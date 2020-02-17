for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Eagles Giants predictions.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:49 am
Call me loco, but I have a feeling we shock the NFL universe this Sunday.

Giants 24 Eagles 23.

Gano redeems himself with GW FG at the gun.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
24-10 Eagles  
rsjem1979 : 10:34 am : link
.
Indigestion  
Chef : 10:38 am : link
...
Hope I’m wrong, but I don’t see this game  
Section331 : 10:39 am : link
being particularly competitive, 27-13, Eagles.
RE: Hope I’m wrong, but I don’t see this game  
uther99 : 10:41 am : link
In comment 15939277 Section331 said:
Quote:
being particularly competitive, 27-13, Eagles.


Sounds about right
Giants 13  
noro9 : 10:49 am : link
Eagles 31
7-5-1  
JonC : 10:50 am : link
setting the stage for a key battle in Landover.
31 - 13 Eagles win  
compton : 10:55 am : link
.
Eagles 31, Giants 20  
islander1 : 10:58 am : link
and that includes a garbage time TD
Giants 31-28  
averagejoe : 11:00 am : link
Jones comes out throwing and throws for 346 yds and 2 TD's. Barkley has 103 yds on 17 carries and a TD. Defense has two picks and EVERYBODY jumps off Eagles bandwagon.


If yer gonna dream dream big.........
I can make an argument that we could limit the pass  
Essex : 11:01 am : link
although I am not even sold on that, but with no Leonard Williams or a hurt one, there is no way we are not going to get mauled by their run game.
RE: Giants 31-28  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15939306 averagejoe said:
Quote:
Jones comes out throwing and throws for 346 yds and 2 TD's. Barkley has 103 yds on 17 carries and a TD. Defense has two picks and EVERYBODY jumps off Eagles bandwagon.


If yer gonna dream dream big.........


here we go with the 30 point fantasy again
Why do I weirdly feel optimistic too  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:09 am : link
about the Giants chances this week? Its a division game in December so you never know.
Division games are always tough...  
KingBlue : 11:10 am : link
we probably need a few breaks to get the win. So, that's what I'm hanging my hat on... Ojulari and Thibs breakout for three combined sacks, including a strip sack.... We win turnover battle.

Offensively, we must run the football. Jones, Barkley and Breida combine for 170 plus rushing yards to lead the way.

Giants shock Eagles at MetLife...

Giants 26
Eagles 24
I have a family Christmas party this Sunday  
Chris684 : 11:10 am : link
and as is tradition, the game will be on. However, games during these types of events are always filled with distraction.

I'm headed into Sunday not expecting to have to pay too much attention to this one as I expect the Eagles to win handily. But I will be monitoring it hoping for a reason to park myself in front of the TV.
The key is for Daboll  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:12 am : link
to get the team amped up playing a 11-1 div rival or whatever their stupid record is.
Was it Olujari or Carter who dinged up  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:14 am : link
Jalen Hurt last year? Lets just we need more "smart football" like that as Carl Banks put it.
RE: The key is for Daboll  
Producer : 11:22 am : link
In comment 15939322 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
to get the team amped up playing a 11-1 div rival or whatever their stupid record is.


So they're not going to be amped up unless Daboll amps them up? Should they play Judas Priest or DMX in the locker room?
Giants score in garbage time.  
Gruber : 11:24 am : link
Non-garbage time score:
35-13 to the Eagles.
31-17 Eagles  
Jints in Carolina : 11:24 am : link
.
RE: RE: The key is for Daboll  
Jints in Carolina : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15939336 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15939322 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


to get the team amped up playing a 11-1 div rival or whatever their stupid record is.



So they're not going to be amped up unless Daboll amps them up? Should they play Judas Priest or DMX in the locker room?


Definitely Priest....You Got Another Thing Coming
.  
Danny Kanell : 11:25 am : link
First time we break 30.

Giants 31 - Eagles 27
RE: RE: RE: The key is for Daboll  
Producer : 11:30 am : link
In comment 15939344 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
In comment 15939336 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15939322 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


to get the team amped up playing a 11-1 div rival or whatever their stupid record is.



So they're not going to be amped up unless Daboll amps them up? Should they play Judas Priest or DMX in the locker room?



Definitely Priest....You Got Another Thing Coming


Classic one. Amps me up.
We usually keep things close  
DieHard : 11:31 am : link
I feel this will be a repeat of the second Dallas game. Play them close for a while, and then their superior talent overwhelms us. Eagles 23-13.
96-2  
gmen4ever : 11:34 am : link
dirty birds
We will have a chance to win this game and late  
djm : 11:38 am : link
Just like every other game. We aren’t getting blown out.
Giants will jump out to an early lead. From there we pray.
The curse of the green slime continues, shegals 50+ - Giants 9.  
Jack Stroud : 11:41 am : link
.
...  
broadbandz : 11:41 am : link
Eagles are up 18 at one point, but the g-men get it done.

22-21 Giants
Ugly Loss  
US1 Giants : 11:41 am : link
Just a matter of how soon the Eagles put their backups in the game.
Good chance Eagles  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:49 am : link
BTFO the Giants of course. But we have been sucking long enough to kind of being a trap game team, I'm a glass half full type guy. Definitely something that wouldn't happen if we were 6-1.
Barf  
Joey in VA : 11:52 am : link
Eagles 38
Giants 9
Unfortunately for the Giants  
TinVA : 11:55 am : link
Eagles 27 Giants 3, hold on, we are now in a free fall
Earlier poster said similar to Thanksgiving day  
ShockNRoll : 12:05 pm : link
I agree with that. Giants stay close, maybe even make a late push, but…

Eagles 27
Giants 16
After watching the Rams Raiders game, I say  
Marty in Albany : 12:05 pm : link
anything is possible.
This one won't be close  
George : 12:29 pm : link
Phil 38
NYG 13
Don't Want to be Right  
Jim in Tampa : 12:29 pm : link
Eagles-27
Giants-17
Philly 27 - 20  
thefan : 12:48 pm : link
I think we'll keep this close in the first half, maybe 13-13 at halftime but Philly will pull away. Don't fret at a loss, expect the worst and hope for the best.
RE: I have a family Christmas party this Sunday  
Johnny5 : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15939321 Chris684 said:
Quote:
and as is tradition, the game will be on. However, games during these types of events are always filled with distraction.

I'm headed into Sunday not expecting to have to pay too much attention to this one as I expect the Eagles to win handily. But I will be monitoring it hoping for a reason to park myself in front of the TV.

Ugh you are lucky in my view. I tend to get way less pissed off when I have my attention mostly on a party. It's probably the way I should be watching this game rather than yelling in a bar... LOL
Anything can happen,  
Simms11 : 12:55 pm : link
but I think we're going to have to endure another thrashing by one of our most hated rivals! Offensively I don't believe we can keep up. Turnovers can be the great equalizer.
Going to miss most of the game  
OBJRoyal : 1:16 pm : link
Because of some snow.

Eagles 28
Giants 10
Giants 23  
Giantgator : 1:16 pm : link
Eagles 17

Ojulari puts the hurt on Hurts, ending his season
Slayton slays Slay for 2 40+ catches
We are simply out-matched  
DefenseWins : 1:44 pm : link
in the worse ways possible. They are strong on the line of scrimmage and we are not. They have a strong WR group and we have backup CBs doing their best. We have a defense that often struggles to hold opponents on 3rd down, and they have a running QB who specializes in moving the chains with his legs.

We will lose by at least 20 points.
Hurts actually struggles somewhat  
BlackLight : 2:08 pm : link
againt the blitz, so that's one piece of relevant data.

Philly coming into a hostile environment a little flat after crushing a good Titans team wouldn't be unprecedented.

Avoid the back-breaking penalties and turnovers - keep things close in the 4th quarter, and maybe we wind up stealing it.
I would LOVE to see an upset......  
nyg60 : 2:32 pm : link
....but in this 2022 stripped down rebuild we are seriously mismatched talentwise at almost every position. I HOPE I am dead wrong, but

Eagles 41 Giants 17
i see predictions of a Giants upset here  
cjac : 2:58 pm : link
the only way that's happening is if we keep them scoring less than 20 points

That is the only scenario where the Giants pull this off
Bloodbath.  
Photoguy : 3:38 pm : link
Seriously.
Giants 9 Eagles 28  
fivehead : 3:50 pm : link
Injury to insult as we lose 1 more player to a knee injury, and another to concussion protocol. Book it.
Another day of Aggravation  
Paulie Walnuts : 4:00 pm : link
Fucking Eagles are the devils team no injuries, 3 1rd picks, huge breaks
I’ll go with the easiest prediction  
Massgman : 4:04 pm : link
………..more injuries
37-13  
bestt : 6:13 pm : link
Eagles... over at halftime...
Giants 23 Eagles 20  
WillVAB : 7:15 pm : link
.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 