roster next year at WR, besides Wandale who you cant tell me when he will be available. If we also lose Barkley we will have 0 playmakers come draft day.


I mean, we could say the same at LB. Beavers? Mcfadden? We are penciling those two in? Just like you can find LBs on day 2 and 3 you can find WRs. We took Wandale when we could have taken Pickens or Pierce. Both are HUGE holes for the Giants.
RE: RE: You don't automatically  
Jack Stroud : 11:21 am : link
In comment 15927020 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15927011 David B. said:


Quote:


Map your biggest need to your first round pick.

Unless you're a national media draftnick doing mock drafts.



Exactly

Giants have so many needs. WR is at the top of the list for sure, but the same argument could be made for so many other positions on the Giants

In no specific order:

QB
WR
G/C
RB (if Barkley leaves)
CB
MLB
OLB (if the regime isn't sold on Azeez
DE/DT Not quite sure how Martindale's scheme plays a part in this need, but Dex and LW are the only reliable "hands on the ground" defensive players we have

It would not shock me if any of those positions listed above are our first round pick.

We are NOT one piece away.
The Giants don't have a need for a qb, they have a very good young qb, they have way too many holes to fill to be looking for a qb.
RE: NFL comparison  
Payasdaddy : 11:23 am : link
In comment 15927014 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Leighton Vander Esch


We need talent all over
If Lb is warranted and 2 WRs over the next 3 rds ( plus a vet wr3/4 who desont break bank), I would do it
At wr3/4 in nfl is basically a slayton type. Maybe bring him back
I would give SS a chance on a 1 yr prove it deal. Can’t count on him but maybe the guy gets some luck for a yr. He would be a solid 3/4 at this point too


RE: Yawn  
Now Mike in MD : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15927103 Bluenatic said:
Quote:
Every year these pundits mock LBs to the Giants in the first round. Every year. Without fail. But the last time the Giants selected a LB in the firs round was Carl Banks in 1983!


New regime, new scheme. You can't overlay decisions prior to this year in determining how this staff will draft
A wide receiver doesn't have to be  
YANKEE28 : 11:28 am : link
taken in Round 1.

Here are 2 names to keep on eye on for Day Two:

Chris Jones-now at Purdue but formerly at Iowa and Buffalo

Xavier Hutchinson- not much recognition out of Iowa State

Both have already accepted invites to the Senior Bowl, when fans will become much more familiar with the skillset of each.
RE: Yawn  
Simms11 : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15927103 Bluenatic said:
Quote:
Every year these pundits mock LBs to the Giants in the first round. Every year. Without fail. But the last time the Giants selected a LB in the firs round was Carl Banks in 1983!


Isn’t Thibs a LBer? Yea, an ER, but essentially an OLB.
I understand this is a Giants board  
AcesUp : 11:41 am : link
But I think a lot of you are looking at a mock draft published in November a little too literally. Of course it's going to be needs-centric but the purpose of these are to gain a better understanding of the early landscape. That is going to change, some of these guys wont get drafted until Rd3 or later and others not even on the radar will shoot up to the first round. However, its a good snapshot of guys to maybe pay attention to entering the playoffs and bowl season.
RE: RE: RE: You don't automatically  
BigBlueShock : 11:49 am : link
In comment 15927158 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
In comment 15927020 BigBlue7 said:


Quote:


In comment 15927011 David B. said:


Quote:


Map your biggest need to your first round pick.

Unless you're a national media draftnick doing mock drafts.



Exactly

Giants have so many needs. WR is at the top of the list for sure, but the same argument could be made for so many other positions on the Giants

In no specific order:

QB
WR
G/C
RB (if Barkley leaves)
CB
MLB
OLB (if the regime isn't sold on Azeez
DE/DT Not quite sure how Martindale's scheme plays a part in this need, but Dex and LW are the only reliable "hands on the ground" defensive players we have

It would not shock me if any of those positions listed above are our first round pick.

We are NOT one piece away.

The Giants don't have a need for a qb, they have a very good young qb, they have way too many holes to fill to be looking for a qb.

It’s a huge stretch to call Tyrod Taylor “very good” or “young”…
Passing Smith-Njigba is interesting.  
barens : 11:55 am : link
.
RE: A wide receiver doesn't have to be  
M.S. : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15927165 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
taken in Round 1.

Here are 2 names to keep on eye on for Day Two:

Chris Jones-now at Purdue but formerly at Iowa and Buffalo

Xavier Hutchinson- not much recognition out of Iowa State

Both have already accepted invites to the Senior Bowl, when fans will become much more familiar with the skillset of each.

Charlie Jones?
RE: RE: I dont know Sanders  
santacruzom : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15927046 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15927041 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


but you can make a case that ILB is the biggest hole on the team.


It’s also a hole that can be filled by a pretty reasonably priced FA.


In theory sure, but only if the FA chooses us over another team.

If one doesn't, I can see it addressed in the draft. I think Schoen has the luxury/misfortune of being able to choose from almost every position because they all need upgrading.
RE: RE: RE: You don't automatically  
santacruzom : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15927158 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:

The Giants don't have a need for a qb, they have a very good young qb, they have way too many holes to fill to be looking for a qb.


The young QB they have is not under contract next year, and it's not a guarantee that will change.
Way too early  
JonC : 12:41 pm : link
just do a surface skim and keep going.
RE: I understand this is a Giants board  
Returning Video Tapes : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15927184 AcesUp said:
Quote:
But I think a lot of you are looking at a mock draft published in November a little too literally. Of course it's going to be needs-centric but the purpose of these are to gain a better understanding of the early landscape. That is going to change, some of these guys wont get drafted until Rd3 or later and others not even on the radar will shoot up to the first round. However, its a good snapshot of guys to maybe pay attention to entering the playoffs and bowl season.


The bigger thing I see, and as bad as our WR room looks, I doubt value will come close to matching need there. ILB however is just as a massive need and if we are picking late 20s you start to worry less about positional value. People here acting like this isn’t a HUGE hole. We absolutely stink against the run with guys like Dexy, LW, Jihad Ward, and to a lesser extent Thibs up front….that’s how bad those guys are.
Why it is way early to project 2023  
Koffman : 1:05 pm : link
There are at least some quality ILB's that become free agents in 2023 including Tremaine Edmunds and Devin Bush. I can't say the same for the WR group that will become free agents next year. So maybe we address ILB in free agency and draft a WR in the 1st.
I trust they’ll take the best player  
Ned In Atlanta : 1:15 pm : link
But LB is a dire need. The off ball LBs on this team are dreadful.
M.S.  
YANKEE28 : 1:15 pm : link
Yes. Charlie.

Sorry-Typo
RE: I trust they’ll take the best player  
djm : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15927284 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
But LB is a dire need. The off ball LBs on this team are dreadful.


I was going to say it's as big a need as WR right now. It might even be bigger.

ILB and WR are both huge needs for NYG  
JonC : 1:28 pm : link
so it comes down to prospect and positional value and upside projection. QB and CB figure to be in the mix, and they still have considerable needs on both lines.
RE: Yawn  
TommyWiseau : 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15927103 Bluenatic said:
Quote:
Every year these pundits mock LBs to the Giants in the first round. Every year. Without fail. But the last time the Giants selected a LB in the firs round was Carl Banks in 1983!


Ehh you can argue Thibs is a LBer
If a WR is chosen in the first round Jack Campbell of Iowa  
Rick in Dallas : 1:35 pm : link
Could be a consideration on day 2 as ILB
RE: ILB and WR are both huge needs for NYG  
djm : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15927308 JonC said:
Quote:
so it comes down to prospect and positional value and upside projection. QB and CB figure to be in the mix, and they still have considerable needs on both lines.


I would think you can get the LB via cheaper means in vet FA compared to the equally as talented WR in FA. All things being equal in terms of player's talent and age, LB might be a little cheaper...but then you have to get him.
RE: RE: Yawn  
allstarjim : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15927317 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 15927103 Bluenatic said:


Quote:


Every year these pundits mock LBs to the Giants in the first round. Every year. Without fail. But the last time the Giants selected a LB in the firs round was Carl Banks in 1983!



Ehh you can argue Thibs is a LBer


I think we're talking about non-edge linebackers. Thibs is a pass rushing edge, as was Banks.

New regime, anything can happen, but I don't see from what we know of Schoen's background that ILB will be a priority. The Beane philosophy was trenches, particularly DL, and corners. They did draft Tremaine Edmunds in the 1st round in the same draft they moved up for Josh Allen.

I could see CB, QB, or DL as the most likely positions of focus in the first round. I think with receivers, IOL in rounds 2-4.

It is a good thing we have a projected 11 picks  
DavidinBMNY : 2:30 pm : link
We will need another strong draft. I would say the one thing to note is I believe the Giants just scouted Arkansas live.

I also think the economics of the game have to factor in to draft capital allocation. Use early picks on the most expensive positions. Every year, until you are good enough not to do that.

That said the Giants haven't drafted a true LB/non "edge" type in RD1 I think since Banks.



FA for needs  
Blueworm : 3:12 pm : link
Draft for Talent.


Oversimplification, but FA comes first, then you draft.
we are desperate for a speedy mean thumper at LB  
djm : 3:48 pm : link
we forget how important they can be. We haven't had one in ages.
RE: It is a good thing we have a projected 11 picks  
allstarjim : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15927357 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
We will need another strong draft. I would say the one thing to note is I believe the Giants just scouted Arkansas live.

I also think the economics of the game have to factor in to draft capital allocation. Use early picks on the most expensive positions. Every year, until you are good enough not to do that.

That said the Giants haven't drafted a true LB/non "edge" type in RD1 I think since Banks.




Again, Banks was an edge.

I believe it goes all the way back to Jim Files in 1970.

I'm not old enough to have ever seen Files play, but from what little I could gather, looks like the profile of an inside bruiser from that era...I mean, it was barely the Super Bowl era when Files was drafted, and that's how long ago it's been since the Giants drafted a round 1 interior or middle linebacker.

Brad Van Pelt was also a little before my time but I believe he was also an edge, and 2nd round pick in '73.

Pepper Johnson in '86 might be the highest drafted non-edge LBer since Flint, in round 2. He worked out pretty darn good.

Some of these things are meaningless distinctions. Landon Collins was a safety that did a lot of things interior linebackers are asked to do, for example.

Didn't the Giants try a failed experiment with 1st round pick Mathias Kiwanuka at MLB for a spell? Or am I thinking of Clint Sintim?

Smith-Njigba  
Professor Falken : 5:09 pm : link
had an amazing Rose Bowl last year. If he's healthy, I wouldn't be opposed. Sanders looks a little light currently.
