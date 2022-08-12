McKinney could be done for the season Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/8/2022 12:52 pm : 12/8/2022 12:52 pm

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

2m

Xavier McKinney had the pins removed from his hand yesterday, but Daboll made it sound like he still has a ways to go. Daboll said he genuinely doesn’t know if McKinney will play again this season.