for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Shocking stat about Jones and the inept recievers.

Blackmax00 : 12/5/2022 12:21 pm
Saw an article on SB nation that Jones leads the league with 1 drop per 15.8 pass attempts. The talent isnt there. Losing Shep and Robinson was HUGE. The guys playing wouldn't make an NFL roster anywhere. Outside of Slayton who's a #2/3 at best, what do you do? I'd draft 3 or even 4 next year.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Our Wide Receivers might as well be named....  
MOOPS : 12/5/2022 1:10 pm : link
Going, Going, Gone.
Excuses, Excuses, Excuses  
US1 Giants : 12/5/2022 1:13 pm : link
Jones needs a great OL and a great group of WR and even then there would probably be more excuses.
So if I am understanding QB stats correctly  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/5/2022 1:17 pm : link
Galloday, Toney, Sheppard and Wandale all playing to expectations should have no impact on that stat (QBR and others) and the players filling in should not have any type of impact on the QB not considering all the other variables involved. Makes sense.

Seems ridiculous that many WR's are becoming the highest compensated players and the draft sees teams drafting them very high and in cases more frequently now trading up.

I guess these GM's don't have it all figures out after all.
RE: On the QBR side...  
Ron Johnson : 12/5/2022 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15934202 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Jones continues his slide. He's now down to 15th in the league. Certain posters were posting call out threads when Jones was in the top ten. My guess is they are looking the other way now...

Reminder: QBR takes into account dropped passes.

Meanwhile, Jones is now 22nd in YPA, 19th in AY/A, 23rd in ANY/A, 14th in completion% and 23rd in TDs.


He also had the 6th best passer rating in the league yesterday. Mixed results.
I think they draft 2 and pick up a couple of free agents  
Dinger : 12/5/2022 1:23 pm : link
There are too many wholes to draft 3 WR's. CB, OL and MLB need to be addressed in early and mid rounds as well. I they pick three I would think 1st day and two on day 3
RE: RE: On the QBR side...  
Ron Johnson : 12/5/2022 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15934294 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 15934202 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Jones continues his slide. He's now down to 15th in the league. Certain posters were posting call out threads when Jones was in the top ten. My guess is they are looking the other way now...

Reminder: QBR takes into account dropped passes.

Meanwhile, Jones is now 22nd in YPA, 19th in AY/A, 23rd in ANY/A, 14th in completion% and 23rd in TDs.




He also had the 6th best passer rating in the league yesterday. Mixed results.


btw Herbert's QBR yesterday was 15. I didn't know they went that low. Anyone looking the other way?
RE: RE: RE: On the QBR side...  
Scooter185 : 12/5/2022 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15934337 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 15934294 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


In comment 15934202 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Jones continues his slide. He's now down to 15th in the league. Certain posters were posting call out threads when Jones was in the top ten. My guess is they are looking the other way now...

Reminder: QBR takes into account dropped passes.

Meanwhile, Jones is now 22nd in YPA, 19th in AY/A, 23rd in ANY/A, 14th in completion% and 23rd in TDs.




He also had the 6th best passer rating in the league yesterday. Mixed results.



btw Herbert's QBR yesterday was 15. I didn't know they went that low. Anyone looking the other way?


Herbert is killing me in FF. I'm not sure what's going on in SD, i mean LA, but I have a feeling he's going to have a new HC next year
RE: RE: On the QBR side...  
bw in dc : 12/5/2022 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15934294 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 15934202 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Jones continues his slide. He's now down to 15th in the league. Certain posters were posting call out threads when Jones was in the top ten. My guess is they are looking the other way now...

Reminder: QBR takes into account dropped passes.

Meanwhile, Jones is now 22nd in YPA, 19th in AY/A, 23rd in ANY/A, 14th in completion% and 23rd in TDs.




He also had the 6th best passer rating in the league yesterday. Mixed results.


I consider PR to be one of the least credible metrics for evaluating QB performance.
RE: Why not give us the rest of the list?  
Blackmax00 : 12/5/2022 1:38 pm : link
In comment 15934164 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
A drop every 16 passes means two over the course of 32 passes, and he often does not throw that many. Is it really a big difference between that and say a drop every 17 or 18 passes? Is that really what is preventing Jones from being anything other than a ham and egg, journeyman qb? How about consistently putting the ball where the receivers don't have to make circus catches to catch it? This guy struggles to accurately throw 3 yard passes.

The drumbeating for an all-world receiver when the qb can't accurately target the guys here now is just a further exercise in excuse making.


The New York Giants have 20 drops on 316 Pass Attempts

Daniel Jones 1 Drop every 15.8 PA
Cousins 1 Drop every 29.57 PA
Hurts 1 Drop every 28.9 PA
Burrow 1 Drop every 31.46 PA
Kyler 1 Drop every 32.4 PA
Mariota 1 Drop every 34.5 PA
Carr 1 Drop/42.6 PA
Geno 1 Drop/44.1 PA
maybe I am crazy  
djm : 12/5/2022 1:43 pm : link
but if we had one more good guard and Jalen Waddle and Tyreke Hill at WR we would be fucking nasty. Yes, NASTY. And with Jones at QB.

Call me crazy. I fully believe this.
RE: RE: RE: RE: On the QBR side...  
Ron Johnson : 12/5/2022 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15934346 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15934337 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


In comment 15934294 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


In comment 15934202 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Jones continues his slide. He's now down to 15th in the league. Certain posters were posting call out threads when Jones was in the top ten. My guess is they are looking the other way now...

Reminder: QBR takes into account dropped passes.

Meanwhile, Jones is now 22nd in YPA, 19th in AY/A, 23rd in ANY/A, 14th in completion% and 23rd in TDs.




He also had the 6th best passer rating in the league yesterday. Mixed results.



btw Herbert's QBR yesterday was 15. I didn't know they went that low. Anyone looking the other way?



Herbert is killing me in FF. I'm not sure what's going on in SD, i mean LA, but I have a feeling he's going to have a new HC next year



that team was supposed to be built to contend for the title.

A very poor performance all around
we need to be greedy this off-season  
djm : 12/5/2022 1:48 pm : link
not take the boring and way too easy yet often failed approach of simply filling holes, but we need to become GREAT at something.

It's all about game breakers. Greatness. We have 2 great DL. 2 young and talented edge rushers and 2 very good safeties. We have one great RB and two bookend tackles. We have a mobile QB who is pretty accurate. He's definitely tough and no one works harder at his craft.

BUILD on that. IF you can add a great DE to turn a good line into a great one fucking do it. If you can add a star WR that's in his prime and it costs a draft pick and money? DO IT.

We didn't lose for ten years because we were too aggressive or risk taking, no matter what some may think. We lost because we play it too damn safe all the time. Be bold. GET THE GREAT PLAYERS. We aint winning shit without them.
RE: maybe I am crazy  
Ron Johnson : 12/5/2022 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15934370 djm said:
Quote:
but if we had one more good guard and Jalen Waddle and Tyreke Hill at WR we would be fucking nasty. Yes, NASTY. And with Jones at QB.

Call me crazy. I fully believe this.


I think if we had McLaurin and Wash didn't we win that game by two TDs yesterday. What a pain in the ass that guy is.
Slayton is not near a 2  
giantstock : 12/5/2022 2:05 pm : link
Not even close.
Here we go  
PaulN : 12/5/2022 2:08 pm : link
Over and over the same thing. We all know we suck at wide reciever. How many fucking threads do we need to cover this? Teams have caught up to us. The Wan'del injury, like the Xavier McKinney injury and the Adoree Jackson injury were killers for our team. It's also pretty obvious now that the Ojulari injury was a killer also. Imagine having Aaron Robinson, Xavier, Adoree, and Ojulari all healthy now. Our pass rush yesterday was really nice to see.
RE: Here we go  
Blackmax00 : 12/5/2022 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15934432 PaulN said:
Quote:
Over and over the same thing. We all know we suck at wide reciever. How many fucking threads do we need to cover this? Teams have caught up to us. The Wan'del injury, like the Xavier McKinney injury and the Adoree Jackson injury were killers for our team. It's also pretty obvious now that the Ojulari injury was a killer also. Imagine having Aaron Robinson, Xavier, Adoree, and Ojulari all healthy now. Our pass rush yesterday was really nice to see.

I didn’t start it as a bash the wr thread. I was shocked that he leads the league in drops by receivers.
Toney  
ScottinMA : 12/5/2022 2:31 pm : link
Was on Giants.com. You can get a Toney jersey for $11!!!!
RE: Slayton is not near a 2  
Ron Johnson : 12/5/2022 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15934424 giantstock said:
Quote:
Not even close.



Slayton had to take a pay cut to be a 6
Here’s the thing  
djm : 12/5/2022 2:50 pm : link
Far too many are making it sound like the offense is horrible. Or that it’s scoring 16 ppg or nearly identical to the 1996 nyg offense.

It’s not horrible. It scores 20 ppg. DJ, Barkley and Thomas are the reasons why this offense isn’t completely god awful. No one is making fucking excuses we are merely trying to correct some really dumb takes.
RE: RE: Why not give us the rest of the list?  
Ron Johnson : 12/5/2022 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15934356 Blackmax00 said:
Quote:
In comment 15934164 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


A drop every 16 passes means two over the course of 32 passes, and he often does not throw that many. Is it really a big difference between that and say a drop every 17 or 18 passes? Is that really what is preventing Jones from being anything other than a ham and egg, journeyman qb? How about consistently putting the ball where the receivers don't have to make circus catches to catch it? This guy struggles to accurately throw 3 yard passes.

The drumbeating for an all-world receiver when the qb can't accurately target the guys here now is just a further exercise in excuse making.



The New York Giants have 20 drops on 316 Pass Attempts

Daniel Jones 1 Drop every 15.8 PA
Cousins 1 Drop every 29.57 PA
Hurts 1 Drop every 28.9 PA
Burrow 1 Drop every 31.46 PA
Kyler 1 Drop every 32.4 PA
Mariota 1 Drop every 34.5 PA
Carr 1 Drop/42.6 PA
Geno 1 Drop/44.1 PA



So, twice as bad as the next worst set of receivers. Next level ineptitude.
RE: maybe I am crazy  
Hammer : 12/5/2022 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15934370 djm said:
Quote:
but if we had one more good guard and Jalen Waddle and Tyreke Hill at WR we would be fucking nasty. Yes, NASTY. And with Jones at QB.

Call me crazy. I fully believe this.


So do I.
here's another FACT  
djm : 12/5/2022 3:51 pm : link
that some of you refuse to see or acknowledge. Other than Thomas and Barkley's talent, the single biggest reason why Barkley has 1000 yards already is Daniel Jones and his running ability. IT's why Warrick Dunn was an above average rusher for ATL when Vick was there. It's why RBs thrive with Lamar Jackson.

Teams have to worry about ONE more thing besides Barkley and it aint the fucking WRs and it aint the subpar but improving OL. It's Jones.

If we have Jimmy G under center we are worse this season. If we have the WASH QB we are worse. We aren't running for nearly 2000 yards by week 18 with those guys.

Jones aint perfect by any means. He's not the best pocket passer and he doesn't always see the field. That doesn't mean he brings nothing to the table.
RE: Slayton  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/5/2022 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15934147 The_Taxman89_10 said:
Quote:
In what world is that guy a #2/3?. At best he's a #4. He drops way too many balls to be anything more than a 4. He just looks alot better than he is because of the slop around him.

If you have a genuine stud WR1, there isn't a whole lot of difference between your #2 and #4 WRs (depending more on their versatility within the scheme than anything else).

Would it be great to have enough really talented WRs that someone like Slayton would be nearer to the bottom of the depth chart? Sure. But if you lined up a stud #1 WR like AJ Brown or Ja'Marr Chase opposite Slayton, with Robinson in the slot and Barkley in the backfield, your skill positions are fine.

You don't need to bring in an entirely new depth chart just to improve the position group. Just adding a top-end ace WR would result in the remaining incumbents falling into more logical spots in the depth chart. Maybe you add a depth piece (either in the middle rounds of the draft or the later waves of free agency) and grab a few UDFA after the draft. Anything more than that is likely to represent an overspend of resources.
RE: RE: RE: On the QBR side...  
Toth029 : 12/5/2022 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15934337 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 15934294 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


In comment 15934202 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Jones continues his slide. He's now down to 15th in the league. Certain posters were posting call out threads when Jones was in the top ten. My guess is they are looking the other way now...

Reminder: QBR takes into account dropped passes.

Meanwhile, Jones is now 22nd in YPA, 19th in AY/A, 23rd in ANY/A, 14th in completion% and 23rd in TDs.




He also had the 6th best passer rating in the league yesterday. Mixed results.



btw Herbert's QBR yesterday was 15. I didn't know they went that low. Anyone looking the other way?


Those posters are looking the other way, for sure, and I'm a believer in Herbert. His coaching has sucked and he's battled injuries on his offense. Other guys won't get the excuses, but apparently some do.
Trading  
Les in TO : 12/5/2022 4:15 pm : link
Beckham drafting Toney in the first round and giving a premium contract to Golloday is a positional microcosm of how badly Dave Gettleman completely wrecked the Giants during his horrific tenure.
RE: RE: On the QBR side...  
allstarjim : 12/5/2022 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15934294 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 15934202 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Jones continues his slide. He's now down to 15th in the league. Certain posters were posting call out threads when Jones was in the top ten. My guess is they are looking the other way now...

Reminder: QBR takes into account dropped passes.

Meanwhile, Jones is now 22nd in YPA, 19th in AY/A, 23rd in ANY/A, 14th in completion% and 23rd in TDs.




He also had the 6th best passer rating in the league yesterday. Mixed results.


Passer rating is not a useful metric in small samples. For example, a few weeks ago Slayton made that broken tackle, long run after the catch, which he scored on, vs Houston. It was a 2 yard pass. That play improved Jones' passer rating by 50 points.
Slayton  
stretch234 : 12/5/2022 4:48 pm : link
There is no other NFL team where he is a 2 and he likely is barely a 3 on most teams

They just played Washington and he wouldn’t see the field with their WR

This is how we bad the WR situation actually is
RE: There are a lot of positions on this team that need to be fixed  
Matt M. : 12/5/2022 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15934126 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
You can’t pick only one each year. The interior of the Oline is just as glaring a problem as the WRs. LB, CB, TE also critical needs.
Disagree about interior OL. Moving forward, they can re-sign Gates at OC and Ezeudu is probably slated for LG. RG may be the only open OL position for a starter.
...  
christian : 12/5/2022 4:53 pm : link
Barkley didn't have a problem picking up yards on the ground with the Ghost of Eli Manning at QB.
RE: Excuses, Excuses, Excuses  
ArcadeSlumlord : 12/5/2022 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15934282 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
Jones needs a great OL and a great group of WR and even then there would probably be more excuses.


When has this ever happened, ever?
we could debate this forever, but watching the Bengals this weekend  
markky : 12/5/2022 5:38 pm : link
it was a stark reminder how good T. Higgins and L. Chase are. They jumped off the screen. We don't have anybody like that.
RE: we could debate this forever, but watching the Bengals this weekend  
Producer : 12/5/2022 5:41 pm : link
In comment 15934852 markky said:
Quote:
it was a stark reminder how good T. Higgins and L. Chase are. They jumped off the screen. We don't have anybody like that.


Did you happen to notice how good Joe Burrow is? We don't have anybody like that.
RE: RE: we could debate this forever, but watching the Bengals this weekend  
Walker Gillette : 12/5/2022 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15934854 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15934852 markky said:


Quote:


it was a stark reminder how good T. Higgins and L. Chase are. They jumped off the screen. We don't have anybody like that.



Did you happen to notice how good Joe Burrow is? We don't have anybody like that.


Producer, here is a layup for you. Would the Giants be a markedly better team with Tee Higgins and Jamar Chase? Would they have won the game on Sunday if they had those two receivers? Would Jones stat line look a lot better with those two guys? Would Burrow be the same guy with Slayton, James and Hodgkins?
RE: we could debate this forever, but watching the Bengals this weekend  
bw in dc : 12/5/2022 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15934852 markky said:
Quote:
it was a stark reminder how good T. Higgins and L. Chase are. They jumped off the screen. We don't have anybody like that.


Burrow made some great throws, too.

That 3rd and 10 throw to Higgins to end the game was just brilliant.
SanFrancisco 49ers may be looking for a QB  
joe48 : 12/5/2022 6:26 pm : link
Good landing spot for someone like DJ. He would have an actual NFL offense to work with.
RE: RE: RE: we could debate this forever, but watching the Bengals this weekend  
Producer : 12/5/2022 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15934893 Walker Gillette said:
Quote:
In comment 15934854 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15934852 markky said:


Quote:


it was a stark reminder how good T. Higgins and L. Chase are. They jumped off the screen. We don't have anybody like that.



Did you happen to notice how good Joe Burrow is? We don't have anybody like that.



Producer, here is a layup for you. Would the Giants be a markedly better team with Tee Higgins and Jamar Chase? Would they have won the game on Sunday if they had those two receivers? Would Jones stat line look a lot better with those two guys? Would Burrow be the same guy with Slayton, James and Hodgkins?


Chase is great but Burrow is more important.

I take Burrow and Slayton all day over Jones and Chase. And so would every GM in the NFL.
RE: RE: RE: RE: we could debate this forever, but watching the Bengals this weekend  
Ron Johnson : 12/5/2022 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15934921 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15934893 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:


In comment 15934854 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15934852 markky said:


Quote:


it was a stark reminder how good T. Higgins and L. Chase are. They jumped off the screen. We don't have anybody like that.



Did you happen to notice how good Joe Burrow is? We don't have anybody like that.



Producer, here is a layup for you. Would the Giants be a markedly better team with Tee Higgins and Jamar Chase? Would they have won the game on Sunday if they had those two receivers? Would Jones stat line look a lot better with those two guys? Would Burrow be the same guy with Slayton, James and Hodgkins?



Chase is great but Burrow is more important.

I take Burrow and Slayton all day over Jones and Chase. And so would every GM in the NFL.


yup. Slayton wouldn't drop a ball coming out of Burrow's hand.
Shocking stat about Jones.........  
johnboyw : 12/5/2022 8:28 pm : link
Jones really has no one to throw to right now except maybe Slaton. They were counting on Sheppard and Golliday to be 1-2 but Shepard got hurt (again) and Golliday went on holiday. Don’t expect either of them back in 2023. Slaton is, at best, a #3 so there will be a complete rebuild of this position in the off-season. Could see the Giants drafting like 3 and signing a couple of free agents to shore the position up.

Regarding Jones, he still doesn’t have much to throw to and the middle of the line is only slightly better than last years version. So can you really, truly evaluate him? I still don’t think so. He will only be what he can be when those 2 position are completely shored up. I will say this about him though. He is a gamer. He gives what he has but any NFL team that needs its QB to run for 50 to 60 yards per game to be competitive is kidding itself. That’s D III stuff. This is the NFL.

I like him and he has some ability but I really don’t see him being a top10 QB in the league ever. I think he’s just outside of that with a full ensemble of talent. So the question is still what do you do?
RE: RE: RE: RE: we could debate this forever, but watching the Bengals this weekend  
Walker Gillette : 12/5/2022 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15934921 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15934893 Walker Gillette said:


Quote:


In comment 15934854 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15934852 markky said:


Quote:


it was a stark reminder how good T. Higgins and L. Chase are. They jumped off the screen. We don't have anybody like that.



Did you happen to notice how good Joe Burrow is? We don't have anybody like that.



Producer, here is a layup for you. Would the Giants be a markedly better team with Tee Higgins and Jamar Chase? Would they have won the game on Sunday if they had those two receivers? Would Jones stat line look a lot better with those two guys? Would Burrow be the same guy with Slayton, James and Hodgkins?



Chase is great but Burrow is more important.

I take Burrow and Slayton all day over Jones and Chase. And so would every GM in the NFL.


Couldn't just answer, is it that painful to go against your narrative. I think Burrow has more potential than Jones, but why is it so hard to simply answer those questions? Has Jones done something to you personally? He's the QB of the Giants, you don't have to love him, like him or want him here but this is why people get frustrated with the whole Jones debate, I know you have an agenda and are not alone, but it is maddening because it's not a debate with a lot of you guys, it's more of a vendetta and honestly who needs that. Who wants to debate against a vendetta. I'll be honest, I think they should bring him back because I don't see how and where they are getting a better option in here next year and I think he can win with some help, but if they let him go at least all this will be over and we can move on.
It can’t be a discussion or debate  
dancing blue bear : 12/5/2022 9:21 pm : link
Because you’re dealing with mental illness. Miserable people looking for company
RE: The reason I mostly stay out of the Daniel Jones debate...  
BlueHurricane : 12/5/2022 9:22 pm : link
In comment 15934256 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
...is that the most important criterion in evaluating him, IMHO, is one that I'm completely unqualified to assess: Is he finding open receivers, when they exist, and delivering the ball to them on time/in space? Even if you gave me unlimited access to the All-22 view, I probably wouldn't know what what to look for. As a casual observation, I think he misses some shots, but it's possible that those occasions stand out because his receivers are rarely open.

The drops are a real thing, but I doubt they materially affect the overall evaluation.


This is the best post in this thread. I played the game since I was 5. Coached it for several years between 20 and 35 and I know damn well I’m in no position to evaluate what is going on with the QB. Not one of us knows a route assignment on a given play. What the progressions SHOULD look like and where the ball is hopefully going. I know this place is here because we like to discuss football but more of you need to understand what you don’t know. I promise you it’s a lot more than you do know.

The one thing I do know is this receiver corp is hot garbage at the moment. That cannot be argued.

Good post BBB
RE: RE: The reason I mostly stay out of the Daniel Jones debate...  
wonderback : 12/5/2022 10:02 pm : link
In comment 15935112 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
In comment 15934256 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


...is that the most important criterion in evaluating him, IMHO, is one that I'm completely unqualified to assess: Is he finding open receivers, when they exist, and delivering the ball to them on time/in space? Even if you gave me unlimited access to the All-22 view, I probably wouldn't know what what to look for. As a casual observation, I think he misses some shots, but it's possible that those occasions stand out because his receivers are rarely open.

The drops are a real thing, but I doubt they materially affect the overall evaluation.



This is the best post in this thread. I played the game since I was 5. Coached it for several years between 20 and 35 and I know damn well I’m in no position to evaluate what is going on with the QB. Not one of us knows a route assignment on a given play. What the progressions SHOULD look like and where the ball is hopefully going. I know this place is here because we like to discuss football but more of you need to understand what you don’t know. I promise you it’s a lot more than you do know.

The one thing I do know is this receiver corp is hot garbage at the moment. That cannot be argued.

Good post BBB


I have the same background as you. Couldn’t say it any better. A discussion is fine, a debate with some of these people is ridiculous.
You know  
Atari2600 : 12/5/2022 10:17 pm : link
Why is that Jones apologists love to talk non-stop about this. But there is not one thing to point to that say Jones has played any different with any wide receiver combos; when healthy; when K Toney was here. When he wasn't here. When Wan Dal was here ; when Shep was healthy and here. Shoot when all 3 were here.

3 OCs ; 2 coaches later. Winning Giants football. Losing Giants football. Golden Tate , Evan Engram it has been pretty much the same Jones throwing for low yards. Playing in a low risk , super conservative offense. Why is that?
Not debating Jones here  
larryflower37 : 12/5/2022 10:36 pm : link
But this group of WRs can not take a 8 yard throw to the house.
When Manning had Nicks, Manningham, Cruz, Toomer, Barber, Burgess etc. They would turn a 8 yd slant into 60 yards.
This group makes no one miss, they get no separation and have no wiggle.
This is the worst group of WRs I have seen in a while especially for a team that is 7-4.
RE: It can’t be a discussion or debate  
GMen72 : 12/5/2022 11:04 pm : link
In comment 15935111 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
Because you’re dealing with mental illness. Miserable people looking for company


11 TD passes in 12 games. That does make me miserable...it should make all Giants fans miserable. Some of you want to overpay him and hope he can throw 1 TD per game next year? Is that the goal of the fanboys?

At the beginning of the year, even the fanboys said DJ should put up numbers like a REAL franchise QB. Now that he's not close (AGAIN)...it's "stats don't matter" and excuse-makers looking foolish.
RE: You know  
Walker Gillette : 12/5/2022 11:28 pm : link
In comment 15935167 Atari2600 said:
Quote:
Why is that Jones apologists love to talk non-stop about this. But there is not one thing to point to that say Jones has played any different with any wide receiver combos; when healthy; when K Toney was here. When he wasn't here. When Wan Dal was here ; when Shep was healthy and here. Shoot when all 3 were here.

3 OCs ; 2 coaches later. Winning Giants football. Losing Giants football. Golden Tate , Evan Engram it has been pretty much the same Jones throwing for low yards. Playing in a low risk , super conservative offense. Why is that?


Kadarius Toney, Evan Engram and Golden Tate, you can't be serious. Are they just all names in a box score to you? Two were kicked out of NY and one did almost more damage than good or do you forget the multiple balls tht bounced off his hands up in the air for interceptions or were you too busy screaming "F---ing Jones" to see who bounced the ball up in the air so it got picked. The players on the field matter, Jamar Chase has 19 TD's in his short career, many of them he took to the house after short gains. I don't watch all the Bengals games but I'll be generous and say maybe once the ball hit him in the hands, bounced up in the air and was picked.Evan Engram had 16 tds with the Giants and I'm going to say 8 balls bounced off his hands and were picked and I honestly think that is low
RE: Slayton  
ZoneXDOA : 12/5/2022 11:29 pm : link
In comment 15934147 The_Taxman89_10 said:
Quote:
In what world is that guy a #2/3?. At best he's a #4. He drops way too many balls to be anything more than a 4. He just looks alot better than he is because of the slop around him.
do you understand the game, bruh? If there was a #1 on the field, Slayton would be an excellent #2. He’s got nobody taking the heat off him.
RE: RE: Slayton  
Walker Gillette : 12:00 am : link
In comment 15935241 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 15934147 The_Taxman89_10 said:


Quote:


In what world is that guy a #2/3?. At best he's a #4. He drops way too many balls to be anything more than a 4. He just looks alot better than he is because of the slop around him.

do you understand the game, bruh? If there was a #1 on the field, Slayton would be an excellent #2. He’s got nobody taking the heat off him.
Too many drops and awful ball skills. Julio Jones legs are gone, but if you saw the game tonight he made an excellent catch on the sidelines where he adjusted to a pass and went up and snatched the ball. Slayton would have been eaten alive by that pass or would have missed it. I like him as a speed guy or backup but he is no excellent # 2. Tee Higgins is an excellent #2, Adam Thielin was as well/
RE: RE: Slayton  
Thunderstruck27 : 12:11 am : link
In comment 15935241 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 15934147 The_Taxman89_10 said:


Quote:


In what world is that guy a #2/3?. At best he's a #4. He drops way too many balls to be anything more than a 4. He just looks alot better than he is because of the slop around him.

do you understand the game, bruh? If there was a #1 on the field, Slayton would be an excellent #2. He’s got nobody taking the heat off him.


No team is going to start a guy who has been top 3 in drop percentage for the last 3 years if they can help it.
RE: RE: WR  
adamg : 12:39 am : link
In comment 15934133 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15934123 Giants said:


Quote:


Based on the talent at WR,DJ has done outstanding



Outstanding? You grade very generously.


We're 7-4-1 and he's our best offensive player.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 