For all of you who say that Jones did not step up

a staff that has confidence in him in big moments. The play before the half. Not going for it in 4th down in OT. It's pretty clear this staff has been hoping he doesn't lose games for them all season instead of seeing if he can win those games.
Why in the world do so many people focus on one G*d*mn position on the offense. Our receivers are back up level. Our current best receiver is a JAG who was almost cut from the team. Luckily for him (and really now US) injuries kept him on the team. Glowinski and Feliciano are awful and our TEs are beaten literally every other play in the blocking scheme giving at least one rusher free paths to the QB almost every play. Our best skill players on offense are Jones and Barkley, it's not even a question.
Every week the DJ fanboys tell us how it's a 9, 8, 7, 6 game tryout, and how he'll earn his big contract next year. T6he tell us how it's the biggest game of his career and how he'll win a big game...but he does basically nothing.
Then, when DJ throws for 136 yards in 4 quarters, has 5 opportunities to do anything to win a game, and fails...its on the GM, WRs, Oline, Saquon...anyone but the guy who has the same lackluster production EVERY WEEK.
To answer your question..if, and hopefully when, the Giants get a new QB, we'll run an offense that isn't dumbed down and dink and dunk. We'll have coaches and coordinators that trust their QB to make plays...not scheme for a average QB not to lose. They'll hopefully have a QB the defense respects, and wont be able to put 8 (or more) in the box....and when they do, have a QB that can hurt them for trying to stop the run.
This offense is a joke...and it starts with the QB in every way!
would think I'm in the Jones fan club. However one thing is starting to bug me. Jones is overly cautious, but that I mean he is checking down really quickly instead of taking a chance. Its not an issue that he can't read the field, he can, he's just not a gunslinger. In Daboll's presser he mentioned that on some of those conservative calls we were complaining about, they had actually something else dialed up but Jones saw the initial coverage and checked down. For example the 3rd and 1 at the end of the half. Daboll specifically mentioned they had Barkley on a wheel route but Jones went away instead of trying it. I remember that play because I saw Barkley sort of open too. I'm not one of these guys to rewind every play in slo-mo and say "Look here" like its Madden, there are bullets flying out there, but he was open enough for me to notice on my TV.
I think this is an issue for Daboll, he probably wants him to take more shots.
we're going to know what they think this offseason...
would think I'm in the Jones fan club. However one thing is starting to bug me. Jones is overly cautious, but that I mean he is checking down really quickly instead of taking a chance. Its not an issue that he can't read the field, he can, he's just not a gunslinger. In Daboll's presser he mentioned that on some of those conservative calls we were complaining about, they had actually something else dialed up but Jones saw the initial coverage and checked down. For example the 3rd and 1 at the end of the half. Daboll specifically mentioned they had Barkley on a wheel route but Jones went away instead of trying it. I remember that play because I saw Barkley sort of open too. I'm not one of these guys to rewind every play in slo-mo and say "Look here" like its Madden, there are bullets flying out there, but he was open enough for me to notice on my TV.
I think this is an issue for Daboll, he probably wants him to take more shots.
you can't be a gun slinger if you have no bullets. Someone mentioned having back up quality WR's. We have 1 backup
quality WR and the rest practice squad quality. The worst in the NFL
would think I'm in the Jones fan club. However one thing is starting to bug me. Jones is overly cautious, but that I mean he is checking down really quickly instead of taking a chance. Its not an issue that he can't read the field, he can, he's just not a gunslinger. In Daboll's presser he mentioned that on some of those conservative calls we were complaining about, they had actually something else dialed up but Jones saw the initial coverage and checked down. For example the 3rd and 1 at the end of the half. Daboll specifically mentioned they had Barkley on a wheel route but Jones went away instead of trying it. I remember that play because I saw Barkley sort of open too. I'm not one of these guys to rewind every play in slo-mo and say "Look here" like its Madden, there are bullets flying out there, but he was open enough for me to notice on my TV.
I think this is an issue for Daboll, he probably wants him to take more shots.
you can't be a gun slinger if you have no bullets. Someone mentioned having back up quality WR's. We have 1 backup
quality WR and the rest practice squad quality. The worst in the NFL
But he'd not even trying (Slayton aside). You need to try it if its there. I just think he's checking down to the safe route too quickly. Look whatever it is, its not working. So why not try throwing it a little more aggressively
Did Slayton drop it? You make the call…. Drop? Or not? - ( New Window )
What's amazing to me, is how many people seem to be saying that was such a tough catch. He NEEDS to make that catch. End of story. It just amazes me how people come out of the woodwork to bash the QB after every game when it's pretty freaking obvious we are short on players who make game winning plays.
was not the problem today. As I said, with all the running he does, a few fumbles a year are to be expected. He has very much reduced his turnovers.
Jones often has a lot of completions for comparatively few yards because aside from a few deep throws to Slayton most of our passing game is screens, quick outs, and short throws in the flat. Jones makes very few throws to the second level. The OL simply can't protect long enough for him to make those latter throws, at least not regularly.
Jones has his limitations, but the interior of the OL and the WRs are a much bigger problem.
was not the problem today. As I said, with all the running he does, a few fumbles a year are to be expected. He has very much reduced his turnovers.
Jones often has a lot of completions for comparatively few yards because aside from a few deep throws to Slayton most of our passing game is screens, quick outs, and short throws in the flat. Jones makes very few throws to the second level. The OL simply can't protect long enough for him to make those latter throws, at least not regularly.
Jones has his limitations, but the interior of the OL and the WRs are a much bigger problem.
Jones ran the ball very well. And he certainly wasn't the problem in the first half.
But in the second half, he just didn't make enough plays to put the game away or win it in OT.
was not the problem today. As I said, with all the running he does, a few fumbles a year are to be expected. He has very much reduced his turnovers.
Jones often has a lot of completions for comparatively few yards because aside from a few deep throws to Slayton most of our passing game is screens, quick outs, and short throws in the flat. Jones makes very few throws to the second level. The OL simply can't protect long enough for him to make those latter throws, at least not regularly.
Jones has his limitations, but the interior of the OL and the WRs are a much bigger problem.
Jones ran the ball very well. And he certainly wasn't the problem in the first half.
But in the second half, he just didn't make enough plays to put the game away or win it in OT.
165 yards on the ground. Jones is the leading rusher? This isn’t on Jones folks.
The defense was the only reason they were able to come away with a tie. They held Washington to 7 second half points despite the offense having one drive that went longer than 5 plays (which didn’t come until 2 minutes left in overtime). They were responsible for the only points the Giants scored in the second half. If it wasn’t for the fumble I’m not sure they would have scored in the second half.
penalty against Feliciano was correct IMO. At a minimum, it was defensible. But as someone else correctly noted in another thread, we were still at the 50 with a first down even after the penalty. We only needed another 20 yards to get within Gano's range, but the offense couldn't even do that. Aside from the short TD to open the half, it was just an endless series of three and outs. An even minimally competent offense makes that penalty moot.
Did Slayton drop it? You make the call…. Drop? Or not? - ( New Window )
What's amazing to me, is how many people seem to be saying that was such a tough catch. He NEEDS to make that catch. End of story. It just amazes me how people come out of the woodwork to bash the QB after every game when it's pretty freaking obvious we are short on players who make game winning plays.
That's the margin of error, not DJ fumbling in the opening minutes.
was really efficient and yet you'll have several people post all week long about how he really wasn't efficient and that he should be replaced.
Hundreds of posts and hours of time discussing it.
And instead of realizing they are wasting hours of their lives, they will try to convince you that their QB assessments are spot on.
I have to hand it to you. No matter how consistently wrong you have been over the years, you keep posting that you are right and everyone else is wrong. The team keeps losing, and you keep doubling down on how good everything is.
Your arrogance is completely unearned. Few posters on this board have been as consistently wrong as you about this team over the last 5-10 years. You should go back to looking for trolls. It was the only entertainment value you provided.
a staff that has confidence in him in big moments. The play before the half. Not going for it in 4th down in OT. It's pretty clear this staff has been hoping he doesn't lose games for them all season instead of seeing if he can win those games.
I lean toward letting him go however it will be interesting to see if they didn't have Jones try passes because lack of confidence in him - or the Receivers.
Again a huge dropped pass by Slayton.
Even on a running play - James running into Barkley (remember Sterling saying guys don't know the plays?).
The Dallas game - Jones made a bad pass but Barkley still muffed the pass.
How much confidence do you have in the Receiving core? It's like a wasted play considering overall the OL is better at RB though that wasn't the case in this game I believe but still that is their strength too.
down the stretch, JOnes made the throw that put us in FG range and then Feliciano screwed us with his flexing.
and the long pass to Slayton should have won the game... it has in his hands and caught, until it wasn't (he seemed to lose it as he was gathering it into his body as he fell to the ground)... BUT Jones did his part on that play.
overall, this is not about one person (despite the many posts to the contrary)... this is about a team that isn't good enough yet and is dealing with injuries.
Whatever happens going forward with JOnes happens... I will leave that up to the brass. I could see it going either way next year... but NONE OF IT MATTERS if we don't improve the team in other areas (O Line, receivers, LBers)
of the late bomb. WTF was that? Even though he stopped running and went to high point it, it still was perfectly in his hands and he manages to bobble it even though it is clearly in his hands.... Slayton drops late bomb - ( New Window )
All week all we heard was “this is the biggest game of Jones’s career.” He doesn’t play well in it and the response is “not his fault they lost” despite the fact that they gained one net yard for most of the second half?
This loss is not on Daniel Jones alone. But at what point do we start saying “Daniel Jones put this team on his back and carried them to a win?”
He simply isn’t that kind of player. He‘ll play competently most weeks and give you a chance to stay in a game if you can run the ball effectively and play really good defense. There are 20-30 of those guys in the league. If the Giants offer him a contract I think it will be through that lease.
of the late bomb. WTF was that? Even though he stopped running and went to high point it, it still was perfectly in his hands and he manages to bobble it even though it is clearly in his hands.... Slayton drops late bomb - ( New Window )
He takes his hand of the ball to brace himself for contact with the ground. A quality receiver will tuck that ball away instead of protecting himself. It’s a shame but we’ve seen this from him before. We need receiver help badly.
perfectly acceptable train of thought (though I would argue the entire offense didn't play well in the 2nd half yesterday, not simply that Jones didn't)... the Giants should view him through that prism.
but that is a far cry from how others here view him - dissecting every play to seemingly prove he is the worst QB ever to play the position.
I am confident the Giants know what they have and will make a decision re: Jones based on what type of QB they want for the long term and what alternatives there are.
and the other thing I am confident in is that no matter what happens, there will be a contingent of people who will be upset and we will be debating about the next QB who they bring in. sports debate is getting to be like politics.
Long completion to Slayton. Slayton makes a very good play to haul it in. Everyone talks about the lousy WRs but here one is helping his QB out.
Over the middle to Slayton. Not a perfect throw but Slayton really should have hung on. Acceptable pass from Jones.
Over the middle to Sills. This is a bread and butter play for NFL QBs. Jones throws behind Sills, eliminating any chance of YAC. Sills bails Jones out with a quality catch. Again, the WR corps helping out Jones.
Finally, right sideline to Slayton. Jones misses. (I didn’t think the WFT DB interfered with Slayton, btw.)
So 4 normal downfield throws by Jones. Any of these look great to you? No. Most backup QBs can complete dinky short throws all day long. The star QBs can hit the target across the whole field. Jones is a backup, although a quality backup, for sure.
was really efficient and yet you'll have several people post all week long about how he really wasn't efficient and that he should be replaced.
Hundreds of posts and hours of time discussing it.
And instead of realizing they are wasting hours of their lives, they will try to convince you that their QB assessments are spot on.
He had 136 passing yards for the game. That's isn't winning football. Anyone can have a high completion percentage if they are dinking and dunking. When McNabb did it BBI called him McDink and McDunk. When Jones does it BBI says he is efficient.
down the stretch, JOnes made the throw that put us in FG range and then Feliciano screwed us with his flexing.
and the long pass to Slayton should have won the game... it has in his hands and caught, until it wasn't (he seemed to lose it as he was gathering it into his body as he fell to the ground)... BUT Jones did his part on that play.
overall, this is not about one person (despite the many posts to the contrary)... this is about a team that isn't good enough yet and is dealing with injuries.
Whatever happens going forward with JOnes happens... I will leave that up to the brass. I could see it going either way next year... but NONE OF IT MATTERS if we don't improve the team in other areas (O Line, receivers, LBers)
of the late bomb. WTF was that? Even though he stopped running and went to high point it, it still was perfectly in his hands and he manages to bobble it even though it is clearly in his hands.... Slayton drops late bomb - ( New Window )
If he doesn't stop running, that ball is a Jones specialty- short and behind him. Slayton had to leap for it to haul in the other Jones specialty- the high pass. So, Slayton jumped as high as he could to get two hands on the ball at which point he tried to brace his fall with one hand and cradle the ball with the other.
Why doesn't the one and only throw the ball out in front of the receiver for once so the receiver can run under it since Slayton had his man beat- (you know a receiver with "separation")? I mean we've been told over and over again what a great deep ball passer he is, and all you ever see is Slayton trying to make circus catches on balls that are short or behind him. But you know, since the one and only threw the ball and it was in the vicinity of the receiver, the receiver must catch it no matter own wobbly, short, long, high, or contested the one and only makes the play. Circus catches should not be a regular requirement of receivers.
Jones does nothing that Mineshew or Brissett or a dozen other qb's can't do for less money. Giving him a great receiver is like trying to shovel flies across the room. End the experiment and send him on his way.
maybe some hyperbole in there but when a handful of posters dissect every Jones throw to state how bad he is (even the completions!) and others comparing him to Mineshew/Brissett, then yes - there is a pretty big disconnect for some BBIers when it comes to Jones.
and I have yet to see anyone here calling him elite or suggesting he get a max contract. Most reasonable posters would love to see an upgrade but in the absence of that, feel like Jones can be a decent QB if he had a decent supporting cast, no more no less.
(and if that is the way the Giants pay him , I am ok with that)
It was a fine pass and a sub par catch attempt. Not every deep ball is perfectly thrown. And not every deep jump ball is caught by the receiver.
Great QBs will throw passes of that caliber. Great WRs will miss catches like that sometimes. It's a normal play. It's just that our offense is so anemic that if we don't cash in on every opportunity it leaves us in a tough spot.
but Jones sucks because he can't hit a guy in full stride. Got it.
Let me just add some context. My very first thread on BBI expressed my disappoint that Eli never seemed to be able to hit a guy in stride, deep. I almost got run off the board for being a troll. Almost every response was that Eli was great because he could throw that long back-shoulder ball, you know, the one that often looks like it's thrown too short and you get contested catches.
Long completion to Slayton. Slayton makes a very good play to haul it in. Everyone talks about the lousy WRs but here one is helping his QB out.
Over the middle to Slayton. Not a perfect throw but Slayton really should have hung on. Acceptable pass from Jones.
Over the middle to Sills. This is a bread and butter play for NFL QBs. Jones throws behind Sills, eliminating any chance of YAC. Sills bails Jones out with a quality catch. Again, the WR corps helping out Jones.
Finally, right sideline to Slayton. Jones misses. (I didn’t think the WFT DB interfered with Slayton, btw.)
So 4 normal downfield throws by Jones. Any of these look great to you? No. Most backup QBs can complete dinky short throws all day long. The star QBs can hit the target across the whole field. Jones is a backup, although a quality backup, for sure.
First, the long pass to Slayton was a perfectly good pass.
Second, you ignore many of the other good throws. For instance, on the throw to James in OT, he rips it to James before he is out of his cut and puts it right between two defenders. The play showed everything the anti Jones crowd claims he does not have -- Arm strength, throwing people open, letting it rip without the receiver clearly being open. It was a fantastic throw and probably his best of the day.
It doesn’t appear Slayton could have kept running. The ball was short. . - ( New Window )
What?! It was short? How do you see that? If it was short he wouldn't have jumped backwards for the ball.
He's leading him to the inside. I think he definitely could have run under the ball. The problem is as we all know that Slayton's ball skills are below average and one of the main things that has held him back. It's not far fetched to conclude this is another example of this.
Finally, Cross said on the radio broadcast that the pass was perfect. I'll take his word as a former player.
I don't think Jones is all that awesome, but I think he has some pretty decent skills and with the combo of additional time with this coaching staff and an upgraded roster (I think all of BBI agrees we need a better O Line & receivers regardless of what anyone thinks of DJ), I think he is a starter in this league.
Second, you ignore many of the other good throws. For instance, on the throw to James in OT, he rips it to James before he is out of his cut and puts it right between two defenders. The play showed everything the anti Jones crowd claims he does not have -- Arm strength, throwing people open, letting it rip without the receiver clearly being open. It was a fantastic throw and probably his best of the day.
That was a good throw. I wouldn't use it as this great example to demonstrate Jones's arm talent, but it was a good throw, catch, and actually good coverage by McCain and Curl.
RE: RE: RE: Thinking of four longer throws Jones made
Second, you ignore many of the other good throws. For instance, on the throw to James in OT, he rips it to James before he is out of his cut and puts it right between two defenders. The play showed everything the anti Jones crowd claims he does not have -- Arm strength, throwing people open, letting it rip without the receiver clearly being open. It was a fantastic throw and probably his best of the day.
That was a good throw. I wouldn't use it as this great example to demonstrate Jones's arm talent, but it was a good throw, catch, and actually good coverage by McCain and Curl.
Cmon Man. To put it between two defenders there required very good velo and perfect ball placement.
maybe some hyperbole in there but when a handful of posters dissect every Jones throw to state how bad he is (even the completions!) and others comparing him to Mineshew/Brissett, then yes - there is a pretty big disconnect for some BBIers when it comes to Jones.
and I have yet to see anyone here calling him elite or suggesting he get a max contract. Most reasonable posters would love to see an upgrade but in the absence of that, feel like Jones can be a decent QB if he had a decent supporting cast, no more no less.
(and if that is the way the Giants pay him , I am ok with that)
It doesn’t appear Slayton could have kept running. The ball was short. . - ( New Window )
What?! It was short? How do you see that? If it was short he wouldn't have jumped backwards for the ball.
He's leading him to the inside. I think he definitely could have run under the ball. The problem is as we all know that Slayton's ball skills are below average and one of the main things that has held him back. It's not far fetched to conclude this is another example of this.
Finally, Cross said on the radio broadcast that the pass was perfect. I'll take his word as a former player.
100% agree…..In my opinion anyone who calls that a “bad pass” has an anti Jones agenda they need to keep firing up.
It doesn’t appear Slayton could have kept running. The ball was short. . - ( New Window )
What?! It was short? How do you see that? If it was short he wouldn't have jumped backwards for the ball.
He's leading him to the inside. I think he definitely could have run under the ball. The problem is as we all know that Slayton's ball skills are below average and one of the main things that has held him back. It's not far fetched to conclude this is another example of this.
Finally, Cross said on the radio broadcast that the pass was perfect. I'll take his word as a former player.
Slayton stops his route to jump for the ball. If Slayton keeps running that balls not dropping in over his shoulder.
That was a good throw. I wouldn't use it as this great example to demonstrate Jones's arm talent, but it was a good throw, catch, and actually good coverage by McCain and Curl.
Cmon Man. To put it between two defenders there required very good velo and perfect ball placement.
Let's not get pretend we were looking at Mahomes falling backwards and sticking a ball 20 yards downfield to Kelce between two safeties. It was a good throw by Jones. A ten-yard completion between the hashes.
We had to win that game, and it was there for the taking,
but we didn't. There are a few reasons, but Jones was one of them.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
#FireKafka
Then, when DJ throws for 136 yards in 4 quarters, has 5 opportunities to do anything to win a game, and fails...its on the GM, WRs, Oline, Saquon...anyone but the guy who has the same lackluster production EVERY WEEK.
To answer your question..if, and hopefully when, the Giants get a new QB, we'll run an offense that isn't dumbed down and dink and dunk. We'll have coaches and coordinators that trust their QB to make plays...not scheme for a average QB not to lose. They'll hopefully have a QB the defense respects, and wont be able to put 8 (or more) in the box....and when they do, have a QB that can hurt them for trying to stop the run.
This offense is a joke...and it starts with the QB in every way!
Enjoy your 5 game tryout...0 for 4 so far!
Delete this. It’s embarrassing.
When did we give up a 4th and 21? It was 4th and 4 and they completed a 21 yard pass. Totally different.
Deep pass to slayton that he drops - not unexpected because he’s near the league top in drops
Incomplete along the right sideline to slayton - if It were a more accurate pass it would’ve drawn PI
I’ll advised throw that was a dropped interception
People complained about the play calling that drive - but these plays are executed by average offenses
Sean unless you have access to the all 22, that s a hard determination to make
I think this is an issue for Daboll, he probably wants him to take more shots.
We could all agree Jones is the future, only to see the FO disagree. They see everything. We see only the end result on gamedays.
Are you saying he stepped up big? If DJ stepping up big is a tie then I want out.
Daniel Jones Über Alles!
I think this is an issue for Daboll, he probably wants him to take more shots.
you can't be a gun slinger if you have no bullets. Someone mentioned having back up quality WR's. We have 1 backup
quality WR and the rest practice squad quality. The worst in the NFL
He makes ZERO plus plays... He provides ZERO edge.
Drop? Or not? - ( New Window )
Quote:
would think I'm in the Jones fan club. However one thing is starting to bug me. Jones is overly cautious, but that I mean he is checking down really quickly instead of taking a chance. Its not an issue that he can't read the field, he can, he's just not a gunslinger. In Daboll's presser he mentioned that on some of those conservative calls we were complaining about, they had actually something else dialed up but Jones saw the initial coverage and checked down. For example the 3rd and 1 at the end of the half. Daboll specifically mentioned they had Barkley on a wheel route but Jones went away instead of trying it. I remember that play because I saw Barkley sort of open too. I'm not one of these guys to rewind every play in slo-mo and say "Look here" like its Madden, there are bullets flying out there, but he was open enough for me to notice on my TV.
I think this is an issue for Daboll, he probably wants him to take more shots.
you can't be a gun slinger if you have no bullets. Someone mentioned having back up quality WR's. We have 1 backup
quality WR and the rest practice squad quality. The worst in the NFL
But he'd not even trying (Slayton aside). You need to try it if its there. I just think he's checking down to the safe route too quickly. Look whatever it is, its not working. So why not try throwing it a little more aggressively
It’s a lot of “meh” with him. He makes some great plays:
-The run on 3rd down to convert and ultimately throw a TD was fantastic.
-Made some real nice throws to Slayton including the drop.
-Always a weapon with his legs.
But, it’s just not enough. Every QB makes a few nice plays every game. Imagine the reaction here if Jones made the play Heinicke made on 4th & 4 to extend the game?
Jones played pretty well in the first half. And I gave him a pass for the fumble. He was trying to make a play with his legs and the defense forced the fumble with a good play.
But outside the great field position per the Heinicke fumble, which led to the TD pass to Hodgins (who ran a great route), Jones was not up to the task in the second half.
Quote:
... I thought he played really well given the play calling and what he had to work with at WR
Jones played pretty well in the first half. And I gave him a pass for the fumble. He was trying to make a play with his legs and the defense forced the fumble with a good play.
But outside the great field position per the Heinicke fumble, which led to the TD pass to Hodgins (who ran a great route), Jones was not up to the task in the second half.
THe LBs helmet hits the ball flush. I don't see how that's on DJ. The LB made a good play. It's the type of play that often results in a fumble.
What's amazing to me, is how many people seem to be saying that was such a tough catch. He NEEDS to make that catch. End of story. It just amazes me how people come out of the woodwork to bash the QB after every game when it's pretty freaking obvious we are short on players who make game winning plays.
Hundreds of posts and hours of time discussing it.
And instead of realizing they are wasting hours of their lives, they will try to convince you that their QB assessments are spot on.
I want Jones launched to the moon, but that was completely on Slayton
Hundreds of posts and hours of time discussing it.
And instead of realizing they are wasting hours of their lives, they will try to convince you that their QB assessments are spot on.
How can you asses a QB with no receivers. I’ll never get it.
Quote:
In comment 15932997 jnoble said:
Quote:
... I thought he played really well given the play calling and what he had to work with at WR
Jones played pretty well in the first half. And I gave him a pass for the fumble. He was trying to make a play with his legs and the defense forced the fumble with a good play.
But outside the great field position per the Heinicke fumble, which led to the TD pass to Hodgins (who ran a great route), Jones was not up to the task in the second half.
THe LBs helmet hits the ball flush. I don't see how that's on DJ. The LB made a good play. It's the type of play that often results in a fumble.
Isn't that what I basically said...?
Jones often has a lot of completions for comparatively few yards because aside from a few deep throws to Slayton most of our passing game is screens, quick outs, and short throws in the flat. Jones makes very few throws to the second level. The OL simply can't protect long enough for him to make those latter throws, at least not regularly.
Jones has his limitations, but the interior of the OL and the WRs are a much bigger problem.
Jones often has a lot of completions for comparatively few yards because aside from a few deep throws to Slayton most of our passing game is screens, quick outs, and short throws in the flat. Jones makes very few throws to the second level. The OL simply can't protect long enough for him to make those latter throws, at least not regularly.
Jones has his limitations, but the interior of the OL and the WRs are a much bigger problem.
Jones ran the ball very well. And he certainly wasn't the problem in the first half.
But in the second half, he just didn't make enough plays to put the game away or win it in OT.
Unfortunately, the official decided that a guy flexing was more important than the catch.
But carry on with the narrative about not making plays. It's what you do.
Quote:
was not the problem today. As I said, with all the running he does, a few fumbles a year are to be expected. He has very much reduced his turnovers.
Jones often has a lot of completions for comparatively few yards because aside from a few deep throws to Slayton most of our passing game is screens, quick outs, and short throws in the flat. Jones makes very few throws to the second level. The OL simply can't protect long enough for him to make those latter throws, at least not regularly.
Jones has his limitations, but the interior of the OL and the WRs are a much bigger problem.
Jones ran the ball very well. And he certainly wasn't the problem in the first half.
But in the second half, he just didn't make enough plays to put the game away or win it in OT.
Giants win if he catches this…..
Slayton drop - ( New Window )
The defense was the only reason they were able to come away with a tie. They held Washington to 7 second half points despite the offense having one drive that went longer than 5 plays (which didn’t come until 2 minutes left in overtime). They were responsible for the only points the Giants scored in the second half. If it wasn’t for the fumble I’m not sure they would have scored in the second half.
Quote:
Did Slayton drop it? You make the call…. Drop? Or not? - ( New Window )
What's amazing to me, is how many people seem to be saying that was such a tough catch. He NEEDS to make that catch. End of story. It just amazes me how people come out of the woodwork to bash the QB after every game when it's pretty freaking obvious we are short on players who make game winning plays.
That's the margin of error, not DJ fumbling in the opening minutes.
Quote:
In comment 15933109 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15932997 jnoble said:
Quote:
... I thought he played really well given the play calling and what he had to work with at WR
Jones played pretty well in the first half. And I gave him a pass for the fumble. He was trying to make a play with his legs and the defense forced the fumble with a good play.
But outside the great field position per the Heinicke fumble, which led to the TD pass to Hodgins (who ran a great route), Jones was not up to the task in the second half.
THe LBs helmet hits the ball flush. I don't see how that's on DJ. The LB made a good play. It's the type of play that often results in a fumble.
Isn't that what I basically said...?
I was furthering your point
Hundreds of posts and hours of time discussing it.
And instead of realizing they are wasting hours of their lives, they will try to convince you that their QB assessments are spot on.
I have to hand it to you. No matter how consistently wrong you have been over the years, you keep posting that you are right and everyone else is wrong. The team keeps losing, and you keep doubling down on how good everything is.
Your arrogance is completely unearned. Few posters on this board have been as consistently wrong as you about this team over the last 5-10 years. You should go back to looking for trolls. It was the only entertainment value you provided.
No they are just idiots
I lean toward letting him go however it will be interesting to see if they didn't have Jones try passes because lack of confidence in him - or the Receivers.
Again a huge dropped pass by Slayton.
Even on a running play - James running into Barkley (remember Sterling saying guys don't know the plays?).
The Dallas game - Jones made a bad pass but Barkley still muffed the pass.
How much confidence do you have in the Receiving core? It's like a wasted play considering overall the OL is better at RB though that wasn't the case in this game I believe but still that is their strength too.
Delete this. It’s embarrassing.
No it isn't. Reasonable question. I want them to let him go and I agree. Between bad play selection and half-assed effort by Barkley there wasn't a whole lot he could have done.
and the long pass to Slayton should have won the game... it has in his hands and caught, until it wasn't (he seemed to lose it as he was gathering it into his body as he fell to the ground)... BUT Jones did his part on that play.
overall, this is not about one person (despite the many posts to the contrary)... this is about a team that isn't good enough yet and is dealing with injuries.
Whatever happens going forward with JOnes happens... I will leave that up to the brass. I could see it going either way next year... but NONE OF IT MATTERS if we don't improve the team in other areas (O Line, receivers, LBers)
Slayton drops late bomb - ( New Window )
All week all we heard was “this is the biggest game of Jones’s career.” He doesn’t play well in it and the response is “not his fault they lost” despite the fact that they gained one net yard for most of the second half?
This loss is not on Daniel Jones alone. But at what point do we start saying “Daniel Jones put this team on his back and carried them to a win?”
He simply isn’t that kind of player. He‘ll play competently most weeks and give you a chance to stay in a game if you can run the ball effectively and play really good defense. There are 20-30 of those guys in the league. If the Giants offer him a contract I think it will be through that lease.
He takes his hand of the ball to brace himself for contact with the ground. A quality receiver will tuck that ball away instead of protecting himself. It’s a shame but we’ve seen this from him before. We need receiver help badly.
Quote:
was really efficient and yet you'll have several people post all week long about how he really wasn't efficient and that he should be replaced.
Hundreds of posts and hours of time discussing it.
And instead of realizing they are wasting hours of their lives, they will try to convince you that their QB assessments are spot on.
l
How can you asses a QB with no receivers. I’ll never get it.
How does any qb from non-blueblood schools without high level talent ever get evaluated and drafted then?
but that is a far cry from how others here view him - dissecting every play to seemingly prove he is the worst QB ever to play the position.
I am confident the Giants know what they have and will make a decision re: Jones based on what type of QB they want for the long term and what alternatives there are.
and the other thing I am confident in is that no matter what happens, there will be a contingent of people who will be upset and we will be debating about the next QB who they bring in. sports debate is getting to be like politics.
Over the middle to Slayton. Not a perfect throw but Slayton really should have hung on. Acceptable pass from Jones.
Over the middle to Sills. This is a bread and butter play for NFL QBs. Jones throws behind Sills, eliminating any chance of YAC. Sills bails Jones out with a quality catch. Again, the WR corps helping out Jones.
Finally, right sideline to Slayton. Jones misses. (I didn’t think the WFT DB interfered with Slayton, btw.)
So 4 normal downfield throws by Jones. Any of these look great to you? No. Most backup QBs can complete dinky short throws all day long. The star QBs can hit the target across the whole field. Jones is a backup, although a quality backup, for sure.
Hundreds of posts and hours of time discussing it.
And instead of realizing they are wasting hours of their lives, they will try to convince you that their QB assessments are spot on.
He had 136 passing yards for the game. That's isn't winning football. Anyone can have a high completion percentage if they are dinking and dunking. When McNabb did it BBI called him McDink and McDunk. When Jones does it BBI says he is efficient.
and the long pass to Slayton should have won the game... it has in his hands and caught, until it wasn't (he seemed to lose it as he was gathering it into his body as he fell to the ground)... BUT Jones did his part on that play.
overall, this is not about one person (despite the many posts to the contrary)... this is about a team that isn't good enough yet and is dealing with injuries.
Whatever happens going forward with JOnes happens... I will leave that up to the brass. I could see it going either way next year... but NONE OF IT MATTERS if we don't improve the team in other areas (O Line, receivers, LBers)
Agreed
Why doesn't the one and only throw the ball out in front of the receiver for once so the receiver can run under it since Slayton had his man beat- (you know a receiver with "separation")? I mean we've been told over and over again what a great deep ball passer he is, and all you ever see is Slayton trying to make circus catches on balls that are short or behind him. But you know, since the one and only threw the ball and it was in the vicinity of the receiver, the receiver must catch it no matter own wobbly, short, long, high, or contested the one and only makes the play. Circus catches should not be a regular requirement of receivers.
Jones does nothing that Mineshew or Brissett or a dozen other qb's can't do for less money. Giving him a great receiver is like trying to shovel flies across the room. End the experiment and send him on his way.
. - ( New Window )
and I have yet to see anyone here calling him elite or suggesting he get a max contract. Most reasonable posters would love to see an upgrade but in the absence of that, feel like Jones can be a decent QB if he had a decent supporting cast, no more no less.
(and if that is the way the Giants pay him , I am ok with that)
Great QBs will throw passes of that caliber. Great WRs will miss catches like that sometimes. It's a normal play. It's just that our offense is so anemic that if we don't cash in on every opportunity it leaves us in a tough spot.
Let me just add some context. My very first thread on BBI expressed my disappoint that Eli never seemed to be able to hit a guy in stride, deep. I almost got run off the board for being a troll. Almost every response was that Eli was great because he could throw that long back-shoulder ball, you know, the one that often looks like it's thrown too short and you get contested catches.
Over the middle to Slayton. Not a perfect throw but Slayton really should have hung on. Acceptable pass from Jones.
Over the middle to Sills. This is a bread and butter play for NFL QBs. Jones throws behind Sills, eliminating any chance of YAC. Sills bails Jones out with a quality catch. Again, the WR corps helping out Jones.
Finally, right sideline to Slayton. Jones misses. (I didn’t think the WFT DB interfered with Slayton, btw.)
So 4 normal downfield throws by Jones. Any of these look great to you? No. Most backup QBs can complete dinky short throws all day long. The star QBs can hit the target across the whole field. Jones is a backup, although a quality backup, for sure.
First, the long pass to Slayton was a perfectly good pass.
Second, you ignore many of the other good throws. For instance, on the throw to James in OT, he rips it to James before he is out of his cut and puts it right between two defenders. The play showed everything the anti Jones crowd claims he does not have -- Arm strength, throwing people open, letting it rip without the receiver clearly being open. It was a fantastic throw and probably his best of the day.
What?! It was short? How do you see that? If it was short he wouldn't have jumped backwards for the ball.
He's leading him to the inside. I think he definitely could have run under the ball. The problem is as we all know that Slayton's ball skills are below average and one of the main things that has held him back. It's not far fetched to conclude this is another example of this.
Finally, Cross said on the radio broadcast that the pass was perfect. I'll take his word as a former player.
Quote:
was really efficient and yet you'll have several people post all week long about how he really wasn't efficient and that he should be replaced.
Hundreds of posts and hours of time discussing it.
And instead of realizing they are wasting hours of their lives, they will try to convince you that their QB assessments are spot on.
l
How can you asses a QB with no receivers. I’ll never get it.
So do you give him a massive contract because you're unable to "asses" his play due to the lack of receivers?
You fanboys always miss the point. DJ is a free agent after this season. His value will need to be determined no matter how bad (or not) his receivers are.
I don't think Jones is all that awesome, but I think he has some pretty decent skills and with the combo of additional time with this coaching staff and an upgraded roster (I think all of BBI agrees we need a better O Line & receivers regardless of what anyone thinks of DJ), I think he is a starter in this league.
Can't really say that about Mineshew or Brissett.
Second, you ignore many of the other good throws. For instance, on the throw to James in OT, he rips it to James before he is out of his cut and puts it right between two defenders. The play showed everything the anti Jones crowd claims he does not have -- Arm strength, throwing people open, letting it rip without the receiver clearly being open. It was a fantastic throw and probably his best of the day.
That was a good throw. I wouldn't use it as this great example to demonstrate Jones's arm talent, but it was a good throw, catch, and actually good coverage by McCain and Curl.
Quote:
Second, you ignore many of the other good throws. For instance, on the throw to James in OT, he rips it to James before he is out of his cut and puts it right between two defenders. The play showed everything the anti Jones crowd claims he does not have -- Arm strength, throwing people open, letting it rip without the receiver clearly being open. It was a fantastic throw and probably his best of the day.
That was a good throw. I wouldn't use it as this great example to demonstrate Jones's arm talent, but it was a good throw, catch, and actually good coverage by McCain and Curl.
Cmon Man. To put it between two defenders there required very good velo and perfect ball placement.
and I have yet to see anyone here calling him elite or suggesting he get a max contract. Most reasonable posters would love to see an upgrade but in the absence of that, feel like Jones can be a decent QB if he had a decent supporting cast, no more no less.
(and if that is the way the Giants pay him , I am ok with that)
Agreed again... lol
Quote:
It doesn’t appear Slayton could have kept running. The ball was short. . - ( New Window )
What?! It was short? How do you see that? If it was short he wouldn't have jumped backwards for the ball.
He's leading him to the inside. I think he definitely could have run under the ball. The problem is as we all know that Slayton's ball skills are below average and one of the main things that has held him back. It's not far fetched to conclude this is another example of this.
Finally, Cross said on the radio broadcast that the pass was perfect. I'll take his word as a former player.
100% agree…..In my opinion anyone who calls that a “bad pass” has an anti Jones agenda they need to keep firing up.
Quote:
It doesn’t appear Slayton could have kept running. The ball was short. . - ( New Window )
What?! It was short? How do you see that? If it was short he wouldn't have jumped backwards for the ball.
He's leading him to the inside. I think he definitely could have run under the ball. The problem is as we all know that Slayton's ball skills are below average and one of the main things that has held him back. It's not far fetched to conclude this is another example of this.
Finally, Cross said on the radio broadcast that the pass was perfect. I'll take his word as a former player.
Slayton stops his route to jump for the ball. If Slayton keeps running that balls not dropping in over his shoulder.
When and where did Sy call that 55 yard pass to Slayton bad? Show me…
Quote:
Has an anti Jones agenda? People have different opinions.
When and where did Sy call that 55 yard pass to Slayton bad? Show me…
That was a good throw. I wouldn't use it as this great example to demonstrate Jones's arm talent, but it was a good throw, catch, and actually good coverage by McCain and Curl.
Cmon Man. To put it between two defenders there required very good velo and perfect ball placement.
Let's not get pretend we were looking at Mahomes falling backwards and sticking a ball 20 yards downfield to Kelce between two safeties. It was a good throw by Jones. A ten-yard completion between the hashes.