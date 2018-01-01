What is the replacement strategy for DJ  

I see a lot of fans saying don't sign DJ, sign a cheap bridge, and draft a guy. To me, this ignores the reality of our draft position. All of the top QBs will be gone by the time we pick.
So option 1, is we package 2 or 3 first rounders to move up, and even then it's probably only to get Richardson, who as many people have pointed out has some serious deficiencies that may or may not be fixable. To get Young, Levis, or Stroud probably costs more. That eliminates any ability to add talent to a roster that is in dire need of draft picks to fill WR, CB, LB, and possibly the interior of the line. To me that's not an option.
Option 2 is we get a bridge guy and we pray that we are bad enough to pick in the top 10 in next years draft. Also, not a great option because you have no idea how a draft or draft class will work out.
Option 3 is we draft a development guy this year. This seems to be the most popular option for non-DJ BBI'ers Personally I don't see who that guy is in this year's draft. The only guy who intrigued me was Penix, but he's staying.
So it's not enough to say "just draft a development guy." That's not really a plan. Who is this development guy we are supposed to draft this year?
So my thought is that the interior of Ezedu, Gates, MvKethan can work.
As far as LB, a serious infusion of talent is needed. We also need better interior DL so that when Dex and/or Williams are out, we don't get steamrolled
his agent and the nyg fo will both know exactly what kind of market is out there by the combine. that's what both are paid to know with a high degree of accuracy even if there's no miami yacht wine and dine. if that market is soft the nyg may be able to retain him for some kind of 1-2 year bridge deal below tag value because that may be jones' best option, if his market is stronger than that then the nyg will have to make a decision on the tag (which is what i would guess happens if the season ended today).
This is a good post. I think that's why you're seeing totally wild projections on what he will command - Jones is very close to that tipping point in terms of his play. Does 1 team want to pay him "starter money", if so his AAV likely 2X's. Otherwise the Giants have the leverage to potentially explore something in the Jameis range. I do see the Carr contract as a precedent worth exploring if Jones has a market, it had the look of a longterm deal but was really a dressed-up bridge deal with a hard out option after the 2nd year. But that is contingent on the FO not seeing Jones as fungible, having a bias towards continuity and Jones being motivated to stay as well. Thin needle.
He's not going to do the Giants any favors though, I see a lot of people saying just sign Jones for 2 yr 20m or something like Jones and the market doesn't have a say in things. They may be willing to play ball on some structural elements but he's not just signing here at a massive discount.
Agreed, and the Giants have done Jones no favors either. They have provided him with a crap line most of his time here, some of the worst receiver/TE groups in the league, and a revolving door from a coaching perspective. Who knows, he might want to go elsewhere.
Yeah. Nothing to do with the fact that he's got a better arm, quicker release, faster mind, is a better scrambler and actually knows how to slide at the end of a run.
Did you watch some of the plays Herbert made under pressure yesterday? The way he moved the pocket and made plays was elite yesterday. Not to mention this cross field back shoulder throw he threw to Williams. It’s not just the weapons that’s holding Jones back.
agreed. a lot of people are playing the look back game with 2022 FA QBs now but missing a key point - predicting QB performance is almost impossible and big hits come without much warning while most FA QB spends end up being a waste.
Geno Smith got $500k guaranteed. Trubisky and Tyrod each got more than 10x that. even seattle had no idea what they had with geno or they would have signed him to a multi-year deal.
Jones' baseline is a pretty known quantity and he's still young - I think someone is going to see Tannehill/Smith at a minimum and be willing to roll the dice that they can get better performance if they give him 1 or 2 functional NFL wide receivers. Kirk Cousins is probably the last starter level QB to get to test UFA and if I remember right he was literally getting wined and dined by multiple teams and ended up getting paid right around the tag amounts.
Once you have all the tools,they're easy to use.
The one outcome I believe is the longest shot is Jones signing a bridge deal that's two or more years. He's more likely to angle for a one year prove it deal. He's got more wind at his sails than Taylors and Mariotas of the world. I can't see Team Jones relegating him to that status yet.
If the clock stopped today, my guess is the Giants offer him 1/25M. Better than the 5th year option, lower than the n/e tender, and preserves the comp pick (in lieu of the transition tender which doesn't).
Ultimately I believe Daniel Jones is a Carolina Panther next year on a deal with a high AAV, but with well below his peers in guarantees.
Let's not continue the course with someone who is obviously mediocre because we get caught up in the "we can't possibly find anyone else." That's total nonsense. They are out there and this is why the GM is getting the big bucks- go find one.
And let's not get caught up in "we just need to go and get 3 All Pro receivers and some HOF linemen and we will be fine." We've been that route- we've been through 3 first rounder receivers, a big dollar free agent of proven track record, a first rounder rb, a first rounder left tackle and the offense is still shit.
And btw, what's the plan to acquire the half dozen all-pros that are needed to surround Jones?
Herbert looked pretty good with his Wrs back and healthy again..
Did you watch some of the plays Herbert made under pressure yesterday? The way he moved the pocket and made plays was elite yesterday. Not to mention this cross field back shoulder throw he threw to Williams. It’s not just the weapons that’s holding Jones back. . - ( New Window )
Forget it, people who insist on mentioning Justin Herbert in Jones discussions cannot be shamed by evidence that demonstrates just how much more talented he is.
Herbert is constantly pressured and delivers over and over again.
People would be wise to forget Herbert exists if they insist on defending Daniel Jones. Those two guys have nothing in common except their draft position, which is embarrassing.
I could see Jones on the Panthers. What’s interesting is all three of these guys are free agents:
Baker Mayfield (2018-1)
Sam Darnold (2018-3)
Daniel Jones (2019-6)
I’m very curious what all three get on the open market.
This is where his play and the Giants play in the back half of the season mattered. Jones play dictating whether he's seen as a pure bridge or low end starter which comes with a huge disparity in pay. The Giants play in how it impacts their ability to upgrade him longterm through the draft and the pressure to sustain momentum going into next year. Too many people got hung up on the franchise guy things when those are the stakes where the back half mattered.
Giving 3 1st rd picks for a maybe franchise guy? How did top 3
1st round QB's work out for the Jets? Theres a good chance you end up with a total bust. Spend the high draft choices on building the team and giving DJ some WR's and maybe an interior OL. The grass is always greener.
This, the fact that they will have to give up huge draft capital to move up and then take the risk the player is a bust is not worth it to me. On paper there are no Eli caliber prospects worth betting the farm on this draft. The team has been competitive most weeks with DJ and subpar weapons. Add those weapons and continue to fortify the defense and this is a playoff team.
Exactly, the Giants are not in a position to give away premium draft picks.
In Jones' perspective, does it make sense to lock in to 2-3 years here? The goal is long term money and proving he can start in the NFL. If the problem is a lack of talent preventing him from proving himself, one more year with the Giants doesn't address that.
I still think it's a crap shoot if the league views Jones closer to 2020 Trubisky or 2015 Cousins. I still think the last several games determine that.
The one outcome I believe is the longest shot is Jones signing a bridge deal that's two or more years. He's more likely to angle for a one year prove it deal. He's got more wind at his sails than Taylors and Mariotas of the world. I can't see Team Jones relegating him to that status yet.
If the clock stopped today, my guess is the Giants offer him 1/25M. Better than the 5th year option, lower than the n/e tender, and preserves the comp pick (in lieu of the transition tender which doesn't).
Ultimately I believe Daniel Jones is a Carolina Panther next year on a deal with a high AAV, but with well below his peers in guarantees.
I think they all get very similar, short-term prove it deals. I would imagine most of the NFL views them as interchangeable parts at this point with a slight edge to Jones since he has not had multiple stops as the other two have.
What do the Giants actually gain on the field from having him start next season? I can’t think of a single thing.
Giants have been to 3 UF games this year. Perhaps they think Richardson can be their Josh Allen. Tyrod Taylor is the bridge until he is ready.
I agree. I think they’ll look hard at Richardson.
I think they'd be interested as well, but only if he was there when they pick. I just don't see the value in trading up for AR and giving up orobably two first rounder with a guy who clearly needs a lot of improvement in pretty critical areas and who may not improve. He's a big time gamble The biggest swing or miss guy in the draft probably
Seriously though we'll see what Carolina does at coach and overall direction. Maybe they won't be in position to draft a QB. But they probably wouldn't be too excited about 3 straight years of taking someone else's washed out high 1st round pick either.
I rarely agree with you on the quarterback discussion, but I do about the Herbert thing
People have been saying this for a month now- the last 8,7,6 games are huge. But he's continued to be exactly the same guy. And it's a very high likelihood that he will continue be the same guy. We might make the playoffs, we might not. Either way, Jones will be Jones.
Herbert stayed in school and Gettleman panicked and forced the Jones pick, setting up the tough spot that Schoen is in now.
My guess is there will be teams who view Jones as a backup, who was propped up by Daboll's coaching and Barkley's insane start.
And there will be at least a few teams who are intrigued by Jones's potential in a better setting.
Trade down in the draft this year and acquire additional picks both this year and next year.
The Giants have so many needs that they need the additional picks.
Plus if they can get an additional first in 2024 they can position themselves to obtain a premiere QB.
I would give DJ a contract with only the first two years guaranteed allowing the Giants the flexibility to replace him in two years without a CAP penalty. I do not care about the (2) year cost, the Giants have a lot of CAP space next year and even more in 2024.
I believe that this will give the Giants the best opportunity to win, but if Jones and the Giants fall flat they will be in a great position to replace Jones.
If they exceed expectations then the Giants will have extra draft capital to continue the rebuilding process.
Herbert stayed in school and Gettleman panicked and forced the Jones pick, setting up the tough spot that Schoen is in now.
I don't know that you can assume that. It's difficult know how it all would have played out. It's certainly possible, but not definitive
Then draft another guy next year if you like him better. If we'd done that in the first place, we'd have Justin Herbert right now.
I rarely agree with you on the quarterback discussion, but I do about the Herbert thing
Cheers. It's never personal and nice to occasionally have common ground.
I don't know that you can assume that. It's difficult know how it all would have played out. It's certainly possible, but not definitive
Sure nothing is certain, but Gettleman was reportedly in love with him and the Giants were in a position to select him. It’s not like their record would have been good enough to put them out of position to get him.
Obviously this assumes Herbert had the same college season he did heading into that draft.
There really wasn’t a reason to force the Jones pick, especially when the first time they saw him in person was at the senior bowl. Eli was under contract the coming year.
Herbert stayed in school and Gettleman panicked and forced the Jones pick, setting up the tough spot that Schoen is in now.
I don't know that you can assume that. It's difficult know how it all would have played out. It's certainly possible, but not definitive
I agree that Gettleman panicked and over drafted Jones. He did the same thing in 2020 and panicked and drafted Toney after missing out on Smith after getting played by Dallas and Philly.
I don’t think you can assume Herbert would have been there the following year though in a place where the Giants could select him. The question is less about Herbert and more about whether it would have made sense to kick the QB decision one more year down the road? The answer in retrospect would be yes obviously.
It can't be Jones and Taylor without a developmental QB. There is no real need to 'push' Jones as we know what he is and what he isn't.
Herbert looked pretty good with his Wrs back and healthy again..
Did you watch some of the plays Herbert made under pressure yesterday? The way he moved the pocket and made plays was elite yesterday. Not to mention this cross field back shoulder throw he threw to Williams. It’s not just the weapons that’s holding Jones back. . - ( New Window )
Way to miss the point. Herbert was losing games after he lost his tackles and his Wrs.. He also got hurt. Many were saying they were underperforming and the Coach might get fired -Sean Payton is available.. Even still he had much better talent with his top guys out. Minus Saquon We dont have any talent that would back up on the Chargers.. Im not comparing the talent levels of the QB im illustrating what happened to the QBs when they lose their OL and their WRs. Im pretty sure now that DJ if they come to terms will be the QB nxt -he is on his 3rd coach and 3rd Offense in 5 yrs! BTW Herbert has also played in the same system for 3 yrs.. Of course he processes information quicker -He knows the offense and can react quicker.
How do people not grasp this?
Way to miss the point. Herbert was losing games after he lost his tackles and his Wrs.. He also got hurt. Many were saying they were underperforming and the Coach might get fired -Sean Payton is available.. Even still he had much better talent with his top guys out. Minus Saquon We dont have any talent that would back up on the Chargers.. Im not comparing the talent levels of the QB im illustrating what happened to the QBs when they lose their OL and their WRs. Im pretty sure now that DJ if they come to terms will be the QB nxt -he is on his 3rd coach and 3rd Offense in 5 yrs! BTW Herbert has also played in the same system for 3 yrs.. Of course he processes information quicker -He knows the offense and can react quicker.
First off, Herbert’s situation when everyone was hurt would be like if Jones lost Andrew Thomas and the entire interior of the line for the year.
Herbert hasn’t been in the same offense for three years, he’s on his second coordinator in three years - the same exact thing as Jones. Facts actually matter, don’t need to make stuff up. His leading receiver was Deandre Carter, a 29 year old with 50 catches coming into the season, he’s on the same level as Slayton, James and Hodgins. And yet albeit he is having a down year, he’s still producing.
Jones is once again producing a the bottom of the league in most major categories, yielding, once again, a bottom 3rd offense. You pay for production. You can likely get a high end backup or a guy like Brissett, Darnold, or Mayfield to replace Jones production If Jones comes back on a reasonable and short term deal, that would be great. But you cannot lay out big, salary cap restricting money for this type of production.
How do people not grasp this?
I think many are so emotionally tied to Jones that it is like suggesting their son is cut from the team. It is an emotional response, not a logical one.
"My son is an awesome QB therefore it must be everyone else's fault they can't score points!"
Jones is actually on coordinator 4 in four years: Shula, then Garrett, then Kitchens, now Kafka.
Way to miss the point. Herbert was losing games after he lost his tackles and his Wrs.. He also got hurt. Many were saying they were underperforming and the Coach might get fired -Sean Payton is available.. Even still he had much better talent with his top guys out. Minus Saquon We dont have any talent that would back up on the Chargers.. Im not comparing the talent levels of the QB im illustrating what happened to the QBs when they lose their OL and their WRs. Im pretty sure now that DJ if they come to terms will be the QB nxt -he is on his 3rd coach and 3rd Offense in 5 yrs! BTW Herbert has also played in the same system for 3 yrs.. Of course he processes information quicker -He knows the offense and can react quicker.
Oh really? Herbert is playing in the same offense as he was his rookie year?
That's interesting, because I remember him winning rookie of the year despite Anthony Lynn being fired and OC Shane Steichen moving on to the Eagles, then being coached by Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi for the last 1.5 years.
With the same weapons at their disposal, Justin Herbert is much better than Daniel Jones. It's not close.
Jones is once again producing a the bottom of the league in most major categories, yielding, once again, a bottom 3rd offense. You pay for production. You can likely get a high end backup or a guy like Brissett, Darnold, or Mayfield to replace Jones production If Jones comes back on a reasonable and short term deal, that would be great. But you cannot lay out big, salary cap restricting money for this type of production.
How do people not grasp this?
I think many are so emotionally tied to Jones that it is like suggesting their son is cut from the team. It is an emotional response, not a logical one.
"My son is an awesome QB therefore it must be everyone else's fault they can't score points!"
I think the pro-Jones outlook by some is not based on him being a top tier QB, it’s based on his improved play this year (specifically cutting down turnovers) and the unexpected number of wins the team has had up to this point. It’s also hard not to notice the ridiculously bad WR group the team has in addition to TE and not think that has to have some impact on Jones’ productivity. This team doesn’t have the horses for a QB to drop a bunch of 300+ yard games and 35+ TD’s.
My concern is they let Jones walk, trade a bunch of draft capital that we need for WR’s and other areas and draft a total bust who sets the team back several more years. I’m not a big Jones fan, but I do think if they could sign him to a reasonable contract and draft really well this year this could be a playoff team in 2023.
Jones also played 1 game with Freddie Kitchens after Garrett was fired 11/23
Jones is once again producing a the bottom of the league in most major categories, yielding, once again, a bottom 3rd offense. You pay for production. You can likely get a high end backup or a guy like Brissett, Darnold, or Mayfield to replace Jones production If Jones comes back on a reasonable and short term deal, that would be great. But you cannot lay out big, salary cap restricting money for this type of production.
How do people not grasp this?
I think many are so emotionally tied to Jones that it is like suggesting their son is cut from the team. It is an emotional response, not a logical one.
"My son is an awesome QB therefore it must be everyone else's fault they can't score points!"
I think the pro-Jones outlook by some is not based on him being a top tier QB, it’s based on his improved play this year (specifically cutting down turnovers) and the unexpected number of wins the team has had up to this point. It’s also hard not to notice the ridiculously bad WR group the team has in addition to TE and not think that has to have some impact on Jones’ productivity. This team doesn’t have the horses for a QB to drop a bunch of 300+ yard games and 35+ TD’s.
My concern is they let Jones walk, trade a bunch of draft capital that we need for WR’s and other areas and draft a total bust who sets the team back several more years. I’m not a big Jones fan, but I do think if they could sign him to a reasonable contract and draft really well this year this could be a playoff team in 2023.
Sure, they could stick with Jones and hope with better weapons he becomes an average NFL starter who can get us to the playoffs. Then what? We make the playoffs, and if the defense is good enough we can win a wildcard game?
The goal is to build a team to compete for championships, and there are very few teams that can do that with an average NFL QB because everything around them has to be perfect. If the first round pick you spend on a WR becomes a good, but not great, wide receiver you just start the excuses for not winning again.
Selecting the wrong QB only sets you back years if you fail to admit you selected the wrong QB and give him "one more year" until his contract runs out.
Only thing I am absolutely sure about DJ's abilities is that even though he is a good runner for a QB, he is not an elite RB masquerading as a QB.
You scout DJ and first impression is that he might be able to overcome some breakdowns and lacks, but he cannot drop back, avoid the rush, throw the ball to himself, catch the ball, make the initial tackler miss, and outrun the rest of the defense to the endzone.
I, for one, think the Tyrod Taylor and hope plan ranks right up there with dumbest ideas ever.
He has taken *only* 30 sacks. That's a 12.9% pressure to sack rate; fourth lowest in the league amongst QBs with 100+ dropbacks.
Jones absolutely could do a better job avoiding the rush and manipulating the pocket and make it easier on his oline, but it’s a skill he hasn’t shown the ability to do.
What you absolutely cannot do is sign Jones to a cap crippling contract, because you will forever be doomed to mediocrity. The formula for winning this year was not difficult and has likely reached its limits with the better teams. Put Jones in a passing bubble, get Barkley going, and rely on the defense. You just don't pay for that formula at qb.
What you absolutely cannot do is sign Jones to a cap crippling contract, because you will forever be doomed to mediocrity. The formula for winning this year was not difficult and has likely reached its limits with the better teams. Put Jones in a passing bubble, get Barkley going, and rely on the defense. You just don't pay for that formula at qb.
I understand your logic, but a large reason for Jones being placed in a passing bubble is due to his horrific group of pass catchers.
What it will ultimately come down to is what Daboll, Schoen, and Kafka really think of Jones, I’m sure they are better talent evaluators than most of us on here. They are the ones that will have to determine whether the lack of weapons is the problem, or if Jones just doesn’t have what it takes. We’ll all know the answer to that in a few months.
I think the pro-Jones outlook by some is not based on him being a top tier QB, it’s based on his improved play this year (specifically cutting down turnovers) and the unexpected number of wins the team has had up to this point.
I’m not a big Jones fan, but I do think if they could sign him to a reasonable contract and draft really well this year this could be a playoff team in 2023.
Maybe it's a bad idea to evaluate a QB based on wins (particularly how the Giants were winning those early season games) and it's not very important to worry about making the playoffs in 2023 if you're not building for something more.
God, people learn absolutely nothing and constantly yearn for short term mini successes over actually building a team correctly. It's pathetic.
Football-wise, bringing him back for 1 year, $12M makes sense to keep the seat warm.
Jones is a similar caliber player to a guy like Heinecke. Maybe a little better, depending on the type of team. But if I'm getting that level of QB play, I'd so much rather watch Heinecke.
Jones is once again producing a the bottom of the league in most major categories, yielding, once again, a bottom 3rd offense. You pay for production. You can likely get a high end backup or a guy like Brissett, Darnold, or Mayfield to replace Jones production If Jones comes back on a reasonable and short term deal, that would be great. But you cannot lay out big, salary cap restricting money for this type of production.
How do people not grasp this?
I think many are so emotionally tied to Jones that it is like suggesting their son is cut from the team. It is an emotional response, not a logical one.
"My son is an awesome QB therefore it must be everyone else's fault they can't score points!"
There is an element of that. Check some of the responses in this thread. Bigger Jones fans than Giants (unless trolling and went over my head)
