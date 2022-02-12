Any news on OBJ? crooza172 : 12/1/2022 11:29 pm

I’m blown away by how quiet and secretive the giants have been with this visit given the media attention it has had. While Jerry is publicly licking the Beckham lolly pop, the giants have stay mostly quiet about and we haven’t heard a peep about today other than speculation.



Has anyone seen or heard any news of the visit? I’m guessing some people don’t want him but you are a different person when you get to your 30’s and have a child. It changes your perspective and I personally would love the signing given the state of our wr Corp and the sorry group of FAs in 2023.



Thoughts?