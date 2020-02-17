I have to be honest about the Washington attention this week jvm52106 : 9:35 am

I am liking all the media folks focused on Washington and how dangerous they are and how much Heinicke has brought them around..



He has a QBR of under 50 and completes barely over 60% of his passes. He has Terry Mclaurin, Curtis Samuel, Antonio Gibson and Logan Thomas- all of those players would be starters or significant contributors if there on the Giants. In fact, Thomas, TM and CS would all be significant upgrades at their positions on the Giants...



This Washington team has improved but they have also played teams struggling- Houston, Atlanta (they are pretty one dimensional),Green bay (Post Rodgers injury) and Indianapolis. They beat Philly but in all honesty, Philly beat themselves and they have come back to earth a bit with struggled wins vs Indy and GB.



This game isn't about Washington at all.. This game is about the Giants needing that 10 day break (the bye week brought bad news, bad juju with XM getting hurt and something else with Barkley- contract maybe???).. These 10 days after a hard fought loss, while severely undermanned may be just what the doctor ordered.