Where are you guys with Darius Slayton? He’s proven that he can be a productive receiver in this league, but he’s very very inconsistent. With his pending free agency, do you guys think he’ll be re-signed or will he gets more money somewhere else. I’m open to re-signing him but I’m not breaking the back either. Something along the lines of 4-5 mil AAV.
You mean like when SY called him a JV wide Receiver? And how he specifically mentioned during the year that imagine when Jones gets real receivers?
Where did I say we don’t need better WRs? That doesn’t mean that Slayton isn’t a useful WR even when the situation does improve.
Your last line is the most annoying character trait of the DJFC. Everything is about Daniel Jones. I can't have a positive opinion about someone else on the team because I don't think Jones is worthy of being the Giants QB in the future?
You guys are absurd and exhausting. A compliment of Slayton being a serviceable WR3 apparently has something to do with Daniel Jones.
But Slayton is not this scrap heap player that he's best depicted here.
Yes he is. A WR who drops as many passes as he does is not even a JAG. He even double clutches on most of the catches he does manage to make. \
He's terrible, and wouldn't be a third WR on most teams. But yet he's the "number one" on this team. Says a ton about the pathetic nature of the group...
Quote:
Just to clear the dense fog that's getting in your head here - no one is saying Slayton is Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Davante Adams, etc.
But Slayton is not this scrap heap player that he's best depicted here.
Let me again remind you in that dense head of yours (and it is extremely dense) you just compared Slayton to AJ Brown by using the stat you just referenced.
That stat YOU MADE --A COMPARSION. Stop trying to weasel out of it like you normally do. That STAT you made compares Brown to Slayton. You SPECIFALLY cited it and cited the names stating they were similar regarding that stat.
Quote:
But Slayton is not this scrap heap player that he's best depicted here.
Yes he is. A WR who drops as many passes as he does is not even a JAG. He even double clutches on most of the catches he does manage to make. \
He's terrible, and wouldn't be a third WR on most teams. But yet he's the "number one" on this team. Says a ton about the pathetic nature of the group...
Richie James is on his 3rd NFL team. Slayton's better. He'll be around for a while.
Umm, see that is just crazy thinking. So Giants fans should be happy that all of our top guys didn't work out or were injured so that Slayton could be the #1 and put up pretty average numbers with a fairly significant drop %..Its not like we throw 50 passes a game so his chances of dropping the ball are that much higher..
Quote:
You mean like when SY called him a JV wide Receiver? And how he specifically mentioned during the year that imagine when Jones gets real receivers?
Where did I say we don’t need better WRs? That doesn’t mean that Slayton isn’t a useful WR even when the situation does improve.
Your last line is the most annoying character trait of the DJFC. Everything is about Daniel Jones. I can’t have a positive opinion about someone else on the team because I don’t think Jones is worthy of being the Giants QB in the future?
You guys are absurd and exhausting. A compliment of Slayton being a serviceable WR3 apparently has something to do with Daniel Jones.
Yeah right. A guy like you who bitches at Jones any chance he gets surely wouldn't look to build up Slayton in order to refute the positive Jones posters. Yeah right.
Yes your nonsense is exhausting if not extremely transparent.
I personally would bring him back. The free agent group is light and I would rather bring back a known commodity and try to keep continuity.
Am I allowed to say Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal are good or is saying that anti Daniel Jones because it’s propping up the oline?
That stat YOU MADE --A COMPARSION. Stop trying to weasel out of it like you normally do. That STAT you made compares Brown to Slayton. You SPECIFALLY cited it and cited the names stating they were similar regarding that stat.
I said Slayton has the same catch% as Brown, Allen, Williams.
That doesn't mean they are the same player(s).
For example, Jones has the same completion% right now as Mahomes and Brady. That doesn't mean he's the same player skill wise.
Are you feeling okay, btw? It doesn't take high level comprehension to follow what I was saying...
Saqoun is quitting. Slayton is garbage. Really fascinating to look at.
This comment is coming form the poster in which Dallas' 1st game in which Jones made a pass that got though you referred to it as "dangerous" even though it was a good throw that hit the receiver perfectly.
You are so freaking transparent its laughable. Who do you think you're kidding with this much effort to try to build up a bottom 3 high 4 WR?
Am I allowed to say Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal are good or is saying that anti Daniel Jones because it’s propping up the oline?
MY opinion is what comes out of your posts is often bullshit just to dig on Jones.
You could offer your opinion and I'll offer mine. So we both understand each other- I think you prove with nearly every post that you are an ass.
The very fact of that 1st game with Dallas that you couldn't even admit that it was a good pass and just only used the word "Dangerous" highlights imo your character and pettiness.
I mean in the 2nd game with Dallas – the pass that didn’t connect between Barkley and Jones you claimed that the ball was at Barkley’s ankles. That says a lot about you.
It’s god damn hilarious that one of the people who bitch and moan that there’s too many Daniel Jones arguments on this site is turning this into a Daniel Jones thread.
Might be out until the offseason when Jones is gone.
So we agree that you made a comparison, right? Will you now admit to that? Your stat is a comparison, is it not?
That sums it up.
It’s god damn hilarious that one of the people who bitch and moan that there’s too many Daniel Jones arguments on this site is turning this into a Daniel Jones thread.
Might be out until the offseason when Jones is gone.
Now we hear it. Everyone is a bunch of losers that doesn't agree with your opinion.
Man,-- thank you. You crack me up. LMAO. hahahaha I love it!!!
One player is even with another in regards to that stat was what you were showing, correct? How is that not comparing both players by giving them a number as you did? You offered the number so you could compare the 2 players.
No you’re the loser. This thread was a great discussion about Slayton until you came in here bitching about any positive opinions on Slayton being some cheap shot at Jones. Your posts have nothing to do with opinions, they’re just attacks because your head is so far in Daniel Jones crotch that nobody is allowed to talk positively about any other player on the Giants (even though I’m not sure saying someone is serviceable is that large of a compliment). You’re the only one bitching in this thread.
It’s god damn hilarious that one of the people who bitch and moan that there’s too many Daniel Jones arguments on this site is turning this into a Daniel Jones thread.
Might be out until the offseason when Jones is gone.
Feels like we are trending towards needing 2 more years of evaluation on Jones. Between upgrading the roster and the time needed to develop chemistry, it's feeling like we're going to have to do at least 6 years of evaluation to know what we have.
I think we'll know by then, but if Kafka leaves or we have injuries, we might have to push out to 7 or 8
But you didn't just keep it about the discssuion did you?
Where's the technical talk? The data? You just wanted to dig at others. SO now it comes back and you and you whine?
From you-
"Obviously he’s not AJ Brown but he’s also not the trash some on here claim he is."
Where's the technical talk? The data etc? You just wanted to dig at others. So now it comes back at you and you whine?
So if you say Jones isn’t as bad as people say on here is that a dig? Jesus Christ man go outside and touch some grass.
Slayton plays for the Giants too. A bunch of Giants fans saying he's decent really should draw this much ire. Maybe he needs more PR about how he gets to work at the crack of 8 AM....
So if you say Jones isn’t as bad as people say on here is that a dig? Jesus Christ man go outside and touch some grass.
So saying other posters are wrong is not a dig? And you stated this long beofre I 1st replied.
And read another post you sent below on page 1 before I joined.
So when YOU dig on Jones and other posters YOU SAY the thread is going fine. But when it's turned- then all of a sudden the thread is ruined? I man c'mon. Again you want it to be your opinion and no one elses. Otherwise you dig. If you are okay with everyone else's then stop whining.
"It’s amazing that Only one player on this team is being held back and gets defended. And if you dare defend another player it’s an anti Jones agenda, even though he wasn’t mentioned here at all.
Saqoun is quitting. Slayton is garbage. Really fascinating to look at."
The above quote from you is a sarcastic dig at other posters while also digging at Jones too, right?
Slayton plays for the Giants too. A bunch of Giants fans saying he's decent really should draw this much ire. Maybe he needs more PR about how he gets to work at the crack of 8 AM....
Your comments are pretty laughable. So you do realize that SY has crapped on SLayton, right?
So who do we go with? A nutjob like you?
or SY?
I remember a few months ago where even the faintest criticism of Jones was met with attacks that you weren’t a Giants fan. This is what gets you upset?
If you slot him as a starter, as a #2, then you bring him back. But the Giants aren't likely to be keen on that. They are going to be shopping in free agency and the draft to improve their top two options. Wan'Dale is injured, yes. But you can get by even if your inhouse candidates like Hodgins and Marcus Johnson return, for less money out of the slot until Wan'Dale returns.
Plus slot is the easier position to fill, and Slayton isn't suited to that role.
So you bring him back as a depth piece to start in case one of your top two go down? At league minimum, sure. But I imagine there will be other newcomers to fill out the depth.
So you can't pay him $4M to be your 4th receiver, at best. It doesn't sound like a lot, but it isn't the way you allocate your cap dollars in a rebuild. For these reasons, he will either be back on a 1-year, vet min deal or similar, or he'll find greener pastures, or he'll be out of the league (least likely scenario).
First off you agree then that I didn't start the mention of Jones, right?
First off you agree then that I didn't start the mention of Jones, right? You were replying to other posters that were sort of making positive posts about Jones while digging a bit on Slayton right? There were two other posters that made an implication regarding positive opinions on Slayton being some cheap shot at Jones. So you bullshit me when you said that it was me that started it, right? That's why you mentioned Jones in the 1ts place and started with "It's amazing . . . " Just another example of you being a bullshitter.
And you seem to think that I take it personal when you and others dig at Jones. Read the post I sent to Jerry from DC at 3:25 PM. If you want to to dig on Jones go ahead. If you want to hate him, go for it. But just admit you hate the guy. It’s okay. But you and Jerry and BW and many others have this pretense that you are being fair and maybe you would be but then you begin to dig into others with arrogance and sarcasm etc. fi they don’t agree with you. That would be fine too. But you have to be able to take it coming back at you.
It's okay you dig. Just take it when it comes back at you. And if you want to dig more-- okay. But expect a counter.
I mean look at Jerry now in regards to Slayton. Read his latest post or 2 on Slayton vs the Jones supporters. What if I really do agree with SY’s assertion that the WR core stinks (including Slayton which SY has digged), and all-the-while can’t believe / am amazed that someone like Jerry is wasting this much time defending a 3rd/4th stringer? You mean I’m not supposed to go after someone like Jerry who I have very little respect for while reading what SY has said about the WR core? So, I’m supposed to give Jerry some type of hug? Even though I think he’s wrong on what he says? And as he keeps firing away more posts in the manner he does digging on other posters, don’t you think that warrants some harshness back at him too? That goes for you as well. You could take it. So take it. Don’t be whining though about who blew up the thread. You were already digging other posters with your reply.
How are you this asinine?
But yes, I'd have him back on a lowball prove it deal knowing we need to spend a 1st on a WR and sign a possession WR too.
The clear #1 WR option on the 2022 Giants.
No, he is not complete shit, but he is no better than a #3 or #4 WR. He is NOT a #2 WR on any team other than the Giants.
Regarding his yardage total for this year, he is really the only guy who has been healthy enough to accumulate those yards.
We need two outside WRs for next year and even a slot guy since Wan'Dale likely won't be ready.
Completely agree ... Hopefully there is a Blue chip WR waiting for us in the first round in 2023. We need a lot of help there. Slayton would be the #3 on any team with above average talent at that position.
I believe Hodgins will be a fine one but doesn’t have Slayton’s speed.
Is he a number 1? No. But he’s a very good complimentary receiver. The drop yesterday is fresh on a lot of peoples minds…and they quickly forget the number of clutch catches and big plays he’s made (including one yesterday that led to points and one versus Dallas- both plays were a result of him making a great play on the ball)
If you get a true number 1, Slayton would really thrive with his ability to win vertically and track the deep ball. He’s a big play guy/vertical- not a possession guy.
I’d be happy to have him back at a reasonable price.
Go ahead and name a team that has 4 WR’s better than Slayton. Better yet, find me 75 receivers in the entire league who are better than him. Calling him a number 5 is comical. We aren’t talking about fantasy football league with 10 or 12 teams…
Slayton is a low end number 2, good #3.
Is he a number 1? No. But he’s a very good complimentary receiver. The drop yesterday is fresh on a lot of peoples minds…and they quickly forget the number of clutch catches and big plays he’s made (including one yesterday that led to points and one versus Dallas- both plays were a result of him making a great play on the ball)
If you get a true number 1, Slayton would really thrive with his ability to win vertically and track the deep ball. He’s a big play guy/vertical- not a possession guy.
I’d be happy to have him back at a reasonable price.
Good post. Feel similarly. Slayton at a reasonable price would work. He's a good vertical WR who can get intermediate and deep.
Rome wasn’t built in a day.