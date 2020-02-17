Cutting to heart of the matter - competing in the NFC East

Giants have a big problem. The Eagles and Cowboys are superior teams and the Commanders are on par with the Giants.
Aside from QB debate and the obvious dearth of talent the Giants have at the receiving spots, the big problem New York has are in two areas:
(1) the interior of the offensive line can't match up with the Eagles, Cowboys, and Commanders (these teams are better than most teams in the NFL up front).
(2) the Giants need better depth on the DL and better starters at ILB to defend the run. They can't just get by with Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence.
My point here is that as much attention as we are giving to QB, WR, CB, etc., in order to compete in the division, I think the team needs to upgrade the interior OL and the defensive front more than anything.
The Giants have talent to work with... Thomas, Neal, Williams, Lawrence, Thibodeaux, Ojulari, but they have to keep adding to this group.
If you can't beat your divisional foes, you aren't going to the playoffs.
(Not to go off on a tangent, but Jalen Hurts got MVP-level good and that's another problem altogether).
Pete44 said:
really lucked out with Hurts, but at some point, his running won't be as much of a threat.
Giants needs upgrades all over the place, that much is obvious.
Can't win the lottery if you don't but a ticket!
They didn't "luck out", they drafted a QB and developed him. That's the problenem6 with the defeatist pussification of the Giants fanbase, they're too scared to see the possibilities of having a real franchise QB.
There's a whole world of possibilities...just got to have the balls to want better!
But...but...but..."we can win with DJ." 0-4-1 without a run game. No you can't!
"pussification"
pls stop posting!
Just read...this fanbase wants to keep a QB that can't throw 15 TDs in a season, rather than move on, and get better. This is the NY Giants!...we shouldn't settle for this crap. Half on here want to hold on to it longer?
It's pathetic!
For all the talking about Jones and Barkley we do, I think if the Giants have hired the correct people to end this decade plus of terrible football that means replacing both of them with much lower cost players and using the money saved on the rest of the roster.
+1. With two divisional rivals like this, planning on a run in 2023 doesn’t make sense. Jones and Barkley are gone. The real question is a tactical one - does it work to tag and trade one of them to get more draft picks?
Hopefully, Schoen is that problem solver.
The 2022 season has been the honeymoon period for this new regime. But now things get really interesting heading into 2023. While an absolute legit one, the Gettleman Excuse has expired, and this team from this point forward is 100% Schoen's.
I have no problem with anything Eric addresses, but until this QB dilemma is solved, we aren't going anywhere.
They just happened to add a bunch of weapons on offense, their OL is healthy, and they loaded up on the DL.
He was pretty bad last year when they had fewer weapons and backups playing on the OL.
But to your main points, I agree the Giants need to continue to focus on the trenches. The OL isn’t a finished product and they need depth along the DL. That will likely mean passing on some positions in the draft if they’re committed to it.
He made some amazing plays yesterday.
Disagree. He threw a few nice balls on the handful of times we got pressure but that’s about it. Their OL had no issues creating holes in the running game and he was throwing from a clean pocket. Was Miles Sanders amazing?
He made some amazing plays yesterday.
against our defense isn't saying much..
He's a great athlete and great runner. A legit NFL dual threat.
But, JFC, he really has a comfortable environment to play in. Purely from a pocket passing standpoint, I think a lot of QBs could be successful in Philly.
The added dimension for Hurts is his running.
Everyone debating whether to keep Jones or Barkley are missing the big picture. No rb or qb will be successfu3l behind this offensive line. You can't run if there are no holes and you can't throw when you don't have time regardless of who are receivers are.
So resigning Jones or Barkley does not solve any problem since they cannot be effective behind our line. Schoen did a poor job with Glow and Feliciano. Glow stinks and is not worth the money. Feliciano is equally terrible. Our second round pick should have been an IOL.
Our ILB stink and cannot fill a hole or take on blockers. Crowder after 3-4 years still does not have the strength to dill.
I would not sign Barkley and Jones only if I could get him cheap. Use the money to build out the roster.
I agree with this.
Some of his early throws yesterday - the coverage was not bad at all. So he was hitting his spots.
But that can change quickly.
DAL and PHL, they won't necessarily keep ascending or even stay status quo. There's going to be new contracts (like for Hurts), players retiring, cut, even injured. Rosters turn over a lot for every team.
The point of the matter is we knew this year was going to be most likely painful to get the cap right and also a new regime up and running.
It's actually gone a lot better than I thought - and we are still in contention on Dec 12.
Most importantly, it does seem we have the right people in place to start making that climb back.
That obviously wasn't the case before.
Fans always want MORE! And that's ok, fan = fanatic.
As we tend to stress the negatives more.
I know our D is multiple, however it’s primarily a 3-4 base D. How can you play good defense in a 3-4 D without quality LBer play, especially inside?! And that should be the next focus for this team. When was the last time we had decent LBers? Probably when A Pierce was here like 10 years ago! I think the D is ready to ascend, barring injury of course, given better talent at ILB, quality depth on the DLine and at CB as well.
Offense - IOL is a complete mess and needs some massive talent infusion. A solid Oline does so much, not only for the offense, but the defense as it allows them to stay rested when the offense controls ToP. Would love to see that addressed first. I also think we need a pounder at RB, ala Jacobs. We need a guy that could come in and get physical, loosen up the defense for other backs. WR is an obvious need, a true #1 and possibly #2, as well. I’d consider drafting two in the next draft. Robinson is the clear #3 and then there’s guys like Hodgins and Slayton who should be depth. Slayton could be brought back, but I’m giving him a small deal. Lastly, I believe we have a good TE now in Bellinger, who will only get better too. We do have nothing behind him however and so perhaps a later round pick on a TE or a vet signing there. QB I won’t address right now as I don’t believe we’re moving on from Jones just yet.
Our ENTIRE ‘22 draft class was injured….while Beavers , Davison, and Wandale looked to be contributors out of that class…besides guys like ARobinson and RWilliams stepping up for at least a secondary rotational role.
We have 2 top former Asst GM level guys in Schoen and Brown, from respected front offices who were left a dearth of talent and saddled with USELESS WRs, to be unnamed, and heavy salary debt.
We have a rookie HC and staff feeling their way around in coaching , evaluating, and assembling a 53 each week where it’s been dizzying following Eric’s roster moves updates du jour.
Our starters are gassed and the next level of players behind them are 2-3 levels below them.
Hopefully we came out of yesterday relatively unscathed to major players, and need just 1 win for at least a .500 season, which should be the short term goal.
If you saw the Philthy D stat yesterday they went from 31 and 26 to 1 and 3? in yards given up, generally ( I’m sure part is a much improved O that controls the ball), in ONE YEAR.
It’d be great if we could have a RELATIVELY healthy season also.
Can we currently compete? They’re trying.
Will we: see my comment about our FO.
Enjoy the ride folks : it’s our winningest season in a while.
A great outcome would be Ezeudu, Bredeson, and Gates filling two of the IOL positions, and the Giants upgrading the talent with an UFA or high draft pick at the other.
We have worse talent than everyone in the division IMO. Every team has drafted better than the Giants. Add in our array of ridiculous FA signings, and it's no wonder we have the worst roster in the division.
I'd like to see Schoen build this house right rather than trying to park a Ferrari in front of a trailer...
And then the Eagles go sign Suh. Redskins punch them in the mouth, and they react right away. Plus they sign Joseph and they have the drafted DT, Davis come off IR.
The one blessing in disguise, is things were so mismanaged, that next year, there should be some cap to work with. Building the team through the draft and then filling gaps via FA hopefully is there strategy. Even in the Reese Day's toward the end with Vernon and Jackrabbit, that was a we suck at drafting lets overpay for other teams solid players they don't want to pay. Let's be done with that.
Bwahhhhaaahahhaaa!!
I don't know if you are paying attention but there is a good chance if they finish like they have been playing he will win MVP.
I think this was eminently predictable by anyone with eyes. We are seeing the gross of this imbalance
I think this was eminently predictable by anyone with eyes. We are seeing the gross of this imbalance
an NFL East problem.
Went back over Sy'56 game reviews and have grossly categorized his remarks into one of three groupings: Positive, Neutral and Negative.
Mark Glowinski:
TENN Positive
CAR Negative-Neutral
DAL Negative
CHI Negative-Neutral
GB Neutral
BALT Neutral- Positive
JAX Neutral - Positive
SEA Negative- Neutral
HOU Negative
DET Negative
DAL Negative
WASH Negative
Jon Feliciano
TENN Negative
CAR Negative
DAL Negative
CHI Neutral-Positive
GB Negative
BALT Negative
JAX Positive
SEA Negative
HOU Positive
DET Negative - Neutral (left game)
DAL Did Not Play
WASH Positive
By my count, Mark Glowinski has had one outright "Positive" game; Jon Feliciano three. Dunno what Joe Schoen / Brian Dabolll was expecting with these two free agents, but the results so far have been under-whelming.
A great outcome would be Ezeudu, Bredeson, and Gates filling two of the IOL positions, and the Giants upgrading the talent with an UFA or high draft pick at the other.
I wouldn’t be opposed to drafting a kick ass RG with OT versatility in the 1st if the talent is there.
3 must haves for me outside of WR in the off-season are: RG upgrade, DT depth, and EDGE depth.
The Giants possibly making the playoffs is “Fools Gold.” We have the worst roster in our division. It isn’t even close. We are at least 2 + from competing in the division. Our drafting has been atrocious for at least 5 years.
For Glowinski
I don't think they expected Glowinski to be quite as bad as he's been, but the contract was viewed extremely favorably at the time and after 2023 if he's a cut there's virtually no dead money.
Feliciano makes basically nothing.
Schoen inherited a terrible cap situation with a paper thin offensive line. They needed some live bodies in there given Gates's uncertain future and the general weakness at the interior line spots.
Dunno what Joe Schoen / Brian Dabolll was expecting with these two free agents, but the results so far have been under-whelming.
I don't think they expected Glowinski to be quite as bad as he's been, but the contract was viewed extremely favorably at the time and after 2023 if he's a cut there's virtually no dead money.
Feliciano makes basically nothing.
Schoen inherited a terrible cap situation with a paper thin offensive line. They needed some live bodies in there given Gates's uncertain future and the general weakness at the interior line spots.
They did what they could and atleast they not only did something with FA, they drafted a T and two guards. We all have to hope that Neal and Ezedu pan out, it will make this rebuild of the OL a whole heck of a lot easier!
right now.
The Giants possibly making the playoffs is “Fools Gold.” We have the worst roster in our division. It isn’t even close. We are at least 2 + from competing in the division. Our drafting has been atrocious for at least 5 years.
LOL, "Fools Gold".
The Giants are currently the 7th seed. They have a playoff type game next week on National TV.
Guess what, there's a ton of garbage teams in the NFL. That's what you watch every week.
Look at the schedule and circle the games which have legit teams.
Definitely!!!
It's been the better part of a decade at this point.
Fix the lines, like you say. Then see what's what and what you want to do.
As OP mentioned, IOL is still a disaster. They’ll be looking for at least 2 starters there this off-season.
IDL has been a disaster after Leo & Dex. They don’t have any NFL caliber depth. Ellis was okay for a few years, but now he’s a 31 year old 330lb guy who was at best a rotational guy in his prime…they run a 3-4 and do not have 3 capable Dlinemen. This team has played nickel all year and with crappy LB’s it’s not a surprise they get gashed.
CB- you can’t expect this current crew to guard Brown, Smith, Lamb, McCalurin and Dotson. They need to get better here.
WR- look at the names above, then look at what the Giants have. The giants are unable to even run NFL dropback passing concepts because they cannot get separation.
ST’s. Still need a punter and a punt returner. An advantage at ST’s is the easiest and cheapest way to get a leg up on your opponents.
There’s good news / bad news there. Although we have a young team, so do Eagles (2nd youngest in NFL) and Cowboys.
Only the fact that a number of Eagles current OL / DL strengths are north of 30 mitigates that some. But, of course, they are drafting well…
WillVAB said:
They just happened to add a bunch of weapons on offense, their OL is healthy, and they loaded up on the DL.
He was pretty bad last year when they had fewer weapons and backups playing on the OL.
But to your main points, I agree the Giants need to continue to focus on the trenches. The OL isn’t a finished product and they need depth along the DL. That will likely mean passing on some positions in the draft if they’re committed to it.
He made some amazing plays yesterday.
Disagree. He threw a few nice balls on the handful of times we got pressure but that’s about it. Their OL had no issues creating holes in the running game and he was throwing from a clean pocket. Was Miles Sanders amazing?
I’m a Bama fan and have watched/followed Hurts since he was recruited. While having superior talent around helps, he had it at Bama and was not making throws like he has this year. While Bama was winning, he made his share of plays but still, he missed a lot of open guys and accuracy was an issue. I saw the same thing with the Eagles the past 2yrs. A few of his throws yesterday were the type he missed before, but he has definitely turned a corner. While my Eagles-envy is in full force, it made me a little more hopeful for DJ. Why? While I’ve been up/down on DJ, there are some similarities.Both DJ and JH always seemed a “click” off in some aspect of their game, and couldn’t seem to put all the positives of their game together to maximize their talent. They are both quiet, and respected by teammates, for what they see in their work ethic. While JH has had a wealth of talent, particularly at OL since college, DJ has obv not, but still has had some shining moments though with little built momentum from game to game due to “everything “ he’s dealt with. I don’t know if DJs ability to read the field will improve or if he’ll even be here, but JH makes the case for consistency and patience until you get the pieces around to let DJ get comfortable for once and see what we actually have. I think those last 4 words are one of the NYG biggest frustrations and we all know improving the OL is paramount to finding the answer.