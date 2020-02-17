New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion

for display only
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:55 pm
...
RE: Bellinger is becoming a star  
regischarlotte : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15941860 Matt M. said:
Quote:
in year 1.


Love that guy.
RE: So  
AcidTest : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15941864 SomeFan said:
Quote:
you’re telling me there’s a chance!


No, I'm not telling you that.
RE: Easy to root  
Anakim : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15941868 thefan said:
Quote:
for Hodgkins.


Even easier to root for Hodgins
RE: c'mon coach.....  
thefan : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15941872 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
onside kick!


help keep that defense fresh.
Hodgins and Belly are nice big targets  
widmerseyebrow : 2:15 pm : link
They fill that role nicely.
RE: So  
Route 9 : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15941864 SomeFan said:
Quote:
you’re telling me there’s a chance!


21 point comeback! Revenge for 2010!
I want to know how this ST coach still has a job  
Giantfan21 : 2:16 pm : link
.
RE: Great play DJ  
PatersonPlank : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15941863 JerrysKids said:
Quote:
....


Yep. Created time, showed patience, and threw a good pass
Hodges was a good find...  
DefenseWins : 2:16 pm : link
excellent depth player at the WR position
Do you realize that Boston Scott SUCKS  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 2:16 pm : link
against every other team in the league?
This team  
Chocco : 2:16 pm : link
Blows
ST  
AcidTest : 2:16 pm : link
giveth and ST taketh away.

Why aren't we kicking off into the end zone?
RE: Bellinger is becoming a star  
outeiroj : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15941860 Matt M. said:
Quote:
in year 1.


what are you watching? he's basically a jake ballard guy.

he's never had more than 40 yards in a single game
lmao  
thefan : 2:16 pm : link
what can you say.
Classic  
SomeFan : 2:17 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: As  
Matt M. : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15941862 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15941852 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15941829 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 15941818 AcidTest said:


Quote:


someone said, do you want to invest $31.5M in Jones, or even $20 to $25M, when the entire team sucks? That's more relevant than who we'd replace him with, especially since the answer to that question for at least next year is the much cheaper T. Taylor.



The same rationale also applies to Barkley.

Yes it does, except the market for Barkley is about half of what the QB market bears.



True, but I still don't want to resign him if team completely collapses. Barkley is also wearing down IMO and Brightwell has run with a lot more authority lately. RB is a fungible position. Use the money elsewhere.
I absolutely love Barkley, and I wouldn't re-sign him either. Early in the season, I said I would only do it if they could creatively sign both him and Jones. But, that seems impossible with Jones, so I don't see any way Barkley could be re-signed.
......  
Route 9 : 2:17 pm : link
God damn this team is moronic
How was that not a hold  
Essex : 2:17 pm : link
Giants need to sign for Boston Scott  
Thunderstruck27 : 2:17 pm : link
So they never have to play against him again
Specials suck every week  
ZogZerg : 2:17 pm : link
Pathetic!
Banks  
Boss 63 : 2:17 pm : link
Special teams give it and takeith away
Damn I hate that guy  
D HOS : 2:17 pm : link
He's starting to approach Brian Westbrook territory.
RE: Who is going to  
sharp315 : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15941851 SomeFan said:
Quote:
punt for the eagles?

They really don't need to be punting at all to be honest.
RE: RE: Bellinger is becoming a star  
regischarlotte : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15941885 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 15941860 Matt M. said:


Quote:


in year 1.



what are you watching? he's basically a jake ballard guy.

he's never had more than 40 yards in a single game


Ballard was a big loss.
This special teams coach  
Chris L. : 2:17 pm : link
better not be here next year
Love Bellinger  
JerrysKids : 2:17 pm : link
think he has potential to be a very good TE,
I fucking hate diminutive pieces of shit  
widmerseyebrow : 2:18 pm : link
like Boston Scott.
RE: RE: Bellinger is becoming a star  
Matt M. : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15941885 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 15941860 Matt M. said:


Quote:


in year 1.



what are you watching? he's basically a jake ballard guy.

he's never had more than 40 yards in a single game
He still hasn't been used extensively. When thrown the ball, he catches everything, gets open, and gets YAC. Do I think he's Tony Gonzalez? Hell no. But, I think he is going to be a top 10 TE in a real offense next year.
Come  
NYPanos : 2:18 pm : link
Oooon. OMG
Bellinger just needs to play more  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:18 pm : link
He's made plays when his number has been called.
RE: RE: Bellinger is becoming a star  
thefan : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15941885 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 15941860 Matt M. said:


Quote:


in year 1.



what are you watching? he's basically a jake ballard guy.

he's never had more than 40 yards in a single game


give him a break, its been a decade plus since this team has had a competent TE
Of course the refs missed a hold on that return......  
Simms11 : 2:18 pm : link
Jeezus
RE: RE: Bellinger is becoming a star  
PatersonPlank : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15941885 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 15941860 Matt M. said:


Quote:


in year 1.



what are you watching? he's basically a jake ballard guy.

he's never had more than 40 yards in a single game


He's a rookie and missed a few games. He hasn't played that much. I think he looks very promising
You should hate our special teams coach  
Chris L. : 2:18 pm : link
because he sucks!!!!!
Hodgins  
AcidTest : 2:18 pm : link
and Bellinger are sure handed possession receivers who run good routes. That's fine for where they were drafted and being on a practice squad. But we need a lot of help at receiver.
RE: And I also like Bellinger  
sharp315 : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15941866 Matt M. said:
Quote:
I don't know how long the bloom will be on this rose, but they seemed to find a decent player off the scrap heap with him,

Scrap heap? He's a 4th round draft pick. Do you actually follow this team?
RE: Damn I hate that guy  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15941894 D HOS said:
Quote:
He's starting to approach Brian Westbrook territory.


At least Westbrook was good.

Boston Scott is Barry Sanders versus the Giants and shitty Boston Scott against everyone else.
I changed my mind.  
Joe Beckwith : 2:20 pm : link
TMc is a great ST coach.
Blocking , hitting, kicking, TACKLING: so underrated.
Of course every once in a while a player screws up like ESmith did.
...  
broadbandz : 2:20 pm : link
Since Brown thru at the logo 2 eagles have been injured pretty bad. You fucked up AJ.
RE: Of course the refs missed a hold on that return......  
ArcadeSlumlord : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15941905 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Jeezus


the refs dont miss anything, there is a penalty on every play. Its fixed. They decide what gets called and what doesnt, period. Thats the definition of a frame up.
RE: RE: RE: Bellinger is becoming a star  
outeiroj : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15941906 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15941885 outeiroj said:


Quote:


In comment 15941860 Matt M. said:


Quote:


in year 1.



what are you watching? he's basically a jake ballard guy.

he's never had more than 40 yards in a single game



He's a rookie and missed a few games. He hasn't played that much. I think he looks very promising


calling him a star is a bit premature. a lot of bit premature. Im not saying he cant be good. But right now hes not even average
Can someone please explain the punting mistake  
Matt M. : 2:20 pm : link
or penalty already?
RE: RE: RE: RE: For the people that want to move on from Jones  
blink667 : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15941823 Atari2600 said:
Quote:
In comment 15941802 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


In comment 15941765 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 15941744 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


who are you replacing him with ?



Someone who isn’t going to cost $25+ million.

Any other questions??



Is it a fact that Jones is going to cost that ? He might be cheaper then that especially if they lose out the rest of the season

Also, if you just want to go the cheap route at QB this team wont win shit next season



He could be free but should be obvious you cannot win against better teams in the NFL and have a guy who throws for like 170 yards and no TDs. Should be obvious.


Let’s disregard the fact that he has receivers who can’t get separation and his number one receiver has hands of stone.
Defense is ready to go home  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 2:21 pm : link
..
My god  
bubba0825 : 2:21 pm : link
We have nothing at linebacker.
Like watching men  
Boss 63 : 2:21 pm : link
V children
RE: RE: RE: RE: Bellinger is becoming a star  
Matt M. : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15941917 outeiroj said:
Quote:
In comment 15941906 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 15941885 outeiroj said:


Quote:


In comment 15941860 Matt M. said:


Quote:


in year 1.



what are you watching? he's basically a jake ballard guy.

he's never had more than 40 yards in a single game



He's a rookie and missed a few games. He hasn't played that much. I think he looks very promising



calling him a star is a bit premature. a lot of bit premature. Im not saying he cant be good. But right now hes not even average
He's above average and you saw how he was missed.
RE: My god  
AcidTest : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15941921 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
We have nothing at linebacker.


Or receiver. Or CB.
Really miss Williams  
jeff57 : 2:22 pm : link
On the line.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: For the people that want to move on from Jones  
Giantfan21 : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15941919 blink667 said:
Quote:
In comment 15941823 Atari2600 said:


Quote:


In comment 15941802 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


In comment 15941765 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 15941744 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


who are you replacing him with ?



Someone who isn’t going to cost $25+ million.

Any other questions??



Is it a fact that Jones is going to cost that ? He might be cheaper then that especially if they lose out the rest of the season

Also, if you just want to go the cheap route at QB this team wont win shit next season



He could be free but should be obvious you cannot win against better teams in the NFL and have a guy who throws for like 170 yards and no TDs. Should be obvious.



Let’s disregard the fact that he has receivers who can’t get separation and his number one receiver has hands of stone.


Mahomes throwing to these shit receivers wouldn't get more then 200 yards but these posters don't care they have an agenda and that's all they care about
