New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion

I doubt they add to their win column with son many key players out, and without a single WR.
Joe Schoen has some big decisions to make regarding who to keep and who to lose in regards to contract extensions etc.
I'd just love to see the Giants actually be able to beat Philly and Dallas next season. This season is toast.
To scapegoat the guys they don't like, but the individual players and coaches are irrelevant. We were badly outclassed everywhere and it should not be surprising at all.
We are very far from being a good team. We faced a very good team and the gulf couldn't be more stark. Add in that we are missing key pieces and we are nowhere near them.
This has been pretty obvious all year despite winning some games so it shouldn't be surprising to anyone
I don’t think anyone will use this game in particular to scapegoat. There was no single player that could have turned the tide in this one. This was a superior roster beating up on a lesser one. Not hard to see.
I know the OL is bad and there are no legitimate NFL receivers on this time, but they have to make a decision on Jones and what kind of data are they getting out of a conservative run first run second offense?
At this point, I want to see them be pass first out of passing formations. Why not throw Jones in the fire and see how he does? If they have already decided that he isn't the guy and nothing will change their minds, then play Taylor. As much as I think he is a much worse QB, give him a shot to prove himself.
What is the point of running a conservative offense if you can't keep the score close anyway?
The goal is to try to win a game, not evaluate Jones. They see him in practice and the film room as well as on the field. I imagine they have a pretty good idea of what Jones can and can’t do.
really good football team. The Giants are a heavily injured, undermanned team with holes all over.
The defense was awful today. Moreau was picked on all day and Holmes was almost as poor. Love could have/should have annihilated Smith on the TD(and likely would have jarred it loose), but I guess he thought he had the INT. Anyone who thought Leo Williams should be let go saw how valuable he is on that line.
The massive amount of injuries have finally caught up. There is only so much Daboll and Wink can do with what they have left in uniform.
I agree on the D side. I like a good bunch of the players and have a lot of confidence if they get him a few more with the others back. Williams out and Dex playing the amount he has had to with limited depth is catching up.
My worries or on the offense. Both in addressing needs and direction.
really good football team. The Giants are a heavily injured, undermanned team with holes all over.
The defense was awful today. Moreau was picked on all day and Holmes was almost as poor. Love could have/should have annihilated Smith on the TD(and likely would have jarred it loose), but I guess he thought he had the INT. Anyone who thought Leo Williams should be let go saw how valuable he is on that line.
The massive amount of injuries have finally caught up. There is only so much Daboll and Wink can do with what they have left in uniform.
The run defense has been bad with LW in there as well, just not as bad. It's been just as confusing as the Giants having 7 wins this year.
really good football team. The Giants are a heavily injured, undermanned team with holes all over.
The defense was awful today. Moreau was picked on all day and Holmes was almost as poor. Love could have/should have annihilated Smith on the TD(and likely would have jarred it loose), but I guess he thought he had the INT. Anyone who thought Leo Williams should be let go saw how valuable he is on that line.
The massive amount of injuries have finally caught up. There is only so much Daboll and Wink can do with what they have left in uniform.
The run defense has been bad with LW in there as well, just not as bad. It's been just as confusing as the Giants having 7 wins this year.
The pass rush was sad today - that was where they missed him the most. LW pushes the pocket. The run defense is mostly on bad ILBs and OLBs not holding the edge on many plays.
the talent level was not good, and there was no money to improve aside from draft.
We had a magical run which was sketchy, but producing wins. Too many people saw the W's and got stars in their eyes, thinking this was a better team than it is.
Injuries and reality kicked in.
Sane people saw a struggling team with no WR. One that was going to get whooped by Philly. We got whooped.
This turned out to be a season that produced a reason for watching... for a while. Losing hurts, but be real. We expected this for the entire season. They surprised and we had a good start. But, we're back to what we thought was going to be the season.
No sense belly aching about it. Accept that the team was only going to make baby steps thanks to the shitty situation that the last administration left. Next season will show whether the new administration is any good.
It's funny that a lot of the people bitching now are people who said the Giants would only win 4, maybe 5, games.
NY Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles Post Game Discussion
The Giants got their asses handed to them today. In all phases. They were the Giants we’ve come to know all too well over the past 10 years. Really had no answer for anything Philadelphia did, particularly stopping the run. That part of it was freaking pathetic. Saw absolutely no toughness today.
They looked unprepared, unenthused and uninterested. This game, in particular, showed everyone just how far away they still are. Thank you again Jerry and Dave.
special teams tackling. Our terrible coverage teams are an indictment on the talent level on the team. Did not tackle physically even on defense. Bunch of grabs and Philly took it forward after contact repeatedly. Embarrassing effort today. The Niners have the last player drafted last year excelling at QB in his first start. Our front office has been a disgrace for 6 years running.
after the 3rd quarter, I did not see what happened with Jones. Did he get hurt, or just pulled to keep from getting decapitated.
Game switch seemed remarkable to me on a New York channel broadcasting a Giants game to New York fans. Cannot recall having seen that happen before. What does it mean about the loyalty of the hometown to its own team? Or doesn't that matter anymore?
RE: RE: instead of post game maybe it should be called Giants
after the 3rd quarter, I did not see what happened with Jones. Did he get hurt, or just pulled to keep from getting decapitated.
Game switch seemed remarkable to me on a New York channel broadcasting a Giants game to New York fans. Cannot recall having seen that happen before. What does it mean about the loyalty of the hometown to its own team? Or doesn't that matter anymore?
I am in FL. Did they switch in the NY area? Did not think that was allowed.
after the 3rd quarter, I did not see what happened with Jones. Did he get hurt, or just pulled to keep from getting decapitated.
Game switch seemed remarkable to me on a New York channel broadcasting a Giants game to New York fans. Cannot recall having seen that happen before. What does it mean about the loyalty of the hometown to its own team? Or doesn't that matter anymore?
I am in FL. Did they switch in the NY area? Did not think that was allowed.
They didn’t. I believe they switched in the DC market.
after the 3rd quarter, I did not see what happened with Jones. Did he get hurt, or just pulled to keep from getting decapitated.
Game switch seemed remarkable to me on a New York channel broadcasting a Giants game to New York fans. Cannot recall having seen that happen before. What does it mean about the loyalty of the hometown to its own team? Or doesn't that matter anymore?
I am in FL. Did they switch in the NY area? Did not think that was allowed.
They didn’t. I believe they switched in the DC market.
currently, especially the back 7, except for Love, is slow to play recognize & slow to the ball.
That’s a very bad formula.
The OL is a porous in the middle.
The Wides: duh.
I don’t know if it’s a great draft for help, or FA, ( maybe it is), but a couple of players from each, can flip the recent dive.
Losing today enhanced a better draft spot….not saying we should lose out, but going in we were out talented,and it showed.
Washington, Indy, a shaky Minny: 1 W gives the team a .500 season.
The D didn’t quit: was just gassed.
R.Williams needs to play, because Fabian M plays like Frankie Avalon( you old guys can explain it to the kids).
We’ll be fine. Think the bigger picture.
With a W, it will be his greatest win of the season.
Why?
Because right now he is coaching one of the NFL’s worst line of scrimmage teams that is getting shredded in practically every game since the break.
Your takes are just atrocious.
Ever since the break, the Giants have been on a downward trajectory, especially at the LOS. For Daboll to turn this ship around in just one week against a well rested Washington team will be pretty amazing.
The Giants have some very talented players on their lines, some of whom are rookies and going through growing pains. One of their best players didn't play this week and missed half of last week's game.
In the meantime, three of the very best defensive fronts in football are the Cowboys, Eagles, and Commanders.
It's like you are completely ignoring relevant facts to make sweeping statements.
The Giants have some very talented players on their lines, some of whom are rookies and going through growing pains. One of their best players didn't play this week and missed half of last week's game.
In the meantime, three of the very best defensive fronts in football are the Cowboys, Eagles, and Commanders.
It's like you are completely ignoring relevant facts to make sweeping statements.
Will Ezeudu be back next week? It's a much better OL with him at LG and Gates at OC. They still need an answer for RG, though.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Joe Schoen has some big decisions to make regarding who to keep and who to lose in regards to contract extensions etc.
I'd just love to see the Giants actually be able to beat Philly and Dallas next season. This season is toast.
I think we could all use a week off.
We are very far from being a good team. We faced a very good team and the gulf couldn't be more stark. Add in that we are missing key pieces and we are nowhere near them.
This has been pretty obvious all year despite winning some games so it shouldn't be surprising to anyone
I don’t think anyone will use this game in particular to scapegoat. There was no single player that could have turned the tide in this one. This was a superior roster beating up on a lesser one. Not hard to see.
It's hard to hate on fans who just desperately want something to hope for. I get why they do it, but it really just blinded them.
At this point, I want to see them be pass first out of passing formations. Why not throw Jones in the fire and see how he does? If they have already decided that he isn't the guy and nothing will change their minds, then play Taylor. As much as I think he is a much worse QB, give him a shot to prove himself.
What is the point of running a conservative offense if you can't keep the score close anyway?
The goal is to try to win a game, not evaluate Jones. They see him in practice and the film room as well as on the field. I imagine they have a pretty good idea of what Jones can and can’t do.
I get it. Its Jones. He is not getting it done with this good PB OL and highly capable skill group on the outside. What a disappointment. Nothing like wasting quality talent because of the QB.
The defense was awful today. Moreau was picked on all day and Holmes was almost as poor. Love could have/should have annihilated Smith on the TD(and likely would have jarred it loose), but I guess he thought he had the INT. Anyone who thought Leo Williams should be let go saw how valuable he is on that line.
The massive amount of injuries have finally caught up. There is only so much Daboll and Wink can do with what they have left in uniform.
My worries or on the offense. Both in addressing needs and direction.
The defense was awful today. Moreau was picked on all day and Holmes was almost as poor. Love could have/should have annihilated Smith on the TD(and likely would have jarred it loose), but I guess he thought he had the INT. Anyone who thought Leo Williams should be let go saw how valuable he is on that line.
The massive amount of injuries have finally caught up. There is only so much Daboll and Wink can do with what they have left in uniform.
The run defense has been bad with LW in there as well, just not as bad. It's been just as confusing as the Giants having 7 wins this year.
Quote:
really good football team. The Giants are a heavily injured, undermanned team with holes all over.
The defense was awful today. Moreau was picked on all day and Holmes was almost as poor. Love could have/should have annihilated Smith on the TD(and likely would have jarred it loose), but I guess he thought he had the INT. Anyone who thought Leo Williams should be let go saw how valuable he is on that line.
The massive amount of injuries have finally caught up. There is only so much Daboll and Wink can do with what they have left in uniform.
The run defense has been bad with LW in there as well, just not as bad. It's been just as confusing as the Giants having 7 wins this year.
The pass rush was sad today - that was where they missed him the most. LW pushes the pocket. The run defense is mostly on bad ILBs and OLBs not holding the edge on many plays.
The other big thing that is happening is the 3rd down conversions being made which was much better earlier with X and Jackson and stopping them.
They get converted and that leads to more rushing yards being gained instead of getting off the field.
It's a dual concept problem imv.
Pulled. A lot of other starters were too.
We had a magical run which was sketchy, but producing wins. Too many people saw the W's and got stars in their eyes, thinking this was a better team than it is.
Injuries and reality kicked in.
Sane people saw a struggling team with no WR. One that was going to get whooped by Philly. We got whooped.
This turned out to be a season that produced a reason for watching... for a while. Losing hurts, but be real. We expected this for the entire season. They surprised and we had a good start. But, we're back to what we thought was going to be the season.
No sense belly aching about it. Accept that the team was only going to make baby steps thanks to the shitty situation that the last administration left. Next season will show whether the new administration is any good.
It's funny that a lot of the people bitching now are people who said the Giants would only win 4, maybe 5, games.
They looked unprepared, unenthused and uninterested. This game, in particular, showed everyone just how far away they still are. Thank you again Jerry and Dave.
He needs two real ILB somehow, from somewhere.
If Jones gets tagged, the Giants might as well rehire Gettleman. 8-9 wins would be the ceiling for this team every year?
First four picks should be
Ol,ol,ILB,dl
After that I don't care.
The only people who lost today are the one's who thought there was some magic scheme to suddenly turn players of limited talents into stars.
@NdamukongSuh
·
7m
Sometimes giants are smaller than you think.
Quote:
Jones will be tagged and Barkley traded
If Jones gets tagged, the Giants might as well rehire Gettleman. 8-9 wins would be the ceiling for this team every year?
There no chance they tag Jones good lord. He might stick around if he’s cheap but Schoen is going to clean house, as he should.
@NdamukongSuh
·
7m
Sometimes giants are smaller than you think.
Always hated that POS.
First four picks should be
Ol,ol,ILB,dl
After that I don't care.
No. No. No. Maybe.
@NdamukongSuh
·
7m
Sometimes giants are smaller than you think.
In a potential playoff game between Philly and Dallas, I’m pulling for Dallas.
Game switch seemed remarkable to me on a New York channel broadcasting a Giants game to New York fans. Cannot recall having seen that happen before. What does it mean about the loyalty of the hometown to its own team? Or doesn't that matter anymore?
Quote:
obituary
final nail in the coffin for this year.
Odd comment. All week we knew next week was the far more important game.
Sean in another thread I used the word obtuse to define some posts, this is N example
Better off not responding to them
Quote:
after the 3rd quarter, I did not see what happened with Jones. Did he get hurt, or just pulled to keep from getting decapitated.
Game switch seemed remarkable to me on a New York channel broadcasting a Giants game to New York fans. Cannot recall having seen that happen before. What does it mean about the loyalty of the hometown to its own team? Or doesn't that matter anymore?
I am in FL. Did they switch in the NY area? Did not think that was allowed.
He’ll go alligator arms next week on an end of game 4th down.
He has a good game a year.
Quote:
In comment 15942930 section125 said:
Quote:
after the 3rd quarter, I did not see what happened with Jones. Did he get hurt, or just pulled to keep from getting decapitated.
Game switch seemed remarkable to me on a New York channel broadcasting a Giants game to New York fans. Cannot recall having seen that happen before. What does it mean about the loyalty of the hometown to its own team? Or doesn't that matter anymore?
I am in FL. Did they switch in the NY area? Did not think that was allowed.
They didn’t. I believe they switched in the DC market.
Quote:
In comment 15943046 Percy said:
Quote:
In comment 15942930 section125 said:
Quote:
after the 3rd quarter, I did not see what happened with Jones. Did he get hurt, or just pulled to keep from getting decapitated.
Game switch seemed remarkable to me on a New York channel broadcasting a Giants game to New York fans. Cannot recall having seen that happen before. What does it mean about the loyalty of the hometown to its own team? Or doesn't that matter anymore?
I am in FL. Did they switch in the NY area? Did not think that was allowed.
They didn’t. I believe they switched in the DC market.
FL too. Probably anywhere except NYC area.
That’s a very bad formula.
The OL is a porous in the middle.
The Wides: duh.
I don’t know if it’s a great draft for help, or FA, ( maybe it is), but a couple of players from each, can flip the recent dive.
Losing today enhanced a better draft spot….not saying we should lose out, but going in we were out talented,and it showed.
Washington, Indy, a shaky Minny: 1 W gives the team a .500 season.
The D didn’t quit: was just gassed.
R.Williams needs to play, because Fabian M plays like Frankie Avalon( you old guys can explain it to the kids).
We’ll be fine. Think the bigger picture.
Just a shell of their fine performances before the break.
What happened?
They are being defeated quite badly at the LOS.
Both sides of the ball. Just beaten up.
Can’t win many games that way.
Also - the league had no idea what a Daboll/Kafka/Martindale team was going to look like, with this personnel.
They do now, and they are toying with it.
I'm optimistic on Daboll but the jury is still out on whether he's going to be an improvement over McAdoo, Shurmur & Judge. Right now, they are God Awful and that includes coaching.
With a W, it will be his greatest win of the season.
Why?
Because right now he is coaching one of the NFL’s worst line of scrimmage teams that is getting shredded in practically every game since the break.
I know....injuries and more injuries, but where is there a player at any position who has exceeded expectations?
I never hope for losses but this team needs a lot more talent.
Look at the middle of Giants OLine and their wr corps.
I know....injuries and more injuries, but where is there a player at any position who has exceeded expectations?
Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas, Julian Lovem and before he got hurt, Adoree Jackson.
I know....injuries and more injuries, but where is there a player at any position who has exceeded expectations?
You're going to be amazed at how many players on this team right now are out of the NFL next year.
You also don't seem to recognize just how good the Eagles are.
With a W, it will be his greatest win of the season.
Why?
Because right now he is coaching one of the NFL’s worst line of scrimmage teams that is getting shredded in practically every game since the break.
Your takes are just atrocious.
Quote:
With a W, it will be his greatest win of the season.
Why?
Because right now he is coaching one of the NFL’s worst line of scrimmage teams that is getting shredded in practically every game since the break.
Your takes are just atrocious.
Ever since the break, the Giants have been on a downward trajectory, especially at the LOS. For Daboll to turn this ship around in just one week against a well rested Washington team will be pretty amazing.
In the meantime, three of the very best defensive fronts in football are the Cowboys, Eagles, and Commanders.
It's like you are completely ignoring relevant facts to make sweeping statements.
In the meantime, three of the very best defensive fronts in football are the Cowboys, Eagles, and Commanders.
It's like you are completely ignoring relevant facts to make sweeping statements.
My guess is that unless there is another injury, we've seen the last of Ezeudu starting until next year.
Part of the problem here is fans don't realize just how good the Commanders and Eagles DTs are (or they don't want to admit it).
You know who got beat today too? Andrew Thomas. The Eagles are freaking good up front. It is what it is.