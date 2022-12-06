Duggan: Offense playing with training wheels

Playing with training wheels

In the big picture, it feels wrong to criticize Daboll since he’s wrung a 7-4-1 record out of a deeply flawed roster in his first season as a head coach. But the stakes with the offense are higher, because Jones is in a contract year. If he was in his second or third season, there would be less urgency to determine if Jones can be the long-term answer at quarterback.



But the way the Giants have managed Jones this season hasn’t provided a definitive answer on his future. And even with the team’s success, it doesn’t feel like the Giants are building toward something with Jones by playing this style of offense.



There was a gnawing feeling during the team’s surprising 6-1 start that its style of play wasn’t sustainable. And, as expected, opponents’ focus on Barkley has grown, and his production has decreased. Defenses also appear to have figured out some of the wrinkles that sparked the Giants’ offense early in the season, like their bootleg play-action package.



The Giants are 1-3-1 in their past five games, with their lone win during that stretch against the lowly Texans. Daboll has worked wonders to get the Giants into playoff contention, but with more difficult competition ahead, there would be more optimism if it didn’t feel like Jones had been operating with training wheels all season.