New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles Game Discussion

someone said, do you want to invest $31.5M in Jones, or even $20 to $25M, when the entire team sucks? That's more relevant than who we'd replace him with, especially since the answer to that question for at least next year is the much cheaper T. Taylor.
The same rationale also applies to Barkley.
Yes it does, except the market for Barkley is about half of what the QB market bears.
True, but I still don't want to resign him if team completely collapses. Barkley is also wearing down IMO and Brightwell has run with a lot more authority lately. RB is a fungible position. Use the money elsewhere.
I absolutely love Barkley, and I wouldn't re-sign him either. Early in the season, I said I would only do it if they could creatively sign both him and Jones. But, that seems impossible with Jones, so I don't see any way Barkley could be re-signed.
what are you watching? he's basically a jake ballard guy.
he's never had more than 40 yards in a single game
He still hasn't been used extensively. When thrown the ball, he catches everything, gets open, and gets YAC. Do I think he's Tony Gonzalez? Hell no. But, I think he is going to be a top 10 TE in a real offense next year.
Love that guy.
No, I'm not telling you that.
Even easier to root for Hodgins
help keep that defense fresh.
21 point comeback! Revenge for 2010!
Yep. Created time, showed patience, and threw a good pass
Why aren't we kicking off into the end zone?
what are you watching? he's basically a jake ballard guy.
he's never had more than 40 yards in a single game
They really don't need to be punting at all to be honest.
Ballard was a big loss.
give him a break, its been a decade plus since this team has had a competent TE
He's a rookie and missed a few games. He hasn't played that much. I think he looks very promising
Scrap heap? He's a 4th round draft pick. Do you actually follow this team?
At least Westbrook was good.
Boston Scott is Barry Sanders versus the Giants and shitty Boston Scott against everyone else.
Blocking , hitting, kicking, TACKLING: so underrated.
Of course every once in a while a player screws up like ESmith did.
the refs dont miss anything, there is a penalty on every play. Its fixed. They decide what gets called and what doesnt, period. Thats the definition of a frame up.
He's a rookie and missed a few games. He hasn't played that much. I think he looks very promising
calling him a star is a bit premature. a lot of bit premature. Im not saying he cant be good. But right now hes not even average
who are you replacing him with ?
Someone who isn’t going to cost $25+ million.
Any other questions??
Is it a fact that Jones is going to cost that ? He might be cheaper then that especially if they lose out the rest of the season
Also, if you just want to go the cheap route at QB this team wont win shit next season
He could be free but should be obvious you cannot win against better teams in the NFL and have a guy who throws for like 170 yards and no TDs. Should be obvious.
Let’s disregard the fact that he has receivers who can’t get separation and his number one receiver has hands of stone.
He's a rookie and missed a few games. He hasn't played that much. I think he looks very promising
calling him a star is a bit premature. a lot of bit premature. Im not saying he cant be good. But right now hes not even average
Or receiver. Or CB.
who are you replacing him with ?
Someone who isn’t going to cost $25+ million.
Any other questions??
Is it a fact that Jones is going to cost that ? He might be cheaper then that especially if they lose out the rest of the season
Also, if you just want to go the cheap route at QB this team wont win shit next season
He could be free but should be obvious you cannot win against better teams in the NFL and have a guy who throws for like 170 yards and no TDs. Should be obvious.
Let’s disregard the fact that he has receivers who can’t get separation and his number one receiver has hands of stone.
Mahomes throwing to these shit receivers wouldn't get more then 200 yards but these posters don't care they have an agenda and that's all they care about