Jordan Raanan "expects" Feliciano back at C, Gates at LG

Vin_Cuccs : 12/1/2022 6:57 am
On his podcast Tuesday, when talking about players returning from injury, he mentioned Feliciano's return with the starters multiple times. He then went on to say that he "expects" Felicano at C this week with Gates moving to LG.

I find this a bit interesting because I think the best configuration would be Gates and C and Bredeson at LG. Maybe Bredeson is not ready to return from injury yet, or maybe the coaching staff likes the way Feliciano sets the protections from the C spot.

Also interesting that Gates will be back at LG against the team, and even the player, that shattered his leg. I'm sure there will be a bit of a mental hurdle to clear there, but if anyone can do it, it is certainly Nick Gates.
Gates is a warrior  
bluefin : 12/1/2022 7:06 am : link
I feel anxious just thinking about this.
Gates  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/1/2022 7:31 am : link
Grades out better against Dallas last week than any game Feliciano played this year. I don’t get it. Aren’t you suppose to play the best player at each position? A lot of first guessing in this one like putting Jackson at punt returner. Sometimes you don’t have to overthink things. Smh.
RE: Gates  
section125 : 12/1/2022 7:37 am : link
Or perhaps, Felciano and Gates on the field together are better than Gates and ???? or Feliciano is better at C than Bredesen is at LG. They have a reason.

I'd prefer Gates at center, but I think Johnson/Daboll have a better idea of the best combo.
With Ezeudo likely out  
jeff57 : 12/1/2022 7:54 am : link
Probably best to go in that direction. Bredeson is no bargain.
Bredeson is not on the active roster technically.  
MrX : 12/1/2022 8:01 am : link
We need to remember that Bredeson is not currently on the active roster. Is he healthy / in-shape enough to play this weekend?

Ezeudu and Lemieux both did not practice yesterday.

Only other choice may be to move Phillips inside, which I doubt they want to do.

I think this debate is more relevant in a week or two when the inside OL are healthier
RE: RE: Gates  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/1/2022 8:39 am : link
Or perhaps, Felciano and Gates on the field together are better than Gates and ???? or Feliciano is better at C than Bredesen is at LG. They have a reason.

I'd prefer Gates at center, but I think Johnson/Daboll have a better idea of the best combo.


I’ve seen enough of Feliciano getting pushed back into the pocket all year to know Gates is a better center. I like Daboll but I’m disagreeing with him on this one.
This isn't Madden.  
mittenedman : 12/1/2022 8:43 am : link
Bredeson just returned from a long layoff. The least disruptive 5 is what Jordan posted.

Thomas - ??? - Feliciano - Glowinski - Neal

That's been the starting 4+1 the majority of the year and coach's usually err towards continuity. The Giants had something going with the pin & pull plays when Neal was at RT and Feliciano was C.
Gates should be at C  
Victor in CT : 12/1/2022 8:53 am : link
he just should
RE: RE: RE: Gates  
section125 : 12/1/2022 9:00 am : link
Or perhaps, Felciano and Gates on the field together are better than Gates and ???? or Feliciano is better at C than Bredesen is at LG. They have a reason.

I'd prefer Gates at center, but I think Johnson/Daboll have a better idea of the best combo.



I’ve seen enough of Feliciano getting pushed back into the pocket all year to know Gates is a better center. I like Daboll but I’m disagreeing with him on this one.


Then who is left guard if Gates is center? Feliciano? I agree that Gates is better at C - he also better at guard..they have to put someone on the field at both positions.

Both are better than Anderson.
It really sucks that Ezeudu is hurt  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/1/2022 9:02 am : link
with Peart back I wonder if Phillips at OG may make sense? Dude is huge.
Sounds like  
Modzelewski : 12/1/2022 9:07 am : link
Raanan is hearing Bredeson needs more time for his MCL to heal:

“Not quite as much optimism for LG Ben Bredeson (knee). May need more time.”
Raanan Twitter - ( New Window )
RE: This isn't Madden.  
jvm52106 : 12/1/2022 9:11 am : link
Thomas - ??? - Feliciano - Glowinski - Neal

That's been the starting 4+1 the majority of the year and coach's usually err towards continuity. The Giants had something going with the pin & pull plays when Neal was at RT and Feliciano was C.


Daboll said Bredeson wasn't or doesn't seem likely to be ready this week.
RE: Bredeson is not on the active roster technically.  
DavidinBMNY : 12/1/2022 9:22 am : link
We need to remember that Bredeson is not currently on the active roster. Is he healthy / in-shape enough to play this weekend?

Ezeudu and Lemieux both did not practice yesterday.

Only other choice may be to move Phillips inside, which I doubt they want to do.

I think this debate is more relevant in a week or two when the inside OL are healthier
Nope.
This makes sense  
Jay on the Island : 12/1/2022 9:31 am : link
since Ezeudu, Bredeson, and Lemieux will be out this week. It's either Gates at LG or Anderson again which would be a nightmare.
Gates to center and Neal to left guard  
kelly : 12/1/2022 9:32 am : link
Phillips has played well at right tackle.

This combination makes us most stout in the middle and gives us a big line.

We need to win now. Long term Neal to right tackle and Phillips to right guard. That would give us a huge right side of the line.

Next year. Thomas-EZ-Gates-Phillips-Thomas. I would really like to see how that combination works.
RE: Thomas-EZ-Gates-Phillips-Thomas  
Trainmaster : 12/1/2022 9:44 am : link
Thomas is really good, but he will struggle playing both tackle positions simultaneously. :-)

Thomas-EZ-Gates-draft pick or FA-Neal is more likely.
I don't want to take Gates out of center  
Essex : 12/1/2022 9:47 am : link
he is a great player there. We should have learned our lesson that you when you take the versatile player and change his position who has had success at the other role it never works out as well. You went from having one problemn, LG, to now possibly have two problems LG and C. The coaching staff obvoiusly knows much more than I about this, but I have not seen this work in the past very well.
Feliciano should go to guard.  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/1/2022 9:47 am : link
Before this year that was the position he played most I believe
Interesting, because they could also play Gates at C and Feliciano  
PatersonPlank : 12/1/2022 9:50 am : link
at LG but chose not to. I guess they think don't trust Feliciano much at guard, and Gates must look ok there (it is his natural position).

Fue to injuries, if its a choice of Gates/Feliciano at LG vs Anderson, I pick Gates/Fel. The only variable in my mind is who plays C and who plays LG.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Gates  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/1/2022 9:53 am : link
Or perhaps, Felciano and Gates on the field together are better than Gates and ???? or Feliciano is better at C than Bredesen is at LG. They have a reason.

I'd prefer Gates at center, but I think Johnson/Daboll have a better idea of the best combo.



I’ve seen enough of Feliciano getting pushed back into the pocket all year to know Gates is a better center. I like Daboll but I’m disagreeing with him on this one.



Then who is left guard if Gates is center? Feliciano? I agree that Gates is better at C - he also better at guard..they have to put someone on the field at both positions.

Both are better than Anderson.


That’s for sure :-)

I didn’t realize Ezeudu was out again.

I like Gates long term at C. But yea, I get it. Gotta start 5 guys this week.
Daboll and Johnson have seen plenty of Feliciano at guard.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/1/2022 9:58 am : link
Assuming Bredeson and Ezeudu are out of the picture for one reason or another, the "best five" is probably some configuration of Thomas, Neal, Glowinski (ugh), Feliciano (ugh) and Gates. This staff knows Feliciano's limitations, and apparently feels they are less damaging at center than guard. It may simply come down to Gates being far more effective pulling than Feliciano. Also, against DTs as good as Payne and Allen, the staff may feel the matchups are a bit less daunting with Gates at LG.
whichever way they do it should be the best IOL of the year  
Eric on Li : 12/1/2022 10:03 am : link
hopefully it finally solidifies the OL to take a big leap forward. All across there should finally be no big weak links. It's a good opponent so this should be a good test.
Eric on LI makes a key point.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/1/2022 10:28 am : link
We may not like the alignment, and we may not like the results against one of the better DL rotations in the League; but the Giants are progressing toward finally having their best combination on the field (even if it still kind of sucks).
RE: Eric on LI makes a key point.  
Eric on Li : 12/1/2022 10:41 am : link
We may not like the alignment, and we may not like the results against one of the better DL rotations in the League; but the Giants are progressing toward finally having their best combination on the field (even if it still kind of sucks).


if it sucks it will be really disappointing, specifically for the OL coach and FO. they spent good money on Feliciano + Glowinski and there are a lot of guys who got similar money in March having really good years for their new teams at those spots (connor williams, james daniels, morgan moses, bradley bozeman before he got hurt). IOL should be one of the easier things to shop for and so far both have been disappointing.

obviously it will be disappointing for neal and ezeudu too because they were high picks but they are rookies dealing with injuries. and gates obviously coming back from a significant injury.

if that whole assortment of players they invested in cant outperform scrap heap guys from BAL like bredeson and tyree phillips this deep into the season after some time off to get healthy (and with Thomas playing like an all pro on an island at LT to make everyone else's job easier) that's a pretty disappointing outcome.
Austin Corbett another one  
Eric on Li : 12/1/2022 10:50 am : link
here are PFF grades and 2022 cap hits for some of the other UFA IOL who changed teams in March:

Corbett = 12th best G out of 84, '22 cap hit 3.1m
Daniels = 22nd best G out of 84, '22 cap hit 4.1m

Glowinski is 41st with a 3.3m cap hit so he has moved into middle of the pack but he's actually rated lower than Hernandez (#34).

among centers:
connor Williams = 5th best C out of 39, 5.6m cap hit
Ben Jones (didn't change teams) = 7th best C out of 39, 3.4m cap hit
Bozeman = 11th best C out of 39, 2.8m cap hit

Feliciano is 30th with a 2.9m cap hit

but hopefully a good stretch run changes the entire narrative. it may be that the weaknesses at LG have held the whole thing. back.
Wasn't Gates at LG when he got injured?  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/1/2022 10:52 am : link
He's barely played that position before. He was exclusively an OT at Nebraska and an OC before 2021.

Guard is a completely different position, with different positioning and awareness of where your linemates are.
That LG spot  
JoeyBigBlue : 12/1/2022 11:02 am : link
Has been on issue now for the last 3 seasons. Gates would be the fifth guy that has started next to Thomas now (Bredeson, Ezeudu, Lemieux, Anderson, and now Gates). I’m just hoping that one of these guys can take hold of that spot and just stick there.
gates played RG and RT in 2019 and he played both well  
Eric on Li : 12/1/2022 11:14 am : link
so he's basically played every position on the OL other than the one he played in college and he's mostly played all of them well.

i think him and feliciano at lg/c are simply a coaches decision that they are entirely responsible for getting right. both players have played across all 4 non-LT positions. those are exactly the decisions coaches are paid to get right if they want to be considered good at their jobs.
RE: Wasn't Gates at LG when he got injured?  
Angel Eyes : 12/1/2022 11:18 am : link
He's barely played that position before. He was exclusively an OT at Nebraska and an OC before 2021.

Guard is a completely different position, with different positioning and awareness of where your linemates are.

Yes he was, with Price at center for the first Washington game.
I hayte this  
Dave : 12/1/2022 11:55 am : link
it is what got his leg broke last time
freak play maybe, but it is not his position
RE: I hayte this  
Payasdaddy : 12/1/2022 12:06 pm : link
it is what got his leg broke last time
freak play maybe, but it is not his position


Yeah. , I am traumatized by this because last time we put him at OG vs Washington
But seriously, dude probably doesn’t care. He is thrilled playing. Maybe our oline moves some people off the ball this week and we get some run game going.
Daboll  
Ron Johnson : 12/1/2022 12:14 pm : link
considers all angles. Gates is there for a reason. The Giants are going to run left and dominate all day long!
RE: RE: Wasn't Gates at LG when he got injured?  
section125 : 12/1/2022 12:44 pm : link
He's barely played that position before. He was exclusively an OT at Nebraska and an OC before 2021.

Guard is a completely different position, with different positioning and awareness of where your linemates are.


Yes he was, with Price at center for the first Washington game.


IIRC, they year before he played RG and RT.
That makes the most sense to me  
Heisenberg : 12/1/2022 12:48 pm : link
If Gates and Feliciano are the two most healthy and ready options, let Feliciano stay where he's been all season and let Gates - whose versatility is unmatched in the OL room - be the one to switch.

The rest of the candidates don't seem quite healthy yet.

Fucking love Nick Gates.
I thought Bredeson was the teams best  
Breeze_94 : 12/1/2022 1:32 pm : link
IOL in the first half of the season.

Now that honor seems to clearly go to Gates, but I feel that Bredeson is one of the best 3 on the IOL.

They may not have high end guys, but this team at least has capable starters and depth on the IOL for the first time in 10 years. You can (and the Giants have) done a lot worse than Gates, Glowinski, Feliciano, Bredeson and Ezeudu.
I don't like this one bit.  
Matt M. : 12/1/2022 3:49 pm : link
First off, Gates is, by a WIDE margin, the best OC on the team and that's with him not even back to 100% in terms of strength and form. Second, Feliciano is not a natural OC anyway, so why not move him to LG?
RE: I don't like this one bit.  
section125 : 12/1/2022 4:56 pm : link
First off, Gates is, by a WIDE margin, the best OC on the team and that's with him not even back to 100% in terms of strength and form. Second, Feliciano is not a natural OC anyway, so why not move him to LG?


Because Daboll and Johnson know more than you? I just hope Neal is ready to play.
JFC- Feliciano sucks balls  
Dave on the UWS : 12/1/2022 7:21 pm : link
as a guard. Daboll and Johnson saw him “play” the position in Buffalo. He’s barely serviceable at C. Gates is a LOT better IOL, for this week, he should be at guard. When Brederson or Ezeudu are ready, Inhope he takes over at Center. Feliciano should be on the bench.
Easy now, fellas ...  
Manny in CA : 12/1/2022 9:56 pm : link
This Gates situation seems to struck a nerve, 'round here.
What about Getting Into the starting 5 o line  
kelly : 12/1/2022 10:02 pm : link
He has played well, has size,
The Thomas-Gates tandem is the ticket...  
CT Charlie : 12/1/2022 10:37 pm : link
It'll be the side to run for must-have yards, and in pass protection, although Gates may not be a gem, clearly the coaches prefer him to anyone else who's available. It'll give DJ a mini-wall on his left side, either for passing or rolling out either direction. You don't want someone catching him from behind.
It really is speculation since we don’t know the injury status of all  
Ivan15 : 12/2/2022 8:56 am : link
Possible player combinations, but if the Giants practiced in full pads this week, then the decision probably has already been made.
this isn't just Gates vs Feliciano at Center  
xtian : 12/2/2022 1:31 pm : link
it's who is healthy for LG: bredeson, Lemieux, Exeudu.
If none of them are healthy enough then it's a moot point.

If any are healthy enough, then do the Gmen like Feliciano at Center and Gates at LG better than Gates at Center and whoever is available at LG.

Personally, I would like to see Gates at Center. He will most likely take it over sometime.
The Ezeudu injury this summer delaying his development and  
chick310 : 12/2/2022 2:45 pm : link
and then his injury during regular season have really hurt what is going on at Left Guard. Particularly because Lemieux and Bredeson aren't really any good and clearly unreliable.

But the whole decision to have Feliciano hold down the fort as a re-invented starting Center was a self-inflicted wound.

Schoen hasn't made a lot of mistakes but this was one.
