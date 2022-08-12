McKinney could be done for the season  

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Xavier McKinney had the pins removed from his hand yesterday, but Daboll made it sound like he still has a ways to go. Daboll said he genuinely doesn’t know if McKinney will play again this season.
young men can't live in bubble-wrap. The ATV riding was a calculated risk and McKinney got injured. It's not like he's sandbagging (hello Kenny Golladay), or he is a serial risk taker. This is and truly unfortunate situation and I believe nobody feels worse about it than McKinney.
Not to Miller the thread, but I had the impression that some of X's comp is at risk due to his injury. Could we create cap space this year by clawing back some of this comp.? Not saying we should, but curious as to the possibility.
If I am not mistaken, I think this was asked when he was initially injured. The thought was that the Giants will not do that as they want him here long term and want to keep him happy.
It's riding irresponsibly. Trick riding, popping wheelies and other such bullshit. And I'm saying this because of Jihad Ward's Instagram doing that. Sure, one could say just because Ward was popping a wheelie doesn't mean McKinney did or was riding crazy. But I would find that hard to believe given he didn't stay on the ATV, hurt himself, and the fact that Ward was stunt riding.
You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. He's a young man and young men make mistakes. Especially young men with money.
These are people. What you hope is that they learn and grow from the mistakes and move on. It hurts to not have him playing, but we weren't winning the Super Bowl this year. One man's hand injury is another man's opportunity to shine.
We all understand he got hurt and in the grand scheme of things we’re happy that it wasn’t worse.
But seriously, what an avoidable mistake that has cost this entire franchise. These are the kinds of things that have plagued the franchise both on and off the field for a decade now. There is no excusing the fact that McKinney didn’t put the team first. He could have easily passed on an activity that put his profession in danger and the fate of the entire team for 2022.
Want to bet the Commanders don’t come out of the bye week more injured than when they went into it?
He's not getting paid, and once you go on NFI it's up to the team at their sole discretion of when to activate you.
The Giants aren't going to activate them unless he can help them, no matter what he says if his hand is partially healed which is the best it's going to be this year there is zero obligation for the Giants to activate him.
He has no recourse there's literally nothing he can do but suck it up.
Putting Jackson out there to return punts was a calculated risk but inevitable failure. McKinney on an ATV was not a calculated risk - just plain stupid.
trying to help his team win a game. I can’t ever fault him, or on his case the coaches, for that.
McKinney got hurt on the bye week doing something that he should be waiting to do in the offseason (and even then may still be frowned upon by the team) but at least any type of accident like the one that happened wouldn’t impact the 18 weeks of the year that he needs to be physically available.
not surprised, and frankly would be if he played again this season. I'm sure the Giants want to sign him long-term, so there's not much else they can say publicly. But the must be really seething, and rightfully so. His actions were childish and selfish. My understanding is also that his contract specifically says that he cannot ride ATVs.
As the Southwest flight attendant jokingly told us when
Not getting paid? You do realize he is getting paid, in full, and counts against the cap. And that is true whether he is one the active roster, IR, or the NFI list.
RE: RE: I know teammates and fans are disappointed...
Putting Jackson out there to return punts was a calculated risk but inevitable failure. McKinney on an ATV was not a calculated risk - just plain stupid.
agree, no calculations or weighing of risk benefit was going on with McKinney.
I hate shit like this. Nobody was asking him to live in bubble wrap, just maybe don't do stupid off-field stuff in season? I doubt very seriously there was any "calculating" being done about whether or not this was a good idea.
I fault Daboll for Jackson's injury. Incredibly stupid of Daboll to put Jackson as the PR right after arguably the best overall defensive player breaks his hand.
I fault Daboll for Jackson's injury. Incredibly stupid of Daboll to put Jackson as the PR right after arguably the best overall defensive player breaks his hand.
It was some sort of headless chicken panic emotional move to put Jackson in as a PR.
I fault Daboll for Jackson's injury. Incredibly stupid of Daboll to put Jackson as the PR right after arguably the best overall defensive player breaks his hand.
I respect that. I just don’t see it that way myself. We lost one game this season already due to a punt returner. I believe in letting your best players do the things they do best. The Detroit game was critical, especially if we miss out on the playoffs by one game.
The guy screwed our season because he felt it was ok to break his contract and got ATV riding on his week off. As a general rule, any recreational activity that requires you sign a waiver before you do it, probably is not a good idea for a professional athlete--but that is just me
on the team. This is not how you lead. I doubted he would play again this year when I heard he had pins (plural) in his hand. My first though was “crushed hand” needing reconstruction. He will probably need some sort of physical therapy to regain full strength, flexibility and range of motion. Coming back with a club is his own guilty conscience speaking.
They claim they want “smart, tough, reliable”. This ain’t it!
Is, beside the injury, he said he didn’t know NOT doing potentially dangerous things was in his contract.
Seemed more intelligent than that.
IK it was an accident, however, in the big picture, he should have seen his importance to avoid the risk, however it happened since there didn’t seem to be a lot of detail in the story.
I fault Daboll for Jackson's injury. Incredibly stupid of Daboll to put Jackson as the PR right after arguably the best overall defensive player breaks his hand.
Yeah, but they need to stop being selfish during the season and understand their team mates need him so they can do their job better.
RE: RE: Im really curious why he can’t play with a club.
Do you think the ATV was just rolling along smoothly and then hit a massive bump when this happened? I am sure things were borderline out of control and that he was flying around before the accident. At that point, he should have known better, and should have stopped. Changed the season. And the utter stupidity of putting Jackson on returns only compounded it.
1) At this point, it would not surprise me to find out he has permanent damage to his hand.
2) This was not a calculated risk.
3) I agree w/Essex. Any activity requiring a waiver in-season should simply be avoided.
4) Was he fined for violating his contract?
5) I think this injury was a pivotal point in the season. The D has had other injuries, but S was a strength before and is not any longer. Belton couldn't handle full time duties and Love has not looked like the same player wit McKinney.
6) How does this impact the decisions on next contract?
7) Jackson returning punts was a calculated risk and one I don't have a problem with. For one thing, they had enoug other injuries that wasting a roster spot just for a new PR was not very prudent. For another, he's returned punts as a star defender both in the ps and college. Third, plenty of other star players have done this. Lastly, he's a football player.
It's riding irresponsibly. Trick riding, popping wheelies and other such bullshit. And I'm saying this because of Jihad Ward's Instagram doing that. Sure, one could say just because Ward was popping a wheelie doesn't mean McKinney did or was riding crazy. But I would find that hard to believe given he didn't stay on the ATV, hurt himself, and the fact that Ward was stunt riding.
You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. He's a young man and young men make mistakes. Especially young men with money.
These are people. What you hope is that they learn and grow from the mistakes and move on. It hurts to not have him playing, but we weren't winning the Super Bowl this year. One man's hand injury is another man's opportunity to shine.
on the team. This is not how you lead. I doubted he would play again this year when I heard he had pins (plural) in his hand. My first though was “crushed hand” needing reconstruction. He will probably need some sort of physical therapy to regain full strength, flexibility and range of motion. Coming back with a club is his own guilty conscience speaking.
They claim they want “smart, tough, reliable”. This ain’t it!
Sucks ass losing our 23 year old signal calling captain at safety. He was our most important defensive player in Wink's D.
Kid fucked up, I fucked up too when I was his age. Most of the people on this board have probably played with fire in their 20s. For those of you saying you don't know if you want him back that all changes if we has a good season next year.
and dangerous, stupid decisions I'm still not gonna rip the kid. This is how the vast majority of human beings learn. I'm sure there will be plenty of people claiming they've never done anything dumb, but I'd counter that you're either lying or really fucking boring.
It's unfortunate and you hope guys will be wiser. When they arent you take the necessary actions, which Im sure will include taking a close look at his long term viability. But I just cant sit here and talk shit at the kid. I dunno. Live your life.
I understand most people have done some level of stupid things
Understood, but I'm sure Xavier knows that too. It sucks. I'm sure he's more pissed at himself than any of us are at him, considering we're playing for the playoffs & this is a dude who knew nothing but winning prior to coming to New York.
Understood, but I'm sure Xavier knows that too. It sucks. I'm sure he's more pissed at himself than any of us are at him, considering we're playing for the playoffs & this is a dude who knew nothing but winning prior to coming to New York.
The worst part, I fear, could be that he has permanent damage that not only negatively impacts his performance as a player, but his ability to function as a person in everyday life.
5) I think this injury was a pivotal point in the season. The D has had other injuries, but S was a strength before and is not any longer. Belton couldn't handle full time duties and Love has not looked like the same player wit McKinney.
Surprised you write that about Love. I think he's raised his game since X got hurt. Check out his game logs.
In fact, I think he's been so good the last month that he's passed DL as Defensive MVP.
The guy screwed our season because he felt it was ok to break his contract and got ATV riding on his week off.
+1
Let him show some leadership by being accountable. And being accountable means accepting the lost paychecks. If that's the reason he doesn't sign a second contract with the team, fuck him. The team needs leaders who take responsibility for their actions, not crybabies who violate their contract and then snap at reporters asking legitimate questions of him.
It’s amazing how many injuries the Giants experience every year?? Meanwhile the Eagles & Cowboys have no injuries.. smh. The Giants really need to put a focus on this next year, it’s getting ridiculous ..
on the team. This is not how you lead. I doubted he would play again this year when I heard he had pins (plural) in his hand. My first though was “crushed hand” needing reconstruction. He will probably need some sort of physical therapy to regain full strength, flexibility and range of motion. Coming back with a club is his own guilty conscience speaking.
They claim they want “smart, tough, reliable”. This ain’t it!
I wonder how many fans who do not want to see the player fined or even criticized would feel the same way if instead of a captain and starting safety this had happened to a player of lesser status, such as any of the practice squad/backups the team is forced to use as DBs now.
Personally I am giving McKinney the benefit of the doubt, but...
...I don't see why, after the team finally has a winning record for the first time in years, but also coming off a pretty shitty loss, a player needs to go on vacation in another country in the middle of the season just because it's a bye week.
I mean, recharge, sure, but do you really need to go blow it out in freakin' Cabo? You can't wait two months for that?
However, he also said that there is a chance McKinney could play with a club on his hand once the pins came out.
So who knows, but gotta think long term with X and not rush him back
Not to Miller the thread, but I had the impression that some of X's comp is at risk due to his injury. Could we create cap space this year by clawing back some of this comp.? Not saying we should, but curious as to the possibility.
^ This. The surprising lack of outrage by many on this site over this incident is confusing. Guy was throwing an ATV around like a maniac and cost himself half the season as the team was rolling.

^ This. The surprising lack of outrage by many on this site over this incident is confusing. Guy was throwing an ATV around like a maniac and cost himself half the season as the team was rolling.
"Lack of outrage"? What do you want to do, break his other hand?
Tackle with one hand?
If I am not mistaken, I think this was asked when he was initially injured. The thought was that the Giants will not do that as they want him here long term and want to keep him happy.

^ This. The surprising lack of outrage by many on this site over this incident is confusing. Guy was throwing an ATV around like a maniac and cost himself half the season as the team was rolling.
It's not lack of outrage it's just resignation over another unbelievable injury. Heads, necks, hamstrings, knees, Achilles, ankles, toes, Glocks, fireworks, ATVs. You name it....
You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. He's a young man and young men make mistakes. Especially young men with money.
These are people. What you hope is that they learn and grow from the mistakes and move on. It hurts to not have him playing, but we weren't winning the Super Bowl this year. One man's hand injury is another man's opportunity to shine.
But seriously, what an avoidable mistake that has cost this entire franchise. These are the kinds of things that have plagued the franchise both on and off the field for a decade now. There is no excusing the fact that McKinney didn’t put the team first. He could have easily passed on an activity that put his profession in danger and the fate of the entire team for 2022.
Want to bet the Commanders don’t come out of the bye week more injured than when they went into it?
Let's hope he safely finds a way back this year but more importantly it does not impact him long term. He is a valuable piece to this team moving forward.
lol
Just peachy.
Putting Jackson out there to return punts was a calculated risk but inevitable failure. McKinney on an ATV was not a calculated risk - just plain stupid.
My guess is McKinney was driving, rolled the vehicle to the left, and instinctively reached his hand outside the frame, and struck something or crushed it. He’s lucky to have avoided permanent damage.
Chalk it up as a life lesson, hopefully for him and his teammates. A classic example of an innocuous mistake having sweeping consequences.
McKinney got hurt on the bye week doing something that he should be waiting to do in the offseason (and even then may still be frowned upon by the team) but at least any type of accident like the one that happened wouldn’t impact the 18 weeks of the year that he needs to be physically available.
is there video of that?
I'm not even mad bro because I've become acclimated. I'm like Joe Beningo now, a long time sad sack fan.
"Shift happens." ;-)
Not getting paid? You do realize he is getting paid, in full, and counts against the cap. And that is true whether he is one the active roster, IR, or the NFI list.


^ This. The surprising lack of outrage by many on this site over this incident is confusing. Guy was throwing an ATV around like a maniac and cost himself half the season as the team was rolling.
I hate shit like this. Nobody was asking him to live in bubble wrap, just maybe don't do stupid off-field stuff in season? I doubt very seriously there was any "calculating" being done about whether or not this was a good idea.
Go ride an ATV in Cabo in February for fuck sake.
I fault Daboll for Jackson's injury. Incredibly stupid of Daboll to put Jackson as the PR right after arguably the best overall defensive player breaks his hand.

I fault Daboll for Jackson's injury. Incredibly stupid of Daboll to put Jackson as the PR right after arguably the best overall defensive player breaks his hand.
It was some sort of headless chicken panic emotional move to put Jackson in as a PR.

I fault Daboll for Jackson's injury. Incredibly stupid of Daboll to put Jackson as the PR right after arguably the best overall defensive player breaks his hand.
I respect that. I just don’t see it that way myself. We lost one game this season already due to a punt returner. I believe in letting your best players do the things they do best. The Detroit game was critical, especially if we miss out on the playoffs by one game.
They claim they want “smart, tough, reliable”. This ain’t it!
Xavier McKinney - ( New Window )
Seemed more intelligent than that.
IK it was an accident, however, in the big picture, he should have seen his importance to avoid the risk, however it happened since there didn’t seem to be a lot of detail in the story.

I fault Daboll for Jackson's injury. Incredibly stupid of Daboll to put Jackson as the PR right after arguably the best overall defensive player breaks his hand.
Yep.
Damn dumb Daboll decision

Wrap his hand in hard plaster. He won’t be able to catch a ball but he could still be out there. High school kids do that.
Tackle with one hand?
No one needs an article to know that X willingly participated in a prohibited activity during the bye week.
Everything beyond that is a loser excuse.
2) This was not a calculated risk.
3) I agree w/Essex. Any activity requiring a waiver in-season should simply be avoided.
4) Was he fined for violating his contract?
5) I think this injury was a pivotal point in the season. The D has had other injuries, but S was a strength before and is not any longer. Belton couldn't handle full time duties and Love has not looked like the same player wit McKinney.
6) How does this impact the decisions on next contract?
7) Jackson returning punts was a calculated risk and one I don't have a problem with. For one thing, they had enoug other injuries that wasting a roster spot just for a new PR was not very prudent. For another, he's returned punts as a star defender both in the ps and college. Third, plenty of other star players have done this. Lastly, he's a football player.
would not
My guess is his hand was crushed.
You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. He's a young man and young men make mistakes. Especially young men with money.
These are people. What you hope is that they learn and grow from the mistakes and move on. It hurts to not have him playing, but we weren't winning the Super Bowl this year. One man's hand injury is another man's opportunity to shine.
This^ Outstanding post brother
They claim they want “smart, tough, reliable”. This ain’t it!
Sucks ass losing our 23 year old signal calling captain at safety. He was our most important defensive player in Wink's D.
Hopefully X is back before season's end.
And honestly if it means he won't resign with the Giants down the road so be it. You are not entitled to full your salary if you cannot work.
You think he will sign with the giants for less when his contract is up just because they continued to pay him now? No way.
Reminds me of Burress shooting his foot and costing us a chance at a Superbowl.
Hopefully X is back before season's end.
Did someone lose?
It's unfortunate and you hope guys will be wiser. When they arent you take the necessary actions, which Im sure will include taking a close look at his long term viability. But I just cant sit here and talk shit at the kid. I dunno. Live your life.
5) I think this injury was a pivotal point in the season. The D has had other injuries, but S was a strength before and is not any longer. Belton couldn't handle full time duties and Love has not looked like the same player wit McKinney.
Surprised you write that about Love. I think he's raised his game since X got hurt. Check out his game logs.
In fact, I think he's been so good the last month that he's passed DL as Defensive MVP.
Let him show some leadership by being accountable. And being accountable means accepting the lost paychecks. If that's the reason he doesn't sign a second contract with the team, fuck him. The team needs leaders who take responsibility for their actions, not crybabies who violate their contract and then snap at reporters asking legitimate questions of him.
Man, ride the ATVs during the off-season. Break your hand, come back and play football when the season starts.
If this is too hard, I dunno...
and to think, i just bought my son a McKinney jersey, too.
count me in with the group criticizing Daboll for putting AJ back to return punts. if you’re a fan of this team/student of our history, you know that cornerbacks and returning kicks don’t mix.
But paying him full salary I don't agree with.
Aren't the Giants having to pay someone to take his place?
You do stupid things there should be a cost when it prevents you from working. I mean if you were a bricklayer and this happened to you would you still get paid your full salary?
Let's hope he learned his dumbass lesson.
AD had 3 returns for 5 yards and had been injury prone. The Sanders comparison doesnt work. That was a long time ago. Do you think he would be doing that in today's game?
Or Darrell Green - especially that punt return against the Bears in 1988.

That guy Deion Sanders would like to chat with you
AD had 3 returns for 5 yards and had been injury prone. The Sanders comparison doesnt work. That was a long time ago. Do you think he would be doing that in today's game?
Yes. I think Sanders does it in today's game. Football is a violent game. There is life altering risk for every player associated with every play of the game.
Gates at C, just as likely to break is leg as Gates at G. Punt returns for Adoree, tacking 250lb running backs same thing.
the argument that bc he returned kicks successfully 20 years ago, that the Giants should risk their one healthy CB in 2022, is nothing short of asinine.
Daboll is a great coach. he is also allowed to make mistakes.
There is a reason why people keep posting examples of players who returned kicks before some of the people reading the post were evn born. How long ago did Green and Sanders play?
Perhaps you should all the Jets to make sure the have Gardner returning kicks if he wants to.
They claim they want “smart, tough, reliable”. This ain’t it!
+1
I mean, recharge, sure, but do you really need to go blow it out in freakin' Cabo? You can't wait two months for that?