Eli Manning and the blue colored glasses of BBI

Eli Manning one is of the best QB's ever to play for the NYG's. He possessed all the tools needed to be an excellent QB. His ability to ALWAYS be available made him invaluable. Eli deserves every bit of credit for those two Superbowl runs and SBMVP's. Those are his legacy to the Giants organization and to us as fans. It is not debatable that Eli was the NY Giants Franchise QB and the face of the organization.But Eli was not a great QB in the mold of guys like Aaron Rodgers from a statistical perspective. It's not even close.Win/Loss: Eli 118-118; Aaron 146-77-1Comp %: Eli 60.3; Aaron 65.3Yds/gm: Eli 241.1; Aaron 257.6TD's: Eli 366; Aaron 471INT's: Eli 244; Aaron 102fum lost: Eli 56; Aaron 39Career QB rtg: Eli 84.1; Aaron 103.8Playoff gms: Eli 12; Aaron 22Playoff QB rtg: Eli 87.4; Aaron 100.1I guess I am posting this because I am hearing too many references comparing Jones to Eli. "Jones will never be Eli", etc. I think we forgot how many bad games Eli had. How he averaged over 1 interception per game over his career. His pathetic 2008 playoff game against Philly with 2 interceptions and a rating of 40.7. His career record of 118-118. For much of his career, Eli was a healthy, but very average QB.Jones is probably is not going to be Eli. But until Eli won a Superbowl, he was Peyton's less talented brother. And I am pretty sure we don't want to put Eli's and Peyton's stats side by side either or any of the other perceived top QB's of his generation.