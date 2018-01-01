What is the replacement strategy for DJ  

I see a lot of fans saying don't sign DJ, sign a cheap bridge, and draft a guy. To me, this ignores the reality of our draft position. All of the top QBs will be gone by the time we pick.



So option 1, is we package 2 or 3 first rounders to move up, and even then it's probably only to get Richardson, who as many people have pointed out has some serious deficiencies that may or may not be fixable. To get Young, Levis, or Stroud probably costs more. That eliminates any ability to add talent to a roster that is in dire need of draft picks to fill WR, CB, LB, and possibly the interior of the line. To me that's not an option.



Option 2 is we get a bridge guy and we pray that we are bad enough to pick in the top 10 in next years draft. Also, not a great option because you have no idea how a draft or draft class will work out.



Option 3 is we draft a development guy this year. This seems to be the most popular option for non-DJ BBI'ers Personally I don't see who that guy is in this year's draft. The only guy who intrigued me was Penix, but he's staying.



So it's not enough to say "just draft a development guy." That's not really a plan. Who is this development guy we are supposed to draft this year?