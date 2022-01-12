Jordan Raanan "expects" Feliciano back at C, Gates at LG Vin_Cuccs : 12/1/2022 6:57 am

On his podcast Tuesday, when talking about players returning from injury, he mentioned Feliciano's return with the starters multiple times. He then went on to say that he "expects" Felicano at C this week with Gates moving to LG.



I find this a bit interesting because I think the best configuration would be Gates and C and Bredeson at LG. Maybe Bredeson is not ready to return from injury yet, or maybe the coaching staff likes the way Feliciano sets the protections from the C spot.



Also interesting that Gates will be back at LG against the team, and even the player, that shattered his leg. I'm sure there will be a bit of a mental hurdle to clear there, but if anyone can do it, it is certainly Nick Gates.