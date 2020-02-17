I have to be honest about the Washington attention this week

I am liking all the media folks focused on Washington and how dangerous they are and how much Heinicke has brought them around..
He has a QBR of under 50 and completes barely over 60% of his passes. He has Terry Mclaurin, Curtis Samuel, Antonio Gibson and Logan Thomas- all of those players would be starters or significant contributors if there on the Giants. In fact, Thomas, TM and CS would all be significant upgrades at their positions on the Giants...
This Washington team has improved but they have also played teams struggling- Houston, Atlanta (they are pretty one dimensional),Green bay (Post Rodgers injury) and Indianapolis. They beat Philly but in all honesty, Philly beat themselves and they have come back to earth a bit with struggled wins vs Indy and GB.
This game isn't about Washington at all.. This game is about the Giants needing that 10 day break (the bye week brought bad news, bad juju with XM getting hurt and something else with Barkley- contract maybe???).. These 10 days after a hard fought loss, while severely undermanned may be just what the doctor ordered.
The most complete team in my opinion would be Dallas, mainly due to the defensive personnel and coaching under Dan Quinn. That pass rush is going to be huge for them come playoff time.
OTOH, as you mentioned, they have a helluva lot more skill position talent than the Giants.
I actually don’t love this matchup for us right now mainly because of their pass game vs our substitute secondary. Heinicke is aggressive and their receiving options aren’t bad.
If we play mistake free football and generate some type of pass rush we should win. If we start turning the ball over and killing ourselves with penalties, Washington will beat us.
Again, I agree but it isn't about Washington. It is about us. Play to our strengths and we win this game. Play like we had been earlier, with some guys coming back and we win this game.
Gimme game! Giants are underdog at home. Injuries, and losing 3 of last 4 has put the chances of finishing strong and making the playoffs in serious jeopardy.
Giants have big opportunity to get this season going back in the right direction. Sunday is as close to a “must” win as you can get while still mathematically in the race
They have better players at skill positions, yet their QB's numbers are pretty pedestrian. This hype with TH is out of control.
Regardless the Giants need to win this game and I firmly believe WILL win this game.
That is 100% inaccurate. Philly played pretty poorly throughout that game with MANY mistakes and turnovers.
However the last part is true, when did the Giants soundly beat Philly (minus last year at home- a game Philly made a bunch of turnovers and our QB got hurt and finished the game but was hurt badly enough to be gone for the season afterward).
the Giants can run effectively, and then how well our defense stops their rushing attack, which should be quite an adventure.
If the Giants have the right answers, they should win. The wrong answers: a long, ugly day in the Meadowlands.
Media keeps ripping Jones, but Heinicke is worse, and not a peep. This is a game we can and should win.
Soundly is a bit strong. That game was rather close the entire time. In fact the Colts had a bigger lead over the Eagles the following week than WASH had at any point until the final play. Then the Eagles went out and played a relatively close game against a terrible Packers team who was playing Jordan Love late.
WASH deserves credit for the win, but in light of how that game went and the Eagles less than dominant play recently, maybe it should be viewed differently.
However, I always love these posts of people getting upset when the media "disrespects" the Giants or "hypes up" The Giants opponent. Who wins or loses this game has literally norhing to do with what the media writes or says. It's like when people get upset about where the Giants get listed in meaningless power rankings; who cares
That's right Jack, totally agree. Washington is playing with a lot of confidence right now. This will be a tough game for us.
The pressure is squarely on the Giants.
Chicago, Green Bay, Indy, Texans, and Falcons. We beat those teams too. Yes they upset the Eagles, but the Eagles did have 3 turnovers. Also we upset Balt and Tenn. So what, upsets happen.
What? I don't give a crap about Jones. I'm pointing out that no one talks about Heinike being a liability, but they talk about Jones being a liability. This is true. I don't care about draft pick slot, that has nothing to do with anything anymore. In the context of this season and game Heineke is no better than Jones and likely worse. Maybe the issue here is that you take any perceived "non-bash" of Jones personally. He has to be complained about daily right, and always held up as the worst QB in any matchup
In comment 15927117 PatersonPlank said:
Chicago, Green Bay, Indy, Texans, and Falcons. We beat those teams too. Yes they upset the Eagles, but the Eagles did have 3 turnovers. Also we upset Balt and Tenn. So what, upsets happen.
My opinion which I was stating was that the Giants should beat Washington. QB play is one part of it, as are other reasons, and the media is over hyping the Wash run here. You extract a few words solely about QB and turn it into something else. We are getting healthy, we are at home, Wash is over rated IMO, we have a better QB, a better RB, and we should win. I'm not making any larger comment on Jones than that.
*Brian Robinson is an exceptional back as a rookie with Gibson a solid #2 and good receiving option
*McLaurin is an absolute stud
*Daron Payne is stringing together a nice streak of outstanding games
*Tress Way is an outstanding punter who can shift field position
*Heineke will make some good throws, some awful throws, and will usually hit on a couple lucky throws. They call him "aw fuck it I'm going long" and "YOLO balls"
*WAS has a good secondary
I give NY the edge on coaching, esp with the coordinators. However, WAS just played ATL and ATL is very similar to NYG in that they run, use RPO and count on a mobile QB to move the offense. Seeing these looks 2 and 3 times in a row will benefit them.
When it's said and done, I think WAS wins 23-16. I think the Giants will win the 2nd game though.
Perhaps this is because I've never understood why anyone would take "media" commentary as seriously as you appear to.
Honestly, who cares? All of these outlets have 24 hours to fill with content, most of it is a waste of your time.
The game is on Sunday. Nothing said between now and then matters. If it bothers you that a team currently riding a hot streak is getting more attention than a team that has lost two ugly games in a row, you could always read a book.
This
We're fucking playing WASHINGTON in a must win, biggest game we've had in years, and we're playing them here at home. Washington. Giants. WASHINGTON.
They can call themselves whatever the fuck they want, we still own the fucking stupid ass Redskins. Get it the fuck done. Run the ball for 200 + and lets get a fucking win.
It's only time to worry if the Giants lose this game. We haven't lost it yet and there's plenty of rational reasons to believe NYG win this game. Just do what you do best, Daboll, and DJ and Barkley and Wink and win the damn game.
Also, time to use Jones more in read-option scenarios. If Bellinger is able to play I feel like that may provide more opportunity for those style plays to be run because the Giants trust his blocking ability on the edge.
Allow it to creep into your thoughts...stranger things have happened. Even bad teams blow other teams out once in a while.
I want everything to go right for NYG and everything to go wrong for Washington. I'm asking for it damnit....enough with this bullshit--we are long overdue--we're ready for that kind of game...it's fucking washington vs nyg in a big game in Jersey, in December. Speak it into existence! It's going to happen.
31-17 NYG. Fuck the hell off.
Perfect game plan from Daboll and Co and we execute. Fluky bad play here and therefor Wash and off we go to 31-17. I don't even care what happens after this game, just take care of Wash at home.
You can apply this logic to a couple of Giants wins this year too though.
A lot of that was caused by an utterly bizarre defensive game plan. Heinecke's weakness is arm strength, so what do we do? We play 8-10 yards off the reciver and give up shot to intermediate slants and outs all day. Utterly stupid. You have to press them and force Heineke to try to throw into tight windows with that noodle arm
And you were doing so well with “they are…”