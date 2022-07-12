Daniel Jones - Different Take/Discussion NYG22 : 12/7/2022 10:37 am

Problem (reason for some uncertainty): The unfortunate part about pinpointing a more targeted assessment is that up until this year is that he had every thing working against him (bottom tier coaching, blocking and weaponry).



Still, I think we can all agree his current and projected play lies somewhere between 14th and 22nd in the league. In other words, whether you are bullish or bearish on him, you probable realize he is in the neighborhood of average or more specifically, a tough, likable player without elite tools (arm strength, accuracy).



That brings us to the key question: what do we do at the QB position?



Let's say we want to replace him in 2023. The options are extremely limited:



Via FA:



Lamar Jackson will be signed or tagged, so not an option.



Then there is a precipitous drop off to:



Geno Smith, having a terrific season but unlikely he doesn't re-up with Seattle.



A host of subpar starters or primary back-ups with a caliber equal to or lesser than Tyrod Taylor and certainly below Jones.



Via Draft:



Let's kill the idea of CJ Stroud or Bryce Young because they won't fall to us.



Anthony Richardson and Will Levis look the part physically but I am not high on either as far as feel for the position. You could probably include Bo Nix in this group.



One interesting name is Hendon Hooker, who will fall in the draft due to a recent ACL tear and the fact that he is an older prospect.



Would you be inclined to franchise Jones for a year and draft Hooker as the heir apparent?



If you do not believe in Jones as the long term guy, what is your exit/replacement plan?



