If you were Daniel.....

Would you want to re-sign with the Giants? John Mara said it "We have done everything to screw up Daniel Jones." Why not try your luck in the FA market and compete for a spot on a more talented football team.
… but mostly because of the crazy bar that fans set for his success. The same crowd that yelled to bench eli and then yelled when Eli got benched. While he was likely over drafted most quarterbacks are, and when you go into a draft desperate, shit like that happens.
I hope he ends up on a team like the colts or saints and has a long productive career and I hope whoever the giants draft to replace him bombs because that’s what giants fans deserve at this point.
He’s a good kid with a lot of courage who got a raw deal.
Yes if they are offering a multi-year deal at say 20 mil a year.
Agreed. Good luck finding a Mahomes who can handle the NY market. Forget the pros and cons for Jones. They have been discussed ad nauseam. No one has a legitimate solution other than the silly Purdy, White, Brissett, Taylor suggestions or the pipe dream Lamar Jackson one. Everything else is draft and pray.
Jones has done everything with class and integrity. He has also performed quite admirably given the crappy situation surrounding him. Having fans actively root against the starting QB of their team is sickening. Giants fans deserve the shit they’ll hopefully get with a new QB.
Of course, he'll go where the $ is but, like us, he can see that we've finally got the GM/Coach thing right, and the arrow is pointing up. He knows what injuries have done to us since 7-2. He knows what better talent at WR and IOL would mean to this offense. So, if the $ is comparable, I'd bet he'd rather stick with Dabol and Co., than start over somewhere else. (If, of course, the team wants him back, which is a whole different question.)
Lol! If this isn't your best effort at a troll job, and you're serious, very disappointing!
It's funny that you think players give a shit what fans think.
Like 99% of free agents, assuming he doesn't get tagged, he'll follow the money. Very few QBs get a decent 3rd contract and his agent will advise him to cash in, if he can.
Of course, he'll go where the $ is but, like us, he can see that we've finally got the GM/Coach thing right, and the arrow is pointing up. He knows what injuries have done to us since 7-2. He knows what better talent at WR and IOL would mean to this offense. So, if the $ is comparable, I'd bet he'd rather stick with Dabol and Co., than start over somewhere else. (If, of course, the team wants him back, which is a whole different question.)
and perhaps even taking slightly less money for the pleasure. I'd recognize the value of continuity in my coaching staff (something he's not had to this point) and the fact with a better salary cap situation and a front office who don't have their heads up their asses, I'm going to have the best possible chance to finally prove I belong in the league.
I concur. I'm hoping he has pity on us and saves us from ourselves and gets off on proving us wrong. I don't see anything that schoen did that has made Jones life easier. In what way, by who Schoen picked up, are we a better offense personell wise are we a better team this year than last? At TE? No. OL? Not any better than last year, and he didn't pick thomas. Who has schoen put on offense that made us better. Breida? the guy here last year was better, way, and he was a nice kid too. I like brightwell, but, as was said before we ran him out of town, he hasn't replaced what production we got from Engram. Glowinki? feliciano? Neasl may be better someday but right now if the played without numbers and you didn't know who was who, RT isn't really anny better this year. Who has Schoen brought in that made the offense betetr, and how many picks and signings did it take him to do that?
Bellinger is better than Engram, and Neal is better than Solder.
The team was in cap hell, so Schoen was always limited in terms of what he could do to improve the situation. But it's really beyond intelligent dispute that, even hamstrung as we are, that we are better team offensively this year than last.
on a fair contract for both sides if that's possible. However, if there is a college QB that they like and they're able to have enough draft capital just draft the player. Maybe then Jones can be the transition QB to the new guy or Jones turns out to be our QB for now and the future. Add Daboll's coaching and our QB situation can hopefully be settled once and for all.
Bellinger is better than Engram, and Neal is better than Solder.
The team was in cap hell, so Schoen was always limited in terms of what he could do to improve the situation. But it's really beyond intelligent dispute that, even hamstrung as we are, that we are better team offensively this year than last.
we are in mid december and Bellinger doesn't have 200 yds on the year. He has nowhere near Engrams production per game. I like him, want him, but he just doesn't. Engram has 550 on the year, double the TDs. In a couple of years he may be better, right now he just isn't. I see no apreciable difference betwe RT play this year and RT play last year, bottom line. No difference from jones pespective.
No one's going to squeeze more out of him than Daboll and Kafka. I'm sure he knows that. I think he'd be willing to give a home town discount to stay as well. But I don't think the brass views him as some of his jock riders do. If we see more run from Taylor down the stretch, I think that'd be a good indication of where they stand on DJ. But whoever we pick in the draft this spring is going to be a project for sure. So we're really in a conundrum now.
Agreed. Good luck finding a Mahomes who can handle the NY market. Forget the pros and cons for Jones. They have been discussed ad nauseam. No one has a legitimate solution other than the silly Purdy, White, Brissett, Taylor suggestions or the pipe dream Lamar Jackson one. Everything else is draft and pray.
Jones has done everything with class and integrity. He has also performed quite admirably given the crappy situation surrounding him. Having fans actively root against the starting QB of their team is sickening. Giants fans deserve the shit they’ll hopefully get with a new QB.
This is embarrassing. Good lord this player has done nothing in his entire life to justify this kind of infatuation.
Agreed. Good luck finding a Mahomes who can handle the NY market. Forget the pros and cons for Jones. They have been discussed ad nauseam. No one has a legitimate solution other than the silly Purdy, White, Brissett, Taylor suggestions or the pipe dream Lamar Jackson one. Everything else is draft and pray.
Jones has done everything with class and integrity. He has also performed quite admirably given the crappy situation surrounding him. Having fans actively root against the starting QB of their team is sickening. Giants fans deserve the shit they’ll hopefully get with a new QB.
"Having fans actively root against the starting QB of their team is sickening. But that's exactly what I'm going to do with whoever replaces Jones!"
So now Daniel Jones is too good for this team and should move his talents elsewhere? Gee, we should all be shaking in fear of potentially having to play against him down the road…
I think a lot of Giant fans are painfully insecure. They seem to desire the Titans model which won’t ever win a Super Bowl, I’d love to emulate the Eagles. Fortunately, I think Joe Schoen agrees coming from Buffalo.
I think there will be a lot of very surprised and disappointed Giant fans when this regime lets Jones walk in 3 months.
Personally, I like DJ and truly hope he stays ...I think the wild card
is Tepper throwing wads at him to come home to Charlotte; that would really be starting fresh with a new regime.
Then what do the Giants do? You can’t use a high pick for a QB with all of the other holes to fill. In this scenario, we could end up with a nightmare scenario of a Darnold, Trubisky, Brissett or some other retread.
RE: Personally, I like DJ and truly hope he stays ...I think the wild card
is Tepper throwing wads at him to come home to Charlotte; that would really be starting fresh with a new regime.
Then what do the Giants do? You can’t use a high pick for a QB with all of the other holes to fill. In this scenario, we could end up with a nightmare scenario of a Darnold, Trubisky, Brissett or some other retread.
By which criteria is Jones a better option than the “retreads” you mentioned?
to compete for a starting job. No team is signing him to a lucrative 5 year deal to be their franchise QB. He is going to have to sign somewhere short term to try a resurrect his career. Tepper isn't throwing huge money at him to retry the Darnold and Mayfield experiments for a third time. If the Giants don't re-sign him, that will be two coaches with a reputation for developing QBs (Shurmur and Daboll) who could not get much out of him.
If I were Jones I would look for a team where I would be the likely starter next year even if a team drafted their franchise QB at the top of the draft. He will want to get on the field and have one more shot of putting positive tape out there.
Agreed. Good luck finding a Mahomes who can handle the NY market. Forget the pros and cons for Jones. They have been discussed ad nauseam. No one has a legitimate solution other than the silly Purdy, White, Brissett, Taylor suggestions or the pipe dream Lamar Jackson one. Everything else is draft and pray.
Jones has done everything with class and integrity. He has also performed quite admirably given the crappy situation surrounding him. Having fans actively root against the starting QB of their team is sickening. Giants fans deserve the shit they’ll hopefully get with a new QB.
Stupid post. No Giant fan is rooting against Jones. Much like Evan Engram and Kadarius Toney, many are just sick of waiting for him to become something he isn't at the expense of the team.
think he might go elsewhere even if doing so means he has to take slightly less money. The Giants are a mess and have been for his entire tenure. There is also no indication they will be that much better next year. They have major holes on the interior of the OL and no WRs that scare anyone. He'd be better off going to a team that has more talent at these positions.
These placeholder type QBs. They can all get backup jobs and make decent money. But playing time 1) is a lot more fun than holding a clipboard, 2) gives them an opportunity to show they can be more than a backup, 3) makes you better by getting live reps.
Jones has been given a lot of playing time for the caliber of QB that he is. There are a lot of guys who never get that chance, never get that experience.
For him, he should go where someone will let him play. Whether it's here as a bridge, a mediocre team that has no options at QB, placeholder for a draft pick. He'll be in the league for a long time and probably have an average salary of over $10 M. He'll make a ton of money. I think it will be about playing opportunity with him and most of his peers.
He can get over them not picking up the option as they were new and wanted to see him play and how he is on and off the field and his leadership qualities. After that, if there is no Love there probably won’t be love in return.
I want a franchise QB that can consistently take the team down the field playing on the Giants - and he hasn't shown me he can be that guy
Of course gidie, everyone wants that QB. The trick is finding him or creating him. I understand DJ is not ur guy.
Somehow I think DJ takes/gets another shot here to stay in the system, but it might not be up to him. Does the FO want him??
Glad I'm not making decisions on Jones and Barkley.
Agreed. Good luck finding a Mahomes who can handle the NY market. Forget the pros and cons for Jones. They have been discussed ad nauseam. No one has a legitimate solution other than the silly Purdy, White, Brissett, Taylor suggestions or the pipe dream Lamar Jackson one. Everything else is draft and pray.
Jones has done everything with class and integrity. He has also performed quite admirably given the crappy situation surrounding him. Having fans actively root against the starting QB of their team is sickening. Giants fans deserve the shit they’ll hopefully get with a new QB.
Lol! If this isn't your best effort at a troll job, and you're serious, very disappointing!
It's funny that you think players give a shit what fans think.
Like 99% of free agents, assuming he doesn't get tagged, he'll follow the money. Very few QBs get a decent 3rd contract and his agent will advise him to cash in, if he can.
Also, Ewers gonna win the Heisman next year?
This is correct.
Big no to the fan base
Big no to the NY Media
Still building a roster
Positives:
I'd want to finish with the team that drafted me.
Daboll
Other factors
Be where I feel like I'm wanted
Money
If a team near where my family lived came calling.
This is Carolina and David Tepper (who isn’t averse to spending money).
There is something special winning in NY and only doing it for the same team. If the Giants want him back, I think he comes back unless he feels a connection to somewhere else in the country.
All options are tough to swallow
Bellinger is better than Engram, and Neal is better than Solder.
The team was in cap hell, so Schoen was always limited in terms of what he could do to improve the situation. But it's really beyond intelligent dispute that, even hamstrung as we are, that we are better team offensively this year than last.
We are years away from maybe being a good team.he will go where he has a good chance to be successful and that is not the Giants.
Other teams can rebuild in two years but Giants it takes a over a decade. We are back to the 60's and 70's thanks to Mara's.
I really cannot stomach the Mara's
Quote:
Other GMs are looking at him with no emotional attachment. They see him for what he is
A guy that (for whatever reason) never throws slants, comebacks, curls, outs, rarely throws in the middle of the field, throws behind his WRs, never throws his WR open...
Other GMs are looking at him with no emotional attachment. They see him for what he is
A guy that (for whatever reason) never throws slants, comebacks, curls, outs, rarely throws in the middle of the field, throws behind his WRs, never throws his WR open...
Exactly. And Schoen & Daboll didn’t even draft him. I expect zero emotional attachment with the Jones and Barkley decisions.
Quote:
Agreed. Good luck finding a Mahomes who can handle the NY market. Forget the pros and cons for Jones. They have been discussed ad nauseam. No one has a legitimate solution other than the silly Purdy, White, Brissett, Taylor suggestions or the pipe dream Lamar Jackson one. Everything else is draft and pray.
Jones has done everything with class and integrity. He has also performed quite admirably given the crappy situation surrounding him. Having fans actively root against the starting QB of their team is sickening. Giants fans deserve the shit they’ll hopefully get with a new QB.
This is embarrassing. Good lord this player has done nothing in his entire life to justify this kind of infatuation.
this will happen
Quote:
Agreed. Good luck finding a Mahomes who can handle the NY market. Forget the pros and cons for Jones. They have been discussed ad nauseam. No one has a legitimate solution other than the silly Purdy, White, Brissett, Taylor suggestions or the pipe dream Lamar Jackson one. Everything else is draft and pray.
Jones has done everything with class and integrity. He has also performed quite admirably given the crappy situation surrounding him. Having fans actively root against the starting QB of their team is sickening. Giants fans deserve the shit they’ll hopefully get with a new QB.
"Having fans actively root against the starting QB of their team is sickening. But that's exactly what I'm going to do with whoever replaces Jones!"
Now -that- is sickening
So now Daniel Jones is too good for this team and should move his talents elsewhere? Gee, we should all be shaking in fear of potentially having to play against him down the road…
So now Daniel Jones is too good for this team and should move his talents elsewhere? Gee, we should all be shaking in fear of potentially having to play against him down the road…
I think a lot of Giant fans are painfully insecure. They seem to desire the Titans model which won’t ever win a Super Bowl, I’d love to emulate the Eagles. Fortunately, I think Joe Schoen agrees coming from Buffalo.
I think there will be a lot of very surprised and disappointed Giant fans when this regime lets Jones walk in 3 months.
Then what do the Giants do? You can’t use a high pick for a QB with all of the other holes to fill. In this scenario, we could end up with a nightmare scenario of a Darnold, Trubisky, Brissett or some other retread.
Then what do the Giants do? You can’t use a high pick for a QB with all of the other holes to fill. In this scenario, we could end up with a nightmare scenario of a Darnold, Trubisky, Brissett or some other retread.
By which criteria is Jones a better option than the “retreads” you mentioned?
Those are his comps.
If I were Jones I would look for a team where I would be the likely starter next year even if a team drafted their franchise QB at the top of the draft. He will want to get on the field and have one more shot of putting positive tape out there.
Quote:
Agreed. Good luck finding a Mahomes who can handle the NY market. Forget the pros and cons for Jones. They have been discussed ad nauseam. No one has a legitimate solution other than the silly Purdy, White, Brissett, Taylor suggestions or the pipe dream Lamar Jackson one. Everything else is draft and pray.
Jones has done everything with class and integrity. He has also performed quite admirably given the crappy situation surrounding him. Having fans actively root against the starting QB of their team is sickening. Giants fans deserve the shit they’ll hopefully get with a new QB.
Stupid post. No Giant fan is rooting against Jones. Much like Evan Engram and Kadarius Toney, many are just sick of waiting for him to become something he isn't at the expense of the team.
So now Daniel Jones is too good for this team and should move his talents elsewhere? Gee, we should all be shaking in fear of potentially having to play against him down the road…
I can hardly wait for his Lebron-esque "Decision" special in primetime. Would love to see which of the 5 teams offering long-term deals for $50M/per year he is going to select.
I want a franchise QB that can consistently take the team down the field playing on the Giants - and he hasn't shown me he can be that guy
At "worst" he is league average? So you think there are a few GMs out there who think he is a top-10 QB in this league?
Some of you have to be Jones' family the way you look at this guy. It's almost how parents can't evaluate their own kids' athletic skills because they are so blinded by their feelings.
Weird.
It's like a toxic relationship. Nothing good is going to come out of staying together at this point.
I want a franchise QB that can consistently take the team down the field playing on the Giants - and he hasn't shown me he can be that guy
Gidiefor....Who is that guy? I've yet to see any Giants QB be able to do that from week to week. Maybe it was Eli early in the 2008 season when EVERYTHING was working for this team.
Quote:
a crap about what Daniel wants
I want a franchise QB that can consistently take the team down the field playing on the Giants - and he hasn't shown me he can be that guy
Gidiefor....Who is that guy? I've yet to see any Giants QB be able to do that from week to week. Maybe it was Eli early in the 2008 season when EVERYTHING was working for this team.
Annapolis Mike -- imo - it's TBD -- we definitely need him whoever he is
Jones has been given a lot of playing time for the caliber of QB that he is. There are a lot of guys who never get that chance, never get that experience.
For him, he should go where someone will let him play. Whether it's here as a bridge, a mediocre team that has no options at QB, placeholder for a draft pick. He'll be in the league for a long time and probably have an average salary of over $10 M. He'll make a ton of money. I think it will be about playing opportunity with him and most of his peers.
I want a franchise QB that can consistently take the team down the field playing on the Giants - and he hasn't shown me he can be that guy
Of course gidie, everyone wants that QB. The trick is finding him or creating him. I understand DJ is not ur guy.
Somehow I think DJ takes/gets another shot here to stay in the system, but it might not be up to him. Does the FO want him??