Shocking stat about Jones and the inept recievers. Blackmax00 : 12/5/2022 12:21 pm

Saw an article on SB nation that Jones leads the league with 1 drop per 15.8 pass attempts. The talent isnt there. Losing Shep and Robinson was HUGE. The guys playing wouldn't make an NFL roster anywhere. Outside of Slayton who's a #2/3 at best, what do you do? I'd draft 3 or even 4 next year.