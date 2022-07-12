Daniel Jones and the fury of Big Blue Interactive M.S. : 12/7/2022 9:17 am



What... I say WHAT is it about this guy that is driving countless BBI threads to near-passionate insanity?



(1) He'll never be good enough to win a Super Bowl?

(2) He can't put a team on his shoulders and just win?

(3) He has fundamental flaws that can never be fixed?

(4) He will always be a mediocrity no matter what?

(5) He should have never been taken with the 6th pick?

(6) He's holding the team back and they need a clean break from him?

(7) He's simply not worth a second contract?

(8) All of the above?

(9) None of the above?

(10) Something else?



What gives?



