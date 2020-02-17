Cutting to heart of the matter - competing in the NFC East Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:16 am : 10:16 am

Giants have a big problem. The Eagles and Cowboys are superior teams and the Commanders are on par with the Giants.



Aside from QB debate and the obvious dearth of talent the Giants have at the receiving spots, the big problem New York has are in two areas:



(1) the interior of the offensive line can't match up with the Eagles, Cowboys, and Commanders (these teams are better than most teams in the NFL up front).



(2) the Giants need better depth on the DL and better starters at ILB to defend the run. They can't just get by with Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence.



My point here is that as much attention as we are giving to QB, WR, CB, etc., in order to compete in the division, I think the team needs to upgrade the interior OL and the defensive front more than anything.



The Giants have talent to work with... Thomas, Neal, Williams, Lawrence, Thibodeaux, Ojulari, but they have to keep adding to this group.



If you can't beat your divisional foes, you aren't going to the playoffs.



(Not to go off on a tangent, but Jalen Hurts got MVP-level good and that's another problem altogether).