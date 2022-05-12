Ranking of NFL QBs Based on 7 Factors M.S. : 12/5/2022 5:45 pm



Took a look at 34 NFL QBs (cut-off was at least 1,000 passing yards season-to-date) across 7 different stats:



(1) QB Rating

(2) Completion Percentage

(3) Passing Yards per Attempt

(4) Passing Yards per Completion

(5) Passing Yardage per Game

(6) Interceptions per 100 Passes

(7) TD Passes to Interception Ratio



For each of the above statistic, I simply ranked all 34 QBs from 1 to 34. I then took the MEDIAN across all 7 statistical rankings, and then sorted all QBs on their 7-stat MEDIAN ranking from best to worst.



Importantly, this analysis does not include any rushing statistics, which Daniel Jones excels at. That being said, here is our QB's ranking for each statistic and then his final Median Rank:



Daniel Jones Ranking (out of 34 QBs)

QB Rating (17th)

Completion Percentage (14th)

Passing Yards per Attempt (20th)

Passing Yards per Completion (27th)

Passing Yardage per Game (28th)

Interceptions per 100 Passes (3rd)

TD Passes to Interception Ratio (10th)

Daniel Jones Final 7-stat Median Ranking: (17th)



And below is the Final 7-stat Median Ranking for all 34 QBs:

Jalen Hurts 3

Tua Tagovailoa 3

Patrick Mahomes 4

Geno Smith 6

Jimmy Garoppolo 6

Joe Burrow 7

Ryan Tannehill 8

Josh Allen 9

Justin Herbert 10

Jared Goff 12

Tom Brady 13

Andy Dalton 14

Trevor Lawrence 14

Derek Carr 15

Russell Wilson 16

Daniel Jones 17

Jacoby Brissett 17

Kyler Murray 18

Dak Prescott 19

Lamar Jackson 19

Kirk Cousins 20

Aaron Rodgers 21

Mac Jones 22

Matthew Stafford 22

Taylor Heinicke 22

Marcus Mariota 25

Carson Wentz 26

Davis Mills 27

Justin Fields 27

Matt Ryan 28

Cooper Rush 29

Baker Mayfield 30

Zach Wilson 31

Kenny Pickett 32



My bottom-line Daniel Jones take-away from these stats: Given the absolute decimation of his wide receiver unit, a final Median Ranking of 17 ain't too shabby. Add to that his rushing ability and I say the Giants have an above average QB in Daniel Jones.

