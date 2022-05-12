for display only
Ranking of NFL QBs Based on 7 Factors

M.S. : 12/5/2022 5:45 pm

Took a look at 34 NFL QBs (cut-off was at least 1,000 passing yards season-to-date) across 7 different stats:

(1) QB Rating
(2) Completion Percentage
(3) Passing Yards per Attempt
(4) Passing Yards per Completion
(5) Passing Yardage per Game
(6) Interceptions per 100 Passes
(7) TD Passes to Interception Ratio

For each of the above statistic, I simply ranked all 34 QBs from 1 to 34. I then took the MEDIAN across all 7 statistical rankings, and then sorted all QBs on their 7-stat MEDIAN ranking from best to worst.

Importantly, this analysis does not include any rushing statistics, which Daniel Jones excels at. That being said, here is our QB's ranking for each statistic and then his final Median Rank:

Daniel Jones Ranking (out of 34 QBs)
QB Rating (17th)
Completion Percentage (14th)
Passing Yards per Attempt (20th)
Passing Yards per Completion (27th)
Passing Yardage per Game (28th)
Interceptions per 100 Passes (3rd)
TD Passes to Interception Ratio (10th)
Daniel Jones Final 7-stat Median Ranking: (17th)

And below is the Final 7-stat Median Ranking for all 34 QBs:
Jalen Hurts 3
Tua Tagovailoa 3
Patrick Mahomes 4
Geno Smith 6
Jimmy Garoppolo 6
Joe Burrow 7
Ryan Tannehill 8
Josh Allen 9
Justin Herbert 10
Jared Goff 12
Tom Brady 13
Andy Dalton 14
Trevor Lawrence 14
Derek Carr 15
Russell Wilson 16
Daniel Jones 17
Jacoby Brissett 17
Kyler Murray 18
Dak Prescott 19
Lamar Jackson 19
Kirk Cousins 20
Aaron Rodgers 21
Mac Jones 22
Matthew Stafford 22
Taylor Heinicke 22
Marcus Mariota 25
Carson Wentz 26
Davis Mills 27
Justin Fields 27
Matt Ryan 28
Cooper Rush 29
Baker Mayfield 30
Zach Wilson 31
Kenny Pickett 32

My bottom-line Daniel Jones take-away from these stats: Given the absolute decimation of his wide receiver unit, a final Median Ranking of 17 ain't too shabby. Add to that his rushing ability and I say the Giants have an above average QB in Daniel Jones.
Dat, I love it  
Sec 103 : 12/5/2022 5:55 pm : link
But, Figures don't lie, Liars figure...
That said, I agree with the right core he may emerge as better than average QB going forward.
RE: Dat, I love it  
Sec 103 : 12/5/2022 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15934865 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
But, Figures don't lie, Liars figure...
That said, I agree with the right core he may emerge as better than average QB going forward.

DATA
Here's another fun one  
thefan : 12/5/2022 5:59 pm : link
Check out completions over 20 yards. You have to go to the second page to find Jones. Guys ahead of him have missed games and/or have names like Mac Jones.
Completions over 20 yards. - ( New Window )
Even with sub-par receivers and unpredictable protection,  
CT Charlie : 12/5/2022 6:00 pm : link
he's not bad. With average receivers and protection, surely he'd be 5-6 notches higher in most categories and overall.
What does #17  
Ron Johnson : 12/5/2022 6:06 pm : link
get paid?
RE: Here's another fun one  
regischarlotte : 12/5/2022 6:08 pm : link
In comment 15934869 thefan said:
Quote:
Check out completions over 20 yards. You have to go to the second page to find Jones. Guys ahead of him have missed games and/or have names like Mac Jones. Completions over 20 yards. - ( New Window )


With the garbage at WR he's had this year (not to mention his interior OL) and the necessary playcalling compromises the staff has necessarily had to make, that stat says next to nothing about Jones' performance.
RE: What does #17  
Thunderstruck27 : 12/5/2022 6:11 pm : link
In comment 15934879 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
get paid?


Hopefully not nearly as much as 16.
Interesting  
Trainmaster : 12/5/2022 6:16 pm : link
How about adding some QB rushing related stats to the mix?

QB mobility is a big factor today.
actually what you are showing is that he is  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/5/2022 6:27 pm : link
a below the median (average) QB -- but if you take into account some un-analyzed factors he's probably better than that

Bravo! Justify it all you want he does not stand out.

Overworking the stats gets you really far MS -- your last stat analysis when placed into the real world completely bombed, now didn't it.
FYI...  
bw in dc : 12/5/2022 6:32 pm : link
QBR incorporates a QB's rushing performance.
This is one sad spectacle  
Producer : 12/5/2022 6:35 pm : link
.
So you show that her is below average  
Larry in Pencilvania : 12/5/2022 6:36 pm : link
In the bottom half of ranked quarterbacks. So according to the op he's mediocre. Thanks for letting me know he's the tallest midget. This team needs to move on from average and below average
So, if these stats mean anything,  
Bill in UT : 12/5/2022 6:41 pm : link
he's ahead of Kyler Murray 18
Dak Prescott 19
Lamar Jackson 19
Kirk Cousins 20
Aaron Rodgers 21
Mac Jones 22
Matthew Stafford 22
Taylor Heinicke 22
Marcus Mariota 25
Carson Wentz 26
Davis Mills 27
Justin Fields 27
RE: Here's another fun one  
Bill in UT : 12/5/2022 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15934869 thefan said:
Quote:
Check out completions over 20 yards. You have to go to the second page to find Jones. Guys ahead of him have missed games and/or have names like Mac Jones. Completions over 20 yards. - ( New Window )


And who exactly on the Giants can get open 20 yards downfield and hold onto the ball?
Not good  
Sean : 12/5/2022 6:50 pm : link
Reminds me of Alex Smith. Nice player, a decent bridge QB. But, the Giants had a huge advantage at QB in the 2011 NFC title game.

Also, that INT stat doesn’t impress me. No INTS + lack of production isn’t good. Simms & Manning three picks but made big plays.
RE: RE: Here's another fun one  
bw in dc : 12/5/2022 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15934926 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15934869 thefan said:


Quote:


Check out completions over 20 yards. You have to go to the second page to find Jones. Guys ahead of him have missed games and/or have names like Mac Jones. Completions over 20 yards. - ( New Window )



And who exactly on the Giants can get open 20 yards downfield and hold onto the ball?


Slayton is averaging 17+ YPC. He's had two 50+ yard catches. A 30+ and 40+ yard catch. And at least three catches of 20+ yards.
RE: actually what you are showing is that he is  
M.S. : 12/5/2022 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15934908 gidiefor said:
Quote:
a below the median (average) QB -- but if you take into account some un-analyzed factors he's probably better than that

Bravo! Justify it all you want he does not stand out.

Overworking the stats gets you really far MS -- your last stat analysis when placed into the real world completely bombed, now didn't it.

A few things:

(1) I am neither pro-Daniel Jones or anti-Daniel Jones. I think he's a decent QB. But, so far, I have never felt he's in the top tier;

(2) I thought this was a fairly compact and unbiased way of getting at a general ranking of NFL QBs. It is far from perfect, and it does not include any of the advanced QB statistics that are now circulating;

(3) I certainly didn't know in advance where any QB would fall in this ranking that I generated. The fact that Daniel Jones fell just about right in the middle made some sense to me, just like it made sense to me that Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes were at the top of this ranking. But I had no pre-conceived notion as to where these QBs would actually fall, nor did I undertake this analysis to prove a point about Daniel Jones.


RE: So, if these stats mean anything,  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/5/2022 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15934923 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
he's ahead of Kyler Murray 18
Dak Prescott 19
Lamar Jackson 19
Kirk Cousins 20
Aaron Rodgers 21
Mac Jones 22
Matthew Stafford 22
Taylor Heinicke 22
Marcus Mariota 25
Carson Wentz 26
Davis Mills 27
Justin Fields 27

They don't.

Using median instead of mean, in this particular exercise, just amounts to ranking QBs by whatever their 4th best statistic is, and that one stat can vary from one QB to the next.

This sort of exercise should have been calculated with mean. The ranking likely ends up generally similar, but it would be more comprehensive in its path to that conclusion.

Either way, that's hardly a murderer's row of QBs this season - there's a lot of injuries, underperformance, and general mediocrity on that list.
RE: RE: RE: Here's another fun one  
Bill in UT : 12/5/2022 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15934950 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15934926 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15934869 thefan said:


Quote:


Check out completions over 20 yards. You have to go to the second page to find Jones. Guys ahead of him have missed games and/or have names like Mac Jones. Completions over 20 yards. - ( New Window )



And who exactly on the Giants can get open 20 yards downfield and hold onto the ball?



Slayton is averaging 17+ YPC. He's had two 50+ yard catches. A 30+ and 40+ yard catch. And at least three catches of 20+ yards.


Great. And who are the other guys propelling Jones into the leaders spots? That accounts for way less than 1 20 yard catch per game. I don't think that quite does it.
Only someone from the QBGC  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/5/2022 7:24 pm : link
would look at stats like these and think if you moved around the QB's to a different team you would get the same numbers for that QB.
RE: Here's another fun one  
Hammer : 12/5/2022 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15934869 thefan said:
Quote:
Check out completions over 20 yards. You have to go to the second page to find Jones. Guys ahead of him have missed games and/or have names like Mac Jones. Completions over 20 yards. - ( New Window )


Who the fuck is he supposed to throw to?

Maybe he can throw the fucking ball to himself.

I can't take it anymore. This is fucking rediculous.
To be clear, I am  
Bill in UT : 12/5/2022 7:30 pm : link
a Daniel Jones agnostic. My concern is that if Jones isn't the guy, we are fucked for the next 2 years, at least. We would have to give up enough draft capital to keep us from improving the rest of the team this year, and we still risk making the wrong choice.
RE: Here's another fun one  
MOOPS : 12/5/2022 7:32 pm : link
In comment 15934869 thefan said:
Quote:
Check out completions over 20 yards. You have to go to the second page to find Jones. Guys ahead of him have missed games and/or have names like Mac Jones. Completions over 20 yards. - ( New Window )


Other than Slayton, our receivers would require a walker to GET 20 yards down the field.
RE: RE: Here's another fun one  
GMen72 : 12/5/2022 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15934999 Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15934869 thefan said:


Quote:


Check out completions over 20 yards. You have to go to the second page to find Jones. Guys ahead of him have missed games and/or have names like Mac Jones. Completions over 20 yards. - ( New Window )



Who the fuck is he supposed to throw to?

Maybe he can throw the fucking ball to himself.

I can't take it anymore. This is fucking rediculous.


Yeah, give DJ $45 million dollars (franchise tag) because I'm upset and think DJ gets a raw deal! I don't care about stats...it's all about my feewings!
Is the  
g56blue10 : 12/5/2022 7:52 pm : link
Franchise tag $45 million ? I would be comfortable with something around $25 million a year for a couple years
RE: Is the  
Bill in UT : 12/5/2022 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15935032 g56blue10 said:
Quote:
Franchise tag $45 million ? I would be comfortable with something around $25 million a year for a couple years


I'd be comfortable with $25-30M per year, 3 years, if the coaches like him
RE: Is the  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/5/2022 8:02 pm : link
In comment 15935032 g56blue10 said:
Quote:
Franchise tag $45 million ? I would be comfortable with something around $25 million a year for a couple years

It's ~$31.5M for the non-exclusive franchise tag. For some unknown reason, GMen72 insists on using the estimated value for the exclusive franchise tag, which no one has ever suggested would be in play for DJ.

That said, the price you're suggesting for DJ feels reasonable in a vacuum, but DJ's next contract won't be negotiated in a vacuum; it'll be negotiated in the actual current NFL QB market, which has recently polarized in such a way that, aside from Tom Brady (who has always been an anomaly in the pay scale), all veteran QBs make either more than $30M AAV or less than $20M AAV. There is no QB market in the $25M range.

Could DJ be the QB who smooths out the QB pay tiers because of the uniqueness of his situation? It's possible. But when you consider that the QB taken before him in his own draft class just got $230M over 5 years, it seems hard to fathom DJ's agent agreeing to take that much less than Murray just got.
RE: RE: RE: Here's another fun one  
djm : 12/5/2022 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15935016 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15934999 Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15934869 thefan said:


Quote:


Check out completions over 20 yards. You have to go to the second page to find Jones. Guys ahead of him have missed games and/or have names like Mac Jones. Completions over 20 yards. - ( New Window )



Who the fuck is he supposed to throw to?

Maybe he can throw the fucking ball to himself.

I can't take it anymore. This is fucking rediculous.



Yeah, give DJ $45 million dollars (franchise tag) because I'm upset and think DJ gets a raw deal! I don't care about stats...it's all about my feewings!


Yet another gem from you.

RE: RE: Is the  
Bill in UT : 12/5/2022 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15935043 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15935032 g56blue10 said:


Quote:


Franchise tag $45 million ? I would be comfortable with something around $25 million a year for a couple years


It's ~$31.5M for the non-exclusive franchise tag. For some unknown reason, GMen72 insists on using the estimated value for the exclusive franchise tag, which no one has ever suggested would be in play for DJ.

That said, the price you're suggesting for DJ feels reasonable in a vacuum, but DJ's next contract won't be negotiated in a vacuum; it'll be negotiated in the actual current NFL QB market, which has recently polarized in such a way that, aside from Tom Brady (who has always been an anomaly in the pay scale), all veteran QBs make either more than $30M AAV or less than $20M AAV. There is no QB market in the $25M range.

Could DJ be the QB who smooths out the QB pay tiers because of the uniqueness of his situation? It's possible. But when you consider that the QB taken before him in his own draft class just got $230M over 5 years, it seems hard to fathom DJ's agent agreeing to take that much less than Murray just got.


The Murray deal was ridiculous, and looking back on this year people are going to see that. I don't see that setting the market.
Daniel Jones isn’t elite  
JFIB : 12/5/2022 8:24 pm : link
And I don’t think anyone is trying to claim that he is. Can he be successful enough for us if we can build around him with a competent O-line and better receivers? I believe he can be. I like him and think we could win a super bowl with him if the rest of the pieces are there. That also doesn’t mean I would give him Murray money and pass up the opportunity to draft a stud but that’s not happening this year. If we can build some capital in the draft over the next two years by trading down and then cash in to move up in 2024 and select a franchise than I would be happy to re-up with DJ in the off season to hold the spot for a couple of years until we find the right guy.
RE: RE: RE: Is the  
outeiroj : 12/5/2022 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15935055 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15935043 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15935032 g56blue10 said:


Quote:


Franchise tag $45 million ? I would be comfortable with something around $25 million a year for a couple years


It's ~$31.5M for the non-exclusive franchise tag. For some unknown reason, GMen72 insists on using the estimated value for the exclusive franchise tag, which no one has ever suggested would be in play for DJ.

That said, the price you're suggesting for DJ feels reasonable in a vacuum, but DJ's next contract won't be negotiated in a vacuum; it'll be negotiated in the actual current NFL QB market, which has recently polarized in such a way that, aside from Tom Brady (who has always been an anomaly in the pay scale), all veteran QBs make either more than $30M AAV or less than $20M AAV. There is no QB market in the $25M range.

Could DJ be the QB who smooths out the QB pay tiers because of the uniqueness of his situation? It's possible. But when you consider that the QB taken before him in his own draft class just got $230M over 5 years, it seems hard to fathom DJ's agent agreeing to take that much less than Murray just got.



The Murray deal was ridiculous, and looking back on this year people are going to see that. I don't see that setting the market.


Regardless if it does set the market or not, if top qbs make 45+ and shit qbs make 10m, that means a middle of the road guy like DJ is probably going to get 25-30m from someone. And i would rather have dj at 25m than a carson wentz at 10m. And if the Giants draft a qb in round 1 this year, which they likely have no shot of even getting a good one, the qb still wont have anyone to throw it to.

It's not feasble for the giants to replace barkley, dj, 3 wide receivers, a cb, a linebacker, 2 lineman that everyone wants in one offseason. Plus have a bunch of decent backups because people get hurt. Simply not enough draft picks and not enough talent available as free agents. There are 22 starters on an nfl team and somehow the mindset is that you can replace 50% of them in one year and get decent replacements at all positions
RE: Daniel Jones isn’t elite  
Scooter185 : 12/5/2022 9:28 pm : link
In comment 15935065 JFIB said:
Quote:
And I don’t think anyone is trying to claim that he is. Can he be successful enough for us if we can build around him with a competent O-line and better receivers? I believe he can be. I like him and think we could win a super bowl with him if the rest of the pieces are there. That also doesn’t mean I would give him Murray money and pass up the opportunity to draft a stud but that’s not happening this year. If we can build some capital in the draft over the next two years by trading down and then cash in to move up in 2024 and select a franchise than I would be happy to re-up with DJ in the off season to hold the spot for a couple of years until we find the right guy.


So Shoen is going to effectively say "We don't think you're that great and we're going to actively try to replace you, here's a low term low money deal to stay" and Jones and his camp is just going to say yes?
Probably actively insulting him  
dancing blue bear : 12/5/2022 9:38 pm : link
Wouldn’t be the way to start a negotiation. But if they essentially both want the same thing you can be honest with the player and honest about the situation and craft a contract with bonuses, escalators, incentives etc that allows the player and team to bet on the come and also protect themselves.

They might not want him. And he might prefer a different situation.

Im watching Andy dalton dueling the corpse of Tom Brady. Jones will have a chance to start next year somewhere
RE: Even with sub-par receivers and unpredictable protection,  
M.S. : 12/5/2022 9:53 pm : link
In comment 15934871 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
he's not bad. With average receivers and protection, surely he'd be 5-6 notches higher in most categories and overall.

I could see that as well.
Not surprised  
JerrysKids : 12/5/2022 10:59 pm : link
DJ is a very solid QB need to build the team around him all those numbers get better.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Is the  
Bill in UT : 12/5/2022 11:03 pm : link
In comment 15935091 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 15935055 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15935043 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15935032 g56blue10 said:


Quote:


Franchise tag $45 million ? I would be comfortable with something around $25 million a year for a couple years


It's ~$31.5M for the non-exclusive franchise tag. For some unknown reason, GMen72 insists on using the estimated value for the exclusive franchise tag, which no one has ever suggested would be in play for DJ.

That said, the price you're suggesting for DJ feels reasonable in a vacuum, but DJ's next contract won't be negotiated in a vacuum; it'll be negotiated in the actual current NFL QB market, which has recently polarized in such a way that, aside from Tom Brady (who has always been an anomaly in the pay scale), all veteran QBs make either more than $30M AAV or less than $20M AAV. There is no QB market in the $25M range.

Could DJ be the QB who smooths out the QB pay tiers because of the uniqueness of his situation? It's possible. But when you consider that the QB taken before him in his own draft class just got $230M over 5 years, it seems hard to fathom DJ's agent agreeing to take that much less than Murray just got.



The Murray deal was ridiculous, and looking back on this year people are going to see that. I don't see that setting the market.



Regardless if it does set the market or not, if top qbs make 45+ and shit qbs make 10m, that means a middle of the road guy like DJ is probably going to get 25-30m from someone. And i would rather have dj at 25m than a carson wentz at 10m. And if the Giants draft a qb in round 1 this year, which they likely have no shot of even getting a good one, the qb still wont have anyone to throw it to.

It's not feasble for the giants to replace barkley, dj, 3 wide receivers, a cb, a linebacker, 2 lineman that everyone wants in one offseason. Plus have a bunch of decent backups because people get hurt. Simply not enough draft picks and not enough talent available as free agents. There are 22 starters on an nfl team and somehow the mindset is that you can replace 50% of them in one year and get decent replacements at all positions


I agree with all of that
RE: To be clear, I am  
Walker Gillette : 12:03 am : link
In comment 15935002 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
a Daniel Jones agnostic. My concern is that if Jones isn't the guy, we are fucked for the next 2 years, at least. We would have to give up enough draft capital to keep us from improving the rest of the team this year, and we still risk making the wrong choice.
+1, yes, yes!
2 observations  
Matt M. : 12:13 am : link
No TDs and using median over mean. He would look even worse with these 2 modifications.
Get your contract signed with a better belayer before  
Giant John : 5:09 am : link
He’s replaced. Ya good luck with that folks.
RE: 2 observations  
M.S. : 7:14 am : link
In comment 15935260 Matt M. said:
Quote:
No TDs and using median over mean. He would look even worse with these 2 modifications.

Couple of things:

(1) I'm assuming you mean TD passes. That's fair. Daniel Jones ranks 23rd in TD passes alone. But if I used that stat, I probably would have also used INTs, in which case Daniel Jones ranks 5th... so it's sort of a wash.

(2) In terms of average vs median, there is no "right" way, but I prefer the median to prevent any one particular stat ranking to pull a QB's final score either too low or too high. In any event, I went back to the data and used the average -- Daniel Jones final average was 17, which placed him #15 out of 34 QBs. That's practically the same vs the median score for him -- 17 (which places him #16 out of 34 QBs.)
Where are the points for  
Carl in CT : 7:24 am : link
RUSHING? That’s why he is around 12th best in league. You need to make it a separate category.
RE: RE: Is the  
mfjmfj : 8:21 am : link
In comment 15935043 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15935032 g56blue10 said:


Quote:


Franchise tag $45 million ? I would be comfortable with something around $25 million a year for a couple years


It's ~$31.5M for the non-exclusive franchise tag. For some unknown reason, GMen72 insists on using the estimated value for the exclusive franchise tag, which no one has ever suggested would be in play for DJ.

That said, the price you're suggesting for DJ feels reasonable in a vacuum, but DJ's next contract won't be negotiated in a vacuum; it'll be negotiated in the actual current NFL QB market, which has recently polarized in such a way that, aside from Tom Brady (who has always been an anomaly in the pay scale), all veteran QBs make either more than $30M AAV or less than $20M AAV. There is no QB market in the $25M range.

Could DJ be the QB who smooths out the QB pay tiers because of the uniqueness of his situation? It's possible. But when you consider that the QB taken before him in his own draft class just got $230M over 5 years, it seems hard to fathom DJ's agent agreeing to take that much less than Murray just got.


Boy I thought I was the most optimistic on DJ's market value (from his point of view) on this board, but this blows me away. As someone else said the Murray contract looks like a big mistake at this point. I think DJ is a legit NFL starter but definitely not top 5, and probably not top 10. I can't see him touching $46/yr. I still think we can get him in the 4/$120 range if we want him, although it is not clear if we should or do want him.
I appreciate the thought and work that went into this  
mfjmfj : 8:31 am : link
but it does essentially say that the 17th ranked QB based on QBR is the 17th ranked QB when you pull the stats apart. That DJ is in that range should not surprise.

I think most of us would concede that if you could objectively rank his surrounding talent, it would be much worse than 17th. With Barkley back to being merely a decent running back, he could have the worst talent in the league. He has one legit really good starter playing with him, two rookies who may end up being good, one OL who was good, but has suffered massive injuries so who knows, and a bunch of guys who should mostly start during a strike as replacement players.

So he is what is his. A guy who has consistently carried a really bad offense to mediocrity. Can he carry a mediocre or good offense to greatness? Who the heck knows.

I gotta be honest...  
Dnew15 : 8:33 am : link
it's going to be fascinating to watch what Schoen and Daboll do with DJ and SB.

Ultimately, their fate will be decided by those two players should they elect to retain them.

If they punt on one or both...they will buy themselves more time in the rolls they have and then be ultimately judged by the players they choose over them down the road.

Never underestimate the decision makers role in protecting their own jobs when there's gray area in the world of personnel.
I think that's a fair assessment on what Jones is  
AcesUp : 9:20 am : link
I also think you need more than that to consistently contend in this league unless you are an extreme outlier in the draft like the Ravens were pre-Lamar.

I don't have a problem with Jones for another year or two as a super bridge in the Alex Smith mold if they can figure out a deal structure that works for both parties. However, the Giants should always be looking to upgrade there, he's not at a level where you are set longterm.
RE: I gotta be honest...  
Gruber : 9:27 am : link
In comment 15935350 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
it's going to be fascinating to watch what Schoen and Daboll do with DJ and SB.

Ultimately, their fate will be decided by those two players should they elect to retain them.

If they punt on one or both...they will buy themselves more time in the rolls they have and then be ultimately judged by the players they choose over them down the road.

Never underestimate the decision makers role in protecting their own jobs when there's gray area in the world of personnel.


I can't believe they see Jones as their guy going forward. It's a question of how do they manoeuvre.
Next April, Houston gets first pick. Eagles have the Saints's first rounder, which is looking likely to be highish. Seattle has Denver's, again probably highish. Carolina and Indianapolis will have high picks and are QB needy. It's going to be difficult for us to score a good QB through the draft.
RE: RE: So, if these stats mean anything,  
Fox : 9:31 am : link
In comment 15934983 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15934923 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


he's ahead of Kyler Murray 18
Dak Prescott 19
Lamar Jackson 19
Kirk Cousins 20
Aaron Rodgers 21
Mac Jones 22
Matthew Stafford 22
Taylor Heinicke 22
Marcus Mariota 25
Carson Wentz 26
Davis Mills 27
Justin Fields 27


They don't.

Using median instead of mean, in this particular exercise, just amounts to ranking QBs by whatever their 4th best statistic is, and that one stat can vary from one QB to the next.

This sort of exercise should have been calculated with mean. The ranking likely ends up generally similar, but it would be more comprehensive in its path to that conclusion.

Either way, that's hardly a murderer's row of QBs this season - there's a lot of injuries, underperformance, and general mediocrity on that list.


Good post. Had the same thought about using median instead of mean.
RE: RE: RE: So, if these stats mean anything,  
M.S. : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15935400 Fox said:
Quote:
In comment 15934983 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15934923 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


he's ahead of Kyler Murray 18
Dak Prescott 19
Lamar Jackson 19
Kirk Cousins 20
Aaron Rodgers 21
Mac Jones 22
Matthew Stafford 22
Taylor Heinicke 22
Marcus Mariota 25
Carson Wentz 26
Davis Mills 27
Justin Fields 27


They don't.

Using median instead of mean, in this particular exercise, just amounts to ranking QBs by whatever their 4th best statistic is, and that one stat can vary from one QB to the next.

This sort of exercise should have been calculated with mean. The ranking likely ends up generally similar, but it would be more comprehensive in its path to that conclusion.

Either way, that's hardly a murderer's row of QBs this season - there's a lot of injuries, underperformance, and general mediocrity on that list.



Good post. Had the same thought about using median instead of mean.



Fox -- I addressed this issue above:

In terms of average vs median, there is no "right" way, but I prefer the median to prevent any one particular stat ranking to pull a QB's final score either too low or too high. In any event, I went back to the data and used the average -- Daniel Jones final average was 17, which placed him #15 out of 34 QBs. That's practically the same vs the median score for him -- 17 (which places him #16 out of 34 QBs.)
RE: RE: Here's another fun one  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15934926 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15934869 thefan said:


Quote:


Check out completions over 20 yards. You have to go to the second page to find Jones. Guys ahead of him have missed games and/or have names like Mac Jones. Completions over 20 yards. - ( New Window )



And who exactly on the Giants can get open 20 yards downfield and hold onto the ball?


It's disturbing Slayton was in Daboll's dog house earlier this year. Who the hell were they reserving a spot for ahead of him, Kenny G and The Young Joker?
RE: RE: RE: RE: So, if these stats mean anything,  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15935435 M.S. said:
Quote:
In terms of average vs median, there is no "right" way, but I prefer the median to prevent any one particular stat ranking to pull a QB's final score either too low or too high. In any event, I went back to the data and used the average -- Daniel Jones final average was 17, which placed him #15 out of 34 QBs. That's practically the same vs the median score for him -- 17 (which places him #16 out of 34 QBs.)

In this case, you want a particular stat to spike (or drag) the composite score because it's very much part of that QB's performance identity. If a QB ranks highly across the board but has one particular stat that drags his whole average down, that also represents some sort of massive flaw in his game reflected in the statistical output.

You would want that flaw and corresponding drag on the QB's score to be factored in if you're trying to quantify a composite ranking of QBs. You've already eliminated noise by setting a fair threshold for qualification in the first place. Going the next step by using median rather than mean is now eliminating useful insight because the noise is already removed.

Hope that helps.
RE: Where are the points for  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:04 am : link
In comment 15935296 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
RUSHING? That’s why he is around 12th best in league. You need to make it a separate category.

Imagine banging the table like Carl does, only for a middle third QB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So, if these stats mean anything,  
M.S. : 11:21 am : link
In comment 15935506 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15935435 M.S. said:


Quote:


In terms of average vs median, there is no "right" way, but I prefer the median to prevent any one particular stat ranking to pull a QB's final score either too low or too high. In any event, I went back to the data and used the average -- Daniel Jones final average was 17, which placed him #15 out of 34 QBs. That's practically the same vs the median score for him -- 17 (which places him #16 out of 34 QBs.)


In this case, you want a particular stat to spike (or drag) the composite score because it's very much part of that QB's performance identity. If a QB ranks highly across the board but has one particular stat that drags his whole average down, that also represents some sort of massive flaw in his game reflected in the statistical output.

You would want that flaw and corresponding drag on the QB's score to be factored in if you're trying to quantify a composite ranking of QBs. You've already eliminated noise by setting a fair threshold for qualification in the first place. Going the next step by using median rather than mean is now eliminating useful insight because the noise is already removed.

Hope that helps.

I’m not sure I quite follow you from a statistical/interpretive point of view, but in any event I think the median-average issue is sorta moot since both stats generate more or less the same ranking, especially in the case of Daniel Jones.
Wait, so some people see this and think  
Kmed6000 : 11:24 am : link
Jones has been good? I get the WR's are bad. The oline is certainly capable, this isn't like years past. Jones still has trouble getting the ball out if his first read isn't there. He's done better at running when that happens, but you still need to be able to pass the ball when your first read isn't there. His pocket presence is still quite poor too.

You can win with Daniel Jones under these 2 circumstances:

1. He's on a rookie deal
2. He has a great defense and excellent supporting cast around him.

If either of thosse 2 aren't true, you aren't winning anything.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So, if these stats mean anything,  
Ron Johnson : 11:31 am : link
In comment 15935531 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15935506 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15935435 M.S. said:


Quote:


In terms of average vs median, there is no "right" way, but I prefer the median to prevent any one particular stat ranking to pull a QB's final score either too low or too high. In any event, I went back to the data and used the average -- Daniel Jones final average was 17, which placed him #15 out of 34 QBs. That's practically the same vs the median score for him -- 17 (which places him #16 out of 34 QBs.)


In this case, you want a particular stat to spike (or drag) the composite score because it's very much part of that QB's performance identity. If a QB ranks highly across the board but has one particular stat that drags his whole average down, that also represents some sort of massive flaw in his game reflected in the statistical output.

You would want that flaw and corresponding drag on the QB's score to be factored in if you're trying to quantify a composite ranking of QBs. You've already eliminated noise by setting a fair threshold for qualification in the first place. Going the next step by using median rather than mean is now eliminating useful insight because the noise is already removed.

Hope that helps.


I’m not sure I quite follow you from a statistical/interpretive point of view, but in any event I think the median-average issue is sorta moot since both stats generate more or less the same ranking, especially in the case of Daniel Jones.


Great thread M.S.! Thanks for posting.

Just wondering, after having gone through this exercise, in your opinion, if there were a factor(s) which you didn't include in your analysis, which would cause the final rankings to be significantly different what might it(they) be?
RE: RE: Where are the points for  
Carl in CT : 11:43 am : link
In comment 15935509 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15935296 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


RUSHING? That’s why he is around 12th best in league. You need to make it a separate category.


Imagine banging the table like Carl does, only for a middle third QB.


Dunk agree he is an average qb. That is with this team. If he had a Wr or two which didn’t have stone hands or could run after the catch he could probably fall to around #10. That’s where the numbers for Phil or Eli were. They were not rated higher vs their peers. He has the qualities and toughness that they had and we could win with him without question. A couple of skill receivers and LBs (is dire need) and we should be able to play with anyone. Different ways to build championship teams. Imagine if he had Chase and Tee Higgins? The list goes on and on. Even with the Jets receivers he could be ranked around #10.
Look at it this way last 10 years of First Round QBs  
Carl in CT : 12:09 pm : link
Not including 2021 & 2022 (too early) out of 32 QBs I have him at #9. Even haters can’t have him too much lower.

2011 Newton, Locker, Gabbert, Ponder
2012 Luck, Griffin, Tannahill, Weeden
2013 Manuel
2014 Bortles, Manziel, Bridgewater
2015 Winston, Marriota
2016 Goff, Wentz, Lynch
2017 Trubisky, Mahomes, Watson
2018 mayfield, Darnold, Allen, Rosen, Jackson
2019 Murray, Jones, Haskins
2020 Burrow, Tua, Herbert, Love

Excuse the spelling
Ron Johnson  
M.S. : 12:09 pm : link

That’s a great question!

I would like to see a stat such as % completion rate
(1) under pressure
(2) when WRs are covered
(3) for a first down on a third down play

Also, yardage thrown based on only the ball in the air (excludes yards after catch.)



RE: Ron Johnson  
M.S. : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15935628 M.S. said:
Quote:

That’s a great question!

I would like to see a stat such as % completion rate
(1) under pressure
(2) when WRs are covered
(3) for a first down on a third down play

Also, yardage thrown based on only the ball in the air (excludes yards after catch.)

Forgot to say… I’m not sure how these would impact rankings.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So, if these stats mean anything,  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15935531 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15935506 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15935435 M.S. said:


Quote:


In terms of average vs median, there is no "right" way, but I prefer the median to prevent any one particular stat ranking to pull a QB's final score either too low or too high. In any event, I went back to the data and used the average -- Daniel Jones final average was 17, which placed him #15 out of 34 QBs. That's practically the same vs the median score for him -- 17 (which places him #16 out of 34 QBs.)


In this case, you want a particular stat to spike (or drag) the composite score because it's very much part of that QB's performance identity. If a QB ranks highly across the board but has one particular stat that drags his whole average down, that also represents some sort of massive flaw in his game reflected in the statistical output.

You would want that flaw and corresponding drag on the QB's score to be factored in if you're trying to quantify a composite ranking of QBs. You've already eliminated noise by setting a fair threshold for qualification in the first place. Going the next step by using median rather than mean is now eliminating useful insight because the noise is already removed.

Hope that helps.


I’m not sure I quite follow you from a statistical/interpretive point of view, but in any event I think the median-average issue is sorta moot since both stats generate more or less the same ranking, especially in the case of Daniel Jones.

The simplest way of explaining my point is that the very thing you're trying to remove (a singular statistical data point that disrupts a player's overall ranking by use of a composite average) is something that you should actively be including, because that disruptive data point is more likely to be a valid part of that QB's statistical identity than it is to be an outlier. Even if the results of the list are similar, the process would be more valid by use of mean than by median for what you're trying to demonstrate.

Part of the reason for this is that once you have narrowed the list to only the QBs who have reached a certain threshold of activity in order to qualify, you've already eliminated the chances of a misleading outcome in the data (e.g., a low-usage backup QB who happens to be leading the league in a few rate statistics based on a deceivingly low number of attempts).

Going a step further, because you're using rankings as your data itself (and not some sort of aggregate composition of the underlying football stats), you already have guardrails on the values. If there are only 34 qualifying QBs, every QB will have a value of 1-34 in each of the 7 categories. To isolate the median among those values results in using only one ranking (whichever lands 4th of the 7 chosen categories) of one statistic per QB. It's just not enough data, even if the results bear out similarly to using mean.

If I ask you what 2+2 equals, and you instead calculate 2^2, you will arrive at the same result as the correct answer, but you will have gotten there incorrectly and your accidentally correct answer would not be replicable with other values.
One more thing to consider  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:25 pm : link
Your first three ranking categories are redundant, statistically. Passer rating (assuming this is what you are using here, rather than QBR) is significantly informed by completion percentage and Y/A, and Y/A only varies from Y/C by a function of completion percentage.

Passer rating is a flawed statistic largely because it is disproportionately informed by completion percentage. Using both here, along with another stat that is closely tied to completion percentage (Y/A), basically doubles down on the inherent flaw in that statistic, particularly since both are already included in the passer rating calculation to begin with.

You seem to have a keen interest in statistical storytelling, so I'm hoping you do find this feedback helpful.

Why Passer Rating Is Broken - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Ron Johnson  
Ron Johnson : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15935634 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15935628 M.S. said:


Quote:



That’s a great question!

I would like to see a stat such as % completion rate
(1) under pressure
(2) when WRs are covered
(3) for a first down on a third down play

Also, yardage thrown based on only the ball in the air (excludes yards after catch.)





Forgot to say… I’m not sure how these would impact rankings.


Thanks M.S. When I look at your list the thing that jumps out is Tua and Hurts. Two guys whose careers were in question last year. Now they're in the conversation for mvp. What changed? Both got a stud receiver to throw to.

Seems to point to the quality of a QBs supporting cast as a major if not the primary factor in a QBs performance.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So, if these stats mean anything,  
M.S. : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15935701 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15935531 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15935506 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15935435 M.S. said:


Quote:


In terms of average vs median, there is no "right" way, but I prefer the median to prevent any one particular stat ranking to pull a QB's final score either too low or too high. In any event, I went back to the data and used the average -- Daniel Jones final average was 17, which placed him #15 out of 34 QBs. That's practically the same vs the median score for him -- 17 (which places him #16 out of 34 QBs.)


In this case, you want a particular stat to spike (or drag) the composite score because it's very much part of that QB's performance identity. If a QB ranks highly across the board but has one particular stat that drags his whole average down, that also represents some sort of massive flaw in his game reflected in the statistical output.

You would want that flaw and corresponding drag on the QB's score to be factored in if you're trying to quantify a composite ranking of QBs. You've already eliminated noise by setting a fair threshold for qualification in the first place. Going the next step by using median rather than mean is now eliminating useful insight because the noise is already removed.

Hope that helps.


I’m not sure I quite follow you from a statistical/interpretive point of view, but in any event I think the median-average issue is sorta moot since both stats generate more or less the same ranking, especially in the case of Daniel Jones.


The simplest way of explaining my point is that the very thing you're trying to remove (a singular statistical data point that disrupts a player's overall ranking by use of a composite average) is something that you should actively be including, because that disruptive data point is more likely to be a valid part of that QB's statistical identity than it is to be an outlier. Even if the results of the list are similar, the process would be more valid by use of mean than by median for what you're trying to demonstrate.

Part of the reason for this is that once you have narrowed the list to only the QBs who have reached a certain threshold of activity in order to qualify, you've already eliminated the chances of a misleading outcome in the data (e.g., a low-usage backup QB who happens to be leading the league in a few rate statistics based on a deceivingly low number of attempts).

Going a step further, because you're using rankings as your data itself (and not some sort of aggregate composition of the underlying football stats), you already have guardrails on the values. If there are only 34 qualifying QBs, every QB will have a value of 1-34 in each of the 7 categories. To isolate the median among those values results in using only one ranking (whichever lands 4th of the 7 chosen categories) of one statistic per QB. It's just not enough data, even if the results bear out similarly to using mean.

If I ask you what 2+2 equals, and you instead calculate 2^2, you will arrive at the same result as the correct answer, but you will have gotten there incorrectly and your accidentally correct answer would not be replicable with other values.


I appreciate all your thoughts here and I think I have a better understanding of what you are driving at. I've reproduced your comments below and have added a few observations of my own:


"The simplest way of explaining my point is that the very thing you're trying to remove (a singular statistical data point that disrupts a player's overall ranking by use of a composite average) is something that you should actively be including, because that disruptive data point is more likely to be a valid part of that QB's statistical identity than it is to be an outlier."

What you say here is true, but you probably know as well as anyone that -- technically speaking -- a median statistic does not remove a particular observation in the calculation. It just tamps down the influence of an outlier observation and does so more effectively than what an "average" statistic can do. That said, I understand your thinking as to why this was not necessary in the first place and why I should have just used the average.


"Part of the reason for this is that once you have narrowed the list to only the QBs who have reached a certain threshold of activity in order to qualify, you've already eliminated the chances of a misleading outcome in the data (e.g., a low-usage backup QB who happens to be leading the league in a few rate statistics based on a deceivingly low number of attempts)."

Again, your statement here has a lot of merit. My original intent was to confine this analysis to starting QBs. Truth be told, I didn't even think about how the non-starting QB stats would have exhibited even greater variability, but I am certain you are correct about that. I guess where I'm a little confused is why that then necessitates that I stay away from a median stat for the starters. I understand there would be less variability with them, but I'm not sure it is thus cut-and-dried about "median" vs "average."


"Going a step further, because you're using rankings as your data itself (and not some sort of aggregate composition of the underlying football stats), you already have guardrails on the values. If there are only 34 qualifying QBs, every QB will have a value of 1-34 in each of the 7 categories. To isolate the median among those values results in using only one ranking (whichever lands 4th of the 7 chosen categories) of one statistic per QB. It's just not enough data, even if the results bear out similarly to using mean."

I definitely see where you are going here and I find myself agreeing with most of what you are saying. But is it true that the median I employed is only using one ranking? The median is choosing one ranking that falls exactly in the middle of the other six rankings... so is it really just one? More to the point, a middle/median ranking for one QB does not have to come from the same statistic as another QB. For example, Andy Dalton has a final median ranking of 14, which came from his yards/completion rank. Derek Carr has a final median ranking of 15 which comes from his yards/attempt rank.


"If I ask you what 2+2 equals, and you instead calculate 2^2, you will arrive at the same result as the correct answer, but you will have gotten there incorrectly and your accidentally correct answer would not be replicable with other values."

Again, you make a good point here. For what it's worth, I went back to the data and re-ranked all 34 QBs based on an average stat. I then correlated that with my original "median" stat. The r-squared value = 95.7%. Practically the same rank order with little variation between the two sets of data.
RE: One more thing to consider  
M.S. : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15935799 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
Your first three ranking categories are redundant, statistically. Passer rating (assuming this is what you are using here, rather than QBR) is significantly informed by completion percentage and Y/A, and Y/A only varies from Y/C by a function of completion percentage.

Passer rating is a flawed statistic largely because it is disproportionately informed by completion percentage. Using both here, along with another stat that is closely tied to completion percentage (Y/A), basically doubles down on the inherent flaw in that statistic, particularly since both are already included in the passer rating calculation to begin with.

You seem to have a keen interest in statistical storytelling, so I'm hoping you do find this feedback helpful. Why Passer Rating Is Broken - ( New Window )

You are absolutely correct that there is redundancy in some of the stats.
RE: RE: RE: Ron Johnson  
M.S. : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15935871 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 15935634 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15935628 M.S. said:


Quote:



That’s a great question!

I would like to see a stat such as % completion rate
(1) under pressure
(2) when WRs are covered
(3) for a first down on a third down play

Also, yardage thrown based on only the ball in the air (excludes yards after catch.)





Forgot to say… I’m not sure how these would impact rankings.



Thanks M.S. When I look at your list the thing that jumps out is Tua and Hurts. Two guys whose careers were in question last year. Now they're in the conversation for mvp. What changed? Both got a stud receiver to throw to.

Seems to point to the quality of a QBs supporting cast as a major if not the primary factor in a QBs performance.

I think you are dead-on about that. High end WRs can only make a QB better!
RE: RE: 2 observations  
GMen72 : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15935293 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15935260 Matt M. said:


Quote:


No TDs and using median over mean. He would look even worse with these 2 modifications.


Couple of things:

(1) I'm assuming you mean TD passes. That's fair. Daniel Jones ranks 23rd in TD passes alone. But if I used that stat, I probably would have also used INTs, in which case Daniel Jones ranks 5th... so it's sort of a wash.

(2) In terms of average vs median, there is no "right" way, but I prefer the median to prevent any one particular stat ranking to pull a QB's final score either too low or too high. In any event, I went back to the data and used the average -- Daniel Jones final average was 17, which placed him #15 out of 34 QBs. That's practically the same vs the median score for him -- 17 (which places him #16 out of 34 QBs.)


Low INTs to low TDs is no a "wash." Teams need to score points to win football games, QBs need to throw the ball down the field to make it easier for the run game. DJ is 35th in air yards per attempt...which means this is a dinknand dunk offense designed to limit his turnovers. They don't trust him to play like a stud QB.
RE: RE: RE: 2 observations  
M.S. : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15935940 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15935293 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15935260 Matt M. said:


Quote:


No TDs and using median over mean. He would look even worse with these 2 modifications.


Couple of things:

(1) I'm assuming you mean TD passes. That's fair. Daniel Jones ranks 23rd in TD passes alone. But if I used that stat, I probably would have also used INTs, in which case Daniel Jones ranks 5th... so it's sort of a wash.

(2) In terms of average vs median, there is no "right" way, but I prefer the median to prevent any one particular stat ranking to pull a QB's final score either too low or too high. In any event, I went back to the data and used the average -- Daniel Jones final average was 17, which placed him #15 out of 34 QBs. That's practically the same vs the median score for him -- 17 (which places him #16 out of 34 QBs.)



Low INTs to low TDs is no a "wash." Teams need to score points to win football games, QBs need to throw the ball down the field to make it easier for the run game. DJ is 35th in air yards per attempt...which means this is a dinknand dunk offense designed to limit his turnovers. They don't trust him to play like a stud QB.

You could be right they don’t trust Daniel Jones, but isn’t it just as plausible they don’t trust their non-existent WR unit and their o-line’s shaky pass blocking?
