New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/11/2022 4:07 pm
At least the Giants won 7 games this season.....  
Fishmanjim57 : 12/11/2022 4:51 pm : link
I doubt they add to their win column with son many key players out, and without a single WR.
Joe Schoen has some big decisions to make regarding who to keep and who to lose in regards to contract extensions etc.
I'd just love to see the Giants actually be able to beat Philly and Dallas next season. This season is toast.
This Game  
Piranah In NC : 12/11/2022 4:51 pm : link
Reminded me of The 1973 Giants at The Yale Bowl with Pete Athas trying to make tackles in the secondary weighing 165 LBS.
RE: If Sy wants to take a bye week from reviewing this  
Ira : 12/11/2022 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15942733 thefan said:

I'm okay with that.


I think we could all use a week off.
Can someone link the "we want the Division  
NBGblue : 12/11/2022 4:53 pm : link
Title" thread from a few weeks ago? Could use a good laugh.
RE: People will use this one  
Mike from Ohio : 12/11/2022 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15942849 Jerry in_DC said:

To scapegoat the guys they don't like, but the individual players and coaches are irrelevant. We were badly outclassed everywhere and it should not be surprising at all.

We are very far from being a good team. We faced a very good team and the gulf couldn't be more stark. Add in that we are missing key pieces and we are nowhere near them.

This has been pretty obvious all year despite winning some games so it shouldn't be surprising to anyone


I don’t think anyone will use this game in particular to scapegoat. There was no single player that could have turned the tide in this one. This was a superior roster beating up on a lesser one. Not hard to see.
RE: Can someone link the  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/11/2022 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15942866 NBGblue said:

Title" thread from a few weeks ago? Could use a good laugh.


It's hard to hate on fans who just desperately want something to hope for. I get why they do it, but it really just blinded them.
RE: Open up the offense  
Mike from Ohio : 12/11/2022 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15942819 Keyser said:

I know the OL is bad and there are no legitimate NFL receivers on this time, but they have to make a decision on Jones and what kind of data are they getting out of a conservative run first run second offense?

At this point, I want to see them be pass first out of passing formations. Why not throw Jones in the fire and see how he does? If they have already decided that he isn't the guy and nothing will change their minds, then play Taylor. As much as I think he is a much worse QB, give him a shot to prove himself.

What is the point of running a conservative offense if you can't keep the score close anyway?


The goal is to try to win a game, not evaluate Jones. They see him in practice and the film room as well as on the field. I imagine they have a pretty good idea of what Jones can and can’t do.
2 new names on The Roster  
Piranah In NC : 12/11/2022 4:58 pm : link
The Scottish "Hambone" and Cordell FLOP ..
It's hard to run a conservative  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/11/2022 5:01 pm : link
offense when you are being dominated at the LOS which is now going on 6 quarters going back to the WFT second half.

I get it. Its Jones. He is not getting it done with this good PB OL and highly capable skill group on the outside. What a disappointment. Nothing like wasting quality talent because of the QB.
Was there an update on Bellinger’s rib injury?  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/11/2022 5:02 pm : link
Need him healthy next week.
RE: 2 new names on The Roster  
Joey in VA : 12/11/2022 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15942881 Piranah In NC said:

The Scottish "Hambone" and Cordell FLOP ..
OMG you are alive! When do we get another inspirational post???
The Eagles are a really,  
section125 : 12/11/2022 5:04 pm : link
really good football team. The Giants are a heavily injured, undermanned team with holes all over.

The defense was awful today. Moreau was picked on all day and Holmes was almost as poor. Love could have/should have annihilated Smith on the TD(and likely would have jarred it loose), but I guess he thought he had the INT. Anyone who thought Leo Williams should be let go saw how valuable he is on that line.

The massive amount of injuries have finally caught up. There is only so much Daboll and Wink can do with what they have left in uniform.
sec125  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/11/2022 5:08 pm : link
I agree on the D side. I like a good bunch of the players and have a lot of confidence if they get him a few more with the others back. Williams out and Dex playing the amount he has had to with limited depth is catching up.

My worries or on the offense. Both in addressing needs and direction.
RE: The Eagles are a really,  
thefan : 12/11/2022 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15942896 section125 said:

really good football team. The Giants are a heavily injured, undermanned team with holes all over.

The defense was awful today. Moreau was picked on all day and Holmes was almost as poor. Love could have/should have annihilated Smith on the TD(and likely would have jarred it loose), but I guess he thought he had the INT. Anyone who thought Leo Williams should be let go saw how valuable he is on that line.

The massive amount of injuries have finally caught up. There is only so much Daboll and Wink can do with what they have left in uniform.


The run defense has been bad with LW in there as well, just not as bad. It's been just as confusing as the Giants having 7 wins this year.
RE: RE: The Eagles are a really,  
section125 : 12/11/2022 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15942902 thefan said:

In comment 15942896 section125 said:





really good football team. The Giants are a heavily injured, undermanned team with holes all over.

The defense was awful today. Moreau was picked on all day and Holmes was almost as poor. Love could have/should have annihilated Smith on the TD(and likely would have jarred it loose), but I guess he thought he had the INT. Anyone who thought Leo Williams should be let go saw how valuable he is on that line.

The massive amount of injuries have finally caught up. There is only so much Daboll and Wink can do with what they have left in uniform.



The run defense has been bad with LW in there as well, just not as bad. It's been just as confusing as the Giants having 7 wins this year.


The pass rush was sad today - that was where they missed him the most. LW pushes the pocket. The run defense is mostly on bad ILBs and OLBs not holding the edge on many plays.
The better OL's/backs  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/11/2022 5:16 pm : link
take advantage and exploit the deficiencies on our front compounded by injuries.

The other big thing that is happening is the 3rd down conversions being made which was much better earlier with X and Jackson and stopping them.

They get converted and that leads to more rushing yards being gained instead of getting off the field.

It's a dual concept problem imv.
Since Fox switched the game  
section125 : 12/11/2022 5:17 pm : link
after the 3rd quarter, I did not see what happened with Jones. Did he get hurt, or just pulled to keep from getting decapitated.
Run defense  
cosmicj : 12/11/2022 5:18 pm : link
If Schoen drafts a run stopping DE or an MLB in the 2nd round in the spring, I won’t complain.
RE: Since Fox switched the game  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12/11/2022 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15942930 section125 said:

after the 3rd quarter, I did not see what happened with Jones. Did he get hurt, or just pulled to keep from getting decapitated.


Pulled. A lot of other starters were too.
RE: This is the team we expected pre-season  
k2tampa : 12/11/2022 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15942766 fkap said:

the talent level was not good, and there was no money to improve aside from draft.

We had a magical run which was sketchy, but producing wins. Too many people saw the W's and got stars in their eyes, thinking this was a better team than it is.

Injuries and reality kicked in.

Sane people saw a struggling team with no WR. One that was going to get whooped by Philly. We got whooped.

This turned out to be a season that produced a reason for watching... for a while. Losing hurts, but be real. We expected this for the entire season. They surprised and we had a good start. But, we're back to what we thought was going to be the season.

No sense belly aching about it. Accept that the team was only going to make baby steps thanks to the shitty situation that the last administration left. Next season will show whether the new administration is any good.


It's funny that a lot of the people bitching now are people who said the Giants would only win 4, maybe 5, games.
NY Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles Post Game Discussion  
johnboyw : 12/11/2022 5:25 pm : link
The Giants got their asses handed to them today. In all phases. They were the Giants we’ve come to know all too well over the past 10 years. Really had no answer for anything Philadelphia did, particularly stopping the run. That part of it was freaking pathetic. Saw absolutely no toughness today.
They looked unprepared, unenthused and uninterested. This game, in particular, showed everyone just how far away they still are. Thank you again Jerry and Dave.
RE: Run defense  
section125 : 12/11/2022 5:25 pm : link
In comment 15942932 cosmicj said:

If Schoen drafts a run stopping DE or an MLB in the 2nd round in the spring, I won’t complain.


He needs two real ILB somehow, from somewhere.
RE: My predication  
GMen72 : 12/11/2022 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15942730 bluesince56 said:

Jones will be tagged and Barkley traded


If Jones gets tagged, the Giants might as well rehire Gettleman. 8-9 wins would be the ceiling for this team every year?
You lose in the trenches  
kelly : 12/11/2022 5:30 pm : link
You lose the game

First four picks should be
Ol,ol,ILB,dl

After that I don't care.
You are never as good as you look when you win  
HomerJones45 : 12/11/2022 5:31 pm : link
and never as bad as you look when you lose.

The only people who lost today are the one's who thought there was some magic scheme to suddenly turn players of limited talents into stars.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/11/2022 5:31 pm : link
Ndamukong Suh
@NdamukongSuh
·
7m
Sometimes giants are smaller than you think.
RE: RE: My predication  
mikeinbloomfield : 12/11/2022 5:33 pm : link
In comment 15942959 GMen72 said:

In comment 15942730 bluesince56 said:





Jones will be tagged and Barkley traded



If Jones gets tagged, the Giants might as well rehire Gettleman. 8-9 wins would be the ceiling for this team every year?


There no chance they tag Jones good lord. He might stick around if he’s cheap but Schoen is going to clean house, as he should.
Watch the 49ers  
Ike#88 : 12/11/2022 5:35 pm : link
special teams tackling. Our terrible coverage teams are an indictment on the talent level on the team. Did not tackle physically even on defense. Bunch of grabs and Philly took it forward after contact repeatedly. Embarrassing effort today. The Niners have the last player drafted last year excelling at QB in his first start. Our front office has been a disgrace for 6 years running.
RE: ...  
jvm52106 : 12/11/2022 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15942973 Eric from BBI said:

Ndamukong Suh
@NdamukongSuh
·
7m
Sometimes giants are smaller than you think.


Always hated that POS.
RE: You lose in the trenches  
Sammo85 : 12/11/2022 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15942969 kelly said:

You lose the game

First four picks should be
Ol,ol,ILB,dl

After that I don't care.


No. No. No. Maybe.
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 12/11/2022 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15942973 Eric from BBI said:

Ndamukong Suh
@NdamukongSuh
·
7m
Sometimes giants are smaller than you think.


In a potential playoff game between Philly and Dallas, I’m pulling for Dallas.
RE: Since Fox switched the game  
Percy : 12/11/2022 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15942930 section125 said:

after the 3rd quarter, I did not see what happened with Jones. Did he get hurt, or just pulled to keep from getting decapitated.


Game switch seemed remarkable to me on a New York channel broadcasting a Giants game to New York fans. Cannot recall having seen that happen before. What does it mean about the loyalty of the hometown to its own team? Or doesn't that matter anymore?
RE: RE: instead of post game maybe it should be called Giants  
joeinpa : 12/11/2022 6:10 pm : link
In comment 15942710 Sean said:

In comment 15942693 kelly said:





obituary

final nail in the coffin for this year.


Odd comment. All week we knew next week was the far more important game.


Sean in another thread I used the word obtuse to define some posts, this is N example

Better off not responding to them
RE: RE: Since Fox switched the game  
section125 : 12/11/2022 6:11 pm : link
In comment 15943046 Percy said:

In comment 15942930 section125 said:





after the 3rd quarter, I did not see what happened with Jones. Did he get hurt, or just pulled to keep from getting decapitated.



Game switch seemed remarkable to me on a New York channel broadcasting a Giants game to New York fans. Cannot recall having seen that happen before. What does it mean about the loyalty of the hometown to its own team? Or doesn't that matter anymore?


I am in FL. Did they switch in the NY area? Did not think that was allowed.
RE: Evan Engram  
Joe Beckwith : 12/11/2022 6:17 pm : link
In comment 15942699 jeff57 said:

11 catches 162 and 2 TDs. To make things feel even worse.

He’ll go alligator arms next week on an end of game 4th down.
He has a good game a year.
RE: RE: RE: Since Fox switched the game  
rsjem1979 : 12/11/2022 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15943078 section125 said:

In comment 15943046 Percy said:





In comment 15942930 section125 said:





after the 3rd quarter, I did not see what happened with Jones. Did he get hurt, or just pulled to keep from getting decapitated.



Game switch seemed remarkable to me on a New York channel broadcasting a Giants game to New York fans. Cannot recall having seen that happen before. What does it mean about the loyalty of the hometown to its own team? Or doesn't that matter anymore?



I am in FL. Did they switch in the NY area? Did not think that was allowed.


They didn’t. I believe they switched in the DC market.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Since Fox switched the game  
section125 : 12/11/2022 6:22 pm : link
In comment 15943099 rsjem1979 said:

In comment 15943078 section125 said:





In comment 15943046 Percy said:





In comment 15942930 section125 said:





after the 3rd quarter, I did not see what happened with Jones. Did he get hurt, or just pulled to keep from getting decapitated.



Game switch seemed remarkable to me on a New York channel broadcasting a Giants game to New York fans. Cannot recall having seen that happen before. What does it mean about the loyalty of the hometown to its own team? Or doesn't that matter anymore?



I am in FL. Did they switch in the NY area? Did not think that was allowed.



They didn’t. I believe they switched in the DC market.


FL too. Probably anywhere except NYC area.
The D we’re rolling out  
Joe Beckwith : 12/11/2022 6:37 pm : link
currently, especially the back 7, except for Love, is slow to play recognize & slow to the ball.
That’s a very bad formula.
The OL is a porous in the middle.
The Wides: duh.
I don’t know if it’s a great draft for help, or FA, ( maybe it is), but a couple of players from each, can flip the recent dive.
Losing today enhanced a better draft spot….not saying we should lose out, but going in we were out talented,and it showed.
Washington, Indy, a shaky Minny: 1 W gives the team a .500 season.
The D didn’t quit: was just gassed.
R.Williams needs to play, because Fabian M plays like Frankie Avalon( you old guys can explain it to the kids).
We’ll be fine. Think the bigger picture.
The Giants are just not a very good team anymore  
M.S. : 12/11/2022 6:38 pm : link

Just a shell of their fine performances before the break.

What happened?

They are being defeated quite badly at the LOS.

Both sides of the ball. Just beaten up.

Can’t win many games that way.
They sustained too many injuries and lost their way.  
mittenedman : 12/11/2022 6:42 pm : link
There is no secret reason they suck now. They don't have good enough players.

Also - the league had no idea what a Daboll/Kafka/Martindale team was going to look like, with this personnel.

They do now, and they are toying with it.

I'm optimistic on Daboll but the jury is still out on whether he's going to be an improvement over McAdoo, Shurmur & Judge. Right now, they are God Awful and that includes coaching.
If Daboll comes out of Washington  
M.S. : 12/11/2022 7:03 pm : link

With a W, it will be his greatest win of the season.

Why?

Because right now he is coaching one of the NFL’s worst line of scrimmage teams that is getting shredded in practically every game since the break.
We are always  
HewlettGiant : 12/11/2022 7:41 pm : link
Optimistic about the hires, but as fans that chime in week to week, we don't let the season play out to make our determination. Daboll has gone down a few pegs

I know....injuries and more injuries, but where is there a player at any position who has exceeded expectations?

healthy talented team  
bc4life : 12/11/2022 7:47 pm : link
beat a banged-up rebuilding team.

I never hope for losses but this team needs a lot more talent.

Look at the middle of Giants OLine and their wr corps.
RE: We are always  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/11/2022 7:54 pm : link
In comment 15943312 HewlettGiant said:

Optimistic about the hires, but as fans that chime in week to week, we don't let the season play out to make our determination. Daboll has gone down a few pegs

I know....injuries and more injuries, but where is there a player at any position who has exceeded expectations?


Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas, Julian Lovem and before he got hurt, Adoree Jackson.
RE: We are always  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/11/2022 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15943312 HewlettGiant said:

Optimistic about the hires, but as fans that chime in week to week, we don't let the season play out to make our determination. Daboll has gone down a few pegs

I know....injuries and more injuries, but where is there a player at any position who has exceeded expectations?


You're going to be amazed at how many players on this team right now are out of the NFL next year.

You also don't seem to recognize just how good the Eagles are.
RE: If Daboll comes out of Washington  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/11/2022 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15943208 M.S. said:


With a W, it will be his greatest win of the season.

Why?

Because right now he is coaching one of the NFL’s worst line of scrimmage teams that is getting shredded in practically every game since the break.


Your takes are just atrocious.
RE: RE: If Daboll comes out of Washington  
M.S. : 12/11/2022 9:15 pm : link
In comment 15943474 Eric from BBI said:

In comment 15943208 M.S. said:






With a W, it will be his greatest win of the season.

Why?

Because right now he is coaching one of the NFL’s worst line of scrimmage teams that is getting shredded in practically every game since the break.



Your takes are just atrocious.


Ever since the break, the Giants have been on a downward trajectory, especially at the LOS. For Daboll to turn this ship around in just one week against a well rested Washington team will be pretty amazing.
M.S.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/11/2022 9:44 pm : link
The Giants have some very talented players on their lines, some of whom are rookies and going through growing pains. One of their best players didn't play this week and missed half of last week's game.

In the meantime, three of the very best defensive fronts in football are the Cowboys, Eagles, and Commanders.

It's like you are completely ignoring relevant facts to make sweeping statements.
RE: M.S.  
Matt M. : 12/11/2022 9:52 pm : link
In comment 15943596 Eric from BBI said:

The Giants have some very talented players on their lines, some of whom are rookies and going through growing pains. One of their best players didn't play this week and missed half of last week's game.

In the meantime, three of the very best defensive fronts in football are the Cowboys, Eagles, and Commanders.

It's like you are completely ignoring relevant facts to make sweeping statements.
Will Ezeudu be back next week? It's a much better OL with him at LG and Gates at OC. They still need an answer for RG, though.
Matt M  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/11/2022 9:56 pm : link
I wasn't talking about Ezeudu, I was talking about Leonard Williams.

My guess is that unless there is another injury, we've seen the last of Ezeudu starting until next year.

Part of the problem here is fans don't realize just how good the Commanders and Eagles DTs are (or they don't want to admit it).

You know who got beat today too? Andrew Thomas. The Eagles are freaking good up front. It is what it is.
