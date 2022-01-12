On his podcast Tuesday, when talking about players returning from injury, he mentioned Feliciano's return with the starters multiple times. He then went on to say that he "expects" Felicano at C this week with Gates moving to LG.
I find this a bit interesting because I think the best configuration would be Gates and C and Bredeson at LG. Maybe Bredeson is not ready to return from injury yet, or maybe the coaching staff likes the way Feliciano sets the protections from the C spot.
Also interesting that Gates will be back at LG against the team, and even the player, that shattered his leg. I'm sure there will be a bit of a mental hurdle to clear there, but if anyone can do it, it is certainly Nick Gates.
Or perhaps, Felciano and Gates on the field together are better than Gates and ???? or Feliciano is better at C than Bredesen is at LG. They have a reason.
I'd prefer Gates at center, but I think Johnson/Daboll have a better idea of the best combo.
Ezeudu and Lemieux both did not practice yesterday.
Only other choice may be to move Phillips inside, which I doubt they want to do.
I think this debate is more relevant in a week or two when the inside OL are healthier
Grades out better against Dallas last week than any game Feliciano played this year. I don’t get it. Aren’t you suppose to play the best player at each position? A lot of first guessing in this one like putting Jackson at punt returner. Sometimes you don’t have to overthink things. Smh.
I’ve seen enough of Feliciano getting pushed back into the pocket all year to know Gates is a better center. I like Daboll but I’m disagreeing with him on this one.
Thomas - ??? - Feliciano - Glowinski - Neal
That's been the starting 4+1 the majority of the year and coach's usually err towards continuity. The Giants had something going with the pin & pull plays when Neal was at RT and Feliciano was C.
Grades out better against Dallas last week than any game Feliciano played this year. I don’t get it. Aren’t you suppose to play the best player at each position? A lot of first guessing in this one like putting Jackson at punt returner. Sometimes you don’t have to overthink things. Smh.
I’ve seen enough of Feliciano getting pushed back into the pocket all year to know Gates is a better center. I like Daboll but I’m disagreeing with him on this one.
Then who is left guard if Gates is center? Feliciano? I agree that Gates is better at C - he also better at guard..they have to put someone on the field at both positions.
Both are better than Anderson.
“Not quite as much optimism for LG Ben Bredeson (knee). May need more time.”
Raanan Twitter - ( New Window )
Thomas - ??? - Feliciano - Glowinski - Neal
That's been the starting 4+1 the majority of the year and coach's usually err towards continuity. The Giants had something going with the pin & pull plays when Neal was at RT and Feliciano was C.
Daboll said Bredeson wasn't or doesn't seem likely to be ready this week.
This combination makes us most stout in the middle and gives us a big line.
We need to win now. Long term Neal to right tackle and Phillips to right guard. That would give us a huge right side of the line.
Next year. Thomas-EZ-Gates-Phillips-Thomas. I would really like to see how that combination works.
Thomas-EZ-Gates-draft pick or FA-Neal is more likely.
Fue to injuries, if its a choice of Gates/Feliciano at LG vs Anderson, I pick Gates/Fel. The only variable in my mind is who plays C and who plays LG.
Grades out better against Dallas last week than any game Feliciano played this year. I don’t get it. Aren’t you suppose to play the best player at each position? A lot of first guessing in this one like putting Jackson at punt returner. Sometimes you don’t have to overthink things. Smh.
I’ve seen enough of Feliciano getting pushed back into the pocket all year to know Gates is a better center. I like Daboll but I’m disagreeing with him on this one.
That’s for sure :-)
I didn’t realize Ezeudu was out again.
I like Gates long term at C. But yea, I get it. Gotta start 5 guys this week.
if it sucks it will be really disappointing, specifically for the OL coach and FO. they spent good money on Feliciano + Glowinski and there are a lot of guys who got similar money in March having really good years for their new teams at those spots (connor williams, james daniels, morgan moses, bradley bozeman before he got hurt). IOL should be one of the easier things to shop for and so far both have been disappointing.
obviously it will be disappointing for neal and ezeudu too because they were high picks but they are rookies dealing with injuries. and gates obviously coming back from a significant injury.
if that whole assortment of players they invested in cant outperform scrap heap guys from BAL like bredeson and tyree phillips this deep into the season after some time off to get healthy (and with Thomas playing like an all pro on an island at LT to make everyone else's job easier) that's a pretty disappointing outcome.
Corbett = 12th best G out of 84, '22 cap hit 3.1m
Daniels = 22nd best G out of 84, '22 cap hit 4.1m
Glowinski is 41st with a 3.3m cap hit so he has moved into middle of the pack but he's actually rated lower than Hernandez (#34).
among centers:
connor Williams = 5th best C out of 39, 5.6m cap hit
Ben Jones (didn't change teams) = 7th best C out of 39, 3.4m cap hit
Bozeman = 11th best C out of 39, 2.8m cap hit
Feliciano is 30th with a 2.9m cap hit
but hopefully a good stretch run changes the entire narrative. it may be that the weaknesses at LG have held the whole thing. back.
Guard is a completely different position, with different positioning and awareness of where your linemates are.
i think him and feliciano at lg/c are simply a coaches decision that they are entirely responsible for getting right. both players have played across all 4 non-LT positions. those are exactly the decisions coaches are paid to get right if they want to be considered good at their jobs.
Guard is a completely different position, with different positioning and awareness of where your linemates are.
Yes he was, with Price at center for the first Washington game.
freak play maybe, but it is not his position
freak play maybe, but it is not his position
Yeah. , I am traumatized by this because last time we put him at OG vs Washington
But seriously, dude probably doesn’t care. He is thrilled playing. Maybe our oline moves some people off the ball this week and we get some run game going.
He's barely played that position before. He was exclusively an OT at Nebraska and an OC before 2021.
Guard is a completely different position, with different positioning and awareness of where your linemates are.
Yes he was, with Price at center for the first Washington game.
IIRC, they year before he played RG and RT.
The rest of the candidates don't seem quite healthy yet.
Fucking love Nick Gates.
Now that honor seems to clearly go to Gates, but I feel that Bredeson is one of the best 3 on the IOL.
They may not have high end guys, but this team at least has capable starters and depth on the IOL for the first time in 10 years. You can (and the Giants have) done a lot worse than Gates, Glowinski, Feliciano, Bredeson and Ezeudu.
Because Daboll and Johnson know more than you? I just hope Neal is ready to play.
If none of them are healthy enough then it's a moot point.
If any are healthy enough, then do the Gmen like Feliciano at Center and Gates at LG better than Gates at Center and whoever is available at LG.
Personally, I would like to see Gates at Center. He will most likely take it over sometime.
But the whole decision to have Feliciano hold down the fort as a re-invented starting Center was a self-inflicted wound.
Schoen hasn't made a lot of mistakes but this was one.