Daniel Jones - Different Take/Discussion

NYG22 : 12/7/2022 10:37 am
Problem (reason for some uncertainty): The unfortunate part about pinpointing a more targeted assessment is that up until this year is that he had every thing working against him (bottom tier coaching, blocking and weaponry).

Still, I think we can all agree his current and projected play lies somewhere between 14th and 22nd in the league. In other words, whether you are bullish or bearish on him, you probable realize he is in the neighborhood of average or more specifically, a tough, likable player without elite tools (arm strength, accuracy).

That brings us to the key question: what do we do at the QB position?

Let's say we want to replace him in 2023. The options are extremely limited:

Via FA:

Lamar Jackson will be signed or tagged, so not an option.

Then there is a precipitous drop off to:

Geno Smith, having a terrific season but unlikely he doesn't re-up with Seattle.

A host of subpar starters or primary back-ups with a caliber equal to or lesser than Tyrod Taylor and certainly below Jones.

Via Draft:

Let's kill the idea of CJ Stroud or Bryce Young because they won't fall to us.

Anthony Richardson and Will Levis look the part physically but I am not high on either as far as feel for the position. You could probably include Bo Nix in this group.

One interesting name is Hendon Hooker, who will fall in the draft due to a recent ACL tear and the fact that he is an older prospect.

Would you be inclined to franchise Jones for a year and draft Hooker as the heir apparent?

If you do not believe in Jones as the long term guy, what is your exit/replacement plan?

FWIW  
Joe Beckwith : 12/7/2022 10:46 am : link
I think the Giants give DJ a 3 year offer and draft a QB in ‘23 but ore likely ‘24, but he gets a better offer elsewhere.
Hendon Hooker?  
Greg from LI : 12/7/2022 10:47 am : link
I can't stand Jones but Hooker is not NFL starter material at all
Seattle  
ajr2456 : 12/7/2022 10:48 am : link
Is going to have a top 10 pick from Denver so not totally sure they bring Geno back
RE: Hendon Hooker?  
NYG22 : 12/7/2022 10:50 am : link
In comment 15936842 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
I can't stand Jones but Hooker is not NFL starter material at all


Agree to disagree on that. I like him a lot, especially in this NYG offense.
RE: Seattle  
NYG22 : 12/7/2022 10:50 am : link
In comment 15936848 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Is going to have a top 10 pick from Denver so not totally sure they bring Geno back


Good point.
If you  
46and2Blue : 12/7/2022 10:56 am : link
look at what they did in Buffalo, I think our FO is willing to do whatever they need to in order to get their guy in the draft, if they think he is there (a la Josh Allen). A lot of it hinges on how and where they value the upcoming class.
He'll be back  
anon837 : 12/7/2022 10:56 am : link
The FA crop of QBs in 2023 is nothing to write home about. And the draft, at this moment, will have the Giants picking one in the 2nd rd. The top tier players are gone by 15 and there are numerous teams (at least 9) looking for a new signal caller. 20 to 25 million per for 2 years with a team option for a 3rd year. Throw in incentives and I believe they have answered that question. They have a lot of holes to fill with finite number of draft picks. And if they keep winning, they will draft later and later. And winning ain't a bad thing.
It’s not that  
g56blue10 : 12/7/2022 10:57 am : link
I wouldn’t replace Jones but I wouldn’t do it for anything but a top prospect
 
ryanmkeane : 12/7/2022 11:01 am : link
Hooker is going to be 26 years old before his second NFL season even starts. Regardless of the injury (which I don’t think is a huge deal / it’s an ACL for a QB which shouldn’t impact long term play at all) I don’t think he’s an option in the slightest for Schoen or Daboll.
Its a complex decision that people want to make seem easy  
PatersonPlank : 12/7/2022 11:01 am : link
The options as I see them are:

Sign either Jimmy G/Jones/Geno (who is the best price)
Roll with Tyrod (Cheap option)
Put together some trade to move way up in the draft for Stroud, or someone they are sold on (this is really risky since we have other holes to fill)
Trade up  
Scooter185 : 12/7/2022 11:08 am : link
If there's someone they like.

I'm not sure what the likelihood of the Lions cutting Goff is after this season, but if they did that then I'd like to see him picked up by JS as the bridge
RE: FWIW  
giantBCP : 12/7/2022 11:10 am : link
In comment 15936838 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
I think the Giants give DJ a 3 year offer and draft a QB in ‘23 but ore likely ‘24, but he gets a better offer elsewhere.


I don’t think Jones would want to re-sign here, given the current o-line and receiver situation.
I think the Giants  
gary_from_chester : 12/7/2022 11:19 am : link
Will go with a ‘bridge’ QB until they can draft ‘their guy’.

If the value is right (not likely), the bridge could be Daniel Jones. I think the OP nailed it - likable, hard working, closer to the bottom 10 than the top 10.

I think it’s more likely they sign a ‘bridge’ guy (Trubisky, Dalton, Winston, etc) at lower cost OR they try to trade up in this draft. More likely to me they go for the QB in the ‘24 draft. I think for the money someone will pay DJ, the Giants will get someone else at better value that’s somewhat comparable. The rebuild takes a small step back in year two to leap forward in year three.
Can someone remind me  
BobOnLI : 12/7/2022 11:24 am : link
Why we didn’t sign on for an option on DJ next year. Thx
RE: RE: FWIW  
Mike from Ohio : 12/7/2022 11:25 am : link
In comment 15936910 giantBCP said:
Quote:
In comment 15936838 Joe Beckwith said:


Quote:


I think the Giants give DJ a 3 year offer and draft a QB in ‘23 but ore likely ‘24, but he gets a better offer elsewhere.



I don’t think Jones would want to re-sign here, given the current o-line and receiver situation.


You think he will have an option to sign with a solid team as their starter? Let's be honest. There is no team built to win now that is signing Jones as the final piece to the puzzle.

If he is a starter in the NFL next year it is on a team that is rebuilding (and I include the Giants in that).
RE: RE: FWIW  
NYG22 : 12/7/2022 11:26 am : link
In comment 15936910 giantBCP said:
Quote:
In comment 15936838 Joe Beckwith said:


Quote:


I think the Giants give DJ a 3 year offer and draft a QB in ‘23 but ore likely ‘24, but he gets a better offer elsewhere.



I don’t think Jones would want to re-sign here, given the current o-line and receiver situation.


Totally disagree. I think if the NYG want him, he should reciprocate that interest. This is the first coaching staff that has done anything for him in terms of proper use of his skill set.

As far as OL, NYG has an elite LT, likely above average RT and seems committed and capable to building a good OL. The fact that they couldn't fix all of Gettleman's errors in one off season shouldn't be held against them by DJ.

Re: WRs, see prior point. With few resources this past off-season e.g. FA $, they were hard-pressed to fix every hole in the roster.
RE: I think the Giants  
PatersonPlank : 12/7/2022 11:27 am : link
In comment 15936922 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
Will go with a ‘bridge’ QB until they can draft ‘their guy’.

If the value is right (not likely), the bridge could be Daniel Jones. I think the OP nailed it - likable, hard working, closer to the bottom 10 than the top 10.

I think it’s more likely they sign a ‘bridge’ guy (Trubisky, Dalton, Winston, etc) at lower cost OR they try to trade up in this draft. More likely to me they go for the QB in the ‘24 draft. I think for the money someone will pay DJ, the Giants will get someone else at better value that’s somewhat comparable. The rebuild takes a small step back in year two to leap forward in year three.


I think they just roll with Tyrod then, if the choice is Trubisky/Dalton/Winston.
RE: Can someone remind me  
NYG22 : 12/7/2022 11:27 am : link
In comment 15936929 BobOnLI said:
Quote:
Why we didn’t sign on for an option on DJ next year. Thx


They weren't ready to commit $23mm to him for 2023 (reasonable, if not advisable).
RE: If you  
Ron Johnson : 12/7/2022 11:28 am : link
In comment 15936876 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
look at what they did in Buffalo, I think our FO is willing to do whatever they need to in order to get their guy in the draft, if they think he is there (a la Josh Allen). A lot of it hinges on how and where they value the upcoming class.


Buffalo traded up to 7. Allen wasn't 'their guy', he was 1 of the 2 left when their pick came up. They were obviously ok with any of 3 QBs. They got lucky.
RE: RE: Can someone remind me  
PatersonPlank : 12/7/2022 11:36 am : link
In comment 15936943 NYG22 said:
Quote:
In comment 15936929 BobOnLI said:


Quote:


Why we didn’t sign on for an option on DJ next year. Thx



They weren't ready to commit $23mm to him for 2023 (reasonable, if not advisable).


I also think they wanted a season to see him "up close" before committing one way or the other. Until you work with a guy you really don't know (unless he's a superstar of course)
RE: RE: I think the Giants  
gary_from_chester : 12/7/2022 11:37 am : link
In comment 15936941 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15936922 gary_from_chester said:


Quote:


Will go with a ‘bridge’ QB until they can draft ‘their guy’.

If the value is right (not likely), the bridge could be Daniel Jones. I think the OP nailed it - likable, hard working, closer to the bottom 10 than the top 10.

I think it’s more likely they sign a ‘bridge’ guy (Trubisky, Dalton, Winston, etc) at lower cost OR they try to trade up in this draft. More likely to me they go for the QB in the ‘24 draft. I think for the money someone will pay DJ, the Giants will get someone else at better value that’s somewhat comparable. The rebuild takes a small step back in year two to leap forward in year three.



I think they just roll with Tyrod then, if the choice is Trubisky/Dalton/Winston.


You need two….I think they get another vet on the cheap, even if TT starts.
RE: RE: Can someone remind me  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/7/2022 11:38 am : link
In comment 15936943 NYG22 said:
Quote:
In comment 15936929 BobOnLI said:


Quote:


Why we didn’t sign on for an option on DJ next year. Thx



They weren't ready to commit $23mm to him for 2023 (reasonable, if not advisable).


Good chance that's going to bite the Giants in the ass if they're left holding the QB bag.
RE: RE: If you  
ajr2456 : 12/7/2022 11:47 am : link
In comment 15936947 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 15936876 46and2Blue said:


Quote:


look at what they did in Buffalo, I think our FO is willing to do whatever they need to in order to get their guy in the draft, if they think he is there (a la Josh Allen). A lot of it hinges on how and where they value the upcoming class.



Buffalo traded up to 7. Allen wasn't 'their guy', he was 1 of the 2 left when their pick came up. They were obviously ok with any of 3 QBs. They got lucky.


They had no chance to get one of the other two QBs, they definitely traded up for Allen specifically
RE: Can someone remind me  
djm : 12/7/2022 11:51 am : link
In comment 15936929 BobOnLI said:
Quote:
Why we didn’t sign on for an option on DJ next year. Thx


right because it was such an easy call to make...cmon dude. We really need to go over this again?
Jones will be back in 23  
djm : 12/7/2022 11:52 am : link
and the Giants will leave the QB door wide open while looking for an upgrade.
I doubt Jared Goff shakes loose  
cosmicj : 12/7/2022 11:56 am : link
He is building rather quietly a nice season on an improving team. And he has an incremental cap hit of $25mm for keeping him in 2023 (in other words, that is the cap savings from releasing him).

That’s a very reasonable cost for a decent NFL QB.

With Jones’ pending free agency, we’ve been talking a lot about the absence of a mid tier QB market. Goff and the Lions are an exception.
14-22 level QB with no WRs, etc.  
GeoMan999 : 12/7/2022 12:00 pm : link
We can possibly agree that this is the current evaluation, but how on earth do we know how much better he would be?

Look at whats happened to Hurts who is surrounded by 2 WR1, a great tight end, a great running game and a great offensive line. Do you think he benefited? Its made All the difference in the world.

How about what has happened to Rodgers and others?
RE: Can someone remind me  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/7/2022 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15936929 BobOnLI said:
Quote:
Why we didn’t sign on for an option on DJ next year. Thx


That decision is looking horrible as time goes on.
RE: … lies somewhere between 14th and 22nd in the league.  
Trainmaster : 12/7/2022 12:11 pm : link
Without making a list of the QBs, Jones is not top 10.
Without making a list of the QBs, Jones is better than bottom 1/3.

I think only the strongest Jones supporters would claim he’s top 10.
I think many of Jones detractors would reluctantly agree Jones is not bottom 1/3.

So Jones is arguably 11th through 23rd.

11th doesn’t deserve 5 years with $100M+ guaranteed
23rd is probably too good to lose without getting any compensation

An incentive laden two to three year deal at a fair amount less than the single year franchise tag per year is a Giants friendly deal.

Jones is likely to get a better deal than the above on the open market.

How this plays out will be very, very interesting.

Regardless of the outcome, large numbers of BBI heads will explode.

RE: Jones will be back in 23  
Scooter185 : 12/7/2022 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15937001 djm said:
Quote:
and the Giants will leave the QB door wide open while looking for an upgrade.


i just don't see Jones and his camp being happy with that, unless he's tagged
RE: RE: Jones will be back in 23  
giantBCP : 12/7/2022 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15937040 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15937001 djm said:


Quote:


and the Giants will leave the QB door wide open while looking for an upgrade.



i just don't see Jones and his camp being happy with that, unless he's tagged


I don’t see him coming back to this dysfunction unless he’s tagged. If they do extend him a contract, I would take it that the 2022 season was a clear act of sabotage in order to reduce his value and sign him long term.
RE: RE: Can someone remind me  
djm : 12/7/2022 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15937034 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15936929 BobOnLI said:


Quote:


Why we didn’t sign on for an option on DJ next year. Thx



That decision is looking horrible as time goes on.


No it's not. You're manufacturing fear and drama here. Jones will get what he gets paid and NY will spend additional money all over the roster. Relax.

New regimes don't just walk in and drop money bombs on bubble QBs they didn't draft. IT was the pragmatic move to make. And they haven't even paid him any money yet so who knows what happens. MAybe they are glad they didn't lock him up in 23.
RE: 14-22 level QB with no WRs, etc.  
HomerJones45 : 12/7/2022 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15937020 GeoMan999 said:
Quote:
We can possibly agree that this is the current evaluation, but how on earth do we know how much better he would be?

Look at whats happened to Hurts who is surrounded by 2 WR1, a great tight end, a great running game and a great offensive line. Do you think he benefited? Its made All the difference in the world.

How about what has happened to Rodgers and others?
Hurts improved dramatically between years 1 and 2. They went and traded for Brown because Hurts was showing he was the real deal. Jones has shown that he is a ham and egger replacement level qb.

Enough with this stuff already. You don't run out and spend resources to try and make a silk purse out of a sow's ear. You spend resources when it is apparent when you have top-notch silk that will look even better with some shiny doo-dads.
RE: RE: RE: Jones will be back in 23  
djm : 12/7/2022 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15937043 giantBCP said:
Quote:
In comment 15937040 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15937001 djm said:


Quote:


and the Giants will leave the QB door wide open while looking for an upgrade.



i just don't see Jones and his camp being happy with that, unless he's tagged



I don’t see him coming back to this dysfunction unless he’s tagged. If they do extend him a contract, I would take it that the 2022 season was a clear act of sabotage in order to reduce his value and sign him long term.


Lol right...stop thinking so much.
you actually want to go there  
djm : 12/7/2022 12:21 pm : link
that the Giants purposely set Jones up to fail to save money.

That's some crazy shit right there.

And QBs sign up where they get paid and where they can succeed. Jones won't be crying himself to sleep if he's earning millions in this same system next season with better talent around him simply because the Giants drafted a QB in one of the first 2 rounds. HE will deal with it and do his job.
RE: If you  
UConn4523 : 12/7/2022 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15936876 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
look at what they did in Buffalo, I think our FO is willing to do whatever they need to in order to get their guy in the draft, if they think he is there (a la Josh Allen). A lot of it hinges on how and where they value the upcoming class.


This happened once though, so I wouldnt say it’s a blueprint, just a possibility. Trading up for Allen was very much, right player right time. And what it took to get Allen isn’t what it will take to get into the top 5 from where we will be picking. We’d need someone we really like besides the top 2 prospects.
remember what the Giants did in year's past  
djm : 12/7/2022 12:25 pm : link
2004--they had Collins and tried to keep him here while they drafted Eli. BEcause why the hell not? What's the WORST thing that can happen? Collins pitches a fit? Fine...and he did...and the Giants let him go and pivoted by signing Warner. Collins had a little more street cred probably, or maybe he didn't, but Jones isn't losing his shit if he's under contract and the Giants draft Joe Blow at pick 22.

1997 new regime--They came in saying all the right things about Brown. They tried. He failed. They moved on a year later rather swiftly. Why? Because Brown was BAD. Not pretty good or pretty bad, simply BAD.

There is no FA upgrade over Jones unless u want to trade for Rodgers. There might be a draft pick but we likely can't move up or get him without dumping a ton of capital to do so. MAybe they can. MAybe they do. But they won't know until April. Jones will be here if I had to bet.
and if you think Jones is a bad player  
djm : 12/7/2022 12:28 pm : link
that's fine, that's you. Odds are Daboll doesn't feel that way because in my view bad QBs don't help bad offensive talent based units score 20 PPG. Might not be good PPG but it isn't terrible. If Jones was bad we aren't 7-4-1 and in virtually every game and scoring virtually 20 points game in game out. That's just me.
I like Hooker myself too  
widmerseyebrow : 12/7/2022 12:33 pm : link
If his pre draft checks out (interviews, arm strength) then I'd be all for taking him for Dabill to develop.
this thread went slightly off the rails  
NYG22 : 12/7/2022 12:35 pm : link
the goal of it was >>

If you do not believe in Jones as the long term guy, what is your exit/replacement plan?
RE: this thread went slightly off the rails  
Producer : 12/7/2022 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15937076 NYG22 said:
Quote:
the goal of it was >>

If you do not believe in Jones as the long term guy, what is your exit/replacement plan?


Anybody with a higher ceiling, even if they have a lower floor.
RE: RE: this thread went slightly off the rails  
giantBCP : 12/7/2022 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15937078 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15937076 NYG22 said:


Quote:


the goal of it was >>

If you do not believe in Jones as the long term guy, what is your exit/replacement plan?



Anybody with a higher ceiling, even if they have a lower floor.


Maybe they can get Zach Wilson for cheap.
RE: you actually want to go there  
Scooter185 : 12/7/2022 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15937051 djm said:
Quote:
that the Giants purposely set Jones up to fail to save money.

That's some crazy shit right there.

And QBs sign up where they get paid and where they can succeed. Jones won't be crying himself to sleep if he's earning millions in this same system next season with better talent around him simply because the Giants drafted a QB in one of the first 2 rounds. HE will deal with it and do his job.


It's more likely DJ goes to a team that isn't actively looking for his replacement at the same time. Oh and they'll probably overpay too.
RE: RE: this thread went slightly off the rails  
NYG22 : 12/7/2022 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15937078 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15937076 NYG22 said:


Quote:


the goal of it was >>

If you do not believe in Jones as the long term guy, what is your exit/replacement plan?



Anybody with a higher ceiling, even if they have a lower floor.


Well, that's unspecific and unhelpful.
RE: FWIW  
Red Right Hand : 12/7/2022 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15936838 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
I think the Giants give DJ a 3 year offer and draft a QB in ‘23 but ore likely ‘24, but he gets a better offer elsewhere.
that's what I think . I think people are gonna be shocked when he gets offerred 3 yrs 115 mil or better
and we don't offer that and he goes.Be about 36 months before we get better qb play than what he is offering now. Either way I don't think he's here next year. Schoen should have paid the 20 for next year when he had the chance. Move on if you like, but he's worth 20 for a year whether you get a QB in the draft or not. I'd probably pick a QB, and if he develops he does, if he doesn't he don't. I dont think it would be a first rd and he certainly shouldn't force a pick.
Either way it would have bought a year to figure out who comes next, instead of having to force a pick.
RE: Hendon Hooker?  
Red Right Hand : 12/7/2022 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15936842 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
I can't stand Jones but Hooker is not NFL starter material at all
So who?
RE: RE: RE: this thread went slightly off the rails  
Producer : 12/7/2022 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15937091 NYG22 said:
Quote:
In comment 15937078 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15937076 NYG22 said:


Quote:


the goal of it was >>

If you do not believe in Jones as the long term guy, what is your exit/replacement plan?



Anybody with a higher ceiling, even if they have a lower floor.



Well, that's unspecific and unhelpful.


No, it's a perfectly sensible action plan. Draft a QB in the first 3 rounds. Mostly, they will have higher ceilings with a chance of a lower floor. And you don't have to be a sarcastic douche. You asked for responses. I took the time to answer you. Talk about an agenda.
RE: If you  
Red Right Hand : 12/7/2022 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15936876 46and2Blue said:
Quote:
look at what they did in Buffalo, I think our FO is willing to do whatever they need to in order to get their guy in the draft, if they think he is there (a la Josh Allen). A lot of it hinges on how and where they value the upcoming class.
WHO?
RE: It’s not that  
Red Right Hand : 12/7/2022 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15936880 g56blue10 said:
Quote:
I wouldn’t replace Jones but I wouldn’t do it for anything but a top prospect
Who?
RE: Its a complex decision that people want to make seem easy  
Red Right Hand : 12/7/2022 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15936891 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The options as I see them are:

Sign either Jimmy G/Jones/Geno (who is the best price)
Roll with Tyrod (Cheap option)
Put together some trade to move way up in the draft for Stroud, or someone they are sold on (this is really risky since we have other holes to fill)
Someone with an opinion. Awesome.

Of that list, I think jones is the best. You'd pick the cheapest? Is that really better?
RE: Trade up  
Red Right Hand : 12/7/2022 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15936907 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
If there's someone they like.

I'm not sure what the likelihood of the Lions cutting Goff is after this season, but if they did that then I'd like to see him picked up by JS as the bridge
And if there isn't someone they like?
RE: RE: RE: RE: this thread went slightly off the rails  
NYG22 : 12/7/2022 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15937102 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15937091 NYG22 said:


Quote:


In comment 15937078 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15937076 NYG22 said:


Quote:


the goal of it was >>

If you do not believe in Jones as the long term guy, what is your exit/replacement plan?



Anybody with a higher ceiling, even if they have a lower floor.



Well, that's unspecific and unhelpful.



No, it's a perfectly sensible action plan. Draft a QB in the first 3 rounds. Mostly, they will have higher ceilings with a chance of a lower floor. And you don't have to be a sarcastic douche. You asked for responses. I took the time to answer you. Talk about an agenda.


As "Red Right Hand" keeps saying, "WHO?". That's the idea of the thread, to kick around names and specific possibilities.
RE: RE: RE: FWIW  
Red Right Hand : 12/7/2022 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15936936 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15936910 giantBCP said:


Quote:


In comment 15936838 Joe Beckwith said:


Quote:


I think the Giants give DJ a 3 year offer and draft a QB in ‘23 but ore likely ‘24, but he gets a better offer elsewhere.



I don’t think Jones would want to re-sign here, given the current o-line and receiver situation.



You think he will have an option to sign with a solid team as their starter? Let's be honest. There is no team built to win now that is signing Jones as the final piece to the puzzle.

If he is a starter in the NFL next year it is on a team that is rebuilding (and I include the Giants in that).
That may be, but he'll still get 3 yrs for 115 mil, or better. here, or somewhere else. I could live with him for 1-2 years while we wait for what we want to break loose.
RE: RE: I think the Giants  
Red Right Hand : 12/7/2022 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15936941 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15936922 gary_from_chester said:


Quote:


Will go with a ‘bridge’ QB until they can draft ‘their guy’.

If the value is right (not likely), the bridge could be Daniel Jones. I think the OP nailed it - likable, hard working, closer to the bottom 10 than the top 10.

I think it’s more likely they sign a ‘bridge’ guy (Trubisky, Dalton, Winston, etc) at lower cost OR they try to trade up in this draft. More likely to me they go for the QB in the ‘24 draft. I think for the money someone will pay DJ, the Giants will get someone else at better value that’s somewhat comparable. The rebuild takes a small step back in year two to leap forward in year three.



I think they just roll with Tyrod then, if the choice is Trubisky/Dalton/Winston.
Tyrod isn't a plan. No reason to just flush next year. There really isn't a compelling reason.
RE: RE: Can someone remind me  
Red Right Hand : 12/7/2022 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15936998 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15936929 BobOnLI said:


Quote:


Why we didn’t sign on for an option on DJ next year. Thx



right because it was such an easy call to make...cmon dude. We really need to go over this again?
Wasn't the right call.
RE: Jones will be back in 23  
Red Right Hand : 12/7/2022 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15937001 djm said:
Quote:
and the Giants will leave the QB door wide open while looking for an upgrade.
Ideally
RE: RE: this thread went slightly off the rails  
Maijay : 12/7/2022 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15937078 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15937076 NYG22 said:


Quote:


the goal of it was >>

If you do not believe in Jones as the long term guy, what is your exit/replacement plan?



Anybody with a higher ceiling, even if they have a lower floor.

Please name the so called anybody/lower floor you have in mind. I'm open for an upgrade . Can Jones be kept as the transition QB and for how long? I'm not sold on the college QBs that will probably be there for us when we draft. I feel that our QB problem will last several more years no matter which way we go. I hope and pray I'm wrong.
RE: RE: RE: Jones will be back in 23  
Red Right Hand : 12/7/2022 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15937043 giantBCP said:
Quote:
In comment 15937040 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15937001 djm said:


Quote:


and the Giants will leave the QB door wide open while looking for an upgrade.



i just don't see Jones and his camp being happy with that, unless he's tagged



I don’t see him coming back to this dysfunction unless he’s tagged. If they do extend him a contract, I would take it that the 2022 season was a clear act of sabotage in order to reduce his value and sign him long term.


If they DO extend him a contract, and what you say is true, and he SIGNS it, then maybe there are worse outcomes? If it works out for everyone long term, I can live with the ethics of that, and I'mn not sure you are wrong.

After all, he does have to make up for that 20 million....
I see it this way  
kcgiants : 12/7/2022 1:06 pm : link
If they make the playoff and lose the game, they will try to work a 2 year deal with incentives advising him will be getting better supporting cast.
If they make the playoff and win a least a game, they FT him.
If they don't make the playoff but he is playing well but SB, WRs, TEs and OL are sucking, they will try to work a Giant friendly 2 year deal.
If they don't make the playoff because he is not making the critical plays, then they will just cut bait.
It going to be as simple as that.
Schoen  
Red Right Hand : 12/7/2022 1:07 pm : link
I mean.
RE: RE: Its a complex decision that people want to make seem easy  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/7/2022 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15937114 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15936891 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


The options as I see them are:

Sign either Jimmy G/Jones/Geno (who is the best price)
Roll with Tyrod (Cheap option)
Put together some trade to move way up in the draft for Stroud, or someone they are sold on (this is really risky since we have other holes to fill)

Someone with an opinion. Awesome.

Of that list, I think jones is the best. You'd pick the cheapest? Is that really better?


DJ will be the best available QB ready to plug and Play  
JerrysKids : 12/7/2022 1:19 pm : link
QB in 2023, no QB in this draft or FA will have a better skill set, no player will have his experience. Tag him for 1 year and see what happens, or sign him for 4 years 25 million. Stop praying for the next Tom Brady we have a strong player to man the QB position, he's not a superstar and that is ok with me. Bring some freak linemen and defensive studs and lets build a physical punishing team. I love his toughness and leadership skills. Reminds me a lot of Eli not quite the arm and balls to put the ball in tight windows but makes up in athletic ability to move the chains with his feet.
Unless the Giants lose out  
AnnapolisMike : 12/7/2022 1:33 pm : link
or Daboll actually hates Jones. Jones will be back next year either with the tag or new contract. I would agree Jones fits someplace into the middle tier of QB's in this league.

My guess is the team's game plan was to not pick up Daniel's option, the team would suck and they would be able to draft in the top 10. That is not working out and Jones has probably been better than they expected considering the lack of talent.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: this thread went slightly off the rails  
Producer : 12/7/2022 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15937118 NYG22 said:
Quote:
In comment 15937102 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15937091 NYG22 said:


Quote:


In comment 15937078 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15937076 NYG22 said:


Quote:


the goal of it was >>

If you do not believe in Jones as the long term guy, what is your exit/replacement plan?



Anybody with a higher ceiling, even if they have a lower floor.



Well, that's unspecific and unhelpful.



No, it's a perfectly sensible action plan. Draft a QB in the first 3 rounds. Mostly, they will have higher ceilings with a chance of a lower floor. And you don't have to be a sarcastic douche. You asked for responses. I took the time to answer you. Talk about an agenda.



As "Red Right Hand" keeps saying, "WHO?". That's the idea of the thread, to kick around names and specific possibilities.


I don't scout the top 8 college QBs for a living. I'll tell you before the combine when I've seen more.
RE: RE: FWIW  
SirLoinOfBeef : 12/7/2022 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15937099 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15936838 Joe Beckwith said:


Quote:


I think the Giants give DJ a 3 year offer and draft a QB in ‘23 but ore likely ‘24, but he gets a better offer elsewhere.

that's what I think . I think people are gonna be shocked when he gets offerred 3 yrs 115 mil or better
and we don't offer that and he goes.Be about 36 months before we get better qb play than what he is offering now. Either way I don't think he's here next year. Schoen should have paid the 20 for next year when he had the chance. Move on if you like, but he's worth 20 for a year whether you get a QB in the draft or not. I'd probably pick a QB, and if he develops he does, if he doesn't he don't. I dont think it would be a first rd and he certainly shouldn't force a pick.
Either way it would have bought a year to figure out who comes next, instead of having to force a pick.


3yrs/$115 million?...

Is Gettleman back in the NFL next year?...
You don't need a name to resolve to move on  
Producer : 12/7/2022 1:46 pm : link
There is an opportunity cost to sticking with a QB that you can't win a title with. That cost is, 1) you miss out on a better high ceiling prospect, 2) you push back the solution another whole year.

Any QB who might have a better ceiling than Jones is a better option. WE are squandering years with Daniel Jones.
RE: You don't need a name to resolve to move on  
rsjem1979 : 12/7/2022 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15937213 Producer said:
Quote:
There is an opportunity cost to sticking with a QB that you can't win a title with. That cost is, 1) you miss out on a better high ceiling prospect, 2) you push back the solution another whole year.

Any QB who might have a better ceiling than Jones is a better option. WE are squandering years with Daniel Jones.


100%. The people demanding an immediate answer will keep doing that until we're in year 8 with Jones clinging to the hope that 19 points will be enough to win a Wild Card game.
RE: RE: RE: FWIW  
Mike from Ohio : 12/7/2022 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15937209 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 15937099 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


In comment 15936838 Joe Beckwith said:


Quote:


I think the Giants give DJ a 3 year offer and draft a QB in ‘23 but ore likely ‘24, but he gets a better offer elsewhere.

that's what I think . I think people are gonna be shocked when he gets offerred 3 yrs 115 mil or better
and we don't offer that and he goes.Be about 36 months before we get better qb play than what he is offering now. Either way I don't think he's here next year. Schoen should have paid the 20 for next year when he had the chance. Move on if you like, but he's worth 20 for a year whether you get a QB in the draft or not. I'd probably pick a QB, and if he develops he does, if he doesn't he don't. I dont think it would be a first rd and he certainly shouldn't force a pick.
Either way it would have bought a year to figure out who comes next, instead of having to force a pick.



3yrs/$115 million?...

Is Gettleman back in the NFL next year?...


This is right up there with the poster who said he would absolutely give Jones $40M/year.

The Giants did not want Jones back next year at $23M. Somehow, he has done enough this year to tell them to pay him almost double that on a longer term deal.

Another entry in the "Giants fans are absolutely NOT smarter than other teams' fans."
I am not sure it is as hard as some make it...  
lax counsel : 12/7/2022 2:19 pm : link
The argument for keeping Jones has always been predicated on others inability around him and, as such, he has not had opportunity to display his true talents, which may or may not be top 10 caliber. What we know is the offense under Jones for the last several years has been borderline terrible. We know that Jones fails to produce meaningful numbers, generally failing to produce consistent winning.

Do you pay for known production or potential? How long will it take to surround Jones with a team capable of fully depicting all of his talent? When can we definitively conclude the time to judge has arrived? If you sign Jones to an expensive contract, doesn't that restrict the ability to surround him with aforementioned talent?

Seems to me if he signs a short term contract on a team friendly deal, that's the best option. I agree with many that there isn't a lot out there and the draft may not be very favorable. Perhaps 2024 is the time to make a Bills like move to get the qb in the draft?
RE: Unless the Giants lose out  
HomerJones45 : 12/7/2022 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15937197 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
or Daboll actually hates Jones. Jones will be back next year either with the tag or new contract. I would agree Jones fits someplace into the middle tier of QB's in this league.

My guess is the team's game plan was to not pick up Daniel's option, the team would suck and they would be able to draft in the top 10. That is not working out and Jones has probably been better than they expected considering the lack of talent.
He is not getting tagged. They might as well burn 20 million in the parking lot. They can get the same production from someone else for under 10. I have no idea, other than unrequited love for the player, why anyone thinks he's automatically better than anyone else on the list of potential free agents.
RE: Can someone remind me  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/7/2022 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15936929 BobOnLI said:
Quote:
Why we didn’t sign on for an option on DJ next year. Thx

For the same reason Schoen didn't ask DJ to negotiate an extension during the bye week like he did with Barkley and Love.

You can probably sort out the rest on your own.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones will be back in 23  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/7/2022 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15937050 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15937043 giantBCP said:


Quote:


In comment 15937040 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15937001 djm said:


Quote:


and the Giants will leave the QB door wide open while looking for an upgrade.



i just don't see Jones and his camp being happy with that, unless he's tagged



I don’t see him coming back to this dysfunction unless he’s tagged. If they do extend him a contract, I would take it that the 2022 season was a clear act of sabotage in order to reduce his value and sign him long term.



Lol right...stop thinking so much.

You think this nitwit thinks at all, let alone "so much"?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones will be back in 23  
giantBCP : 12/7/2022 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15937297 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15937050 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 15937043 giantBCP said:


Quote:


In comment 15937040 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15937001 djm said:


Quote:


and the Giants will leave the QB door wide open while looking for an upgrade.



i just don't see Jones and his camp being happy with that, unless he's tagged



I don’t see him coming back to this dysfunction unless he’s tagged. If they do extend him a contract, I would take it that the 2022 season was a clear act of sabotage in order to reduce his value and sign him long term.



Lol right...stop thinking so much.


You think this nitwit thinks at all, let alone "so much"?


You take things at face value because you’re simple. Your ad hominem attacks only further that notion.
RE: I like Hooker myself too  
Toth029 : 12/7/2022 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15937069 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
If his pre draft checks out (interviews, arm strength) then I'd be all for taking him for Dabill to develop.


Development is key, and keep in mind he will be 25. I would only be interested in this by taking him in Day 3 and he's not counted on in year one. So by the time he's doing something meaningful, he's 26-27.
RE: RE: Unless the Giants lose out  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/7/2022 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15937279 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15937197 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


or Daboll actually hates Jones. Jones will be back next year either with the tag or new contract. I would agree Jones fits someplace into the middle tier of QB's in this league.

My guess is the team's game plan was to not pick up Daniel's option, the team would suck and they would be able to draft in the top 10. That is not working out and Jones has probably been better than they expected considering the lack of talent.

He is not getting tagged. They might as well burn 20 million in the parking lot. They can get the same production from someone else for under 10. I have no idea, other than unrequited love for the player, why anyone thinks he's automatically better than anyone else on the list of potential free agents.


Did we sign Taylor for less than 10 million?
RE: RE: 14-22 level QB with no WRs, etc.  
GeoMan999 : 12/7/2022 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15937049 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15937020 GeoMan999 said:


Quote:


We can possibly agree that this is the current evaluation, but how on earth do we know how much better he would be?

Look at whats happened to Hurts who is surrounded by 2 WR1, a great tight end, a great running game and a great offensive line. Do you think he benefited? Its made All the difference in the world.

How about what has happened to Rodgers and others?

Hurts improved dramatically between years 1 and 2. They went and traded for Brown because Hurts was showing he was the real deal. Jones has shown that he is a ham and egger replacement level qb.

Enough with this stuff already. You don't run out and spend resources to try and make a silk purse out of a sow's ear. You spend resources when it is apparent when you have top-notch silk that will look even better with some shiny doo-dads.


You are wrong about Hurts. I live in the Philly area and Howie was not convinced he was the guy, nor was anyone in Philly or here on BBI for that matter. They tried to get Desean Watson!
Gardner Minshew  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/7/2022 4:00 pm : link
had an Aaron Rogers-like 105 rating behind 3 HoF/All-pro linemen replacing Hurts ffs.
Hurts is a star playing behind a great line  
kelly : 12/7/2022 5:48 pm : link
and has great receivers.

What would he be playing on the Giants? No as good.

give the guy  
Danny L : 12/7/2022 6:28 pm : link
some pro talent at WR and roll with him for 1-2yrs.

Giants are not in a position this year to go after a QB and WR is the bigger need.
RE: 14-22 level QB with no WRs, etc.  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 12/7/2022 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15937020 GeoMan999 said:
Quote:
We can possibly agree that this is the current evaluation, but how on earth do we know how much better he would be?

Look at whats happened to Hurts who is surrounded by 2 WR1, a great tight end, a great running game and a great offensive line. Do you think he benefited? Its made All the difference in the world.

How about what has happened to Rodgers and others?


I agree with you. Sign him to something reasonable next year and focus on getting some new weapons and in the passing game. They have IOl they like, those guys have just gotten injured. Better receiving talent will also take some pressure off of the IOL.
RE: RE: 14-22 level QB with no WRs, etc.  
Percy : 12/7/2022 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15937656 DisgruntledNYGfan said:
Quote:
In comment 15937020 GeoMan999 said:


Quote:


We can possibly agree that this is the current evaluation, but how on earth do we know how much better he would be?

Look at whats happened to Hurts who is surrounded by 2 WR1, a great tight end, a great running game and a great offensive line. Do you think he benefited? Its made All the difference in the world.

How about what has happened to Rodgers and others?



I agree with you. Sign him to something reasonable next year and focus on getting some new weapons and in the passing game. They have IOl they like, those guys have just gotten injured. Better receiving talent will also take some pressure off of the IOL.

Year after year we get a giant pile of DJ excuses. He may never emerge from it. Sign him again short-term but keep fixing the other weak moving parts. They are more important than he is.
Seattle is perfect experiment of the 10-24 Qbs in the league  
PatersonPlank : 12/7/2022 9:56 pm : link
like Jones is. Russell Wilson is considered really good at Seattle, goes to Denver and now he sucks. Geno is considered a career backup, gets the starting nod at Seattle and now he is a potential Pro-Bowler. Seattle has a strong running game and really good WRs.

Very few guys are like Brady/Rodgers/Mahomes and can drive a team to win. Most NFL QB's are just a piece of the offense, managing the game and making sure the mistakes are at a minimum. They are dependent on the players around them. If they have good players the stats look good, if not they look like Russell Wilson
Sign Jacobe Brissett  
GMen72 : 3:47 am : link
His stats are almost identical to DJs and he's currently making $4.65 million, and is a FA after this year.

I'd draft a rookie in the 2nd or 3rd, or play Taylor...that would most likely net us Williams or Maye in the 2024 draft.
@GoatneyNYG  
Ira : 4:41 am : link
Daniel Jones may currently have the worst supporting cast in terms of Wide Receivers I’ve ever seen a QB deal with in my entire life.
