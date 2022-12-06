for display only
Duggan: Offense playing with training wheels

Scooter185 : 12:33 pm
Quote:
Playing with training wheels
In the big picture, it feels wrong to criticize Daboll since he’s wrung a 7-4-1 record out of a deeply flawed roster in his first season as a head coach. But the stakes with the offense are higher, because Jones is in a contract year. If he was in his second or third season, there would be less urgency to determine if Jones can be the long-term answer at quarterback.

But the way the Giants have managed Jones this season hasn’t provided a definitive answer on his future. And even with the team’s success, it doesn’t feel like the Giants are building toward something with Jones by playing this style of offense.

There was a gnawing feeling during the team’s surprising 6-1 start that its style of play wasn’t sustainable. And, as expected, opponents’ focus on Barkley has grown, and his production has decreased. Defenses also appear to have figured out some of the wrinkles that sparked the Giants’ offense early in the season, like their bootleg play-action package.

The Giants are 1-3-1 in their past five games, with their lone win during that stretch against the lowly Texans. Daboll has worked wonders to get the Giants into playoff contention, but with more difficult competition ahead, there would be more optimism if it didn’t feel like Jones had been operating with training wheels all season.


The article goes into more about Barkley, Love, and a bit of Wink's gameplan as well.
Daboll says he trusts Daniel Jones, supporting cast, but actions suggest otherwise - ( New Window )
I don’t understand why everyone is so surprised  
Sean : 12:36 pm : link
Follow the actions. It’s been pretty clear that Jones isn’t the long term answer.

-NYG declines the 5th year option
-Schoen does not engage with Jones on a contract during the bye
-The play calling is very limited

I just don’t see him as the long term answer. Don’t understand how it’s a surprise to some.
this week against philly seems like a good time to take the wheels off  
Eric on Li : 12:40 pm : link
Slayton, Bellinger, Hodgins, and James with Barkley out of the backfield and Jones' threat of running are at least a competent group.

last week the barkley touchdown was out of either 3 or 4 wide receivers and that was probably the first gap we've seen in a defense since the Texans game.

against Dallas they started the game with all passing plays on that first drive and should have had a touchdown if not for the stupid lineman downfield penalty.

i agree with duggan they need to open up the offense and see what happens, good or bad. defenses have adjusted and now they need to adjust back. against philly they are playing with house money any way because the chances of this current secondary stopping AJB and Devonta Smith are very low.
I don't think anyone see him right now as a long term answer..  
BillKo : 12:41 pm : link
....but more a bridge to hopefully a better option?

Sy's game report tells how brutal the interior was, to me that has something to do with the limited offense. And the quality of receivers too.

Alex Smith is the DJ comparison for sure, but I could see DJ on a track similar to Ryan Tannehill. Not great, but pretty good who can win games for you.

He went from Miami - with a good skillset but inconsistent including talent around him - to pretty good with a better roster.

Question becomes, is it here or somewhere else.
RE: I don’t understand why everyone is so surprised  
Eric on Li : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15935688 Sean said:
Quote:
Follow the actions. It’s been pretty clear that Jones isn’t the long term answer.

-NYG declines the 5th year option
-Schoen does not engage with Jones on a contract during the bye
-The play calling is very limited

I just don’t see him as the long term answer. Don’t understand how it’s a surprise to some.


the decision on his future is in the offseason. daboll talked a lot over the summer about playing unafraid to make mistakes and here they are with a QB who has one of the lowest turnover rates in the NFL and they are afraid to take any shots even though the few shots they've been taking have been effective. they have been coaching scared since the bye which regardless of what you think of jones is just a lame strategy.

rivera is down to a backup QB who throws a bunch of balls up for grabs and dan campbell's lions are QB'd by a guy who cost his prior team a first round pick to get rid of. neither is their long term answer but that doesn't mean the team can't still play aggressively.
If Jones isn’t the long term answer  
Jerz44 : 12:45 pm : link
that still doesn’t explain why they have the training wheels on in week 13.

Let Jones rip. If he fails you get a better draft pick.

If he is awesome you’re set at QB.

There’s no point in trying to squeeze a few extra wins out to make the playoffs. Dabolls not on the heat seat.
Jones  
mdthedream : 12:48 pm : link
is a long term solution have you been watching some of the QBs in this league. Jones is middle pack at the moment and that is without WRs. Slayton is doing really well but he is a guy we tried to trade. Jones needs help at WR and we didnt get him any. That said we are 7-4-1 so he is winning games.
I never was on board  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:50 pm : link
with what to do with Jones being mostly for his ability as a runner. Some contributions in the run game sure. He needs to excel and win from the pocket. Even more so if he is upping the price tag.

It's a shame the WR group gives little to help him on top of still OL issues. Toney, Sheppard, Wandale and Galloday sure did not work out as planned or at least hoped.

JS/BD still have to figure it out and come up with the best future whatever the decision is.
one thing that is puzzling....  
dancing blue bear : 12:50 pm : link
If you don't trust DJ, why not start taylor then. Half the fan base hates jones. It's not like benching Eli?

Or why not let DJ "cook" and expose him and make clear how bad he is.

Either way, it makes moving on easier, and probably helps your draft position (if that is the plan)

It's the one year that the teams record won't matter.

It doesn't make sense to half ass it.

That said the coaching has been pretty shitty the last few weeks, and plain old gutless this week.

Playing for a tie, is literally playiing not to lose
RE: I don't think anyone see him right now as a long term answer..  
BillKo : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15935698 BillKo said:
Quote:
....but more a bridge to hopefully a better option?

Sy's game report tells how brutal the interior was, to me that has something to do with the limited offense. And the quality of receivers too.

Alex Smith is the DJ comparison for sure, but I could see DJ on a track similar to Ryan Tannehill. Not great, but pretty good who can win games for you.

He went from Miami - with a good skillset but inconsistent including talent around him - to pretty good with a better roster.

Question becomes, is it here or somewhere else.


And of course Tannehill is not struggling to some extent, not coincidently without his best receiver.
The training wheels are still on  
speedywheels : 12:51 pm : link
because they know how awful the skill position players besides SB. Especially the WR's. Not to mention the piss poor OL pass blocking.

And yes, it's very possible they've made up their minds about Jones and are including him among the "limited skill position players" group.
RE: one thing that is puzzling....  
BillKo : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15935723 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
If you don't trust DJ, why not start taylor then. Half the fan base hates jones. It's not like benching Eli?

Or why not let DJ "cook" and expose him and make clear how bad he is.

Either way, it makes moving on easier, and probably helps your draft position (if that is the plan)

It's the one year that the teams record won't matter.

It doesn't make sense to half ass it.



There's some truth and fact to the above - of course in the end coaches want to win. It's on their resume.

But your premise is exactly why I say it's not DJ they don't trust.
oops - awful skill position players  
speedywheels : 12:52 pm : link
instead of limited
Yup  
ZogZerg : 12:54 pm : link
You see it watching every game
We'll find out after the season  
ghost718 : 12:55 pm : link
It will be pretty clear what they're thinking was.Some people will take the position that best fits previous beliefs.Other's might see it for what it is.

Actions speak louder than words with the Giants
Look the NFL is a weird sport  
Essex : 12:55 pm : link
so many games come down to a play or two here or there and a team that is 7-4-1 could easily be 4-8 or 5-7. That is not to take away from anything done from the Giants, but it has to be accounted for when you evaluate coaching staffs. For the most part, Daboll has done a good job, but I would be lying if me and like 90% of the board did not say the same thing about Joe Judge, who lost a lot of the close ones his rookie year and appeared to have been credited for getting his team ready to play (until Jones got injured in year 1--not the other Jones injury in year 2).
Well, I warned about the 6-1 start and style of play  
JonC : 12:58 pm : link
not being sustainable over 17 games. They were reliant on the element of surprise, creating turnovers and cashing them in, and generally a weak schedule where even the good teams they played were in early season mode.

They're trying to evaluate Jones (and the entire roster), and they're also trying to win and reward everyone with a playoff spot (and $) for their hard work.
RE: this week against philly seems like a good time to take the wheels off  
bw in dc : 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15935694 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Slayton, Bellinger, Hodgins, and James with Barkley out of the backfield and Jones' threat of running are at least a competent group.



Couldn't agree more. We are at home against a division opponent who are eyeing up the #1 seed.

We aren't going to catch them for the divisional title (barring a miracle); and if we lose, I think there is still a pathway to 10 wins, especially if the Eagles have clinched everything in the final weekend.

Detroit is playing well, but I think they will fall short of getting to 10 wins. Seattle is a different story, but they still have the 9ers, Jets, KC and the Rams, who could be looking to play spoiler to salvage a horrible year...

So, let it rip.
Nothing to lose this week, I agree  
Sean : 1:01 pm : link
The WAS game is far more important anyway. Just let it rip.
.  
Danny Kanell : 1:02 pm : link
The one time all season where it seems like they completely let loose on offense is when they were down big to Green Bay. In an almost "no-lose situation" type spot.

I think this week will be similar. Everyone in the world thinks they're going to lose and they aren't gonna be able to keep the Eagles under 20 points.

I think they're going to completely open it up and let Jones sink or swim this week.
bw  
LG in NYC : 1:06 pm : link
agreed... hell, fans will never be more forgiving than in Year 1... let's see if there is enough there to work with.

If Jones is given more rope and craps the bed, DJ will get the blame - not Daboll - and we can move on knowing we are making the right decision.

of course, the other potential play here is: Giants do want Jones back (at their price) and are playing it slow with him to build his confidence back up for the long run, rather than simply this season.
The thing that stood out on Sunday, in particular  
JonC : 1:07 pm : link
was end of half and overtime game management was poor, and the decisions were painfully conservative. Not trying for a TD to end the first half, poor use of timeouts, the 4th and 3 punt, etc. Basically a reversal of the Titans game, which is a tell Daboll's coaching tight now in these difficult spots.

That's relevant because the team will likely play tight in response to the coaches' decisions in game. You could see and feel it. Should've been a "W".
RE: I don't think anyone see him right now as a long term answer..  
HomerJones45 : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15935698 BillKo said:
Quote:
....but more a bridge to hopefully a better option?

Sy's game report tells how brutal the interior was, to me that has something to do with the limited offense. And the quality of receivers too.

Alex Smith is the DJ comparison for sure, but I could see DJ on a track similar to Ryan Tannehill. Not great, but pretty good who can win games for you.

He went from Miami - with a good skillset but inconsistent including talent around him - to pretty good with a better roster.

Question becomes, is it here or somewhere else.
This is a misrepresenation of Tannehill's Miami tenure which included two 4000 yard seasons and three seasons in a row of 24+ TD's. He has basically been the same qb with the Titans as he was with Miami. Jones hasn't come close to any of that. if he did, his 5th year would have been picked up and no one would be having this discussion.

The weaknesses in his game coming out of college are still the weaknesses in his game 4 years later. His stats this season are basically the same as they were last season. This "we can't get anyone better", "he's the bridge" and the "we haven't seen enough to know" are just another set of lifelines to the hopes and dreams of his supporters. It's pretty obvious that the coaching staff and the GM are moving on, and rightly so.
I think Daboll should've been more aggressive  
thefan : 1:09 pm : link
and I believe there is a good reason he was not, that or he made a mistake and will correct it.

This time last year the Giants were 4-8 and wouldn't win another game. We had a complete clown as a coach. A GM that saddled us with KG and whiffed on multiple first round picks. I am not sour on Kafka or Daboll.

If this team can improve the offensive line, add talent at WR and keep improving the defense this team will remain out of the abyss and I have high hopes for that.
This is just a bad matchup for us  
Essex : 1:09 pm : link
there interior offensive line is huge and our interior offensive line has been dreadful. Jones is not going to get a lot of time to open it up. Plus, I am literally scared what there running game will do to us without Leo if he can't go.
It’s sabotage.  
giantBCP : 1:09 pm : link
They don’t want Jones to be productive since they’ve already made the decision to move on.
...  
broadbandz : 1:10 pm : link
yeah just not following the logic here that the GM and Coach have no faith in Jones.

If you hate Jones, lose as much as possible to get your QB, or expose him so bad moving on to Tyrod in the second or third game of season wont be seen as rash decision.

RE: The thing that stood out on Sunday, in particular  
Eric on Li : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15935762 JonC said:
Quote:
was end of half and overtime game management was poor, and the decisions were painfully conservative. Not trying for a TD to end the first half, poor use of timeouts, the 4th and 3 punt, etc. Basically a reversal of the Titans game, which is a tell Daboll's coaching tight now in these difficult spots.

That's relevant because the team will likely play tight in response to the coaches' decisions in game. You could see and feel it. Should've been a "W".


100% agree. the coaching staff's posture post-bye has toggled between stupid aggressive (adoree on punt returns) and embarrassingly conservative.

they were perfect in the first 10 weeks and that was never a realistic expectation season long, but we should reasonably expect them to progress the rest of the way instead of continued regression.
RE: RE: I don't think anyone see him right now as a long term answer..  
BillKo : 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15935764 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15935698 BillKo said:


Quote:


....but more a bridge to hopefully a better option?

Sy's game report tells how brutal the interior was, to me that has something to do with the limited offense. And the quality of receivers too.

Alex Smith is the DJ comparison for sure, but I could see DJ on a track similar to Ryan Tannehill. Not great, but pretty good who can win games for you.

He went from Miami - with a good skillset but inconsistent including talent around him - to pretty good with a better roster.

Question becomes, is it here or somewhere else.

This is a misrepresenation of Tannehill's Miami tenure which included two 4000 yard seasons and three seasons in a row of 24+ TD's. He has basically been the same qb with the Titans as he was with Miami.


No wonder I liked Tannehill LOL.......I just remember people thinking he wasn't a worthy of his draft pick.

Heck, why did Miami get rid of him then? His stats are quite good, thanks for the info.
RE: bw  
bw in dc : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15935761 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
agreed... hell, fans will never be more forgiving than in Year 1... let's see if there is enough there to work with.

If Jones is given more rope and craps the bed, DJ will get the blame - not Daboll - and we can move on knowing we are making the right decision.

of course, the other potential play here is: Giants do want Jones back (at their price) and are playing it slow with him to build his confidence back up for the long run, rather than simply this season.


There seems to be enough context clues to suggest Jones is not in the future plans for Schoen/Daboll. However, I could see them also feeling good about Jones - to an extent - and giving Jones another prove-it year if Team Jones is willing. I don't think the latter is the best way to go, but it can't be dismissed.

But I think you nailed it with the fact that Daboll is basically Teflon here if Jones fails miserably with a longer leash. Daboll inherited Jones and spent a few years watching a great QB maximize his offense.
RE: RE: The thing that stood out on Sunday, in particular  
JonC : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15935772 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15935762 JonC said:


Quote:


was end of half and overtime game management was poor, and the decisions were painfully conservative. Not trying for a TD to end the first half, poor use of timeouts, the 4th and 3 punt, etc. Basically a reversal of the Titans game, which is a tell Daboll's coaching tight now in these difficult spots.

That's relevant because the team will likely play tight in response to the coaches' decisions in game. You could see and feel it. Should've been a "W".



100% agree. the coaching staff's posture post-bye has toggled between stupid aggressive (adoree on punt returns) and embarrassingly conservative.

they were perfect in the first 10 weeks and that was never a realistic expectation season long, but we should reasonably expect them to progress the rest of the way instead of continued regression.


Sunday was really tough to watch. My friend was going ballistic up in the stands as to why so conservative, are they not paying attention to the clock and game management, etc. Here's hoping Daboll and his game managers pull out of the tailspin, because it felt like they waved the white flag and hoped to get lucky.
RE: Nothing to lose this week, I agree  
BillKo : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15935751 Sean said:
Quote:
The WAS game is far more important anyway. Just let it rip.


And because you're going to have to score points, I'd like to see some trick plays resulting in easy scores.

We've done better at not having to literally earn EVERY yard this year, but it's still a struggle to get over that 20 point plateau.

They'll need to hit 30 to have a chance this weekend I'd project.
BillKo  
JonC : 1:20 pm : link
Did you notice how much of this article reads like my responses to you yesterday? grin
RE: I don’t understand why everyone is so surprised  
Jack Stroud : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15935688 Sean said:
Quote:
Follow the actions. It’s been pretty clear that Jones isn’t the long term answer.

-NYG declines the 5th year option
-Schoen does not engage with Jones on a contract during the bye
-The play calling is very limited

I just don’t see him as the long term answer. Don’t understand how it’s a surprise to some.
If Jones is not the long term who is? A rookie who we have to wait 2 - 3 years to see if he can play at the NFL level? Or some use up qb that the Giants change every few years, guys like Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz! Get better players and let's see how Jones does.
The game plan  
46and2Blue : 1:28 pm : link
has been conservative. But when they have let DJ rip it, his high school WR's drop the bal. Or something else stupid short circuits the kid's efforts. How may plays have been called back for illegal man downfield? I've never seen so many as against the giants this year. Or the protection sucks. I think they do believe in DJ and are trying to protect the kid.
$32M price tag for training wheels?  
chick310 : 1:28 pm : link
No thanks.
I think we all knew that the 6-1 start  
Section331 : 1:34 pm : link
was unsustainable, nobody thought we were going to win 14 games. But that still doesn’t excuse letting a win get away like they did this week. We can blame individual players, there’s plenty of that to go around, but I think this one is on the coaches, especially the HC.

I don’t think BD coached scared, it he didn’t seem to mind walking out with a tie. The last possession of the 1st half was one of the most maddening I’ve seen in years. The utter lack of urgency was bizarre.
We're at the point now where you can't blame the personnel  
mittenedman : 1:37 pm : link
for some of the offensive issues.

The WRs suck, but they've been here long enough to do something other than training wheels.

The interior OL sucks but they've been here all year, the coaches should've been able to coach up SOMETHING other than training wheels.

No matter where you sit on Jones, I doubt anyone thinks he's so limited that you CAN'T do anything but training wheels. He's proven he's better than that his 1st year. He can drop back and throw from the pocket.

At this point, the coaching staff has to ask themselves why they've been working with these players for some time now and this is all they are doing. It's going to take better than that to for Daboll to succeed as a HC and Kafka an OC. Lots to prove there.

Right now, you could make an argument they started hot due to being new on the scene, and now they've been figured out. Happens all the time in the NFL. Sustained success is difficult and you have to stay ahead of the game/counterpunch when you're figured out.

This offense has regressed since the beginning of the year from a playcalling/scheme standpoint.
I’ve said it for weeks  
JoeyBigBlue : 1:43 pm : link
Jones is a nice QB that will win you 6 to 8 games a year, but he’s not going to take you to contention, year in and year out. The Giants need to be better at QB to sustain success in this league. I just hope they trade up for the right guy in the upcoming draft.
RE: I don’t understand why everyone is so surprised  
djm : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15935688 Sean said:
Quote:
Follow the actions. It’s been pretty clear that Jones isn’t the long term answer.

-NYG declines the 5th year option
-Schoen does not engage with Jones on a contract during the bye
-The play calling is very limited

I just don’t see him as the long term answer. Don’t understand how it’s a surprise to some.


Could be. IT also could be that they weren't sure last year but are open to re-signing Jones and them not talking during the bye doesn't mean much at all. The Playcalling could be due to every other untalented part of the offense not named Barkley.

I slightly lean to the former that Daboll isn't in love with DJ, but I am not 100% sold that's it. ALso, he could be NOT in love with Jones and still bring him back next year.

So many ways to look at it. VEry hard to say anything conclusive right now in my view.
RE: I’ve said it for weeks  
mittenedman : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15935828 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Jones is a nice QB that will win you 6 to 8 games a year, but he’s not going to take you to contention, year in and year out. The Giants need to be better at QB to sustain success in this league. I just hope they trade up for the right guy in the upcoming draft.


See this is fine, and a perfectly valid opinion. But I really hope no one thinks Jones is so bad that they can't even think about running dropback passes, or taking training wheels off.
Brilliant move if Vrabel hires Reese  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:01 pm : link
He can potentially add some WR talent as he watches is OL/front 7 be destroyed which has been the catalyst to that teams success.

Roseman has not been GM since 2009. He has been in several power struggles and has had different roles and power struggles but is last man standing.
If I were Schoen or Daboll  
Dnew15 : 2:02 pm : link
there's no way I would hitch my wagon to DJ to SB.

Unless they are a slam dunk - all they are going to do is shorten their tenure with the NYG.
RE: It’s sabotage.  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15935769 giantBCP said:
Quote:
They don’t want Jones to be productive since they’ve already made the decision to move on.

Imagine posting the kind of crap where trolling is the least egregious explanation.
just to note  
djm : 2:08 pm : link
Parcells didn't exactly unleash Phil Simms in 1989 and 90. Team had a good ground game and good run blocking OL. Simms was below average in terms of passing attempts those years. TO be fair his YPA was above average.

NYG this season are near the bottom in attempts but closer to average in terms of YPA.

I don't know...the biggest thing to me is supposedly no contract talks. The playcalling doesn't mean they don't want Jones back even if it does mean they don't love him.
RE: The thing that stood out on Sunday, in particular  
Johnny5 : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15935762 JonC said:
Quote:
was end of half and overtime game management was poor, and the decisions were painfully conservative. Not trying for a TD to end the first half, poor use of timeouts, the 4th and 3 punt, etc. Basically a reversal of the Titans game, which is a tell Daboll's coaching tight now in these difficult spots.

That's relevant because the team will likely play tight in response to the coaches' decisions in game. You could see and feel it. Should've been a "W".

Yeah I agree with that Jon. It was palpable. But to the other points about how we were winning being unsustainable... it's hard for me to feel the injuries to McKinney, Jackson, Bellinger, Robinson didn't tip us the other way to losing the close games now and is also a factor in why they are coaching this way. It's not like we are being blown out. I feel just having one of Jackson or McKinney back tips that Washington game into a W.
Let JS and BD get their guy  
Producer : 2:10 pm : link
they deserve that shot. I don't understand the pining for Jones. Do you want to win? Or if it Jones or bust? I really wonder.
Wrong thread  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:11 pm : link
for previous one. Sorry.

Duggan is correct in a lot of ways. The stats pretty much show what the Giants need to do getting these games to the 4th and then winning. They were back on track the first half against WFT and still not sure of all the issues for what happened in the 2nd. Drastic difference.

This team on O is going to struggle if forced to win through the air. They have a chance to do enough when they are able to run the ball.

When they can't do this it puts even more pressure on our D that has some very important players missing that started with a serious ILB deficiency.

Like Schoen said on one of his interviews in a game they one during the bye. "We were done 17-3". Hopefully he is on top of it and has a good plan.

The poster who alluded to how different the record could be is spot on. This is the NFL.
RE: Let JS and BD get their guy  
Mike in NY : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15935878 Producer said:
Quote:
they deserve that shot. I don't understand the pining for Jones. Do you want to win? Or if it Jones or bust? I really wonder.


Absolutely they have earned the right to select their guy. That being said, I do not think anyone has earned the right to overdraft a player in order to do so.
RE: RE: I don’t understand why everyone is so surprised  
Johnny5 : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15935847 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15935688 Sean said:


Quote:


Follow the actions. It’s been pretty clear that Jones isn’t the long term answer.

-NYG declines the 5th year option
-Schoen does not engage with Jones on a contract during the bye
-The play calling is very limited

I just don’t see him as the long term answer. Don’t understand how it’s a surprise to some.



Could be. IT also could be that they weren't sure last year but are open to re-signing Jones and them not talking during the bye doesn't mean much at all. The Playcalling could be due to every other untalented part of the offense not named Barkley.

I slightly lean to the former that Daboll isn't in love with DJ, but I am not 100% sold that's it. ALso, he could be NOT in love with Jones and still bring him back next year.

So many ways to look at it. VEry hard to say anything conclusive right now in my view.

Agreed djm. And to Sean's point, my counter is I don't understand how some are so willing to blame the QB for the offensive woes, when it's pretty clear (to me) there is no QB in the league that would do much more with what we have on that side of the ball right now.
Could the reason for the training wheels be  
TheEvilLurker : 2:19 pm : link
We are playing 3 teams in the division in 3 weeks. We need to win for sure the 2nd Washington game. And it helps not to show much when playing the Eagles.
RE: RE: The thing that stood out on Sunday, in particular  
JonC : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15935873 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15935762 JonC said:


Quote:


was end of half and overtime game management was poor, and the decisions were painfully conservative. Not trying for a TD to end the first half, poor use of timeouts, the 4th and 3 punt, etc. Basically a reversal of the Titans game, which is a tell Daboll's coaching tight now in these difficult spots.

That's relevant because the team will likely play tight in response to the coaches' decisions in game. You could see and feel it. Should've been a "W".


Yeah I agree with that Jon. It was palpable. But to the other points about how we were winning being unsustainable... it's hard for me to feel the injuries to McKinney, Jackson, Bellinger, Robinson didn't tip us the other way to losing the close games now and is also a factor in why they are coaching this way. It's not like we are being blown out. I feel just having one of Jackson or McKinney back tips that Washington game into a W.


That puts you at 8-4 still four difficult games in a row on tap, and NYG will be significant underdogs in each. I've seen little since the Houston game to suggest the Giants are going to defeat the Eagles, Vikes, and Commanders will probably be another dogfight. Maybe they finish 9-7-1 after 6-1 start, that's a pretty good indicator of unsustainable.
RE: I don't think anyone see him right now as a long term answer..  
Optimus-NY : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15935698 BillKo said:
Quote:
....but more a bridge to hopefully a better option?

Sy's game report tells how brutal the interior was, to me that has something to do with the limited offense. And the quality of receivers too.

Alex Smith is the DJ comparison for sure, but I could see DJ on a track similar to Ryan Tannehill. Not great, but pretty good who can win games for you.

He went from Miami - with a good skillset but inconsistent including talent around him - to pretty good with a better roster.

Question becomes, is it here or somewhere else.


I think he's better than Smith and Tannehill, but the Tannehill comparison is a good one nonetheless.
RE: Nothing to lose this week, I agree  
Optimus-NY : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15935751 Sean said:
Quote:
The WAS game is far more important anyway. Just let it rip.


+1
let's call this like it is and lose all the other noise  
djm : 2:37 pm : link
objectively speaking --forget the history or anything else and focus on the here and now.

The offense is limited at WR and probably OL, to be fair. OL is better than year's past, it's professional but it's still below average in terms of run and pass blocking but maybe not that far away at all from being a good unit. Plug a guard in here, more development from Neal there and we could be on to something. But as of right now, it's certainly not a strength. WR and TE overall need not be discussed. It's severely limited and that's with Bellinger bring a nice story. HE's a keeper. No one else is at this very moment except Slayton and he's miscast as the lone wolf.

The Giants offense, based on PPG is not good, but it's not terrible. Despite major hurdles the offense is scoring 20.4 PPG. Again, is this good? No, but it's not horrible. It's 21st. And that's with nothing but Jones, Barkley and Thomas at LT.

Doesn't it stand to reason that the offense could improve 4-5-6-7 PPG while Jones is under center once again in 23, just by adding ONE WR, ONE Guard and one more year of player development/coaching? And what if they added more than just those 2 players? Not talking about Jerry Rice and Ogden here, just solid pro starting talent?

Jones has scored 20+ ppg with NOTHING here except Barkley but we cannot improve to the deep end of the NFL pool with some insanely big upgrades coming for 2-3 spots? We will have the means to do so.

Am I nuts? The guy scored points at times last year with the most dysfunctional team around him. Sees those numbers and wins improve this year with ONE, count em ONE addition in Barkley, but he can't take this offense even further in 2023?

Why not? Convince me.
RE: RE: RE: The thing that stood out on Sunday, in particular  
Johnny5 : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15935894 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15935873 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 15935762 JonC said:


Quote:


was end of half and overtime game management was poor, and the decisions were painfully conservative. Not trying for a TD to end the first half, poor use of timeouts, the 4th and 3 punt, etc. Basically a reversal of the Titans game, which is a tell Daboll's coaching tight now in these difficult spots.

That's relevant because the team will likely play tight in response to the coaches' decisions in game. You could see and feel it. Should've been a "W".


Yeah I agree with that Jon. It was palpable. But to the other points about how we were winning being unsustainable... it's hard for me to feel the injuries to McKinney, Jackson, Bellinger, Robinson didn't tip us the other way to losing the close games now and is also a factor in why they are coaching this way. It's not like we are being blown out. I feel just having one of Jackson or McKinney back tips that Washington game into a W.



That puts you at 8-4 still four difficult games in a row on tap, and NYG will be significant underdogs in each. I've seen little since the Houston game to suggest the Giants are going to defeat the Eagles, Vikes, and Commanders will probably be another dogfight. Maybe they finish 9-7-1 after 6-1 start, that's a pretty good indicator of unsustainable.

For sure, I don't disagree, I just think we would have a hell of a lot better shot to sustain what we were doing without so many injuries. The loss of Shep was big. The loss of WanDale is big (due mostly to lack of any other weapons).A lot of rotation going on with the OL because of injury. And the loss of Jackson and McKinney was gigantic.
we're like 2 TDs scored away from the Chargers PPG totals  
djm : 2:40 pm : link
but Jones is limited, most of BBI thinks he's awful and Daboll doesn't want him.

Curious to me.
RE: one thing that is puzzling....  
GMen72 : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15935723 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
If you don't trust DJ, why not start taylor then. Half the fan base hates jones. It's not like benching Eli?

Or why not let DJ "cook" and expose him and make clear how bad he is.

Either way, it makes moving on easier, and probably helps your draft position (if that is the plan)

It's the one year that the teams record won't matter.

It doesn't make sense to half ass it.

That said the coaching has been pretty shitty the last few weeks, and plain old gutless this week.

Playing for a tie, is literally playiing not to lose


The answers are right in front of you, you just don't want to admit you're wrong for calling out "bad fans" for weeks. You're answering your own questions, but don't want to see the big picture. They don't want DJ, they don't trust DJ, and they don't think DJ is a franchise QB. Maybe stats do matter? They know that if they let DJ cook...he'll lose football games.
Johnny 5  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:46 pm : link
is seeing it correctly imv.

They went into this season with Galloday, Sheppard, Toney and Wandale as the top 4.

Now when they can't run Jones faces challenges down/distances and he is working what has been a revolving door at WR that gets hard keeping track of.

If you are a D coordinator who do you fear outside?

J5  
JonC : 2:50 pm : link
I hear ya, but doubt it would translate to many more wins in the next four games. The way I see it, Giants need to find a way to beat Wash and the Colts, and hope it's enough for a wildcard. Maybe they have one big game left in them and surprise a better team, it can happen. But, this season is playing out alot like I expected.
RE: we're like 2 TDs scored away from the Chargers PPG totals  
broadbandz : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15935925 djm said:
Quote:
but Jones is limited, most of BBI thinks he's awful and Daboll doesn't want him.

Curious to me.


BBI was also SURE Rosen was a top QB and it was a huge mistake passing on him.
i guess  
djm : 2:56 pm : link
daboll and schoen could be thinking our ceiling is only so high even with reinforcements added to the O if Jones is the QB...it's probably a formula lol.
Stupidity on here is sickening  
PaulN : 3:00 pm : link
They are doing everything to try and win a game, did they get conservative, absolutely, didn't they get more opportunities afterall? They are losing on purpose, one moron says because they don't believe in Jones. Holy fucking shit. They had a banged up offensive line that if you remember was horrible coming into the season. It was at least coming along and then tbe Jags game happened, and we like Bellinger, Neal, and Brederson. At the worst possible time. We lost Robinson just when he was coming along. You want to know why the training wheels are on? I am attempting point where these comments, even by a writer no less, are so fucking stupid that it's not worth bothering. But I do for the few here that really do try to understand and are younger. The few that are smart enough to be open minded and strong enough to realize the idiotic comments. To these people I say, the injuries caught up with this team. As Carl Banks said. Take the roster tge Giants just played with, and play Madden football with the roster tge Redskins played with on Sunday. Go see if you can get a tie. I guarantee you don't, you lose. So thete it is.
RE: Johnny 5  
Producer : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15935937 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
is seeing it correctly imv.

They went into this season with Galloday, Sheppard, Toney and Wandale as the top 4.

Now when they can't run Jones faces challenges down/distances and he is working what has been a revolving door at WR that gets hard keeping track of.

If you are a D coordinator who do you fear outside?


Outside?

Do you really think Jones can consistently work with an outside, boundary receiver? I sure don't. Almost all of his success as a passer are crossers over the middle, which he does pretty well, and dump offs. Tough boundary throws, especially outside the hashes, especially where placement
is critical, Jones has been pretty bad.He ain't Joe Burrow.
Remaining games will be decided  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:03 pm : link
by the OL (and TE group)/Front 7 and how well they do in each match up for whatever game.

They don't have the personnel to get around things if they lose big here. On O they don't have the WR's and people will debate on Jones. Now on D they don't have the secondary and they may be down Williams.

You hope that matchup competes enough to get the game to the fourth. Win the turnover battle and they can go either way.

0-2-1 in the division. Evaluate that critical matchup and look how things ended up. They have three more division games. I be surprised if it does not play out again to yjod matchup.
RE: Johnny 5  
bw in dc : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15935937 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
is seeing it correctly imv.

They went into this season with Galloday, Sheppard, Toney and Wandale as the top 4.

Now when they can't run Jones faces challenges down/distances and he is working what has been a revolving door at WR that gets hard keeping track of.

If you are a D coordinator who do you fear outside?


I still think not going balls to the wall to get a WR at the trade deadline was telling.

If Schoen/Daboll really thought Jones was the long-term solution, wouldn't they have brought in more infantry? Especially in an unexpected season where the playoffs are starring you right in the face as a real possibility...
RE: RE: Johnny 5  
GMen72 : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15935963 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15935937 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


is seeing it correctly imv.

They went into this season with Galloday, Sheppard, Toney and Wandale as the top 4.

Now when they can't run Jones faces challenges down/distances and he is working what has been a revolving door at WR that gets hard keeping track of.

If you are a D coordinator who do you fear outside?




Outside?

Do you really think Jones can consistently work with an outside, boundary receiver? I sure don't. Almost all of his success as a passer are crossers over the middle, which he does pretty well, and dump offs. Tough boundary throws, especially outside the hashes, especially where placement
is critical, Jones has been pretty bad.He ain't Joe Burrow.


This! DJ is 35th in air yards per attempt (meaning there are backups that throw the ball down the field more often). DJ not only can't make accurate throws down the field, he checks down all the time to avoid making them.
RE: BillKo  
BillKo : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15935790 JonC said:
Quote:
Did you notice how much of this article reads like my responses to you yesterday? grin


I agree the offense is limited, it's just more limited because of the interior OL and receivers more than the QB.

There's more that needs replacing/upgrading than the QB, that's my opinion, and also because there's no clear cut prospect the Giants can get their hands on.

However, that doesn't mean DJ can be the QB in 2023 and the Giants can draft a prospect somewhere.

They can do two things at once.
RE: RE: we're like 2 TDs scored away from the Chargers PPG totals  
chick310 : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15935944 broadbandz said:
Quote:
In comment 15935925 djm said:


Quote:


but Jones is limited, most of BBI thinks he's awful and Daboll doesn't want him.

Curious to me.



BBI was also SURE Rosen was a top QB and it was a huge mistake passing on him.


The entire site banded together and concluded Rosen was a sure thing, huh?

Make sense, especially since no one seems to disagree here on their opinions of players. Especially young QBs.
I disagree  
Dave on the UWS : 3:16 pm : link
they’ve developed a “method of playing” they won’t deviate from. They will try to use the run to control the clock, shorten the game. The question is on defense. Without Jackson and McKinney, going after Hurts (which is Wink’s personality), is a recipe for disaster.
Either way, Jones will only throw 40+
If they are behind. He’ll put up stats because Philly will play soft and we will all say “see, let him rip it”, but it will be fools gold
RE: RE: BillKo  
JonC : 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15935984 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15935790 JonC said:


Quote:


Did you notice how much of this article reads like my responses to you yesterday? grin



I agree the offense is limited, it's just more limited because of the interior OL and receivers more than the QB.

There's more that needs replacing/upgrading than the QB, that's my opinion, and also because there's no clear cut prospect the Giants can get their hands on.

However, that doesn't mean DJ can be the QB in 2023 and the Giants can draft a prospect somewhere.

They can do two things at once.


I don't disagree, but when the rubber meats the road I want to win SBs and I don't see Jones hoisting the trophy. Agree to disagree on Jones, specifically.
RE: we're like 2 TDs scored away from the Chargers PPG totals  
rsjem1979 : 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15935925 djm said:
Quote:
but Jones is limited, most of BBI thinks he's awful and Daboll doesn't want him.

Curious to me.


Some of us watch other games and can see the physical differences between players. Don't embarrass yourself by bringing up Herbert in comparison to Jones.

He's currently having his worst season to date and is still better than Jones in every way.
meets  
JonC : 3:20 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Johnny 5  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15935974 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15935937 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


is seeing it correctly imv.

They went into this season with Galloday, Sheppard, Toney and Wandale as the top 4.

Now when they can't run Jones faces challenges down/distances and he is working what has been a revolving door at WR that gets hard keeping track of.

If you are a D coordinator who do you fear outside?




I still think not going balls to the wall to get a WR at the trade deadline was telling.

If Schoen/Daboll really thought Jones was the long-term solution, wouldn't they have brought in more infantry? Especially in an unexpected season where the playoffs are starring you right in the face as a real possibility...


I agreed with his decision. I don't think it was feasible with both the finance issue and I doubt he liked giving up a high draft pick. I have not agreed with all his moves but did this one.

I agree that a legit WR would certainly have helped.
RE: I disagree  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15935993 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
they’ve developed a “method of playing” they won’t deviate from. They will try to use the run to control the clock, shorten the game. The question is on defense. Without Jackson and McKinney, going after Hurts (which is Wink’s personality), is a recipe for disaster.
Either way, Jones will only throw 40+
If they are behind. He’ll put up stats because Philly will play soft and we will all say “see, let him rip it”, but it will be fools gold


The "method" actually has dramatically helped the D. The Giants not only were running the ball they were winning in the TOP. The key with this D is limiting how often they have to go back on the field. They did a remarkable job keeping WFT down in points. This has only become more important with Jackson and McKinney down imv.
RE: RE: RE: BillKo  
bw in dc : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15936000 JonC said:
Quote:

I don't disagree, but when the rubber meats the road I want to win SBs and I don't see Jones hoisting the trophy. Agree to disagree on Jones, specifically.


That's a question I asked yesterday:

Can anyone envision Jones lifting the Lombardi? My position on Jones is clear, but I think even those members of the DJFC would have to concede you have to bend reality pretty far to make that work.

And we've been at this for four years.

Meanwhile, it didn't take more than four weeks in 2020 to have no reservations about seeing Herbert one day raising the Lombardi.

I think with QBs you just know the right one when you see him.
RE: RE: RE: BillKo  
BillKo : 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15936000 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15935984 BillKo said:


Quote:


In comment 15935790 JonC said:


Quote:


Did you notice how much of this article reads like my responses to you yesterday? grin



I agree the offense is limited, it's just more limited because of the interior OL and receivers more than the QB.

There's more that needs replacing/upgrading than the QB, that's my opinion, and also because there's no clear cut prospect the Giants can get their hands on.

However, that doesn't mean DJ can be the QB in 2023 and the Giants can draft a prospect somewhere.

They can do two things at once.



I don't disagree, but when the rubber meats the road I want to win SBs and I don't see Jones hoisting the trophy. Agree to disagree on Jones, specifically.


I get it, you want to find that elite QB. So do I.

I don't see one or one we can get in 2023.

And I don't think we disagree on DJ as much as you think we do. I don't think he's a Super Bowl QB either, but I think he's best for the team next year.

We are in a tough spot. Our win total was exceeded this year by quite a bit. Easily, you could make the case we were going to be a four to five win team and in position to take a QB.....that hasn't happened.

And I personally want to see the team win 2-3 more games and make the playoffs, since we've come this far.
RE: RE: Johnny 5  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15935963 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15935937 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


is seeing it correctly imv.

They went into this season with Galloday, Sheppard, Toney and Wandale as the top 4.

Now when they can't run Jones faces challenges down/distances and he is working what has been a revolving door at WR that gets hard keeping track of.

If you are a D coordinator who do you fear outside?




Outside?

Do you really think Jones can consistently work with an outside, boundary receiver? I sure don't. Almost all of his success as a passer are crossers over the middle, which he does pretty well, and dump offs. Tough boundary throws, especially outside the hashes, especially where placement
is critical, Jones has been pretty bad.He ain't Joe Burrow.


I would have liked to see him have the opportunity to clearly show it one way or the other. Recognize that I referenced Jones "panic syndrome" in his first season when in the pocket and running. So I am not sold on Jones. What I consistently say regardless of any QB is talent around them matters. If you don't have a outstanding run game you better have a upper tier WR group and functional PB Oline.

I don't deviate from this.
RE: we're like 2 TDs scored away from the Chargers PPG totals  
HomerJones45 : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15935925 djm said:
Quote:
but Jones is limited, most of BBI thinks he's awful and Daboll doesn't want him.

Curious to me.
Herbert has thrown for 3300 yards and 20 td's so far this season, and the Chargers are 2nd in passing attempts, 6th in passing yards and 7th in passing td's in the League this season, and despite the number of attempts 7th in int's. And for you "the receivers make all the difference" people, that is with Allen and Williams having played 13 games between them this season.

Herbert is a stud. 32 GM's in the NFL including our own would take Herbert over Jones every single time. Please.
RE: RE: we're like 2 TDs scored away from the Chargers PPG totals  
djm : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15936003 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15935925 djm said:


Quote:


but Jones is limited, most of BBI thinks he's awful and Daboll doesn't want him.

Curious to me.



Some of us watch other games and can see the physical differences between players. Don't embarrass yourself by bringing up Herbert in comparison to Jones.

He's currently having his worst season to date and is still better than Jones in every way.


Oh shut your hole
RE: RE: RE: RE: BillKo  
djm : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15936027 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15936000 JonC said:


Quote:



I don't disagree, but when the rubber meats the road I want to win SBs and I don't see Jones hoisting the trophy. Agree to disagree on Jones, specifically.



That's a question I asked yesterday:

Can anyone envision Jones lifting the Lombardi? My position on Jones is clear, but I think even those members of the DJFC would have to concede you have to bend reality pretty far to make that work.

And we've been at this for four years.

Meanwhile, it didn't take more than four weeks in 2020 to have no reservations about seeing Herbert one day raising the Lombardi.

I think with QBs you just know the right one when you see him.


And yet so many have been so wrong about so many QBs, time and time again.

RE: RE: we're like 2 TDs scored away from the Chargers PPG totals  
djm : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15936056 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15935925 djm said:


Quote:


but Jones is limited, most of BBI thinks he's awful and Daboll doesn't want him.

Curious to me.

Herbert has thrown for 3300 yards and 20 td's so far this season, and the Chargers are 2nd in passing attempts, 6th in passing yards and 7th in passing td's in the League this season, and despite the number of attempts 7th in int's. And for you "the receivers make all the difference" people, that is with Allen and Williams having played 13 games between them this season.

Herbert is a stud. 32 GM's in the NFL including our own would take Herbert over Jones every single time. Please.


JFC that's not the fucking point people. I merely said they have scored like 1.5 points MORE PER GAME. Points scored is the ultimate stat when it comes to offense.

I love Herbert. He's not having an excellent PPG season no matter how you fucking spin it. I didn't say he'd be traded for Jones. I am not even asking for spin. Not asking about Herbert, This is about JONES and 20.4 ppg with this roster.



simple question  
djm : 4:03 pm : link
can the NYG offense reach 25-26 PPG with 1-2 realistic additions and more development into 2023 IF Jones is the QB next season? And why not? They can score 20 now but not 25 next season?
if the answer to my question is yes  
djm : 4:05 pm : link
then Jones should be back next season. If no, peace.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: BillKo  
bw in dc : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15936072 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15936027 bw in dc said:

That's a question I asked yesterday:

Can anyone envision Jones lifting the Lombardi? My position on Jones is clear, but I think even those members of the DJFC would have to concede you have to bend reality pretty far to make that work.

And we've been at this for four years.

Meanwhile, it didn't take more than four weeks in 2020 to have no reservations about seeing Herbert one day raising the Lombardi.

I think with QBs you just know the right one when you see him.



And yet so many have been so wrong about so many QBs, time and time again.


It is hard to find the right QB - indeed.

I think it's pretty easy, however, to spot the wrong one.
First of all, we don't know if there weren't contract talks  
BlackLight : 4:20 pm : link
with Jones's reps during the bye week. We're assuming based on not having heard otherwise.

Secondly, if there were no talks, that could easily mean they simply haven't made up their minds yet on Jones, or they have decided they want him but haven't settled on what dollar amount/terms they want to offer. Meanwhile, there's no reason to get a deal done midseason, unless getting that deal done will free up cap-space necessary for the team to finish the season.
Unrelated to DJ, but I thought this Duggan tidbit was pretty sharp  
FranknWeezer : 4:21 pm : link
This never even occurred to me while watching the game.
Maybe I'm alone in that, but I was impressed that Duggan picked up on it.
Quote:
The right thing the wrong way
Giants linebacker Micah McFadden had a costly forced fumble in overtime on Sunday. With the Commanders backed up to their 2-yard line after a Thibodeaux sack, McFadden lost contain on a run by Brian Robinson. As McFadden hustled to recover, he poked the ball out of Robinson’s left arm while making a tackle from behind. The only problem was that the ball went out of bounds.

Since the clock doesn’t stop for a fumble out of bounds, the Giants were forced to use their final timeout of overtime with 1:23 remaining. Washington then ran the ball on third down, bled as much clock as possible and punted to the Giants, who started their last-gasp drive at their own 43-yard line with 28 seconds remaining.

Though defensive players are always taught to try to strip the ball, it was unfortunate that McFadden succeeded in that instance, because Robinson was going to be tackled out of bounds. That would have stopped the clock and given the Giants much more time to work with when they got the ball back.

As it played out, the Giants only had enough time to advance to Washington’s 40, and Gano’s 58-yard attempt at the buzzer fell short.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: BillKo  
djm : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15936088 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15936072 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 15936027 bw in dc said:

That's a question I asked yesterday:

Can anyone envision Jones lifting the Lombardi? My position on Jones is clear, but I think even those members of the DJFC would have to concede you have to bend reality pretty far to make that work.

And we've been at this for four years.

Meanwhile, it didn't take more than four weeks in 2020 to have no reservations about seeing Herbert one day raising the Lombardi.

I think with QBs you just know the right one when you see him.



And yet so many have been so wrong about so many QBs, time and time again.




It is hard to find the right QB - indeed.

I think it's pretty easy, however, to spot the wrong one.


Yep would agree--especially the really really bad ones. It's those imperfect but winning QBs you have to be careful with...

Many were wrong about Eli and Simms but admittedly, apples and oranges.
RE: simple question  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15936082 djm said:
Quote:
can the NYG offense reach 25-26 PPG with 1-2 realistic additions and more development into 2023 IF Jones is the QB next season? And why not? They can score 20 now but not 25 next season?


I dont really see a clear path to a playoffs tier offense in one cycle.

I realize that 5 more ppg doesn't seem like much, but that's the difference between legitimate postseason contenders and not.

The Giants have been chasing this for years. It's not just 1-2 additions. It's health, which is consistently a problem, and relying on those likely young players to immediately be impact players. Adding a legit WR 1 doesn't seem likely. That quality isn't out there in free agency. Draft is not as WR rich as previous years but maybe there's an overnight celebrity that needs to be revealed.

RE: RE: RE: Johnny 5  
RCPhoenix : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15935979 GMen72 said:
Quote:
In comment 15935963 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15935937 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


is seeing it correctly imv.

They went into this season with Galloday, Sheppard, Toney and Wandale as the top 4.

Now when they can't run Jones faces challenges down/distances and he is working what has been a revolving door at WR that gets hard keeping track of.

If you are a D coordinator who do you fear outside?




Outside?

Do you really think Jones can consistently work with an outside, boundary receiver? I sure don't. Almost all of his success as a passer are crossers over the middle, which he does pretty well, and dump offs. Tough boundary throws, especially outside the hashes, especially where placement
is critical, Jones has been pretty bad.He ain't Joe Burrow.



This! DJ is 35th in air yards per attempt (meaning there are backups that throw the ball down the field more often). DJ not only can't make accurate throws down the field, he checks down all the time to avoid making them.


It's not Jones' fault that Slayton slowed down and didn't catch his deep pass.

As for the offense being on training wheels, when the Giants try to pass downfield their receivers don't make plays. Is that on the QB?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:29 pm : link
I have a strange feeling we air it out vs. the Eagles. Just a gut feeling.
"Letting Jones rip" would only confirm to the fans  
widmerseyebrow : 4:32 pm : link
what Daboll and Kafka already know about Jones. Daboll's job is to maximize their chances of winning. Not prove to the public what Jones can and can't do.
RE: simple question  
rsjem1979 : 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15936082 djm said:
Quote:
can the NYG offense reach 25-26 PPG with 1-2 realistic additions and more development into 2023 IF Jones is the QB next season? And why not? They can score 20 now but not 25 next season?


The answer is no. The reason is that there's nothing on Jones's resume to suggest he's ever going to be capable of that kind of improvement even in an ideal situation - and there are no ideal situations. He's good for 19-22 points per game because that's what his skillset allows.
RE: RE: simple question  
djm : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15936104 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15936082 djm said:


Quote:


can the NYG offense reach 25-26 PPG with 1-2 realistic additions and more development into 2023 IF Jones is the QB next season? And why not? They can score 20 now but not 25 next season?



I dont really see a clear path to a playoffs tier offense in one cycle.

I realize that 5 more ppg doesn't seem like much, but that's the difference between legitimate postseason contenders and not.

The Giants have been chasing this for years. It's not just 1-2 additions. It's health, which is consistently a problem, and relying on those likely young players to immediately be impact players. Adding a legit WR 1 doesn't seem likely. That quality isn't out there in free agency. Draft is not as WR rich as previous years but maybe there's an overnight celebrity that needs to be revealed.


fair points--i do think 5 PPG extra is a BIG jump, wasn't trying to diminish that.

I am honestly asking and not insisting that it can happen with Jones but I find it interesting that they are at 20+ now. But maybe they only get to 22-23 next year which aint good enough.
RE: RE: RE: we're like 2 TDs scored away from the Chargers PPG totals  
rsjem1979 : 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15936079 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15936056 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 15935925 djm said:


Quote:


but Jones is limited, most of BBI thinks he's awful and Daboll doesn't want him.

Curious to me.

Herbert has thrown for 3300 yards and 20 td's so far this season, and the Chargers are 2nd in passing attempts, 6th in passing yards and 7th in passing td's in the League this season, and despite the number of attempts 7th in int's. And for you "the receivers make all the difference" people, that is with Allen and Williams having played 13 games between them this season.

Herbert is a stud. 32 GM's in the NFL including our own would take Herbert over Jones every single time. Please.



JFC that's not the fucking point people. I merely said they have scored like 1.5 points MORE PER GAME. Points scored is the ultimate stat when it comes to offense.


The difference is actually 2.5 points per game, for what it's worth. I'm sure you'd want to be accurate.

RE: RE: simple question  
djm : 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15936127 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15936082 djm said:


Quote:


can the NYG offense reach 25-26 PPG with 1-2 realistic additions and more development into 2023 IF Jones is the QB next season? And why not? They can score 20 now but not 25 next season?



The answer is no. The reason is that there's nothing on Jones's resume to suggest he's ever going to be capable of that kind of improvement even in an ideal situation - and there are no ideal situations. He's good for 19-22 points per game because that's what his skillset allows.


No ideal situations but there sure as hell are better situations than this one. We can't field much better WRs and OL next season?

We will have better WRs next season unless this team goes full stupid in the offseason or suffers the most brutal WR luck known to man.

This isn't the same as looking to upgrade AVG WRs to an elite level, overnight, which isn't easy. We're talking about upgrading laughably bad Wrs to average or solid. That's an easy leap to take.

RE: ...  
BillKo : 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15936118 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I have a strange feeling we air it out vs. the Eagles. Just a gut feeling.


There's only so much you can do, before the unit has breakdowns and stuff gets blown up, esp versus a team like Philly.

I think the Giants will still play the way they have, but take more chances.

Example - third and one, play action deep for an easy score. Go for more fourth and short, eschewing FGs.

Maybe some gadget plays.

They have to hit 30 to have any chance, most likely.
RE: RE: RE: RE: we're like 2 TDs scored away from the Chargers PPG totals  
djm : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15936132 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15936079 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 15936056 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


In comment 15935925 djm said:


Quote:


but Jones is limited, most of BBI thinks he's awful and Daboll doesn't want him.

Curious to me.

Herbert has thrown for 3300 yards and 20 td's so far this season, and the Chargers are 2nd in passing attempts, 6th in passing yards and 7th in passing td's in the League this season, and despite the number of attempts 7th in int's. And for you "the receivers make all the difference" people, that is with Allen and Williams having played 13 games between them this season.

Herbert is a stud. 32 GM's in the NFL including our own would take Herbert over Jones every single time. Please.



JFC that's not the fucking point people. I merely said they have scored like 1.5 points MORE PER GAME. Points scored is the ultimate stat when it comes to offense.




The difference is actually 2.5 points per game, for what it's worth. I'm sure you'd want to be accurate.


Fine. And he's the most beloved QB ever. 20 more points scored.

Something tells me Herbert isn't as beloved if he's the NYG QB the last 2-3 years.
RE: If Jones isn’t the long term answer  
M.S. : 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15935709 Jerz44 said:
Quote:
that still doesn’t explain why they have the training wheels on in week 13.

Let Jones rip. If he fails you get a better draft pick.

If he is awesome you’re set at QB.

There’s no point in trying to squeeze a few extra wins out to make the playoffs. Dabolls not on the heat seat.

You took the words right out of my mouth.
Not make the playoffs?  
Sean : 5:15 pm : link
I couldn’t disagree more. I’d rather make the playoffs and lose 35-3 than not make it. There is value to making the playoffs.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: we're like 2 TDs scored away from the Chargers PPG totals  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15936137 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15936132 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


Something tells me Herbert isn't as beloved if he's the NYG QB the last 2-3 years.


This fanbase didn't even unify around a pro bowl qb until after a championship win he led the way on.

But the reality is our fanbase is deranged and shouldn't be used in any example. We are bi-polar.
RE: RE: we're like 2 TDs scored away from the Chargers PPG totals  
Mike from Ohio : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15935944 broadbandz said:
Quote:
In comment 15935925 djm said:


Quote:


but Jones is limited, most of BBI thinks he's awful and Daboll doesn't want him.

Curious to me.



BBI was also SURE Rosen was a top QB and it was a huge mistake passing on him.


Most on here wanted no part of Rosen. If I remember correctly it was pretty much just Milton that kept talking up Rosen at every opportunity.
RE: simple question  
Mike from Ohio : 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15936082 djm said:
Quote:
can the NYG offense reach 25-26 PPG with 1-2 realistic additions and more development into 2023 IF Jones is the QB next season? And why not? They can score 20 now but not 25 next season?


You do realize that going from 20 ppg to 25 would move the Giants from 21st in the league in points to about 7-8.

So if your question is can the Giants become a top-10 offense with Jones, I think many would answer no. They have never sniffed that level of production with Jones as the QB.

And no, it is not logical to just assume Jones is a very good QB always held back by poor talent. Sam Darnold has played his whole career on shitty teams and he is a shitty QB. He'd be less shitty with better players around him, but many of us are not looking to sign a free agent QB to a new deal and hope for "less shitty."
RE: RE: RE: Johnny 5  
Producer : 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15936033 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15935963 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15935937 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


is seeing it correctly imv.

They went into this season with Galloday, Sheppard, Toney and Wandale as the top 4.

Now when they can't run Jones faces challenges down/distances and he is working what has been a revolving door at WR that gets hard keeping track of.

If you are a D coordinator who do you fear outside?




Outside?

Do you really think Jones can consistently work with an outside, boundary receiver? I sure don't. Almost all of his success as a passer are crossers over the middle, which he does pretty well, and dump offs. Tough boundary throws, especially outside the hashes, especially where placement
is critical, Jones has been pretty bad.He ain't Joe Burrow.



I would have liked to see him have the opportunity to clearly show it one way or the other. Recognize that I referenced Jones "panic syndrome" in his first season when in the pocket and running. So I am not sold on Jones. What I consistently say regardless of any QB is talent around them matters. If you don't have a outstanding run game you better have a upper tier WR group and functional PB Oline.

I don't deviate from this.


Without a doubt, Jones has had a raw deal here. But there have been enough opportunities to show what traits he possesses. There are throws he cannot make on a consistent basis. I believe the HC/OC know this so they scheme around his limitations.
RE: RE: RE: simple question  
rsjem1979 : 6:11 pm : link
In comment 15936134 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15936127 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 15936082 djm said:


Quote:


can the NYG offense reach 25-26 PPG with 1-2 realistic additions and more development into 2023 IF Jones is the QB next season? And why not? They can score 20 now but not 25 next season?



The answer is no. The reason is that there's nothing on Jones's resume to suggest he's ever going to be capable of that kind of improvement even in an ideal situation - and there are no ideal situations. He's good for 19-22 points per game because that's what his skillset allows.



No ideal situations but there sure as hell are better situations than this one. We can't field much better WRs and OL next season?

We will have better WRs next season unless this team goes full stupid in the offseason or suffers the most brutal WR luck known to man.

This isn't the same as looking to upgrade AVG WRs to an elite level, overnight, which isn't easy. We're talking about upgrading laughably bad Wrs to average or solid. That's an easy leap to take.


You asked a question and I gave you an answer an my reason. You’re free to disagree, but you’re not going to change my mind with appeals to your hopes and dreams for what could happen in a purely hypothetical exercise.
RE: This is just a bad matchup for us  
thefan : 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15935768 Essex said:
Quote:
there interior offensive line is huge and our interior offensive line has been dreadful. Jones is not going to get a lot of time to open it up. Plus, I am literally scared what there running game will do to us without Leo if he can't go.


Expect a loss, but Philly isn't invincible. Washington ended their undefeated season and Indy took them to the brink. Not exactly the NFLs best there.

I expect Daboll to play things close again and hope for turnovers. As frustrating as it is to continually be in close games were we don't open things up (except for Wink on defense) thats been the strategy that has us at 7-4-1. Maybe we'll some more help on the interior of the line.

We can win this game, its just unlikely.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:33 pm : link
I think the criticism Daboll is getting for not going it on 4th & 3 is so unfair. You see the offense we're trotting out there? Did you see the previous play on 3rd & 3? If we don't convert there, WFT gets the ball @ their own 45 & are a medium size play or two away from FG range. There's a difference between being aggressive & being idiotic.
RE: RE: RE: we're like 2 TDs scored away from the Chargers PPG totals  
Bill in UT : 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15936176 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15935944 broadbandz said:


Quote:


In comment 15935925 djm said:


Quote:


but Jones is limited, most of BBI thinks he's awful and Daboll doesn't want him.

Curious to me.



BBI was also SURE Rosen was a top QB and it was a huge mistake passing on him.



Most on here wanted no part of Rosen. If I remember correctly it was pretty much just Milton that kept talking up Rosen at every opportunity.


I don't remember any clamor here for Allen. Nobody expected Rosen to be a total bust as far as ability, the knock on him was whether he was committed to going all-in on football. So those who didn't want Allen or Rosen wanted Darnold or Mayfield- how did they work out?
Dare I say that if the Giants  
Bill in UT : 6:50 pm : link
had Bellinger back to speed and a true #1 receiver, Jones could add 1 TD every 3 games to reach the Chargers' level.
RE: one thing that is puzzling....  
Red Right Hand : 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15935723 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
If you don't trust DJ, why not start taylor then. Half the fan base hates jones. It's not like benching Eli?

Or why not let DJ "cook" and expose him and make clear how bad he is.

Either way, it makes moving on easier, and probably helps your draft position (if that is the plan)

It's the one year that the teams record won't matter.

It doesn't make sense to half ass it.

That said the coaching has been pretty shitty the last few weeks, and plain old gutless this week.

Playing for a tie, is literally playiing not to lose
I'll tell you why they don't let him rip, because they are afraid if they do, he may excel. I'm not sure Schoen doesn't want him to fail so he can tell Mara He did his due dilligence, and then can go get who he wants, is the only thing that makes sense, and I've thought it for awhile now. Is it really coincidence that AGAIN, he has fuckall for a line, no TEs, really, and nothing at WR.

I like Daboll, he's the coach of the future. Kafka is having growing pains,but I think in a few years he will be a very good OC. Schoen, while I like the culture he is building, I have my doubts about.
If the team is going down  
kelly : 7:56 pm : link
Let it go down swinging. Play to win instead of playing not to lose.

If we weren't in the playoff hunt I think they would be more aggressive with the offense, but they are afraid of losing.

In addition Barkley is just not running like he did in the first half and it coincides with the failed contract extension.

With his injury history he certainly does not want to risk injury that will cost him his next big contract. Also he may have decided he wants to play for a team with the chance of playing in the Superbowl next year and that won't be the Giants. He most likely knows he only has a few more years left in the tank and wants to get into the Superbowl.
Haha...this is truly amazing  
Jerry in_DC : 8:04 pm : link
We have now had more than one person today claim that the Giants FO/coaches are conspiring to make Daniel Jones look bad.
RE:  
mittenedman : 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15936123 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
what Daboll and Kafka already know about Jones. Daboll's job is to maximize their chances of winning. Not prove to the public what Jones can and can't do.


He can't convert 3 yards? He had barely thrown an incompletion all game and was running well.

If these guys are offensive geniuses, it's pretty sad they don't have a play ready for a 4th and 3 with the game on the line. Scheme something up that you've practiced. If not - you're unprepared. It's 3 yards.
RE: RE:  
Producer : 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15936406 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15936123 widmerseyebrow said:


Quote:


what Daboll and Kafka already know about Jones. Daboll's job is to maximize their chances of winning. Not prove to the public what Jones can and can't do.



He can't convert 3 yards? He had barely thrown an incompletion all game and was running well.

If these guys are offensive geniuses, it's pretty sad they don't have a play ready for a 4th and 3 with the game on the line. Scheme something up that you've practiced. If not - you're unprepared. It's 3 yards.


So wait.. now Daboll and Kafka aren't good enough coaches for Daniel Jones. How many coaches is this QB gonna get canned?
RE: Could the reason for the training wheels be  
ajr2456 : 9:33 pm : link
In comment 15935892 TheEvilLurker said:
Quote:
We are playing 3 teams in the division in 3 weeks. We need to win for sure the 2nd Washington game. And it helps not to show much when playing the Eagles.


They needed to win both Washington games
RE: RE: one thing that is puzzling....  
rsjem1979 : 9:41 pm : link
In comment 15936303 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
I'll tell you why they don't let him rip, because they are afraid if they do, he may excel. I'm not sure Schoen doesn't want him to fail so he can tell Mara He did his due dilligence, and then can go get who he wants, is the only thing that makes sense, and I've thought it for awhile now. Is it really coincidence that AGAIN, he has fuckall for a line, no TEs, really, and nothing at WR.

I like Daboll, he's the coach of the future. Kafka is having growing pains,but I think in a few years he will be a very good OC. Schoen, while I like the culture he is building, I have my doubts about.


So I’m your mind, what’s more likely?

1) The coach and GM are conspiring against the QB
2) Daniel Jones isn’t very good

Some of you sound demented.
RE: RE: Could the reason for the training wheels be  
TheEvilLurker : 9:42 pm : link
In comment 15936432 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15935892 TheEvilLurker said:


Quote:


We are playing 3 teams in the division in 3 weeks. We need to win for sure the 2nd Washington game. And it helps not to show much when playing the Eagles.



They needed to win both Washington games


Not sure I agree. The second game is worth more than the 1st. And a tie isn't a loss.

I expect them to go all out this week.
People are so dug in on the hope that Daniel Jones  
ajr2456 : 9:43 pm : link
Is good that two of the main reasons were even in playoff contention are getting sarcastically called offensive geniuses. What a fan base.
RE: People are so dug in on the hope that Daniel Jones  
Producer : 9:52 pm : link
In comment 15936451 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Is good that two of the main reasons were even in playoff contention are getting sarcastically called offensive geniuses. What a fan base.


Nobody is good enough for Daniel Jones.
RE: RE: People are so dug in on the hope that Daniel Jones  
rsjem1979 : 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15936458 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15936451 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Is good that two of the main reasons were even in playoff contention are getting sarcastically called offensive geniuses. What a fan base.



Nobody is good enough for Daniel Jones.


Daniel Jones cannot fail, he can only be failed.
RE: RE: RE: Could the reason for the training wheels be  
JoeSchoens11 : 10:09 pm : link
In comment 15936448 TheEvilLurker said:
Quote:
In comment 15936432 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15935892 TheEvilLurker said:


Quote:


We are playing 3 teams in the division in 3 weeks. We need to win for sure the 2nd Washington game. And it helps not to show much when playing the Eagles.



They needed to win both Washington games



Not sure I agree. The second game is worth more than the 1st. And a tie isn't a loss.

I expect them to go all out this week.
I second this. Ray’s thread has us at 97% to make the playoffs with a win in our next Wash game and one other win.

The only team that has a better chance beating us because of the tie is Wash - all other teams in contention have the tiebreak over us.
….  
ryanmkeane : 10:11 pm : link
People are overthinking Daboll’s decision to punt, including Sy (love ya Sy)

Daboll going for 2 against Tennessee. You are on the road against a “superior” opponent in week 1. It’s week 1! They fought all the way back, might as well just go for the win there. Oh - and the Titans still had the ball with a chance to win. So - you take your chances and go for 2.

Home against Washington in week 13, not necessarily a must win game but a game you absolutely cannot lose - he watched the offense do absolutely nothing for the previous 5 drives (the opposite of Tennessee game) and saw the 3rd and 2 play where two of our players literally ran into each other before the play even got going.

He realized in that split second that it was better to leave the stadium with a tie than risk a loss, knowing that we’ve got 5 games left and are still, yes, technically up on Commanders in the standings. He didn’t “trust” the offense to make that 4th down based on how things have gone RECENTLY. Keep in mind, against Tennessee we had some additional weapons we haven’t had mostly all season.

I really don’t think it was anything else other than that. Daboll is aggressive. That doesn’t mean he’s just gonna go for it like a lunatic on every single play like the Chargers coach.
RE: ...  
ryanmkeane : 10:13 pm : link
In comment 15936279 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think the criticism Daboll is getting for not going it on 4th & 3 is so unfair. You see the offense we're trotting out there? Did you see the previous play on 3rd & 3? If we don't convert there, WFT gets the ball @ their own 45 & are a medium size play or two away from FG range. There's a difference between being aggressive & being idiotic.

Completely agree.
 
ryanmkeane : 10:19 pm : link
And that doesn’t mean if they went for it, didn’t get it, and then commanders win the game that it would have been a bad decision.

I just think the offense kinda sucks right now and he realizes it and made the call. End of story.
Dallas will in all likely hood have the 5 seed locked in by Week 18  
ajr2456 : 10:22 pm : link
And will probably rest guys. There’s a path to Washington getting to 9-7-1, the Colts defense is good last weeks results aside. Winning both Washington games made everything a lot easier, and winning the home one was an easier task than winning on the road with Washington coming off a bye.
RE: RE: one thing that is puzzling....  
Scooter185 : 10:51 pm : link
In comment 15936303 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15935723 dancing blue bear said:


Quote:


If you don't trust DJ, why not start taylor then. Half the fan base hates jones. It's not like benching Eli?

Or why not let DJ "cook" and expose him and make clear how bad he is.

Either way, it makes moving on easier, and probably helps your draft position (if that is the plan)

It's the one year that the teams record won't matter.

It doesn't make sense to half ass it.

That said the coaching has been pretty shitty the last few weeks, and plain old gutless this week.

Playing for a tie, is literally playiing not to lose

I'll tell you why they don't let him rip, because they are afraid if they do, he may excel. I'm not sure Schoen doesn't want him to fail so he can tell Mara He did his due dilligence, and then can go get who he wants, is the only thing that makes sense, and I've thought it for awhile now. Is it really coincidence that AGAIN, he has fuckall for a line, no TEs, really, and nothing at WR.

I like Daboll, he's the coach of the future. Kafka is having growing pains,but I think in a few years he will be a very good OC. Schoen, while I like the culture he is building, I have my doubts about.


Have one poster actively fantasize about Jones beating NYG if he goes to the commanders and now the GM is actively sabotaging his QB

We've move beyond copium to straight snorting pure copecaine
